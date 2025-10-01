Legal Notices, October 3, 2025

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT 505 S. Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 Phone: (760) 633-2710 | Email: [email protected] | Web: www.encinitasca.gov City Hall Hours: Monday through Thursday 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM and every other Friday 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM (Closed 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM) NOTICE OF PENDING ACTION ON ADMINISTRATIVE APPLICATION AND COASTAL DEVELOPMENT PERMIT PROJECT NAME: Meyer Residence JADU; CASE NUMBER: CDPNF-007957-2025; FILING DATE: February 17, 2025; APPLICANT: Robert and Gillian Meyer; LOCATION: 731 Orpheus Avenue (APN: 256-121-40); PROJECT DESCRIPTION: A Coastal Development Permit for the remodel of 342 square feet of the main residence, a 306-square-foot addition to the main residence and a 390-square-foot conversion of a portion of the main residence to a junior accessory dwelling unit; ZONING/OVERLAY: Residential 3 (R3) Zone, Special Study, Scenic/Visual Corridor, and Coastal Overlay Zone; ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project is exempt from environmental review pursuant to California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines Section 15303, which exempts the construction of a new accessory dwelling unit. None of the exceptions in Section 15300.2 of the CEQA Guidelines apply, and no historical resources will be impacted by the proposed development. STAFF CONTACT: Raffi Mangassarian, Senior Planner: (760) 633-2703 or [email protected] PRIOR TO 5:00 PM ON MONDAY, OCTOBER 13, 2025, ANY INTERESTED PERSON MAY REVIEW THE APPLICATION AND PRESENT TESTIMONY, ORALLY OR IN WRITING, TO THE DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT. WRITTEN TESTIMONY IS PREFERRED IN ORDER TO HAVE A RECORD OF THE COMMENTS RECEIVED. The above item is located within the Coastal Zone and requires the issuance of a regular Coastal Development Permit. The action of the Development Services Director may not be appealed to the California Coastal Commission. Under California Government Code Sec. 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised regarding the matter described in this notice or written correspondence delivered to the City at or prior to the date and time of the determination. 10/03/2025 CN 31240

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT 505 South Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 Phone: (760) 633-2710 | Email: [email protected] | Web: www.encinitasca.gov City Hall Hours: City Hall Hours: Monday through Thursday 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM and every other Friday (10/3, 10/17, etc.) 8:00 AM TO 4:00 PM NOTICE OF PENDING ACTION ON ADMINISTRATIVE APPLICATION AND COASTAL DEVELOPMENT PERMIT PROJECT NAME: Doemeny Accessory Dwelling Unit (ADU); CASE NUMBER: CDPNF-008393-2025; FILING DATE: September 23, 2025; APPLICANT: Magda and Anthony Doemeny; LOCATION: 862 Passiflora Avenue (APN 256-231-26); PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Coastal Development Permit to authorize the construction of a new attached ADU; ZONING/OVERLAY: The project site is located within the Residential 3 (R-3) Zone, Special Study and Coastal Overlay Zones; ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project has been determined to be exempt from environmental review pursuant to California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines Section 15303(a) which exempts the construction of a second (accessory) dwelling unit in a residential zone. STAFF CONTACT: J. Dichoso, AICP, Project Planner: (760) 633-2681 or [email protected]. PRIOR TO 5:00 PM ON MONDAY, OCTOBER 13, 2025 ANY INTERESTED PERSON MAY REVIEW THE APPLICATION AND PRESENT TESTIMONY, ORALLY OR IN WRITING, TO THE DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT. WRITTEN TESTIMONY IS PREFERRED IN ORDER TO HAVE A RECORD OF THE COMMENTS RECEIVED. If additional information is not required, the Development Services Department will render a determination on the application, pursuant to Section 2.28.090 of the City of Encinitas Municipal Code, after the close of the review period. An Appeal of the Department’s determination accompanied by the appropriate filing fee may be filed within 10-calendar days from the date of the determination. Appeals will be considered by the City Council pursuant to Chapter 1.12 of the Municipal Code. Any filing of an appeal will suspend this action as well as any processing of permits in reliance thereon in accordance with Encinitas Municipal Code Section 1.12.020(D)(1) until such time as an action is taken on the appeal. The above item is located within the Coastal Zone and requires the issuance of a regular Coastal Development Permit. The action of the Development Services Director may not be appealed to the California Coastal Commission. Under California Government Code Sec. 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised regarding the matter described in this notice or written correspondence delivered to the City at or prior to the date and time of the determination. 10/03/2025 CN 31239

CITY OF ENCINITAS REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS (ENG RFP 25-08) SOLICITATION FOR PROFESSIONAL SERVICES TO PROVIDE DRAINAGE CONDITION ASSESSMENT SERVICES FOR THE 2025-26 CITYWIDE DRAINAGE INSPECTIONS PROJECT (CD26B) Date Issued: September 29, 2025 Questions Due: October 16, 2025, at 12:00 P.M. PDT Proposals Due: October 24, 2025, at 2:00 P.M. PDT The City of Encinitas (City) invites qualified engineering consultants to submit proposals for the 2025-26 Citywide Drainage Inspections Project (CD26B). The City owns and maintains an extensive storm drainage system consisting of approximately 1,789 storm drain boxes and approximately 65 miles of underground pipes. Many of these systems are aging, and recent inspections have resulted in major repairs and replacements. The city is interested in having the drainage system evaluated to develop a comprehensive assessment report and a maintenance program to properly budget and implement future rehabilitation or maintenance efforts. The scope of services generally includes visual & CCTV inspections, destructive and non-destructive testing & evaluation, structural analysis, geotechnical & foundation evaluation, detailed reporting, prioritization chart for repair recommendations, and estimated cost for recommended repairs. In addition to the review and analysis, the City is requesting a comprehensive report on all findings of this Project and an informational presentation to the Encinitas City Council. The PlanetBids website for this RFP and related documents is http://www.encinitasca.gov/bids. All project correspondence will be posted on the PlanetBids website. It is the responsibility of Proposers to check the website regularly for information updates and RFP clarifications, as well as any RFP addenda. To submit a proposal, a Proposer must be registered with the City of Encinitas as a vendor. To register as a vendor, go to http://www.encinitasca.gov/bids, and then proceed to the “New Vendor Registration” link. All addenda will be available on the PlanetBids website. All questions regarding the RFP documents shall be submitted through PlanetBids by October 16, 2025, at 12:00 P.M. All project correspondence will be posted on the PlanetBids website. It is the responsibility of the Respondents to check the website regularly for information, updates, clarification, and addenda. 10/03/2025, 10/10/2025 CN 31233

CITY OF ENCINITAS REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS (ENG RFQ 25-01) SOLICITATION FOR QUALIFIED PROFESSIONAL SERVICE FIRMS TO PROVIDE AS-NEEDED ENGINEERING SERVICES Date Issued: September 23, 2025 Questions Due: October 15, 2025, at 2:00 P.M. PDT Proposals Due: October 22, 2025, at 2:00 P.M. PDT The City of Encinitas (City) invites qualified professional service firms for as-needed professional consulting services. The City desires to engage one or more firms to provide professional services in Civil Engineering. The general duties of the selected firm(s) will be to provide as-needed/on-call professional services for public works projects. The PlanetBids website for this RFQ and related documents is http://www.encinitasca.gov/bids. All project correspondence will be posted on the PlanetBids website. It is the responsibility of Proposers to check the website regularly for information updates and RFQ clarifications, as well as any RFQ addenda. To submit a proposal, a Proposer must be registered with the City of Encinitas as a vendor. To register as a vendor, go to http://www.encinitasca.gov/bids, and then proceed to the “New Vendor Registration” link. All addenda will be available on the PlanetBids website. All questions regarding the RFQ documents shall be submitted through PlanetBids by October 15, 2025, at 2:00 P.M. All project correspondence will be posted on the PlanetBids website. It is the responsibility of the Respondents to check the website regularly for information, updates, clarification, and addenda. 10/03/2025, 10/10/2025 CN 31232

CITY OF ENCINITAS REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS (ENG RFP 25-07) SOLICITATION FOR PROFESSIONAL SERVICES TO PROVIDE STRUCTURAL ENGINEERING SERVICES FOR THE 2025-26 CITYWIDE BRIDGE INSPECTIONS PROJECT (WC26B) Date Issued: September 25, 2025 Questions Due: October 10, 2025, at 12:00 P.M. PDT Proposals Due: October 20, 2025, at 2:00 P.M. PDT The City of Encinitas (City) invites qualified engineering consultants to submit proposals for the 2025-26 Citywide Bridge Inspections Project (WC26B). The City of Encinitas owns and/or maintains approximately 43 bridges, which are located throughout the City. The State Department of Transportation (Caltrans) has inspected 8 of these bridges in the past 4 years and has recommended various maintenance repairs. The City is now interested in having all its bridges evaluated to develop a comprehensive condition assessment report and a 10-year capital maintenance program to properly budget and implement future repair efforts. The scope of services generally includes: document review and research, visual inspections, destructive and non-destructive testing & evaluation, structural analysis, geotechnical & foundation evaluation, detailed reporting, prioritization of recommended repairs, construction cost estimating and maintenance/repair programming. The PlanetBids website for this RFP and related documents is http://www.encinitasca.gov/bids. All project correspondence will be posted on the PlanetBids website. It is the responsibility of Proposers to check the website regularly for information updates and RFP clarifications, as well as any RFP addenda. To submit a proposal, a Proposer must be registered with the City of Encinitas as a vendor. To register as a vendor, go to http://www.encinitasca.gov/bids, and then proceed to the “New Vendor Registration” link. All addenda will be available on the PlanetBids website. All questions regarding the RFP documents shall be submitted through PlanetBids by October 10, 2025, at 12:00 P.M. All project correspondence will be posted on the PlanetBids website. It is the responsibility of the Respondents to check the website regularly for information, updates, clarification, and addenda. 10/03/2025, 10/10/2025 CN 31231

CITY OF VISTA NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Vista, California, will hold a public hearing in the Vista City Hall Council Chambers, 200 Civic Center Drive, Vista, California, October 14, 2025, at 5:30 p.m. or as soon thereafter as possible to receive and consider all evidence and reports presented at said hearing and/or obtained previously relative to the following matter: Regional Transportation Improvement Plan Amendment The City of Vista will present certain projects within the City’s approved Capital Improvement Program (CIP) that are eligible for Federal, State, and TransNet funding under the Regional Transportation Improvement Program (RTIP). The RTIP program is under the administration of the San Diego Association of Governments (SANDAG) for proposed major highway, arterial, transit, pedestrian, and bikeway projects. SANDAG updates the RTIP every two years and requires each local agency to provide a list of proposed local street improvement projects that are eligible for TransNet funding to be incorporated into the updated RTIP. Amendments to the RTIP can be made every quarter. ALL INTERESTED PARTIES ARE INVITED to attend said hearing and express opinions on the matters outlined above. QUESTIONS regarding the above should be directed to the FINANCE DEPARTMENT, Vista Civic Center, 200 Civic Center Drive, Vista, CA 92084, Monday through Thursday, 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., or by telephoning Sara Taylor, (760) 643-5361. Kathy Valdez, City Clerk 10/03/2025 CN 31230

CITY OF VISTA NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on Tuesday, October 14, 2025, the City Council of the Chartered City of Vista, California will hold a public hearing as required by Section 147(f) of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986 (the “Code”), will be held with respect to a proposed plan of financing providing for the issuance by the California Municipal Finance Authority (the “Authority”) of exempt facility bonds for a qualified residential rental project pursuant to Section 142(a)(7) of the Code in one or more series issued from time to time, including bonds issued to refund such exempt facility bonds in one or more series from time to time, in an amount not to exceed $15,000,000 in aggregate principal amount (the “Bonds”). The proceeds of the Bonds will be used to: (1) finance or refinance the acquisition, rehabilitation, improvement and equipping of Las Palmas Apartments, a multifamily rental housing project located at 300 West Los Angeles Drive, Vista, California; and (2) pay certain expenses incurred in connection with the issuance of the Bonds. The facilities are to be owned by Ascenda Vista, LLC (the “Borrower”) or a partnership of which Ascenda Capital (the “Developer”) or a related person to the Developer is the general partner. The Bonds and the obligation to pay principal of and interest thereon and any redemption premium with respect thereto do not constitute indebtedness or an obligation of the Authority, the State of California or any political subdivision thereof, within the meaning of any constitutional or statutory debt limitation, or a charge against the general credit or taxing powers of any of them. The Bonds shall be a limited obligation of the Authority, payable solely from certain revenues duly pledged therefor and generally representing amounts paid by the Borrower. The hearing will commence at 5:30 p.m. or as soon thereafter as the matter can be heard, and will be held in the City Council Chambers, 200 Civic Center Drive, Vista, California. Interested persons wishing to express their views on the issuance of the Bonds or on the nature and location of the facilities proposed to be financed or refinanced may attend the public hearing or, prior to the time of the hearing, submit written comments. Additional information concerning the above matter may be obtained from, and written comments should be addressed to, City Clerk, City of Vista, 200 Civic Center Drive, Vista, California 92084. Kathy Valdez, City Clerk 10/03/2025 CN 31229

CITY OF VISTA NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING OF THE VISTA CITY COUNCIL NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the Chartered City of Vista, California, will hold a public hearing in the Council Chambers at the Vista Civic Center, 200 Civic Center Drive, Vista, California, on Tuesday, October 14, 2025, at 5:30 p.m. to receive and consider all evidence and reports presented at said hearing and/or obtained previously relative to the following matter: P24-0354 – Mar Vista Specific Plan – City of Vista A request for the adoption and implementation of the Mar Vista Specific Plan for properties located south of Mar Vista Drive, west of Miramar Drive, east of Buena Vista Drive and north of California Oak Drive. The project area is currently zoned Agriculture (A-1) and comprises of one hundred and eight (108) parcels, within a 143-acre project area, and would be rezoned to Mar Vista Specific Plan as part of this request. A Negative Declaration and Initial Study have been prepared for the proposed project for the requirement to prepare an environmental document pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) to address the potential environmental impacts of the project. The Negative Declaration was out for a 20-day public review period from March 12, 2025 to April 1, 2025. Additionally, the project involves no intensification of existing land uses, no major improvements, and seeks to maintain current conditions, which constitutes no expansion of use beyond that of what is currently developed. NOTE: If you challenge this project in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised at the public hearing described in this notice, or in written correspondence delivered to the City of Vista at, or prior to, the public hearing. ALL INTERESTED PARTIES ARE INVITED to participate and express opinions on the matter outlined above. QUESTIONS regarding the above should be directed to the Planning Division, City Hall, 200 Civic Center Drive, Vista, Monday through Thursday, 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., or by telephoning the City’s Planning Division at (760) 639-6100. If you wish to send correspondence, the mailing address is: City of Vista, Planning Division, 200 Civic Center Drive, Vista, CA 92084. Kathy Valdez, City Clerk 10/03/2025 CN 31228

