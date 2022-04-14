Letter: A carbon tax is long overdue

As an English Teacher, I find it so immensely frustrating that the kids that I teach are going to bearing the brunt of this climate emergency and its long-term effects even more than I am.

It’s so frustrating that we have the technology, but not the will, to make the change.

And I worry that by the time we decide to do anything, it will be too late.

Personally, I believe that we need a carbon tax now.

Fossil fuel companies are subsidized by the government, and we bear an external cost are nature and our livelihoods are obliterated.

A lot of the time, this isn’t even brought up.

But I think it’s an essential strategy for ensuring that the future belongs to our children and not just money.

Matthew Maichen

San Marcos