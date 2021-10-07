Legal Notices, October 1, 2021

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT 505 S. Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 Phone: (760) 633-2710 | Email: [email protected] | Web: www.encinitasca.gov City Hall Hours: Monday through Thursday 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM and Alternate Fridays 8:00 AM TO 4:00 PM NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATIVE HEARING AND PENDING ACTION ON ADMINISTRATIVE APPLICATION AND COASTAL DEVELOPMENT PERMIT IN COMPLIANCE WITH THE AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT/SECTION 504 REHABILITATION ACT OF 1973 AND TITLE VI, THIS AGENCY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY PUBLIC ENTITY AND DOES NOT DISCRIMINATE ON THE BASIS OF RACE, COLOR, ETHNIC ORIGIN, NATIONAL ORIGIN, SEX, RELIGION, VETERANS STATUS OR PHYSICAL OR MENTAL DISABILITY IN EMPLOYMENT OR THE PROVISION OF SERVICE. IF YOU REQUIRE SPECIAL ASSISTANCE TO PARTICIPATE IN THIS MEETING, PLEASE CONTACT THE DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT AT (760) 633-2710 AT LEAST 72 HOURS PRIOR TO THE MEETING. PLEASE NOTE THAT MASKS ARE REQUIRED INDOORS. PUBLIC HEARING: TUESDAY, OCTOBER 12, 2021, AT 5:00 PM, TO BE HELD AT THE CITY OF ENCINITAS 505 S. VULCAN AVENUE PROJECT NAME: Casa Rana; CASE NUMBER: CDP-004380-2021; FILING DATE: February 8, 2021; APPLICANT: Declan Caulfield; LOCATION: 215 Fifth Street (APN: 258-041-17); PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Public hearing to consider a request for a Coastal Development Permit to construct a new single-family residence on a vacant lot with an Accessory Dwelling Unit (ADU) above a detached garage, and a temporary construction trailer; ZONING/OVERLAY: The project site is located within the Residential 11 (R-11) Zone and the California Coastal Commission Appeal Jurisdiction of the Coastal Zone; ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project is exempt from environmental review pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines Section 15303(a), which exempts the construction of a new single-family residence. STAFF CONTACT: Todd Mierau, Associate Planner, 760-633-2693, [email protected] PRIOR TO OR AT THE PUBLIC HEARING TO BE HELD AT 5:00 PM ON TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 28, 2021, ANY INTERESTED PERSON MAY REVIEW THE APPLICATION AND PRESENT TESTIMONY, ORALLY OR IN WRITING, TO THE DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT. WRITTEN TESTIMONY IS PREFERRED IN ORDER TO HAVE A RECORD OF THE COMMENTS RECEIVED. If additional information is not required, the Development Services Department will render a determination on the application, pursuant to Section 2.28.090 of the City of Encinitas Municipal Code, after the close of the review period. An Appeal of the Department’s determination accompanied by the appropriate filing fee may be filed within 15-calendar days from the date of the determination. Appeals will be considered by the City Council pursuant to Chapter 1.12 of the Municipal Code. Any filing of an appeal will suspend this action as well as any processing of permits in reliance thereon in accordance with Encinitas Municipal Code Section 1.12.020(D)(1) until such time as an action is taken on the appeal. The above item is located within the Coastal Zone and requires the issuance of a regular Coastal Development Permit. The action of the Development Services Director may be appealed to the California Coastal Commission. Under California Government Code Sec. 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised regarding the matter described in this notice or written correspondence delivered to the City at or prior to the date and time of the determination. 10/01/2021 CN 25874

CITY OF CARLSBAD NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Carlsbad will hold a public hearing at the Council Chamber, 1200 Carlsbad Village Drive, Carlsbad, California, at 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, to consider approving a comprehensive Local Coastal Program Land Use Plan update, including associated amendments to other components of the Local Coastal Program – Zoning Map, Village and Barrio Master Plan and Poinsettia Shores Master Plan. Whereas, on January 13, 2021 the City of Carlsbad Planning Commission voted 7/0 to recommend approval of the Local Coastal Program Land Use Plan update and associated amendments to the Zoning Map, Poinsettia Shores Master Plan and Village and Barrio Master Plan. The City Planner has determined that the project is exempt from the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) per CEQA Guidelines Section 15265. CASE FILE: LCPA 15-07/ZC 2020-0002/AMEND 2020-0016 (DEV15061)/AMEND 2020-0014 (DEV08014) CASE NAME: Local Coastal Program Update If you have any questions, please contact Jennifer Jesser in the Community Development Department at 760-602-4637, or at [email protected].

CITY OF ENCINITAS PUBLIC NOTICE OF REQUEST FOR BIDS NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City of Encinitas Public Works Department (City) invites Request for Bids (RFB) for: CITY HALL IMPROVEMENTS – PHASE TWO The website for this RFP is PlanetBids (www.encinitasca.gov/bids). To be considered for selection, a Bid must be received no later than 2:00 p.m. (Pacific Time) on Wednesday, October 27, 2021. All Bids must be submitted to PlanetBids. All prospective bidders shall attend a pre-bid meeting scheduled for 9:00 a.m., Thursday, October 14, 2021. Failure to attend the virtual pre-bid meeting shall result in disqualification.

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT 505 S. Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 NOTICE OF PENDING ACTION ON ADMINISTRATIVE APPLICATION TIME EXTENSION AND COASTAL DEVELOPMENT PERMIT PROJECT NAME: Hosseni Twinhome; CASE NUMBER: MULTI-004723-2021; EXT-004721-2021; CDPNF004867-2021; FILING DATE: August 19, 2021; APPLICANT: Ali Hosseni LOCATION: 2155 Manchester Avenue (APN: 261-062-07); PROJECT DESCRIPTION: A request to extend an approved Variance, Design Review Permit and Coastal Development Permit for a twinhome associated with Case No. 14-287 DR/V/CDP (PC-2019-04) one year to allow for the continued processing of an active grading permit. ZONING/OVERLAY: The project site is located within in the Residential 11 (R-11) Zone and the Coastal Overlay Zone; ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project is exempt from environmental review pursuant to Sections 15301 (l)(1) and 15303(b) of the CEQA Guidelines. STAFF CONTACT: Todd Mierau, Associate Planner, 760-633-2693, [email protected].

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT LEGAL NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING BY THE CITY COUNCIL PLACE OF MEETING: Council Chambers, Civic Center 505 S. Vulcan Avenue Encinitas, CA 92024 Public hearing on Wednesday, the 13th day of October, 2021, at 6 p.m. PROJECT NAME: Encinitas Boulevard Apartments; CASE NUMBERS: MULTI-003587-2020, DR-003589-2020 & BADJ-003588-2020; FILING DATE: January 31, 2020; APPLICANT: Randy Goodson; APPELLANT#1: Randy Goodson; APPELLANT #2: Encinitas Residents for Responsible Development, Daniel Vaughn; LOCATION: 2220, 2228 & 2230 Encinitas Boulevard (APN: 259-231-28, 30, 31 & 32); PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Public hearing to consider two appeals for the denial of a Design Review Permit, Density Bonus and Boundary Adjustment to allow for the demolition of existing single-family homes and accessory structures and construct a 283-unit apartment development (236 market-rate and 41 low-income affordable units) including a leasing and amenity space, private outdoor recreation space, signage, grading and landscaping improvements. ZONING/ OVERLAY: The project site is located within the R30 Overlay Zone, Scenic Visual Corridor Overlay and Special Study Zones; ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project is statutorily exempt from the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) under Government Code Sections 65583.2(h) and (i). STAFF CONTACT: Anna Colamussi, Planning Manager: (760) 633-2724 or [email protected]

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT LEGAL NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING BY THE CITY COUNCIL PLACE OF MEETING: Council Chambers, Civic Center 505 S. Vulcan Avenue Encinitas, CA 92024 Public hearing on Wednesday, the 20th day of October, 2021, at 6:00 p.m. CASE NUMBER: PLCY-004865-2021 (Cannabis Fees); APPLICANT: City of Encinitas; LOCATION: City-wide; PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Public hearing to consider adoption of a resolution establishing cannabis business registration, application, and other regulatory fees in conjunction with the voter-approved Ordinance No. 2020-18 (Measure H) regulating commercial cannabis activity. ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: It has been determined that the adoption of the resolution is not a project under CEQA. STAFF CONTACT: Evan Jedynak, Associate Planner; 760-633-2686 or [email protected].

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT LEGAL NOTICE OF STUDY SESSION BY THE PLANNING COMMISSION PLACE OF MEETING: Council Chambers, Civic Center 505 S. Vulcan Avenue Encinitas, CA 92024 Study Session on Thursday, the 7th day of October, 2021, at 6:00 p.m. CASE NUMBER: PLCY-004755-2021 (Objective Design Standards); APPLICANT: City of Encinitas; LOCATION: City-wide; PROJECT DESCRIPTION: A study session by the Planning Commission to review a draft of the development of objective design standards for multi-family and mixed-use housing development and provide direction. STAFF CONTACT: Jennifer Gates, AICP, Planning Manager: (760) 633-2714 or [email protected].