CITY OF ENCINITAS UTILITIES DEPARTMENT LEGAL NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING BY THE CITY COUNCIL PLACE OF MEETING: Council Chambers, Civic Center 505 S. Vulcan Avenue Encinitas, CA 92024 IN COMPLIANCE WITH THE AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT/SECTION 504 REHABILITATION ACT OF 1973 AND TITLE VI, THIS AGENCY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY PUBLIC ENTITY AND DOES NOT DISCRIMINATE ON THE BASIS OF RACE, COLOR, ETHNIC ORIGIN, NATIONAL ORIGIN, SEX, RELIGION, VETERANS STATUS OR PHYSICAL OR MENTAL DISABILITY IN EMPLOYMENT OR THE PROVISION OF SERVICE. IF YOU REQUIRE SPECIAL ASSISTANCE TO PARTICIPATE IN THIS MEETING, PLEASE CONTACT THE UTILITIES DEPARTMENT AT (760) 943-2214 AT LEAST 72 HOURS PRIOR TO THE MEETING. It is hereby given that a Public Hearing will be held on Wednesday, October 15, 2025, at 6:00 p.m., or as soon as possible thereafter, by the Encinitas City Council to discuss the following item: ORDINANCE: First Reading of Ordinance No. 2025-14 titled “An Ordinance of the City Council of the City of Encinitas Amending Encinitas Municipal Code §18.08.080” DESCRIPTION: Public Hearing and introduction of Ordinance No. 2025-14 proposing Municipal Code amendments regarding sewer service charge calculations for customers with submeters. ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The action being considered by the City Council is exempt from the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) because it is not a “project” under Section 15378(b)(5) of CEQA Guidelines. The action involves an organizational or administrative activity of government that will not result in the direct or indirect physical change in the environment. STAFF CONTACT: Senior Management Analyst Ashlee Stratakis, (760) 633- 2842, [email protected]. The proposed ordinance will be posted on the City of Encinitas municipal website (www.encinitasca.gov) no later than 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 9, 2025, as part of the agenda packet for the City Council meeting on October 15 2025. The ordinance shall take effect no sooner than 30 days after City Council adoption. Under California Government Code Section 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in court, you may be limited to raising only the issues you or someone else raised regarding the matter described in this notice or written correspondence delivered to the City at or before the time and date of the determination. For further information, or to review the application prior to the hearing, please contact staff or contact the Utilities Department, 160 Calle Magdalena, Encinitas, CA 92024 at (760) 943-2214 or by email at [email protected]. 10/03/2025 CN 31225

CITY OF ENCINITAS PUBLIC NOTICE OF ORDINANCE ADOPTION ORDINANCE NO. 2025-11 NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Encinitas has adopted Ordinance No. 2025-11 titled “An Ordinance of the City Council of the City of Encinitas, California, Amending Encinitas Municipal Code Chapter 23.12 (Building Codes for Construction) to Make Certain Amendments, Additions, and Deletions Related to Electric Vehicles, Water Conservation and Energy Efficiency Case Number: PLCY-008282-2025; Citywide.” Proposed Ordinance No. 2025-11 would update the Encinitas Municipal Code to adopt an amended version of the Energy Code that includes advanced local energy efficiency and solar photovoltaic requirements pursuant to the City’s locally unique topographical and climatic conditions, as stated in the ordinance preamble. The proposed local code amendments have undergone cost-effectiveness studies which demonstrate the requirements conserve energy and are cost-effective. The following modifications are proposed to ensure the local code is consistent with the 2025 State Energy Code yet retains the “reach codes” adopted by the City Council in Ordinance Nos. 2022-13 and 2022-14, with minor modifications: Electric Readiness New single-family homes with gas furnaces would be required to designate and prepare a location to support the replacement of the gas furnace with an electric heat pump compressor in the future. For a summary of requirements, see Attachment 3 – Electric Readiness Fact Sheet. Existing Building Energy Efficiency Single-family and multifamily projects seeking addition or alteration permits with a permit valuation of $50,000 or more shall include a minimum of one of several of the energy efficiency measures including options such as R-38 attic insulation and air sealing, a heat pump water heater, or an induction cooktop. Available measures depend on the building vintage – the year in which the building was originally permitted for construction. Several measures have been determined to be cost effective based on the 2022 Cost Effectiveness Study for Existing Single Family Building Upgrades (Attachment 4) and the Application of the 2022 Studies to the 2025 Energy Code Memorandum (Attachment 5). The LED lighting option has been removed for the 2025 Building Code cycle because it results in minimal energy and greenhouse gas reductions. Electric Vehicle Charging New single-family dwellings must install a dedicated 208/240-volt branch circuit and electric outlet for the purpose of being “EV-ready.” Alterations and additions to hotel/motel or nonresidential buildings with a permit valuation greater than $500,000 must equip at least eight (8) percent of their parking spaces with Level 2 Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment (EVSE). This is a minor change from the reach code adopted by Ordinance No. 2022-14 which required all nonresidential buildings over 10,000 square feet to comply with this requirement. In practice, this threshold created a substantial financial burden for some projects. The proposed $500,000 threshold better aligns with the incremental cost of installing EV charging equipment for a project. Graywater Systems Newly constructed single-family dwelling units to be pre-plumbed for a graywater system with a convenient location for integration of the graywater system with landscape irrigation systems and accepting graywater from all sources permissible in conformance with the definition of graywater. Ordinance 2025-11 was introduced at the Regular City Council meeting held on September 10, 2025, and adopted at the Regular City Council meeting held on September 24, 2025, by the following vote: AYES: Ehlers, Lyndes, O’Hara, San Antonio, Shaffer; NAYS: None; ABSTAIN: None. ABSENT: None. The Ordinance is on file in the office of the City Clerk, 505 South Vulcan Avenue and may be viewed between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. In compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act/Section 504 Rehabilitation Act of 1973 and Title VI, this agency is an equal opportunity public entity and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, ethnic origin, national origin, sex, religion, veteran status or physical or mental disability in employment or the provision of service. If you require special assistance to participate in this meeting, please contact the City Clerk’s Office at 760-633-2601 at least 72 hours prior to the meeting. /Kathy Hollywood, City Clerk. 10/03/2025 CN 31214

CITY OF ENCINITAS PUBLIC NOTICE OF ORDINANCE ADOPTION ORDINANCE NO. 2025-10 NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Encinitas has adopted Ordinance No. 2025-10 titled “An Ordinance of the City Council of the City of Encinitas, California Adopting Amendments to Chapter 23.12 (Building Codes for Construction) of Title 23 (Building and Construction) and to Chapter 10.04 (2021 International Fire Code and 2022 California Fire Code) of Title 10 (Fire Prevention) of the Encinitas Municipal Code to Adopt the 2025 California Building Standards Code and the 2021 International Fire Code and 2022 California Fire Code with Certain Amendments, Additions, and Deletions. Case Number: PLCY-008321-2025; Citywide.” Proposed Ordinance No. 2025-10 would update the Encinitas Municipal Code to adopt the current state-mandated 2025 Building and Fire Codes. The following amendments are proposed pursuant to the City’s locally unique topographical, geological and climatic conditions, as stated in the ordinance preamble: Building Code Amendments (EMC 23.12.030.B) Building code amendments add various administrative authority such as the designation of a separate body appointed by the City Council to act as the board of appeals, a common practice among jurisdictions, instead of the City Council itself acting in that role. Additionally, definitions for “Closet”, “Enclosed Space”, and “Newly Constructed Building” are added for clarity in determining what regulations apply to certain building permits. In particular, the “Newly Constructed Building” definition defines when an addition or renovation to an existing building is considered new construction. Most importantly, Building Code amendments explicitly state the City may leverage cost recovery for the review of building permit applications. Fire Code Amendments (EMC 10.04.020) The goal of the proposed Fire Code amendments is to align the City with regional and neighboring jurisdictions to promote consistency and efficiency in fire prevention and emergency response, as well as adapt our regulations to meet the specific needs and risks of Encinitas, including increased development, evolving wildfire threats, and community expectations for safety. The amendments include updates to definitions and application of fees, updates to Fire Service Features to meet regional standards and Encinitas Fire Department apparatus capabilities, additional requirements where fire protection systems are required, additional requirements for fuel reduction and vegetation in Fire Hazard Severity Zones, optional cost recovery for excessive service/nuisance calls and maintenance of fire protection systems, additional safety requirements for midrise and largescale developments, restrictions for above-ground flammable and combustible liquid tanks, flammable gases and cryogenic fluids, and prohibition of liquefied petroleum gases. Ordinance 2025-10 was introduced at the Regular City Council meeting held on September 10, 2025, and adopted at the Regular City Council meeting held on September 24, 2025, by the following vote: AYES: Ehlers, Lyndes, O’Hara, San Antonio, Shaffer; NAYS: None; ABSTAIN: None. ABSENT: None. The Ordinance is on file in the office of the City Clerk, 505 South Vulcan Avenue and may be viewed between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. In compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act/Section 504 Rehabilitation Act of 1973 and Title VI, this agency is an equal opportunity public entity and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, ethnic origin, national origin, sex, religion, veteran status or physical or mental disability in employment or the provision of service. If you require special assistance to participate in this meeting, please contact the City Clerk’s Office at 760-633-2601 at least 72 hours prior to the meeting. /Kathy Hollywood, City Clerk. 10/03/2025 CN 31213

NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATIVE HEARING NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that the Director of Planning and Community Development will hold a hearing and make a determination regarding the application listed below on Monday, October 13, 2025 at 3:00 PM. Said determination will result in the approval, conditional approval, or denial of the application. The hearing will be held at the Del Mar Civic Center, (1050 Camino Del Mar, Del Mar, CA 92014). The Director’s action shall be deemed final if no written appeal is filed with the City Clerk within 10 working days following the determination. The development is located in an area of the City of Del Mar’s Coastal Zone where the City’s final action on a Coastal Development Permit (CDP) application is appealable to the California Coastal Commission. The appeal period runs 10 (ten) days, commencing from the date upon which the Coastal Commission receives notice of the City’s final action on the CDP application. Coastal Development Permit CDP25-020 Location: Jimmy Durante Boulevard (public right-of-way generally between Luzon Avenue and David Way). Applicant/Owner: City of Del Mar Project Planner: Jean Crutchfield, Associate Planner Project Description: A request for Coastal Development Permit CDP25-020 The project proposes engineering improvements to an existing soldier pile wall located along a bluff adjacent to Jimmy Durante Boulevard in Del Mar, California. The existing wall was installed as part of an emergency slope repair project in 2019 to stabilize an active (at the time) slope failure just west of APN 299-172-27. The proposed improvements are intended to further stabilize the slope and minimize the potential for future slope failure to occur. The project proposes to extend the existing wall approximately 45 feet to the south, utilizing a similar soldier pile wall configuration. Maximum height of the proposed wall would be 12 feet. Such improvements would require minor grading along the slope to accommodate the wall extension as proposed. After the wall extension is constructed, drought-tolerant native species would be installed as landscaping along the slope below the wall to reduce visibility of the wall and to visually blend the improvements into the existing setting. Areas that were temporarily disturbed during project construction would be hydroseeded and planted with native plant and shrub species to minimize the potential for future erosion. Minor improvements are proposed just north of Luzon Avenue to install an irrigation system with connection to an existing water line (in Luzon Avenue). The project would also replace five existing storm drain inlets within the public right-of-way along Jimmy Durante Boulevard, north of the slope where the wall extension is proposed. Environmental: The project is exempt from the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA). CEQA Guidelines Section 15301, Existing Facilities, exempts projects involving the “operation, repair, maintenance…or minor alteration of existing public or private structures, facilities, mechanical equipment, or topographical features, involving negligible or no expansion of existing or former use.” Examples include existing highways and streets, sidewalks, gutters, bicycle and pedestrian trails, and similar facilities; and restoration or rehabilitation of deteriorated or damaged facilities to meet current standards of public health and safety. Section 15304, Minor Alterations to Land, also applies as the areas disturbed by the proposed improvements would be restored with hydroseed to minimize erosion and planted with a variety of drought-tolerant landscaping. None of the exceptions listed under CEQA Guidelines §15300.2 apply to the project and no unusual circumstances are present that could lead to a significant environmental effect. If you are interested in reviewing plans related to the proposed project and/or obtaining further information related to the hearing process, including how to present your comment, objection, or support for the proposed project to the Planning and Community Development Director, please contact the Planning Department via telephone [858] 755-9313), during Counter Hours at City Hall Mondays and Wednesdays 1:00-5:30, or by appointment with the project planner; email [email protected] or 858-704-3647. 10/03/2025 CN 31236

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on October 14, 2025, a public hearing as required by Section 147(f) of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986 (the “Code”), will be held with respect to a proposed plan of financing providing for the issuance by the California Municipal Finance Authority (the “Authority”) of exempt facility bonds for a qualified residential rental project pursuant to Section 142(a)(7) of the Code in one or more series issued from time to time, including bonds issued to refund such exempt facility bonds in one or more series from time to time, in an amount not to exceed $15,000,000 in aggregate principal amount (the “Bonds”). The proceeds of the Bonds will be used to: (1) finance or refinance the acquisition, rehabilitation, improvement and equipping of Las Palmas Apartments, a multifamily rental housing project located at 300 West Los Angeles Drive, Vista, California; and (2) pay certain expenses incurred in connection with the issuance of the Bonds. The facilities are to be owned by Ascenda Vista, LLC (the “Borrower”) or a partnership of which Ascenda Capital (the “Developer”) or a related person to the Developer is the general partner. The Bonds and the obligation to pay principal of and interest thereon and any redemption premium with respect thereto do not constitute indebtedness or an obligation of the Authority, the State of California or any political subdivision thereof, within the meaning of any constitutional or statutory debt limitation, or a charge against the general credit or taxing powers of any of them. The Bonds shall be a limited obligation of the Authority, payable solely from certain revenues duly pledged therefor and generally representing amounts paid by the Borrower. The hearing will commence at 5:30 p.m. or as soon thereafter as the matter can be heard, and will be held in the City Council Chambers, 200 Civic Center Drive, Vista, California. Interested persons wishing to express their views on the issuance of the Bonds or on the nature and location of the facilities proposed to be financed or refinanced may attend the public hearing or, prior to the time of the hearing, submit written comments. Additional information concerning the above matter may be obtained from, and written comments should be addressed to, City Clerk, City of Vista, 200 Civic Center Drive, Vista, California 92084. Dated: October 3, 2025 10/03/2025 CN 31220

