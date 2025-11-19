Legal Notices, November 21, 2025

CITY OF OCEANSIDE NOTICE OF AVAILABILITY OF DRAFT PROGRAM ENVIRONMENTAL IMPACT REPORT Subject: CEQA24-00001; Development plan RD23-00007; coastal permit RRP23-00004; SCH NO. 2024010611. The Pier View Way Bridges and Lifeguard Headquarters and Beachfront Phase II Project (Project or Proposed Project) is located in the City of Oceanside (City), California. The Project consists of four City owned facilities including, the Pier View Way Bridges (Pier Bridges) and Lifeguard Headquarters, the Junior Seau Beach Community Center (JSBCC), the Junior Seau Amphitheater/Bandshell, and Parking Lot #30 (Betty’s Lot).The Project site, including each of the project site features, is located on the west side of N. Pacific Street along the Pacific Ocean and Oceanside City Beach between Civic Center Drive and Parking Lot #28 to the north and Seagaze Dr to the south. The Oceanside Municipal Pier (wooden portion) is directly to the west of the project site, connected by the Pier Bridges. The Project consists of proposed improvements to the Pier Bridges and Lifeguard Headquarters, the JSBCC, and the Junior Seau Amphitheatre/Bandshell, along with improvements to the pier plaza and public spaces in between. Conceptual design options for Betty’s Lot include built elements atop the existing surface parking lot to support a new beachfront park, community recreation classrooms, and a terraced park with multi-purpose landscaping and ramped paths, are also included as part of proposed improvements. Due to the range of improvements associated with the Proposed Project, the Draft Program Environmental Impact Report (DEIR) has analyzed three alternative scenarios: (1) Alternative 1 – Pier View Way Bridges, Lifeguard Headquarters, Lifeguard Support Facilities, and Community Plaza Area; (2) Alternative 2 includes all the Alternative 1 components along with development of Betty’s Lot; and (3) Alternative 3 – No Project Alternative. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City of Oceanside has prepared a DEIR for the subject project. The DEIR identifies that the Proposed Project would result in impacts mitigated to less than significant levels related to: Biological Resources, Cultural Resources, Geology and Soils, Hazards and Hazardous Materials, Noise, and Tribal Cultural Resources. The City’s decision to prepare a DEIR should not be construed as a recommendation of either approval or denial of this project. The DEIR public review period is from Thursday, November 20, 2025 – Friday, January 9, 2026. The City invites members of the general public, stakeholders, and agencies to review and comment on this environmental documentation. Copies of the DEIR and supporting documents are available for public review and comment on the City of Oceanside website: https://www.ci.oceanside.ca.us/government/development-services/planning/environmental-documents-ceqa; the City of Oceanside Development Services Department located in the Civic Center at 300 North Coast Highway; the City of Oceanside Main Library located at 330 North Coast Highway, or the City of Oceanside Mission Branch Library located at 3861-B Mission Avenue. Please direct any questions or comments regarding the DEIR to Kymberly Corbin, P.E., Senior Civil Engineer at the City of Oceanside’s Development Services Department, 300 North Coast Highway, Oceanside, CA, 92054, at (760) 435-3534 or by email to [email protected]. Kymberly Corbin, P.E. Senior Civil Engineer 11/21/2025 CN 31484

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT 505 South Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 Phone: (760) 633-2710 | Email: [email protected] | Web: www.encinitasca.gov City Hall Hours: Monday through Thursday 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM and every other Friday (11/14, 12/12, etc.) 8:00 AM TO 4:00 PM and closed November 27 and 28, 2025 in observance of Thanksgiving. NOTICE OF PENDING ACTION ON ADMINISTRATIVE APPLICATION AND COASTAL DEVELOPMENT PERMIT PROJECT NAME: Iglesias Accessory Dwelling Unit (ADU); CASE NUMBER: CDPNF-008076-2025; FILING DATE: May 6, 2025; APPLICANT: SFL Partners, LLC; LOCATION: 1114 Golden Road (APN 258-271-23); PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Coastal Development Permit to authorize the construction of a new detached ADU; ZONING/OVERLAY: The project site is located within the Residential 11 (R-11) Zone, Special Study, Scenic View, and Coastal Overlay Zones; ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project has been determined to be exempt from environmental review pursuant to California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines Section 15303(a) which exempts the construction of a second (accessory) dwelling unit in a residential zone. None of the exceptions in Section 15300.2 of the CEQA Guidelines apply, and no historic resources are affected by the proposed project. STAFF CONTACT: J. Dichoso, AICP, Project Planner: (760) 633-2681 or [email protected]. PRIOR TO 5:00 PM ON MONDAY, DECEMBER 1, 2025 ANY INTERESTED PERSON MAY REVIEW THE APPLICATION AND PRESENT TESTIMONY, ORALLY, OR IN WRITING, TO THE DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT. WRITTEN TESTIMONY IS PREFERRED IN ORDER TO HAVE A RECORD OF THE COMMENTS RECEIVED. If additional information is not required, the Development Services Department will render a determination on the application, pursuant to Section 2.28.090 of the City of Encinitas Municipal Code, after the close of the review period. The above item is located within the Coastal Zone and requires the issuance of a regular Coastal Development Permit. The action of the Development Services Director may not be appealed to the California Coastal Commission. Under California Government Code Sec. 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised regarding the matter described in this notice or written correspondence delivered to the City at or prior to the date and time of the determination. 11/21/2025 CN 31482

Pursuant to Education Code 5328.5 NOTICE OF VACANCY AND PROVISIONAL APPOINTMENT TO TRUSTEE AREA A OF THE BOARD OF TRUSTEES OF THE BONSALL UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a vacancy exists on the Board of Trustees of the Bonsall Unified School District due to the resignation of the Trustee representing Area A. The Bonsall Unified School District Board of Trustees is accepting applications from qualified individuals interested in being considered for a provisional appointment to fill this vacancy. Applicants must be citizens of California, residents of the Bonsall Unified School District and Trustee Area A, at least 18 years of age, registered voters, and not otherwise legally disqualified from holding public office. Application materials may be obtained by contacting the Superintendent’s Office at [email protected] or by calling 760-631-5200. Completed applications must be submitted no later than 3 PM on December 5, 2025. The Board of Trustees will review applications and conduct the public interview and appointment at the scheduled organizational board meeting on December 11. For more information, please contact the Superintendent’s Office at [email protected] or 760-631-5200. 11/21/2025 CN 31478

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT LEGAL NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS BY THE PLANNING COMMISSION PLACE OF MEETING: Council Chambers, Civic Center 505 S. Vulcan Avenue Encinitas, CA 92024 In compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act/Section 504 Rehabilitation Act of 1973 and Title VI, this agency is an equal opportunity public entity and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, ethnic origin, national origin, sex, religion, veterans status or physical or mental disability in employment or the provision of service. If you require special assistance to participate in this meeting, please contact the development services DEPARTMENT AT (760) 633-2710 at least 72 hours prior to the meeting. It is hereby given that a Public Hearing will be held on Thursday, the 4th day of December, 2025, at 6 p.m., or as soon as possible thereafter, by the Encinitas Planning Commission to discuss the following hearing item of the City of Encinitas: PROJECT NAME: Sage Canyon Apartments; CASE NUMBER: MULTI-007196-2024, DR-007229-2024, CDP-007230-2024; FILING DATE: May 8, 2024; APPLICANT: Dennis Szuberla CFO representative of Sage Canyon Investors LLC; LOCATION: APN 262-061-85; PROJECT DESCRIPTION: A Design Review Permit (DR), Density Bonus Request, Coastal Development Permit (CDP) and SB330 request for a 120-unit multi-family apartment development on a 5.23-acre vacant site; ZONING/OVERLAY: Residential 3 (R-3) and within the Residential 30 Overlay Zone (R-30 OL), Special Study, Hillside/Inland Bluff, and Cultural/Natural Resources Overlay Zones and within the Coastal Commission appeal jurisdiction of the Coastal Zone; ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project is statutorily exempt from the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) guidelines under Government Code Sections 65583.2(h) and (i), which provide that, if a housing development project is located on a site designated for ‘by right’ approval, contains at least 20 percent of the units affordable to lower income households, and does not require a subdivision, the City may only require design review approval of the project, and design review approval shall not constitute a “project” under CEQA. The Sage Canyon Apartment project is statutorily exempt from CEQA in that it is located in the R-30 Overlay Zone, which is designated for ‘by right’ approval by Encinitas Municipal Code Chapter 30.09 (Zoning Use Matrix Note 35); proposes that 24 of 120 units (or 20 percent of base density units), exclusive of additional units provided by a density bonus, will be affordable to lower income households; and does not require a subdivision. CEQA Section 15061(b)(3) exempts legalizing the remainder parcel of Map No. 13653 from environmental review since it can be seen with certainty that there is no possibility that the activity in question may have a significant effect on the environment. STAFF CONTACT: Christina M. Bustamante, Senior Planner, (760) 943-2207 or [email protected]. An appeal of the Planning Commission determination, accompanied by the appropriate filing fee, may be filed by 5 p.m. on the 10th calendar day following the date of the Commission’s determination. Appeals will be considered by the City Council pursuant to Chapter 1.12 of the Municipal Code. Any filing of an appeal will suspend this action as well as any processing of permits in reliance thereon in accordance with Encinitas Municipal Code Section 1.12.020(D)(1) until such time as an action is taken on the appeal. The above item is located within the Coastal Zone and requires issuance of a regular Coastal Development Permit. The action of the Planning Commission or City Council on an appeal may be appealed to the California Coastal Commission. Under California Government Code Section 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in court, you may be limited to raising only the issues you or someone else raised regarding the matter described in this notice or written correspondence delivered to the City at or before the time and date of the determination. For further information, or to review the application prior to the hearing, please contact staff or contact the Development Services Department, 505 South Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 at (760) 633-2710 or by email at [email protected]. 11/21/2025 CN 31477

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT 505 S. Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 Phone: (760) 633-2710 | Email: [email protected] | Web: www.encinitasca.gov City Hall Hours: Monday through Thursday 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM and every other Friday (11/14, 12/12, etc.) 8:00 AM TO 4:00 PM and closed November 27 and 28, 2025 in observance of Thanksgiving. NOTICE OF PENDING ACTION ON ADMINISTRATIVE APPLICATIONS AND COASTAL DEVELOPMENT PERMITS 1. PROJECT NAME: Durbize Bouhaddou Accessory Dwelling Unit; CASE NUMBER: CDPNF-008367-2025; FILING DATE: September 10, 2025; APPLICANT: Pascale Durbize; LOCATION: 1373 Ahlrich Avenue (APN: 259-560-13); PROJECT DESCRIPTION: A coastal development permit for the construction of a new detached 288-square-foot accessory dwelling unit; ZONING/OVERLAY: Residential 3 (R3), Special Study, Hillside/Inland Bluff, and Coastal Overlay Zone; ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project is exempt from further environmental review pursuant to California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines Section 15303(a), which exempts the construction of a new accessory dwelling unit. The project meets this criterion. None of the exceptions in Section 15300.2 of the CEQA Guidelines apply, and no historic resources are affected by the proposed project. STAFF CONTACT: Santos Perez, Assistant Planner: (760) 633-2799 or [email protected] 2. PROJECT NAME: Mackinnon New SFR; CASE NUMBER: CDP-005299-2022; FILING DATE: April 4, 2022; APPLICANT: Sean Rodkey; LOCATION: 2057-2059 Mackinnon Ave (APN: 260-394-15); PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Coastal development permit to construct new two-story single family residence with a basement accessory dwelling unit, roof deck and attached two-car garage; ZONING/OVERLAY: Residential 11 (R-11), Special Study, Scenic/Visual Corridor, and Coastal Overlay Zones; ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project has been determined to be exempt from environmental review pursuant to California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines Section 15303(a) which exempts the construction of one single-family residence and accessory dwelling unit in a residential zone. The project meets these criteria. None of the exceptions in Section 15300.2 of the CEQA Guidelines apply, and no historical resources will be impacted by the proposed development; STAFF CONTACT: Takuma Easland, Associate Planner: (760) 633-2712 or [email protected] PRIOR TO 5:00 PM ON MONDAY, DECEMBER 1, 2025, ANY INTERESTED PERSON MAY REVIEW THE APPLICATIONS AND PRESENT TESTIMONY, ORALLY OR IN WRITING, TO THE DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT. WRITTEN TESTIMONY IS PREFERRED IN ORDER TO HAVE A RECORD OF THE COMMENTS RECEIVED. If additional information is not required, the Development Services Department will render a determination on the applications, pursuant to Section 2.28.090 of the City of Encinitas Municipal Code, after the close of the review period. An Appeal of the Department’s determination accompanied by the appropriate filing fee may be filed within 10-calendar days from the date of the determination. Appeals will be considered by the City Council pursuant to Chapter 1.12 of the Municipal Code. Any filing of an appeal will suspend this action as well as any processing of permits in reliance thereon in accordance with Encinitas Municipal Code Section 1.12.020(D)(1) until such time as an action is taken on the appeal. The above items are located within the Coastal Zone and require the issuance of a regular coastal development permit. The action of the Development Services Director, on the above items, may not be appealed to the California Coastal Commission. Under California Government Code Sec. 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised regarding the matter described in this notice or written correspondence delivered to the City at or prior to the date and time of the determination. 11/21/2025 CN 31476

