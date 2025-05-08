Legal Notices, May 9, 2025

CITY OF CARLSBAD RESOLUTION NO. 2025-084 A RESOLUTION OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF CARLSBAD, CALIFORNIA, DECLARING ITS INTENTION TO REPEAL CARLSBAD MUNICIPAL CODE CHAPTER 3.37 AND DISESTABLISH THE CARLSBAD TOURISM BUSINESS IMPROVEMENT DISTRICT ESTABLISHED IN 2005 AND FIXING THE TIME AND PLACE OF A PUBLIC HEARING WHEREAS, on Nov. 15, 2005, the City Council of the City of Carlsbad approved Ordinance No. NS-778 enacting Chapter 3.37 of the Carlsbad Municipal Code establishing the Carlsbad Tourism Business Improvement District (“Old CTBID”) under the Parking and Business Improvement Area Law of 1989 (California Streets and Highways Code Section 36500 et seq.); and WHEREAS, the City Council formed a new Carlsbad Tourism Business Improvement District on April 18, 2023 (“New CTBID”) under the Property and Business Improvement District Law of 1994 (California Streets and Highways Code Section 36600 et seq.) (“94 Law”) as effectuated in City Council Resolution No. 2023-118; and WHEREAS, the New CTBID will continue to promote tourism and visitor services with Visit Carlsbad as the contracted Owners’ Association as defined under the 94 Law; and WHEREAS, as a result of the New CTBID’s establishment, the Old CTBID has wound down operations and exhausted its remaining funds as of November 13, 2024; and WHEREAS, as a result of disestablishing the Old CTBID, Chapter 3.37 of the Carlsbad Municipal Code will become obsolete; and WHEREAS, the City Council has the authority to disestablish the Old CTBID under California Streets and Highways Code Section 36550. NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED by the City Council of the City of Carlsbad, California, as follows: That the above recitations are true and correct. That the proposed action to adopt a resolution declaring an intention to repeal Carlsbad Municipal Code Chapter 3.37 and disestablish the Carlsbad Tourism Business Improvement District established in 2005 and fixing the time and place of a public hearing is exempt from environmental review under CEQA Guidelines Sections 15061(b)(3) and 15378(b)(5) as it can be seen with certainty that there is no possibility the proposed action may have a significant effect on the environment. That the City Council declares its intention to disestablish the Old CTBID. That there are no remaining assets to dispose of acquired with the revenues of the assessments levied and collected for the Old CTBID’s projects, programs, activities, and administration. That the time and place for the public hearing to hear testimony on disestablishing the Old CTBID is set for May 20, 2025, at 5:00 p.m., or as soon thereafter as the matter can be heard, at Carlsbad City Hall, 1200 Carlsbad Village Drive, Carlsbad, CA 92008. That the City Council declares its intention to introduce an ordinance repealing Carlsbad Municipal Code Chapter 3.37 contemporaneously with the disestablishment of the Old CTBID. PASSED, APPROVED AND ADOPTED at a Regular Meeting of the City Council of the City of Carlsbad on the 22nd day of April, 2025, by the following vote, to wit: AYES: BLACKBURN, BHAT-PATEL, ACOSTA, BURKHOLDER, SHIN. NAYS: NONE. ABSTAIN: NONE. ABSENT: NONE. PUBLISH DATE: May 9, 2025 City of Carlsbad | City Council 05/09/2025 CN 30532

