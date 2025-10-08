Legal Notices, October 10, 2025

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT 505 S. Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 Phone: (760) 633-2710 | Email: [email protected] | Web: www.encinitasca.gov City Hall Hours: Monday through Thursday 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM and every other Friday (10/17, 10/31 etc.) 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM NOTICE OF PENDING ACTION ON ADMINISTRATIVE APPLICATION AND COASTAL DEVELOPMENT PERMIT PROJECT NAME: Thomerson ADU; CASE NUMBER: CDPNF-007980-2025; FILING DATE: March 17, 2025; APPLICANT:JOHN J. THOMERSON AND ANDREE E. THOMERSON, CO-TRUSTEES, OR THEIR SUCCESSOR IN INTEREST, PURSUANT TO THE THOMERSON FAMIY TRUST EXECUTED OCTOBER 2, 1996; LOCATION: 817 Woodley Place (APN: 256-232-10); PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Coastal Development Permit for the construction of an 835-square-foot detached Accessory Dwelling Unit. ZONING/OVERLAY: Residential 3 (R-3) Zone/ Coastal Overlay Zone/Special Study Overlay Zones. ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project has been determined to be exempt from environmental review pursuant to California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) guidelines section 15303(a), which exempts the construction of Accessory Dwelling Units in a residential zone. The project meets these criteria. None of the exceptions in Section 15300.2 of the CEQA Guidelines apply, and no historical resources will be impacted by the proposed development. STAFF CONTACT: Esteban Cisneros, Contract Assistant Planner: (760) 943-2244 or [email protected] PRIOR TO 5:00 PM ON MONDAY, October 20, 2025, ANY INTERESTED PERSON MAY REVIEW THE APPLICATION AND PRESENT TESTIMONY ORALLY, OR IN WRITING, TO THE DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT. WRITTEN TESTIMONY IS PREFERRED IN ORDER TO HAVE A RECORD OF THE COMMENTS RECEIVED. If additional information is not required, the Development Services Department will render a determination on the application, pursuant to Section 2.28.090 of the City of Encinitas Municipal Code, after the close of the review period. The above item is located within the Coastal Zone and requires the issuance of a regular coastal development permit. The action of the Development Services Director may not be appealed to the California Coastal Commission. Under California Government Code Sec. 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised regarding the matter described in this notice or written correspondence delivered to the City at or prior to the date and time of the determination. 10/10/2025 CN 31274

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT 505 S. Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 Phone: (760) 633-2710 | Email: [email protected] | Web: www.encinitasca.gov City Hall Hours: Monday through Thursday 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM and every other Friday (10/17 and 10/31, etc.) 8:00 AM TO 4:00 PM NOTICE OF PENDING ACTION ON ADMINISTRATIVE APPLICATION AND COASTAL DEVELOPMENT PERMIT PROJECT NAME: 145 Athena St. Residence Remodel; CASE NUMBER: CDP-008402-2025; FILING DATE: September 25, 2025; APPLICANT: Brett Johnson and Sonia Rodriguez; LOCATION: 145 Athena Street (APN: 256-083-12); PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Coastal Development Permit for the reconstruction of, and addition to, a single-family residence and a new detached accessory dwelling unit; ZONING/OVERLAY: Residential 11 (RS-11) zone and Coastal Overlay Zone; ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project has been determined to be exempt from environmental review pursuant to Section 15303 of the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines. Section 15303 exempts the construction of a single-family residence and accessory dwelling unit. STAFF CONTACT: Esteban Cisneros, Contract Assistant Planner: (760) 943-2244 or [email protected] PRIOR TO 5:00 PM ON MONDAY, October 20, 2025, ANY INTERESTED PERSON MAY REVIEW THE APPLICATION AND PRESENT TESTIMONY, ORALLY OR IN WRITING, TO THE DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT. WRITTEN TESTIMONY IS PREFERRED IN ORDER TO HAVE A RECORD OF THE COMMENTS RECEIVED. If additional information is not required, the Development Services Department will render a determination on the application, pursuant to Section 2.28.090 of the City of Encinitas Municipal Code, after the close of the review period. An Appeal of the Department’s determination accompanied by the appropriate filing fee may be filed within 10-calendar days from the date of the determination. Appeals will be considered by the City Council pursuant to Chapter 1.12 of the Municipal Code. Any filing of an appeal will suspend this action as well as any processing of permits in reliance thereon in accordance with Encinitas Municipal Code Section 1.12.020(D)(1) until such time as an action is taken on the appeal. The above item is located within the Coastal Zone and requires the issuance of a regular Coastal Development Permit. The action of the Development Services Director may not be appealed to the California Coastal Commission. Under California Government Code Sec. 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised regarding the matter described in this notice or written correspondence delivered to the City at or prior to the date and time of the determination. 10/10/2025 CN 31273

CITY OF ENCINITAS REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS (ENG RFP 25-09) SOLICITATION FOR PROFESSIONAL SERVICES TO PROVIDE ENGINEERING DESIGN, ENVIRONMENTAL COMPLIANCE, AND CALTRANS HBP GRANT ADMINISTRATION FOR REHABILITATION OF THE S COAST HWY 101 SAN ELIJO LAGOON BRIDGE (CS23F) Date Issued: October 6, 2025 Questions Due: October 24, 2025, at 12:00 P.M. PDT Proposals Due: November 7, 2025, at 2:00 P.M. PDT The City of Encinitas (City) invites qualified engineering consultants to submit proposals for the design and permitting of the Rehabilitation of the S Coast Hwy 101 San Elijo Lagoon Bridge Project (CS23F). The consultant will be required to develop plans, specifications and estimates (PS&E) for the project in conformance with Caltrans Local Assistance Procedures Manual (LAPM), adhering to Chapter 11 (Design Standards) and Chapter 12 (Plans Specifications and Estimates) specifically. The Disadvantaged Business Enterprises (DBE) Goal for this contract is 14.70%. The project will be separated into two (2) segments of work, identified as Phase 1 and Phase 2. Phase 1 includes preliminary engineering and Phase 2 includes final engineering, environmental and regulatory permitting, and ROW-real property services (if applicable). Phases will be awarded separately. Phase 2 will be negotiated and awarded later, contingent on the completion of Phase 1 and authorization of remaining HBP PE funding by Caltrans. Award of one (1) phase does not guarantee the award of any additional phase. The PlanetBids website for this RFP and related documents is http://www.encinitasca.gov/bids. All project correspondence will be posted on the PlanetBids website. It is the responsibility of Proposers to check the website regularly for information updates and RFP clarifications, as well as any RFP addenda. To submit a proposal, a Proposer must be registered with the City of Encinitas as a vendor. To register as a vendor, go to http://www.encinitasca.gov/bids, and then proceed to the “New Vendor Registration” link. All addenda will be available on the PlanetBids website. All questions regarding the RFP documents shall be submitted through PlanetBids by October 24, 2025, at 12:00 P.M. All project correspondence will be posted on the PlanetBids website. It is the responsibility of the Respondents to check the website regularly for information, updates, clarification, and addenda. 10/10/2025, 10/17/2025 CN 31272

CITY OF VISTA NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING OF THE VISTA PLANNING COMMISSION NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Planning Commission of the Chartered City of Vista, California, will hold a public hearing in the Vista Civic Center Council Chambers, 200 Civic Center Drive, Vista, on Tuesday, October 21, 2025, at 6:00 PM, to receive and consider all evidence and reports presented at said hearing and/or obtained previously relative to the following matter: P23-0070 –Vista Old Taylor – TTLC Vista Old Taylor, LLC The project applicant, TTLC Vista Old Taylor, LLC, is requesting approval of a Site Development Plan and Vesting Tentative Subdivision Map to construct 28 single-family homes on a 6.92-acre site located at 938 Taylor Street and 1022 Old Taylor Street (APNs 171-220-28, 171-231-01, 171-231-05, and 171-231-12). A Mitigated Negative Declaration was prepared for this project, which will be considered prior to the project entitlements in accordance with the California Environmental Quality Act. NOTE: If you challenge this project in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised at the public hearing described in this notice, or in written correspondence delivered to the City of Vista at, or prior to, the public hearing. ALL INTERESTED PARTIES ARE INVITED to participate and express opinions on the matter outlined above. QUESTIONS regarding the above should be directed to the Planning Division, City Hall, 200 Civic Center Drive, Vista, Monday through Thursday, 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., or by telephoning the City’s Planning Division at (760) 639-6100. If you wish to send correspondence, the mailing address is: City of Vista, Planning Division, 200 Civic Center Drive, Vista, CA 92084. 10/10/2025 CN 31268

CITY OF ENCINITAS REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS (ENG RFQ 25-02) SOLICITATION FOR QUALIFIED PROFESSIONAL SERVICE FIRMS TO PROVIDE AS-NEEDED CONSTRUCTION MANAGEMENT & INSPECTION (CM&I) SERVICES Date Issued: October 2, 2025 Questions Due: October 22, 2025, at 2:00 P.M. PDT Proposals Due: October 29, 2025, at 2:00 P.M. PDT The City of Encinitas (City) invites qualified professional service firms for as-needed professional consulting services. The City desires to engage up to five (5) firms to provide professional services in construction management and inspection. The general duties of the selected firm(s) will be to provide as-needed/on-call construction management and inspection services for various capital and maintenance projects including but not limited to streets, transportation, underground, building construction, and heavy construction. The PlanetBids website for this RFQ and related documents is http://www.encinitasca.gov/bids. All project correspondence will be posted on the PlanetBids website. It is the responsibility of Proposers to check the website regularly for information updates and RFQ clarifications, as well as any RFQ addenda. To submit a proposal, a Proposer must be registered with the City of Encinitas as a vendor. To register as a vendor, go to http://www.encinitasca.gov/bids, and then proceed to the “New Vendor Registration” link. All addenda will be available on the PlanetBids website. All questions regarding the RFQ documents shall be submitted through PlanetBids by October 22, 2025, at 2:00 P.M. All project correspondence will be posted on the PlanetBids website. It is the responsibility of the Respondents to check the website regularly for information, updates, clarification, and addenda. 10/10/2025, 10/17/2025 CN 31249

