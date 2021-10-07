Legal Notices, October 8, 2021

CITY OF ENCINITAS / SAN DIEGUITO WATER DISTRICT NOTICE OF REDISTRICTING PUBLIC WORKSHOP IN COMPLIANCE WITH THE AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT/SECTION 504 REHABILITATION ACT OF 1973 AND TITLE IV, THIS AGENCY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY PUBLIC ENTITY AND DOES NOT DISCRIMINATE ON THE BASIS OF RACE, COLOR, ETHNIC ORIGIN, NATIONAL ORIGIN, SEX, RELIGION, VETERAN STATUS OR PHYSICAL OR MENTAL DISABILITY IN EMPLOYMENT OR THE PROVISION OF SERVICE. IF YOU REQUIRE SPECIAL ASSISTANCE TO PARTICIPATE IN THIS MEETING, PLEASE CONTACT THE CITY CLERK AT (760) 633-2601 AT LEAST 72 HOURS PRIOR TO THE MEETING. A Citywide Redistricting Public Workshop open house will be held on: Saturday, October 16, 2021 10:00 am – 2:00 p.m. In-person at the Encinitas Community Center 1140 Oakcrest Park Drive, Encinitas The Workshop on Redistricting will give residents the opportunity to provide input, learn how to draw and submit your own district map for consideration, and meet the Demographer and staff. Please note this is a publicly noticed meeting; open to the public with opportunity for questions and input. Next Public Hearings – City Council Chambers Wednesday, November 17, 2021, 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, January 19, 2022, 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 9, 2022, 6:30 p.m. This meeting will have live Spanish translation available. For more information please visit the Redistricting website, www.encinitasca.gov/redistricting. For any questions about this workshop please call (760) 633-2601. 10/08/2021 CN 25906

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT LEGAL NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING BY THE PLANNING COMMISSION PLACE OF MEETING: Council Chambers, Civic Center 505 S. Vulcan Avenue Encinitas, CA 92024 IN COMPLIANCE WITH THE AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT/SECTION 504 REHABILITATION ACT OF 1973 AND TITLE VI, THIS AGENCY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY PUBLIC ENTITY AND DOES NOT DISCRIMINATE ON THE BASIS OF RACE, COLOR, ETHNIC ORIGIN, NATIONAL ORIGIN, SEX, RELIGION, VETERANS STATUS OR PHYSICAL OR MENTAL DISABILITY IN EMPLOYMENT OR THE PROVISION OF SERVICE. IF YOU REQUIRE SPECIAL ASSISTANCE TO PARTICIPATE IN THIS MEETING, PLEASE CONTACT THE DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT AT (760) 633-2710 AT LEAST 72 HOURS PRIOR TO THE MEETING. PLEASE NOTE THAT MASKS ARE REQUIRED INDOORS. It is hereby given that a Public Hearing will be held on Thursday, the 21st day of October, 2021, at 6 p.m., or as soon as possible thereafter, by the Encinitas Planning Commission to discuss the following hearing item of the City of Encinitas: PROJECT NAME: OMWD Recycled Water Project; CASE NUMBERS: MULTI-003512-2019, USE-003513-2019, CDP-003342-2019; FILING DATE: September 9, 2019; APPLICANT: Karen Ogawa, Olivenhain Municipal Water District; LOCATION: Public right-of-way on Manchester Avenue and El Camino Real between Via Poco to Tennis Club Drive; PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Public hearing to consider a Major Use Permit and Coastal Development for new recycled water pipeline and associated improvements located underground within the public right-of-way on Manchester Avenue and El Camino Real. ZONING/ OVERLAY: The project site is located within the ER/OS/PK Zone, R-3 Zone, RR-1 Zone, Special Study Overlay Zone, Cultural/Natural Resources Overlay Zone, Floodplain Overlay Zone and within Coastal Commission appeal jurisdiction of the Coastal Zone.; ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: A Mitigated Negative Declaration has been adopted by the Olivenhain Municipal Water District pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA). As a responsible agency under CEQA, the City of Encinitas will review and consider the information contained in the Mitigated Negative Declaration prior to taking action upon the project. STAFF CONTACT: Andrew Maynard, Senior Planner: (760) 633-2718 or [email protected] An appeal of the Planning Commission determination, accompanied by the appropriate filing fee, may be filed by 5 p.m. on the 15th calendar day following the date of the Commission’s determination. Appeals will be considered by the City Council pursuant to Chapter 1.12 of the Municipal Code. Any filing of an appeal will suspend this action as well as any processing of permits in reliance thereon in accordance with Encinitas Municipal Code Section 1.12.020(D)(1) until such time as an action is taken on the appeal. The above item is located within the Coastal Zone and requires issuance of a regular Coastal Development Permit. The action of the Planning Commission or City Council on appeal may be appealed to the California Coastal Commission within ten (10) business days following the close of the City’s appeal period, or City action on any appeal. The Coastal Commission will determine the exact dates of the Coastal Commission appeal period. Under California Government Code Section 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in court, you may be limited to raising only the issues you or someone else raised regarding the matter described in this notice or written correspondence delivered to the City at or before the time and date of the determination. For further information, or to review the application prior to the hearing, please contact staff or contact the Development Services Department, 505 South Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 at (760) 633-2710 or by email at [email protected]. 10/08/2021 CN 25904

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT LEGAL NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING BY THE CITY COUNCIL PLACE OF MEETING: Council Chambers, Civic Center 505 South Vulcan Avenue Encinitas, CA 92024 IN COMPLIANCE WITH THE AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT/SECTION 504 REHABILITATION ACT OF 1973 AND TITLE VI, THIS AGENCY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY PUBLIC ENTITY AND DOES NOT DISCRIMINATE ON THE BASIS OF RACE, COLOR, ETHNIC ORIGIN, NATIONAL ORIGIN, SEX, RELIGION, VETERANS STATUS OR PHYSICAL OR MENTAL DISABILITY IN EMPLOYMENT OR THE PROVISION OF SERVICE. IF YOU REQUIRE SPECIAL ASSISTANCE TO PARTICIPATE IN THIS MEETING, PLEASE CONTACT THE DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT AT (760) 633-2710 AT LEAST 72 HOURS PRIOR TO THE MEETING. PLEASE NOTE THAT MASKS ARE REQUIRED INDOORS. It is hereby given that a Public Hearing will be held on Wednesday, October 20, 2021, at 6 p.m. by the Encinitas City Council to discuss the following item: PROJECT NAME: Popien Remodel; CASE NUMBER: MULTI-003486-2019; DR-003487-2019; CDPNF-003488-2019; FILING DATE: December 9, 2019; APPLICANT: Popien; APPLELANT: Popien, LOCATION: 1222 Hermes Avenue (APN: 254-253-06); PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Public hearing to consider an appeal of the Planning Commission’s denial of a Design Review Permit (DR) and Coastal Development Permit (CDP) to allow for the demolition of an existing unit and the reconstruction of a new unit and associated improvements as part of an existing five-plex project site. ZONING/OVERLAY: The project site is located within the Residential 8 (R-8) zone and the Coastal Zone; ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project has been determined to be exempt from environmental review pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines Sections 15301(l)(2) and 15303(b). Section 15301(l)(2) exempts the demolition of a multi-family structure. Section 15303 exempts the construction of new multi-family structures for not more than six dwelling units. If denied, Section 15270 applies, which exempts from CEQA projects that are rejected or disapproved by a public agency. STAFF CONTACT: Todd Mierau, Associate Planner: (760) 633-2693 or [email protected]. This appeal will be considered by the City Council pursuant to Chapter 1.12 of the Municipal Code. Any person who wishes to submit a written position with arguments, documents, exhibits, letters, photos, charts, diagrams, videos, etc., addressing the challenged determination MUST submit these to the City Clerk by 5:00 P.M. on Wednesday, October 13, 2021, seven calendar days prior to the public hearing. No new information will be considered by the City Council after this deadline. Upon filing with the City Clerk, those items will be available to the public. Any questions, please contact the City Clerk at (760) 633-2601. The above item is located within the Coastal Zone and requires issuance of a regular Coastal Development Permit. The action of the City Council on an appeal may not be appealed to the California Coastal Commission. Under California Government Code Section 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in court, you may be limited to raising only the issues you or someone else raised regarding the matter described in this notice or written correspondence delivered to the City at or before the time and date of the determination. For further information, or to review the application prior to the hearing, please contact staff, or contact the Development Services Department, 505 South Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 at (760) 633-2710 or by email at [email protected]. 10/08/2021 CN 25903