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT 505 S. Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 Phone: (760) 633-2710 | Email: [email protected] | Web: www.encinitasca.gov City Hall Hours: Monday through Thursday 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM and every other Friday (05/16, 05/30, etc.) 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM NOTICE OF PENDING ACTION ON ADMINISTRATIVE APPLICATION AND COASTAL DEVELOPMENT PERMIT PROJECT NAME: Santo Tomas ADU and Addition; CASE NUMBER: CDPNF-007576-2024; FILING DATE: August 21, 2024; APPLICANT: Gustav Tomas; LOCATION: 213 Sanford Ave (APN: 254-111-59); PROJECT DESCRIPTION: A coastal development permit for the construction of a 624-square-foot accessory dwelling unit attached to an existing single-family dwelling; ZONING/OVERLAY: R8/Coastal Zone Overlay; ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project has been determined to be exempt from environmental review pursuant to California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) guidelines section 15303, which exempts the construction of a new accessory dwelling unit.. None of the exceptions in Section 15300.2 of the CEQA Guidelines apply, and no historical resources will be impacted by the proposed development; STAFF CONTACT: Charlotte Brenner, Assistant Planner: (760) 633-2784 or [email protected] PRIOR TO 5:00 PM ON MONDAY, MAY 19, 2025 ANY INTERESTED PERSON MAY REVIEW THE APPLICATION AND PRESENT TESTIMONY, ORALLY OR IN WRITING, TO THE DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT. WRITTEN TESTIMONY IS PREFERRED IN ORDER TO HAVE A RECORD OF THE COMMENTS RECEIVED. If additional information is not required, the Development Services Department will render a determination on the application, pursuant to Section 2.28.090 of the City of Encinitas Municipal Code, after the close of the review period. An Appeal of the Department’s determination accompanied by the appropriate filing fee may be filed within 10-calendar days from the date of the determination. Appeals will be considered by the City Council pursuant to Chapter 1.12 of the Municipal Code. Any filing of an appeal will suspend this action as well as any processing of permits in reliance thereon in accordance with Encinitas Municipal Code Section 1.12.020(D)(1) until such time as an action is taken on the appeal. The above item is located within the Coastal Zone and requires the issuance of a regular coastal development permit. The action of the Development Services Director may not be appealed to the California Coastal Commission. Under California Government Code Sec. 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised regarding the matter described in this notice or written correspondence delivered to the City at or prior to the date and time of the determination. 05/09/2025 CN 30531