CITY OF ENCINITAS REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS (ENG RFP 25-08) SOLICITATION FOR PROFESSIONAL SERVICES TO PROVIDE DRAINAGE CONDITION ASSESSMENT SERVICES FOR THE 2025-26 CITYWIDE DRAINAGE INSPECTIONS PROJECT (CD26B) Date Issued: September 29, 2025 Questions Due: October 16, 2025, at 12:00 P.M. PDT Proposals Due: October 24, 2025, at 2:00 P.M. PDT The City of Encinitas (City) invites qualified engineering consultants to submit proposals for the 2025-26 Citywide Drainage Inspections Project (CD26B). The City owns and maintains an extensive storm drainage system consisting of approximately 1,789 storm drain boxes and approximately 65 miles of underground pipes. Many of these systems are aging, and recent inspections have resulted in major repairs and replacements. The city is interested in having the drainage system evaluated to develop a comprehensive assessment report and a maintenance program to properly budget and implement future rehabilitation or maintenance efforts. The scope of services generally includes visual & CCTV inspections, destructive and non-destructive testing & evaluation, structural analysis, geotechnical & foundation evaluation, detailed reporting, prioritization chart for repair recommendations, and estimated cost for recommended repairs. In addition to the review and analysis, the City is requesting a comprehensive report on all findings of this Project and an informational presentation to the Encinitas City Council. The PlanetBids website for this RFP and related documents is http://www.encinitasca.gov/bids. All project correspondence will be posted on the PlanetBids website. It is the responsibility of Proposers to check the website regularly for information updates and RFP clarifications, as well as any RFP addenda. To submit a proposal, a Proposer must be registered with the City of Encinitas as a vendor. To register as a vendor, go to http://www.encinitasca.gov/bids, and then proceed to the “New Vendor Registration” link. All addenda will be available on the PlanetBids website. All questions regarding the RFP documents shall be submitted through PlanetBids by October 16, 2025, at 12:00 P.M. All project correspondence will be posted on the PlanetBids website. It is the responsibility of the Respondents to check the website regularly for information, updates, clarification, and addenda. 10/03/2025, 10/10/2025 CN 31233

CITY OF ENCINITAS REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS (ENG RFQ 25-01) SOLICITATION FOR QUALIFIED PROFESSIONAL SERVICE FIRMS TO PROVIDE AS-NEEDED ENGINEERING SERVICES Date Issued: September 23, 2025 Questions Due: October 15, 2025, at 2:00 P.M. PDT Proposals Due: October 22, 2025, at 2:00 P.M. PDT The City of Encinitas (City) invites qualified professional service firms for as-needed professional consulting services. The City desires to engage one or more firms to provide professional services in Civil Engineering. The general duties of the selected firm(s) will be to provide as-needed/on-call professional services for public works projects. The PlanetBids website for this RFQ and related documents is http://www.encinitasca.gov/bids. All project correspondence will be posted on the PlanetBids website. It is the responsibility of Proposers to check the website regularly for information updates and RFQ clarifications, as well as any RFQ addenda. To submit a proposal, a Proposer must be registered with the City of Encinitas as a vendor. To register as a vendor, go to http://www.encinitasca.gov/bids, and then proceed to the “New Vendor Registration” link. All addenda will be available on the PlanetBids website. All questions regarding the RFQ documents shall be submitted through PlanetBids by October 15, 2025, at 2:00 P.M. All project correspondence will be posted on the PlanetBids website. It is the responsibility of the Respondents to check the website regularly for information, updates, clarification, and addenda. 10/03/2025, 10/10/2025 CN 31232

CITY OF ENCINITAS REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS (ENG RFP 25-07) SOLICITATION FOR PROFESSIONAL SERVICES TO PROVIDE STRUCTURAL ENGINEERING SERVICES FOR THE 2025-26 CITYWIDE BRIDGE INSPECTIONS PROJECT (WC26B) Date Issued: September 25, 2025 Questions Due: October 10, 2025, at 12:00 P.M. PDT Proposals Due: October 20, 2025, at 2:00 P.M. PDT The City of Encinitas (City) invites qualified engineering consultants to submit proposals for the 2025-26 Citywide Bridge Inspections Project (WC26B). The City of Encinitas owns and/or maintains approximately 43 bridges, which are located throughout the City. The State Department of Transportation (Caltrans) has inspected 8 of these bridges in the past 4 years and has recommended various maintenance repairs. The City is now interested in having all its bridges evaluated to develop a comprehensive condition assessment report and a 10-year capital maintenance program to properly budget and implement future repair efforts. The scope of services generally includes: document review and research, visual inspections, destructive and non-destructive testing & evaluation, structural analysis, geotechnical & foundation evaluation, detailed reporting, prioritization of recommended repairs, construction cost estimating and maintenance/repair programming. The PlanetBids website for this RFP and related documents is http://www.encinitasca.gov/bids. All project correspondence will be posted on the PlanetBids website. It is the responsibility of Proposers to check the website regularly for information updates and RFP clarifications, as well as any RFP addenda. To submit a proposal, a Proposer must be registered with the City of Encinitas as a vendor. To register as a vendor, go to http://www.encinitasca.gov/bids, and then proceed to the “New Vendor Registration” link. All addenda will be available on the PlanetBids website. All questions regarding the RFP documents shall be submitted through PlanetBids by October 10, 2025, at 12:00 P.M. All project correspondence will be posted on the PlanetBids website. It is the responsibility of the Respondents to check the website regularly for information, updates, clarification, and addenda. 10/03/2025, 10/10/2025 CN 31231

CITY OF DEL MAR NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on Wednesday, the 22nd day of October, 2025, at 6 p.m., (or as soon thereafter as practicable) in the City of Del Mar Town Hall, 1050 Camino del Mar, Del Mar, California, the Design Review Board will conduct a public hearing on the following: Application: DRB25-002, CDP25-001 APN: 299-186-08-00 Location: 1862 Seaview Avenue Owner/Applicant: Michael Perry Zone: R1-10 Environmental Status: Exempt Staff Contact: Jean Crutchfield, Associate Planner, 858-704-3647 or [email protected] Description: A request for Design Review and Coastal Development Permits to remodel the exterior of an existing one-story residence with an attached garage to include: construction of a 753 square-foot, one-story addition; modifications to windows and doors; increasing the height and modifying the design of existing roof elements; installation of new exterior lighting; and installation of an air conditioner condenser at the north side of the home. Note: This project is located in the Coastal Commission’s appeals jurisdiction. Public Testimony: Those desiring to be heard in favor of or in opposition to this item will be given an opportunity to do so by participating in Design Review Board meetings by addressing the Design Review Board for up to three minutes or by submitting a written comment. Please submit a completed “Speaker Slip”, including the item number you wish to speak on, to the Planning Staff prior to the announcement of the agenda item. The forms are located near the door at the rear of the Meeting Room. When called to speak, please approach the podium and state your name for the record. Written Comments: Members of the public can participate in the meeting by submitting a written red dot comment via email to [email protected]. The deadline to submit written comments is 12 p.m. on the day of the meeting and the subject line of your email should clearly state the agenda item you are commenting on. Under California Government Code 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in Court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised at the public hearing described in this notice, or written correspondence delivered to the City at, or prior to, the public hearing. Notice Posted and Mailed on October 9, 2025 10/10/2025 CN 31281

CITY OF DEL MAR NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on Wednesday, the 22nd day of October, 2025, at 6 p.m., (or as soon thereafter as practicable) in the City of Del Mar Town Hall, 1050 Camino del Mar, Del Mar, California, the Design Review Board will conduct a public hearing on the following: Application: DRBS25-003 APN: 300-075-06-00 Location: 1201 Camino Del Mar Owner/Applicant: Ellsworth Family Trust, Icy Indulgence LLC Zone: CC Environmental Status: Exempt Staff Contact: Brisa Smith, Assistant Planner, 858-704-3646 or [email protected] Description: A request for a Design Review Sign Permit to install a new 18.75 square-foot commercial business wall sign in the Central Commercial Zone. Public Testimony: Those desiring to be heard in favor of or in opposition to this item will be given an opportunity to do so by participating in Design Review Board meetings by addressing the Design Review Board for up to three minutes or by submitting a written comment. Please submit a completed “Speaker Slip”, including the item number you wish to speak on, to the Planning Staff prior to the announcement of the agenda item. The forms are located near the door at the rear of the Meeting Room. When called to speak, please approach the podium and state your name for the record. Written Comments: Members of the public can participate in the meeting by submitting a written red dot comment via email to [email protected]. The deadline to submit written comments is 12 p.m. on the day of the meeting and the subject line of your email should clearly state the agenda item you are commenting on. Under California Government Code 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in Court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised at the public hearing described in this notice, or written correspondence delivered to the City at, or prior to, the public hearing. Notice Posted and Mailed on October 9, 2025 10/10/2025 CN 31280

CITY OF DEL MAR NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on Wednesday, the 22nd day of October, 2025, at 6 p.m., (or as soon thereafter as practicable) in the City of Del Mar Town Hall, 1050 Camino del Mar, Del Mar, California, the Design Review Board will conduct a public hearing on the following: Application: DRB25-013 APN: 300-182-11-00 Location: 126 6th Street Owner/Applicant: Robert F. Martens and Holley C. Fowler-Martens Zone: R2 Environmental Status: Exempt Staff Contact: Jennifer Gavin, Associate Planner, 858-793-6148 or [email protected] Description: A request for Design Review, Land Conservation, and Coastal Development Permits to remodel an existing residence and to convert and expand an existing living space under the garage into a second primary unit on the lot with associated grading and site improvements. Public Testimony: Those desiring to be heard in favor of or in opposition to this item will be given an opportunity to do so by participating in Design Review Board meetings by addressing the Design Review Board for up to three minutes or by submitting a written comment. Please submit a completed “Speaker Slip”, including the item number you wish to speak on, to the Planning Staff prior to the announcement of the agenda item. The forms are located near the door at the rear of the Meeting Room. When called to speak, please approach the podium and state your name for the record. Written Comments: Members of the public can participate in the meeting by submitting a written red dot comment via email to [email protected]. The deadline to submit written comments is 12 p.m. on the day of the meeting and the subject line of your email should clearly state the agenda item you are commenting on. Under California Government Code 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in Court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised at the public hearing described in this notice, or written correspondence delivered to the City at, or prior to, the public hearing. Notice Posted and Mailed on October 9, 2025 10/10/2025 CN 31279