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT 505 S. Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 Phone: (760) 633-2710 | Email: [email protected] | Web: www.encinitasca.gov City Hall Hours: Monday through Thursday 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM and Friday 8:00 AM TO 4:00 PM NOTICE OF PENDING ACTION ON ADMINISTRATIVE APPLICATION AND COASTAL DEVELOPMENT PERMIT PROJECT NAME: Temporary Office/Storage Trailer for Safe Parking; CASE NUMBER: CDP-004885-2021; FILING DATE: September 30, 2021; APPLICANT: The City of Encinitas; LOCATION: 1140 Oakcrest Park Drive (APN: 259-320-10); PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Request for a Coastal Development Permit to allow for a temporary office/storage trailer to be used in conjunction with the Safe Parking program at the Community Center. The trailer is proposed to be located at the southwest portion of the parking lot, east of Balour Drive and North of Oakcrest Park Drive; ZONING/OVERLAY: The project site is located within in the Ecologic Reserve, Open Space and Park (ER/OS/PK) Zone, and the Coastal Overlay Zone; ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project is exempt from environmental review pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines Section 15311, which exempts the construction of a minor accessory structures that are temporary in nature including modular restrooms and temporary site improvements. STAFF CONTACT: Todd Mierau, Associate Planner, 760-633-2693, [email protected] PRIOR TO 5:00 PM ON MONDAY, OCTOBER 18, 2021 ANY INTERESTED PERSON MAY REVIEW THE APPLICATION AND PRESENT TESTIMONY, ORALLY OR IN WRITING, TO THE DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT. WRITTEN TESTIMONY IS PREFERRED IN ORDER TO HAVE A RECORD OF THE COMMENTS RECEIVED. If additional information is not required, the Development Services Department will render a determination on the application, pursuant to Section 2.28.090 of the City of Encinitas Municipal Code, after the close of the review period. An Appeal of the Department’s determination accompanied by the appropriate filing fee may be filed within 15-calendar days from the date of the determination. Appeals will be considered by the City Council pursuant to Chapter 1.12 of the Municipal Code. Any filing of an appeal will suspend this action as well as any processing of permits in reliance thereon in accordance with Encinitas Municipal Code Section 1.12.020(D)(1) until such time as an action is taken on the appeal. The above item is located within the Coastal Zone and requires the issuance of a regular Coastal Development Permit. The action of the Development Services Director may not be appealed to the California Coastal Commission. Under California Government Code Sec. 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised regarding the matter described in this notice or written correspondence delivered to the City at or prior to the date and time of the determination. 10/08/2021 CN 25902

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT LEGAL NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING BY THE CITY COUNCIL PLACE OF MEETING: Council Chambers, Civic Center 505 S. Vulcan Avenue Encinitas, CA 92024 IN COMPLIANCE WITH THE AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT/SECTION 504 REHABILITATION ACT OF 1973 AND TITLE VI, THIS AGENCY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY PUBLIC ENTITY AND DOES NOT DISCRIMINATE ON THE BASIS OF RACE, COLOR, ETHNIC ORIGIN, NATIONAL ORIGIN, SEX, RELIGION, VETERANS STATUS OR PHYSICAL OR MENTAL DISABILITY IN EMPLOYMENT OR THE PROVISION OF SERVICE. IF YOU REQUIRE SPECIAL ASSISTANCE TO PARTICIPATE IN THIS MEETING, PLEASE CONTACT THE DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT AT (760) 633-2710 AT LEAST 72 HOURS PRIOR TO THE MEETING. PLEASE NOTE THAT MASKS ARE REQUIRED INDOORS. It is hereby given that the City Council will conduct a Public Hearing on Wednesday, the 20th day of October, 2021, at 6:00 p.m., or as soon as possible thereafter, to discuss the following item of the City of Encinitas: CASE NUMBER: PLCY-004865-2021 (Cannabis Fees); APPLICANT: City of Encinitas; LOCATION: City-wide; PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Public hearing to consider adoption of a resolution establishing cannabis business registration, application, and other regulatory fees in conjunction with the voter-approved Ordinance No. 2020-18 (Measure H) regulating commercial cannabis activity. ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: It has been determined that the adoption of the resolution is not a project under the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) because the adoption of Cannabis Business Registration, Application, and Other Regulatory Fees is not a project, because a project does not include the creation of a governmental funding mechanism that does not involve any commitment to any specific project (CEQA Guidelines section 15378(b)(4)); and the resolution commits no fees to any specific project. The City of Encinitas (“City”) retained HdL Companies (HdL), a qualified consultant with demonstrated expertise preparing economic feasibility studies, to prepare the Cannabis Cost Recovery Analysis related to the Ordinance. The Cannabis Cost Recovery Analysis demonstrates that regulating local cannabis businesses have an impact on City resources, and fee may be established to mitigate those impacts. It also demonstrates the maximum registration, application, and annual regulatory fees that could be charged for cannabis businesses. The Cost Recovery Analysis for which the fees are set are available to the public pursuant to a request made to the City Clerk’s Department by email [email protected]. It is also available online at: https://encinitasca.gov/cannabis. The staff report, Resolution, and attachments are available at: https://encinitasca.gov/Government/Agendas-Webcasts. STAFF CONTACT: Evan Jedynak, Associate Planner; 760-633-2686 or [email protected]. Under California Government Code Section 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in court, you may be limited to raising only the issues you or someone else raised regarding the matter described in this notice or written correspondence delivered to the City at or before the time and date of the determination. For further information, or to review the application prior to the hearing, please contact staff or contact the Development Services Department, 505 South Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 at (760) 633-2710 or by email at [email protected]. 10/08/2021 CN 25901

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT LEGAL NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS BY THE PLANNING COMMISSION PLACE OF MEETING: Council Chambers, Civic Center 505 S. Vulcan Avenue Encinitas, CA 92024 IN COMPLIANCE WITH THE AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT/SECTION 504 REHABILITATION ACT OF 1973 AND TITLE VI, THIS AGENCY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY PUBLIC ENTITY AND DOES NOT DISCRIMINATE ON THE BASIS OF RACE, COLOR, ETHNIC ORIGIN, NATIONAL ORIGIN, SEX, RELIGION, VETERANS STATUS OR PHYSICAL OR MENTAL DISABILITY IN EMPLOYMENT OR THE PROVISION OF SERVICE. IF YOU REQUIRE SPECIAL ASSISTANCE TO PARTICIPATE IN THIS MEETING, PLEASE CONTACT THE DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT AT (760) 633-2710 AT LEAST 72 HOURS PRIOR TO THE MEETING. PLEASE NOTE THAT MASKS ARE REQUIRED INDOORS. It is hereby given that a Public Hearing will be held on Thursday, the 21st day of October, 2021, at 6 p.m., or as soon as possible thereafter, by the Encinitas Planning Commission to discuss the following hearing item of the City of Encinitas: PROJECT NAME: Portofino Hotel Entitlement Withdrawal; CASE NUMBER: MULTI-004650-2021; USE-004653-2021; & CDPNF-004652-2021; FILING DATE: June 23, 2021; APPLICANT: Christopher Miller; LOCATION: 186 North Coast Highway 101 (APN 256-392-11-00); PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Public hearing to withdraw entitlements (Major Use Permit, Design Review Permit and Coastal Development Permit) approved as part of Planning Commission Resolution No. PC 2019-19 (Case No. 15-285 MUP/DR/CDP) for the Portofino Hotel. ZONING/OVERLAY: The project site is located within the North 101 Corridor Specific Plan-Commercial Mixed 2 (N-CM-2) Zone and Coastal Overlay Zone.; ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project has been determined to be exempt from environmental review pursuant to California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines Section 15061 (b)(3). Section 15061 (b)(3) exempts projects where it can be seen with certainty that there is no possibility that the activity in question may have a significant effect on the environment. STAFF CONTACT: Laurie Winter, Associate Planner: (760) 633-2717 or [email protected] An appeal of the Planning Commission determination, accompanied by the appropriate filing fee, may be filed by 5 p.m. on the 15th calendar day following the date of the Commission’s determination. Appeals will be considered by the City Council pursuant to Chapter 1.12 of the Municipal Code. Any filing of an appeal will suspend this action as well as any processing of permits in reliance thereon in accordance with Encinitas Municipal Code Section 1.12.020(D)(1) until such time as an action is taken on the appeal. The above item is located within the Coastal Zone and requires issuance of a regular Coastal Development Permit. The action of the Planning Commission or City Council on an appeal may not be appealed to the California Coastal Commission. Under California Government Code Section 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in court, you may be limited to raising only the issues you or someone else raised regarding the matter described in this notice or written correspondence delivered to the City at or before the time and date of the determination. For further information, or to review the application prior to the hearing, please contact staff or contact the Development Services Department, 505 South Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 at (760) 633-2710 or by email at [email protected]. 10/08/2021 CN 25900