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT LEGAL NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS BY THE PLANNING COMMISSION & NOTICE OF AVAILABILITY PLACE OF MEETING: Council Chambers, Civic Center 505 S. Vulcan Avenue Encinitas, CA 92024 In compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act/Section 504 Rehabilitation Act of 1973 and Title VI, this agency is an equal opportunity public entity and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, ethnic origin, national origin, sex, religion, veterans status or physical or mental disability in employment or the provision of service. If you require special assistance to participate in this meeting, please contact the development services DEPARTMENT AT (760) 633-2710 at least 72 hours prior to the meeting. PARA ASISTENCIA EN ESPAÑOL, POR FAVOR LLAME AL (760) 943- 2150. It is hereby given that a Public Hearing will be held on Thursday, the 18th day of December 2025, at 6 p.m., or as soon as possible thereafter, by the Encinitas Planning Commission to discuss the following hearing item of the City of Encinitas: CASE NUMBER: PLCY-008448-2025 ; APPLICANT: City of Encinitas; LOCATION: Citywide; PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Public Hearing to consider an ordinance to amend Section 30.54.030 (Schedule of Off-Street Required Parking) of Chapter 30.54 (Off-Street Parking) of the Encinitas Municipal Code, Subsection 6.5.3 (Development Standards) of Section 6.5 [Single Family Residential Zones (“ER-SFR3”, “ER-SFR3V” and “ER-SFR5” Zones)] of Chapter 6 (Encinitas Ranch Zoning Ordinance) of the Encinitas Ranch Specific Plan, and amend the Local Coastal Program to implement State Legislative changes regarding parking requirements for single-family residences pursuant to Government Code Section 65863.3. ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The action before the Planning Commission is exempt from the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) because it is not a “project” as defined in Section 15378(b)(5). The action involves an organizational or administrative activity of government that will not result in the direct or indirect physical change in the environment. STAFF CONTACT: Charlotte Brenner, Associate Planner: (760) 633-2784 or [email protected]. The Planning Commission will be making a recommendation on the item to the City Council. The City Council will consider the item at a separately noticed public hearing. NOTICE OF AVAILABILITY: This project constitutes an amendment to the LCP. If the City Council approves the amendment, the proposed LCP must be submitted to the California Coastal Commission for review and adoption. The LCP amendment will not become effective until after adoption by the California Coastal Commission. This Notice of Availability opens a six-week public review period (November 21, 2025 through January 2, 2026) and is required to elapse prior to any final action being taken by the City Council on the LCP amendment request. The proposed ordinance is available for review on the City’s website at: https://www.encinitasca.gov/government/public-notices/development-services under “Planning Commission Hearing Notices.” Hard copies will also be available for review at the City of Encinitas Development Services Department: 505 South Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024. Copies will also be available at City Hall, Encinitas and Cardiff Libraries, and the Senior and Community Center during normal business hours. Under California Government Code Section 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in court, you may be limited to raising only the issues you or someone else raised regarding the matter described in this notice or written correspondence delivered to the City at or before the time and date of the determination. For further information, or to review the ordinance prior to the hearing, please contact staff or contact the Development Services Department, 505 South Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 at (760) 633-2710 or by email at [email protected]. 11/21/2025 CN 31475

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT 505 S. Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 Phone: 760-633-2710 | Email: [email protected] | Web: www.encinitasca.gov City Hall Hours: Monday through Thursday 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM and every other Friday (11/14, 12/12,etc.) 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM and closed November 27 and 28, 2025 in observance of Thanksgiving NOTICE OF PENDING ACTION ON ADMINISTRATIVE APPLICATION AND COASTAL DEVELOPMENT PERMIT PROJECT NAME: Hetrick ADU; CASE NUMBER: CDPNF-008288-2025; FILING DATE: 08/07/2025; APPLICANT: Marsha L. Hetrick; LOCATION: 1167 Melba Rd (APN: 259-050-01); PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Coastal Development Permit to convert 792-square-foot portion of an existing single-family residence to an accessory dwelling unit. ZONING/OVERLAY: Residential 5 (R5), Coastal Zone ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project has been determined to be exempt from environmental review pursuant to California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) guidelines section 15303(a), which exempts the conversion of the existing portion of the single-family residence to a second dwelling unit. The project meets these criteria. None of the exceptions in Section 15300.2 of the CEQA Guidelines apply, and no historical resources will be impacted by the proposed development. STAFF CONTACT: Esteban Cisneros, Contract Assistant Planner: (760) 943-2244 or [email protected]. PRIOR TO 5:00 PM ON MONDAY, DECEMBER 1, 2025, ANY INTERESTED PERSON MAY REVIEW THE APPLICATION AND PRESENT TESTIMONY, ORALLY OR IN WRITING, TO THE DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT. WRITTEN TESTIMONY IS PREFERRED IN ORDER TO HAVE A RECORD OF THE COMMENTS RECEIVED. If additional information is not required, the Development Services Department will render a determination on the application, pursuant to Section 2.28.090 of the City of Encinitas Municipal Code, after the close of the review period. The above item is located within the Coastal Zone and requires the issuance of a regular coastal development permit. The action of the Development Services Director may not be appealed to the California Coastal Commission. Under California Government Code Sec. 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised regarding the matter described in this notice or written correspondence delivered to the City at or prior to the date and time of the determination. 11/21/2025 CN 31474

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS PARKING GARAGE REPAIRS – FOUR Civic Center Drive PUBLIC NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that IDS Real Estate Group and the City of San Marcos (City) request proposals from qualified contractors for the above stated project. DESCRIPTION OF WORK The Work includes repairs of an existing parking garage. The work will occur at Four Civic Center Drive, San Marcos, CA. Contractors must meet or exceed the specifications and requirements stated in the Request for Proposal (RFP). CONTRACT TERM The Contractor shall diligently and continuously prosecute the work to completion, which shall be no later than June 30, 2026. DEADLINE FOR SUBMISSION OF PROPOSAL: All proposals must be received by the project construction manager via email no later than 12:00 p.m. on Friday, January 9, 2026. Late proposals will not be accepted. Proposing contractors are required to request a read receipt or a reply from the project construction manager for confirmation of delivery. Facsimile submittals are not acceptable. Proposals should be addressed to City of San Marcos c/o IDS Real Estate Group, Attn: Construction Manager, 785 J Street, San Diego, CA 92101. All proposals are to be electronic and shall be sent to: [email protected] PRE-SUBMITTAL MEETING AND SITE WALK: A mandatory pre-submittal meeting has been scheduled at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, December 10, 2025, meeting at the southwest corner of the parking garage. The purpose of the pre-submittal meeting is to discuss the Scope of Work included in the RFP and answer questions proposers have relating to the RFP and/or the Contract. A mandatory site walk of the project will immediately follow the pre-submittal meeting. All proposers must attend the pre-submittal meeting and site walk. Failure to attend either of these events shall be cause for rejecting proposals. SUBMISSION OF PROPOSAL: A complete RFP package is available for download electronically from: https://spaces.hightail.com/space/SNF78iOjGS It is the responsibility of the proposer to download and carefully review the contents of all documents provided in this RFP, including the addenda and any exhibits attached thereto. Proposers must provide a response to all components specified in this RFP. Incomplete proposals, proposals containing errors or inconsistencies, failure to comply with the submission requirements contained in the RFP, or other process or content errors or deficiencies may constitute cause for rejection. Submission of a proposal indicates acceptance by the proposer of the conditions contained in the RFP and the attachments thereto, unless clearly and specifically noted in the proposal and confirmed in the Contract executed between the Owner and the selected service provider. The Owner reserves the right to retain all proposals submitted and to use any idea(s) in a proposal regardless of whether that proposal is selected. PREVAILING WAGE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that, pursuant to the San Marcos City Charter and the San Marcos Municipal Code, payment of prevailing wages and compliance with the California Labor Code Sections 1770 et seq is required for this project. The Contractor will be required to comply with all of the terms and conditions (including State General Prevailing Wage requirements) prescribed for Contractor performing public works construction projects. The California Department of Industrial Relations determines the general prevailing wage rates for the State and are available at the DIR website, http://www.dir.ca.gov, or from the City of San Marcos’ City Clerk Office. DIR REGISTRATION Under (SB 854), “contractors” are required to register with the Department of Industrial Relations (DIR) on an annual basis (July 1-June 30). All contractors and subcontractors submitting bids will be required to have registered in advance with the (DIR) and must meet the minimum program qualifications necessary to be eligible to work on public works projects pursuant to Labor Code section 1725.5 and Public Contract Code Section 4104. 11/21/2025, 11/28/2025 CN 31473

CITY OF CARLSBAD NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to you, because your interest may be affected, that the City Council of the City of Carlsbad will hold a public hearing at the Council Chamber, 1200 Carlsbad Village Drive, Carlsbad, California, at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025, to consider approving a resolution and introducing an ordinance acknowledging receipt of and approving the California Coastal Commission’s suggested modifications to the Local Coastal Program (Housing Element Rezone Program) and correcting mapping errors and more particularly described as: A resolution acknowledging receipt of and approving the California Coastal Commission’s suggested modifications to the Local Coastal Program as well as correcting mapping errors on sites 1, 2, 4 and 19 for GPA 2022-0001/LCPA 2022-0015; and An ordinance acknowledging receipt of and approving the California Coastal Commission’s suggested modifications to the Local Coastal Program as well as correcting mapping errors on sites 1, 2 and 4 for ZCA 2022-0004/ZC 2022-0001/AMEND 2023-0010/LCPA 2022-0015 Those persons wishing to speak on this proposal are cordially invited to attend the public hearing. Copies of the staff report will be available on and after Nov. 28, 2025. If you have any questions, please contact Senior Planner Scott Donnell in the Planning Division at (442) 339-2618 or [email protected]. The meeting can be viewed online at https://www.carlsbadca.gov/city-hall/meetings-agendas or on the city’s cable channel. In addition, written comments may be submitted to the City Council at or prior to the hearing via U.S. Mail to the attention of Office of the City Clerk, 1200 Carlsbad Village Drive, Carlsbad, CA 92008, or via email to [email protected]. If you challenge the resolution or ordinance acknowledging receipt of and approving Coastal Commission’s suggested modifications and correcting mapping errors in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised at the public hearing described in this notice or in written correspondence delivered to the City of Carlsbad, Attn: City Clerk’s Office, 1200 Carlsbad Village Drive, Carlsbad, CA 92008, at or prior to the public hearing. CASE FILE: GPA 2022-0001/ZCA 2022-0004/ZC 2022-0001/AMEND 2023-0010/LCPA 2022-0015 CASE NAME: Coastal Commission Modifications to the Housing Element Rezone Program PUBLISH: Friday, Nov. 21, 2025 CITY OF CARLSBAD | CITY COUNCIL 11/21/2025 CN 31467