CITY OF DEL MAR NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on Monday, October 20, 2025, at 4:30 p.m., (or as soon thereafter as practicable) in the City of Del Mar Town Hall, 1050 Camino del Mar, Del Mar, California, the City Council will conduct a public hearing on the following: Introduction of an Ordinance to Amend Municipal Code Chapters 23.50 and 23.51 related to Trees, Scenic Views, and Sunlight regulations (A25-001) Those desiring to be heard in favor of or in opposition to this item will be given an opportunity to do so by participating in City Council meetings by addressing the City Council for up to three minutes or by submitting a written comment. Please submit a completed “Speaker Slip”, including the item number you wish to speak on, to the City Clerk prior to the Mayor announcing the agenda item. The forms are located near the door at the rear of the Meeting Room. When called to speak, please approach the podium and state your name for the record. Written Comments: Members of the public can participate in the meeting by submitting a written red dot comment via email to [email protected]. The deadline to submit written comments is 12 p.m. on the day of the meeting and the subject line of your email should clearly state the agenda item you are commenting on. If you have questions about the information in this notice, please contact Matt Bator, Email: [email protected] Phone: 858-704-3643. Under California Government Code 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in Court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised at the public hearing described in this notice, or written correspondence delivered to the City at, or prior to, the public hearing. s/s Sarah Krietor, Administrative Services Manager/City Clerk DATE October 6, 2025 10/10/2025 CN 31265

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE TS No. CA-22-910466-NJ Order No.: 220116416-CA-VOI YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 4/15/2015. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, or cash equivalent if deemed acceptable to the trustee, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 to the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state, will be held by duly appointed trustee. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. BENEFICIARY MAY ELECT TO BID LESS THAN THE TOTAL AMOUNT DUE. Trustor(s): GARY HOOD AND NANCY HOOD, HUSBAND AND WIFE AS COMMUNITY PROPERTY WITH RIGHT OF SURVIVORSHIP Recorded: 4/17/2015 as Instrument No. 2015-0186043 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California; Date of Sale: 11/24/2025 at 10:00 AM Place of Sale: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by the statue, located at 250 E. Main St., El Cajon, CA 92020 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $387,409.98 The purported property address is: 5422 KIPLING LANE, CARLSBAD, CA 92008 Assessor’s Parcel No. : 212-102-37-00 All bidders, at the date, time, and place of the scheduled sale, will be required to show satisfactory support to the auctioneer of their ability to pay the amount they intend to bid, unless arrangements have been made with the trustee prior to the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 916-939-0772 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this internet website http://www.qualityloan.com, using the file number assigned to this foreclosure by the Trustee: CA-22-910466-NJ. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the internet website. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO TENANT: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call 619-645-7711, or visit this internet website http://www.qualityloan.com, using the file number assigned to this foreclosure by the Trustee: CA-22-910466-NJ to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. NOTICE TO PROSPECTIVE OWNER-OCCUPANT: Any prospective owner-occupant as defined in Section 2924m of the California Civil Code who is the last and highest bidder at the trustee’s sale shall provide the required affidavit or declaration of eligibility to the auctioneer at the trustee’s sale or shall have it delivered to QUALITY LOAN SERVICE CORPORATION by 5 p.m. on the next business day following the trustee’s sale at the address set forth in the below signature block. NOTICE TO PROSPECTIVE POST-SALE OVER BIDDERS: For post-sale information in accordance with Section 2924m(e) of the California Civil Code, use file number CA-22-910466-NJ and call (866) 645-7711 or login to: http://www.qualityloan.com. The above statutorily mandated notices to Tenant, Prospective Owner-Occupant, and Prospective Post-Sale Over Bidders are brief summaries of what may be required under Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. Compliance with all relevant provisions will be required. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the property address or other common designation, if any, shown herein. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the sale is set aside for any reason, including if the Trustee is unable to convey title, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the monies paid to the Trustee. This shall be the Purchaser’s sole and exclusive remedy. The purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Trustor, the Trustee, the Beneficiary, the Beneficiary’s Agent, or the Beneficiary’s Attorney. If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the note holders right’s against the real property only. Date: QUALITY LOAN SERVICE CORPORATION 2763 Camino Del Rio S San Diego, CA 92108 619-645-7711 For NON SALE information only Sale Line: 916-939-0772 Or Login to: http://www.qualityloan.com Post-Sale Information (CCC 2924m(e)): (866) 645-7711 Reinstatement or Payoff Line: (866) 645-7711 Ext 5318 QUALITY LOAN SERVICE CORPORATION TS No.: CA-22-910466-NJ IDSPub #0250608 10/10/2025 10/17/2025 10/24/2025 CN 31245

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE T.S. No. 25-01656-QQ-CA Title No. 250349413-CA-VOI A.P.N. 157-813-31-00 ATTENTION RECORDER: THE FOLLOWING REFERENCE TO AN ATTACHED SUMMARY IS APPLICABLE TO THE NOTICE PROVIDED TO THE TRUSTOR ONLY PURSUANT TO CIVIL CODE 2923.3 NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 11/12/2018. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check(s) drawn on a state or national bank must be made payable to National Default Servicing Corporation, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state; will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made in an “as is” condition, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Trustor: Paul E Kisner, a married man as his sole and separate property Duly Appointed Trustee: National Default Servicing Corporation Recorded 11/15/2018 as Instrument No. 2018-0475505 (or Book, Page) of the Official Records of San Diego County, California. Date of Sale: 10/31/2025 at 9:00 AM Place of Sale: Entrance of the East County Regional Center, East County Regional Center, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020 Estimated amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $466,450.89 Street Address or other common designation of real property: 19 Kern Court, Oceanside, CA 92057 A.P.N.: 157-813-31-00 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The requirements of California Civil Code Section 2923.5(b)/2923.55(c) were fulfilled when the Notice of Default was recorded. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 800-280-2832 or visit this internet website www.ndscorp.com/sales, using the file number assigned to this case 25-01656-QQ-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the internet website. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO TENANT*: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are a “representative of all eligible tenant buyers” you may be able to purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call 888-264-4010, or visit this internet website www.ndscorp.com, using the file number assigned to this case 25-01656-QQ-CA to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as a “representative of all eligible tenant buyers” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. *Pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code, the potential rights described herein shall apply only to public auctions taking place on or after January 1, 2021, through December 31, 2025, unless later extended. Date: 09/29/2025 National Default Servicing Corporation c/o Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., its agent 1455 Frazee Road, Suite 820 San Diego, CA 92108 Toll Free Phone: 888-264-4010 Sales Line 800-280-2832; Sales Website: www.ndscorp.com Connie Hernandez, Trustee Sale Representative A-4854380 10/03/2025, 10/10/2025, 10/17/2025 CN 31237

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE T.S. No. 25-01634-LD-CA Title No. 250340592-CA-VOI APN. 218-230-30-00 YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 01/03/2023. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check(s) drawn on a state or national bank must be made payable to National Default Servicing Corporation, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state; will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made in an “as is” condition, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Trustor: Fredrick Gunnison, a married man, as his sole and separate property Duly Appointed Trustee: National Default Servicing Corporation Recorded 01/10/2023 as Instrument No. 2023-0005888 (or Book, Page) of the Official Records of San Diego County, California. Date of Sale: : 12/03/2025 at 10:00 AM Place of Sale: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by statue, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020 Estimated amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $922,607.90 Street Address or other common designation of real property: 593 Prado Verde, San Marcos, CA 92069 A.P.N.: 218-230-30-00 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The requirements of California Civil Code Section 2923.5(b)/2923.55(c) were fulfilled when the Notice of Default was recorded. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 714-730-2727 or visit this internet website www.ndscorp.com/sales, using the file number assigned to this case 25-01634-LD-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the internet website. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO TENANT*: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are a “representative of all eligible tenant buyers” you may be able to purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call 888-264-4010, or visit this internet website www.ndscorp.com, using the file number assigned to this case 25-01634-LD-CA to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as a “representative of all eligible tenant buyers” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. *Pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code, the potential rights described herein shall apply only to public auctions taking place on or after January 1, 2021, through December 31, 2025, unless later extended. Date: 09/25/2025 National Default Servicing Corporation c/o Tiffany & Bosco, P.A,, its agent, 1455 Frazee Road, Suite 820 San Diego, CA 92108 Toll Free Phone: 888-264-4010 Sales Line 714-730-2727; Sales Website: www.ndscorp.com Connie Hernandez, Trustee Sales Representative A-4854160 10/03/2025, 10/10/2025, 10/17/2025 CN 31219

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE Trustee Sale No. 184533 Title No. 95531664-12 YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 03/10/2022. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. On 10/31/2025 at 9:00 AM, PRIME RECON LLC, as duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 03/15/2022, as Instrument No. 2022-0114942, in book xx, page xx, of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, State of California, executed by TONYA MASIS BARRETT, AN UNMARRIED WOMAN, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK/CASH EQUIVALENT or other form of payment authorized by 2924h(b), (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States), ENTRANCE OF THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER, EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020. All right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State, described as: FULLY DESCRIBED IN THE ABOVE DEED OF TRUST. APN 298-211-71-47 The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 591 S SIERRA AVE UNIT 47, SOLANA BEACH, CA 92075 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of said Deed of Trust, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $514,317.45 If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and written Notice of Default and Flection to Sell. The undersigned caused a Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. Dated: 9/24/2025 Prime Recon LLC By: Kristen Mazzara, Authorized Signer Prime Recon LLC 27368 Via Industria, Ste 201 Temecula, CA 92590 (888) 725-4142 Prime Recon LLC may be attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained may be used for that purpose. FOR TRUSTEE’S SALE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL: (844) 901-0998 OR VIEW OUR WEBSITE: https://salesinformation.prime-recon.com NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (844) 901-0998 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site – https://salesinformation.prime-recon.com – for information regarding the sale of this property, using the file number assigned to this case: TS#184533. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO TENANT: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call (844) 901-0998 for information regarding the trustee’s sale, or visit this internet website https://salesinformation.prime-recon.com for information regarding the sale of this property, using the file number assigned to this case TS#184533 to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. A-FN4854050 10/03/2025, 10/10/2025, 10/17/2025 CN 31211