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT LEGAL NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS BY THE PLANNING COMMISSION PLACE OF MEETING: Council Chambers, Civic Center 505 S. Vulcan Avenue Encinitas, CA 92024 IN COMPLIANCE WITH THE AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT/SECTION 504 REHABILITATION ACT OF 1973 AND TITLE VI, THIS AGENCY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY PUBLIC ENTITY AND DOES NOT DISCRIMINATE ON THE BASIS OF RACE, COLOR, ETHNIC ORIGIN, NATIONAL ORIGIN, SEX, RELIGION, VETERANS STATUS OR PHYSICAL OR MENTAL DISABILITY IN EMPLOYMENT OR THE PROVISION OF SERVICE. IF YOU REQUIRE SPECIAL ASSISTANCE TO PARTICIPATE IN THIS MEETING, PLEASE CONTACT THE DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT AT (760) 633-2710 AT LEAST 72 HOURS PRIOR TO THE MEETING. PLEASE NOTE THAT MASKS ARE REQUIRED INDOORS. It is hereby given that a Public Hearing will be held on Thursday, the 21st day of October, 2021, at 6 p.m., or as soon as possible thereafter, by the Encinitas Planning Commission to discuss the following hearing item of the City of Encinitas: PROJECT NAME: Poke Chop Alcohol Service; CASE NUMBER: MULTI-004425-2021; USE-004427-2021; & CDPNF-004426-2021; FILING DATE: March 9, 2021; APPLICANT: Bryant Tran; LOCATION: 429 Encinitas Boulevard (APN 258-112-34-00); PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Public hearing to allow the sale of beer and wine for on-site consumption at an existing restaurant. ZONING/OVERLAY: The project site is located within the General Commercial (GC) Zone and Coastal Overlay Zone.; ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project has been determined to be exempt from environmental review pursuant to California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines Section 15301. Section 15301 exempts projects involving negligible or no expansion of use. STAFF CONTACT: Laurie Winter, Associate Planner: (760) 633-2717 or [email protected] An appeal of the Planning Commission determination, accompanied by the appropriate filing fee, may be filed by 5 p.m. on the 15th calendar day following the date of the Commission’s determination. Appeals will be considered by the City Council pursuant to Chapter 1.12 of the Municipal Code. Any filing of an appeal will suspend this action as well as any processing of permits in reliance thereon in accordance with Encinitas Municipal Code Section 1.12.020(D)(1) until such time as an action is taken on the appeal. The above item is located within the Coastal Zone and requires issuance of a regular Coastal Development Permit. The action of the Planning Commission or City Council on an appeal may not be appealed to the California Coastal Commission. Under California Government Code Section 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in court, you may be limited to raising only the issues you or someone else raised regarding the matter described in this notice or written correspondence delivered to the City at or before the time and date of the determination. For further information, or to review the application prior to the hearing, please contact staff or contact the Development Services Department, 505 South Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 at (760) 633-2710 or by email at [email protected]. 10/08/2021 CN 25899

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT LEGAL NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING BY THE PLANNING COMMISSION PLACE OF MEETING: Council Chambers, Civic Center 505 S. Vulcan Avenue Encinitas, CA 92024 IN COMPLIANCE WITH THE AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT/SECTION 504 REHABILITATION ACT OF 1973 AND TITLE VI, THIS AGENCY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY PUBLIC ENTITY AND DOES NOT DISCRIMINATE ON THE BASIS OF RACE, COLOR, ETHNIC ORIGIN, NATIONAL ORIGIN, SEX, RELIGION, VETERANS STATUS OR PHYSICAL OR MENTAL DISABILITY IN EMPLOYMENT OR THE PROVISION OF SERVICE. IF YOU REQUIRE SPECIAL ASSISTANCE TO PARTICIPATE IN THIS MEETING, PLEASE CONTACT THE DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT AT (760) 633-2710 AT LEAST 72 HOURS PRIOR TO THE MEETING. PLEASE NOTE THAT MASKS ARE REQUIRED INDOORS. It is hereby given that a Public Hearing will be held on Thursday, the 21st day of October, 2021, at 6 p.m., or as soon as possible thereafter, by the Encinitas Planning Commission to discuss the following hearing item of the City of Encinitas: PROJECT NAME: 777 Second Street Mixed-Use Complex; CASE NUMBER: MULTI-003802-2020, USE-004644-2021; DR-003810-2020; BADJ-003803-2020; CDP-003809-2020; ZONING/OVERLAY: The subject property is located in the Downtown Encinitas Mixed-Use 2 (D-CM-2) zone of the Downtown Encinitas Specific Plan and the Coastal Zone. APPLICANT: 777 2nd Street, LLC; LOCATION: 777, 779 and 793 Second Street (APNs: 258-163-06 and -07); DESCRIPTION: Public hearing to consider a Density Bonus, Major Use Permit, Design Review Permit, Boundary Adjustment and Coastal Development Permit to allow for the demolition of an existing residential duplex and commercial office building and construction of a mixed-use project, consisting of nine residential units (one very low-income), approximately 2,400 square feet of commercial, parking lot, landscaping, Best Management Practices and Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) improvements, to allow more than 50 percent of total project square-footage for residential and a temporary construction trailer. The project will include the consolidation of two (2) underlying legal lots into one parcel. ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project has been determined to be exempt from environmental review pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines Sections 15301(l)(2), 15301(l)(3), 15305, and 15332. Section 15301(l)(2) exempts the demolition of the existing duplex. Section 15301(l)(3) exempts the demolition of an existing commercial office building. Section 15305 exempts minor boundary adjustments or lot consolidations. Section 15332 exempts infill development that is under five acres, consistent with the General Plan, does not have any significant effects on noise, traffic, air quality or water quality, and required utilities and services are in place or are conditioned to be in place. STAFF CONTACT: Todd Mierau, Associate Planner: (760) 633-2693 or [email protected]. An appeal of the Planning Commission determination, accompanied by the appropriate filing fee, may be filed by 5 p.m. on the 10th calendar day following the date of the Commission’s determination. Appeals will be considered by the City Council pursuant to Chapter 1.12 of the Municipal Code. Any filing of an appeal will suspend this action as well as any processing of permits in reliance thereon in accordance with Encinitas Municipal Code Section 1.12.020(D)(1) until such time as an action is taken on the appeal. The above item is located within the Coastal Zone and requires issuance of a regular Coastal Development Permit. The action of the Planning Commission or City Council on an appeal may not be appealed to the California Coastal Commission. Under California Government Code Section 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in court, you may be limited to raising only the issues you or someone else raised regarding the matter described in this notice or written correspondence delivered to the City at or before the time and date of the determination. For further information, or to review the application prior to the hearing, please contact staff or contact the Development Services Department, 505 South Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 at (760) 633-2710 or by email at [email protected] 10/08/2021 CN 25898

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT LEGAL NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING BY THE PLANNING COMMISSION PLACE OF MEETING: Council Chambers, Civic Center 505 S. Vulcan Avenue Encinitas, CA 92024 IN COMPLIANCE WITH THE AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT/SECTION 504 REHABILITATION ACT OF 1973 AND TITLE VI, THIS AGENCY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY PUBLIC ENTITY AND DOES NOT DISCRIMINATE ON THE BASIS OF RACE, COLOR, ETHNIC ORIGIN, NATIONAL ORIGIN, SEX, RELIGION, VETERANS STATUS OR PHYSICAL OR MENTAL DISABILITY IN EMPLOYMENT OR THE PROVISION OF SERVICE. IF YOU REQUIRE SPECIAL ASSISTANCE TO PARTICIPATE IN THIS MEETING, PLEASE CONTACT THE DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT AT (760) 633-2710 AT LEAST 72 HOURS PRIOR TO THE MEETING. PLEASE NOTE THAT MASKS ARE REQUIRED INDOORS. It is hereby given that a Public Hearing will be held on Thursday, the 21st day of October, 2021, at 6 p.m., or as soon as possible thereafter, by the Encinitas Planning Commission to discuss the following hearing item of the City of Encinitas: PROJECT NAME: Fox Point Farms; CASE NUMBERS: MULTI-004657-2021, SUB-004658-2021, & CDPNF-004659-2021; FILING DATE: June 24, 2021; APPLICANT: Nolen Communities, Brian Grover; LOCATION: 1150 Quail Gardens Drive (APN: 254-612-12); PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Public hearing to consider a Tentative Map Modification and Coastal Development Permit to allow for the previously approved 250-unit residential development (53 units on Lot 4 and three units on Lot 1 with for sale and for rent products (208 market-rate and 42 very-low affordable units), to modify that all 250 units be in the form of condominium ownership. ZONING/ OVERLAY: A portion of the project site is located within the Encinitas Ranch Specific Plan (ERSP) R30 Overlay Zone and the remaining portion within the ERSP Agricultural zone and within the Coastal Zone and Cultural Overlay Zone.; ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: In accordance with Section 15164 of the California Environmental Quality Act Guidelines, an addendum to the previously certified Environmental Impact Report has been prepared. STAFF CONTACT: Anna Colamussi, Planning Manager: (760) 633-2724 or [email protected] An appeal of the Planning Commission determination, accompanied by the appropriate filing fee, may be filed by 5 p.m. on the 10th calendar day following the date of the Commission’s determination. Appeals will be considered by the City Council pursuant to Chapter 1.12 of the Municipal Code. Any filing of an appeal will suspend this action as well as any processing of permits in reliance thereon in accordance with Encinitas Municipal Code Section 1.12.020(D)(1) until such time as an action is taken on the appeal. The above item is located within the Coastal Zone and requires issuance of a regular Coastal Development Permit. The action of the Planning Commission or City Council on an appeal may not be appealed to the California Coastal Commission. Under California Government Code Section 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in court, you may be limited to raising only the issues you or someone else raised regarding the matter described in this notice or written correspondence delivered to the City at or before the time and date of the determination. For further information, or to review the application prior to the hearing, please contact staff or contact the Development Services Department, 505 South Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 at (760) 633-2710 or by email at [email protected]. 10/08/2021 CN 25897