CITY OF ENCINITAS PUBLIC NOTICE OF ORDINANCE ADOPTION ORDINANCE NO. 2025-16 NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Encinitas has adopted Ordinance No. 2025-16 titled “An Ordinance of the City Council of the City of Encinitas, California, Amending Encinitas Municipal Code Chapter 2.12 Conflict of Interest Code, Section 2.12.060(C) Designated City Positions.” Staff has reviewed the City’s Conflict of Interest Code, including the list of designated employees and determined that amendments are necessary. The designated position title changes recommended in draft Ordinance 2025-16 are based on prior organizational changes that were not included in the prior code update and organizational changes included in the adopted FY 2025-26 Operating Budget. Ordinance 2025-16 was introduced at the Regular City Council meeting held on October 22, 2025, and adopted at the Regular City Council meeting held on November 12, 2025, by the following vote: AYES: Ehlers Lyndes, O’Hara, San Antonio, Shaffer. NAYS: None. ABSTAIN: None. ABSENT: None. The Ordinance is on file in the office of the City Clerk, 505 South Vulcan Avenue and may be viewed between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. In compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act/Section 504 Rehabilitation Act of 1973 and Title VI, this agency is an equal opportunity public entity and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, ethnic origin, national origin, sex, religion, veteran status or physical or mental disability in employment or the provision of service. If you require special assistance to participate in this meeting, please contact the City Clerk’s Office at 760-633-2601 at least 72 hours prior to the meeting. /Kathy Hollywood, City Clerk. 11/21/2025 CN 31455

CITY OF ENCINITAS PUBLIC NOTICE OF ORDINANCE INTRODUCTION ORDINANCE NO. 2025-21 NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Encinitas has introduced Ordinance No. 2025-21 titled “An Ordinance of the City Council of the City of Encinitas, California, Adopting Amendments to Chapter 10.04, 10.05, & 10.08 (2024 International Fire Code, and 2025 California Fire Code) of Title 10 (Fire Prevention) of the Encinitas Municipal Code to Make Certain Amendments, Additions, and Deletions Related to Fire Prevention, Wildland-Urban Interface, and Reimbursement for Protection Service.” Proposed Ordinance No. 2025-21 comprehensively updates Encinitas’ Fire and Wildland-Urban Interface (WUI) standards to align with the 2025 California Fire Code and 2025 California WUI Code. Key changes include refined fire apparatus access requirements that establish specific widths, grades, turnarounds, and turnouts to improve fire response and evacuation reliability. Secondary access thresholds are clarified for various development types: single-family and multifamily projects in Very High Fire Hazard Severity Zones (VHFHSZ) require a second access road when 30 or more units are proposed, while other areas require secondary access for 50 or more single-family or over 60 multifamily units. Commercial and industrial developments exceeding 100,000 square feet must also provide a secondary access route. Traffic calming devices such as speed bumps and dips are prohibited unless specifically approved by the Fire Code Official to preserve emergency response times. Ordinance 2025-21 was introduced at the Regular City Council meeting held on November 12, 2025, by the following vote: AYES: Ehlers, Lyndes, O’Hara, San Antonio, Shaffer; NAYS: None; ABSTAIN: None. ABSENT: None. The City Council will consider the adoption of this Ordinance at the December 10, 2025, Regular City Council meeting commencing at 6:00 p.m., in the City Council Chambers, 505 South Vulcan Avenue. The Ordinance is on file in the office of the City Clerk, 505 South Vulcan Avenue and may be viewed between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. In compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act/Section 504 Rehabilitation Act of 1973 and Title VI, this agency is an equal opportunity public entity and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, ethnic origin, national origin, sex, religion, veteran status or physical or mental disability in employment or the provision of service. If you require special assistance to participate in this meeting, please contact the City Clerk’s Office at 760-633-2601 at least 72 hours prior to the meeting. /Kathy Hollywood, City Clerk. 11/21/2025 CN 31454

CITY OF ENCINITAS PUBLIC NOTICE OF ORDINANCE ADOPTION ORDINANCE NO. 2025-14 NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Encinitas has adopted Ordinance No. 2025-14 titled “An Ordinance of the City Council of the City of Encinitas, California, Amending Encinitas Municipal Code (EMC) Chapter 18.08 Regarding Sewer Service Charge Calculations for Customers with Submeters.” Ordinance 2025-14 amends EMC Chapter 18.08 to clarify how charges will be calculated for multi-family and non-residential customers with submeters. The amendments clarify that all customers with submeters are subject to the same billing methodology. The modification ensures the calculations currently implemented by staff for all customers are reflected accordingly in the Municipal Code. Customers will not see any changes to their service charges as a result of this minor modification. Ordinance 2025-14 was introduced at the Regular City Council meeting held on October 15, 2025, and adopted at the Regular City Council meeting held on November 12, 2025, by the following vote: AYES: Ehlers, Lyndes, O’Hara, San Antonio, Shaffer; NAYS: None; ABSTAIN: None. ABSENT: None. The Ordinance is on file in the office of the City Clerk, 505 South Vulcan Avenue and may be viewed between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. In compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act/Section 504 Rehabilitation Act of 1973 and Title VI, this agency is an equal opportunity public entity and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, ethnic origin, national origin, sex, religion, veteran status or physical or mental disability in employment or the provision of service. If you require special assistance to participate in this meeting, please contact the City Clerk’s Office at 760-633-2601 at least 72 hours prior to the meeting. /Kathy Hollywood, City Clerk. 11/21/2025 CN 31453

CITY OF ENCINITAS PUBLIC NOTICE OF ORDINANCE ADOPTION ORDINANCE NO. 2025-12 NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Encinitas has adopted Ordinance No. 2025-12 titled “An Ordinance of the City Council of the City of Encinitas, California, adding Section 18.12.470 to the Encinitas Municipal Code to Provide for Reimbursement for Construction Costs of a Sewer Main Extension on Rancho Santa Fe Road to Property Owner Tavares.” Ordinance 2025-12 amends Encinitas Municipal Code Chapter 18.12 “Sanitary Sewer – Sewer Construction Reimbursement Connection Fee” to add Section 18.12.470 to read as follows: “18.12.470 Reimbursement Fee – Tavares. In addition to any other fees for connections to sewer lines within the City, there is established a sewer reimbursement fee of $39,196.92 plus six percent (6%) annual simple interest computed from the effective date of Ordinance No. 2025-12 until paid, per equivalent dwelling unit connecting directly to the sewer facility known as 14187-I running in the vicinity of Rancho Santa Fe Road in Olivenhain, as more fully set forth in the agreement filed in the Office of the City Clerk. This section shall have no further effect on and after 20 years from the effective date of Ordinance No. 2025-12.” Ordinance 2025-12 was introduced at the Regular City Council meeting held on October 15, 2025, and adopted at the Regular City Council meeting held on November 12, 2025, by the following vote: AYES: Ehlers Lyndes, O’Hara, San Antonio, Shaffer. NAYS: None. ABSTAIN: None. ABSENT: None. The Ordinance is on file in the office of the City Clerk, 505 South Vulcan Avenue and may be viewed between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. In compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act/Section 504 Rehabilitation Act of 1973 and Title VI, this agency is an equal opportunity public entity and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, ethnic origin, national origin, sex, religion, veteran status or physical or mental disability in employment or the provision of service. If you require special assistance to participate in this meeting, please contact the City Clerk’s Office at 760-633-2601 at least 72 hours prior to the meeting. /Kathy Hollywood, City Clerk. 11/21/2025 CN 31452

PUBLIC NOTICE OF ORDINANCE ADOPTION NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Board of Directors of the Vista Fire Protection District at a regular meeting held November 12, 2025 adopted this WUI Code that is for the protection of public health and safety. It includes definitions, provisions for the safeguarding of life and property from fire and explosion hazards arising from the storage, handling and use of hazardous substances, materials and devices, and from conditions hazardous to life or property in the occupancy of buildings, requirements for permits and inspection for installing or altering systems, regulations for the erection, construction, enlargement, alteration, repair, moving, removal, conversion, demolition, equipment use and maintenance of buildings and structures, including the installation, alteration or repair of new and existing fire protection systems and their inspection and provides penalties for violation of this code. Each and all of the regulations, provisions, penalties, conditions, and terms of the Vista Fire Protection District WUI Code entitled: An Ordinance of the Vista Fire Protection District Which Adopts the 2025 California WUI Code and the 2024 International WUI Code with Certain Amendments, Additions, And Deletions Voting aye: Directors Elliott, Hill, Ploetz Nay: None Abstain: None Absent: Fougner, Miller This ordinance is on file in the office of the Secretary, Board of Directors, 450 S. Melrose Dr., Vista CA and may be viewed on any business day. The ordinance is also available on the district’s website: www.vistafireprotectiondistrict.org. KARLENA RANNALS Secretary, Vista Fire Protection District 11/21/2025 CN 31451

PUBLIC NOTICE OF ORDINANCE ADOPTION NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Board of Directors of the Vista Fire Protection District at a regular meeting held November 12, 2025 adopted an ordinance that is for adopted for the protection of public health and safety. It includes definitions, provisions for the safeguarding of life and property from fire and explosion hazards arising from the storage, handling and use of hazardous substances, materials and devices, and from conditions hazardous to life or property in the occupancy of buildings, requirements for permits and inspection for installing or altering systems, regulations for the erection, construction, enlargement, alteration, repair, moving, removal, conversion, demolition, equipment use and maintenance of buildings and structures, including the installation, alteration or repair of new and existing fire protection systems and their inspection and provides penalties for violation of this code and repeals Ordinance No. 2023-01 entitled: An Ordinance of the Vista Fire Protection District Which Adopts the 2025 California Fire Code and the 2024 International Fire Code With Certain Amendments, Additions, And Deletions Voting aye: Directors Elliott, Hill, Ploetz Nay: None Abstain: None Absent: Fougner, Miller This ordinance is on file in the office of the Secretary, Board of Directors, 450 S. Melrose Dr., Vista CA and may be viewed on any business day. The ordinance is also available on the district’s website: www.vistafireprotectiondistrict.org. KARLENA RANNALS Secretary, Vista Fire Protection District 11/21/2025 CN 31450