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE T.S. No. 25-01656-QQ-CA Title No. 250349413-CA-VOI A.P.N. 157-813-31-00 ATTENTION RECORDER: THE FOLLOWING REFERENCE TO AN ATTACHED SUMMARY IS APPLICABLE TO THE NOTICE PROVIDED TO THE TRUSTOR ONLY PURSUANT TO CIVIL CODE 2923.3 NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 11/12/2018. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check(s) drawn on a state or national bank must be made payable to National Default Servicing Corporation, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state; will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made in an “as is” condition, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Trustor: Paul E Kisner, a married man as his sole and separate property Duly Appointed Trustee: National Default Servicing Corporation Recorded 11/15/2018 as Instrument No. 2018-0475505 (or Book, Page) of the Official Records of San Diego County, California. Date of Sale: 10/31/2025 at 9:00 AM Place of Sale: Entrance of the East County Regional Center, East County Regional Center, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020 Estimated amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $466,450.89 Street Address or other common designation of real property: 19 Kern Court, Oceanside, CA 92057 A.P.N.: 157-813-31-00 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The requirements of California Civil Code Section 2923.5(b)/2923.55(c) were fulfilled when the Notice of Default was recorded. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 800-280-2832 or visit this internet website www.ndscorp.com/sales, using the file number assigned to this case 25-01656-QQ-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the internet website. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO TENANT*: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are a “representative of all eligible tenant buyers” you may be able to purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call 888-264-4010, or visit this internet website www.ndscorp.com, using the file number assigned to this case 25-01656-QQ-CA to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as a “representative of all eligible tenant buyers” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. *Pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code, the potential rights described herein shall apply only to public auctions taking place on or after January 1, 2021, through December 31, 2025, unless later extended. Date: 09/29/2025 National Default Servicing Corporation c/o Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., its agent 1455 Frazee Road, Suite 820 San Diego, CA 92108 Toll Free Phone: 888-264-4010 Sales Line 800-280-2832; Sales Website: www.ndscorp.com Connie Hernandez, Trustee Sale Representative A-4854380 10/03/2025, 10/10/2025, 10/17/2025 CN 31237

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE T.S. No. 25-01634-LD-CA Title No. 250340592-CA-VOI APN. 218-230-30-00 YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 01/03/2023. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check(s) drawn on a state or national bank must be made payable to National Default Servicing Corporation, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state; will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made in an “as is” condition, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Trustor: Fredrick Gunnison, a married man, as his sole and separate property Duly Appointed Trustee: National Default Servicing Corporation Recorded 01/10/2023 as Instrument No. 2023-0005888 (or Book, Page) of the Official Records of San Diego County, California. Date of Sale: : 12/03/2025 at 10:00 AM Place of Sale: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by statue, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020 Estimated amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $922,607.90 Street Address or other common designation of real property: 593 Prado Verde, San Marcos, CA 92069 A.P.N.: 218-230-30-00 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The requirements of California Civil Code Section 2923.5(b)/2923.55(c) were fulfilled when the Notice of Default was recorded. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 714-730-2727 or visit this internet website www.ndscorp.com/sales, using the file number assigned to this case 25-01634-LD-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the internet website. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO TENANT*: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are a “representative of all eligible tenant buyers” you may be able to purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call 888-264-4010, or visit this internet website www.ndscorp.com, using the file number assigned to this case 25-01634-LD-CA to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as a “representative of all eligible tenant buyers” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. *Pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code, the potential rights described herein shall apply only to public auctions taking place on or after January 1, 2021, through December 31, 2025, unless later extended. Date: 09/25/2025 National Default Servicing Corporation c/o Tiffany & Bosco, P.A,, its agent, 1455 Frazee Road, Suite 820 San Diego, CA 92108 Toll Free Phone: 888-264-4010 Sales Line 714-730-2727; Sales Website: www.ndscorp.com Connie Hernandez, Trustee Sales Representative A-4854160 10/03/2025, 10/10/2025, 10/17/2025 CN 31219

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE Trustee Sale No. 184533 Title No. 95531664-12 YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 03/10/2022. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. On 10/31/2025 at 9:00 AM, PRIME RECON LLC, as duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 03/15/2022, as Instrument No. 2022-0114942, in book xx, page xx, of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, State of California, executed by TONYA MASIS BARRETT, AN UNMARRIED WOMAN, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK/CASH EQUIVALENT or other form of payment authorized by 2924h(b), (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States), ENTRANCE OF THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER, EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020. All right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State, described as: FULLY DESCRIBED IN THE ABOVE DEED OF TRUST. APN 298-211-71-47 The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 591 S SIERRA AVE UNIT 47, SOLANA BEACH, CA 92075 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of said Deed of Trust, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $514,317.45 If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and written Notice of Default and Flection to Sell. The undersigned caused a Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. Dated: 9/24/2025 Prime Recon LLC By: Kristen Mazzara, Authorized Signer Prime Recon LLC 27368 Via Industria, Ste 201 Temecula, CA 92590 (888) 725-4142 Prime Recon LLC may be attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained may be used for that purpose. FOR TRUSTEE’S SALE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL: (844) 901-0998 OR VIEW OUR WEBSITE: https://salesinformation.prime-recon.com NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (844) 901-0998 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site – https://salesinformation.prime-recon.com – for information regarding the sale of this property, using the file number assigned to this case: TS#184533. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO TENANT: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call (844) 901-0998 for information regarding the trustee’s sale, or visit this internet website https://salesinformation.prime-recon.com for information regarding the sale of this property, using the file number assigned to this case TS#184533 to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. A-FN4854050 10/03/2025, 10/10/2025, 10/17/2025 CN 31211

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE T.S. No. 21-20550-SP-CA Title No. 210559043-CA-VOI A.P.N. 182-076-16-00 YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 10/24/2006. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check(s) drawn on a state or national bank must be made payable to National Default Servicing Corporation, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state; will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made in an “as is” condition, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Trustor: Gerardo O. Gonzalez and Maria F. Limon de Gonzalez, husband and wife as joint tenants Duly Appointed Trustee: National Default Servicing Corporation Recorded 10/31/2006 as Instrument No. 2006-0775593 (or Book, Page) of the Official Records of San Diego County, California. Date of Sale: : 10/27/2025 at 10:00 AM Place of Sale: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by statue, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020 Estimated amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $1,118,594.41 Street Address or other common designation of real property: 328 E. Olive Street, San Marcos, CA 92069 A.P.N.: 182-076-16-00 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The requirements of California Civil Code Section 2923.5(b)/2923.55(c) were fulfilled when the Notice of Default was recorded. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 714-730-2727 or visit this internet website www.ndscorp.com/sales, using the file number assigned to this case 21-20550-SP-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the internet website. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO TENANT*: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are a “representative of all eligible tenant buyers” you may be able to purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call 888-264-4010, or visit this internet website www.ndscorp.com, using the file number assigned to this case 21-20550-SP-CA to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as a “representative of all eligible tenant buyers” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. *Pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code, the potential rights described herein shall apply only to public auctions taking place on or after January 1, 2021, through December 31, 2025, unless later extended. Date: 09/18/2025 National Default Servicing Corporation c/o Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., its agent, 1455 Frazee Road, Suite 820 San Diego, CA 92108 Toll Free Phone: 888-264-4010 Sales Line 714-730-2727; Sales Website: www.ndscorp.com Connie Hernandez, Trustee Sales Representative A-4853517 09/26/2025, 10/03/2025, 10/10/2025 CN 31187

BATCH: AFC-4063 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED AS SHOWN BELOW. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY as the duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust Executed by: AS SHOWN BELOW, as Trustor, AS SHOWN BELOW, as Beneficiary, recorded on AS SHOWN BELOW as Instrument No. AS SHOWN BELOW of Official Records of the County Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California, and pursuant to the Notice of Default and Election to Sell there under recorded on AS SHOWN BELOW as Instrument No. AS SHOWN BELOW of said Official Records. WILL SELL BY PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH On 10/16/2025 at 10:00 AM, AT THE FRONT ENTRANCE TO CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY 2121 PALOMAR AIRPORT ROAD. CARLSBAD CA 92011 (Payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank), all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State hereinafter described as more fully described on said Deed of Trust. The property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 1594 MARBRISA CIRCLE, CARLSBAD, CA, 92008 TS#, CUSTOMER REF#, ICN#, Unit/Interval/Week, APN#, Trustors, Beneficiary, DOT Dated, DOT Recorded, DOT Instrument No., NOD Recorded, NOD Instrument No., Estimated Sales Amount 110535 B0482515S 6011 ANNUAL 7 211-131-11-00 JENNIFER L. DUTRA A(N) SINGLE WOMAN DONALD B. DUTRA A(N) MARRIED MAN AND TINA M. DUTRA A(N) MARRIED FEMALE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 01/05/2017 04/06/2017 2017-0154462 5/30/2025 2025-0143989 $18392.03 110536 B0523895C 6611 ANNUAL 46 211-131-13-00 CATHERINE A. DYKHOUSE A(N) SINGLE WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 07/24/2019 08/08/2019 2019-0333185 5/30/2025 2025-0143989 $16074.89 110537 B0469005H 5932 ANNUAL 24 211-131-11-00 GEORGE T. FISCHBACH AND KARAN L. FISCHBACH HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 07/01/2016 07/14/2016 2016-0351774 5/30/2025 2025-0143989 $24158.25 110538 B0483685C 5224 BIENNIAL EVEN 6 211-130-02-00 ERIC R. FRYE AND SHAUNA M. FRYE HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 03/23/2017 04/20/2017 2017-0176617 5/30/2025 2025-0143989 $12272.78 110539 B0515845H 6131 ANNUAL 22 211-131-11-00 WILFREDO D. GAVIA AND CORAZON A. GAVIA HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 12/13/2018 01/17/2019 2019-0018723 5/30/2025 2025-0143989 $33294.48 110540 B0491775S 5813 ANNUAL 1 211-131-11-00 DUANE B. GILLIAM III AND KENICE GILLIAM HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 08/24/2017 09/07/2017 2017-0409391 5/30/2025 2025-0143989 $19023.92 110542 B0562325P 80304 ANNUAL 5 212-271-04-00 EVE HER AND PAUCHIANG YANG WIFE AND HUSBAND AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 10/23/2023 11/21/2023 2023-0323507 5/30/2025 2025-0143989 $38356.46 110544 B0571085J 6721 ANNUAL 11 211-131-13-00 JOHN SCOTT HUGHES AND DARCY ANN HUGHES HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 08/22/2024 09/05/2024 2024-0238187 5/30/2025 2025-0143989 $37190.29 110545 B0546405P 5021 BIENNIAL EVEN 36 211-130-02-00 MARY NELIZA NARIO JUACHON AND OSCAR MALIT JUACHON WIFE AND HUSBAND AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 08/15/2022 10/11/2002 2022-0397860 5/30/2025 2025-0143989 $21437.57 110546 B0491875H 5821 ANNUAL 20 211-131-11-00 ERIC G. LAUENBERG A(N) SINGLE MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 08/09/2017 09/14/2017 2017-0421384 5/30/2025 2025-0143989 $16940.67 110547 B0526425H 5933 ANNUAL 2 211-131-11-00 ERIC MARISCAL AND LETICIA MARIE MARISCAL HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 10/05/2019 10/24/2019 2019-0482092 5/30/2025 2025-0143989 $32592.12 110548 B0505745C 6123 ANNUAL 4 211-131-11-00 KEITH LEBARON MOSELEY A(N) SINGLE MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 05/29/2018 07/05/2018 2018-0273044 5/30/2025 2025-0143989 $17245.85 110549 B0549965H 6022 BIENNIAL ODD 18 211-131-11-00 ROZALYNE PARKER A SINGLE WOMAN AS HER SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 11/30/2022 01/19/2023 2023-0014129 5/30/2025 2025-0143989 $15285.64 110550 B0516795S 6022 BIENNIAL ODD 51 211-131-11-00 SANDRA NELL PATTERSON A(N) UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 01/26/2019 02/07/2019 2019-0043948 5/30/2025 2025-0143989 $12537.77 110551 B0517205C 80305 ANNUAL 12 212-271-04-00 WHITNEY R. QUAN A(N) UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 12/01/2018 02/21/2019 2019-0061422 5/30/2025 2025-0143989 $18068.45 110552 B0549115P 6911 BIENNIAL EVEN 6 211-131-13-00 EDCELA MARIE SAMPEDRO A SINGLE WOMAN AS HER SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 12/02/2022 12/22/2022 2022-0476419 5/30/2025 2025-0143989 $17174.41 110553 B0554435C 5221 ANNUAL 05 211-131-13-00 ROCHELLE VALERIE CURRAN SCHUCHARDT A SINGLE WOMAN AS HER SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 03/21/2023 04/06/2023 2023-0088593 5/30/2025 2025-0143989 $31808.87 110554 B0554425C 7031 ANNUAL 49 211-130-02-00 ROCHELLE VALERIE CURRAN SCHUCHARDT A SINGLE WOMAN AS HER SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 03/21/2023 04/06/2023 2023-0088598 5/30/2025 2025-0143989 $32123.57 110555 B0551345C 5413 BIENNIAL ODD 10 211-130-03-00 THOMAS LEROY SIMS AND PATRICIA GIBSON PRUETT HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 01/02/2023 03/02/2023 2023-0053552 5/30/2025 2025-0143989 $20398.63 110556 B0545175H 7023 ANNUAL 33 211-131-13-00 PORTIA STEWART A SINGLE WOMAN AS HER SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 08/13/2022 08/25/2022 2022-0341491 5/30/2025 2025-0143989 $49960.64 110557 B0493095S 6623 ANNUAL 29 211-131-13-00 DIANA L. WADDELL A(N) UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 09/20/2017 10/05/2017 2017-0459476 5/30/2025 2025-0143989 $21987.14 110558 B0568895J 5425 ANNUAL 49 211-130-03-00 DAWNE MICHELLE WHITE A SINGLE WOMAN AND RORY SAVOY ROBINSON A SINGLE MAN AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 06/13/2024 06/27/2024 2024-0162149 5/30/2025 2025-0143989 $45555.91 110559 B0521805C 6124 BIENNIAL EVEN 3 211-131-11-00 FABIO I. ARAUJO A(N) SINGLE MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 01/18/2019 06/13/2019 2019-0229503 5/30/2025 2025-0143989 $15093.47 110560 B0534545H 5311 ANNUAL 23 211-130-03-00 DEBORAH ANN BALLESTEROS A(N) MARRIED AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 04/09/2021 05/13/2021 2021-0368233 5/30/2025 2025-0143989 $31326.95 110561 B0566295P 80101 ANNUAL 46 212-271-04-00 NILDA DELGADO CHERRY AND RONALD LEROY CHERRY HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 03/31/2023 04/11/2024 2024-0090113 5/30/2025 2025-0143989 $26194.06 110562 B0510605H 6114 ANNUAL 41 211-131-11-00 ADAMAR GONZALEZ FIGUEROA A(N) SINGLE WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 08/11/2018 09/27/2018 2018-0403675 5/30/2025 2025-0143989 $34286.48 110563 B0515905H 6531 ANNUAL 12 211-131-13-00 ROBERT GOSSELIN AND EVA A. GOSSELIN HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 01/03/2019 01/17/2019 2019-0018745 5/30/2025 2025-0143989 $17321.21 110564 B0548825P 6112 ANNUAL 22 211-131-11-00 RICK T. HERNANDEZ AND KATHY M.W. HERNANDEZ HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 09/02/2022 12/22/2022 2022-0476362 5/30/2025 2025-0143989 $23513.05 110565 B0472275C 6632 ANNUAL 18 211-131-13-00 CECILY C. LAPLOUNT A(N) WIDOWED WOMAN AND TRUDY P. KEMP A(N) WIDOWED WOMAN AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 08/11/2016 09/01/2016 2016-0457571 5/30/2025 2025-0143989 $15251.22 110566 B0525315S 6123 ANNUAL 43 211-131-11-00 MARY MUCHERU A(N) SINGLE WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 08/30/2019 09/19/2019 2019-0410471 5/30/2025 2025-0143989 $17373.76 110567 B0568185S 7014 ANNUAL 18 211-131-13-00 MARLENE KAYE WHITAKER A MARRIED WOMAN AND JANELLE LYNNE AMPERSE AN UNMARRIED WOMAN AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 03/29/2024 06/13/2024 2024-0148915 5/30/2025 2025-0143989 $26725.06 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to-wit is estimated at AS SHOWN ABOVE Accrued interest and additional advances, if any, may increase this figure prior to sale. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call the number shown below in BOLD, using the REF number assigned to this case on SHOWN ABOVE. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. IN ORDER TO BRING YOUR ACCOUNT CURRENT, PLEASE CONTACT ADVANCED FINANCIAL COMPANY AT PHONE NO. 800-234-6222 EXT 189 DATE:9/15/2025 CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, AS TRUSTEE 2121 PALOMAR AIRPORT ROAD, SUITE 330B CARLSBAD, CA 92011 PHONE NO. (858) 207-0646 BY LORI R. FLEMINGS, as Authorized Signor 09/19/2025, 09/26/2025, 10/03/2025 CN 31163