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT UPDATED LEGAL NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING BY THE CITY COUNCIL PLACE OF MEETING: Council Chambers, Civic Center 505 S. Vulcan Avenue Encinitas, CA 92024 Public hearing on Wednesday, the 13th day of October 2021, at 6:00 p.m. CASE NUMBER: PLCY-004342-2021 (In-Lieu Fee and Affordable Housing Fee); APPLICANT: City of Encinitas; LOCATION: City-wide; PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Public hearing to consider adoption of Resolution adopting Inclusionary Housing In-Lieu Fee of $20 per square foot applicable to all residential development, additions of 500 square feet or more, and where affordable housing is not provided; and an Affordable Housing Impact Fee for residential care facilities, general, of $20 per square foot. ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The adoption of the Resolution is not a project under CEQA. STAFF CONTACT: Jennifer Gates, Planning Manager; 760-633-2714 or [email protected].

CITY OF ENCINITAS PUBLIC NOTICE OF ORDINANCE ADOPTION ORDINANCE NO. 2021-14 NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Encinitas has adopted Ordinance No. 2021-14 entitled, "An Ordinance of the City of Encinitas, California, Amending Encinitas Municipal Code Sections 2.12.050 and 2.12.060(C) Regarding Conflict of Interest Filers." Ordinance 2021-14 was introduced at the Regular City Council meeting held on August 25, 2021, and adopted at the Regular City Council meeting held on September 22, 2021, by the following vote: AYES: Blakespear, Hinze, Kranz, Lyndes, Mosca; NAYS: None; ABSTAIN: None. ABSENT: None.

CITY OF ENCINITAS PUBLIC NOTICE OF ORDINANCE INTRODUCTION ORDINANCE NO. 2021-13 NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Encinitas has introduced Ordinance No. 2021-13 entitled "An Ordinance of the City Council of Encinitas, Adopting Amendments to Chapter 23.12 (Uniform Codes for Construction) or Title 23 (Building and Construction) of the Encinitas Municipal Code to Adopt the 2019 California Building Code and California Green Building Code with Certain Amendments, Additions, and Deletions related to Energy Efficiency, Solar Energy and Building Decarbonization". Ordinance 2021-13 was introduced at the Regular City Council meeting held on September 22, 2021, by the following vote: AYES: Blakespear, Hinze, Kranz, Lyndes, Mosca; NAYS: None; ABSTAIN: None. ABSENT: None. The City Council will consider the adoption of this Ordinance at the October 13, 2021, Regular City Council meeting commencing at 6:00 P.M.

CITY OF ENCINITAS PUBLIC NOTICE OF ORDINANCE ADOPTION ORDINANCE NO. 2021-12 NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Encinitas has adopted Ordinance No. 2021-12 entitled "An Ordinance of the City Council of the City of Encinitas, California, adopting amendments to Title 30 (Zoning) of the Encinitas Municipal Code and Local Coastal Plan to establish parking requirements for inclusionary housing units.

USE PARKING SPACES REQUIRED

Residential

Inclusionary Housing Units

Guest 0

Studios and One Bedroom Units 1 space per unit

Two and Three Bedroom Units 1.5 spaces per unit

Four and More Bedroom Units 2 spaces per unit

Ordinance 2021-12 was introduced at the Regular City Council meeting held on August 18, 2021, and adopted at the Regular City Council meeting held on September 22, 2021, by the following vote: AYES: Blakespear, Hinze, Kranz, Lyndes, Mosca; NAYS: None; ABSTAIN: None. ABSENT: None.

CITY OF ENCINITAS PUBLIC NOTICE OF ORDINANCE ADOPTION ORDINANCE NO. 2021-11 NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Encinitas has adopted Ordinance No. 2021-11 entitled "An Ordinance of the City Council of the City of Encinitas, California, adopting amendments to Title 30 (Zoning) of the Encinitas Municipal Code and Local Coastal Plan to establish parking requirements for transit-oriented housing developments. Ordinance 2021-11 amends Encinitas Municipal Code as follows: Subsection 30.04.010 (Definitions) of Chapter 30.04 (DEFINITIONS) of Title 30 of the Encinitas Municipal Code is hereby amended to read as follows and be incorporated alphabetically within the section (underline is used to denote new text being added): MAJOR TRANSIT STOP means a site containing a rail station or the intersection of two or more bus routes with a service interval of 15 minutes or less during the morning and afternoon peak commute periods, and as defined in subdivision (b) of Section 21155 of the California Public Resources Code. TRANSIT-ORIENTED HOUSING DEVELOPMENT means any multiple dwelling housing development with a minimum net density of at least 20 dwelling units per acre, and is located within one half mile radius of a major transit stop. Ordinance 2021-11 was introduced at the Regular City Council meeting held on August 18, 2021, and adopted at the Regular City Council meeting held on September 22, 2021, by the following vote: AYES: Blakespear, Hinze, Kranz, Lyndes, Mosca; NAYS: None; ABSTAIN: None. ABSENT: None.

CITY OF ENCINITAS PUBLIC NOTICE OF ORDINANCE ADOPTION ORDINANCE NO. 2021-10 NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Encinitas has adopted Ordinance No. 2021-10 entitled "An Ordinance of the City Council of the City of Encinitas, California, adopting amendments to Title 30 (Zoning) of the Encinitas Municipal Code and Local Coastal Plan to modify existing parking requirements to allow tandem parking in a multi-family housing development." Ordinance 2021-10 adds Subsection 30.54.090 (Tandem Parking Regulations) of Chapter 30.54 (Off-Street Parking) of Title 30 of the Encinitas Municipal Code. Ordinance 2021-10 was introduced at the Regular City Council meeting held on August

CITY OF ENCINITAS PUBLIC NOTICE OF ORDINANCE RE-INTRODUCTION ORDINANCE NO. 2021-02 NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Encinitas has re-introduced Ordinance No. 2021-02 entitled, titled “An Ordinance of the City of Encinitas, California, Amending Chapter 30.41 Affordable Housing of the Encinitas Municipal Code, which proposes changes to the City’s Inclusionary Housing Regulations including In-Lieu Fee and New Affordable Housing Impact Fee Requirement” as recommended by City Staff, not inclusive of the 50 percent inclusionary requirement for properties zoned with an R-30 Overlay. Proposed Ordinance No. 2021-02 amends Chapter 30.41 of the Encinitas Municipal Code including: • Applicable to new residential development of all sizes and additions or expansions of 500 feet or more • Increase of the inclusionary housing requirement Citywide by five percent • Provides additional clarifying language for in-lieu fee applicability • Creates a new affordable housing impact fee for residential care facilities • New definitions • Replacing “affordable units” with “inclusionary units;” • Information to be provided in the Affordable Housing Plan including application and review procedures Ordinance 2021-02 was introduced at the Regular City Council meeting held on June 23, 2021, and Re-Introduced with modifications at the Regular City Council meeting held on September 22, 2021, by the following vote: AYES: Blakespear, Hinze, Kranz, Lyndes, Mosca; NAYS: None; ABSTAIN: None. ABSENT: None. The City Council will consider the adoption of this Ordinance at the October 13, 2021 Regular City Council meeting commencing at 6:00 P.M. in the City Council Chambers, 505 South Vulcan Avenue. The ordinance is on file in the office of the City Clerk, 505 South Vulcan Avenue and may be viewed between the hours of 8:00 A.M. and 5:00 P.M. In compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act/Section 504 Rehabilitation Act of 1973 and Title VI, this agency is an equal opportunity public entity and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, ethnic origin, national origin, sex, religion, veteran status or physical or mental disability in employment or the provision of service. If you require special assistance to participate in this meeting, please contact the City Clerk’s Office at 760-633-2601 at least 72 hours prior to the meeting. /Kathy Hollywood, City Clerk 10/01/2021 CN 25848