NOTICE INVITING BIDS CITY OF ENCINITAS Trail 95 – EL CAMINO DEL NORTE RECREATIONAL TRAIL IMPROVEMENTS CP00F Notice is hereby given that the City of Encinitas will receive ELECTRONIC BIDS ONLY, via the on-line bidding service PlanetBids, up to 2:00 PM, on November 03, 2021. At which time said ELECTRONIC BIDS will be publicly opened and read. The results will be posted on PlanetBids immediately at the close of the bid opening. Bidders need not be present at bid opening, but they may attend if desired. The City Street address is as follows: City of Encinitas 505 S. Vulcan Avenue Encinitas, California 92024 WORK TO BE DONE: The work to be done generally includes: The work to be completed involves clearing and grubbing, grading, construction of stabilized decomposed granite trail, masonry retaining wall, concrete pedestrian ramps, asphalt concrete curbs, asphalt concrete paving, impressed thermoplastic crosswalks, solar powered rapid flashing beacons, wood fencing, drainage infrastructure, signing, striping, and related trail appurtenances not mentioned above but required in accordance with the Contract Documents. The Contractor shall complete the proposed work in its entirety. Should any detail or details be omitted from the Contract Documents which are essential to its functional completeness, then it shall be the responsibility of the Contractor to furnish and install such detail or request such details from the City Engineer so that upon completion of the proposed work, the work will be acceptable and ready for use. Engineer’s Estimate – $508,900 for base bid plus additive alternate #1, #2, and #3. LOWEST RESPONSIVE AND RESPONSIBLE BIDDER: All bids are to be compared on the basis of the City Engineer’s estimate of the quantities of work to be done and the unit prices bid by the bidder. The award of the contract, if it is awarded, will be to the lowest responsive and responsible bidder. Pursuant to Public Contract Code Section 1103, a “Responsible Bidder”, means a bidder who has demonstrated the attributes of trustworthiness, as well as quality, fitness, capacity, and experience to satisfactorily perform this public works contract. OBTAINING CONTRACT DOCUMENTS: The website for this advertisement and related documents is: PlanetBids (http://www.encinitasca.gov/bids). All bid documents and project correspondence will be posted on the PlanetBids website. It is the responsibility of Proposed Bidders to check the website regularly for information updates and Bid Clarifications, as well as any addenda. To submit a bid, a bidder must be registered with the City of Encinitas as a vendor. To register as a vendor, go to the following link (http://www.encinitasca.gov/bids) and then proceed to the “Register As A Vendor” link. Contract documents may be obtained after Wednesday September 29, 2021 at the Engineering counter in City Hall located at 505 S. Vulcan Ave., Encinitas, CA 92024, at a non-refundable cost of $50.00 per set. In compliance with California Contract Code Section 20103.7 electronic copies will be made available to contractor plan series bid boards and contractors upon their request. The City makes no representation regarding the accuracy of Contract Documents received from third party plan rooms and Contractor accepts bid documents from third parties at its own risk. Should contractors choose to pick up project plans and specifications at City Hall, the contractors shall still be responsible for obtaining all addendums for the project and signing and submitting all addendums with their bid. Any contractor that does not acknowledge receipt of all addendums by signing and submitting all addendums with their bid shall be deemed a non-responsive bidder and their bid will be rejected. PREVAILING WAGE AND ENFORCEMENT COMPLIANCE: This is a prevailing wage project and prevailing wage rates for this locality and project as determined by the director of industrial relations apply, pursuant to labor code section 1770, et. Seq. The Prevailing Wage Determination for this project is 2020-1. A copy of the prevailing wage rates shall be posted on the job site by the contractor. A schedule of prevailing wage rates is available for review at the City’s offices or may be found on the internet at http://www.dir.ca.gov/Public-Works/Prevailing-Wage.html. The successful bidder shall be required to pay at least the wage rates set forth in that schedule. Certified Payroll records shall be maintained by the contractor and copies of the certified payroll shall be electronically sent to the Department of Industrial Relations and be delivered to the City at the end of each month during the entire duration of the project. The project is subject to compliance monitoring and enforcement by the Department of Industrial Relations. Subject to exceptions as set forth in Labor Code section 1771.1, contractor or subcontractor shall not be qualified to bid on, be listed in a bid proposal, subject to the requirements of Section 4104 of the Public Contract Code, or engage in the performance of any contract for public work, as defined by statute, unless it is currently registered and qualified to perform public work pursuant to Labor Code Section 1725.5. The City may not accept a bid nor any contract or subcontract entered into without proof of the contractor or subcontractor’s current registration to perform public work pursuant to Section 1725.5. For more information, go to http://www.dir.ca.gov/Public-Works/Certified-Payroll-Reporting.html COMPLIANCE WITH LABOR LAWS: The prime contractor shall be responsible for insuring compliance with all applicable provisions of the Labor Code, including, but not limited to, section 1777.5. Please also see INFORMATION AND INSTRUCTIONS FOR BIDDERS in bid documents for additional bid information and requirements. City of Encinitas BY: Jill Bankston, P.E. Acting City Engineer DATE: 09-29-2021 END OF NOTICE INVITING BIDS 10/08/2021, 10/15/2021 CN 25884

CITY OF CARLSBAD ORDINANCE NO. CS-403 AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF CARLSBAD, CALIFORNIA, REPEALING CHAPTER 2.20 AND AMENDING SECTION 2.12.025 OF THE CARLSBAD MUNICIPAL CODE WHEREAS, Chapter 2.20 of the Carlsbad Municipal Code was adopted in 2016 to create the position of Chief Operations Officer; and WHEREAS, under Carlsbad Municipal Code Section 2.12.035(D), the City Manager is responsible for assessing and reorganizing city positions as may be indicated in the interest of efficient, effective and economical conduct of the city’s business; and WHEREAS, the City Manager has determined that the Chief Operations Officer position is no longer necessary for the efficient, effective and economical conduct of the city’s business; and WHEREAS, the City Manager recommends the City Council repeal the chapter of the Carlsbad Municipal Code relating to the position of Chief Operations Officer; and WHEREAS, Carlsbad Municipal Code Section 2.12.025 designates the Chief Operations Officer as the manager pro tempore during any temporary absence or disability of the City Manager; and WHEREAS, it is important that the city has a contingency plan in the event that the City Manager is temporarily absent or disabled; and WHEREAS, the City Manager recommends the City Council amend Carlsbad Municipal Code Section 2.12.025 to designate the Assistant City Manager as the manager pro tempore during any temporary absence or disability of the City Manager. NOW, THEREFORE, the City Council of the City of Carlsbad, California, does ordain as follows: Section 1: That Carlsbad Municipal Code, Title 2, Chapter 2.20 Chief Operations Officer is repealed in its entirety. Section 2: That Carlsbad Municipal Code Title 2, Chapter 2.12, Section 2.12.025 is amended to read as follows: 2.12.025 Manager pro tempore—Acting city manager. The assistant city manager shall serve as manager pro tempore during any temporary absence or disability of the city manager. In the event there is no assistant city manager, the city manager, by filing a written notice with the city clerk, shall designate another qualified city employee to exercise the powers and perform the duties of the city manager during the city manager’s temporary absence or disability. In the event the city manager’s absence or disability extends beyond a two-month period, the city council may, after the two-month period, appoint an acting city manager. Notwithstanding the aforementioned provisions of this section, the city manager may, by filing a written notice with the city clerk, designate a qualified city employee to exercise the powers and perform the duties of the city manager during the city manager’s temporary absence of a period less than two months. EFFECTIVE DATE: This ordinance shall be effective thirty days after its adoption; and the City Clerk’s Office shall certify the adoption of this ordinance and cause the full text of the ordinance or a summary of the ordinance prepared by the City Attorney to be published at least once in a newspaper of general circulation in the City of Carlsbad within fifteen days after its adoption. INTRODUCED AND FIRST READ at a Regular Meeting of the Carlsbad City Council on the 21st day of September 2021, and thereafter PASSED, APPROVED AND ADOPTED at a Regular Meeting of the City Council of the City of Carlsbad on the 28th day of September 2021, by the following vote, to wit: AYES: Hall, Blackburn, Bhat-Patel, Acosta, Norby. NAYS: None. ABSENT: None. 10/08/2021 CN 25881