CITY OF CARLSBAD NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to you, because your interest may be affected, that the City Council of the City of Carlsbad will hold two public hearings at the Council Chamber, 1200 Carlsbad Village Drive, Carlsbad, California, at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025, pursuant to California Government Code Sec. 6066, to consider the following items: 1. MCA2025-0001 (Amending Title 18, Building Codes and Regulations) Introduction of an ordinance that adopts and amends the 2025 triennial edition of the Building Code, Residential Code, Existing Building Code, Historical Building Code, Electrical Code, Plumbing Code, Mechanical Code, Green Building Standards Code, and the Energy Code. 2. MCA2025-0003 (Amending Title 17, Fire Protection) Introduction of an ordinance that adopts and amends the 2025 triennial edition of the Fire Code and Wildland-Urban Interface Code. California Building Standards Code Adoption Every three years, the California Building Standards Commission (Commission) updates the state’s model building codes, which local jurisdictions adopt and enforce as the minimum standards for new construction. The state allows local amendments to the state model codes when findings can be made that such code changes are necessary to address locally unique topographical, geological, climatic, and environmental conditions. In accordance with California Government Code Sec. 6066, publication of notice pursuant to this section shall be once a week for two successive weeks. This is the second and final notice. Those persons wishing to speak on this proposal are cordially invited to attend the public hearing. Copies of the staff reports will be available on and after Friday, Nov. 28, 2025, on the city’s website at https://www.carlsbadca.gov/city-hall/meetings-agendas. If you have any questions about the portions of the California Building Standards Codes that includes building codes and regulations (MCA2025-0001), please contact Mike Strong, Assistant Community Development Director, in the Planning Division at (442) 339-2721 or [email protected]. If you have any questions about the portion that includes the fire code or wildland-urban interface code (MCA2025-0003), please contact Darcy Davidson, Fire Division Chief, in the Fire Department at (442) 339-2662 or [email protected]. The meeting can be viewed online at https://www.carlsbadca.gov/city-hall/meetings-agendas or on the city’s cable channel. In addition, written comments may be submitted to the City Council at or prior to the hearing via U.S. Mail to the attention of Office of the City Clerk, 1200 Carlsbad Village Drive, Carlsbad, CA 92008, or via email to [email protected]. If you challenge the project in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised at the public hearing described in this notice or in written correspondence delivered to the City of Carlsbad, Attn: City Clerk’s Office, 1200 Carlsbad Village Drive, Carlsbad, CA 92008, at or prior to the public hearing. CASE FILES: MCA2025-0001 and MCA2025-0003 CASE NAMES: Adopt and Amend the 2025 California Building Standards Code PUBLISH: Nov. 21, 2025 CITY OF CARLSBAD 11/21/2025 CN 31444

SUMMARY OF ORDINANCE ADOPTED ORDINANCE NO. 2025-1567 Ordinance No. 2025-1567 – an ordinance of the City Council of the City of San Marcos, California amending San Marcos Municipal Code Chapter 12.25 to codify the prohibition against persons under age 12 operating a Class 1 or Class 2 electric bicycle. Ordinance No. 2025-1567 was introduced on October 28, 2025, and adopted by the City Council on November 10, 2025, by the following roll call vote: AYES: SANNELLA, MUSGROVE, JONES, LEBLANG, NUÑEZ. NOES: NONE. ABSENT: NONE. A certified copy is posted in the office of the City Clerk at 1 Civic Center Drive, San Marcos, CA. Phillip Scollick, City Clerk, City of San Marcos. 11/21/2025 CN 31449

SUMMARY OF ORDINANCE ADOPTED ORDINANCE NO. 2025-1566 Ordinance No. 2025-1566 – an ordinance of the City Council of the City of San Marcos, California amending Title 5 (Business Regulations), Chapter 5.55 and Chapter 5.04 (Uniform Licensing Procedures) of the San Marcos Municipal Code. Ordinance No. 2025-1566 was introduced on October 28, 2025, and adopted by the City Council on November 10, 2025, by the following roll call vote: AYES: SANNELLA, MUSGROVE, JONES, LEBLANG, NUÑEZ. NOES: NONE. ABSENT: NONE. A certified copy is posted in the office of the City Clerk at 1 Civic Center Drive, San Marcos, CA. Phillip Scollick, City Clerk, City of San Marcos. 11/21/2025 CN 31448

SUMMARY OF ORDINANCE ADOPTED ORDINANCE NO. 2025-1571 Ordinance No. 2025-1571 – an Ordinance of the City Council of the City of San Marcos, California, extending for a second time the Urgency Ordinance imposing a temporary city-wide moratorium on the conversion/change of any mobilehome park occupied primarily or exclusively by residents aged 55 years or older to a mobilehome park allowing residents of all-ages, for a period of one year pursuant to California Government Code section 65858(a). Ordinance No. 2025-1571 was introduced and adopted by the City Council of San Marcos, California, on November 10, 2025, by the following roll call vote: AYES: SANNELLA, MUSGROVE, JONES, LEBLANG, NUÑEZ. NOES: NONE. ABSENT: NONE. A certified copy is posted in the office of the City Clerk at 1 Civic Center Drive, San Marcos, CA. Phillip Scollick, City Clerk, City of San Marcos. 11/21/2025 CN 31447

Notice of Public Facility Fee Transactions for FY 2024-2025 City of San Marcos Notice of Public Facility Fee Transactions for FY 2024-2025 – As required by Government Code Section 66006(b)(1), Public Facility Fee transaction activities for Fiscal Year 2024-2025, are available at City Hall, 1 Civic Center Drive, San Marcos, California or through alternative arrangements due to COVID-19. Anyone wishing to review the information may do so by contacting the City Clerk’s Office at 760 744-1050. As further required by Government Code Section 66006, the City Council of the City of San Marcos will review and consider the annual report at the December 9, 2025 City Council meeting. The meeting will be held in the City Council Chambers, 1 Civic Center Drive, San Marcos, CA at 6:00 p.m. Phil Scollick, City Clerk, City of San Marcos 11/21/2025 CN 31445

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE Trustee Sale No. : 00000010506566 Title Order No.: 250353150 FHA/VA/PMI No.: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 12/17/2021. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. BARRETT DAFFIN FRAPPIER TREDER & WEISS, LLP, as duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust Recorded on 12/23/2021 as Instrument No. 2021-0864068 of official records in the office of the County Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, State of CALIFORNIA. EXECUTED BY: VIRGINIA SANELLI-YASSIN, AN UMARRIED WOMAN, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK/CASH EQUIVALENT or other form of payment authorized by California Civil Code 2924h(b), (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States). DATE OF SALE: 12/26/2025 TIME OF SALE: 9:00 AM PLACE OF SALE: Entrance of the East County Regional Center, East County Regional Center, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020. STREET ADDRESS and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 519 MASON ROAD, VISTA, CALIFORNIA 92084 APN#: 170-130-13-00 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, under the terms of said Deed of Trust, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is $458,402.35. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 833-561-0243 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site WWW.SALES.BDFGROUP.COM for information regarding the sale of this property, using the file number assigned to this case 00000010506566. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO TENANT: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder”, you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call 833-561-0243, or visit this internet website WWW.SALES.BDFGROUP.COM using the file number assigned to this case 00000010506566 to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. FOR TRUSTEE SALE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL: 833-561-0243 WWW.SALES.BDFGROUP.COM BARRETT DAFFIN FRAPPIER TREDER & WEISS, LLP IS ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. BARRETT DAFFIN FRAPPIER TREDER & WEISS, LLP as Trustee 3990 E. Concours Street, Suite 350 Ontario, CA 91764 (866) 795-1852 Dated: 11/17/2025 A-4858451 11/21/2025, 11/28/2025, 12/05/2025 CN 31469

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE T.S. No. 25-30485-BA-CA Title No. 250362134-CA-VOI APN. 185-113-39-00 YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 03/01/2005. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check(s) drawn on a state or national bank must be made payable to National Default Servicing Corporation, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state; will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made in an “as is” condition, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Trustor: Rafael Ramirez, and Maria Irene Olvera Ramirez, husband and wife as joint tenants Duly Appointed Trustee: National Default Servicing Corporation Recorded 03/02/2005 as Instrument No. 2005-0172718 (or Book, Page) of the Official Records of San Diego County, California. Date of Sale: : 12/22/2025 at 10:00 AM Place of Sale: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by statue, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020 Estimated amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $524,532.25 Street Address or other common designation of real property: 28438 Cepin Dr, Valley Center, CA 92082-6401 A.P.N.: 185-113-39-00 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above, If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The requirements of California Civil Code Section 2923.5(b)/2923.55(c) were fulfilled when the Notice of Default was recorded. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 714-730-2727 or visit this internet website www.ndscorp.com/sales, using the file number assigned to this case 25-30485-BA-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the internet website. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO TENANT*: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are a “representative of all eligible tenant buyers” you may be able to purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call 888-264-4010, or visit this internet website www.ndscorp.¢om, using the file number assigned to this case 25-30485-BA-CA to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as a “representative of all eligible tenant buyers” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. *Pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code, the potential rights described herein shall apply only to public auctions taking place on or after January 1, 2021, through December 31, 2025, unless later extended. Date: 11/07/2025 National Default Servicing Corporation c/o Tiffany & Bosco, P.A,, its agent, 1455 Frazee Road, Suite 820 San Diego, CA 92108 Toll Free Phone: 888-264-4010 Sales Line 714-730-2727; Sales Website: www.ndscorp.com Deandre Garland, Trustee Sales Representative A-4857807 11/21/2025, 11/28/2025, 12/05/2025 CN 31443

T.S. No.: 25-35712 A.P.N.: 160-591-34-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 10/13/2021. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. BENEFICIARY MAY ELECT TO BID LESS THAN THE TOTAL AMOUNT DUE. Trustor: Cynthia Perez, a single woman and Alex Recinos, a single man Duly Appointed Trustee: Vylla Solutions, LLC Recorded 10/14/2021 as Instrument No. 2021-0717427 in book , page of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California , Described as follows: As more fully described in the Deed of Trust Date of Sale: 1/5/2026 at 10:00 AM Place of Sale: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by the statue, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $724,828.51 (Estimated) Street Address or other common designation of real property: 467 AVENIDA CANORA OCEANSIDE, CA 92057 A.P.N.: 160-591-34-00 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the deposit paid. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee, or the Mortgagee’s Attorney. If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the note holder’s rights against the real property only. THIS NOTICE IS SENT FOR THE PURPOSE OF COLLECTING A DEBT. THIS FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT ON BEHALF OF THE HOLDER AND OWNER OF THE NOTE. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED BY OR PROVIDED TO THIS FIRM OR THE CREDITOR WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. As required by law, you are hereby notified that a negative credit report reflecting on your credit record may be submitted to a credit report agency if you fail to fulfill the terms of your credit obligations. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (800) 758-8052 or visit this Internet Web site www.Xome.com, using the file number assigned to this case 25-35712. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. For sales conducted after January 1, 2021: NOTICE TO TENANT: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call (800) 758-8052, or visit this internet website www.Xome.com, using the file number assigned to this case 25-35712 to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. Date: 10/31/2025 Vylla Solutions, LLC 1600 South Douglass Road, Suite 140 Anaheim, CA 92806 Automated Sale Information: (800) 758-8052 or www.Xome.com for NON-SALE information: 888-313-1969 LaTedran Franklin, Specialist, Trustee Sales and Accounting, I STOX 955667_25-35712 11/07/2025, 11/14/2025, 11/21/2025 CN 31393