CITY OF CARLSBAD ORDINANCE NO. CS-402 AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF CARLSBAD, CALIFORNIA, AMENDING TITLE 6, CHAPTER 6.16 OF THE CARLSBAD MUNICIPAL CODE CONCERNING PUBLIC NUISANCES WHEREAS, on October 26, 2020, the City Council adopted Ordinance CS-385 amending Carlsbad Municipal Code Chapter 6.16 regarding public nuisances and property maintenance in its entirety; and WHEREAS, the purpose of Chapter 6.16 of the code is to provide comprehensive and transparent procedures to identify public nuisances within the City of Carlsbad, encourage compliance where a public nuisance violation exists, and establish the authority to abate and recover costs of abatement when the responsible party and/or property owner fails to comply; and WHEREAS, California Government Code Section 38773.5, subdivision (b), authorizes a city to adopt an ordinance to “provide for the recovery of attorneys’ fees in any action, administrative proceeding, or special proceeding to abate a nuisance;” and WHEREAS, attorneys’ fees can be a significant portion of the costs associated with nuisance abatement actions and Chapter 6.16 does not currently allow for their recovery; and WHEREAS, adding a provision for the recovery of attorneys’ fees to Chapter 6.16 of the Code would allow for a greater recovery of the city’s costs of nuisance abatement in any action in which the city prevails; and WHEREAS, a provision for the recovery of attorneys’ fees in a nuisance abatement action is reasonably necessary for the protection of the health, safety, morals and well-being of the community. Nuisance conditions by their very nature threaten the health, safety, morals and well-being of the community, yet bringing a successful nuisance abatement action can be complex and incur costly attorney expenses. The attorneys’ fees recovery provision will minimize this financial barrier and enable the city to swiftly and competently bring forward a nuisance abatement action to protect the community. NOW, THEREFORE, the City Council of the City of Carlsbad, California, ordains as follows: 1. The above recitations are true and correct. 2. Carlsbad Municipal Code, Title 6, Chapter 6.16, Section 6.16.120 is amended to read as follows: 6.16.120 Account of cost of abatement to be kept. A. The city manager or designee shall keep an account of the cost of abatement and of rehabilitating, demolishing, or repairing any premises, buildings, or structures, including any related salvage value and administrative costs. Upon completion of this work, the city manager or designee shall authorize a written abatement cost report stating these costs. B. For purposes of this chapter, “administrative costs” includes, without limitation, the actual expenses and costs of the city in preparing, printing, and mailing notices, specifications and contracts and in inspecting the work, and may include attorneys’ fees. 3. Carlsbad Municipal Code, Title 6, Chapter 6.16, is amended by the addition of Section 6.16.205 to read as follows: 6.16.205 Attorneys’ fees. In any judicial action, administrative proceeding or special proceeding to abate a nuisance, the prevailing party shall recover the incurred attorneys’ fees as follows: A. The recovery of attorneys’ fees by the prevailing party is limited to those individual actions or proceedings in which the city elects, at the initiation of the action or proceeding, to seek recovery of its own attorneys’ fees. B. In no action, administrative proceeding, or special proceeding shall an award of attorneys’ fees to a prevailing party exceed the amount of reasonable attorneys’ fees incurred by the city in the action or proceeding. EFFECTIVE DATE: This ordinance shall be effective thirty days after its adoption, provided that the ordinance is intended to apply to those code enforcement proceedings commenced or continuing 2 years before or any time after the effective date; and the City Clerk’s Office shall certify the adoption of this ordinance and cause the full text of the ordinance or a summary of the ordinance prepared by the City Attorney to be published at least once in a newspaper of general circulation in the City of Carlsbad within fifteen days after its adoption. INTRODUCED AND FIRST READ at a Regular Meeting of the Carlsbad City Council on the 14th day of September 2021, and thereafter PASSED, APPROVED AND ADOPTED at a Regular Meeting of the City Council of the City of Carlsbad on the 21st day of September 2021, by the following vote, to wit: AYES: Hall, Blackburn, Bhat-Patel, Acosta, Norby NAYS: None. ABSENT: None. 10/01/2021 CN 25847

CITY OF CARLSBAD ORDINANCE NO. CS-401 AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF CARLSBAD, CALIFORNIA, AMENDING TITLE 10, CHAPTER 10.44 OF THE CARLSBAD MUNICIPAL CODE SECTION 10.44.360 TO ESTABLISH A 45 MILES PER HOUR SPEED LIMIT UPON POINSETTIA LANE FROM CASSIA ROAD TO EL CAMINO REAL WHEREAS, the portion of Poinsettia Lane between Cassia Road and Oriole Court/Skimmer Court was opened to traffic in April of 2021; and WHEREAS, California Vehicle Code sections 22357 and 22358 authorize local authorities to establish a speed limit based on an engineering traffic survey; and WHEREAS, an engineering traffic survey was conducted on May 28, 2021 for the portion of Poinsettia Lane between Cassia Road and El Camino Real and based on the results of the engineering traffic survey, the recommended speed limit for that portion of Poinsettia Lane is 45 miles per hour (mph); and WHEREAS, the proposed speed limit of 45 mph for Poinsettia Lane from Cassia Road to El Camino Real was recommended for approval by the Traffic and Mobility Commission on July 6, 2021; and WHEREAS, the City Planner has determined that establishing a 45 miles per hour speed limit on Poinsettia Lane from Cassia Road to El Camino Real is categorically exempt from CEQA pursuant to CEQA Guidelines Section 15301(c) and that no exception to the exemption as set forth in CEQA Guidelines Section 15300.2 applies. NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED by the City Council of the City of Carlsbad, California, ordains as follows that: 1. The above recitations are true and correct. 2. Title 10, Chapter 10.44 of the Carlsbad Municipal Code is amended by revision of Section 10.44.360 to read as follows: 10.44.360 Poinsettia Lane. A. Upon Poinsettia Lane from Carlsbad Boulevard to its intersection with Paseo del Norte the prima facie speed limit shall be 35 miles per hour. B. Upon Poinsettia Lane from Paseo del Norte to its intersection with Cassia Road the prima facie speed limit shall be 50 miles per hour. C. Upon Poinsettia Lane from Cassia Road to its intersection with El Camino Real the prima facie speed limit shall be 45 miles per hour. D. Upon Poinsettia Lane from El Camino Real to its intersection with Melrose Drive the prima facie speed limit shall be 50 miles per hour. EFFECTIVE DATE: This Ordinance shall be effective 30 days after its adoption; and the City Clerk shall certify the adoption of this Ordinance and cause the full text of the Ordinance or a summary of the Ordinance prepared by the City Attorney to be published at least once in a newspaper of general circulation in the City of Carlsbad within 15 days after its adoption. INTRODUCED AND FIRST READ at a Regular Meeting of the City Council of the City of Carlsbad on the 14th day of September, 2021, and thereafter. PASSED, APPROVED AND ADOPTED at a Regular Meeting of the City Council of the City of Carlsbad on the 21st day of September 2021, by the following vote, to wit: AYES: Hall, Blackburn, Bhat-Patel, Acosta, Norby

NAYS: None. ABSENT: None. 10/01/2021 CN 25846

SAN ELIJO JOIINT POWERS AUTHORITY PUBLIC NOTICE REQUEST FOR BIDS NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the San Elijo Joint Powers Authority (SEJPA) is requesting bids for: Grounds Maintenance Services To be considered for selection, a bid must be submitted no later than 10:00am on Thursday. October 21, 2021, at: https://www.planetbids.com/portal/portal.cfm?CompanyID=33529. Project Description: PROVIDER is hereby required to render and provide landscape and grounds maintenance services including, but not limited to; shaping, trimming and training of shrubs and ground cover plants; fertilization; cultivation; weed control; control of all plant diseases and pests; plant replacement; sweeping; maintenance and repairs of trails, pathways, irrigation and drainage systems, natural drainage features on the site; litter pick up; removal of pet waste; removal of illegal dumps; cleaning of site furnishings, and all other maintenance required to maintain the areas in a safe, attractive and usable condition, and to maintain the plant material in good condition with horticulturally acceptable growth and color. Contract Term: The terms of this contract shall be in effect from the date of the Notice to Proceed for two (2) years, with an option to extend for two (2) additional, two (2) year terms (not to exceed six (6) years for the entire Contract. Mandatory Site Walk: To be considered for selection you must attend the mandatory site walk on Wednesday October 6, 2021 at 10:00am. To be considered for selection, a Bid must be submitted no later than 10:00 am on Thursday October 21, 2021, at: https://www.planetbids.com/portal/portal.cfm?CompanyID=33529. All bid documents and project correspondence will be posted on the PlanetBids website. It is the responsibility of Bidders to check the website regularly for information updates and RFP Clarifications, as well as any addenda. To submit a bid, a bidder must be registered with the San Elijo Joint Powers Authority as a vendor via PlanetBids. To register as a vendor, go to the following link (https://pbsystem.planetbids.com/portal/33529/portal-home), and then proceed to the “New Vendor Registration” link. All addenda will be available on the PlanetBids website. SEJPA makes no representation regarding the accuracy of Contract Documents received from third party plan rooms and Contractor accepts bid documents from third parties at its own risk. All correspondence and submittals shall be handled electronically through PlanetBids. SEJPA hereby notifies all potential Respondents that it will ensure that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, minority business enterprises will be afforded full opportunity to submit Bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, religion, color, national origin, political affiliation, marital status, sex, age, or disability. SEJPA reserves the right to reject any or all Bids or waive any irregularities or technical deficiencies in any Bid. Pursuant to the Labor Code of the State of California, it will be required that not less than the locally prevailing wage rates. as specified by the Director of Industrial Relations of the State of California, be paid to all workmen employed or engaged in the performance of this project. 09/24/2021, 10/01/2021 CN 25833