BATCH: AFC-4059 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A NOTICE OF DELINQUENT ASSESSMENT DATED SHOWN BELOW UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. NOTICE is hereby given that CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, as the duly appointed Trustee pursuant to Notice of Delinquent Assessment and Claim of Lien executed by CARLSBAD SEAPOINTE RESORT OWNERS ASSOCIATION, INC., A CALIFORNIA NON PROFIT MUTUAL BENEFIT CORPORATION Recorded SHOWN BELOW as Instrument No. SHOWN BELOW of Official Records in the Office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California, property owned by SHOWN BELOW. WILL SELL ON 10/16/2025 at 10:00 AM LOCATION: AT THE FRONT ENTRANCE TO CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY 2121 PALOMAR AIRPORT ROAD.CARLSBAD, CA 92011 SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, business in this state, all right, title and interest under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment in the property situated in said County, describing the land on above referred Claim of Lien. TS#, REF#, ICN, UNIT/INTERVAL/WEEK, APN, TRUSTORS, COL DATED, COL RECORDED, COL BOOK, COL PAGE/INSTRUMENT#, NOD RECORDED, NOD BOOK, NOD PAGE/INSTRUMENT#, ESTIMATED SALES AMOUNT 110294 11129CZ 11129CZ 111 ANNUAL 29 214-010-94-00 JEFF R. HAFFEY AND MICHELLE GUMMERT HAFFEY HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 4/9/2025 4/14/2025 2025-0095312 5/15/2025 2025-0128720 $6579.35 110295 22629AZ 22629AZ 226 ANNUAL 29 214-010-94-00 CHARLES D. JOHNSON AND ROSALYND K. JOHNSON HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 4/9/2025 4/14/2025 2025-0095312 5/15/2025 2025-0128720 $7705.84 110296 31831AZ 31831AZ 318 ANNUAL 31 214-010-94-00 YAN LI 4/9/2025 4/14/2025 2025-0095312 5/15/2025 2025-0128720 $7718.28 110297 22231BZ 22231BZ 222 ANNUAL 31 214-010-94-00 YAN LI 4/9/2025 4/14/2025 2025-0095312 5/15/2025 2025-0128720 $6834.70 110298 10432CZ 10432CZ 104 ANNUAL 32 214-010-94-00 WILLIAM J. PFEFFER AND CAROL A. PFEFFER HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 4/9/2025 4/14/2025 2025-0095312 5/15/2025 2025-0128720 $7532.86 110299 32833DZ 32833DZ 328 ANNUAL 33 214-010-94-00 VALERIE E. BLOMQUIST AN UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 4/9/2025 4/14/2025 2025-0095312 5/15/2025 2025-0128720 $6395.66 110300 22036DO 22036DO 220 BIENNIAL ODD 36 214-010-94-00 DANIEL L. GALLAGHER AND KATHLEEN R. GALLAGHER HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 4/9/2025 4/14/2025 2025-0095312 5/15/2025 2025-0128720 $4612.26 110301 20636AZ 20636AZ 206 ANNUAL 36 214-010-94-00 NIELS JUUL AND BERIT SCHIOTTZ-CHRISTENSEN HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 4/9/2025 4/14/2025 2025-0095312 5/15/2025 2025-0128720 $7418.61 110302 32838DZ 32838DZ 328 ANNUAL 38 214-010-94-00 RAMONA M. DRYDEN AN UNMARRIED WOMAN AND THOMAS ANTHONY GUZZO A SINGLE MAN EACH AS UNDIVIDED 1/2 INTEREST AS TENANTS IN COMMON 4/9/2025 4/14/2025 2025-0095312 5/15/2025 2025-0128720 $7526.49 110303 32438AZ 32438AZ 324 ANNUAL 38 214-010-94-00 KAREN R. GROMMES AN UNMARRIED WOMAN AND LLOYD L. THERIAULT AN UNMARRIED MAN EACH AS TO AN UNDIVIDED 1/2 INTEREST AS TENANTS IN COMMON 4/9/2025 4/14/2025 2025-0095312 5/15/2025 2025-0128720 $7620.08 110304 21838AZ 21838AZ 218 ANNUAL 38 214-010-94-00 RICHARD R. CASTELLANO AND NANCY L. CASTELLANO HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 4/9/2025 4/14/2025 2025-0095312 5/15/2025 2025-0128720 $7631.14 110305 13239DO 13239DO 132 BIENNIAL ODD 39 214-010-94-00 MILDRED M. MCKERNEY TRUSTEE OF TRUST A OF THE MCKERNEY INTER VIVOS TRUST DATED JULY 24 1981 & AS MAY BE AMENDED FROM TIME TO TIME 4/9/2025 4/14/2025 2025-0095312 5/15/2025 2025-0128720 $4563.20 110306 32140CE 32140CE 321 BIENNIAL EVEN 40 214-010-94-00 MARK A. CAMPBELL AND LAURALEE I. CAMPBELL HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 4/9/2025 4/14/2025 2025-0095312 5/15/2025 2025-0128720 $4656.64 110307 23241DE 23241DE 232 BIENNIAL EVEN 41 214-010-94-00 JOHN H. GIPSON AND DORIS L. GIPSON HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 4/9/2025 4/14/2025 2025-0095312 5/15/2025 2025-0128720 $5237.73 110308 30641AE 30641AE 306 BIENNIAL EVEN 41 214-010-94-00 FELIZABETH S. ESCUADRO AN UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 4/9/2025 4/14/2025 2025-0095312 5/15/2025 2025-0128720 $5274.68 110309 11041BZ 11041BZ 110 ANNUAL 41 214-010-94-00 NICHOLAS A. DREYFUS AND JENNIFER J. DREYFUS HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 4/9/2025 4/14/2025 2025-0095312 5/15/2025 2025-0128720 $7309.58 110310 21741BZ 21741BZ 217 ANNUAL 41 214-010-94-00 RUDOLPH H. ANDRADE AN UNMARRIED MAN AND RUDOLPH H. ANDRADE II A SINGLE MAN AS JOINT TENANTS 4/9/2025 4/14/2025 2025-0095312 5/15/2025 2025-0128720 $6434.20 110311 30141AZ 30141AZ 301 ANNUAL 41 214-010-94-00 RICHARD W. EMERINE AND PAMELA D. EMERINE AS TRUSTEES OF THE RICHARD W. EMERINE AND PAMELA D. EMERINE LIVING TRUST DATED MAY 21 1999 4/9/2025 4/14/2025 2025-0095312 5/15/2025 2025-0128720 $5006.21 110312 12642AE 12642AE 126 BIENNIAL EVEN 42 214-010-94-00 TIMOTHY DANIELS AND MARCY L. DANIELS HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 4/9/2025 4/14/2025 2025-0095312 5/15/2025 2025-0128720 $5194.31 110313 30842DE 30842DE 308 BIENNIAL EVEN 42 214-010-94-00 BOBBY DEAN FINN A SINGLE MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 4/9/2025 4/14/2025 2025-0095312 5/15/2025 2025-0128720 $4574.11 110314 13142DO 13142DO 131 BIENNIAL ODD 42 214-010-94-00 DAVID M. GOMES AND JANICE L. GOMES HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 4/9/2025 4/14/2025 2025-0095312 5/15/2025 2025-0128720 $5247.11 110315 30842DO 30842DO 308 BIENNIAL ODD 42 214-010-94-00 BETHANY MARIE CAPUTO AN UNMARRIED WOMAN AS HER SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 4/9/2025 4/14/2025 2025-0095312 5/15/2025 2025-0128720 $4983.61 110316 31242AO 31242AO 312 BIENNIAL ODD 42 214-010-94-00 MANNING H. BARBER AND DARLENE T. BARBER HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 4/9/2025 4/14/2025 2025-0095312 5/15/2025 2025-0128720 $5262.24 110317 32742AZ 32742AZ 327 ANNUAL 42 214-010-94-00 DARRYL S. HALL AND KAREN K. HALL HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 4/9/2025 4/14/2025 2025-0095312 5/15/2025 2025-0128720 $7418.93 110318 21742BZ 21742BZ 217 BIENNIAL EVEN 42 214-010-94-00 PAUL A. HOLMAN AND WANDA N. HOLMAN HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 4/9/2025 4/14/2025 2025-0095312 5/15/2025 2025-0128720 $6794.78 110319 10143AE 10143AE 101 ANNUAL 43 214-010-94-00 EVAN D. JOHNSON AND JILL M. JOHNSON HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 4/9/2025 4/14/2025 2025-0095312 5/15/2025 2025-0128720 $7261.64 110320 11243AZ 11243AZ 112 ANNUAL 43 214-010-94-00 JASON GUARA AND JENNIFER GUARA HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 4/9/2025 4/14/2025 2025-0095312 5/15/2025 2025-0128720 $8219.11 110321 10543BZ 10543BZ 105 ANNUAL 43 214-010-94-00 JOHN D. COLE AND FRANCES M. COLE HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 4/9/2025 4/14/2025 2025-0095312 5/15/2025 2025-0128720 $6825.44 110322 13144DO 13144DO 131 BIENNIAL ODD 44 214-010-94-00 DANIEL R. ABELL AND EDYTHE J. ABELL HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 4/9/2025 4/14/2025 2025-0095312 5/15/2025 2025-0128720 $4230.43 110323 10344CO 10344CO 103 BIENNIAL ODD 44 214-010-94-00 SANDRA DAVIS AN UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 4/9/2025 4/14/2025 2025-0095312 5/15/2025 2025-0128720 $4979.44 110324 10544BZ 10544BZ 105 ANNUAL 44 214-010-94-00 ISIDORO J DURON AND MARIA H. DURON HUSBAND AND WIFE EACH 1/3 INTEREST AND AURORA DURON A SINGLE WOMAN A 1/3 INTEREST AS JOINT TENANTS 4/9/2025 4/14/2025 2025-0095312 5/15/2025 2025-0128720 $8009.94 110327 13246DO 13246DO 132 BIENNIAL ODD 46 214-010-94-00 REGINA R. HUNTER A(N) UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 4/9/2025 4/14/2025 2025-0095312 5/15/2025 2025-0128720 $5400.69 110328 31647CO 31647CO 316 BIENNIAL ODD 47 214-010-94-00 VIKTOR HANCOCK AND ROMINA HANCOCK HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS WITH RIGHT OF SURVIVORSHIP 4/9/2025 4/14/2025 2025-0095312 5/15/2025 2025-0128720 $4716.94 110329 20948CO 20948CO 209 BIENNIAL ODD 48 214-010-94-00 ROBERT L. FLECK AND VALARIE R. FLECK HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 4/9/2025 4/14/2025 2025-0095312 5/15/2025 2025-0128720 $4823.70 110330 31148CO 31148CO 311 BIENNIAL ODD 48 214-010-94-00 REDA M. BENHOUHOU AND ERIC C. BENJOUHOU HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 4/9/2025 4/14/2025 2025-0095312 5/15/2025 2025-0128720 $3624.61 110331 11648CZ 11648CZ 116 ANNUAL 48 214-010-94-00 AMANDA LOUISE GOMEZ A MARRIED WOMAN AS HER SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 4/9/2025 4/14/2025 2025-0095312 5/15/2025 2025-0128720 $8363.89 110332 30749AO 30749AO 307 BIENNIAL ODD 49 214-010-94-00 ARMANDO GONZALEZ AND MARIA B. GONZALEZ HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 4/9/2025 4/14/2025 2025-0095312 5/15/2025 2025-0128720 $5200.69 110333 22949AZ 22949AZ 229 ANNUAL 49 214-010-94-00 LEORA J. TALBOTT A WIDOW AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 4/9/2025 4/14/2025 2025-0095312 5/15/2025 2025-0128720 $7653.01 110334 31249AZ 31249AZ 312 ANNUAL 49 214-010-94-00 DOUGLAS V. JOHNSTONE AND PHYLLIS L. JOHNSTONE HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 4/9/2025 4/14/2025 2025-0095312 5/15/2025 2025-0128720 $7653.01 110335 13049CZ 13049CZ 130 BIENNIAL EVEN 49 214-010-94-00 CAROL EVERETTE AN UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 4/9/2025 4/14/2025 2025-0095312 5/15/2025 2025-0128720 $6572.35 110336 22451AE 22451AE 224 ANNUAL 51 214-010-94-00 LYRA S. GILLETTE AN UNMARRIED WOMAN AND STEPHANIE C GILLETTE A SINGLE WOMAN AS JOINT TENANTS 4/9/2025 4/14/2025 2025-0095312 5/15/2025 2025-0128720 $4800.24 110337 21252AO 21252AO 212 BIENNIAL ODD 52 214-010-94-00 BARRY R. HESS AND LINNEA M. HUGHES HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 4/9/2025 4/14/2025 2025-0095312 5/15/2025 2025-0128720 $5661.13 110338 11452BO 11452BO 114 BIENNIAL ODD 52 214-010-94-00 JUSTIN D. DOTSON A(N) SINGLE MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 4/9/2025 4/14/2025 2025-0095312 5/15/2025 2025-0128720 $4696.81 110339 12252BZ 12252BZ 122 ANNUAL 52 214-010-94-00 DEE DEE BRIDGEWATER A(N) UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 4/9/2025 4/14/2025 2025-0095312 5/15/2025 2025-0128720 $6468.77 The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 6400 SURFSIDE LANE, CARLSBAD, CA, 92009 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum due under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment, with interest thereon, as provided in said notice, advances, if any, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee. Estimated amount with accrued interest and additional advances, if any, is SHOWN ABOVE and may increase this figure prior to sale. The claimant under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to sell, in accordance with the provision to the Covenants, Conditions and Restrictions. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell which recorded on SHOWN ABOVE as Book SHOWN ABOVE as Instrument No. SHOWN ABOVE in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call the phone number shown below in bold, using the Reference number assigned to this case on SHOWN ABOVE. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied regarding title, possession or encumbrances, to satisfy the indebtedness secured by said Notice, advances thereunder, with interest as provided therein, and the unpaid assessments secured by said Notice with interest thereon as provided in said Covenants, Conditions and Restrictions, fees, charges and expenses of the trustee and the trusts created by said Notice of Assessment and Claim of Lien. IN ORDER TO PAY YOUR ACCOUNT CURRENT, PLEASE CONTACT ADVANCED FINANCIAL COMPANY AT (800) 234-6222 EXT 189 Date: 9/12/2025 CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, As Trustee, 2121 Palomar Airport Road, Suite 330, Carlsbad , CA 92011 Phone no. (858) 207-0646 By LORI R. FLEMINGS, as Authorized Signor. 09/19/2025. 09/26/2025, 10/03/2025 CN 31161