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE T.S. No. 21-20550-SP-CA Title No. 210559043-CA-VOI A.P.N. 182-076-16-00 YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 10/24/2006. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check(s) drawn on a state or national bank must be made payable to National Default Servicing Corporation, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state; will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made in an “as is” condition, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Trustor: Gerardo O. Gonzalez and Maria F. Limon de Gonzalez, husband and wife as joint tenants Duly Appointed Trustee: National Default Servicing Corporation Recorded 10/31/2006 as Instrument No. 2006-0775593 (or Book, Page) of the Official Records of San Diego County, California. Date of Sale: : 10/27/2025 at 10:00 AM Place of Sale: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by statue, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020 Estimated amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $1,118,594.41 Street Address or other common designation of real property: 328 E. Olive Street, San Marcos, CA 92069 A.P.N.: 182-076-16-00 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The requirements of California Civil Code Section 2923.5(b)/2923.55(c) were fulfilled when the Notice of Default was recorded. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 714-730-2727 or visit this internet website www.ndscorp.com/sales, using the file number assigned to this case 21-20550-SP-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the internet website. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO TENANT*: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are a “representative of all eligible tenant buyers” you may be able to purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call 888-264-4010, or visit this internet website www.ndscorp.com, using the file number assigned to this case 21-20550-SP-CA to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as a “representative of all eligible tenant buyers” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. *Pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code, the potential rights described herein shall apply only to public auctions taking place on or after January 1, 2021, through December 31, 2025, unless later extended. Date: 09/18/2025 National Default Servicing Corporation c/o Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., its agent, 1455 Frazee Road, Suite 820 San Diego, CA 92108 Toll Free Phone: 888-264-4010 Sales Line 714-730-2727; Sales Website: www.ndscorp.com Connie Hernandez, Trustee Sales Representative A-4853517 09/26/2025, 10/03/2025, 10/10/2025 CN 31187

NOTICE OF PUBLIC LIEN SALE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the contents of the following storage units will be offered for sale at public auction for enforcement of storage lien. The Online Auction will be held Friday, October 24, 2025, per below auction times. Location of Online Auction: www.storagetreasures.com. Storage address: 1566 E. Valley Parkway, Escondido, CA 92027. Terms are CASH ONLY! Valley Rose Self Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid or cancel the auction. The following units may include, but not limited to electronic items, furniture, & household items, unless otherwise stated. Jennifer Zepeda – BBS303 at 1:00 PM Julia Sousa – 106 at 1:15 PM Julia Souse – F219 at 1:30 PM 10/10, 10/17/2025 CN 31275

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF NINA LESLIE CHERNICHEN, aka NINA L. CHERNICHEN, aka NINA CHERNICHEN Case # 25PE001001C To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Nina Leslie Chernichen, aka Nina L. Chernichen, aka Nina Chernichen. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Travis Joseph Chernichen in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Travis Joseph Chernichen be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests the decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Date: November 6, 2025; Time: 1:30 PM; in Dept.: 503. Court address: 1100 Union St., San Diego CA 92101, Central Courthouse. (https://www.sdcourt.ca.gov/sdcourt/probate2/probatevh) Court appearances may be made either in person or virtually, unless otherwise ordered by the Court. Virtual appearances must be made using the department’s Microsoft Teams (“MS Teams”) video link; or by calling the department’s MS Teams conference phone number and using the assigned conference ID number. The MS Teams video conference links and phone numbers can be found at www.sdcourt.ca.gov/ProbateHearings. Plan to check in 15 minutes prior to the scheduled hearing time. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Kimberly T. Lee, Esq. Desert Law Group 74-916 Highway 111 Indian Wells, CA 92210 Telephone: 760.776.9977 10/10, 10/17, 10/24/2025 CN 31267

NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF BULK SALE (UCC 6101 et seq. and B&P 24074 et seq.) Escrow No. 107-043121 NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a bulk sale is about to be made. The name(s) and business address(es) of the Seller(s) are: Bamboo House Chinese Cuisine LLC, 320 N. Midway Drive, Suite B, Escondido, CA 92027 Doing Business as: BAMBOO HOUSE CHINESE CUISINE All other business name(s) and address(es) used by the Seller(s) within three years as stated by the Seller(s) is/are: NONE The location in California of the chief executive office of the Seller is: SAME AS ABOVE The name(s) and address of the Buyer(s) is/are: GOLDENBAMBOOHOUSE, LLC 11947 Dapple Way, San Diego, CA 92128 The location and general description of the assets to be sold are the business, trade name of the business, furniture, fixtures, and equipment, inventory of stock, leasehold interest, leasehold improvements, and goodwill, and transfer of License No. 41-600696 of that certain business known as BAMBOO HOUSE CHINESE CUISINE located at 320 N. Midway Drive, Suite B, Escondido, CA 92027. The Bulk Sale and transfer of the Alcoholic Beverage License is intended to be consummated at the office of: The Heritage Escrow Company, 2550 Fifth Avenue, Suite 800, San Diego CA 92103, Escrow No. 107-043121, Escrow Officer: Christopher Portillo, and the anticipated date of sale/transfer is on or about 11/27/2025. The Bulk Sale IS NOT subject to California Uniform Commercial Code Section 6106.2, but is subject to Section 24074 of the Business and Professions Code. Claims will be accepted until Settlement Agent is notified by the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control of the transfer of the permanent Alcoholic Beverage License to the Buyer. As required by Sec. 24073 of the Business and Professions Code, it has been agreed between the Seller and the Buyer that the consideration for transfer of the business and license is to be paid only after the transfer has been approved by the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control. GOLDENBAMBOOHOUSE, LLC By: /s/ MINSHI KONG, Managing Member 10/10/25 CNS-3974254# CN 31260

NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF BULK SALE (Division 6 of the Commercial Code) Escrow No. 64179DJ (1) Notice is hereby given to creditors of the within named Seller(s) that a bulk sale is about to be made on personal property hereinafter described. (2) The name and business addresses of the seller are: James David Preston and Cherylanne Jackson, 2380 Camino Vida Roble, Suite F, Carlsbad, CA 92011-1507 (3) The location in California of the chief executive office of the Seller is: Same as above (4) The names and business address of the Buyer(s) are: J & M Trophies, Inc., 2380 Camino Vida Roble, Suite F, Carlsbad, CA 92011 (5) The location and general description of the assets to be sold are Inventory, Furniture and Fixtures, Goodwill, Equipment, and Covenant not to Compete of that certain business located at: 2380 Camino Vida Roble, Suite F, Carlsbad, CA 92011-1507. (6) The business name used by the seller(s) at that location is: T-Shirt Factory. (7) The anticipated date of the bulk sale is 10/28/25 at the office of Seright Escrow, Inc., 215 North Marengo Avenue, Suite 130 Pasadena, CA 91101, Escrow No. 64179DJ, Escrow Officer: Jenna Seright & Diane Welch. (8) Claims may be filed with Same as “7” above. (9) The last date for filing claims is 10/27/25. (10) This Bulk Sale is subject to Section 6106.2 of the Uniform Commercial Code. (11) As listed by the Seller, all other business names and addresses used by the Seller within three years before the date such list was sent or delivered to the Buyer are: “NONE”. Dated: September 30, 2025 Transferees: J&M Trophies, Inc. S/ Steven Barros, CEO, CFO, Secretary aka Steve Barros 10/10/25 CNS-3974654# CN 31259

SUMMONS (CITACION JUDICIAL) CASE #: 24CU023943N NOTICE TO DEFENDANT: (AVISO AL DEMANDADO): DAVID C. THOMAS; NAOMI S. THOMAS; SOUTH PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORPORATION; THE SECRETARY OF HOUSING AND URBAN DEVELOPMENT; SAN DIEGO COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF CHILD SUPPORT SERVICES; VIVINT SOLAR DEVELOPER, LLC; SUNRUN INC.; DOES 1 THROUGH 20, inclusive YOU ARE BEING SUED BY PLAINTIFF: (LO ESTÀ DEMANDANDO EL DEMANDANTE): LAKEVIEW LOAN SERVICING, LLC NOTICE! You have been sued. The court may decide against you without your being heard unless you respond within 30 days. Read the information below. You have 30 CALENDAR DAYS after this summons and legal papers are served on you to file a written response at this court and have a copy served on the plaintiff. A letter or phone call will not protect you. Your written response must be in proper legal form if you want the court to hear your case. There may be a court form that you can use for your response. You can find these court forms and more information at the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), your county law library, or the courthouse nearest you. If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the court clerk for a fee waiver form. If you do not file your response on time, you may lose the case by default, and your wages, money, and property may be taken without further warning from the court. There are other legal requirements. You may want to call an attorney right away. If you do not know an attorney, you may want to call an attorney referral service. If you cannot afford an attorney, you may be eligible for free legal services from a nonprofit legal services program. You can locate these nonprofit groups at the California Legal Services Web site (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), or by contacting your local court or county bar association. NOTE: The court has a statutory lien for waived fees and costs on any settlement or arbitration award of $10,000 or more in a civil. case. The court’s lien must be paid before the court will dismiss the case. AVISO! Lo han demandado. Si no responde dentro de 30 días, la corte puede decidir en su contra sin escuchar su versión. Lea la información a continuación. Tiene 30 DÍAS DE CALENDARIO después de que le entreguen esta citación y papeles legales para presentar una respuesta por escrito en esta corte y hacer que se entregue una copia al demandante. Una carta o una llamada telefónica no lo protegen. Su respuesta por escrito tiene que estar en formato legal correcto si desea que procesen su caso en la corte. Es posible que haya un formulario que usted pueda usar para su respuesta. Puede encontrar estos formularios de la corte y más información en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California (www.sucorte.ca.gov), en la biblioteca de leyes de su condado o en la corte que le quede más cerca. Si no puede pagar la cuota de presentación, pida al secretario de la corte que le dé un formulario de exención de pago de cuotas. Si no presenta su respuesta a tiempo, puede perder el caso por incumplimiento y la corte le podrá quitar su sueldo, dinero y bienes sin más advertencia. Hay otros requisitos legales. Es recomendable que llame a un abogado inmediatamente. Si no conoce a un abogado, puede llamar a un servicio de remisión a abogados. Si no puede pagar a un abogado, es posible que cumpla con los requisitos para obtener servicios legales gratuitos de un programa de servicios legales sin fines de lucro. Puede encontrar estos grupos sin fines de lucro en el sitio web de California Legal Services, (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California, (www.sucorte.ca.gov) o poniéndose en contacto con la corte o el colegio de abogados locales. AVISO: Por ley, la corte tiene derecho a reclamar las cuotas y los costos exentos por imponer un gravamen sobre cualquier recuperación de $10,000 ó más de valor recibida mediante un acuerdo o una concesión de arbitraje en un caso de derecho civil. Tiene que pagar el gravamen de la corte antes de que la corte pueda desechar el caso. The name and address of the court is: (El nombre y dirección de la corte es): Superior Court of California County of San Diego North County 325 S. Melrose Dr. Vista CA 92081 The name, address, and telephone number of plaintiff’s attorney, or plaintiff without an attorney, is: (El nombre, la dirección y el número de teléfono del abogado del demandante, o del demandante que no tiene abogado, es): Casper J. Rankin 3333 Camino del Rio South, Suite 225 San Diego CA 92108 Telephone: 858.750.7605 Date: (Fecha), 11/20/2024 Clerk by (Secretario), I. Ledesma Deputy (Adjunto) NOTICE TO THE PERSON SERVED: You are served as an individual. 10/10, 10/17, 10/24, 10/31/2025 STOX 955098 CN 31252