CITY OF ENCINITAS RESOLUTION NO. 2025-41 A RESOLUTION OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF ENCINITAS, CALIFORNIA, DECLARING ITS INTENTION TO ORDER THE RENEWAL OF THE ENCINITAS LANDSCAPE AND LIGHTING DISTRICT FOR FY 2025-26 AND SETTING OF A PUBLIC HEARING ON MAY 21, 2025, PURSUANT TO THE PROVISIONS OF DIVISION 15, PART 2 OF THE STREETS AND HIGHWAYS CODE OF THE STATE OF CALIFORNIA WHEREAS, in 1987, the City Council of the City of Encinitas, California formed a Landscape and Lighting District pursuant to the terms and provisions of the “Landscaping and Lighting Act of 1972”, being Division 15, Part 2 of the Streets and Highways Code of the State of California, in what is known and designated as: ENCINITAS LANDSCAPE & LIGHTING DISTRICT (hereinafter referred to as the “District”); WHEREAS, at this time there has been presented and approved by this City Council, the preliminary Engineer’s Report (“Report”) as required by law, and this City Council is desirous of moving forth with the proceedings for said annual levy; and WHEREAS, at this time, the City Council is desirous to take proceedings to provide for the annual levy of assessments for the next ensuing fiscal year to provide for the costs and expenses necessary for the continued maintenance of improvements within said District. NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED AS FOLLOWS: SECTION 1. That the above recitals are all true and correct. SECTION 2. That the Preliminary Report as presented consists of the following: A. Plans and Specifications B. Estimate of Costs C. Assessment Roll D. Method of Apportionment E. Property Owner List F. Assessment District Diagram SECTION 3. That the Preliminary Report regarding the annual levy for said District which Report is for operation and maintenance of public street lighting, traffic signals, and landscaping for the Fiscal Year 2025-26 is hereby approved and is directed to be filed in the Office of the City Clerk as a permanent record and to remain open to the public for inspection. SECTION 4. That the public interest and convenience requires, and it is the intention of this City Council to order, the annual assessment levy for the District as set forth and described in said Preliminary Report, and further it is determined to be in the best public interest and convenience to levy and collect annual assessments to pay the costs and expenses of said maintenance of improvements as estimated in said Preliminary Report. SECTION 5. The assessments levied and collected shall be for the maintenance of certain improvements, as set forth in the Preliminary Report, referenced and so incorporated herein. SECTION 6. The County Auditor shall enter on the County Assessment Roll the amount of the assessments, and shall collect said assessments at the same time and in the same manner as County taxes are collected. After collection by the County, the net amount of the assessments, after the deduction of any compensation due to the County for collection, shall be paid to the City of Encinitas for purposes of paying for the costs and expenses of said District. SECTION 7. That all monies collected shall be deposited in a special fund known as: “ENCINITAS LANDSCAPE & LIGHTING DISTRICT” Payment shall be made out of said fund only for the purpose provided for in this Resolution, and in order to expedite the making of this maintenance or improvement, the City Council may transfer into said special fund, from any available source, such funds as it may deem necessary to expedite the proceedings. Any funds shall be repaid out of the proceeds of the assessments provided for in this Resolution. SECTION 8. Said contemplated maintenance and improvement work is, in the opinion of this City Council, of special and direct benefit to the properties within the boundaries of the City-wide District, and this City Council makes the costs and expenses of said maintenance and improvements chargeable upon a District, which District said City Council hereby declares to be the District benefited by said maintenance and improvements, and to be further assessed to pay the costs and expenses thereof. Said District shall include each and every parcel of land within the boundaries of said District, as said District is shown within said Preliminary Report, as approved by this City Council and on file in the Office of the City Clerk, and so designated by the name of the District. SECTION 9. Any lots of land known as public property and used exclusively in the performance of a public function, as the same are defined in Section 22663 of Division 15, Part 2 of the Streets and Highways Code of the State of California, which are included within the boundaries of the District, shall be omitted and exempt from any assessment to be made under these proceedings to cover any of the costs and expenses of said operation and maintenance work, unless these properties are located within the boundaries of the Encinitas Ranch Specific Plan. SECTION 10. The City Council establishes the following assessments for FY 2025-26: Zone A (Citywide Street Lighting, Landscaping, and Traffic Signals) = $5.22 Zone B (Localized Residential Street Lighting) = $9.90 Zone C (Localized Commercial Street Lighting) = $2.18 Zone D (Localized Landscaping) = $25.24 Zone E (Localized Landscaping) = $0 Zone F (Localized Landscaping) = $0 Zone G (Localized Landscaping) = $579.00 Zone H (Localized Lighting and Landscaping) = $100.00 SECTION 11. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT 6:00 PM ON MAY 21, 2025, AT THE REGULAR MEETING OF THE ENCINITAS CITY COUNCIL, AT THE CITY COUNCIL CHAMBERS, 505 S. VULCAN AVENUE, ENCINITAS, CALIFORNIA, IS THE TIME AND PLACE FIXED BY REFERENCE FOR A PUBLIC HEARING FOR THE ANNUAL LEVY OF ASSESSMENTS, RESPECTIVELY, TO THE EXTENT OF THE OPERATION AND MAINTENANCE, AND ANY OTHER MATTERS CONTAINED IN THIS RESOLUTION. ANY PERSONS WHO WISH TO OBJECT TO THE PROCEEDINGS FOR THE ANNUAL LEVY SHOULD FILE A WRITTEN PROTEST WITH THE CITY CLERK PRIOR TO THE TIME SET AND SCHEDULED FOR SAID PUBLIC HEARING. SECTION 12. That the City Clerk is hereby authorized and directed to publish a copy of this Resolution in a newspaper of general circulation within said City, said publication shall be not less than ten (10) days before the date set for said Public Hearing. SECTION 13. That this Resolution shall take effect immediately upon adoption. SECTION 14. For any and all information relating to the proceedings, protest procedure, and documentation and/or information of a procedural or technical nature, your attention is directed to the below listed person at the local agency or department so designated: David Lisenbee, Senior Management Analyst City of Encinitas 505 South Vulcan Avenue Encinitas, CA 92024 (760) 943-2231