BATCH: AFC-4058 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A NOTICE OF DELINQUENT ASSESSMENT DATED SHOWN BELOW UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. NOTICE is hereby given that CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, as the duly appointed Trustee pursuant to Notice of Delinquent Assessment and Claim of Lien executed by CARLSBAD SEAPOINTE RESORT OWNERS ASSOCIATION, INC., A CALIFORNIA NON PROFIT MUTUAL BENEFIT CORPORATION Recorded SHOWN BELOW as Instrument No. SHOWN BELOW of Official Records in the Office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California, property owned by SHOWN BELOW. WILL SELL ON 10/16/2025 at 10:00 AM LOCATION: AT THE FRONT ENTRANCE TO CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY 2121 PALOMAR AIRPORT ROAD.CARLSBAD, CA 92011 SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, business in this state, all right, title and interest under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment in the property situated in said County, describing the land on above referred Claim of Lien. TS#, REF#, ICN, UNIT/INTERVAL/WEEK, APN, TRUSTORS, COL DATED, COL RECORDED, COL BOOK, COL PAGE/INSTRUMENT#, NOD RECORDED, NOD BOOK, NOD PAGE/INSTRUMENT#, ESTIMATED SALES AMOUNT 110250 20901CO 20901CO 209 BIENNIAL ODD 01 214-010-94-00 ROBERT W. LEWIS AND BARBARA LEWIS HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 4/8/2025 4/14/2025 2025-0095282 5/15/2025 2025-0128761 $5115.54 110251 12301CZ 12301CZ 123 ANNUAL 01 214-010-94-00 RICHARD A. FEDORA AND MARICELA QUEZADA-FEDORA HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 4/8/2025 4/14/2025 2025-0095282 5/15/2025 2025-0128761 $7291.60 110252 22102CE 22102CE 221 BIENNIAL EVEN 02 214-010-94-00 ERIC B. DAKAY AND ANNA MARIA DAKAY HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 4/8/2025 4/14/2025 2025-0095282 5/15/2025 2025-0128761 $5721.11 110253 11602CO 11602CO 116 BIENNIAL ODD 02 214-010-94-00 ALMA N. CARRENO A(N) WIDOWED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 4/8/2025 4/14/2025 2025-0095282 5/15/2025 2025-0128761 $5786.92 110254 11003BO 11003BO 110 BIENNIAL ODD 03 214-010-94-00 JULIO C. PARDO JR. AND JOYCE MARIE PARDO HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 4/8/2025 4/14/2025 2025-0095282 5/15/2025 2025-0128761 $5159.54 110255 10203BO 10203BO 102 BIENNIAL ODD 03 214-010-94-00 JAMES E. BEARD AND GLENDA S BEARD HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 4/8/2025 4/14/2025 2025-0095282 5/15/2025 2025-0128761 $4867.15 110257 30504BO 30504BO 305 BIENNIAL ODD 04 214-010-94-00 KERI BINGHAM A SINGLE INDIVIDUAL 4/8/2025 4/14/2025 2025-0095282 5/15/2025 2025-0128761 $5727.40 110258 20904CZ 20904CZ 209 ANNUAL 04 214-010-94-00 BARBARA LANEBROWN AN UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 4/8/2025 4/14/2025 2025-0095282 5/15/2025 2025-0128761 $8136.85 110259 11905AE 11905AE 119 BIENNIAL EVEN 05 214-010-94-00 JEFFREY A. THORNE AN UNMARRIED MAN AS HIS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 4/8/2025 4/14/2025 2025-0095282 5/15/2025 2025-0128761 $4763.45 110260 30807DO 30807DO 308 BIENNIAL ODD 07 214-010-94-00 ARSENIO AND ELIZABETH CAMACHO HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 4/8/2025 4/14/2025 2025-0095282 5/15/2025 2025-0128761 $4699.17 110261 20307CO 20307CO 203 BIENNIAL ODD 07 214-010-94-00 CARLTON F. DIXON AND MARCIA A. DIXON HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 4/8/2025 4/14/2025 2025-0095282 5/15/2025 2025-0128761 $4530.58 110262 12308CE 12308CE 123 BIENNIAL EVEN 08 214-010-94-00 WARREN D. MADISON AND SANDRA J. MADISON HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 4/8/2025 4/14/2025 2025-0095282 5/15/2025 2025-0128761 $4684.25 110263 10208BZ 10208BZ 102 ANNUAL 08 214-010-94-00 JERALD D. BOWER TRUSTEE AND KATHLEEN G. BOWER TRUSTEE OF THE BOWER FAMILY TRUST DATED JANUARY 21 1997 4/8/2025 4/14/2025 2025-0095282 5/15/2025 2025-0128761 $7332.12 110264 30909CZ 30909CZ 309 ANNUAL 09 214-010-94-00 HULDA G. GOODSON AN UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 4/8/2025 4/14/2025 2025-0095282 5/15/2025 2025-0128761 $4077.11 110265 30310CO 30310CO 303 BIENNIAL ODD 10 214-010-94-00 BARBARA J. DAVIS-HOGAN AND JESSE HOGAN HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS WITH RIGHT OF SURVIVORSHIP 4/8/2025 4/14/2025 2025-0095282 5/15/2025 2025-0128761 $5367.48 110266 21710BZ 21710BZ 217 ANNUAL 10 214-010-94-00 KIMBERLY A. BORZINO A SINGLE WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 4/8/2025 4/14/2025 2025-0095282 5/15/2025 2025-0128761 $6651.44 110267 11711BZ 11711BZ 117 ANNUAL 11 214-010-94-00 KEITH DAVID KEMP 4/8/2025 4/14/2025 2025-0095282 5/15/2025 2025-0128761 $6806.68 110268 22412AO 22412AO 224 BIENNIAL ODD 12 214-010-94-00 W. CRAIG WEST AND KAREN L. KIMBALL SUCCESSOR TRUSTEES OF THE THE KIMBALL FAMILY REVOCABLE TRUST DATED MARCH 31 2000 4/8/2025 4/14/2025 2025-0095282 5/15/2025 2025-0128761 $5265.33 110269 31112CZ 31112CZ 311 ANNUAL 12 214-010-94-00 TIMOTHY F. CARNEY AND MARY L. CARNEY HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 4/8/2025 4/14/2025 2025-0095282 5/15/2025 2025-0128761 $6651.72 110272 11313AE 11313AE 113 BIENNIAL EVEN 13 214-010-94-00 DANNY J. CLARK AND SANDRA K. CLARK 4/8/2025 4/14/2025 2025-0095282 5/15/2025 2025-0128761 $5199.47 110273 30713AZ 30713AZ 307 ANNUAL 13 214-010-94-00 JACEY LEON A SINGLE WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 4/8/2025 4/14/2025 2025-0095282 5/15/2025 2025-0128761 $7982.69 110274 22513AZ 22513AZ 225 ANNUAL 13 214-010-94-00 ARMEN R. BEJIAN AND BARBARA CAIN-BEZJIAN TRUSTEES OF THE ARMEN R. AND BARBARA CAIN-BEZJIAN TRUST DATED AUGUST 11 1995 4/8/2025 4/14/2025 2025-0095282 5/15/2025 2025-0128761 $4449.84 110275 21314AZ 21314AZ 213 ANNUAL 14 214-010-94-00 ARMEN R. BEJIAN AND BARBARA CAIN-BEZJIAN TRUSTEES OF THE ARMEN R. AND BARBARA CAIN-BEZJIAN TRUST DATED AUGUST 11 1995 4/8/2025 4/14/2025 2025-0095282 5/15/2025 2025-0128761 $4473.24 110276 22016DE 22016DE 220 BIENNIAL EVEN 16 214-010-94-00 MANUEL J. ANDAYA A SINGLE MAN 4/8/2025 4/14/2025 2025-0095282 5/15/2025 2025-0128761 $4621.58 110277 20217BE 20217BE 202 BIENNIAL EVEN 17 214-010-94-00 JOEL MENEZES A SINGLE MAN AND VICTORIA SCRIMIGER A SINGLE WOMAN AS JOINT TENANTS 4/8/2025 4/14/2025 2025-0095282 5/15/2025 2025-0128761 $4848.47 110278 30817DO 30817DO 308 BIENNIAL ODD 17 214-010-94-00 GARY M. LEHMAN AND VANDY L. LEHMAN HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 4/8/2025 4/14/2025 2025-0095282 5/15/2025 2025-0128761 $4566.14 110279 30418CO 30418CO 304 BIENNIAL ODD 18 214-010-94-00 OWEN L. EVINGER AND JEANETTE EVINGER HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 4/8/2025 4/14/2025 2025-0095282 5/15/2025 2025-0128761 $4739.06 110281 22420AE 22420AE 224 BIENNIAL EVEN 20 214-010-94-00 LOIS M. DAY A WIDOW 4/8/2025 4/14/2025 2025-0095282 5/15/2025 2025-0128761 $3959.05 110282 11020BE 11020BE 110 BIENNIAL EVEN 20 214-010-94-00 BILLY H. HINNANT AND GLORIA T. HINNANT HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 4/8/2025 4/14/2025 2025-0095282 5/15/2025 2025-0128761 $4794.93 110283 13321AZ 13321AZ 133 ANNUAL 21 214-010-94-00 GEORGE T. FISCHBACH AND KARAN L. FISCHBACH HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 4/8/2025 4/14/2025 2025-0095282 5/15/2025 2025-0128761 $7646.69 110284 21922AZ 21922AZ 219 ANNUAL 22 214-010-94-00 MELVIN J. GOMEZ A MARRIED MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 4/8/2025 4/14/2025 2025-0095282 5/15/2025 2025-0128761 $9050.47 110285 30923CO 30923CO 309 BIENNIAL ODD 23 214-010-94-00 ALBERT MITCHELL AND WANDA MITCHELL HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 4/8/2025 4/14/2025 2025-0095282 5/15/2025 2025-0128761 $5226.20 110286 10123AZ 10123AZ 101 ANNUAL 23 214-010-94-00 GARY C. BALLARD AND GAIL J. BALLARD HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 4/8/2025 4/14/2025 2025-0095282 5/15/2025 2025-0128761 $7973.44 110287 12223BZ 12223BZ 122 ANNUAL 23 214-010-94-00 WILLIAM R. FOSTER AND PHYLLIS A NEWMAN-FOSTER TRUSTEES OF THE NEWMAN FOSTER AND FOSTER TRUST U.D.T. DATED FEBRUARY 27 2003 4/8/2025 4/14/2025 2025-0095282 5/15/2025 2025-0128761 $6612.67 110288 22924AZ 22924AZ 229 ANNUAL 24 214-010-94-00 JOHN H. HUNTER AND ANNE S. HUNTER TRUSTEES OF THE HUNTER FAMILY TRUST DATED SEPTEMBER 11 1989 4/8/2025 4/14/2025 2025-0095282 5/15/2025 2025-0128761 $5151.75 110289 23225DO 23225DO 232 BIENNIAL ODD 25 214-010-94-00 COLETTE MARTIN A(N) SINGLE WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 4/8/2025 4/14/2025 2025-0095282 5/15/2025 2025-0128761 $5075.90 110290 21525CZ 21525CZ 215 ANNUAL 25 214-010-94-00 LAWRENCE M. FRAZIER TRUSTEE AND MARGARET J. FRAZIER TRUSTEE OF THE FRAZIER FAMILY TRUST UTA DATED OCTOBER 14 1994 4/8/2025 4/14/2025 2025-0095282 5/15/2025 2025-0128761 $6783.40 110291 31726BE 31726BE 317 BIENNIAL EVEN 26 214-010-94-00 LUCINDA D. ALEXANDER A SINGLE WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 4/8/2025 4/14/2025 2025-0095282 5/15/2025 2025-0128761 $3600.96 110292 31726BO 31726BO 317 BIENNIAL ODD 26 214-010-94-00 LYNDA K. CROSSLAND AN UNMARRIED WOMAN AND BARBARA J. BARRY A SINGLE WOMAN AS JOINT TENANTS 4/8/2025 4/14/2025 2025-0095282 5/15/2025 2025-0128761 $4762.74 110293 31027BZ 31027BZ 310 ANNUAL 27 214-010-94-00 MARIA ELENA ALCANTER AN UNMARRIED WOMAN 4/8/2025 4/14/2025 2025-0095282 5/15/2025 2025-0128761 $7337.76 The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 6400 SURFSIDE LANE, CARLSBAD, CA, 92009 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum due under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment, with interest thereon, as provided in said notice, advances, if any, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee. Estimated amount with accrued interest and additional advances, if any, is SHOWN ABOVE and may increase this figure prior to sale. The claimant under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to sell, in accordance with the provision to the Covenants, Conditions and Restrictions. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell which recorded on SHOWN ABOVE as Book SHOWN ABOVE as Instrument No. SHOWN ABOVE in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call the phone number shown below in bold, using the Reference number assigned to this case on SHOWN ABOVE. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied regarding title, possession or encumbrances, to satisfy the indebtedness secured by said Notice, advances thereunder, with interest as provided therein, and the unpaid assessments secured by said Notice with interest thereon as provided in said Covenants, Conditions and Restrictions, fees, charges and expenses of the trustee and the trusts created by said Notice of Assessment and Claim of Lien. IN ORDER TO PAY YOUR ACCOUNT CURRENT, PLEASE CONTACT ADVANCED FINANCIAL COMPANY AT (800) 234-6222 EXT 189 Date: 9/12/2025 CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, As Trustee, 2121 Palomar Airport Road, Suite 330, Carlsbad , CA 92011 Phone no. (858) 207-0646 By LORI R. FLEMINGS, as Authorized Signor. 09/19/2025. 09/26/2025, 10/03/2025 CN 31160