Storage Lien Sale This sale is being conducted pursuant to the California Self Storage Lien Act due to unpaid rent and charges, leading to the enforcement of a Lien on personal property within the storage units. Tenants have the right to redeem their property by paying the outstanding lien amount and associated expenses before the sale. The personal property from the listed storage units will be sold through online competitive bidding at www.storagetreasures.com All Storage Encinitas 860 Regal Road Encinitas CA 92024 760-436-2338 Auction Date: 10/20/2025 Auction Time: ending at 9:00am Tenant Unit and Name: EU063 Brad Newman CL019 Joseph Tackitt 10/10/2025 CN 31251

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE – CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 25CU051934N TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Laura Lynn Drury filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Laura Lynn Drury change to proposed name: Lauralynn Drury Stein. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On November 14, 2025 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 25 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Division. (To appear remotely, check in advance of the hearing for information about how to do so on the court’s website. To find your court’s website, go to www.courts.ca.gov/find-my-court.htm.) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. To change a name on a legal document, including a birth certificate, social security card, driver license, passport, and other identification, a certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be required. Contact the agency(ies) who issues the legal document that needs to be changed, to determine if a certified copy is required. A certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth’ Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be obtained from the Civil Business Office for a fee. Petitioners who are seeking a change of name under the Safe at Home program may contact the assigned department for information on obtaining certified copies. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Filed Date: 09/29/2025 Brad A. Weinreb Judge of the Superior Court. 10/10, 10/17, 10/24, 10/31/2025 CN 31248

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE – CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 25CU052611N TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Konica Mitra filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Konica Mitra change to proposed name: Konica Mitra Jacobsen. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On November 14, 2025 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. N-025 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Division. (To appear remotely, check in advance of the hearing for information about how to do so on the court’s website. To find your court’s website, go to www.courts.ca.gov/find-my-court.htm.) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. To change a name on a legal document, including a birth certificate, social security card, driver license, passport, and other identification, a certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be required. Contact the agency(ies) who issues the legal document that needs to be changed, to determine if a certified copy is required. A certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth’ Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be obtained from the Civil Business Office for a fee. Petitioners who are seeking a change of name under the Safe at Home program may contact the assigned department for information on obtaining certified copies. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Filed Date: 10/01/2025 Brad A. Weinreb Judge of the Superior Court. 10/10, 10/17, 10/24, 10/31/2025 CN 31246

NOTICE OF SALE PERSONAL PROPERTY Notice is hereby given that undersigned intends to sell the personal property described below to enforce a lien imposed on said property pursuant to sections 21700-21716 of the Business and Professions Code, Section 2328 of the Commercial Code, Section 535 of the Penal Code and provisions of the Civil Code. The undersigned will sell said property by competitive bidding, on or after Tuesday, October 14th 2025 at 10:00 A.M. or later. Said property has been stored and is located at “SuperStorage”, 148 Robelini Dr., Vista, CA 92083 Auction is to be held online at www.storagetreasures.com Troy L Stowell (5X10) Gary Wayne Johnson (5X10) Ricardo Serrano (10X10) Mayumi Traylor (10X10) Jesus Contreras (5X10) Riley Sinclair Culp (10X10) Purchases must be paid for at time of sale in CASH ONLY. All purchased items sold as is, where is. Items must be removed at the time of sale. Sales are subject to cancellation in the event of settlement between owner and obligated party. Advertiser Reserves the right to bid. Dated this 30th day of September 2025 Auction by Storagetreasures.com: Phone (855)722-8853 SuperStorage 760-727-1070 10/03, 10/10/2025 CN 31234

NOTICE OF SALE PERSONAL PROPERTY Notice is hereby given that undersigned intends to sell the personal property described below to enforce a lien imposed on said property pursuant to sections 21700-21716 of the Business and Professions Code, Section 2328 of the Commercial Code, Section 535 of the Penal Code and provisions of the Civil Code. The undersigned will sell said property by competitive bidding, on or after Tuesday, 10-14-2025 at 10:00 A.M. or later. Said property has been stored and is located at “SuperStorage”, 415 Olive Ave. & 433 Plymouth Dr., Vista, CA 92083 Auction is to be held online at www.storagetreasures.com Andres J. Casas (Pop-up trailer) Juan Alfredo Bernal (Travel trailer) Yvonna Reyes (10×10) Marjorie McGinnis (11×24) Gabriel Arrazola Maldona (5×10) Ria Nickels (5×5) Michael Edwards (10×10) Betty L. Paez (10×20) Robert C. Krewer (10×20) Purchases must be paid for at time of sale in CASH ONLY. All purchased items sold as is, where is. Items must be removed at the time of sale. Sales are subject to cancellation in the event of settlement between owner and obligated party. Advertiser Reserves the right to bid. Dated this 28th day of September 2025 Auction by Storagetreasures.com: Phone (855)722-8853 SuperStorage 760-726-1800 10/03, 10/10/2025 CN 31224

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF GERDA CORCOVELOS aka GERDA HARVEY Case# 25PE001153C To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Gerda Corcovelos aka Gerda Harvey. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Veronica Embry in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Peter Harvey be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests the decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Date: Nov 04, 2025; Time: 10:15 AM; in Dept.: 504 Room: Daniel S Belsky; Court address: 1100 Union St., San Diego CA 92101, Central Courthouse. https://www.sdcourt.ca.gov/sdcourt/probate2/probatevh Court appearances may be made either in person or virtually, unless otherwise ordered by the Court. Virtual appearances must be made using the department’s Microsoft Teams (“MS Teams”) video link; or by calling the department’s MS Teams conference phone number and using the assigned conference ID number. The MS Teams video conference links and phone numbers can be found at www.sdcourt.ca.gov/ProbateHearings. Plan to check in 15 minutes prior to the scheduled hearing time. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Petitioner: Veronica Embry 1401 El Norte Parkway Spc 208 San Marcos CA 92069 Telephone: 951.505.0977 10/03, 10/10, 10/17/2025 CN 31221

NOTICE OF WAREHOUSE LIEN SALE I am an attorney at law retained to collect these debts. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the mobilehome described below will be sold as is at public sale on October 23, 2025 at the hour of 11:00 a.m., at Space 72, Westwinds Mobile Lodge (Park) located at 4616 N. River Road, Oceanside, California in order to satisfy the lien claimed by the owner of the above mentioned mobilehome park for storage and other related charges incurred by Tim P. Coughlin, Ryan Patrick Coughlin and Neil James Sweet. The Park’s claims are itemized below. The Park may participate in the public sale. Rent & Storage $2,961.12 Electricity – $ 335.63 Water – $ 41.21 Sewer – $ 79.53 Trash – $ 119.55 Rent Control – $ 22.77 Current Claim $3,559.81 Per Diem storage fees will be charged at the rate of $50.00 from October 01, 2025 until the unit is redeemed or sold at public sale whichever occurs first. The sale will be free and clear of all claims, liens and encumbrances of record except for possible liens of unpaid mobilehome registration fees and unpaid taxes, if any. The Park has deemed this unit and the tenancy to be voluntarily vacant. Presently there is no right to keep this unit on Space 72. The Park requires the removal of the mobilehome within 48 hours after the sale. Prospective purchasers must tender a cashier’s check for the full amount of the purchase immediately at the conclusion of the sale. Except for the warranty that this sale is authorized by law, absolutely no warranties of sale are made. The Park reserves the right to postpone and reschedule the sale without further notice. The general public will have access to the Mobile Home Park premises for purposes related to this sale. This sale does not include any contents of the unit and the successful bidder is responsible for the lawful disposition of all remaining contents of the unit. The Mobilehome is described as: One (1) 1999 PalmSprings Single Family Mobile Home; California HCD Decal No.: LAZ8707; Serial Nos.: 23710954LA/LB; HUD Label/Insignia Nos.: ULI488115 & ULI488114; Length: 57’4”; Width: 23’8”. The Park’s claim is itemized above and must be paid by the registered owner or other party in interest within 10 days of this notice in order to redeem the mobilehome, remove it from Space 72 and stop the sale. The Registered Owner’s payment of the sums demanded by this Notice will not reinstate the tenancy (and sub-tenancy, if any) under a rental agreement in default.