PASSED, APPROVED AND ADOPTED this 23rd day of April 2025 by the City Council of the City of Encinitas, State of California. \Bruce Ehlers Bruce Ehlers, Mayor ATTEST: \Kathy Hollywood Kathy Hollywood, City Clerk APPROVED AS TO FORM: \Tarquin Preziosi Tarquin Preziosi, City Attorney CERTIFICATION: I, Kathy Hollywood, City Clerk of the City of Encinitas, California, do hereby certify under penalty of perjury that the foregoing Resolution was duly adopted at a regular meeting of the City Council on the 23rd day of April 2025 by the following vote: AYES: Ehlers, O’Hara, San Antonio, Shaffer NOES: None ABSENT: Lyndes ABSTAIN: None \Kathy Hollywood Kathy Hollywood, City Clerk 05/09/2025 CN 30520

CITY OF VISTA NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING REGARDING FORMATION OF THE VISTA CITYWIDE STREET MAINTENANCE ASSESSMENT DISTRICT NO. 2025-1 Notice is hereby given that the City Council of the City of Vista will hold a public hearing at 5:30 pm, Tuesday, May 13, 2025, at 200 Civic Center Drive, Vista CA regarding the proposed formation of the Vista Citywide Street Maintenance Assessment District No. 2025-1. All interested parties may attend and be heard. For details regarding the boundaries, basis of the assessment, and the term of the assessment, reference is made to the Engineer’s Report which is available for review at the City of Vista City Council Chambers, located at 200 Civic Center Drive, Vista California or online at: https://portal.laserfiche.com/Portal/DocView.aspx?id=2194378&repo=r-3f0b2553 To submit a comment in writing, email [email protected] and write the item number and/or title of the item in the subject line. Oral comments will also be accepted by leaving a message at 760- 643-2815. Please include your name and the spelling, as well as the item number or title of the item you wish to speak about. All comments received by 2:00 pm will be emailed (voice messages will be summarized) to the City Council members and included as an “Add to Packet” on the City’s website prior to the meeting. Please note, comments will not be read at the meeting. Kathy Valdez, City Clerk 05/02/2025, 05/09/2025 CN 30482

CITY OF VISTA NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING REGARDING FORMATION OF THE VISTA CITYWIDE LandscapING AND LIGHTING Maintenance ASSESSMENT District No. 2025-2 Notice is hereby given that the City Council of the City of Vista will hold a public hearing at 5:30 pm, Tuesday, May 13, 2025, at 200 Civic Center Drive, Vista CA regarding the proposed formation of the Vista Citywide Landscaping and Lighting Maintenance Assessment District No. 2025-2. All interested parties may attend and be heard. For details regarding the boundaries, basis of the assessment, and the term of the assessment, reference is made to the Engineer’s Report which is available for review at the City of Vista City Council Chambers, located at 200 Civic Center Drive, Vista California or online at: https://portal.laserfiche.com/Portal/DocView.aspx?id=2194378&repo=r-3f0b2553 To submit a comment in writing, email [email protected] and write the item number and/or title of the item in the subject line. Oral comments will also be accepted by leaving a message at 760- 643-2815. Please include your name and the spelling, as well as the item number or title of the item you wish to speak about. All comments received by 2:00 pm will be emailed (voice messages will be summarized) to the City Council members and included as an “Add to Packet” on the City’s website prior to the meeting. Please note, comments will not be read at the meeting. Kathy Valdez, City Clerk 05/02/2025, 05/09/2025 CN 30481