T.S. No. 210514079 Notice of Trustee’s Sale. Loan No.: 10167148 Order No. 8769654 APN: 183-131-23-00; 183-131-24-00; 183-131-25-00; 183-131-26-00 You Are In Default Under A Deed Of Trust Dated 7/3/2020. Unless You Take Action To Protect Your Property, It May Be Sold At A Public Sale. If You Need An Explanation Of The Nature Of The Proceeding Against You, You Should Contact A Lawyer. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, cashier’s check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a cashier’s check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. No cashier’s checks older than 60 days from the day of sale will be accepted. Trustor: Mountain Vista Holdings LLC, A California limited liability company Duly Appointed Trustee: Geraci Law Firm Recorded 7/9/2020 as Instrument No. 2020-0365420 in book, page of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, Date of Sale: 10/13/2021 at 10:30 AM Place of Sale: by the statue at entrance to East County Regional Center, 250 East Main Street, El Cajon, CA Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $954,171.67 Street Address or other common designation of real property: Vacant Land *See attached Exhibit A Vista, CA A.P.N.: 183-131-23-00; 183-131-24-00; 183-131-25-00; 183-131-26-00 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. Notice To Potential Bidders: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. Notice To Property Owner: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (877) 440-4460 or visit this Internet Web site www.mkconsultantsinc.com, using the file number assigned to this case 210514079. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Notice To Tenant: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call (877) 440-4460, or visit this internet website site www.tlssales.info, using the file number assigned to this case 210514079 to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. Date: 9/7/2021 Geraci Law Firm by Total Lender Solutions, Inc., its authorized agent 10505 Sorrento Valley Road, Suite 125 San Diego, CA 92121 Phone: (949) 954-6092 Sale Line: (877) 440-4460 By: /s/Max Newman, Trustee Sale Officer Exhibit A Legal Description Parcels 1, 2, 3 And 4 Of Parcel Map No. 7019, In The Unincorporated Area, County Of San Diego, State Of California, As Per Map, Filed March 19, 1978 As Instrument No. 78-104657, Records Of Said County And State. 09/17/2021, 09/24/2021, 10/01/2021 CN 25807

BATCH: AFC-3018, 3021 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED AS SHOWN BELOW. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY as the duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust Executed by: AS SHOWN BELOW, as Trustor, AS SHOWN BELOW, as Beneficiary, recorded on AS SHOWN BELOW as Instrument No. AS SHOWN BELOW of Official Records of the County Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California, and pursuant to the Notice of Default and Election to Sell there under recorded on AS SHOWN BELOW as Instrument No. AS SHOWN BELOW of said Official Records. WILL SELL BY PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH On 10/7/2021 at 10:00 AM, AT THE FRONT ENTRANCE TO CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY 2121 PALOMAR AIRPORT ROAD. CARLSBAD CA 92011 IMPORTANT NOTE: TO ADHERE TO THE COVID-19 PROTOCOLS, THE TRUSTEES SALE WILL OCCUR OUTSIDE AND WILL REQUIRE THAT EVERYONE PRESENT MUST HAVE FACE COVERINGS AND ADHEAR TO SOCIAL DISTANCING BEFORE, DURING AND AFTER THE SALE TAKES PLACE. (Payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank), all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State hereinafter described as more fully described on said Deed of Trust. The property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 1594 MARBRISA CIRCLE, CARLSBAD, CA, 92008 TS#, CUSTOMER REF#, ICN#, Unit/Interval/Week, APN#, Trustors, Beneficiary, DOT Dated, DOT Recorded, DOT Instrument No., NOD Recorded, NOD Instrument No., Estimated Sales Amount 100453 B0468165H 522203D1O 5222 Odd 3 211-130-02-00 MARIO LUIS COVARRUBIAS AND MELISSA COVARRUBIAS HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 05/27/2016 06/30/2016 2016-0326130 5/10/2021 2021-0358350 $22311.73 100456 B0510635H 612319B1Z 6123 Annual 19 211-131-11-00 GERALD H. ORTEN JR. AND ELLEN K. ORTEN HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 08/24/2018 09/27/2018 2018-0403669 5/10/2021 2021-0358350 $33279.71 101129 B0463765C GMP663401BO 6634 ODD 1 211-131-13-00 MICHAEL GREGORY DUMAGAN AND SUSAN LEA DUMAGAN HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 03/31/2016 04/14/2016 2016-0171811 5/10/2021 2021-0358350 $19404.39 101130 B0450555S GMP651237A1Z 6512 ANNUAL 37 211-131-13-00 CHRISTOPHER J. FALLO AND COLEEN G. FALLO HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 07/30/2015 08/20/2015 2015-0440880 5/10/2021 2021-0358350 $37944.86 101134 B0513245H GMS8030510DZ 80305 ANNUAL 10 212-271-04-00 ROBERT JASON MILLER A(N) SINGLE MAN AND LAURA WELSH A(N) UNMARRIED WOMAN AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 11/02/2018 11/15/2018 2018-0475906 5/10/2021 2021-0358350 $24025.23 101135 B0486685H GMP582220D1E 5822 EVEN 20 211-131-11-00 JOANNA QUEZADA A(N) SINGLE WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 05/06/2017 06/08/2017 2017-0256381 5/10/2021 2021-0358350 $19360.66 101136 B0516765S GMS8020651L3Z 80206 ANNUAL 51 212-271-04-00 JAMES FLOYD REED AND BARBARA JEAN REED HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 01/21/2019 02/07/2019 2019-0043938 5/10/2021 2021-0358350 $62130.94 101137 B0450465C GMP521341A1E 5213 EVEN 41 211-130-02-00 JORGE SANCHEZ JR. AND IRENE SANCHEZ HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 07/13/2015 08/20/2015 2015-0440884 5/10/2021 2021-0358350 $20211.36 101138 B0416515S GMP693212A1Z 6932 ANNUAL 12 211-131-07-00 SIXTO C. VEYNA AND JESSIE C. VEYNA HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 10/11/2013 10/24/2013 2013-0634219 5/10/2021 2021-0358350 $18013.40 101343 B3949355C GMO503402EZ 5034 Annual 2 211-130-02-00 THOMAS ALAN BAER AND ESTRELLA C BAER HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 02/28/2011 03/10/2011 2011-0130128 5/10/2021 2021-0358353 $29073.79 101345 B0409825C GMP681117B1O 6811 Odd 17 211-131-07-00 DEWEY G. HOUSTON AND TATIANA HOUSTON HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 06/12/2013 06/27/2013 2013-0404740 5/10/2021 2021-0358353 $15844.99 101346 B0430455L GMP692448A1O 6924 Odd 48 211-131-07-00 SHAUN J. GROVER AND CAROLYN A. CHADWELL HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 06/21/2014 07/03/2014 2014-0278589 5/10/2021 2021-0358353 $34013.29 101347 B0453915S GMP652450A1Z 6524 Annual 50 211-131-13-00 WILLIAM S. FAULKNER AND CARMEL L. FAULKNER HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 09/27/2015 10/15/2015 2015-0539862 5/10/2021 2021-0358353 $30518.60 101349 B0489685S GMP601125A1Z 6011 Annual 25 211-131-11-00 NATHAN J. HURST AND RONDA C. HURST HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 07/07/2017 08/03/2017 2017-0350998 5/10/2021 2021-0358353 $46432.34 101350 B0507565H GMP8010142A1Z 80101 Annual 42 212-271-04-00 ALLEN I. LEMBERG AND ELIZABETH D. LEMBERG HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 07/20/2018 08/02/2018 2018-0315798 5/10/2021 2021-0358353 $41129.11 101352 B0509295H GMS8030526DZ 80305 Annual 26 212-271-04-00 JOHN L. TOBAR AND LISA TOBAR HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 08/22/2018 09/06/2018 2018-0368484 5/10/2021 2021-0358353 $29339.01 101353 B0512495H GMS8020225B1Z 80202 Annual 25 212-271-04-00 JUAN MANUEL MOLINA AND STEFANIE D. MOLINA HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 10/15/2018 11/01/2018 2018-0458130 5/10/2021 2021-0358353 $39754.45 101354 B0523835C GMP542106DE 5421 Even 6 211-130-03-00 PONA AGA AND MICHELLE KAHELE-AGA HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 07/21/2019 08/08/2019 2019-0333176 5/10/2021 2021-0358353 $16171.07 101356 B0531925C GMO604207L2O 6042 Odd 7 211-131-11-00 SAMUEL HARRIS DUNN AND PAMELA DUNN HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 08/22/2020 09/17/2020 2020-0546863 5/10/2021 2021-0358353 $40060.03. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to-wit is estimated at AS SHOWN ABOVE Accrued interest and additional advances, if any, may increase this figure prior to sale. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call the number shown below in BOLD, using the REF number assigned to this case on SHOWN ABOVE. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. IN ORDER TO BRING YOUR ACCOUNT CURRENT, PLEASE CONTACT ADVANCED FINANCIAL COMPANY AT PHONE NO. 800-234-6222 EXT 189 DATE: 9/10/2021 CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, AS TRUSTEE 2121 PALOMAR AIRPORT ROAD, SUITE 330B CARLSBAD, CA 92011 PHONE NO. (858) 207-0646 BY LORI R. FLEMINGS, as Authorized Signor 09/17/2021, 09/24/2021, 10/01/2021 CN 25806