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE TS No. CA-25-1019714-AB Order No.: S-MCH-CA-220166-LTSG YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 12/2/2003. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, or cash equivalent if deemed acceptable to the trustee, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 to the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state, will be held by duly appointed trustee. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. BENEFICIARY MAY ELECT TO BID LESS THAN THE TOTAL AMOUNT DUE. Trustor(s): KENNETH NORMAN SAUNDERS Recorded: 12/10/2003 as Instrument No. 2003-1458907 and modified as per Modification Agreement recorded 12/18/2013 as Instrument No. 2013-0726822 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California; Date of Sale: 12/1/2025 at 9:00 AM Place of Sale: At the Entrance of the East County Regional Center, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $60,683.23 The purported property address is: 1099 PONDEROSA AVENUE, SAN MARCOS, CA 92069 Assessor’s Parcel No. : 224-720-36-00 All bidders, at the date, time, and place of the scheduled sale, will be required to show satisfactory support to the auctioneer of their ability to pay the amount they intend to bid, unless arrangements have been made with the trustee prior to the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 800-280-2832 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this internet website http://www.qualityloan.com, using the file number assigned to this foreclosure by the Trustee: CA-25-1019714-AB. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the internet website. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO TENANT: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call 619-645-7711, or visit this internet website http://www.qualityloan.com, using the file number assigned to this foreclosure by the Trustee: CA-25-1019714-AB to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. NOTICE TO PROSPECTIVE OWNER-OCCUPANT: Any prospective owner-occupant as defined in Section 2924m of the California Civil Code who is the last and highest bidder at the trustee’s sale shall provide the required affidavit or declaration of eligibility to the auctioneer at the trustee’s sale or shall have it delivered to QUALITY LOAN SERVICE CORPORATION by 5 p.m. on the next business day following the trustee’s sale at the address set forth in the below signature block. NOTICE TO PROSPECTIVE POST-SALE OVER BIDDERS: For post-sale information in accordance with Section 2924m(e) of the California Civil Code, use file number CA-25-1019714-AB and call (866) 645-7711 or login to: http://www.qualityloan.com. The above statutorily mandated notices to Tenant, Prospective Owner-Occupant, and Prospective Post-Sale Over Bidders are brief summaries of what may be required under Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. Compliance with all relevant provisions will be required. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the property address or other common designation, if any, shown herein. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the sale is set aside for any reason, including if the Trustee is unable to convey title, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the monies paid to the Trustee. This shall be the Purchaser’s sole and exclusive remedy. The purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Trustor, the Trustee, the Beneficiary, the Beneficiary’s Agent, or the Beneficiary’s Attorney. If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the note holders right’s against the real property only. Date: QUALITY LOAN SERVICE CORPORATION 2763 Camino Del Rio S San Diego, CA 92108 619-645-7711 For NON SALE information only Sale Line: 800-280-2832 Or Login to: http://www.qualityloan.com Post-Sale Information (CCC 2924m(e)): (866) 645-7711 Reinstatement or Payoff Line: (866) 645-7711 Ext 5318 QUALITY LOAN SERVICE CORPORATION TS No.: CA-25-1019714-AB IDSPub #0261058 11/7/2025 11/14/2025 11/21/2025 CN 31377

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE Trustee Sale No.: 00000010402378 Title Order No.: 92220781 FHA/VA/PMI No.: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 05/24/2022. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. BARRETT DAFFIN FRAPPIER TREDER & WEISS, LLP, as duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust Recorded on 06/02/2022 as Instrument No. 2022-0232253 of official records in the office of the County Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, State of CALIFORNIA. EXECUTED BY: MARTIN STUART AND BEVERLY A. STUART, HUSBAND AND WIFE. AS JOINT TENANTS, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK/CASH EQUIVALENT or other form of payment authorized by California Civil Code 2924h(b), (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States). DATE OF SALE: 12/01/2025 TIME OF SALE: 9:00 AM PLACE OF SALE: Entrance of the East County Regional Center, East County Regional Center, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020. STREET ADDRESS and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 1191 GAZANIA CT, SAN MARCOS, CALIFORNIA 92078 APN#: 228-551-08-00 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, under the terms of said Deed of Trust, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is $486,845.51. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 833-561-0243 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site WWW.SALES.BDFGROUP.COM for information regarding the sale of this property, using the file number assigned to this case 00000010402378. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO TENANT: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder”, you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call 833-561-0243, or visit this internet website WWW.SALES.BDFGROUP.COM using the file number assigned to this case 00000010402378 to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. FOR TRUSTEE SALE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL: 833-561-0243 WWW.SALES.BDFGROUP.COM BARRETT DAFFIN FRAPPIER TREDER & WEISS, LLP IS ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. BARRETT DAFFIN FRAPPIER TREDER & WEISS, LLP as Trustee 3990 E. Concours Street, Suite 350 Ontario, CA 91764 (866) 795-1852 Dated: 10/20/2025 A-4856004 11/07/2025, 11/14/2025, 11/21/2025 CN 31376

AMENDED ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE – CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 25CU058989N TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Lillian Nicole Alexander filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Lillian Nicole Alexander change to proposed name: Lillian Nicole Alexander-Mittal. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On January 9, 2026 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. N-25 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Division. (To appear remotely, check in advance of the hearing for information about how to do so on the court’s website. To find your court’s website, go to www.courts.ca.gov/find-my-court.htm.) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. To change a name on a legal document, including a birth certificate, social security card, driver license, passport, and other identification, a certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be required. Contact the agency(ies) who issues the legal document that needs to be changed, to determine if a certified copy is required. A certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth’ Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be obtained from the Civil Business Office for a fee. Petitioners who are seeking a change of name under the Safe at Home program may contact the assigned department for information on obtaining certified copies. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Filed Date: 11/13/2025 Brad A. Weinreb Judge of the Superior Court. 11/21, 11/28, 12/05, 12/12/2025 CN 31480

Notice of Public Sale Notice is hereby given that Security Public Storage, 471 C St, Chula Vista, CA 91910 will sell the contents of the storage units listed below at a public auction to satisfy a lien placed on the contents (pursuant to Division 8 Chapter 10 Sec 21700-21716 of the California Codes). The sale will take place at the website www.StorageTreasures.com on 12/10/2025 at 12:00PM. The sale will be conducted under the direction of Christopher Rosa (Bond-3112562) and www.StorageTreasures.com on behalf of the facility’s management. Units will be available for viewing prior to the sale on www.StorageTreasures.com. Contents will be sold for cash only to the highest bidder. A 10-15% buyer’s premium will be charged and possibly a cleaning deposit per unit. All sales are final. Seller reserves the right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale or to refuse any bids. The property to be sold is described as “general household items” unless otherwise noted. Tenant Name Bogarin, Joshua Lara, Edie Denise Roberts, Daltia R. Perez, Christopher Orozco Garcia, Celso Colmenero, Ernest SR Cosio, Angel Galendez, Emmanuel B. Johnson, Dwight L. Estrada, Ricardo Miller, Christopher G. Palmer, Russell JB Romero, Eduardo Meshach, Saul David Gonzalez, Eric Miller, Nancy Purchased goods are sold as is and must be removed within 48 hours from time and date of purchase. Payment is to be with cash only and made at the time of purchase. This sale is subject to cancellation without notice in the event of settlement between owner and obligated party. Security Public Storage, 471 C St Chula Vista, CA 91910, 619-422-0128 11/21/2025 CN 31468

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE – CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 25CU061091N TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Sara Myatt filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Archie Ray Campbell change to proposed name: Charles Steven Myatt. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On January 9, 2026 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. N-25 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Division. (To appear remotely, check in advance of the hearing for information about how to do so on the court’s website. To find your court’s website, go to www.courts.ca.gov/find-my-court.htm.) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. To change a name on a legal document, including a birth certificate, social security card, driver license, passport, and other identification, a certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be required. Contact the agency(ies) who issues the legal document that needs to be changed, to determine if a certified copy is required. A certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth’ Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be obtained from the Civil Business Office for a fee. Petitioners who are seeking a change of name under the Safe at Home program may contact the assigned department for information on obtaining certified copies. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Filed Date: 11/13/2025 Brad A. Weinreb Judge of the Superior Court. 11/21, 11/28, 12/05, 12/12/2025 CN 31465

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of KEDRIC D. BEACHEM AND/OR KIMETRIA B. BEACHEM, please contact Attorney ALLISON B. COSTANZA, 225-664-4335 [email protected]. 11/21, 11/28, 12/05/2025 CN 31463

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF SUSAN LINDA BELFIELD aka SUSAN L. BELFIELD Case# 25PE003198C To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Susan Linda Belfield aka Susan L. Belfield. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Julie A. Belfield Battle, in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Julie A. Belfield Battle be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Date: December 23, 2025; Time: 10:00 AM; in Dept.: 504, Room: Belsky. Remote Hearing. Court address: 1100 Union St., San Diego CA 92101, Central Courthouse. (https://www.sdcourt.ca.gov/sdcourt/probate2/probatevh) Court appearances may be made either in person or virtually, unless otherwise ordered by the Court. Virtual appearances must be made using the department’s Microsoft Teams (“MS Teams”) video link; or by calling the department’s MS Teams conference phone number and using the assigned conference ID number. The MS Teams video conference links and phone numbers can be found at www.sdcourt.ca.gov/ProbateHearings. Plan to check in 15 minutes prior to the scheduled hearing time. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Julie A. Cardin 1015 Chestnut Ave. Ste F2 Carlsbad, CA 92008 Telephone: 760.434.1040 11/21, 11/28, 12/05/2025 CN 31461

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF JOSEPH MICHAEL BELFIELD aka JOSEPH M. BELFIELD Case# 25PE003197C To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Joseph Michael Belfield aka Joseph M. Belfield. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Julie A. Belfield Battle, in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Julie A. Belfield Battle be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Date: December 17, 2025; Time: 1:30 PM; in Dept.: 1603, Room: Frazier. Remote Hearing. Court address: 1100 Union St., San Diego CA 92101, Central Courthouse.(https://www.sdcourt.ca.gov/sdcourt/probate2/probatevh) Court appearances may be made either in person or virtually, unless otherwise ordered by the Court. Virtual appearances must be made using the department’s Microsoft Teams (“MS Teams”) video link; or by calling the department’s MS Teams conference phone number and using the assigned conference ID number. The MS Teams video conference links and phone numbers can be found at www.sdcourt.ca.gov/ProbateHearings. Plan to check in 15 minutes prior to the scheduled hearing time. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Julie A. Cardin 1015 Chestnut Ave. Ste F2 Carlsbad, CA 92008 Telephone: 760.434.1040 11/21, 11/28, 12/05/2025 CN 31460

Notice of Public Sale Notice is hereby given that Security Public Storage at 1501 South Coast Highway Oceanside, CA 92054 will sell the contents of the storage units listed below at a public auction to satisfy a lien placed on the contents (pursuant to Division 8 Chapter 10 Sec 21700-21716 of the California Codes). The sale will take place at the website www.StorageTreasures.com on 12/10/2025 at 12:00pm. The sale will be conducted under the direction of Christopher Rosa (Bond-3112562) and www.StorageTreasures.com on behalf of the facility’s management. Units will be available for viewing prior to the sale on www.StorageTreasures.com. Contents will be sold for cash only to the highest bidder. A 10-15% buyer’s premium will be charged and possibly a cleaning deposit per unit. All sales are final. Seller reserves the right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale or to refuse any bids. The property to be sold is described as “general household items” unless otherwise noted. Tenant Name Arango, Jesus Antonio Childs, David Kiner, Kristopher Macdonald, Brandon Montanaro, Michael Morin, Darrell M. Russell, Shauna M. Purchased goods are sold as is and must be removed within 48 hours from time and date of purchase. Payment is to be with cash only and made at the time of purchase. This sale is subject to cancellation without notice in the event of settlement between owner and obligated party. Security Public Storage 1501 South Coast Highway Oceanside, CA 92054 760-722-8700 11/21/2025 CN 31459

NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF BULK SALE (Sec. 6101-6111 UCC) Escrow No. 107-043004 Exempt from fee under GC27388.1(a)(1); Not related to real property Notice is hereby given that a Bulk Sale is about to be made. The name(s), and business address(es) to the seller(s) are: Bayview Service Group Inc. and Edmund Dougiello 192 Commerce Drive, Perris, CA 92170 Doing Business as: American Cremation Services American Cremation Services: 6136 Mission Gorge Road, Suite 100, San Diego, CA 92120 Direct Cremation: 4670 Mercury Street, San Diego, CA 92111 Bayview Crematory and Burial Services: 4666 ½ Mercury Street, San Diego, CA 92111 Bayview Crematory and Burial Services: 815 Third Avenue, Suite 315-B, Chula Vista, CA 91911 American Cremation: 35325 Date Palm Drive, Suite 152-A, Cathedral City, CA 92234 American Cremation Service: 2888 E. Loker Avenue, Suite 113-F, Carlsbad, CA 92010 County Crematory: 192 Commerce Drive, Perris, CA 92571 All other business name(s) and address(es) used by the Seller(s) within three years, as stated by the Seller(s), is/are: NONE The location in California of the chief executive office of the seller is: SAME AS ABOVE The name(s) and address of the Buyer(s) is/are: Reverentia Populi Inc., 1370 Tiera Del Sol Road, Boulevard, CA 91905 The assets to be sold are described in general as: furniture, fixtures and equipment, leasehold interest, leasehold improvements, goodwill and covenant not to compete and are located at: 6136 Mission Gorge Road, Suite 100, San Diego, CA 92120 American Cremation Services: 6136 Mission Gorge Road, Suite 100, San Diego, CA 92120 Direct Cremation: 4670 Mercury Street, San Diego, CA 92111 Bayview Crematory and Burial Services: 4666 ½ Mercury Street, San Diego, CA 92111 Bayview Crematory and Burial Services: 815 Third Avenue, Suite 315-B, Chula Vista, CA 91911 American Cremation: 35325 Date Palm Drive, Suite 152-A, Cathedral City, CA 92234 American Cremation Service: 2888 E. Loker Avenue, Suite 113-F, Carlsbad, CA 92010 County Crematory: 192 Commerce Drive, Perris, CA 92571 The Bulk Sale is intended to be consummated at the office of: The Heritage Escrow Company, 2550 Fifth Avenue, Suite 800, San Diego CA 92103 and the anticipated date of sale/transfer is 12/10/25, pursuant to Division 6 of the California Code. This bulk sale is subject to California Uniform Commercial Code Section 6106.2. [If the sale is subject to Sec. 6106.2, the following information must be provided]. The name and address of the person with whom claims may be filed is: The Heritage Escrow Company, 2550 Fifth Avenue, Suite 800, San Diego CA 92103, Escrow No. 107-043004, Escrow Officer: Christopher Portillo and the last date for filing claims shall be 12/09/25, which is the business day before the sale date specified above. Reverentia Populi Inc. By: /s/ Michael Looney, President 11/21/25 CNS-3986868# CN 31456

Notice of Self Storage Sale Please take notice Stor’em Self Storage located at 4800 Pacific Hwy San Diego CA 92110 intends to hold a public sale to the highest bidder of the property stored by the following tenants at the storage facility. The sale will occur at the facility on 12/8/2025 at 1:00PM. Vanessa Sweatte Unit #H006; Eric Dutra Unit #J006; Robin Moore Unit #M004; Amelia Shaw Unit #M005. This sale may be withdrawn at any time without notice. Certain terms and conditions apply. 11/21, 11/28/2025 CN 31446

Notice of Self Storage Sale Please take notice Fast & EZ Vista located at 201 Guajome Street Vista CA 92083 intends to hold a public sale to the highest bidder of the property stored by the following tenants at the storage facility. The sale will occur as an online auction via www.storagetreasures.com on 12/10/2025 at 9:00 AM. Genevieve Mendoza; Sandra Darden. This sale may be withdrawn at any time without notice. Certain terms and conditions apply. 11/21, 11/28/2025 CN 31442

SUPERIOR COURT FOR THE STATE OF CALIFORNIA, COUNTY OF LOS ANGELES, NORTHWEST DISTRICT JUDITH BUTLER, formerly known as Judith Aram, an individual, Petitioner vs. FLORENCE D. ROSE, an individual; KEVIN B. ROSE; an individual, NATHALIE ANNA WILLIAMS, an individual; TIMOTHY S. ARAM, an individual; BRANDON CHRISTOPHER ARAM, an individual; BYRON SCOTT ARAM, an individual; STEVEN CRAIG ARAM, an individual; MATTHEW DOUGLAS ARAM, an individual; PHILIP TYLER ARAM, an individual; KENNETH ARAM, an individual; ALL PERSONS KNOWN AND UNKNOWN CLAIMING ANY LEGAL OR EQUITABLE RIGHT, TITLE, ESTATE, LIEN OR INTEREST IN REAL ESTATE, LIEN OR INTEREST IN REAL PROPERTY DESCRIBED HEREIN ADVERSE TO PETITIONER’S TITLE OR ANY CLOUD ON PETITIONER’S TITLE THEREON, and DOES 1 through 10, inclusive; Respondents CASE #: 25VECP00241 Petition Filed: April 23, 2025 [Assigned to Hon. Valerie Slkin, Dept U] NOTICE OF CONTINUED HEARING ON PETITION TO EXPUNGE LIS PENDENS Reservation ID: 706522252213 Date: January 12, 2026 Time: 8:30 a.m. Dept: U TO ALL RESPONDENTS AND THEIR COUNSELS OF RECORD: PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that at the November 7, 2025, hearing on Petitioner Judith Butler’s Petition to Expunge Lis Pendens, the Court continued the hearing to January 12, 2026, at 8:30 a.m. in Department U of the Superior Court located at 6230 Sylmar Avenue, Van Nuys, California 91401. Counsel for Petitioner was Ordered to provide notice of the new hearing date. Date: November 7, 2025 LUNA & GLUSHON A Professional Corporation ROBERT L. GLUSHON s/s SEAN M. BRYN 16255 Ventura Blvd Ste 950 Encino CA 91436 Telephone: 818.907.8755 Facsimile: 818.907.8760 Attorneys for Petitioner JUDITH ARAM, an individual 11/14, 11/21, 11/28, 12/05/2025 CN 31424

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF GREGORY JEROME BATTY aka GREG BATTY Case # 25PE003104C To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Gregory Jerome Batty aka Greg Batty. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Esther Batty in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Esther Batty be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests the decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Date: November 26, 2025; Time: 1:30 PM; in Dept.: 1603; Room 331. Court address: 1100 Union St., San Diego CA 92101, Central Courthouse. (https://www.sdcourt.ca.gov/sdcourt/probate2/probatevh) Court appearances may be made either in person or virtually, unless otherwise ordered by the Court. Virtual appearances must be made using the department’s Microsoft Teams (“MS Teams”) video link; or by calling the department’s MS Teams conference phone number and using the assigned conference ID number. The MS Teams video conference links and phone numbers can be found at www.sdcourt.ca.gov/ProbateHearings. Plan to check in 15 minutes prior to the scheduled hearing time. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Petitioner: Esther Batty 1712 Creekside Lane Vista CA 92081 Telephone: 619-972-8148 11/07, 11/14, 11/21/2025 CN 31414

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF MARY-ALICE CELESTE ZEIGLER aka MARY-ALYCE ZEIGLER Case# 25PE002764C To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Mary-Alice Celeste Zeigler aka Mary-Alyce Zeigler. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Jillian Guerrero in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego – Central Division. The Petition for Probate requests that Jillian Guerrero be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests the decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Date: December 10, 2025; Time: 1:45 PM; in Dept.: 502; Room 331 Court address: 1100 Union St., San Diego CA 92101, Central Courthouse. https://www.sdcourt.ca.gov/sdcourt/probate2/probatevh Court appearances may be made either in person or virtually, unless otherwise ordered by the Court. Virtual appearances must be made using the department’s Microsoft Teams (“MS Teams”) video link; or by calling the department’s MS Teams conference phone number and using the assigned conference ID number. The MS Teams video conference links and phone numbers can be found at www.sdcourt.ca.gov/ProbateHearings. Plan to check in 15 minutes prior to the scheduled hearing time. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Petitioner: Jillian Guerrero 831 Nordahl Rd. Apt E San Marcos CA 92069 Telephone: 760.305.2411 11/07, 11/14, 11/21/2025 CN 31413

SUMMONS (CITACION JUDICIAL) CASE #: 25VECP00241 NOTICE TO DEFENDANT: (AVISO AL DEMANDADO): FLORENCE D. ROSE, an individual; KEVIN B. ROSE; an individual, NATHALIE ANNA WILLIAMS, an individual; TIMOTHY S. ARAM, an individual; BRANDON CHRISTOPHER ARAM, an individual; BYRON SCOTT ARAM, an individual; STEVEN CRAIG ARAM, an individual; MATTHEW DOUGLAS ARAM, an individual; PHILIP TYLER ARAM, an individual; KENNETH ARAM, an individual; ALL PERSONS KNOWN AND UNKNOWN CLAIMING ANY LEGAL OR EQUITABLE RIGHT, TITLE, ESTATE, LIEN OR INTEREST IN REAL ESTATE, LIEN OR INTEREST IN REAL PROPERTY DESCRIBED HEREIN ADVERSE TO PETITIONER’S TITLE OR ANY CLOUD ON PETITIONER’S TITLE THEREON, and DOES 1 through 10, inclusive. YOU ARE BEING SUED BY PLAINTIFF: (LO ESTA DEMANDANDO EL DEMANDANTE): JUDITH BUTLER, formerly known as Judith Aram, an individual NOTICE OF CONTINUED HEARING ON PETITION TO EXPUNGE LIS PENDENS Reservation ID: 706522252213 Date: November 7, 2025 Time: 9:00 a.m. Dept: U Superior Court located at 6230 Sylmar Ave., Van Nuys, CA 91401 NOTICE! You have been sued. The court may decide against you without your being heard unless you respond within 30 days. Read the information below. You have 30 CALENDAR DAYS after this summons and legal papers are served on you to file a written response at this court and have a copy served on the plaintiff. A letter or phone call will not protect you. Your written response must be in proper legal form if you want the court to hear your case. There may be a court form that you can use for your response. You can find these court forms and more information at the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), your county law library, or the courthouse nearest you. If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the court clerk for a fee waiver form. If you do not file your response on time, you may lose the case by default, and your wages, money, and property may be taken without further warning from the court. There are other legal requirements. You may want to call an attorney right away. If you do not know an attorney, you may want to call an attorney referral service. If you cannot afford an attorney, you may be eligible for free legal services from a nonprofit legal services program. You can locate these nonprofit groups at the California Legal Services Web site (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), or by contacting your local court or county bar association. NOTE: The court has a statutory lien for waived fees and costs on any settlement or arbitration award of $10,000 or more in a civil. case. The court’s lien must be paid before the court will dismiss the case. AVISO! Lo han demandado. Si no responde dentro de 30 dias, la corte puede decidir en su contra sin escuchar su version. Lea la informacion a continuacion. Tiene 30 DIAS DE CALENDARIO despues de que le entreguen esta citacion y papeles legales para presentar una respuesta por escrito en esta corte y hacer que se entregue una copia al demandante. Una carta o una llamada telefonica no lo protegen. Su respuesta por escrito tiene que estar en formato legal correcto si desea que procesen su caso en la corte. Es posible que haya un formulario que usted pueda usar para su respuesta.Puede encontrar estos formularios de la corte y mas informacion en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California (www.sucorte.ca.gov), en la biblioteca de leyes de su condado o en la corte que le quede mas cerca. Si no puede pagar la cuota de presentacion, pida al secretario de la corte que le de un formulario de exencion de pago de cuotas. Si no presenta su respuesta a tiempo, puede perder el caso por incumplimiento y la corte le podra quitar su sueldo, dinero y bienes sin mas advertencia. Hay otros requisitos legales. Es recomendable que llame a un abogado inmediatamente. Si no conoce a un abogado, puede llamar a un servicio de remision a abogados. Si no puede pagar a un abogado, es posible que cumpla con los requisitos para obtener servicios legales gratuitos de un programa de servicios legales sin fines de lucro. Puede encontrar estos grupos sin fines de lucro en el sitio web de California Legal Services, (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California, (www.sucorte.ca.gov) o poniendose en contacto con la corte o el colegio de abogados locales. AVISO: Por ley, la corte tiene derecho a reclamar las cuotas y los costos exentos por imponer un gravamen sobre cualquier recuperacion de $10,000 o mas de valor recibida mediante un acuerdo o una concesion de arbitraje en un caso de derecho civil. Tiene que pagar el gravamen de la corte antes de que la corte pueda desechar el caso. The name and address of the court is: (El nombre y direccion de la corte es): Van Nuys Courthouse East 6230 Sylmar Ave. Van Nuys, CA 91401 The name, address, and telephone number of plaintiff’s attorney, or plaintiff without an attorney, is: (El nombre, la direccion y el numero de telefono del abogado del demandante, o del demandante que no tiene abogado, es): Sean M. Bryn, Esq. Luna & Glushon 16255 Ventura Blvd. Ste 950 Encino, CA 91436 Telephone: 818.907.8755 Date: 04/23/2025 Clerk (Secretario), by P. Diaz, Deputy (Adjunto) NOTICE TO THE PERSON SERVED: You are served as an individual defendant. 10/31, 11/07, 11/14, 11/21/2025 CN 31369