NOTICE OF SALE PERSONAL PROPERTY Notice is hereby given that undersigned intends to sell the personal property described below to enforce a lien imposed on said property pursuant to sections 21700-21716 of the Business and Professions Code, Section 2328 of the Commercial Code, Section 535 of the Penal Code and provisions of the Civil Code. The undersigned will sell said property by competitive bidding, on or after Tuesday, October 14th 2025 at 10:00 A.M. or later. Said property has been stored and is located at “SuperStorage”, 148 Robelini Dr., Vista, CA 92083 Auction is to be held online at www.storagetreasures.com Troy L Stowell (5X10) Gary Wayne Johnson (5X10) Ricardo Serrano (10X10) Mayumi Traylor (10X10) Jesus Contreras (5X10) Riley Sinclair Culp (10X10) Purchases must be paid for at time of sale in CASH ONLY. All purchased items sold as is, where is. Items must be removed at the time of sale. Sales are subject to cancellation in the event of settlement between owner and obligated party. Advertiser Reserves the right to bid. Dated this 30th day of September 2025 Auction by Storagetreasures.com: Phone (855)722-8853 SuperStorage 760-727-1070 10/03, 10/10/2025 CN 31234

NOTICE OF SALE PERSONAL PROPERTY Notice is hereby given that undersigned intends to sell the personal property described below to enforce a lien imposed on said property pursuant to sections 21700-21716 of the Business and Professions Code, Section 2328 of the Commercial Code, Section 535 of the Penal Code and provisions of the Civil Code. The undersigned will sell said property by competitive bidding, on or after Tuesday, 10-14-2025 at 10:00 A.M. or later. Said property has been stored and is located at “SuperStorage”, 415 Olive Ave. & 433 Plymouth Dr., Vista, CA 92083 Auction is to be held online at www.storagetreasures.com Andres J. Casas (Pop-up trailer) Juan Alfredo Bernal (Travel trailer) Yvonna Reyes (10×10) Marjorie McGinnis (11×24) Gabriel Arrazola Maldona (5×10) Ria Nickels (5×5) Michael Edwards (10×10) Betty L. Paez (10×20) Robert C. Krewer (10×20) Purchases must be paid for at time of sale in CASH ONLY. All purchased items sold as is, where is. Items must be removed at the time of sale. Sales are subject to cancellation in the event of settlement between owner and obligated party. Advertiser Reserves the right to bid. Dated this 28th day of September 2025 Auction by Storagetreasures.com: Phone (855)722-8853 SuperStorage 760-726-1800 10/03, 10/10/2025 CN 31224

NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF BULK SALE (Division 6 of the Commercial Code) Escrow No. 64179DJ (1) Notice is hereby given to creditors of the within named Seller(s) that a bulk sale is about to be made on personal property hereinafter described. (2) The name and business addresses of the seller are: James David Preston and Cherylanne Jackson, 2380 Camino Vida Roble, Suite F, Carlsbad, CA 92011 (3) The location in California of the chief executive office of the Seller is: Same as above (4) The names and business address of the Buyer(s) are: Steven J. Barros, 2380 Camino Vida Roble, Suite F, Carlsbad, CA 92011 (5) The location and general description of the assets to be sold are Inventory, Furniture and Fixtures, Goodwill, Equipment, and Covenant not to Compete of that certain business located at: 2380 Camino Vida Roble, Suite F, Carlsbad, CA 92011. (6) The business name used by the seller(s) at that location is: T-Shirt Factory (7) The anticipated date of the bulk sale is 10/21/25 at the office of Seright Escorw, Inc., 215 North Marengo Avenue, Suite 130 Pasadena, CA 91101, Escrow No. 64179DJ, Escrow Officer: Jenna Seright & Diane Welch. (8) Claims may be filed with Same as “7” above. (9) The last date for filing claims is 10/20/25. (10) This Bulk Sale is subject to Section 6106.2 of the Uniform Commercial Code. (11) As listed by the Seller, all other business names and addresses used by the Seller within three years before the date such list was sent or delivered to the Buyer are: “NONE” Dated: September 24, 2025 Transferees: S/ Steven J. Barros 10/3/25 CNS-3972567# CN 31222

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF GERDA CORCOVELOS aka GERDA HARVEY Case# 25PE001153C To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Gerda Corcovelos aka Gerda Harvey. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Veronica Embry in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Peter Harvey be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests the decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Date: Nov 04, 2025; Time: 10:15 AM; in Dept.: 504 Room: Daniel S Belsky; Court address: 1100 Union St., San Diego CA 92101, Central Courthouse. https://www.sdcourt.ca.gov/sdcourt/probate2/probatevh Court appearances may be made either in person or virtually, unless otherwise ordered by the Court. Virtual appearances must be made using the department’s Microsoft Teams (“MS Teams”) video link; or by calling the department’s MS Teams conference phone number and using the assigned conference ID number. The MS Teams video conference links and phone numbers can be found at www.sdcourt.ca.gov/ProbateHearings. Plan to check in 15 minutes prior to the scheduled hearing time. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Petitioner: Veronica Embry 1401 El Norte Parkway Spc 208 San Marcos CA 92069 Telephone: 951.505.0977 10/03, 10/10, 10/17/2025 CN 31221

NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF BULK SALE (UCC 6101 et seq. and B&P 24074 et seq.) Escrow No. 107-043071 NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a bulk sale is about to be made. The name(s) and business address(es) of the Seller(s) are: FULL RANGE PROPERTIES, LIMITED LIABLITY COMPANY 2711 HAYMAR DRIVE, CARLSBAD, CA 92010 Doing Business as: CARLSBAD GOLF CENTER All other business name(s) and address(es) used by the Seller(s) within three years as stated by the Seller(s) is/are: CARLSBAD GOLF CENTER 2711 HAYMAR DR., CARLSBAD, CA 92056 The location in California of the chief executive office of the Seller is: 1945 AVENIDA DEL ORO, SUITE 126, OCEANSIDE, CA 92056 The name(s) and address of the Buyer(s) is/are: SAND AND SEA RANGE LLC 1084 N EL CAMINO REAL, B428, ENCINITAS, CA 92024 The location and general description of the assets to be sold are the trade name of the business, goodwill, inventory of stock, furniture, fixtures & equipment and transfer of License No. 40-618753 of that certain business known as CARLSBAD GOLF CENTER located at 2711 HAYMAR DRIVE, CARLSBAD, CA 92010. The Bulk Sale and transfer of the Alcoholic Beverage License is intended to be consummated at the office of: The Heritage Escrow Company, 2550 Fifth Avenue, Suite 800, San Diego CA 92103, Escrow No. 107-043071, Escrow Officer: Christopher Portillo, and the anticipated date of sale/transfer is on or about 11/20/2025. The Bulk Sale IS NOT subject to California Uniform Commercial Code Section 6106.2, but is subject to Section 24074 of the Business and Professions Code. Claims will be accepted until Settlement Agent is notified by the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control of the transfer of the permanent Alcoholic Beverage License to the Buyer. As required by Sec. 24073 of the Business and Professions Code, it has been agreed between the Seller and the Buyer that the consideration for transfer of the business and license is to be paid only after the transfer has been approved by the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control. Sand and Sea Range LLC By: /s/ JOHN COLE TITLE: MANAGER By: /s/ JENNIFER COLE TITLE: MANAGER 10/3/25 CNS-3972102# CN 31217

NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF BULK SALE (UCC 6101 et seq. and B&P 24074 et seq.) Exempt from fee under GC27388.1(a)(1); Not related to real property Escrow No. 107-043113 NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a bulk sale is about to be made. The name(s) and business address(es) of the Seller(s) are: CASERO TAQUERIA, LLC 2674 GATEWAY ROAD, SUITE 195, CARLSBAD, CA 92009 Doing Business as: CASERO TAQUERIA All other business name(s) and address(es) used by the Seller(s) within three years as stated by the Seller(s) is/are: NONE The location in California of the chief executive office of the Seller is: 632 SOUTH COAST HIGHWAY 101, ENCINITAS, CA 92024 The name(s) and address of the Buyer(s) is/are: MONTELLANO LEGACY GROUP CORP 3601 JETTY POINT, CARLSBAD, CA 92010 The location and general description of the assets to be sold are the furniture, fixtures and equipment, inventory of stock, leasehold interest, leasehold improvements and goodwill and transfer of License No. 47-663540 of that certain business known as CASERO TAQUERIA located at 2674 GATEWAY ROAD, SUITE 195, CARLSBAD, CA 92009. The Bulk Sale and transfer of the Alcoholic Beverage License is intended to be consummated at the office of: The Heritage Escrow Company, 2550 Fifth Avenue, Suite 800, San Diego CA 92103, Escrow No. 107-043113, Escrow Officer: Christopher Portillo, and the anticipated date of sale/transfer is on or about 11/19/2025. The Bulk Sale IS NOT subject to California Uniform Commercial Code Section 6106.2, but is subject to Section 24074 of the Business and Professions Code. Claims will be accepted until Settlement Agent is notified by the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control of the transfer of the permanent Alcoholic Beverage License to the Buyer. As required by Sec. 24073 of the Business and Professions Code, it has been agreed between the Seller and the Buyer that the consideration for transfer of the business and license is to be paid only after the transfer has been approved by the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control. Montellano Legacy Group Corp By: /s/ FRANCISCO J. MONTELLANO TORRES, CEO 10/3/25 CNS-3971975# CN 31216

NOTICE OF WAREHOUSE LIEN SALE I am an attorney at law retained to collect these debts. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the mobilehome described below will be sold as is at public sale on October 23, 2025 at the hour of 11:00 a.m., at Space 72, Westwinds Mobile Lodge (Park) located at 4616 N. River Road, Oceanside, California in order to satisfy the lien claimed by the owner of the above mentioned mobilehome park for storage and other related charges incurred by Tim P. Coughlin, Ryan Patrick Coughlin and Neil James Sweet. The Park’s claims are itemized below. The Park may participate in the public sale. Rent & Storage $2,961.12 Electricity – $ 335.63 Water – $ 41.21 Sewer – $ 79.53 Trash – $ 119.55 Rent Control – $ 22.77 Current Claim $3,559.81 Per Diem storage fees will be charged at the rate of $50.00 from October 01, 2025 until the unit is redeemed or sold at public sale whichever occurs first. The sale will be free and clear of all claims, liens and encumbrances of record except for possible liens of unpaid mobilehome registration fees and unpaid taxes, if any. The Park has deemed this unit and the tenancy to be voluntarily vacant. Presently there is no right to keep this unit on Space 72. The Park requires the removal of the mobilehome within 48 hours after the sale. Prospective purchasers must tender a cashier’s check for the full amount of the purchase immediately at the conclusion of the sale. Except for the warranty that this sale is authorized by law, absolutely no warranties of sale are made. The Park reserves the right to postpone and reschedule the sale without further notice. The general public will have access to the Mobile Home Park premises for purposes related to this sale. This sale does not include any contents of the unit and the successful bidder is responsible for the lawful disposition of all remaining contents of the unit. The Mobilehome is described as: One (1) 1999 PalmSprings Single Family Mobile Home; California HCD Decal No.: LAZ8707; Serial Nos.: 23710954LA/LB; HUD Label/Insignia Nos.: ULI488115 & ULI488114; Length: 57’4”; Width: 23’8”. The Park’s claim is itemized above and must be paid by the registered owner or other party in interest within 10 days of this notice in order to redeem the mobilehome, remove it from Space 72 and stop the sale. The Registered Owner’s payment of the sums demanded by this Notice will not reinstate the tenancy (and sub-tenancy, if any) under a rental agreement in default. NOTICE TO CONSUMER: The law gives you the thirty (30) days after you receive this Notice to dispute the validity of the debt or any part of it. If you do not dispute it within that period, I will assume the debt is valid. If you do dispute it – by notifying me in writing to that effect – I will, as required by law, obtain and mail to you proof of the debt. The law does not require me to wait until the end of the 30 day period before proceeding to collect this debt. If you request proof of the debt within the thirty (30) day period that begins with your receipt of this Notice, the law requires me to suspend my efforts (through litigation or otherwise) to collect the debt until I mail the requested information to you. DATED: 09/25/25 /s/ Michael W. Mihelich, Attorney for Westwinds Mobile Lodge (951) 313-0388 10/3, 10/10/25 CNS-3972189# CN 31215

STORAGE TREASURES AUCTION Extra Space Storage, on behalf of itself or its affiliates, Life Storage or Storage Express, will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 372 W Aviation Rd Fallbrook Ca 92028 Auction Date: October 21, 2025, at 10:00am Bella Munoz The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property. 10/3/25 CNS-3971296# CN 31210

NOTICE OF PUBLIC LIEN SALE: STORAGE TREASURES AUCTION ONE FACILITY – MULTIPLE UNITS Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 545 Stevens Ave W, Solana Beach, CA 92075 on 10/21/2025 @ 10:00 AM; Tobi Blatt, Erin Bateman, Charles Mitchell, Devon Joseph, Advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property. 10/3/25 CNS-3970541# CN 31209