NOTICE TO CONSUMER: The law gives you the thirty (30) days after you receive this Notice to dispute the validity of the debt or any part of it. If you do not dispute it within that period, I will assume the debt is valid. If you do dispute it – by notifying me in writing to that effect – I will, as required by law, obtain and mail to you proof of the debt. The law does not require me to wait until the end of the 30 day period before proceeding to collect this debt. If you request proof of the debt within the thirty (30) day period that begins with your receipt of this Notice, the law requires me to suspend my efforts (through litigation or otherwise) to collect the debt until I mail the requested information to you. DATED: 09/25/25 /s/ Michael W. Mihelich, Attorney for Westwinds Mobile Lodge (951) 313-0388 10/3, 10/10/25 CNS-3972189# CN 31215

Notice of Self Storage Sale Please take notice SecureSpace Self Storage Vista located at 220 Huff St Vista CA 92083 intends to hold a public sale to the highest bidder of the property stored by the following tenants at the storage facility. The sale will occur as an online auction via www.storagetreasures.com on 10/22/2025 at 2:30 PM. John R Kane; Jose Garcia; John R Kane; Ivonne Sanchez; Juliana Vaeao; Kimberly Roach; Felipe Gonzalez; Felipe Gonzalez; Alvin C Butler; Daniel Chavez; Kimberly Yumul; Alicia Rich; Miranda Knobel. This sale may be withdrawn at any time without notice. Certain terms and conditions apply. 10/03, 10/10/2025 CN 31208

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF MARK A DE LA TORRE Case# 25PE002639C To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Mark A. De La Torre. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Edward J. De La Torre, in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Edward J. De La Torre be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Date: October 23, 2025; Time: 1:30 PM; in Dept.: 503, Remote Hearing. Court address: 1100 Union St., San Diego CA 92101, Central Courthouse. (https://www.sdcourt.ca.gov/sdcourt/probate2/probatevh) Court appearances may be made either in person or virtually, unless otherwise ordered by the Court. Virtual appearances must be made using the department’s Microsoft Teams (“MS Teams”) video link; or by calling the department’s MS Teams conference phone number and using the assigned conference ID number. The MS Teams video conference links and phone numbers can be found at www.sdcourt.ca.gov/ProbateHearings. Plan to check in 15 minutes prior to the scheduled hearing time. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Carl A. Larson 5531 Cancha de Golf, Ste 205 Rancho Santa, Fe CA 92091 Telephone: 858.756.3743 09/26, 10/03, 10/10/25 CN 31190

SUMMONS (CITACION JUDICIAL) CASE #: 25CU037308N NOTICE TO DEFENDANT: (AVISO AL DEMANDADO): Melanie Goetz, an individual; and DOES 1-100, inclusive YOU ARE BEING SUED BY PLAINTIFF: (LO ESTÀ DEMANDANDO EL DEMANDANTE): Robert Alvarez, an individual NOTICE! You have been sued. The court may decide against you without your being heard unless you respond within 30 days. Read the information below. You have 30 CALENDAR DAYS after this summons and legal papers are served on you to file a written response at this court and have a copy served on the plaintiff. A letter or phone call will not protect you. Your written response must be in proper legal form if you want the court to hear your case. There may be a court form that you can use for your response. You can find these court forms and more information at the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), your county law library, or the courthouse nearest you. If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the court clerk for a fee waiver form. If you do not file your response on time, you may lose the case by default, and your wages, money, and property may be taken without further warning from the court. There are other legal requirements. You may want to call an attorney right away. If you do not know an attorney, you may want to call an attorney referral service. If you cannot afford an attorney, you may be eligible for free legal services from a nonprofit legal services program. You can locate these nonprofit groups at the California Legal Services Web site (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), or by contacting your local court or county bar association. NOTE: The court has a statutory lien for waived fees and costs on any settlement or arbitration award of $10,000 or more in a civil. case. The court’s lien must be paid before the court will dismiss the case. AVISO! Lo han demandado. Si no responde dentro de 30 días, la corte puede decidir en su contra sin escuchar su versión. Lea la información a continuación. Tiene 30 DÍAS DE CALENDARIO después de que le entreguen esta citación y papeles legales para presentar una respuesta por escrito en esta corte y hacer que se entregue una copia al demandante. Una carta o una llamada telefónica no lo protegen. Su respuesta por escrito tiene que estar en formato legal correcto si desea que procesen su caso en la corte. Es posible que haya un formulario que usted pueda usar para su respuesta. Puede encontrar estos formularios de la corte y más información en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California (www.sucorte.ca.gov), en la biblioteca de leyes de su condado o en la corte que le quede más cerca. Si no puede pagar la cuota de presentación, pida al secretario de la corte que le dé un formulario de exención de pago de cuotas. Si no presenta su respuesta a tiempo, puede perder el caso por incumplimiento y la corte le podrá quitar su sueldo, dinero y bienes sin más advertencia. Hay otros requisitos legales. Es recomendable que llame a un abogado inmediatamente. Si no conoce a un abogado, puede llamar a un servicio de remisión a abogados. Si no puede pagar a un abogado, es posible que cumpla con los requisitos para obtener servicios legales gratuitos de un programa de servicios legales sin fines de lucro. Puede encontrar estos grupos sin fines de lucro en el sitio web de California Legal Services, (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California, (www.sucorte.ca.gov) o poniéndose en contacto con la corte o el colegio de abogados locales. AVISO: Por ley, la corte tiene derecho a reclamar las cuotas y los costos exentos por imponer un gravamen sobre cualquier recuperación de $10,000 ó más de valor recibida mediante un acuerdo o una concesión de arbitraje en un caso de derecho civil. Tiene que pagar el gravamen de la corte antes de que la corte pueda desechar el caso. The name and address of the court is: (El nombre y dirección de la corte es): Superior Court of California County of San Diego North County 325 S. Melrose Dr. Vista CA 92081 The name, address, and telephone number of plaintiff’s attorney, or plaintiff without an attorney, is: (El nombre, la dirección y el número de teléfono del abogado del demandante, o del demandante que no tiene abogado, es): Jasmine Motazedi JM Law Firm, APC 23586 Calabasas Rd., Ste 204 Calabasas CA 91302 Telephone: 818.574.8186 Date: (Fecha), 07/16/2025 Clerk by (Secretario), J. Centeno Deputy (Adjunto) NOTICE TO THE PERSON SERVED: You are served as an individual. 09/26, 10/03, 10/10, 10/17/2025 CN 31188

SUMMONS Cross-Complaint (CITACION JUDICIAL-CONTRADEMANDA) SHORT NAME OF CASE: Jia v. Kaufmans et al. CASE #: 24CL016563N NOTICE TO CROSS-DEFENDANT: (AVISO AL CONTRA-DEMANDADO): DIANA JIA, MEIHUA ZHANG, AND DOES 1-10 YOU ARE BEING SUED BY CROSS-COMPLAINANT: (LO ESTÁ DEMANDANDO EL CONTRADEMANDANTE): NERICE KAUFMAN, FRED KAUFMAN, CELIA SCIACCA You have 30 CALENDAR DAYS after this summons and legal papers are served on you to file a written response at this court and have a copy served on the cross-complainant. A letter or phone call will not protect you. Your written response must be in proper legal form if you want the court to hear your case. There may be a court form that you can use for your response. You can find these court forms and more information at the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), your county law library, or the courthouse nearest you. If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the court clerk for a fee waiver form. If you do not file your response on time, you may lose the case by default, and your wages, money, and property may be taken without further warning from the court. There are other legal requirements. You may want to call an attorney right away. If you do not know an attorney, you may want to call an attorney referral service. If you cannot afford an attorney, you may be eligible for free legal services from a nonprofit legal services program. You can locate these nonprofit groups at the California Legal Services Web site (www.lawheipcalifornia.org), the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), or by contacting your local court or county bar association. NOTE: The court has a statutory lien for waived fees and costs on any settlement or arbitration award of $10,000 or more in a civil case. The court’s lien must be paid before the court will dismiss the case. Tiene 30 DIAS DE CALENDARIO después de que le entreguen esta citacion y papeles legales para presentar una respuesta por esqrito en esta corte y hacer que se entregue una copia al contrademandante. Una carta o una llamada telefonica no lo protegen. Su respuesta por escrito tiene que estar en formato legal correcto si desea que procesen su caso en la corte. Es posible que haya un formulario que usted pueda usar para su respuesta. Puede encontrar estos formularios de la corte y más informacion en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California (www.sucorte.ca.gov), en la biblioteca de leyes de su condado o en la corte que le quede más cerca. Si no puede pagar la cuota de presentacion, pida al secretario de la corte que le dé un formulario de exencion de pago de cuotas. Si no presenta su respuesta a tiempo, puede perder el caso por incumplimiento y la corte le podrá quitar su sueldo, dinero y bienes sin más advertencia. Hay otros requisitos legales. Es recomendable que llame a un abogado inmediatamente. Si no conoce a un abogado, puede llamar a un servicio de remision a abogados. Si no puede pagar a un abogado, es posible que cumpla con los requisitos para obtener servicios legales gratuitos de un programa de servicios legales sin fines de lucro. Puede encontrar estos grupos sin fines de lucro en el sitio web de California Legal Services, (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), en ef Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California (www.sucorte.ca.gov), o oniéndose en contacto con la corte o el colegio de abogados locales. AVISO: Por ley, la corte tiene derecho a reclamar las cuotas y los costos exentos por imponer un gravamen sobre cualquier recuperacion de $10,000 o más de valor recibida mediante un acuerdo o una concesion de arbitraje en un caso de derecho civil. Tiene que pagar el gravamen de la corte antes de que la corte pueda desechar el caso. The name and address of the court is: (El nombre y dirección de la corte es): San Diego Superior Court North County 325 S. Melrose Dr. Vista CA 92081 The name, address, and telephone number of cross-complainant’s attorney, or cross-complainant without an attorney, is: (El nombre, la dirección y el número de teléfono del abogado del contrademandante, o del contrademandante que no tiene abogado, es): Jacob Gillick, Esq. 3990 Old Town Ave., Ste A200 San Diego CA 92110 Telephone: 858-250-0656 Date: (Fecha), 06/26/2025 Clerk by (Secretario), V. Navarro, Deputy (Adjunto) NOTICE TO THE PERSON SERVED: You are served as an individual defendant. 09/19, 09/26, 10/03, 10/10/2025 CN 31172

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9018889 Filed: Oct 01, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Dons Market. Located at: 30250 CA-79, Ramona CA 92065 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 11717 Bernardo Plaza Ct. #200, San Diego CA 92128. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. A and M Market LLC, 11717 Bernardo Plaza Ct. #200, San Diego CA 92128. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Robert Martin, 10/10, 10/17, 10/24, 10/31/2025 CN 31285

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9019261 Filed: Oct 07, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Investors Only Builders. Located at: 4901 Morena Blvd. #812, San Diego CA 92117 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 4231 Balboa Ave. PMB 1066, San Diego CA 92117. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Pacific Boat Rentals, Inc. 4231 Balboa Ave. PMB 1066, San Diego CA 92117. This business is conducted by: A. Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 10/07/2025 S/Brandon Baril, 10/10, 10/17, 10/24, 10/31/2025 CN 31284

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9019195 Filed: Oct 07, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. All Clear Window Cleaning. Located at: 1509 Calle Pensamientos, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. All Clear Home Services, 1509 Calle Pensamientos, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/01/2017 S/Andrew Braciszewski, 10/10, 10/17, 10/24, 10/31/2025 CN 31283

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9018856 Filed: Oct 01, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Neuronsource; B. Neuronsource Consulting. Located at: 433 Village Run E., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Dale Jeffrey Wood, 433 Village Run E., Encinitas CA 92024; 2. Robert Eric Mayers, 7803 Calle Lomas, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: General Partnership. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Dale Wood, 10/10, 10/17, 10/24, 10/31/2025 CN 31282