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE – CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 25CU057719C TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Chad James Flores filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows: a. Present name: Chad James Flores change to proposed name: Chad James Amaradio. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On December 18, 2025 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. C-61 of the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego, 330 W. Broadway, San Diego CA 92101 Central Division, Hall of Justice. (To appear remotely, check in advance of the hearing for information about how to do so on the court’s website. To find your court’s website, go to www.courts.ca.gov/find-my-court.htm.) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. To change a name on a legal document, including a birth certificate, social security card, driver license, passport, and other identification, a certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be required. Contact the agency(ies) who issues the legal document that needs to be changed, to determine if a certified copy is required. A certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth’ Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be obtained from the Civil Business Office for a fee. Petitioners who are seeking a change of name under the Safe at Home program may contact the assigned department for information on obtaining certified copies. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Filed Date: 10/27/2025 Maureen F. Hallahan Judge of the Superior Court 10/31, 11/07, 11/14, 11/21/2025 CN 31368

Public Notice of Birth LET IT BE KNOWN TO ALL PEOPLE OF UNITED STATES OF AMERICA- This public notice and affirmation that Rayna Aurora Oceana of the Britt family has been born on the land in a mortal body. The living female is a result of life and love and physical embodiment of the biological father William Reid Britt and mother Alana Oceana Britt. Rayna Aurora Oceana of the Britt family is their living daughter from the moment of conception from the first coming of their unique genetic code and was born earthside on the land in the geographical location commonly known as Carlsbad, California Republic, United States of America. She was born on August 31, in the calendar year of 2025 AD at the hour and minute of 4:41am weighing 9 lbs 7 ounces and 22.2 inches long. She is happy, healthy and thriving! 10/31, 11/07, 11/14, 11/21/2025 CN 31364

Public Notice of Birth LET IT BE KNOWN TO ALL PEOPLE OF UNITED STATES OF AMERICA- This public notice and affirmation that Tycho Reed Oceana of the Britt family has been born on the land in a mortal body. The living male is a result of life and love and physical embodiment of the biological father William Reid Britt and mother Alana Oceana Britt. Tycho Reed Oceana of the Britt family is their living son from the moment of conception from the first coming of their unique genetic code and was born earthside on the land in the geographical location commonly known as Carlsbad, California Republic, United States of America. He was born on August 24, in the calendar year of 2022 AD at the hour and minute of 7:59pm weighing 7 lbs 15 ounces and 21 inches long. He is happy, healthy and thriving! 10/31, 11/07, 11/14, 11/21/2025 CN 31363

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE – CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 25CU057121N TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Samuel Talo Poumele filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Sammy N Poumele change to proposed name: Samuel Talo Poumele. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On December 05, 2025 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. N-25 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Division. (To appear remotely, check in advance of the hearing for information about how to do so on the court’s website. To find your court’s website, go to www.courts.ca.gov/find-my-court.htm.) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. To change a name on a legal document, including a birth certificate, social security card, driver license, passport, and other identification, a certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be required. Contact the agency(ies) who issues the legal document that needs to be changed, to determine if a certified copy is required. A certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth’ Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be obtained from the Civil Business Office for a fee. Petitioners who are seeking a change of name under the Safe at Home program may contact the assigned department for information on obtaining certified copies. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Filed Date: 10/23/2025 Brad A. Weinreb Judge of the Superior Court. 10/31, 11/07, 11/14, 11/21/2025 CN 31356

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9021852 Filed: Nov 18, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. NVibe AI. Located at: 1452 Sapphire Dr., Carlsbad CA 92011 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Soul@Play LLC, 1452, Sapphire Dr., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Nirav Desai, 11/21, 11/28, 12/05, 12/12/2025 CN 31483

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9021824 Filed: Nov 17, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Rewrite Therapy. Located at: 5111 Santa Fe St. #217, San Diego CA 92109 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Schoenherr Marriage and Family Therapists Inc., 5111 Santa Fe St. #217, San Diego CA 92109. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Christopher Schoenherr, 11/21, 11/28, 12/05, 12/12/2025 CN 31481

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9021788 Filed: Nov 17, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Homestead Childcare. Located at: 141 La Veta Ave., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Kelley Slingerland, 141 La Veta Ave., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 11/17/2025 S/Kelley Slingerland, 11/21, 11/28, 12/05, 12/12/2025 CN 31479

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9019919 Filed: Oct 17, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Loft Studio Interiors; B. Loft Portfolio. Located at: 770 Sycamore Ave. #122-480, Vista CA 92081 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Traci Marie Johnson, 770 Sycamore Ave. #122-480, Vista CA 92081. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 06/24/2019 S/Traci Marie Johnson, 11/21, 11/28, 12/05, 12/12/2025 CN 31472

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9021544 Filed: Nov 13, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. SDTJ Apparel; B. SDTJ Transport. Located at: 806 Surfrider Way #M, Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Samuel Christopher Peterson, 806 Surfrider Way #M, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 11/10/2025 S/Samuel C. Peterson, 11/21, 11/28, 12/05, 12/12/2025 CN 31471

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9021486 Filed: Nov 13, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Mama Cass’s Soft Serve. Located at: 4050 Adams St., Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Mama Cass’s Soft Serve, 4050 Adams St., Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Cassie Clark, 11/21, 11/28, 12/05, 12/12/2025 CN 31470

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9020575 Filed: Oct 28, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Fallbrook Upholstery; B. Fallbrook Upholstery Shop. Located at: 124 W. Beech St., Fallbrook CA 92028 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Joaquin Cervantes, 638 Tatum St., Vista CA 92083; 2. Maria Cristina Cervantes, 638 Tatun St., Vista CA 92083. This business is conducted by: A Married Couple. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Joaquin Cervantes, 11/21, 11/28, 12/05, 12/12/2025 CN 31466

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9021663 Filed: Nov 14, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. TROYANTHONYPHOTO. Located at: 17458 Matinal Rd., San Diego CA 92127 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Troy Saunders, 17458 Matinal Rd, #5122, San Diego CA 92127. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/01/2020 S/Troy Saunders, 11/21, 11/28, 12/05, 12/12/2025 CN 31464

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9021576 Filed: Nov 13, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Professional Hearing Associates. Located at: 1045 E. Valley Pkwy. Escondido CA 92025 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Stasek Audiology PC, 1045 E. Valley Pkwy., Escondido CA 92025. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 11/12/2025 S/Cole Stasek, 11/21, 11/28, 12/05, 12/12/2025 CN 31462

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9020942 Filed: Nov 04, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Now Fit. Located at: 2269 View St., Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Ignite Faith and Fitness LLC, 2269 View St., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Shawn Mitchell, 11/21, 11/28, 12/05, 12/12/2025 CN 31458

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9021282 Filed: Nov 07, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Buy–Sell–Love–San Diego. Located at: 3790 Via de la Valle #201 – Berkshire Hathaway, Del Mar CA 92014 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Keryn Young, 3790 Via de la Valle #201 – Berkshire Hathaway, Del Mar CA 92014. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/01/2025 S/Keryn Young, 11/21, 11/28, 12/05, 12/12/2025 CN 31457

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9020609 Filed: Oct 29, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. FieldLogix. Located at: 16885 W. Bernardo Dr. #220, San Diego CA 92127 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Veracity Wireless Inc., 16885 W. Bernardo Dr. #220, San Diego CA 92127. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 02/03/2015 S/Yukon Palmer, 11/21, 11/28, 12/05, 12/12/2025 CN 31441

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9019653 Filed: Oct 14, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Noam Collective. Located at: 6416 Friars Rd. #212, San Diego CA 92108 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Monick Tomko, 6416 Friars Rd. #212, San Diego CA 92108. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Monick Tomko, 11/14, 11/21, 11/28, 12/05/2025 CN 31440

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9021220 Filed: Nov 06, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. SoCal BioAmendments. Located at: 14710 Beeler Canyon Rd., Poway CA 92064 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Joseph Victor Zanotelli, 14710 Beeler Canyon Rd., Poway CA 92064. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 10/28/2025 S/Joseph Victor Zanotelli, 11/14, 11/21, 11/28, 12/05/2025 CN 31439

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9021135 Filed: Nov 06, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Pickleball Club. Located at: 2561 El Camino Real, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Pickleball Republic, LLC, 2561 El Camino Real, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 10/01/2025 S/Andrew Slipka, 11/14, 11/21, 11/28, 12/05/2025 CN 31438

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9020589 Filed: Oct 29, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Solana Beach Wellness Collective. Located at: 124 Lomas Santa Fe Dr. #208, Solana Beach CA 92075 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Lisel Lewis, 124 Lomas Santa Fe Dr. #208, Solana Beach CA 92075. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 10/02/2025 S/Lisel Lewis, 11/14, 11/21, 11/28, 12/05/2025 CN 31436

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9021331 Filed: Nov 10, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. VIRSITIL. Located at: 328 S. Freeman St., Camp Pendleton CA 92054 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Michele Eloise Taylor, 328 S. Freeman St., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 11/09/2025 S/Michele Eloise Taylor, 11/14, 11/21, 11/28, 12/05/2025 CN 31434

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9020464 Filed: Oct 27, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Local Family Music Center. Located at: 2000 S. Melrose Dr. #34, Vista CA 92081 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Cloutman Family LLC, 2000 S. Melrose Dr. #34, Vista CA 92081. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 10/27/2025 S/Vincent Cloutman, 11/14, 11/21, 11/28, 12/05/2025 CN 31433

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9020229 Filed: Oct 22, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Fish Window Cleaning. Located at: 2131 S. El Camino Real #104, Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 6549 Mission Gorge Rd. #281, San Diego CA 92120. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Miller Cleaning Services LLC, 6549 Mission Gorge Rd. #281, San Diego CA 92120. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Austin J. Miller, 11/14, 11/21, 11/28, 12/05/2025 CN 31432

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9020697 Filed: Oct 29, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. MamaSaysSo. Located at: 7232 Sitio Arago, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. RST Labs LLC, 7232 Sitio Arago, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 10/14/2025 S/Alberto Aroeste, 11/14, 11/21, 11/28, 12/05/2025 CN 31430

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9021173 Filed: Nov 06, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Professional Maintenance Service. Located at: 3588 North Way, Oceanside CA 92056 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Randy Reddingius, 3588 North Way, Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 10/29/2025 S/Randy Reddingius, 11/14, 11/21, 11/28, 12/05/2025 CN 31428

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9021191 Filed: Nov 06, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Trutone Media. Located at: 6640 Ambrosia Ln. #728, Carlsbad CA 92011 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 1700 Aviara Pkwy #131202, Carlsbad CA 92013. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Manal Rammal, 1700 Aviara Pkwy #131202, Carlsbad CA 92013. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 11/06/2025 S/Manal Rammal, 11/14, 11/21, 11/28, 12/05/2025 CN 31425

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9021226 Filed: Nov 07, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Quick Fix Sprinkler. Located at: 1381 N. Vulcan Ave. #A, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. ALIA LLC, 1381 N. Vulcan Ave. #A, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 11/05/2025 S/Christian Heaviland, 11/14, 11/21, 11/28, 12/05/2025 CN 31423

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9020448 Filed: Oct 27, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Kind Threads. Located at: 251 North City Dr. #121B, San Marcos CA 92078 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 550 W. Washington Ave., Escondido CA 92025. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Interfaith Community Services, 550 W. Washington Ave., Escondido CA 92025. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Varinda Missett, 11/14, 11/21, 11/28, 12/05/2025 CN 31420