CITY OF ENCINITAS PUBLIC NOTICE – UNSCHEDULED VACANCY ON THE ENVIRONMENTAL COMMISSION NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City of Encinitas is accepting applications to fill one unscheduled vacancy on the Environmental Commission with a term ending March 1, 2024. Application forms must be completed online from the City’s website. The deadline for applications is Thursday, October 21, 2021, at 5:00 p.m. All applicants must be registered voters of the City of Encinitas. The City requires all commissioners to be vaccinated for COVID-19. Commissioners shall attest that they are in compliance with the new vaccine regulations required by the City. Applicants may be asked to attend a City Council meeting to briefly discuss (2 to 3 minutes) their qualifications and interest in serving on the commission. Term of office for the unscheduled vacancy will begin upon appointment. ENVIRONMENTAL COMMISSION: One (1) appointment to be made to fill one unscheduled vacancy with a term ending March 1, 2024, due to the appointment of June Honsberger to the Traffic and Public Safety Commission. The Environmental Commission is a seven member board. The Environmental Commission shall conduct public hearings and prepare recommendations to the City Council on matters regarding the environment to include without limitation: Develop an Annual Work Plan and presentation to the City Council; Review and update from time to time, as necessary, the Environmental Action Plan; Develop policies and plans to provide for and advocate for environmental protection within the City of Encinitas; Develop policies and plans for developing environmental awareness in cooperation with other public and private agencies to include school districts; Provide review and recommendations to the City Council on such matters that may be referred to the Commission by the City Council. 10/08/2021 CN 25880

CITY OF ENCINITAS PUBLIC NOTICE OF ORDINANCE INTRODUCTION ORDINANCE NO. 2021-09 NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Encinitas has introduced Ordinance No. 2021-09 entitled “Ordinance of the City Council of the City of Encinitas Establishing Reasonable Local Standards and Procedures for Operation of a Safe Parking Lot in Accordance with Government Code Section 8698 (Shelter Crisis).” To operate a Safe Parking Program in Encinitas, the City Council must adopt local standards and procedures for the operation of a safe parking lot under the new provisions of the Shelter Crisis Law. Ordinance 2021-09 establishes local standards and procedures for the operation of a Safe Parking Lot including: program hours, respect and privacy, site design, parking, keeping a clean environment, safety and security, case management and housing navigation services, health/COVID, waiver disclaimer, and accommodation request. Ordinance 2021-09 was introduced at the Regular City Council meeting held on September 29, 2021, by the following vote: AYES: Blakespear, Hinze, Mosca; NAYS: Kranz and Lyndes; ABSTAIN: None. ABSENT: None. The City Council will consider the adoption of this Ordinance at the October 13, 2021, Regular City Council meeting commencing at 6:00 P.M. in the City Council Chambers, 505 South Vulcan Avenue. The ordinance is on file in the office of the City Clerk, 505 South Vulcan Avenue and may be viewed between the hours of 8:00 A.M. and 5:00 P.M. In compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act/Section 504 Rehabilitation Act of 1973 and Title VI, this agency is an equal opportunity public entity and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, ethnic origin, national origin, sex, religion, veteran status or physical or mental disability in employment or the provision of service. If you require special assistance to participate in this meeting, please contact the City Clerk’s Office at 760-633-2601 at least 72 hours prior to the meeting. /Kathy Hollywood, City Clerk 10/08/2021 CN 25879

CITY OF ENCINITAS PUBLIC NOTICE OF REQUEST FOR BIDS NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City of Encinitas Public Works Department (City) invites Request for Bids (RFB) for: CITY HALL IMPROVEMENTS – PHASE TWO The website for this RFP, related documents and correspondence is PlanetBids (www.encinitasca.gov/bids). All project correspondence will be posted on the PlanetBids website. It is the responsibility of Bidder to check the website regularly for information updates, clarifications, as well as any addenda. Bidders must be registered with the City of Encinitas as a vendor on PlanetBids. To register as a vendor, go to the following link (www.encinitasca.gov/bids) and then proceed to the “New Vendor Registration” link. All addenda will be available on the PlanetBids website. To be considered for selection, a Bid must be received no later than 2:00 p.m. (Pacific Time) on Wednesday, October 27, 2021. All Bids must be submitted to PlanetBids. Each prospective bidder is responsible for fully acquainting himself with the conditions of the work site as well as those conditions relating to the work in order to fully understand the facility, difficulties and restrictions which may impact the total and adequate completion of the work. All prospective bidders shall attend a pre-bid meeting scheduled for 9:00 a.m., Thursday, October 14, 2021. Information on how to register is available via PlanetBids. Failure to attend the virtual pre-bid meeting shall result in disqualification. The City hereby notifies all potential Bidders that it will ensure that in any Contract issued pursuant to the advertisement, minority business enterprises will be afforded full opportunity to submit a response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color or national origin in consideration for an award. The City reserves the right to reject any or all Proposals, or waive any irregularities or technical deficiencies in any Proposal. The City does not discriminate based on handicapped status in the admission or access to, or treatment, or employment in its programs or activities. Please contact www.encinitasca.gov/bids for additional information. 10/01/2021, 10/08/2021 CN 25872

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2021-00042376-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Debrah Ann Yorke filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Debrah Ann Yorke change to proposed name: Ann Debrah Yorke. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On Nov 23, 2021 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 25 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Division. NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE ABOVE DATE; ATTACHMENT TO ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME (JC FORM #NC-120) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One certified copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a remote hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future remote hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Date: Oct 05, 2021 Pamela M. Parker Judge of the Superior Court. 10/08, 10/15, 10/22, 10/29/2021 CN 25896

MINNESOTA SECRETARY OF STATE CERTIFICATE OF ASSUMED NAME Minnesota Statutes, 333 The filing of an assumed name does not provide a user with exclusive rights to that name. The filing is required for consumer protection in order to enable customers to be able to identify the true owner of a business. ASSUMED NAME: Deborah Sue Hargis PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS: c/o 2021 Gayle Way Carlsbad CA 92008 USA NAMEHOLDER(S): Hargis, Deborah Sue c/o 2021 Gayle Way, Carlsbad CA 92008 USA; Hargis, Fay Ann c/o 6863 Glenroy St San Diego CA 92120 USA; Erickson, Sherry Lee c/o 1111 Main St #304 Klamath Falls OR 97601 USA. I, the undersigned, certify that I am signing this document as the person whose signature is required, or as agent of the person(s) whose signature would be required who has authorized me to sign this document on his/her behalf, or in both capacities. I further certify that I have completed all required fields, and that the information in this document is true and correct and in compliance with the applicable chapter of Minnesota Statutes. I understand that by signing this document I am subject to the penalties of perjury as set forth in Section 609.48 as if I had signed this document under oath. S/Hargis, Deborah EMAIL FOR OFFICIAL NOTICES: [email protected] Work/File Number: 125600200024 DATE FILED: 09/17/2021 SIGNED BY: Steven Simon 10/08, 10/15, 10/22, 10/29/2021 CN 25894

NOTICE OF PUBLIC LIEN SALE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the contents of the following storage units will be offered for sale at public auction for enforcement of storage lien. The Online Auction will be held Friday, October 22,, 2021, at 1:00 pm. Location of Online Auction: www.storagetreasures.com. Storage address: 1566 E. Valley Parkway, Escondido, CA 92027. Terms are CASH ONLY! Valley Rose Self Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid or cancel the auction. The following units may include, but not limited to electronic items, furniture, & household items, unless otherwise stated. Miguel Sibriano – unit B227 10/08/2021, 10/15/2021 CN 25890