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9019086 Filed: Oct 03, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Edda Books. Located at: 1139 California St., Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Lars Gilman, 1139 California St., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Lars Gilman, 10/10, 10/17, 10/24, 10/31/2025 CN 31278

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9018661 Filed: Sep 29, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Carlsbad International Film Festival; B. Carlsbad Film Festival. Located at: 4008 Layang Layang Cir. #E, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Bradley Wentzel, 4008 Layang Layang Cir. #E, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 09/26/2025 S/Bradley Wentzel, 10/10, 10/17, 10/24, 10/31/2025 CN 31277

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9018658 Filed: Sep 29, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Heart Centered Therapy. Located at: 2358 University Ave. #2039, San Diego CA 92104 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 2850 El Cerro Ct. #309, Carlsbad CA 92010. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Heart Centered Marriage and Family Therapy Inc., 2358 University Ave. #2039, San Diego CA 92104. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Melody Nazari, 10/10, 10/17, 10/24, 10/31/2025 CN 31275

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9019118 Filed: Oct 06, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Lanna’s Cookie. Located at: 1649 Waterlily Way, San Marcos CA 92078 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Lanna Cookie LLC, 1649 Waterlily Way, San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Lanna Thi Ha, 10/10, 10/17, 10/24, 10/31/2025 CN 31271

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9019104 Filed: Oct 06, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Kind Dog Training. Located at: 4001 Pala Rd., Oceanside CA 92057 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Swetlana Xenia Falke, 4001 Pala Rd., Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Swetlana Xenia Falke, 10/10, 10/17, 10/24, 10/31/2025 CN 31270

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9018977 Filed: Oct 02, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Futuro Business Park. Located at: 1547 Jayken Way, Chula Vista CA 91911 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: PO Box 33011, San Diego CA 92163-2011. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Futuro Properties LLC, PO Box 33011, San Diego CA 92163. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Georgina C. Figueroa, 10/10, 10/17, 10/24, 10/31/2025 CN 31269

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9019074 Filed: Oct 03, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Momias GTO Auto Detailing. Located at: 14367 Ava Ln., Valley Center CA 92082 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Omar López Valadez, 14367 Ava Ln., Valley Center CA 92082. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/ Omar López Valadez, 10/10, 10/17, 10/24, 10/31/2025 CN 31266

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9017598 Filed: Sep 12, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Hyperworld. Located at: 4899 Sevilla Way, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Jerel Drew Robison, 4899 Sevilla Way, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 09/04/2025 S/Jerel Drew Robison, 10/10, 10/17, 10/24, 10/31/2025 CN 31264

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9018616 Filed: Sep 26, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Parallel 33 Public Relations. Located at: 1150 Garden View Rd. #230824, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Parallel 33 Entertainment, 1150 Garden View Rd. #230824, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/01/2013 S/Carina Sammartino, 10/10, 10/17, 10/24, 10/31/2025 CN 31263

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9018609 Filed: Sep 26, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Studio 33 Books. Located at: 1150 Garden View Rd. #230824, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Parallel 33 Entertainment, 1150 Garden View Rd. #230824, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 07/01/2025 S/Carina Sammartino, 10/10, 10/17, 10/24, 10/31/2025 CN 31262

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9019081 Filed: Oct 03, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Tiny Otter; B. Zann Pointe Co. Located at: 2244 Faraday Ave. #124, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Suzanne Carolyn Hammond, 2244 Faraday Ave. #124, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 07/01/2025 S/Suzanne Carolyn Hammond, 10/10, 10/17, 10/24, 10/31/2025 CN 31261

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9019075 Filed: Oct 03, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. M Squared Consulting. Located at: 4855 Belvista Ct., San Diego CA 92130 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Mary Mohamadi, PO Box 683, Del Mar CA 92014. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 10/01/2025 S/Mary Mohamadi, 10/10, 10/17, 10/24, 10/31/2025 CN 31258

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9018647 Filed: Sep 29, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Coleman Consulting. Located at: 5614 Willowmere Ln., San Diego Ca 92130 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Snaggo LLC, 5614 Willowmere Ln., San Diego CA 92130. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 08/01/2025 S/Michael Coleman, 10/10, 10/17, 10/24, 10/31/2025 CN 31257

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9019010 Filed: Oct 02, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Kruzic Woodworks. Located at: 2741 Reynard Way, San Diego CA 92103 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Jason Robert Kruzic, 2741 Reynard Way, San Diego CA 92103. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 10/01/2025 S/Jason Kruzic, 10/10, 10/17, 10/24, 10/31/2025 CN 31256

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9018903 Filed: Oct 01, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Any Means Creative LLC. Located at: 6353 Corte del Abeto #B100, Carlsbad CA 92011 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Any Means Creative LLC, 6353 Corte del Abeto #B100, Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 10/01/2025 S/Timothy McGovern, 10/10, 10/17, 10/24, 10/31/2025 CN 31255

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9018939 Filed: Oct 02, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Shoreline Skin Clinic. Located at: 100 Chesterfield Dr. #D, Cardiff by the Sea CA 92007 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Anna Ginsberg Nursing Corporation PC, 100 Chesterfield Dr. #D, Cardiff by the Sea CA 92007. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 10/02/2025 S/Anna Ginsberg, 10/10, 10/17, 10/24, 10/31/2025 CN 31254

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9018058 Filed: Sep 19, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Wheel Man. Located at: 2020 Aura Cir., Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: PO Box 52, Oceanside CA 92049. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Matthew Brownell, 2020 Aura Cir., Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 09/19/2025 S/Matthew Brownell, 10/10, 10/17, 10/24, 10/31/2025 CN 31253

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9018445 Filed: Sep 24, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Halo and Hive Salon. Located at: 9932 Mercy Rd. #107, San Diego CA 92129 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 9933 Caminito Chirimolla, San Diego CA 92131. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Barber by the Beach LLC, 9933 Caminito Chirimolla, San Diego CA 92131. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 08/08/2025 S/Devin Jacanin, 10/10, 10/17, 10/24, 10/31/2025 CN 31250

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9017889 Filed: Sep 17, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Socratix. Located at: 711 Center Dr #105, San Marcos CA 92069 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Daniel Christopher Aglugub, 711 Center Dr. #105, San Marcos CA 92069. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Daniel Christopher Aglugub, 10/10, 10/17, 10/24, 10/31/2025 CN 31247

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9018829 Filed: Oct 01, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Child Molesters Behind Bars Keeping Children Safe. Located at: 2240 Encinitas Blvd. #D4, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. The Innocent Justice Foundation, 2240 Encinitas Blvd. #D4, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 08/30/2010 S/Jill Collins, 10/10, 10/17, 10/24, 10/31/2025 CN 31244

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9018390 Filed: Sep 24, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Drip Love; B. Drip. Located at: 8070 Camino Montego, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 4764 E. Sunrise Dr. #475, Tucson AZ 85718. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Maktub 8 Inc., 4764 E. Sunrise Dr #475, Tucson AZ 85718. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 05/01/2025 S/Ryan Owen, 10/03, 10/10, 10/17, 10/24/2025 CN 31243

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9018247 Filed: Sep 22, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Glow and Behold; B. Glow and Behold Lotion. Located at: 2145 Pleasant Grove Rd., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Glow and Behold, LLC, 2145 Pleasant Grove Rd., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Kelli Noonan, 10/03, 10/10, 10/17, 10/24/2025 CN 31242

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9018751 Filed: Sep 30, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. COASTALVIEW DENTAL. Located at: 1293 Encinitas Blvd., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 16917 Rendezvous Cir., San Diego CA 92127. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Dr H Afif DDS Dentistry Professional Corporation, 16917 Rendezvous Cir., San Diego CA 92127. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Hammad Afif, 10/03, 10/10, 10/17, 10/24/2025 CN 31241

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9018725 Filed: Sep 30, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. SerenCutz Barber. Located at: 1022 N. El Camino Real #106, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 748 Sugar Pine St., Oceanside CA 92058. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Esmeralda Rivera, 748 Sugar Pine St., Oceanside CA 92058. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Esmeralda Rivera, 10/03, 10/10, 10/17, 10/24/2025 CN 31238

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9018705 Filed: Sep 29, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. SD Probate Group. Located at: 10620 Treena St. #230, San Diego CA 92131 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 125 Hillcrest Dr. #1, Encinitas CA 92024. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Curtis McDaniel, 125 Hillcrest Dr #1, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Curtis McDaniel, 10/03, 10/10, 10/17, 10/24/2025 CN 31235

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9017579 Filed: Sep 11, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Club Z ! In-Home Tutoring Services. Located at: 6634 Towhee Ln., Carlsbad CA 92011 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Cave2Crib, Inc., 6634 Towhee Ln., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 02/02/2009 S/Deborah Ku, 10/03, 10/10, 10/17, 10/24/2025 CN 31227

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9017923 Filed: Sep 17, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Taza De Fe. Located at: 1927 Westinghouse St., San Diego CA 92111 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Yemina Ayala, 1927 Westinghouse St., San Diego CA 92111. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Yemina Ayala, 10/03, 10/10, 10/17, 10/24/2025 CN 31226

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9018604 Filed: Sep 26, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Escalona Renewables. Located at: 4962 Verona St., Oceanside CA 92056 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 1895 Avenida del Oro #4022, Oceanside CA 92056. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Jorge Hebert Escalona, 1895 Avenida del Oro #4022, Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Jorge Hebert Escalona, 10/03, 10/10, 10/17, 10/24/2025 CN 31223

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9016409 Filed: Aug 26, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Summit to Sand Bookkeeping Services. Located at: 2161 Via Sonora, Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. David Jeffrey Aldama, 2161 Via Sonora, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/David Jeffrey Aldama, 10/03, 10/10, 10/17, 10/24/2025 CN 31218

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9017905 Filed: Sep 17, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Body20 Del Mar. Located at: 2321 Altisma Way, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. 5K Fitness LLC, 2321 Altisma Way, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 05/12/2025 S/Kaleigh S. Kellner, 10/03, 10/10, 10/17, 10/24/2025 CN 31212

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9018246 Filed: Sep 22, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Pupperidge Farm. Located at: 1037 Olive Crest Dr., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Nanci Mettler Williams, 1037 Olive Crest Dr., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Nanci Mettler Williams, 09/26, 10/03, 10/10, 10/17/2025 CN 31206