T.S. No. 20-60388 APN: 158-511-27-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 3/8/2016. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Trustor: Bruce R. Degnan, a single man Duly Appointed Trustee: ZBS Law, LLP Deed of Trust recorded 3/15/2016, as Instrument No. 2016-0112060, of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, Date of Sale: 10/8/2021 at 10:00 AM Place of Sale: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by the statue, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020 Estimated amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $266,251.16. Note: Because the Beneficiary reserves the right to bid less than the total debt owed, it is possible that at the time of the sale the opening bid may be less than the total debt owed. Street Address or other common designation of real property: 5107 FRAZEE RD OCEANSIDE, CA 92057 Described as follows: Lot 306 of Mission Santa Fe Lots 6, 7, 8, 9 and 10 in the City of Oceanside, County of San Diego, State of California, according to Map thereof No. 11952, filed in the Office of the County Recorder of San Diego County November 13, 1987 as corrected by Certificate of Correction recorded May 2, 1989 as File/Page No. 89-268903 of Official Records. More accurately described as: Lot 306 of Mission Santa Fe Lots 6, 7, 8, 9 and 10 in the City of Oceanside, County of San Diego, State of California, according to Map thereof No. 11952, filed in the Office of the County Recorder of San Diego County November 13, 1987 as corrected by Certificate of Correction recorded May 22, 1989 as File/Page No. 89-268903 of Official Records. A.P.N #.: 158-511-27-00 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (800) 683-2438 or visit this Internet Web site www.Xome.com, using the file number assigned to this case 20-60388. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO TENANT: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call (800) 683-2438, or visit this internet website www.Xome.com, using the file number assigned to this case 20-60388 to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. Dated: 9/7/2021 ZBS Law, LLP , as Trustee 30 Corporate Park, Suite 450 Irvine, CA 92606 For Non-Automated Sale Information, call: (714) 848-7920 For Sale Information: (800) 683-2438 www.Xome.com Michael Busby, Trustee Sale Officer This office is enforcing a security interest of your creditor. To the extent that your obligation has been discharged by a bankruptcy court or is subject to an automatic stay of bankruptcy, this notice is for informational purposes only and does not constitute a demand for payment or any attempt to collect such obligation. EPP 33271 9/17, 9/24, 10/1/2021 CN 25805

A.P.N.: 165-120-56-00 & 156-301-17-00 Trustee Sale No.: 2020-1351 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 2/28/2018. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. Will sell at a public auction sale to the highest bidder, payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Trustor: CROWN JEWEL PROPERTIES, LLC, A CALIFORNIA LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY Duly Appointed Trustee: S.B.S. TRUST DEED NETWORK, A CALIFORNIA CORPORATION Recorded 3/2/2018 as Instrument No. 2018-0084265 in book XX, page XX of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, Date of Sale: 10/13/2021 at 10:30 AM Place of Sale: AT THE ENTRANCE TO THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER BY THE

STATUE, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CALIFORNIA 92020 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $8,574,010.03 Property being sold “as is – Where is” Street Address or other common designation of real property: VACANT LAND: APN 165-120-56-00 & 156-301-17-00 A.P.N.: 165-120-56-00 & 156-301-17-00 EXHIBIT “A” LEGAL DESCRIPTION Parcel 1: Parcel 2 of Parcel Map No. 15975, in the City of Carlsbad, County of San Diego, State of California, according to Map thereof recorded in the Office of the County Recorder of San Diego, February 2, 1990 as Instrument No. 90-62247 of Official Records Parcel 2: A non-exclusive easement for roadway purposes for pedestrian and vehicular access, ingress and egress, sewer, water, drainage, gas, without limitation, an easement for the purpose of maintenance and repair of any such utilities, over, along, and across that portion of Parcel I of Parcel Map No. 15975, in the City of Carlsbad, County of San Diego, State of California, filed in the Office of the County Recorder of San Diego County on February 2, 1990, as Instrument No. 90-062247 of Official Records, described as follows: Commencing at a point on the easterly right of way line of Jefferson Street, said point being the common west corner for said Parcel 1 and Parcel 2 of said Parcel Map No. 15975, said point also being the beginning of a 758.00 foot radius curve concave easterly, a radial to said point bears north 73°16’27” west; thence southerly along said easterly right of way line and curve through a central angle of 3°22’39” an arc distance of 44.68 feet; thence tangent to said curve south 13°20’54” west, 29.18 feet to the beginning of a tangent 200.00 foot radius curve concave easterly; thence southerly along said curve through a central angle of 21 10’37” an arc distance of 73.92 feet; thence tangent to said curve south 7°49’43” east, 121.36 feet to the beginning of a tangent 537.68 foot radius curve concave easterly; thence southerly along said curve through a central angle of 6°08’47” an arc distance of 57.68 feet; thence tangent to said curve south 13°58’30” east, 13.11 feet to the true point of beginning thence leaving said easterly right of way line north 76°06’33” east, 125.09 feet to the beginning of a tangent 253.00 foot radius curve concave southerly; thence easterly along said curve through a central angle of 25°13’51” an arc distance of 111.41 feet to the beginning of a tangent reverse 134.00 foot radius curve concave northerly; thence easterly along said curve through a central angle of 20°21’18” an arc distance of 47 .61 feet to the beginning of a tangent compound 18.00 foot radius curve concave northwesterly; thence easterly and northerly along said curve, through a central angle of 69”10’48” an arc distance of 21.73 feet; thence tangent to said curve, north 11°48’18” east, 58.22 feet to the beginning of a tangent 119.00 foot radius curve concave westerly; thence northerly along said curve through a central angle of 11°23’12” an arc distance of 23.65 feet; thence tangent to said curve north 0°25’06” east, 67.72 feet; thence north 75°03’03”east, 33.19 feet; thence south 0°25’06” west, 76.51 feet to the beginning of a tangent 151.00 foot radius curve concave westerly; thence southerly along said curve through a central angle of 11°23’12” an arc distance of 30.01 feet; thence tangent to said curve south 11°48’18” west, 128.74 feet; thence north 78°11’42” west, 68.95 feet to the beginning of a tangent 69.00 foot radius curve concave southerly; thence westerly along said curve through a central angle of 25° 41’45” an arc distance of 30.59 feet; thence tangent to said curve south 76°06’33” west, 202.51 feet more or less to a point on the aforementioned easterly right of way line; thence northwest along said right of way line, north 13°58’30” west, 67.00 feet to the true point of beginning. Parcel 3 An easement for construction and maintenance of a bridge, bridge abutment, bridge supports and/or bridge facilities, including ramps, access drives and/or slopes, as well as a non-exclusive easement for sewer, water drainage, gas, telephone, electrical and other utility purposes, including without limitation, an easement for the purpose of maintenance and repair of any such utilities, over, along, and across that portion of Parcel 1, of Parcel Map No. 15975, filed in the Office of the County Recorder of San Diego County on February 2, 1990, as Instrument No. 90-062247 of Official Records, being described as follows: Commencing at a point on the easterly right of way line of Jefferson Street, said point being the common west comer for said Parcel 1 and Parcel 2 of said Parcel Map No. 15975, said point also being the beginning of a 758.00 foot radius curve concave easterly, a radial to said point bears north 73°16’27” west; thence southerly along said easterly right of way line and curve through a central angle of 3 °22’39” an arc distance of 44.68 feet; thence tangent to said curve south 13°20’54” west, 29.18 feet to the beginning of a tangent 200.00 foot radius curve concave easterly; thence southerly along said curve through a central angle of 21° 10’37” an arc distance of 73.92 feet; thence tangent to said curve south 7°49’43” east, 121.36 feet to the beginning of a tangent 537.68 foot radius curve concave easterly; thence southerly along said curve through a central angle of 6°08’47” an arc distance of 57.68 feet; thence tangent to said curve south 13°58’30” east, 13.11 feet; thence leaving said easterly right of way line north 76°06’33” east, 125.09 feet to the beginning of a tangent 253.00 foot radius curve concave southerly; thence easterly along said curve through a central angle of 25° 13’51” an arc distance of 111.41 feet to the beginning of a tangent reverse 134.00 foot radius curve concave northerly; thence easterly along said curve through a central angle of 20°21’ 18” an arc distance of 47 61 feet to the beginning of a tangent compound 18.00 foot radius concave northwesterly; thence easterly and northerly along said curve, through a central angle of 69°10’48” an arc distance of 21.73 feet; thence tangent to said curve, north 11°48’18”east, 58.22 feet to the beginning of a tangent 119.00 foot radius curve concave westerly; thence northerly along said curve through a central angle of 11 °23’ 12” an arc distance of 23.65 feet; thence tangent to said curve north 0°25’06” east, 67.72 feet to the true point of beginning; thence north 89°34’54” west, 30.00 feet; thence north 0°25’06” east, 120.98 feet more or less to a point on the common east- west line between said Parcels 1 and 2; thence along said common line north 82°29’13” east, 92.89 feet; thence leaving said common line south 0°25’06” west, 125.00 feet; thence north 89°34’54” west, 30.00 feet; thence south 75°03’03” west, 33.19 feet to the true point of beginning. Parcel 4: A non-exclusive easement for the passage of pedestrians and vehicles (“Roadway Easement”), as set forth, conveyed and described in that certain restated and amended access agreement and agreement establishing parking restrictions, recorded August 13, 1986 as Instrument No. 86-347146 of official records, and as modified by a supplement to restated and amended access agreement and agreement establishing parking restrictions recorded August 13, 1986 as Instrument No. 86-347147 of Official Records, and as further modified by a supplement to access agreement and agreement establishing parking restrictions recorded May 26, 1994 as Document No. 94-0346086 Of official records, and a roadway easement maintenance agreement and assignment of bridge abutment easement rights, recorded March 31, 1998 as Document No. 98-0177036 of Official Records. Parcel 5: That portion of the north half of the north half of section 31, township 11 south, range 4 west, San Bernardino Meridian, in the City of Oceanside, in the County of San Diego, State of California, according to official plat thereof, described as follows: Commencing at the southeast comer of the north half of the north half of said Section 31; thence along the southerly line of said north half of the north half, north 89°41 ‘21 “west, 2503.80 feet to a point on the easterly boundary of Parcel 1 of California State Highway 11-SD-78 as described in deed to the State of California, recorded March 1, 1971 as Instrument No. 37628 of Official Records, said boundary being a curve concave to the west having a radius of 72.00 feet, a central angle of 86°49’ 15 “, an arc length of 109.00 feet, and said point being the true point of beginning; thence along said boundary, northwesterly along the said curve through a central angle of 66°30’35”, an arc length of 88.58 feet to the northwesterly terminus thereof; and north 83°41 ‘13” west, 38.16 feet, to a point on the southeasterly line of that portion of California State Highway 11-SD-78 as described in Parcel 2 in deed to the State of California, recorded May 28, 1971 as Instrument No. 112979 of Official Records; thence along said southeasterly line north 27°36’27” east, 28.01 feet to the most southerly comer of land described in Parcels 2 and 3 in Director’s Deed to Bernard Citron, et al, recorded October 10, 1973 as Instrument No. 73-285468 of Official Records; thence along the boundary of said Parcels 2 and 3 as follows: North 62°23’33”,42.50 feet North 18 °54’14” East, 9358 feet to the westerly corner of land described in Parcel 1 in the City of Oceanside Resolution No. 83-317, recorded January 13, 1984 as Instrument No. 84- 014517 Of Official Records; thence along the boundary line of said Parcel-1 North 18°54 ‘44” east, 19.58 feet; thence north 74°28’24n east 66,28 feet; thence north 67°38’05” east, 64.77 feet to an angle point in the boundary of Parcel 1 in said Director’s Deed per Instrument No. 73-285468 of Official Records; thence along the boundary of said Parcel I of said Director’s Deed north 67°38’05” east, 59.66 feet; thence north 64°14’54” east, I 16.83 feet; thence north 75°00’23” east, 93.84 feet; thence north 78°41’29” east, 196.62 feet; thence north 88°06’26” east, 249.81 feet, being a point on the southerly line of that portion of said California State Highway 11 -SD-78 as described in Parcel 3 in said deed to the State of California last hereinabove referred to; thence along said Southerly line north 88°00’18” east, 402.93 feet (312.85 feet per said deed) thence south 46°36’53” west, 143 .87 feet to the southerly line of said north half of the north half of section 31; thence westerly along said southerly line north 89 °41 ‘21 “west 1028.60 feet to the true point of beginning. THE BENEFICIARY MAY ELECT, IN ITS DISCRETION, TO EXERCISE ITS RIGHTS AND REMEDIES IN ANY MANNER PERMITTED UNDER THE UNIFORM COMMERCIAL CODE, OR ANY OTHER APPLICABLE SECTION, AS TO ALL OR SOME OF THE PERSONAL PROPERTY, FIXTURES AND OTHER GENERAL TANGIBLES AND INTANGIBLES MORE PARTICULARY DESCRIBED IN THE DEED OF TRUST, GUARANTEES, UCC’S, SECURITY AGREEMENTS. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call FOR SALES INFORMATION, PLEASE CALL (855) 986-9342 or visit this Internet Web site www.superiordefault.com, using the file number assigned to this case 2020-1351. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: 9/2/2021 WE ARE ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT, AND ANY INFORMATION WE OBTAIN WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. S.B.S TRUST DEED NETWORK, A CALIFORNIA CORPORATION 31194 La Baya Drive, Suite 106, Westlake Village, California, 91362.818-991-4600 By: Colleen Irby, Trustee Sale Officer (9/17/2021, 9/24/2021, 10/1/2021 | TS#2020-1351 SDI-21835) CN 25804