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNNIA, COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO PETITIONER: Holly Trainer vs RESPONDENT: David T. Nakano REQUEST FOR ORDER: Other Orders Requested: Date of separation determination, establish child support arrears, division of retirement benefits, award Wife Husband’s interest in retirement benefit and appoint an elisor to execute the QDRO. Facts to Support: Attachment 10. CASE #: DN 110054 NOTICE OF HEARING TO: David T. Nakano, Respondent A COURT HEARING WILL BE HELD AS FOLLOWS: Date: December 8, 2021 Time: 9:00 AM Dept: 15 Address of court: 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081 WARNING to the person served with the Request for Order: The court may make the requested orders without you if you do not file a Responsive Declaration to Request for Order (Form FL-320), serve a copy on the other parties at least nine court days before the hearing (unless the court has ordered a shorter period of time), and appear at the hearing. (See form FL-320-INFO for more information.) (Forms FL-300-INFO and DV-400-INFO provide information about completing this form). 10/08, 10/15, 10/22, 10/29/2021 CN 25889

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2021-00041020-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Isa Love filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Isa Love change to proposed name: Isa Love Dragon. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On Nov 16, 2021 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 25 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Division. NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE ABOVE DATE; ATTACHMENT TO ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME (JC FORM #NC-120) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One certified copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a remote hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future remote hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Date: Sep 27, 2021 Pamela M. Parker Judge of the Superior Court. 10/08, 10/15, 10/22, 10/29/2021 CN 25887

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2021-00041673-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Jenine Stallard filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Everley Vale Che Rivera change to proposed name: Everey Vale Che Stallard; b. a. Present name: Aria Elodie Rivera change to proposed name: Aria Elodie Stallard. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On Nov 16, 2021 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 25 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Division. NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE ABOVE DATE; ATTACHMENT TO ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME (JC FORM #NC-120) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One certified copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a remote hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future remote hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Date: Sep 30, 2021 Pamela M. Parker Judge of the Superior Court. 10/08, 10/15, 10/22, 10/29/2021 CN 25883

NOTICE OF PUBLIC LIEN SALE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the contents of the following storage units will be offered for sale at public auction for enforcement of storage lien. The Online Auction will be held Friday, October 22nd, 2021 at 10am.. Location of Online Auction: www.storagetreasures.com. Storage address: 2405 Cougar Drive Carlsbad, CA 92010. Terms are CASH ONLY! West Coast Self-Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid or cancel the auction. The following units may include, but not limited to electronic items, furniture, & household items, unless otherwise stated. Size Name 5×5 Morriss, Denise 5×10 Kisner, Christopher 5×10 Elizondo, Kristie 5×5 Fitts, Jaramiah 10/08/, 10/15/2021 CN 25877

Notice of Lien Sale Notice is hereby given that pursuant to Section 21701-21715 of the California Business Profession Code, Section 2328 of the California Commercial Code, Section 3071 of the California Vehicle Code and Section 535 of the Penal Code, State of California and the provisions of the California Auction Licensing Act, Stor’em Self Storage (Formerly known as S.D. Storage) located at 1510 E. Mission Road San Marcos, CA 92069 will sell at public auction by competitive bidding on October 14th , 2021 at 9:30am the properties herein listed; Property to be sold as follows: Miguel Castaneda Misc Household Items Miguel Angel Castaneda Misc Household Items James Neal Misc Household Items James Brian Neal Misc Household Items Terry Heisel Misc Household Items and Door Hardware/Supplies Terry Ray Heisel Misc Household Items and Door Hardware/Supplies Skye DeMattia Misc Household Items Teresa A. Corum Misc Household Items Teresa Ann Corum Misc Household Items Angela Bello Misc Household Items All sales must be paid for at the time of purchase in CASH ONLY. All purchased items sold as is, where is, and must be removed at the time of sale. Auction service by West Coast Auction, License # BLA6401382, Tel # 760-724-0423 10/01/2021, 10/08/2021 CN 25865

Notice of Lien Sale Notice is hereby given that pursuant to Section 21701-21715 of the California Business Profession Code, Section 2328 of the California Commercial Code, Section 3071 of the California Vehicle Code and Section 535 of the Penal Code, State of California and the provisions of the California Auction Licensing Act, Stor’em Self Storage (Formerly known as S.D. Storage) located at 560 South Pacific San Marcos Ca, 92078 will sell at public auction by competitive bidding on October 14th at 11:00 AM the properties herein listed; Property to be sold as follows: Ryan Crawford Misc household goods Ryan Wrixon Crawford Misc Household goods Dennis Cordova Misc household goods Dennis Cordova Misc household goods All sales must be paid for at the time of purchase in CASH ONLY. All purchased items sold as is, where is, and must be removed at the time of sale. Auction service by West Coast Auction, License # BLA6401382, Tel # 760-724-0423. 10/01/2021, 10/08/2021 CN 25864

Notice of Lien Sale Notice is hereby given that pursuant to Section 21701-21715 of the California Business Profession Code, Section 2328 of the California Commercial Code, Section 3071 of the California Vehicle Code and Section 535 of the Penal Code, State of California and the provisions of the California Auction Licensing Act, Stor’em Self Storage (Formerly known as S.D. Storage) located at 2430 S. Santa Fe Ave Vista, CA 92084 will sell at public auction by competitive bidding on October 14th, 2021 at 11:30am the properties herein listed; Property to be sold as follows: Moises Oseguera Misc. Household Items Moises Ivan Javier Oseguera Misc. Household Items Geoff Owens Misc. Household Items Geoffrey Gene Owens Misc. Household items Juan C Cortes Misc. Household Items/Misc. Shop/Construction Items Dean Gabriel Ramirez Misc. Household Items Mark Randall Misc. Shop/Misc. Commercial Equipment Mark James Randall Misc. Shop/Misc. Commercial Equipment Luis Saavedra Commercial Boat/Commercial boat with trailer Luis A. Saavedra Commercial Boat/Commercial boat with trailer All sales must be paid for at the time of purchase in CASH ONLY. All purchased items sold as is, where is, and must be removed at the time of sale. Auction service by West Coast Auction, License # BLA6401382, Tel # 760-724-0423 10/01/2021, 10/08/2021 CN 25863

Notice of Sale Notice is hereby given that pursuant to Section 21701-21715 of the California Business Profession Code, Section 2328 of the California Commercial Code, Section 3071 of the California Vehicle Code and Section 535 of the Penal Code, State of California and the provisions of the California Auction Licensing Act, Stor’em Self Storage (Formerly known as S.D. Storage) located at 185 N Pacific St, San Marcos Ca. 92069 will sell at public auction by competitive bidding on October 14. 2021 at 10:30am. Property stored and to be sold can be but not limited to: miscellaneous household goods, furniture, major appliances, personal item, clothing, and possible collectables/antiques. Property to be sold as follows: Carrie B. Tonini Misc. Household Goods Carrie Beal Tonini Misc. Household Goods Andrew C. Halvorsen Misc. Household Goods Andrew Charles Halvorsen Misc. Household Goods Julio Benitez Misc. Household Goods Phil Olea 1986 Mercedes 560SL All sales must be paid for at the time of purchase in CASH ONLY. All purchased items sold as is, where is, and must be removed at the time of sale. Auction to be conducted by West Coast Auctions (760)724-0423, License #0434194 10/01/2021, 10/08/2021 CN 25861

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2021-00040806-CU-PT-CTL TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Linda Louise Shank filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Linda Louise Shank change to proposed name: Linda Louise Kunkle. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On Nov 09, 2021 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 61 of the Superior Court of California, Central Division, Hall of Justice, 330 W. Broadway, San Diego CA 92101. No hearing will occur on the above date. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which poses a substantial risk to the health and welfare of court personnel and the public, rendering presence in, or access to, the court’s facilities unsafe, and pursuant to the emergency orders of the Chief Justice of the State of California and General Orders of the Presiding Department of the San Diego Superior Court, the following Order is made: NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One certified copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a remote hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future remote hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Date: Sep 24, 2021 Lorna A. Alksne Judge of the Superior Court. 10/01, 10/08, 10/15, 10/22/2021 CN 25860

NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL PROPERTY BY MATTHEW L. TAYLOR, PARTITION REFEREE Please take notice that the following real property will be sold by private sale by Matthew L. Taylor, Partition Referee, pursuant to order of the San Diego County Superior Court: Street Address: 501 Quail Gardens Drive, Encinitas, California, 92024; Assessor’s Parcel Number: 257-011-28-00; Legal Description: That portion of the South half of the South half of the South half of the Southwest quarter of the Northeast quarter of Section 10,Township 13 South, Range 4 West, San Bernardino Base and Meridian, in the City of Encinitas, County of San Diego, State of California, according to United States Government Survey approved April 19, 1881, described as follows: Beginning at a point on the East and West center line of said Section 10, distant thereon South 89° 01’ 50” East 687.76 feet from the center of said Section 10, said point being the Southeast corner of that parcel of land conveyed by Mary D. Vaughan to Leslie E. Gay et al by Deed dated May 23, 1929, recorded in Book 1657, Page 142 of Deeds, San Diego County Records; thence along said East and West center line North 89° 01’ 50” West 265.00 feet; thence parallel with the Easterly line of said Gay Land North 18° 02’ 12” West 173 feet more or less to the North line of said South half of the South half of the South half of the Southwest quarter of the Northeast quarter of Section 10; thence Easterly along said North Line, 265 feet more or less, to the Easterly line of said Gay Land; thence along said Easterly line, South 18° 02’ 12” East 172.85 feet; more or less, to the Point of Beginning. Excepting therefrom that portion Deeded to the City of Encinitas, a Municipal Corporation as described in Grant Deed recorded August 17, 2001 as Instrument No. 2001-0587485 of Official Records. (Hereinafter the “Subject Property”.) Please take notice that the Subject Property is being sold by private sale by Matthew L. Taylor, as Partition Referee appointed in the matter of Jeana S.. Zurcher v. Cheryl Kay Konn, etc., et al., San Diego County Superior Court case number 37-2020-00041250-CU-OR-NC. The sale is being made pursuant to California Code of Civil Procedure section 873.680, et seq. The property is sold in an “As Is” condition with no warranties or representations. Offers must be submitted in writing on a California Association of Realtors form contract. All sales are subject to court confirmation. Offers must be submitted to Matthew L. Taylor, Partition Referee, P.O. Box 4198, Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91729, and must be received on or before October 13, 2021. 10/1, 10/8, 10/15/21 CNS-3514284# CN 25845

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2021-00039853-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Harris Earl Rappaport filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Harris Earl Rappaport change to proposed name: Elijah Ishmael Rappaport. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On Nov 09, 2021 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 25 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Division. NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE ABOVE DATE; ATTACHMENT TO ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME (JC FORM #NC-120) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One certified copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a remote hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future remote hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Date: Sep 20, 2021 Pamela M. Parker Judge of the Superior Court. 10/01, 10/08, 10/15, 10/22/2021 CN 25841

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2021-00029299-CU-PT-CTL TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Christopher Shawn Molloy filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Christopher Shawn Molloy change to proposed name: Christopher Shawn Brown. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On Oct. 25, 2021 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. C-61 of the Superior Court of California, 330 W. Broadway, San Diego CA 92101, Hall of Justice. NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE ABOVE DATE; ATTACHMENT TO ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME (JC FORM #NC-120) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One certified copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a remote hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future remote hearing date. Any Petition for the name ¬change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Date: 07/09/2021 Lorna A. Alksne Judge of the Superior Court. 09/17, 09/24, 10/01, 10/08/21 CN 25808

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9021840 Filed: Sep 30, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. THE TAPROOM; B. SD TAPROOM. Located at: 1269 Garnet Ave., San Diego CA 92109 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Tap Room Enterprises Inc., 1269 Garnet Ave., San Diego CA 92109. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 12/15/2006 S/Kevin Conover, 10/08, 10/15, 10/22, 10/29/2021 CN 25905

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9022398 Filed: Oct 05, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. OWA Finishing. Located at: 5121 Santa Fe St. #H, San Diego CA 92109 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Faridh Garrido, 975 Laguna Dr. #7, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 05/01/2020 S/Faridh Garrido, 10/08, 10/15, 10/22, 10/29/2021 CN 25895

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9021717 Filed: Sep 28, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Vibin’ Company. Located at: 409 12th St., Ramona CA 92065 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Jesus Gutierrez, 409 12th St., Ramona CA 92065. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Jesus Gutierrez, 10/08, 10/15, 10/22, 10/29/2021 CN 25893

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9021237 Filed: Sep 22, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Soul Session. Located at: 2352 Altisma Way #20, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Alex Yasuo Walsh, 2352 Altisma Way #20, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 11/05/2020 S/Alec Walsh, 10/08, 10/15, 10/22, 10/29/2021 CN 25892

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9022350 Filed: Oct 05, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Bookie The Producer. Located at: 1510 S Melrose Dr. #207, Vista CA 92081 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Christopher Louis Zachary, 1510 S Melrose Dr. #207, Vista CA 92081. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2021 S/Christopher Louis Zachary, 10/08, 10/15, 10/22, 10/29/2021 CN 25891

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9022032 Filed: Oct 01, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. SCI DATA. Located at: 2635 Cannon Rd. #341, Carlsbad CA 92010 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Eugene Lawrence Stebley, 2635 Cannon Rd. #341, Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/27/2021 S/Eugene Lawrence Stebley, 10/08, 10/15, 10/22, 10/29/2021 CN 25888

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9021447 Filed: Sep 24, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Prophetic Heart Healing. Located at: 2335 Via Francisca #J, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. The Heart Healing Network LLC, 1419 De La Vina St. #B, Santa Barbara CA 93101. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/01/2020 S/Elise Tarango, 10/08, 10/15, 10/22, 10/29/2021 CN 25886

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9020769 Filed: Sep 17, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. San Diego Suzuki School of Music; B. San Diego Suzuki School. Located at: 1814 Avenida Mimosa, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Danielle Gomez Kravitz, 1814 Avenida Mimosa, Encinitas CA 92024; 2. Marguerite Isajoy Jayasimha, 6160 Sagebrush Bend Way, San Diego CA 92130. This business is conducted by: General Partnership. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/01/2021 S/Danielle Gomez Kravitz, 10/08, 10/15, 10/22, 10/29/2021 CN 25885

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9021600 Filed: Sep 27, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Equine Healthspan Therapies. Located at: 3925 Shenandoah Dr., Oceanside CA 92056 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Equine Healthspan Therapies LLC, 3925 Shenandoah Dr., Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/20/2021 S/Risa Daniels, 10/08, 10/15, 10/22, 10/29/2021 CN 25878

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9017448 Filed: Aug 11, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Advanced Reserve Solutions Inc. Located at: 4679 Lofty Grove Dr., Oceanside CA 92056 San Diego. Mailing Address: PO Box 11253, Palm Desert CA 92255. Registrant Information: 1. Rxi & Associates LLC, 4679 Lofty Grove Dr., Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/30/2018 S/Roxi K Bardwell, 10/08, 10/15, 10/22, 10/29/2021 CN 25876

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9021396 Filed: Sep 24, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. MadBeans Clothing. Located at: 2250 Thomas Ave., San Diego CA 92109 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Mary Melissa Cameron, 2250 Thomas Ave., San Diego CA 92109. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Mary Melissa Cameron, 10/08, 10/15, 10/22, 10/29/2021 CN 25875

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9021476 Filed: Sep 25, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Castillo Painting. Located at: 127 E Connecticut Ave. #C, Vista CA 92084 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Miguel Castillo, 127 E Connecticut Ave. #C, Vista CA 92084. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Miguel Castillo, 10/01, 10/08, 10/15, 10/22/2021 CN 25866

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9019803 Filed: Sep 02, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Aveden Art. Located at: 236 Fraxinella St., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Lynn Goodrich Diede, 236 Fraxinella St, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Lynn Diede, 10/01, 10/08, 10/15, 10/22/2021 CN 25862

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9021359 Filed: Sep 24, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Starlight Home Care L.L.C. Located at: 9345 Hillery Dr. #17202, San Diego CA 92126 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Starlight Home Care L.L.C., 9345 Hillery Dr. #17202, San Diego CA 92126. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Carina P Woo, 10/01, 10/08, 10/15, 10/22/2021 CN 25859

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9020991 Filed: Sep 20, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Sugar Blues. Located at: 6353 Corte de Abeto #B100, Carlsbad CA 92011 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Lynne Ciallella, General Partner, 6290 Citracado Cir., Carlsbad CA 92009; 2. Lab Rats San Diego, General Partner, 6353 Corte de Abeto, Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Joint Venture. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/16/2021 S/Lynne Ciallella, 10/01, 10/08, 10/15, 10/22/2021 CN 25858