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9020939 Filed: Nov 04, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Petals, by Rachel. Located at: 7952 Camino Alvaro, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Centered Kids Coaching Services, 7952 Camino Alvaro, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/01/2025 S/Rachel Ulloa, 11/14, 11/21, 11/28, 12/05/2025 CN 31419

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9019898 Filed: Oct 17, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. True West Motorworks. Located at: 2026 Illion St., San Diego CA 92110 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Kombis, Kooks, and Things LLC, 2026 Illion St., San Diego CA 92110. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 06/13/2023 S/Ian Bobolia, 11/14, 11/21, 11/28, 12/05/2025 CN 31418

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9020786 Filed: Oct 31, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. True North Academic Services; B. G8keepers; C. STEP UP Learning; D. Skill Builders. Located at: 303 Durian St., Vista CA 92083 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Porterhouse Property Solutions LLC, 303 Durain St., Vista CA 92083. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Joseph Porter, 11/07, 11/14, 11/21, 11/28/2025 CN 31411

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9021009 Filed: Nov 04, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Vision Key Tech. Located at: 3239 Hugo St., San Diego CA 92106 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Vision Key AI LLC, 3239 Hugo St., San Diego CA 92106. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Frank Anzures, 11/07, 11/14, 11/21, 11/28/2025 CN 31410

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9020836 Filed: Oct 31, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Abode Real Estate Media. Located at: 2108 N St. #N, Sacramento CA 95816 Sacramento. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Siek LLC, 2108 N St. #N, Sacramento CA 95816. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 06/17/2025 S/James Siekmeier, 11/07, 11/14, 11/21, 11/28/2025 CN 31404

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9018914 Filed: Oct 01, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Hyderabad Cafe Indian Cuisine. Located at: 9494 Black Mountain Rd. #9, San Diego CA 92126 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 30899 Hillsdale Hts., Murrieta CA 92563. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Hyderabad Nawabs LLC, 30899 Hillsdale Hts., Murrieta CA 92563. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Rama Rao Ambadipally, 11/07, 11/14, 11/21, 11/28/2025 CN 31394

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9020573 Filed: Oct 28, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Atessa Global. Located at: 3315 Dorado Pl., Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Atessa Consulting, LLC, 3315 Dorado Pl., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 10/15/2025 S/Ashley Sheurs, 11/07, 11/14, 11/21, 11/28/2025 CN 31392

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9020321 Filed: Oct 24, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. T-Shirt Factory. Located at: 2380 Camino Vida Roble #F, Carlsbad CA 92011 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. J and M Trophies Inc., 23372 Madero Rd. #J, Mission Viejo CA 92691. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Steven Barros, 11/07, 11/14, 11/21, 11/28/2025 CN 31391

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9020550 Filed: Oct 28, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Midwest Roots. Located at: 2904 Sombrosa St., Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Brian James Baroky, 2904 Sombrosa St., Carlsbad CA 92009; 2. Kristin Baroky, 2904 Sombrosa St., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: A Married Couple. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Brian James Baroky, 11/07, 11/14, 11/21, 11/28/2025 CN 31389

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9020856 Filed: Nov 03, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Spore Print Studio. Located at: 12245 Darkwood Rd., San Diego CA 92129 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Elli Kiersten Noheaekahi Turner, 12245 Darkwood Rd., San Diego CA 92129. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Elli Kiersten Noheaekahi Turner, 11/07, 11/14, 11/21, 11/28/2025 CN 31388

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9020322 Filed: Oct 24, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Essiential Bakes. Located at: 1401 Union St. #3305, San Diego CA 92101 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Jennifer Angaba Essieh, 1401 Union St. #3305, San Diego CA 92101. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Jennifer Angaba Essieh, 11/07, 11/14, 11/21, 11/28/2025 CN 31387

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9020655 Filed: Oct 29, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Digital Concierge; B. Digital Concierge Dept. Located at: 1650 Tucker Ln., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Tyler Grove, 1650 Tucker Ln., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 09/30/2025 S/Tyler Grove, 11/07, 11/14, 11/21, 11/28/2025 CN 31386

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9020148 Filed: Oct 21, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Red Light Method Carlsbad. Located at: 2508 El Camino Real #M, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 1633 Via La Plaza, San Marcos CA 92078. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. BNC Holdings LLC, 1633 Via La Plaza, San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Robert Babcock, 11/07, 11/14, 11/21, 11/28/2025 CN 31385

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9020568 Filed: Oct 28, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Wholemind Solutions. Located at: 7753 Galleon Way, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Christine Rosenfeld, 7753 Galleon Way, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Christine Rosenfeld, 11/07, 11/14, 11/21, 11/28/2025 CN 31384

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9019884 Filed: Oct 17, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Honey-Do Handyman. Located at: 1546 Del Mar Rd., Oceanside CA 92057 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Mack Daniel Mc Duffee, 1546 Del Mar Rd., Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Mack D, Mc Duffee, 11/07, 11/14, 11/21, 11/28/2025 CN 31383

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9020499 Filed: Oct 27, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Lenska Realty. Located at: 2247 Levante St., Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Lenska Bracknell, 2247 Levante St., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 12/10/2018 S/Lenska Bracknell, 11/07, 11/14, 11/21, 11/28/2025 CN 31380

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9019635 Filed: Oct 14, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Archive Bridal. Located at: 5617 Paseo del Norte #220 222, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. One True Pairing, 5617 Paseo del Norte #220, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 11/27/2018 S/Paulette R. Khoury, 11/07, 11/14, 11/21, 11/28/2025 CN 31379

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9019756 Filed: Oct 16, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. B.O.B. Located at: 6322 Sullivan Ave., San Diego CA 92114 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Robert Richeson, 6322 Sullivan Ave., San Diego CA 92114. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Robert Richeson, 11/07, 11/14, 11/21, 11/28/2025 CN 31378

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9020074 Filed: Oct 21, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Realty Holding & Investment Company. Located at: 2305 Mangrum Pl., Oceanside CA 92056 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: PO Box 1667, Carlsbad CA 92018. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. John Gombar, PO Box 1667, Carlsbad CA 92018; 2. Mark Gombar, PO Box 1667, Carlsbad CA 92018. This business is conducted by: Co-Partners. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 10/01/2025 S/Mark Gombar, 10/31, 11/07, 11/14, 11/21/2025 CN 31374

Statement of Abandonment of Use of Fictitious Business Name #2025-9020245 Filed: Oct 23, 2025 with San Diego County Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s) To Be Abandoned: A. Shoreline Skin Clinic. Located at: 100 Chesterfield Dr. #D, Cardiff CA 92007 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. The Fictitious Business Name Referred to Above was Filed in San Diego County on: 10/02/2025 and assigned File # 2025-9018939. Fictitious Business Name is being Abandoned By: 1. Anna Ginsberg Nursing Corporation PC, 100 Chesterfield Dr. #D, Cardiff CA 92007. The Business is Conducted by: A Corporation. S/Anna Ginsberg, 10/31, 11/07, 11/14, 11/21/2025 CN 31373

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9019957 Filed: Oct 20, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Salty Dog Handyman Service. Located at: 162 Ridge Haven Way, Oceanside CA 92057 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Matthew Philip Connors, 162 Ridge Haven Way, Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 10/17/2025 S/Matthew Philip Connors, 10/31, 11/07, 11/14, 11/21/2025 CN 31370

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9020361 Filed: Oct 24, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. 805 & 807 Deal Court. Located at: 2259 Via Lucia, La Jolla CA 92037 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. 805 and 807 Deal Court Condominium Plan HOA Inc., 2259 Via Lucia, La Jolla CA 92037. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 10/13/2025 S/Anthony Bregante, 10/31, 11/07, 11/14, 11/21/2025 CN 31367

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9020317 Filed: Oct 23, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Everyday IEP Consulting. Located at: 726 Fredricks Ave., Oceanside CA 92058 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Natasha Lorrel Harrell, 726 Fredricks Ave., Oceanside CA 92058. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Natasha Lorrel Harrell, 10/31, 11/07, 11/14, 11/21/2025 CN 31362

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9019531 Filed: Oct 10, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Magdalena Bay Outfitter. Located at: 4131 Pala Rd., Oceanside CA 92057 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Diana Gail Hoyt, 4131 Pala Rd., Oceanside CA 92057; 2. Robert Edmund Hoyt, 4131 Palal Rd., Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: A Married Couple. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/19/2016 S/Diana Hoyt, 10/31, 11/07, 11/14, 11/21/2025 CN 31361

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9019820 Filed: Oct 16, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Happy Neuron. Located at: 333 S. Juniper St. #100, Escondido CA 92025 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Happy Neuron Psychiatric Nursing Corp., 333 S. Juniper St. #100, Escondido CA 92025. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 10/16/2025 S/Laila Yousefian, 10/31, 11/07, 11/14, 11/21/2025 CN 31355

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9020274 Filed: Oct 23, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. California Coastal Living Management. Located at: 2259 View St., Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Spinosi Phillips LLC, 2259 View St., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Giovanna Spinosi Phillips, 10/31, 11/07, 11/14, 11/21/2025 CN 31350

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9020170 Filed: Oct 22, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. SoCal Home Collective. Located at: 12860 El Camino Real #100, San Diego CA 92130 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Erin Wade, 12860 El Camino Real #100, San Diego CA 92130. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Erin Wade, 10/31, 11/07, 11/14, 11/21/2025 CN 31349

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9020195 Filed: Oct 22, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Agave Birrieria. Located at: 6353 El Cajon Blvd. #132, San Diego CA 92115 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 1668 Steeple Chase Pl., Vista CA 92083. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Agave Birrieria Inc., 1668 Steeple Chase Pl., Vista CA 92083. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 10/22/2025 S/Juan P. Oceguera, 10/31, 11/07, 11/14, 11/21/2025 CN 31345

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9020194 Filed: Oct 22, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Kotija Jr Taco Shop. Located at: 2668 Del Mar Heights Rd. #B, Del Mar CA 92014 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 1668 Steeple Chase Pl., Vista CA 92083. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Oceguera Inc., 1668 Steeple Chase Pl., Vista CA 92083. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 05/01/2012 S/Juan P. Oceguera, 10/31, 11/07, 11/14, 11/21/2025 CN 31344

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9020192 Filed: Oct 22, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Kotija Jr Taco Shop. Located at: 852 N. Coast Hwy 101, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 1668 Steeple Chase Pl., Vista CA 92083. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Alexigian Inc., 1668 Steeple Chase Pl., Vista CA 92083. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 09/05/2005 S/Juan P. Oceguera, 10/31, 11/07, 11/14, 11/21/2025 CN 31343

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9020191 Filed: Oct 22, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Agave Birrieria. Located at: 865 Orpheus Ave., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 1668 Steeple Chase Pl., Vista CA 92083. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Agave Birrieria Inc., 1668 Steeple Chase Pl., Vista CA 92083. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 12/15/2020 S/Juan P. Oceguera, 10/31, 11/07, 11/14, 11/21/2025 CN 31342

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9018679 Filed: Sep 29, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Rachel’s Coastal Auto Registration. Located at: 1821 S. Coast Hwy #4, Oceanside CA 92057 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Jose Magana, 1821 S. Coast Hwy #4, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Jose Magana, 10/31, 11/07, 11/14, 11/21/2025 CN 31341

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9019670 Filed: Oct 15, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Lather Hair Loft. Located at: 345 S. Coast Hwy 101 #P, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Alicia Kiel, 345 S. Coast Hwy #P, Encinitas CA 92024; 2. Jenn Wilson, 345 S. Coast Hwy 101 #P, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A General Partnership. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 10/01/2025 S/Alicia Kiel, 10/31, 11/07, 11/14, 11/21/2025 CN 31340