Notice of Self Storage Sale Please take notice SecureSpace Self Storage Vista located at 220 Huff St Vista CA 92083 intends to hold a public sale to the highest bidder of the property stored by the following tenants at the storage facility. The sale will occur as an online auction via www.storagetreasures.com on 10/22/2025 at 2:30 PM. John R Kane; Jose Garcia; John R Kane; Ivonne Sanchez; Juliana Vaeao; Kimberly Roach; Felipe Gonzalez; Felipe Gonzalez; Alvin C Butler; Daniel Chavez; Kimberly Yumul; Alicia Rich; Miranda Knobel. This sale may be withdrawn at any time without notice. Certain terms and conditions apply. 10/03, 10/10/2025 CN 31208

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF MARK A DE LA TORRE Case# 25PE002639C To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Mark A. De La Torre. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Edward J. De La Torre, in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Edward J. De La Torre be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Date: October 23, 2025; Time: 1:30 PM; in Dept.: 503, Remote Hearing. Court address: 1100 Union St., San Diego CA 92101, Central Courthouse. (https://www.sdcourt.ca.gov/sdcourt/probate2/probatevh) Court appearances may be made either in person or virtually, unless otherwise ordered by the Court. Virtual appearances must be made using the department’s Microsoft Teams (“MS Teams”) video link; or by calling the department’s MS Teams conference phone number and using the assigned conference ID number. The MS Teams video conference links and phone numbers can be found at www.sdcourt.ca.gov/ProbateHearings. Plan to check in 15 minutes prior to the scheduled hearing time. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Carl A. Larson 5531 Cancha de Golf, Ste 205 Rancho Santa, Fe CA 92091 Telephone: 858.756.3743 09/26, 10/03, 10/10/25 CN 31190

SUMMONS (CITACION JUDICIAL) CASE #: 25CU037308N NOTICE TO DEFENDANT: (AVISO AL DEMANDADO): Melanie Goetz, an individual; and DOES 1-100, inclusive YOU ARE BEING SUED BY PLAINTIFF: (LO ESTÀ DEMANDANDO EL DEMANDANTE): Robert Alvarez, an individual NOTICE! You have been sued. The court may decide against you without your being heard unless you respond within 30 days. Read the information below. You have 30 CALENDAR DAYS after this summons and legal papers are served on you to file a written response at this court and have a copy served on the plaintiff. A letter or phone call will not protect you. Your written response must be in proper legal form if you want the court to hear your case. There may be a court form that you can use for your response. You can find these court forms and more information at the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), your county law library, or the courthouse nearest you. If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the court clerk for a fee waiver form. If you do not file your response on time, you may lose the case by default, and your wages, money, and property may be taken without further warning from the court. There are other legal requirements. You may want to call an attorney right away. If you do not know an attorney, you may want to call an attorney referral service. If you cannot afford an attorney, you may be eligible for free legal services from a nonprofit legal services program. You can locate these nonprofit groups at the California Legal Services Web site (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), or by contacting your local court or county bar association. NOTE: The court has a statutory lien for waived fees and costs on any settlement or arbitration award of $10,000 or more in a civil. case. The court’s lien must be paid before the court will dismiss the case. AVISO! Lo han demandado. Si no responde dentro de 30 días, la corte puede decidir en su contra sin escuchar su versión. Lea la información a continuación. Tiene 30 DÍAS DE CALENDARIO después de que le entreguen esta citación y papeles legales para presentar una respuesta por escrito en esta corte y hacer que se entregue una copia al demandante. Una carta o una llamada telefónica no lo protegen. Su respuesta por escrito tiene que estar en formato legal correcto si desea que procesen su caso en la corte. Es posible que haya un formulario que usted pueda usar para su respuesta. Puede encontrar estos formularios de la corte y más información en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California (www.sucorte.ca.gov), en la biblioteca de leyes de su condado o en la corte que le quede más cerca. Si no puede pagar la cuota de presentación, pida al secretario de la corte que le dé un formulario de exención de pago de cuotas. Si no presenta su respuesta a tiempo, puede perder el caso por incumplimiento y la corte le podrá quitar su sueldo, dinero y bienes sin más advertencia. Hay otros requisitos legales. Es recomendable que llame a un abogado inmediatamente. Si no conoce a un abogado, puede llamar a un servicio de remisión a abogados. Si no puede pagar a un abogado, es posible que cumpla con los requisitos para obtener servicios legales gratuitos de un programa de servicios legales sin fines de lucro. Puede encontrar estos grupos sin fines de lucro en el sitio web de California Legal Services, (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California, (www.sucorte.ca.gov) o poniéndose en contacto con la corte o el colegio de abogados locales. AVISO: Por ley, la corte tiene derecho a reclamar las cuotas y los costos exentos por imponer un gravamen sobre cualquier recuperación de $10,000 ó más de valor recibida mediante un acuerdo o una concesión de arbitraje en un caso de derecho civil. Tiene que pagar el gravamen de la corte antes de que la corte pueda desechar el caso. The name and address of the court is: (El nombre y dirección de la corte es): Superior Court of California County of San Diego North County 325 S. Melrose Dr. Vista CA 92081 The name, address, and telephone number of plaintiff’s attorney, or plaintiff without an attorney, is: (El nombre, la dirección y el número de teléfono del abogado del demandante, o del demandante que no tiene abogado, es): Jasmine Motazedi JM Law Firm, APC 23586 Calabasas Rd., Ste 204 Calabasas CA 91302 Telephone: 818.574.8186 Date: (Fecha), 07/16/2025 Clerk by (Secretario), J. Centeno Deputy (Adjunto) NOTICE TO THE PERSON SERVED: You are served as an individual. 09/26, 10/03, 10/10, 10/17/2025 CN 31188

SUMMONS Cross-Complaint (CITACION JUDICIAL-CONTRADEMANDA) SHORT NAME OF CASE: Jia v. Kaufmans et al. CASE #: 24CL016563N NOTICE TO CROSS-DEFENDANT: (AVISO AL CONTRA-DEMANDADO): DIANA JIA, MEIHUA ZHANG, AND DOES 1-10 YOU ARE BEING SUED BY CROSS-COMPLAINANT: (LO ESTÁ DEMANDANDO EL CONTRADEMANDANTE): NERICE KAUFMAN, FRED KAUFMAN, CELIA SCIACCA You have 30 CALENDAR DAYS after this summons and legal papers are served on you to file a written response at this court and have a copy served on the cross-complainant. A letter or phone call will not protect you. Your written response must be in proper legal form if you want the court to hear your case. There may be a court form that you can use for your response. You can find these court forms and more information at the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), your county law library, or the courthouse nearest you. If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the court clerk for a fee waiver form. If you do not file your response on time, you may lose the case by default, and your wages, money, and property may be taken without further warning from the court. There are other legal requirements. You may want to call an attorney right away. If you do not know an attorney, you may want to call an attorney referral service. If you cannot afford an attorney, you may be eligible for free legal services from a nonprofit legal services program. You can locate these nonprofit groups at the California Legal Services Web site (www.lawheipcalifornia.org), the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), or by contacting your local court or county bar association. NOTE: The court has a statutory lien for waived fees and costs on any settlement or arbitration award of $10,000 or more in a civil case. The court’s lien must be paid before the court will dismiss the case. Tiene 30 DIAS DE CALENDARIO después de que le entreguen esta citacion y papeles legales para presentar una respuesta por esqrito en esta corte y hacer que se entregue una copia al contrademandante. Una carta o una llamada telefonica no lo protegen. Su respuesta por escrito tiene que estar en formato legal correcto si desea que procesen su caso en la corte. Es posible que haya un formulario que usted pueda usar para su respuesta. Puede encontrar estos formularios de la corte y más informacion en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California (www.sucorte.ca.gov), en la biblioteca de leyes de su condado o en la corte que le quede más cerca. Si no puede pagar la cuota de presentacion, pida al secretario de la corte que le dé un formulario de exencion de pago de cuotas. Si no presenta su respuesta a tiempo, puede perder el caso por incumplimiento y la corte le podrá quitar su sueldo, dinero y bienes sin más advertencia. Hay otros requisitos legales. Es recomendable que llame a un abogado inmediatamente. Si no conoce a un abogado, puede llamar a un servicio de remision a abogados. Si no puede pagar a un abogado, es posible que cumpla con los requisitos para obtener servicios legales gratuitos de un programa de servicios legales sin fines de lucro. Puede encontrar estos grupos sin fines de lucro en el sitio web de California Legal Services, (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), en ef Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California (www.sucorte.ca.gov), o oniéndose en contacto con la corte o el colegio de abogados locales. AVISO: Por ley, la corte tiene derecho a reclamar las cuotas y los costos exentos por imponer un gravamen sobre cualquier recuperacion de $10,000 o más de valor recibida mediante un acuerdo o una concesion de arbitraje en un caso de derecho civil. Tiene que pagar el gravamen de la corte antes de que la corte pueda desechar el caso. The name and address of the court is: (El nombre y dirección de la corte es): San Diego Superior Court North County 325 S. Melrose Dr. Vista CA 92081 The name, address, and telephone number of cross-complainant’s attorney, or cross-complainant without an attorney, is: (El nombre, la dirección y el número de teléfono del abogado del contrademandante, o del contrademandante que no tiene abogado, es): Jacob Gillick, Esq. 3990 Old Town Ave., Ste A200 San Diego CA 92110 Telephone: 858-250-0656 Date: (Fecha), 06/26/2025 Clerk by (Secretario), V. Navarro, Deputy (Adjunto) NOTICE TO THE PERSON SERVED: You are served as an individual defendant. 09/19, 09/26, 10/03, 10/10/2025 CN 31172

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE – CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 25CU046572N TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Margaret Ann Kreytak filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Margaret Ann Kreytak change to proposed name: Margaret Ann Hendrix. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On October 17, 2025 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. N-25 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Division. (To appear remotely, check in advance of the hearing for information about how to do so on the court’s website. To find your court’s website, go to www.courts.ca.gov/find-my-court.htm.) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. To change a name on a legal document, including a birth certificate, social security card, driver license, passport, and other identification, a certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be required. Contact the agency(ies) who issues the legal document that needs to be changed, to determine if a certified copy is required. A certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth’ Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be obtained from the Civil Business Office for a fee. Petitioners who are seeking a change of name under the Safe at Home program may contact the assigned department for information on obtaining certified copies. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Filed Date: 09/04/2025 Brad A. Weinreb Judge of the Superior Court. 09/12, 09/19, 09/26, 10/03/2025 CN 31129

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9018390 Filed: Sep 24, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Drip Love; B. Drip. Located at: 8070 Camino Montego, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 4764 E. Sunrise Dr. #475, Tucson AZ 85718. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Maktub 8 Inc., 4764 E. Sunrise Dr #475, Tucson AZ 85718. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 05/01/2025 S/Ryan Owen, 10/03, 10/10, 10/17, 10/24/2025 CN 31243

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9018247 Filed: Sep 22, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Glow and Behold; B. Glow and Behold Lotion. Located at: 2145 Pleasant Grove Rd., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Glow and Behold, LLC, 2145 Pleasant Grove Rd., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Kelli Noonan, 10/03, 10/10, 10/17, 10/24/2025 CN 31242

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9018751 Filed: Sep 30, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. COASTALVIEW DENTAL. Located at: 1293 Encinitas Blvd., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 16917 Rendezvous Cir., San Diego CA 92127. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Dr H Afif DDS Dentistry Professional Corporation, 16917 Rendezvous Cir., San Diego CA 92127. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Hammad Afif, 10/03, 10/10, 10/17, 10/24/2025 CN 31241

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9018725 Filed: Sep 30, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. SerenCutz Barber. Located at: 1022 N. El Camino Real #106, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 748 Sugar Pine St., Oceanside CA 92058. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Esmeralda Rivera, 748 Sugar Pine St., Oceanside CA 92058. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Esmeralda Rivera, 10/03, 10/10, 10/17, 10/24/2025 CN 31238

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9018705 Filed: Sep 29, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. SD Probate Group. Located at: 10620 Treena St. #230, San Diego CA 92131 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 125 Hillcrest Dr. #1, Encinitas CA 92024. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Curtis McDaniel, 125 Hillcrest Dr #1, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Curtis McDaniel, 10/03, 10/10, 10/17, 10/24/2025 CN 31235

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9017579 Filed: Sep 11, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Club Z ! In-Home Tutoring Services. Located at: 6634 Towhee Ln., Carlsbad CA 92011 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Cave2Crib, Inc., 6634 Towhee Ln., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 02/02/2009 S/Deborah Ku, 10/03, 10/10, 10/17, 10/24/2025 CN 31227

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9017923 Filed: Sep 17, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Taza De Fe. Located at: 1927 Westinghouse St., San Diego CA 92111 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Yemina Ayala, 1927 Westinghouse St., San Diego CA 92111. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Yemina Ayala, 10/03, 10/10, 10/17, 10/24/2025 CN 31226

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9018604 Filed: Sep 26, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Escalona Renewables. Located at: 4962 Verona St., Oceanside CA 92056 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 1895 Avenida del Oro #4022, Oceanside CA 92056. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Jorge Hebert Escalona, 1895 Avenida del Oro #4022, Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Jorge Hebert Escalona, 10/03, 10/10, 10/17, 10/24/2025 CN 31223

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9016409 Filed: Aug 26, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Summit to Sand Bookkeeping Services. Located at: 2161 Via Sonora, Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. David Jeffrey Aldama, 2161 Via Sonora, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/David Jeffrey Aldama, 10/03, 10/10, 10/17, 10/24/2025 CN 31218

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9017905 Filed: Sep 17, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Body20 Del Mar. Located at: 2321 Altisma Way, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. 5K Fitness LLC, 2321 Altisma Way, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 05/12/2025 S/Kaleigh S. Kellner, 10/03, 10/10, 10/17, 10/24/2025 CN 31212

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9018246 Filed: Sep 22, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Pupperidge Farm. Located at: 1037 Olive Crest Dr., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Nanci Mettler Williams, 1037 Olive Crest Dr., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Nanci Mettler Williams, 09/26, 10/03, 10/10, 10/17/2025 CN 31206

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9016699 Filed: Aug 29, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Townsend Renovation and Design. Located at: 1075 Chinquapin Ave., Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Jason Townsend, 1075 Chinquapin Ave., Carlsbad CA 92008; 2. David Haglund, 4128 Gamma St., San Diego CA 92113. This business is conducted by: Joint Venture. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Jason Townsend, 09/26, 10/03, 10/10, 10/17/2025 CN 31203

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9017670 Filed: Sep 15, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Garrett Electric. Located at: 7700 Rocio St., Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. AJLMG, Inc., 7700 Rocio St., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 11/01/1987 S/Lisa Garrett, 09/26, 10/03, 10/10, 10/17/2025 CN 31202