Notice of Lien Sale Notice is hereby given that pursuant to Section 21701-21715 of the California Business Profession Code, Section 2328 of the California Commercial Code, Section 3071 of the California Vehicle Code and Section 535 of the Penal Code, State of California and the provisions of the California Auction Licensing Act, Stor’em Self Storage (Formerly known as S.D. Storage) located at 1510 E. Mission Road San Marcos, CA 92069 will sell at public auction by competitive bidding on October 14th , 2021 at 9:30am the properties herein listed; Property to be sold as follows: Miguel Castaneda Misc Household Items Miguel Angel Castaneda Misc Household Items James Neal Misc Household Items James Brian Neal Misc Household Items Terry Heisel Misc Household Items and Door Hardware/Supplies Terry Ray Heisel Misc Household Items and Door Hardware/Supplies Skye DeMattia Misc Household Items Teresa A. Corum Misc Household Items Teresa Ann Corum Misc Household Items Angela Bello Misc Household Items All sales must be paid for at the time of purchase in CASH ONLY. All purchased items sold as is, where is, and must be removed at the time of sale. Auction service by West Coast Auction, License # BLA6401382, Tel # 760-724-0423 10/01/2021, 10/08/2021 CN 25865

Notice of Lien Sale Notice is hereby given that pursuant to Section 21701-21715 of the California Business Profession Code, Section 2328 of the California Commercial Code, Section 3071 of the California Vehicle Code and Section 535 of the Penal Code, State of California and the provisions of the California Auction Licensing Act, Stor’em Self Storage (Formerly known as S.D. Storage) located at 560 South Pacific San Marcos Ca, 92078 will sell at public auction by competitive bidding on October 14th at 11:00 AM the properties herein listed; Property to be sold as follows: Ryan Crawford Misc household goods Ryan Wrixon Crawford Misc Household goods Dennis Cordova Misc household goods Dennis Cordova Misc household goods All sales must be paid for at the time of purchase in CASH ONLY. All purchased items sold as is, where is, and must be removed at the time of sale. Auction service by West Coast Auction, License # BLA6401382, Tel # 760-724-0423. 10/01/2021, 10/08/2021 CN 25864

Notice of Lien Sale Notice is hereby given that pursuant to Section 21701-21715 of the California Business Profession Code, Section 2328 of the California Commercial Code, Section 3071 of the California Vehicle Code and Section 535 of the Penal Code, State of California and the provisions of the California Auction Licensing Act, Stor’em Self Storage (Formerly known as S.D. Storage) located at 2430 S. Santa Fe Ave Vista, CA 92084 will sell at public auction by competitive bidding on October 14th, 2021 at 11:30am the properties herein listed; Property to be sold as follows: Moises Oseguera Misc. Household Items Moises Ivan Javier Oseguera Misc. Household Items Geoff Owens Misc. Household Items Geoffrey Gene Owens Misc. Household items Juan C Cortes Misc. Household Items/Misc. Shop/Construction Items Dean Gabriel Ramirez Misc. Household Items Mark Randall Misc. Shop/Misc. Commercial Equipment Mark James Randall Misc. Shop/Misc. Commercial Equipment Luis Saavedra Commercial Boat/Commercial boat with trailer Luis A. Saavedra Commercial Boat/Commercial boat with trailer All sales must be paid for at the time of purchase in CASH ONLY. All purchased items sold as is, where is, and must be removed at the time of sale. Auction service by West Coast Auction, License # BLA6401382, Tel # 760-724-0423 10/01/2021, 10/08/2021 CN 25863

Notice of Sale Notice is hereby given that pursuant to Section 21701-21715 of the California Business Profession Code, Section 2328 of the California Commercial Code, Section 3071 of the California Vehicle Code and Section 535 of the Penal Code, State of California and the provisions of the California Auction Licensing Act, Stor’em Self Storage (Formerly known as S.D. Storage) located at 185 N Pacific St, San Marcos Ca. 92069 will sell at public auction by competitive bidding on October 14. 2021 at 10:30am. Property stored and to be sold can be but not limited to: miscellaneous household goods, furniture, major appliances, personal item, clothing, and possible collectables/antiques. Property to be sold as follows: Carrie B. Tonini Misc. Household Goods Carrie Beal Tonini Misc. Household Goods Andrew C. Halvorsen Misc. Household Goods Andrew Charles Halvorsen Misc. Household Goods Julio Benitez Misc. Household Goods Phil Olea 1986 Mercedes 560SL All sales must be paid for at the time of purchase in CASH ONLY. All purchased items sold as is, where is, and must be removed at the time of sale. Auction to be conducted by West Coast Auctions (760)724-0423, License #0434194 10/01/2021, 10/08/2021 CN 25861

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2021-00040806-CU-PT-CTL TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Linda Louise Shank filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Linda Louise Shank change to proposed name: Linda Louise Kunkle. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On Nov 09, 2021 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 61 of the Superior Court of California, Central Division, Hall of Justice, 330 W. Broadway, San Diego CA 92101. No hearing will occur on the above date. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which poses a substantial risk to the health and welfare of court personnel and the public, rendering presence in, or access to, the court’s facilities unsafe, and pursuant to the emergency orders of the Chief Justice of the State of California and General Orders of the Presiding Department of the San Diego Superior Court, the following Order is made: NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One certified copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a remote hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future remote hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Date: Sep 24, 2021 Lorna A. Alksne Judge of the Superior Court. 10/01, 10/08, 10/15, 10/22/2021 CN 25860

NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL PROPERTY BY MATTHEW L. TAYLOR, PARTITION REFEREE Please take notice that the following real property will be sold by private sale by Matthew L. Taylor, Partition Referee, pursuant to order of the San Diego County Superior Court: Street Address: 501 Quail Gardens Drive, Encinitas, California, 92024; Assessor’s Parcel Number: 257-011-28-00; Legal Description: That portion of the South half of the South half of the South half of the Southwest quarter of the Northeast quarter of Section 10,Township 13 South, Range 4 West, San Bernardino Base and Meridian, in the City of Encinitas, County of San Diego, State of California, according to United States Government Survey approved April 19, 1881, described as follows: Beginning at a point on the East and West center line of said Section 10, distant thereon South 89° 01’ 50” East 687.76 feet from the center of said Section 10, said point being the Southeast corner of that parcel of land conveyed by Mary D. Vaughan to Leslie E. Gay et al by Deed dated May 23, 1929, recorded in Book 1657, Page 142 of Deeds, San Diego County Records; thence along said East and West center line North 89° 01’ 50” West 265.00 feet; thence parallel with the Easterly line of said Gay Land North 18° 02’ 12” West 173 feet more or less to the North line of said South half of the South half of the South half of the Southwest quarter of the Northeast quarter of Section 10; thence Easterly along said North Line, 265 feet more or less, to the Easterly line of said Gay Land; thence along said Easterly line, South 18° 02’ 12” East 172.85 feet; more or less, to the Point of Beginning. Excepting therefrom that portion Deeded to the City of Encinitas, a Municipal Corporation as described in Grant Deed recorded August 17, 2001 as Instrument No. 2001-0587485 of Official Records. (Hereinafter the “Subject Property”.) Please take notice that the Subject Property is being sold by private sale by Matthew L. Taylor, as Partition Referee appointed in the matter of Jeana S.. Zurcher v. Cheryl Kay Konn, etc., et al., San Diego County Superior Court case number 37-2020-00041250-CU-OR-NC. The sale is being made pursuant to California Code of Civil Procedure section 873.680, et seq. The property is sold in an “As Is” condition with no warranties or representations. Offers must be submitted in writing on a California Association of Realtors form contract. All sales are subject to court confirmation. Offers must be submitted to Matthew L. Taylor, Partition Referee, P.O. Box 4198, Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91729, and must be received on or before October 13, 2021. 10/1, 10/8, 10/15/21 CNS-3514284# CN 25845

NOTICE OF LIEN SALES DATE & TIME OF SALE: DATE: OCTOBER 11, 2021 TIME: 10:00 am LIENHOLDER: ROBERTO BELTRAN VARELA 9232 PIATTO LN SAN DIEGO CA 92108 NISSAN SENTRA 2018 VIN: 3N1AB7AP1JY241918 10/01/2021 CN 25843

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2021-00039853-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Harris Earl Rappaport filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Harris Earl Rappaport change to proposed name: Elijah Ishmael Rappaport. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On Nov 09, 2021 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 25 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Division. NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE ABOVE DATE; ATTACHMENT TO ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME (JC FORM #NC-120) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One certified copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a remote hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future remote hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Date: Sep 20, 2021 Pamela M. Parker Judge of the Superior Court. 10/01, 10/08, 10/15, 10/22/2021 CN 25841

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2021-00029299-CU-PT-CTL TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Christopher Shawn Molloy filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Christopher Shawn Molloy change to proposed name: Christopher Shawn Brown. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On Oct. 25, 2021 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. C-61 of the Superior Court of California, 330 W. Broadway, San Diego CA 92101, Hall of Justice. NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE ABOVE DATE; ATTACHMENT TO ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME (JC FORM #NC-120) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One certified copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a remote hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future remote hearing date. Any Petition for the name ¬change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Date: 07/09/2021 Lorna A. Alksne Judge of the Superior Court. 09/17, 09/24, 10/01, 10/08/21 CN 25808

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9021476 Filed: Sep 25, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Castillo Painting. Located at: 127 E Connecticut Ave. #C, Vista CA 92084 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Miguel Castillo, 127 E Connecticut Ave. #C, Vista CA 92084. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Miguel Castillo, 10/01, 10/08, 10/15, 10/22/2021 CN 25866

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9019803 Filed: Sep 02, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Aveden Art. Located at: 236 Fraxinella St., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Lynn Goodrich Diede, 236 Fraxinella St, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Lynn Diede, 10/01, 10/08, 10/15, 10/22/2021 CN 25862

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9021359 Filed: Sep 24, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Starlight Home Care L.L.C. Located at: 9345 Hillery Dr. #17202, San Diego CA 92126 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Starlight Home Care L.L.C., 9345 Hillery Dr. #17202, San Diego CA 92126. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Carina P Woo, 10/01, 10/08, 10/15, 10/22/2021 CN 25859

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9020991 Filed: Sep 20, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Sugar Blues. Located at: 6353 Corte de Abeto #B100, Carlsbad CA 92011 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Lynne Ciallella, General Partner, 6290 Citracado Cir., Carlsbad CA 92009; 2. Lab Rats San Diego, General Partner, 6353 Corte de Abeto, Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Joint Venture. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/16/2021 S/Lynne Ciallella, 10/01, 10/08, 10/15, 10/22/2021 CN 25858

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9021144 Filed: Sep 22, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Tango Artist Designs; B. Tango Artist Designs and Children’s Books.com. Located at: 1447 Summit Ave., Cardiff by the Sea CA 92007 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Mary Voncille Galligher, 1447 Summit Ave., Cardiff by the Sea CA 92007. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/21/2021 S/Mary Voncille Galligher, 10/01, 10/08, 10/15, 10/22/2021 CN 25857

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9021429 Filed: Sep 24, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Upward Roots. Located at: 2650 Kremeyer Cir. #3, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Mailing Address: PO Box 2350, Carlsbad CA 92018. Registrant Information: 1. Melanie Goetz, 2650 Kremeyer Cir. #3, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Melanie Goetz, 10/01, 10/08, 10/15, 10/22/2021 CN 25855

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9020003 Filed: Sep 07, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Bougie Boards by Emilie. Located at: 980 Los Vallecitos B/C, San Marcos CA 92078 San Diego. Mailing Address: 1275 Holmgrove Dr., San Marcos CA 92078. Registrant Information: 1. Emilie Shetler Swearingen, 1275 Holmgrove Dr., San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Emilie Shetler Swearingen, 10/01, 10/08, 10/15, 10/22/2021 CN 25844

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9021109 Filed: Sep 21, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Carmen’s House Cleaning Service. Located at: 4596 Vinyard St., Oceanside CA 92057 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Carmela Zamario Alvarado, 4596 Vinyard St., Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/21/2021 S/Carmela Zamario Alvarado, 10/01, 10/08, 10/15, 10/22/2021 CN 25842

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9020590 Filed: Sep 14, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Strategic Solutions. Located at: 3490 Corte Fortuna, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Hagaman Enterprises LLC, 3490 Corte Fortuna, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/12/2019 S/Nicole Hagaman, 09/24, 10/01, 10/08, 10/15/2021 CN 25834

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9020957 Filed: Sep 20, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Ko-A Art Studio; B. KoA Art Studio. Located at: 918 Mission Ave., Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Riki Guzman, 918 Mission Ave., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/20/2021 S/Riki Guzman, 09/24, 10/01, 10/08, 10/15/2021 CN 25832

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9019760 Filed: Sep 02, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. MakVenture. Located at: 311 S Clementine St. #A, Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Makaela Logan LLC, 311 S Clementine St. #A, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/22/2021 S/Makaela Logan, 09/24, 10/01, 10/08, 10/15/2021 CN 25831

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9020546 Filed: Sep 14, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Alison Interiors. Located at: 410 S Cedros Ave., Solana Beach CA 92075 San Diego. Mailing Address: 1345 Encinitas Blvd. #812, Encinitas CA 92024. Registrant Information: 1. Alison Dawn Shoemaker, 409 Playa Blanca, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Alison Dawn Shoemaker, 09/24, 10/01, 10/08, 10/15/2021 CN 25830

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9020400 Filed: Sep 11, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Coastal Pavers. Located at: 2317 Carriage Cir., Oceanside CA 92056 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Steve Lawrence, 2317 Carriage Cir., Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/01/2021 S/Steve Lawrence, 09/24, 10/01, 10/08, 10/15/2021 CN 25829

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9019216 Filed: Aug 27, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. MortgageWrite Inc., B. MortgageWrite. Located at: 2292 Faraday Ave. #100, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Mailing Address: 2588 El Camino Real #F-302, Carlsbad CA 92008. Registrant Information: 1. MortgageWrite Inc., 2292 Faraday Ave. #100, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Roxana Elbahou, 09/24, 10/01, 10/08, 10/15/2021 CN 25828

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9019970 Filed: Sep 07, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Notux Productions. Located at: 364 Trailview Rd., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Notux Software Inc., 364 Trailview Rd., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/20/2021 S/John Opferkuch, 09/24, 10/01, 10/08, 10/15/2021 CN 25827

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9020438 Filed: Sep 11, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. OCN ECO. Located at: 2360 Seasons Rd., Oceanside CA 92056 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Michael Andrew Horton, 2360 Seasons Rd., Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Michael Andrew Horton, 09/24, 10/01, 10/08, 10/15/2021 CN 25826