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9016699 Filed: Aug 29, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Townsend Renovation and Design. Located at: 1075 Chinquapin Ave., Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Jason Townsend, 1075 Chinquapin Ave., Carlsbad CA 92008; 2. David Haglund, 4128 Gamma St., San Diego CA 92113. This business is conducted by: Joint Venture. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Jason Townsend, 09/26, 10/03, 10/10, 10/17/2025 CN 31203

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9017670 Filed: Sep 15, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Garrett Electric. Located at: 7700 Rocio St., Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. AJLMG, Inc., 7700 Rocio St., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 11/01/1987 S/Lisa Garrett, 09/26, 10/03, 10/10, 10/17/2025 CN 31202

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9015677 Filed: Aug 14, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Doctors Express of Oceanside; B. 828 Urgent Care. Located at: 4171 Oceanside Blvd. #109, Oceanside CA 92056 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 5210 Milton Rd., Carlsbad CA 92008. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Next Step Medical Inc., 5210 Milton Rd, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 02/27/2011 S/Kari Knowles, 09/26, 10/03, 10/10, 10/17/2025 CN 31199

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9018221 Filed: Sep 22, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. NetRev Digital. Located at: 117 Rosebay Dr. #14, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Connor Gerald Trippet, 117 Rosebay Dr. #14, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Connor Gerald Trippet, 09/26, 10/03, 10/10, 10/17/2025 CN 31197

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9016987 Filed: Sep 04, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. BTS Consulting Services. Located at: 3828 Centraloma Dr., San Diego CA 92107 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Barbara Barrett Lowell, 3828 Centraloma Dr., San Diego CA 92107; 2. Jeffrey Owens Lowell, 3828 Centraloma Dr., Ocean Beach CA 92107. This business is conducted by: A General Partnership. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 02/04/1911 S/Barbara Barrett Lowell, 09/26, 10/03, 10/10, 10/17/2025 CN 31196

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9018193 Filed: Sep 22, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. SoCal Junkman. Located at: 24831 Georgia Sue, Laguna Hills CA 92653 Orange. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. George W. Carter II, 1726 S. Clementine St., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 09/22/2025 S/George W. Carter II, 09/26, 10/03, 10/10, 10/17/2025 CN 31195

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9017414 Filed: Sep 10, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Tidal Babes Scuba Co. Located at: 3841 Camino Lindo, San Diego CA 92122 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Tidal Babes Scuba Co LLC, 3841 Camino Lindo, San Diego CA 92122. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Rebecca Ingram, 09/26, 10/03, 10/10, 10/17/2025 CN 31194

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9017081 Filed: Sep 05, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Transformed To Sell, Inc. Located at: 1619 S. Rancho Santa Fe Rd. #D, San Marcos CA 92078 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Tori Prince, 1929 Cassia Rd. #203, Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 10/03/2017 S/Tori Prince, 09/26, 10/03, 10/10, 10/17/2025 CN 31193

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9017478 Filed: Sep 11, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Casago San Diego; B. Casago SD. Located at: 1559 Parkview Dr., Vista CA 92081 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 825 College Blvd. #102-301, Oceanside CA 92057. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. ELEVAT3 Inc., 825 College Blvd #102-301, Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 09/06/2025 S/David Carter, 09/26, 10/03, 10/10, 10/17/2025 CN 31192

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9017525 Filed: Sep 11, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Arts Attack. Located at: 3445 Corte Viejo, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Arts Attack LLC, 3445 Corte Viejo, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 09/11/2025 S/Sara Osterink, 09/26, 10/03, 10/10, 10/17/2025 CN 31191

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9017459 Filed: Sep 10, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Baon Vending. Located at: 2930 Norman Strasse #111, San Marcos CA 92069 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 3025 NE 205t St., Lake Forest Park WA 98155. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Baon LLC, 3025 NE 205th St., Lake Forest Park WA 98155. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 03/31/2025 S/Taylor Sather, 09/26, 10/03, 10/10, 10/17/2025 CN 31186

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9016335 Filed: Aug 26, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Citrus Garden Residential Care. Located at: 704 Via Ladera, Escondido CA 92029 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Annie Allen, 704 Via Ladera, Escondido CA 92029. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 02/25/2016 S/Annie Allen, 09/26, 10/03, 10/10, 10/17/2025 CN 31184

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9017190 Filed: Sep 08, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Eclectic Coffee. Located at: 4236 50th St., San Diego CA 92115 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Amy Adilene Hernandez, 4236 50th St., San Diego CA 92115; 2. Elizabeth Ramos, 4236 50th St., San Diego CA 92115. This business is conducted by: Co-Partners. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Elizabeth Ramos, 09/26, 10/03, 10/10, 10/17/2025 CN 31182

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9017875 Filed: Sep 17, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Oceanside Art Collective. Located at: 427 S. Coast Hwy, Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 1066 Gallery Dr., Oceanside CA 92057. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Moline LLC, 1066 Gallery Dr., Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Elya Moline, 09/26, 10/03, 10/10, 10/17/2025 CN 31181

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9017874 Filed: Sep 17, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Elya Moline Creations. Located at: 1066 Gallery Dr., Oceanside CA 92057 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Moline LLC, 1066 Gallery Dr., Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 02/22/2024 S/Elya Moline, 09/26, 10/03, 10/10, 10/17/2025 CN 31180

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9017860 Filed: Sep 17, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Journey Golf Rental. Located at: 904 Melaleuca Ave. #L, Carlsbad CA 92011 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Ascent Ally LLC, 904 Melaleuca Ave. #L, Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 09/16/2025 S/Jonathan Ramirez, 09/26, 10/03, 10/10, 10/17/2025 CN 31179

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9017815 Filed: Sep 16, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Jitters Coffee Pub. Located at: 510 N. Coast Hwy #D, Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Friendly Coffee Inc., 510 N. Coast Hwy #D, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 03/01/2025 S/Vallie Gilley, 09/26, 10/03, 10/10, 10/17/2025 CN 31178

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9017828 Filed: Sep 16, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Booxkeeping San Diego North. Located at: 5423 Lake Murray Blvd. #13, La Mesa CA 91942 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 2712 Loker Ave. West #1052, Carlsbad CA 92010. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Effortless Finances by S&A LLC, 2712 Loker Ave. West #1052, Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 03/14/2025 S/Alejandra Hernandez, 09/26, 10/03, 10/10, 10/17/2025 CN 31177

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9016132 Filed: Aug 21, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Deals on Wheels. Located at: 7979 Aero Dr. #1270, San Diego CA 92111 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Ouranos Loulakis, 7979 Aero Dr. #1270, San Diego CA 92111. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 07/07/2025 S/Ouranos Loulakis, 09/26, 10/03, 10/10, 10/17/2025 CN 31176

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9017637 Filed: Sep 12, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Color Crafters Collision & Auto Body Repair; B. Color Crafters Collision and Auto Body. Located at: 2017 Oceanside Blvd., Oceanside CA.92054 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Lozoya Collision LLC, 1190 Piccard Ave., San Diego CA 92154. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 09/03/2025 S/Fernando Lozoya, 09/19, 09/26, 10/03, 10/10/2025 CN 31175

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9017491 Filed: Sep 11, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Sun Garden. Located at: 6310 Caminito del Pastel, San Diego CA 92111 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Richard Allan Messenger, 6310 Caminito del Pastel, San Diego CA 92111. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 09/11/2025 S/Richard A. Messenger, 09/19, 09/26, 10/03, 10/10/2025 CN 31168

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9017654 Filed: Sep 15, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Bruni Family Real Estate Group. Located at: 8702 La Mesa Blvd., La Mesa CA 91942 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Lisa Bruni, 8702 La Mesa Blvd., La Mesa CA 91942. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/05/2022 S/Lisa Bruni, 09/19, 09/26, 10/03, 10/10/2025 CN 31167

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9017611 Filed: Sep 12, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Bun’s Brigade. Located at: 470 Activity Way #108, Oceanside CA 92058 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. The Bun’s Brigade LLC, 470 Activity Way #108, Oceanside CA 92058. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Christopher Michael Armack, 09/19, 09/26, 10/03, 10/10/2025 CN 31166

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9015157 Filed: Aug 07, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. AC Plumbing Construction. Located at: 2244 Faraday Ave. #U-163, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Armon Carter Plumbing Inc., 2244 Faraday Ave. #U-163, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Armon Carter,, 09/19, 09/26, 10/03, 10/10/2025 CN 31165

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9017212 Filed: Sep 08, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Carlsbad Local Realty. Located at: 1420 Kettner Blvd. #100, San Diego CA 92101 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 6306 Encanto Dr., Carlsbad CA 92009. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Shahin A. Ketabian, 6306 Encanto Dr., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Shahin A. Ketabian, 09/19, 09/26, 10/03, 10/10/2025 CN 31164

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9017520 Filed: Sep 11, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. E.N.A. Contracting; B. SoCal Bath and Shower. Located at: 1286 E. Lincoln Ave., Escondido CA 92027 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Esteban Noe Avila, 1286 E. Lincoln Ave., Escondido CA 92027. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 09/11/2025 S/Esteban Noe Avila, 09/19, 09/26, 10/03, 10/10/2025 CN 31159

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9016688 Filed: Aug 29, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Total Control Comfort Solutions. Located at: 933 Newport St., Oceanside CA 92057 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. TRWTF, 933 Newport St., Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Jason D. Neel, 09/19, 09/26, 10/03, 10/10/2025 CN 31158

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9017453 Filed: Sep 10, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Celestial Beauty. Located at: 390 Oak Ave. #J, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Gabriella Christina Rovin, 390 Oak Ave. #J, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Gabriella Rovin, 09/19, 09/26, 10/03, 10/10/2025 CN 31154

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9015474 Filed: Aug 13, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Cocina del Rancho. Located at: 16089 San Dieguito Rd., Rancho Santa Fe CA 92067 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 1933 San Elijo Ave., Cardiff by the Sea CA 92007. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Rancho Santa Fe Holding LLC, 1933 San Elijo Ave., Cardiff by the Sea CA 92007. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 12/21/2018 S/Gaetano Cicciotti, 09/19, 09/26, 10/03, 10/10/2025 CN 31153

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9017365 Filed: Sep 10, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Garcia Auto Wholesale. Located at: 2275 Element Way #5, Chula Vista CA 91915 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Mauricio Esteban Garcia, 2275 Element Way #5, Chula Vista CA 91915. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Mauricio Esteban Garcia, 09/19, 09/26, 10/03, 10/10/2025 CN 31148