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9015677 Filed: Aug 14, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Doctors Express of Oceanside; B. 828 Urgent Care. Located at: 4171 Oceanside Blvd. #109, Oceanside CA 92056 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 5210 Milton Rd., Carlsbad CA 92008. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Next Step Medical Inc., 5210 Milton Rd, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 02/27/2011 S/Kari Knowles, 09/26, 10/03, 10/10, 10/17/2025 CN 31199

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9018221 Filed: Sep 22, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. NetRev Digital. Located at: 117 Rosebay Dr. #14, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Connor Gerald Trippet, 117 Rosebay Dr. #14, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Connor Gerald Trippet, 09/26, 10/03, 10/10, 10/17/2025 CN 31197

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9016987 Filed: Sep 04, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. BTS Consulting Services. Located at: 3828 Centraloma Dr., San Diego CA 92107 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Barbara Barrett Lowell, 3828 Centraloma Dr., San Diego CA 92107; 2. Jeffrey Owens Lowell, 3828 Centraloma Dr., Ocean Beach CA 92107. This business is conducted by: A General Partnership. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 02/04/1911 S/Barbara Barrett Lowell, 09/26, 10/03, 10/10, 10/17/2025 CN 31196

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9018193 Filed: Sep 22, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. SoCal Junkman. Located at: 24831 Georgia Sue, Laguna Hills CA 92653 Orange. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. George W. Carter II, 1726 S. Clementine St., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 09/22/2025 S/George W. Carter II, 09/26, 10/03, 10/10, 10/17/2025 CN 31195

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9017414 Filed: Sep 10, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Tidal Babes Scuba Co. Located at: 3841 Camino Lindo, San Diego CA 92122 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Tidal Babes Scuba Co LLC, 3841 Camino Lindo, San Diego CA 92122. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Rebecca Ingram, 09/26, 10/03, 10/10, 10/17/2025 CN 31194

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9017081 Filed: Sep 05, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Transformed To Sell, Inc. Located at: 1619 S. Rancho Santa Fe Rd. #D, San Marcos CA 92078 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Tori Prince, 1929 Cassia Rd. #203, Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 10/03/2017 S/Tori Prince, 09/26, 10/03, 10/10, 10/17/2025 CN 31193

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9017478 Filed: Sep 11, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Casago San Diego; B. Casago SD. Located at: 1559 Parkview Dr., Vista CA 92081 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 825 College Blvd. #102-301, Oceanside CA 92057. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. ELEVAT3 Inc., 825 College Blvd #102-301, Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 09/06/2025 S/David Carter, 09/26, 10/03, 10/10, 10/17/2025 CN 31192

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9017525 Filed: Sep 11, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Arts Attack. Located at: 3445 Corte Viejo, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Arts Attack LLC, 3445 Corte Viejo, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 09/11/2025 S/Sara Osterink, 09/26, 10/03, 10/10, 10/17/2025 CN 31191

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9017459 Filed: Sep 10, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Baon Vending. Located at: 2930 Norman Strasse #111, San Marcos CA 92069 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 3025 NE 205t St., Lake Forest Park WA 98155. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Baon LLC, 3025 NE 205th St., Lake Forest Park WA 98155. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 03/31/2025 S/Taylor Sather, 09/26, 10/03, 10/10, 10/17/2025 CN 31186

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9016335 Filed: Aug 26, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Citrus Garden Residential Care. Located at: 704 Via Ladera, Escondido CA 92029 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Annie Allen, 704 Via Ladera, Escondido CA 92029. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 02/25/2016 S/Annie Allen, 09/26, 10/03, 10/10, 10/17/2025 CN 31184

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9017190 Filed: Sep 08, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Eclectic Coffee. Located at: 4236 50th St., San Diego CA 92115 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Amy Adilene Hernandez, 4236 50th St., San Diego CA 92115; 2. Elizabeth Ramos, 4236 50th St., San Diego CA 92115. This business is conducted by: Co-Partners. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Elizabeth Ramos, 09/26, 10/03, 10/10, 10/17/2025 CN 31182

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9017875 Filed: Sep 17, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Oceanside Art Collective. Located at: 427 S. Coast Hwy, Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 1066 Gallery Dr., Oceanside CA 92057. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Moline LLC, 1066 Gallery Dr., Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Elya Moline, 09/26, 10/03, 10/10, 10/17/2025 CN 31181

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9017874 Filed: Sep 17, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Elya Moline Creations. Located at: 1066 Gallery Dr., Oceanside CA 92057 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Moline LLC, 1066 Gallery Dr., Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 02/22/2024 S/Elya Moline, 09/26, 10/03, 10/10, 10/17/2025 CN 31180

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9017860 Filed: Sep 17, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Journey Golf Rental. Located at: 904 Melaleuca Ave. #L, Carlsbad CA 92011 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Ascent Ally LLC, 904 Melaleuca Ave. #L, Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 09/16/2025 S/Jonathan Ramirez, 09/26, 10/03, 10/10, 10/17/2025 CN 31179

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9017815 Filed: Sep 16, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Jitters Coffee Pub. Located at: 510 N. Coast Hwy #D, Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Friendly Coffee Inc., 510 N. Coast Hwy #D, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 03/01/2025 S/Vallie Gilley, 09/26, 10/03, 10/10, 10/17/2025 CN 31178

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9017828 Filed: Sep 16, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Booxkeeping San Diego North. Located at: 5423 Lake Murray Blvd. #13, La Mesa CA 91942 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 2712 Loker Ave. West #1052, Carlsbad CA 92010. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Effortless Finances by S&A LLC, 2712 Loker Ave. West #1052, Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 03/14/2025 S/Alejandra Hernandez, 09/26, 10/03, 10/10, 10/17/2025 CN 31177

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9016132 Filed: Aug 21, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Deals on Wheels. Located at: 7979 Aero Dr. #1270, San Diego CA 92111 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Ouranos Loulakis, 7979 Aero Dr. #1270, San Diego CA 92111. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 07/07/2025 S/Ouranos Loulakis, 09/26, 10/03, 10/10, 10/17/2025 CN 31176

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9017637 Filed: Sep 12, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Color Crafters Collision & Auto Body Repair; B. Color Crafters Collision and Auto Body. Located at: 2017 Oceanside Blvd., Oceanside CA.92054 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Lozoya Collision LLC, 1190 Piccard Ave., San Diego CA 92154. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 09/03/2025 S/Fernando Lozoya, 09/19, 09/26, 10/03, 10/10/2025 CN 31175

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9017491 Filed: Sep 11, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Sun Garden. Located at: 6310 Caminito del Pastel, San Diego CA 92111 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Richard Allan Messenger, 6310 Caminito del Pastel, San Diego CA 92111. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 09/11/2025 S/Richard A. Messenger, 09/19, 09/26, 10/03, 10/10/2025 CN 31168

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9017654 Filed: Sep 15, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Bruni Family Real Estate Group. Located at: 8702 La Mesa Blvd., La Mesa CA 91942 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Lisa Bruni, 8702 La Mesa Blvd., La Mesa CA 91942. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/05/2022 S/Lisa Bruni, 09/19, 09/26, 10/03, 10/10/2025 CN 31167

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9017611 Filed: Sep 12, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Bun’s Brigade. Located at: 470 Activity Way #108, Oceanside CA 92058 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. The Bun’s Brigade LLC, 470 Activity Way #108, Oceanside CA 92058. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Christopher Michael Armack, 09/19, 09/26, 10/03, 10/10/2025 CN 31166

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9015157 Filed: Aug 07, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. AC Plumbing Construction. Located at: 2244 Faraday Ave. #U-163, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Armon Carter Plumbing Inc., 2244 Faraday Ave. #U-163, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Armon Carter,, 09/19, 09/26, 10/03, 10/10/2025 CN 31165

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9017212 Filed: Sep 08, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Carlsbad Local Realty. Located at: 1420 Kettner Blvd. #100, San Diego CA 92101 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 6306 Encanto Dr., Carlsbad CA 92009. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Shahin A. Ketabian, 6306 Encanto Dr., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Shahin A. Ketabian, 09/19, 09/26, 10/03, 10/10/2025 CN 31164

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9017520 Filed: Sep 11, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. E.N.A. Contracting; B. SoCal Bath and Shower. Located at: 1286 E. Lincoln Ave., Escondido CA 92027 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Esteban Noe Avila, 1286 E. Lincoln Ave., Escondido CA 92027. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 09/11/2025 S/Esteban Noe Avila, 09/19, 09/26, 10/03, 10/10/2025 CN 31159

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9016688 Filed: Aug 29, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Total Control Comfort Solutions. Located at: 933 Newport St., Oceanside CA 92057 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. TRWTF, 933 Newport St., Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Jason D. Neel, 09/19, 09/26, 10/03, 10/10/2025 CN 31158

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9017453 Filed: Sep 10, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Celestial Beauty. Located at: 390 Oak Ave. #J, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Gabriella Christina Rovin, 390 Oak Ave. #J, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Gabriella Rovin, 09/19, 09/26, 10/03, 10/10/2025 CN 31154

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9015474 Filed: Aug 13, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Cocina del Rancho. Located at: 16089 San Dieguito Rd., Rancho Santa Fe CA 92067 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 1933 San Elijo Ave., Cardiff by the Sea CA 92007. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Rancho Santa Fe Holding LLC, 1933 San Elijo Ave., Cardiff by the Sea CA 92007. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 12/21/2018 S/Gaetano Cicciotti, 09/19, 09/26, 10/03, 10/10/2025 CN 31153

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9017365 Filed: Sep 10, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Garcia Auto Wholesale. Located at: 2275 Element Way #5, Chula Vista CA 91915 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Mauricio Esteban Garcia, 2275 Element Way #5, Chula Vista CA 91915. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Mauricio Esteban Garcia, 09/19, 09/26, 10/03, 10/10/2025 CN 31148

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9017260 Filed: Sep 09, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. San Diego Window And Solar Cleaning. Located at: 818 Gonzales St., Solana Beach CA 92075 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Tyler Mark Torres, 818 Gonzales St., Solana Beach CA 92075. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 09/09/2025 S/Tyler Torres 09/12, 09/19, 09/26, 10/03/2025 CN 31144

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9017250 Filed: Sep 08, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Taylor-Made Cookies. Located at: 911 Brass Way, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Taylor Michelle Chachere, 911 Brass Way, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Taylor Michelle Chachere, 09/12, 09/19, 09/26, 10/03/2025 CN 31140

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9016984 Filed: Sep 04, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Good Choice Bad Choice. Located at: 1169 Hymettus Ave., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Alicia Marie Sundstedt, 1169 Hymettus Ave., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 08/25/2024 S/Alicia Sundstedt, 09/12, 09/19, 09/26, 10/03/2025 CN 31138

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9017193 Filed: Sep 08, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Louie’s Sandos. Located at: 3360 Dwight St., San Diego CA 92104 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Omar Mendiburo, 3360 Dwight St., San Diego CA 92104. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Omar Mendiburo, 09/12, 09/19, 09/26, 10/03/2025 CN 31137

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9016486 Filed: Aug 27, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Grandview Campaigns. Located at: 926 Alyssum Rd., Carlsbad CA 92011 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Tower 25 Research LLC, 926 Alyssum Rd., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 08/19/2025 S/Kellen Arno, 09/12, 09/19, 09/26, 10/03/2025 CN 31136

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9016618 Filed: Aug 28, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Moto Deli; B. Moto Deli Sandwich Co. Located at: 190 N. Coast Hwy 101, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Burger Papi LLC, 190 N. Coast Hwy 101, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/01/2021 S/Mario Guerra, 09/12, 09/19, 09/26, 10/03/2025 CN 31135

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9016266 Filed: Aug 25, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Carlsbad Singers Company. Located at: 1760 Skimmer Ct., Carlsbad CA 92011 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Michelle Marie Holdaway, 1760 Skimmer Ct., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 06/06/2023 S/Michelle Marie Holdaway, 09/12, 09/19, 09/26, 10/03/2025 CN 31134

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9017342 Filed: Sep 09, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Mosaic Reef. Located at: 1745 Walton St., Oceanside CA 92058 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Daniel Krentz, 1745 Walton St., Oceanside CA 92058. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Daniel Krentz, 09/12, 09/19, 09/26, 10/03/2025 CN 31131

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9017122 Filed: Sep 05, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. True Form Design + Build. Located at: 1016 La Casa Dr., San Marcos CA 92078 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Mar Designs, Inc., 923 Tucana Dr., San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Steve Walton, 09/12, 09/19, 09/26, 10/03/2025 CN 31130

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9016245 Filed: Aug 25, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Oceanside Industrial Park. Located at: 3120 San Luis Rey Rd., Oceanside CA 92058 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 1106 Second St. #132, Encinitas CA 92024. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Jean A. Josepho Trustee, 1106 Second St. #132, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A Trust. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 05/08/1998 S/Jean A. Josepho Trustee, 09/12, 09/19, 09/26, 10/03/2025 CN 31128

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9016982 Filed: Sep 04, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Divine K9 Treats. Located at: 561 Lawndale Pl., San Marcos CA 92069 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: PO Box 483, San Marcos CA 92079. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Crystal Aquino, PO Box 483, San Marcos CA 92079. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 04/07/2019 S/Crystal Aquino, 09/12, 09/19, 09/26, 10/03/2025 CN 31127

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9016926 Filed: Sep 03, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Aqua Drone. Located at: 2647 Gateway Rd. #105-406, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Aqua Drone LLC, 2647 Gateway Rd. #105-406, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/James Goss, 09/12, 09/19, 09/26, 10/03/2025 CN 31124

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9016833 Filed: Sep 02, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Rita Andrada LLC. Located at: 908 Grivetta Ct., Carlsbad CA 92011 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Rita Andrada LLC, 908 Grivetta Ct., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Shizuko Rita Andrada, 09/12, 09/19, 09/26, 10/03/2025 CN 31120

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9016892 Filed: Sep 03, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Stir It Up Kitchen. Located at: 3691 Cameo Dr., Oceanside CA 92056 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Cristi R. Nunez, 3691 Cameo Dr., Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 04/25/2025 S/Cristi R. Nunez, 09/12, 09/19, 09/26, 10/03/2025 CN 31119

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9016822 Filed: Sep 02, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. O G K Cleaning Services. Located at: 7141 Skyline Dr., San Diego CA 92114 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Anthony George Schaffer, 7141 Skyline Dr., San Diego CA 92114; B. Karina Schaffer, 7141 Skyline Dr, San Diego CA 92114. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 09/02/2025 S/Anthony George Schaffer, 09/12, 09/19, 09/26, 10/03/2025 CN 31118