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9020612 Filed: Sep 15, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Mimi Designs. Located at: 3900 Monroe St., Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Miriam Michael, 3900 Monroe St., Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Miriam Michael, 09/24, 10/01, 10/08, 10/15/2021 CN 25825

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9020634 Filed: Sep 15, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Flachmeier Construction. Located at: 714 Shadow Tree Dr., Oceanside CA 92058 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Gregory Erin Flachmeier, 714 Shadow Tree Dr., Oceanside CA 92058. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/07/2001 S/Gregory Erin Flachmeier, 09/24, 10/01, 10/08, 10/15/2021 CN 25824

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9019815 Filed: Sep 02, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Moyer Built. Located at: 154 Redwood Ave., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Joseph Anthony Moyer, 154 Redwood Ave., Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Joseph Anthony Moyer, 09/17, 09/24, 10/01, 10/08/2021 CN 25819

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9019811 Filed: Sep 02, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. PublicSq. Located at: 6814 Embarcadero Ln., Carlsbad CA 92011 San Diego. Mailing Address: 315 S Coast Hwy 101 #U44, Encinitas CA 92024. Registrant Information: 1. PSQ Holdings Inc., 6814 Embarcadero Ln., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/25/2021 S/Christina Werner, 09/17, 09/24, 10/01, 10/08/2021 CN 25818

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9018333 Filed: Aug 18, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Inner Echo. Located at: 6817 Alderwood Dr., Carlsbad CA 92011 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Raoul Lucien Wientzen, 6817 Alderwood Dr., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/18/2021 S/Raoul Lucien Wientzen, 09/17, 09/24, 10/01, 10/08/2021 CN 25817

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9019926 Filed: Sep 03, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Hinrichs Electric. Located at: 141 Ocean View Dr., Vista CA 92084 San Diego. Mailing Address: 993 S Santa Fe Ave. Unit C PMB 307, Vista CA 92083. Registrant Information: 1. Joel Hinrichs, 141 Ocean View Dr., Vista CA 92084. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/05/2008 S/Joel Hinrichs, 09/17, 09/24, 10/01, 10/08/2021 CN 25816

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9019158 Filed: Aug 27, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Leucadia Custom Knives; B. Leucadia Knives. Located at: 1678 Hawk View Dr., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Scott Howard Wing, 1678 Hawk View Dr., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2021 S/Scott Howard Wing, 09/17, 09/24, 10/01, 10/08/2021 CN 25815

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9019088 Filed: Aug 26, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. San Marcos Cottage. Located at: 1326 Granite Rd., San Marcos CA San Diego 92069. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Biljana Ribich, 1270 Avenida Miguel, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/09/2004 S/Biljana Ribich, 09/17, 09/24, 10/01, 10/08/2021 CN 25814

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9019729 Filed: Sep 02, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. SIMS Software. Located at: 2701 Loker Ave. West #130, Carlsbad CA 92010 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. StratCom Systems Inc., 2701 Loker Ave. West #130, Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/18/1983 S/Michael Struttmann, 09/17, 09/24, 10/01, 10/08/2021 CN 25813

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9018942 Filed: Aug 24, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Lodi Dodi Bodi; B. Lodi Dodi Bodi Contouring & Spa. Located at: 4192 Oceanside Blvd. #407, Oceanside CA 92056 San Diego. Mailing Address: 550 Los Arbolitos Blvd. #101, Oceanside CA 92058. Registrant Information: 1. Ashleigh Hope, 550 Los Arbolitos Blvd. #101, Oceanside CA 92058. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/20/2021 S/Ashleigh Hope, 09/17, 09/24, 10/01, 10/08/2021 CN 25812

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9019234 Filed: Aug 27, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Golden State Contractors Inc. Located at: 1270 Avenida Miguel, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Golden State Contractors Inc., 1270 Avenida Miguel, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Marko Ribich, 09/17, 09/24, 10/01, 10/08/2021 CN 25811

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9019117 Filed: Aug 26, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Golden State General Contractors; B. G.S.G.C. Located at: 1270 Avenida Miguel, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Marko Ribich, 1270 Avenida Miguel, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/16/2011 S/Marko Ribich, 09/17, 09/24, 10/01, 10/08/2021 CN 25810

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9019095 Filed: Aug 26, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. D.R. Engineering Co. Located at: 1270 Avenida Miguel, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Drago Ribich, 1270 Avenida Miguel, Encinitas CA 92024; 2. Biljana Ribich, 1270 Avenida Miguel, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/22/1987 S/Biljana Ribich, 09/17, 09/24, 10/01, 10/08/2021 CN 25809

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9018576 Filed: Aug 20, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Crest Backyard Homes. Located at: 2982 Ora Avo Terrace, Vista CA 92084 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. John DL Arendsen, 2982 Ora Avo Terrace, Vista CA 92084. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 04/01/2021 S/John DL Arendsen, 09/10, 09/17, 09/24, 10/01/2021 CN 25802

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9019973 Filed: Sep 07, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. American Music Store; B. American Music Shop. Located at: 1279 Encinitas Blvd., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Christopher Maxwell Borg, 3910 Brown St., Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Christopher Maxwell Borg, 09/10, 09/17, 09/24, 10/01/2021 CN 25801

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9019982 Filed: Sep 07, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Joie De Vivre Weddings + Events; B. Joie De Vivre Events. Located at: 3722 Glen Ave., Carlsbad CA 92010 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Erica Maldonado, 3722 Glen Ave., Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/01/2010 S/Erica Maldonado, 09/10, 09/17, 09/24, 10/01/2021 CN 25800

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9019958 Filed: Sep 07, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Harmony Concierge. Located at: 4258 Arcata Bay Way, Oceanside CA 92058 San Diego. Mailing Address: 603 Seagaze Dr. #847, Oceanside CA 92054. Registrant Information: 1. Melissa Bethurum, 4258 Arcata Bay Way, Oceanside CA 92058. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/02/2017 S/Melissa Bethurum, 09/10, 09/17, 09/24, 10/01/2021 CN 25798

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9018359 Filed: Aug 18, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. RAYUS; B. RAYUS Radiology. Located at: 345 Saxony Rd. #106 Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: 5775 Wayzata Blvd #400, St Louis Park, MN 55416. Registrant Information: 1. Encinitas Imaging Center LLC, 5775 Wayzata Blvd #400, St Louis Park, MN 55416. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/01/2021 S/Ryan Raschke, 09/10, 09/17, 09/24, 10/01/2021 CN 25796

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9019067 Filed: Aug 26, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Karen Stevens LMFT; B. Thrive Living Counseling. Located at: 2069 Sheridan Rd., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: 7040 Avenida Encinas #104-147, Carlsbad CA 92011. Registrant Information: 1. Karen Marie Stevens, 2069 Sheridan Rd., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Karen Marie Stevens, 09/10, 09/17, 09/24, 10/01/2021 CN 25795

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9018800 Filed: Aug 23, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Flare By Britt Jenee. Located at: 308 Los Arbolitos Blvd., Oceanside CA 92058 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Brittany Jenee Walker, 308 Los Arbolitos Blvd., Oceanside CA 92058. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 05/15/2019 S/Brittany Walker, 09/10, 09/17, 09/24, 10/01/2021 CN 25794

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9019231 Filed: Aug 27, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Slack Key Ohana. Located at: 3360 Sports Arena Blvd. #A, San Diego CA 92110 San Diego. Mailing Address: 7222 Linden Terrace, Carlsbad CA 92011. Registrant Information: 1. Brian Allen Witkin, 7222 Linden Terrace, Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 04/09/2020 S/Brian Allen Witkin, 09/10, 09/17, 09/24, 10/01/2021 CN 25790

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9019757 Filed: Sep 02, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Tres Palomas. Located at: 16232 Los Arboles, Rancho Santa Fe CA 92067 San Diego. Mailing Address: PO Box 2574, Rancho Santa Fe CA 92067. Registrant Information: 1. Double K LLC, 16232 Los Arboles, Rancho Santa Fe CA 92067. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/16/1999 S/Melanie Brooks, 09/10, 09/17, 09/24, 10/01/2021 CN 25789

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9019412 Filed: Aug 28, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Palomar & Co., B. Palomar Place. Located at: 5850 Avenida Encinas #A Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Mary E Grosse, 5850 Avenida Encinas #A, Carlsbad CA 92008, 2. Matthew E Dealy, Trustee of Dealy Family Trust dated February 14, 1989 as amended, 2670 St Catherine Ct., Colorado Springs CO 80919. This business is conducted by: General Partnership. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 05/13/1983 S/Mary E Grosse, 09/10, 09/17, 09/24, 10/01/2021 CN 25788

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9019645 Filed: Sep 01, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. California Kitchen & Bath Remodeling. Located at: 2926 Gaviota Cir., Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. David William Arguelles, 2926 Gaviota Cir., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/02/1997 S/David Arguelles, 09/10, 09/17, 09/24, 10/01/2021 CN 25787

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9019225 Filed: Aug 27, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Lefeet USA. Located at: 163 Hillcrest Dr., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Interactive System Worldwide Inc., 163 Hillcrest Dr., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/06/2021 S/Steve Johns, 09/10, 09/17, 09/24, 10/01/2021 CN 25785