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9021144 Filed: Sep 22, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Tango Artist Designs; B. Tango Artist Designs and Children’s Books.com. Located at: 1447 Summit Ave., Cardiff by the Sea CA 92007 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Mary Voncille Galligher, 1447 Summit Ave., Cardiff by the Sea CA 92007. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/21/2021 S/Mary Voncille Galligher, 10/01, 10/08, 10/15, 10/22/2021 CN 25857

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9021429 Filed: Sep 24, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Upward Roots. Located at: 2650 Kremeyer Cir. #3, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Mailing Address: PO Box 2350, Carlsbad CA 92018. Registrant Information: 1. Melanie Goetz, 2650 Kremeyer Cir. #3, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Melanie Goetz, 10/01, 10/08, 10/15, 10/22/2021 CN 25855

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9020003 Filed: Sep 07, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Bougie Boards by Emilie. Located at: 980 Los Vallecitos B/C, San Marcos CA 92078 San Diego. Mailing Address: 1275 Holmgrove Dr., San Marcos CA 92078. Registrant Information: 1. Emilie Shetler Swearingen, 1275 Holmgrove Dr., San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Emilie Shetler Swearingen, 10/01, 10/08, 10/15, 10/22/2021 CN 25844

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9021109 Filed: Sep 21, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Carmen’s House Cleaning Service. Located at: 4596 Vinyard St., Oceanside CA 92057 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Carmela Zamario Alvarado, 4596 Vinyard St., Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/21/2021 S/Carmela Zamario Alvarado, 10/01, 10/08, 10/15, 10/22/2021 CN 25842

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9020590 Filed: Sep 14, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Strategic Solutions. Located at: 3490 Corte Fortuna, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Hagaman Enterprises LLC, 3490 Corte Fortuna, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/12/2019 S/Nicole Hagaman, 09/24, 10/01, 10/08, 10/15/2021 CN 25834

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9020957 Filed: Sep 20, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Ko-A Art Studio; B. KoA Art Studio. Located at: 918 Mission Ave., Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Riki Guzman, 918 Mission Ave., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/20/2021 S/Riki Guzman, 09/24, 10/01, 10/08, 10/15/2021 CN 25832

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9019760 Filed: Sep 02, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. MakVenture. Located at: 311 S Clementine St. #A, Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Makaela Logan LLC, 311 S Clementine St. #A, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/22/2021 S/Makaela Logan, 09/24, 10/01, 10/08, 10/15/2021 CN 25831

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9020546 Filed: Sep 14, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Alison Interiors. Located at: 410 S Cedros Ave., Solana Beach CA 92075 San Diego. Mailing Address: 1345 Encinitas Blvd. #812, Encinitas CA 92024. Registrant Information: 1. Alison Dawn Shoemaker, 409 Playa Blanca, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Alison Dawn Shoemaker, 09/24, 10/01, 10/08, 10/15/2021 CN 25830

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9020400 Filed: Sep 11, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Coastal Pavers. Located at: 2317 Carriage Cir., Oceanside CA 92056 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Steve Lawrence, 2317 Carriage Cir., Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/01/2021 S/Steve Lawrence, 09/24, 10/01, 10/08, 10/15/2021 CN 25829

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9019216 Filed: Aug 27, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. MortgageWrite Inc., B. MortgageWrite. Located at: 2292 Faraday Ave. #100, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Mailing Address: 2588 El Camino Real #F-302, Carlsbad CA 92008. Registrant Information: 1. MortgageWrite Inc., 2292 Faraday Ave. #100, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Roxana Elbahou, 09/24, 10/01, 10/08, 10/15/2021 CN 25828

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9019970 Filed: Sep 07, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Notux Productions. Located at: 364 Trailview Rd., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Notux Software Inc., 364 Trailview Rd., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/20/2021 S/John Opferkuch, 09/24, 10/01, 10/08, 10/15/2021 CN 25827

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9020438 Filed: Sep 11, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. OCN ECO. Located at: 2360 Seasons Rd., Oceanside CA 92056 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Michael Andrew Horton, 2360 Seasons Rd., Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Michael Andrew Horton, 09/24, 10/01, 10/08, 10/15/2021 CN 25826

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9020612 Filed: Sep 15, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Mimi Designs. Located at: 3900 Monroe St., Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Miriam Michael, 3900 Monroe St., Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Miriam Michael, 09/24, 10/01, 10/08, 10/15/2021 CN 25825

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9020634 Filed: Sep 15, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Flachmeier Construction. Located at: 714 Shadow Tree Dr., Oceanside CA 92058 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Gregory Erin Flachmeier, 714 Shadow Tree Dr., Oceanside CA 92058. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/07/2001 S/Gregory Erin Flachmeier, 09/24, 10/01, 10/08, 10/15/2021 CN 25824

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9019815 Filed: Sep 02, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Moyer Built. Located at: 154 Redwood Ave., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Joseph Anthony Moyer, 154 Redwood Ave., Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Joseph Anthony Moyer, 09/17, 09/24, 10/01, 10/08/2021 CN 25819

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9019811 Filed: Sep 02, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. PublicSq. Located at: 6814 Embarcadero Ln., Carlsbad CA 92011 San Diego. Mailing Address: 315 S Coast Hwy 101 #U44, Encinitas CA 92024. Registrant Information: 1. PSQ Holdings Inc., 6814 Embarcadero Ln., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/25/2021 S/Christina Werner, 09/17, 09/24, 10/01, 10/08/2021 CN 25818

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9018333 Filed: Aug 18, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Inner Echo. Located at: 6817 Alderwood Dr., Carlsbad CA 92011 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Raoul Lucien Wientzen, 6817 Alderwood Dr., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/18/2021 S/Raoul Lucien Wientzen, 09/17, 09/24, 10/01, 10/08/2021 CN 25817

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9019926 Filed: Sep 03, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Hinrichs Electric. Located at: 141 Ocean View Dr., Vista CA 92084 San Diego. Mailing Address: 993 S Santa Fe Ave. Unit C PMB 307, Vista CA 92083. Registrant Information: 1. Joel Hinrichs, 141 Ocean View Dr., Vista CA 92084. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/05/2008 S/Joel Hinrichs, 09/17, 09/24, 10/01, 10/08/2021 CN 25816

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9019158 Filed: Aug 27, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Leucadia Custom Knives; B. Leucadia Knives. Located at: 1678 Hawk View Dr., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Scott Howard Wing, 1678 Hawk View Dr., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2021 S/Scott Howard Wing, 09/17, 09/24, 10/01, 10/08/2021 CN 25815

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9019088 Filed: Aug 26, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. San Marcos Cottage. Located at: 1326 Granite Rd., San Marcos CA San Diego 92069. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Biljana Ribich, 1270 Avenida Miguel, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/09/2004 S/Biljana Ribich, 09/17, 09/24, 10/01, 10/08/2021 CN 25814

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9019729 Filed: Sep 02, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. SIMS Software. Located at: 2701 Loker Ave. West #130, Carlsbad CA 92010 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. StratCom Systems Inc., 2701 Loker Ave. West #130, Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/18/1983 S/Michael Struttmann, 09/17, 09/24, 10/01, 10/08/2021 CN 25813

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9018942 Filed: Aug 24, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Lodi Dodi Bodi; B. Lodi Dodi Bodi Contouring & Spa. Located at: 4192 Oceanside Blvd. #407, Oceanside CA 92056 San Diego. Mailing Address: 550 Los Arbolitos Blvd. #101, Oceanside CA 92058. Registrant Information: 1. Ashleigh Hope, 550 Los Arbolitos Blvd. #101, Oceanside CA 92058. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/20/2021 S/Ashleigh Hope, 09/17, 09/24, 10/01, 10/08/2021 CN 25812

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9019234 Filed: Aug 27, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Golden State Contractors Inc. Located at: 1270 Avenida Miguel, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Golden State Contractors Inc., 1270 Avenida Miguel, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Marko Ribich, 09/17, 09/24, 10/01, 10/08/2021 CN 25811

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9019117 Filed: Aug 26, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Golden State General Contractors; B. G.S.G.C. Located at: 1270 Avenida Miguel, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Marko Ribich, 1270 Avenida Miguel, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/16/2011 S/Marko Ribich, 09/17, 09/24, 10/01, 10/08/2021 CN 25810

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9019095 Filed: Aug 26, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. D.R. Engineering Co. Located at: 1270 Avenida Miguel, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Drago Ribich, 1270 Avenida Miguel, Encinitas CA 92024; 2. Biljana Ribich, 1270 Avenida Miguel, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/22/1987 S/Biljana Ribich, 09/17, 09/24, 10/01, 10/08/2021 CN 25809