DEPARTMENT OF HOMELAND SECURITY FEDERAL EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT AGENCY Proposed Flood Hazard Determinations for the City of Vista, San Diego County, California, Case No. 24-09-0198P. The Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) solicits technical information or comments on proposed flood hazard determinations for the Flood Insurance Rate Map (FIRM), and where applicable, the Flood Insurance Study (FIS) report for your community. These flood hazard determinations may include the addition or modification of Base Flood Elevations, base flood depths, Special Flood Hazard Area boundaries or zone designations, or the regulatory floodway. The FIRM and, if applicable, the FIS report have been revised to reflect these flood hazard determinations through issuance of a Letter of Map Revision (LOMR), in accordance with Title 44, Part 65 of the Code of Federal Regulations. These determinations are the basis for the floodplain management measures that your community is required to adopt or show evidence of having in effect to qualify or remain qualified for participation in the National Flood Insurance Program. For more information on the proposed flood hazard determinations and information on the statutory 90-day period provided for appeals, please visit FEMA’s website at https://www.floodmaps.fema.gov/fhm/BFE_Status/bfe_main.asp, or call the FEMA Mapping and Insurance eXchange (FMIX) toll free at 1-877-FEMA MAP (1-877-336-2627). 05/02/2025, 05/09/2025 CN 30469

NOTICE OF ORDINANCE INTRODUCTION AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF DEL MAR, CALIFORNIA, AMENDING THE DEL MAR MUNICIPAL CODE (ZONING CODE) CHAPTER 30.91 ACCESSORY DWELLING UNIT (ADU) REGULATIONS AND CHAPTER 30.75 COASTAL DEVELOPMENT PERMIT REGULATIONS AS ADOPTED BY PROSPECTIVE ORDINANCE NO. 1002; ALL RELATING TO AMEND-MENTS REQUIRED BY THE CALIFORNIA COASTAL COMMISSION AS A COND-ITION OF APPROVAL FOR THE CITY TO OBTAIN FINAL CERTIFICATION OF THE ADU ORDINANCE FOR IMPLEMENTATION OF THE 6TH CYCLE HOUSING ELEMENT PROGRAMS 2F (TINY HOMES) AND 6B (AFFIRMATIVELY FURTH-ERING FAIR HOUSING) The above referenced ordinance was introduced by action of the City Council on April 21, 2025. Adoption of the above listed ordinance will be considered May 19, 2025. /s/Sarah Krietor, Administrative Services Manager/ City Clerk Date: May 5, 2025 05/09/2025 CN 30528

Title Order No.: 2584902CAD Trustee Sale No.: 87883 Loan No.: 399512037 APN: 179-060-26-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 4/12/2024. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. On 6/2/2025 at 10:30 AM, CALIFORNIA TD SPECIALISTS, AS TRUSTEE as the duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust Recorded on 4/29/2024 as Instrument No. 2024-0107045 in book NA, page NA of official records in the Office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, executed by: SONNY INVESTMENTS, LLC, A CALFORNIA LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY , as Trustor QUANTA FINANCE, LLC, A CALIFORNIA LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY , as Beneficiary WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank specified in section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state). At: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by the statue, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020, NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE – continued all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County, California describing the land therein: PARCEL 1: PARCEL B OF PARCEL MAP NO. 730, IN THE CITY OF CHULA VISTA, COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO, STATE OF CALIFORNIA, FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY RECORDER OF SAN DIEGO COUNTY, FEBRUARY 7, 1972 AS FILE NO. 72-029896 OF OFFICIAL RECORDS. PARCEL 2: AN EASEMENT FOR ROAD AND PUBLIC UTILITIES OVER, UNDER ALONG AND ACROSS THAT CERTAIN STRIP OF LAND 10.00 FEET WIDE, AS SHOWN ON SAID MAP AND LYING WITHIN PARCEL A OF PARCEL MAP NO. 730, IN THE CITY OF CHULA VISTA, COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO, STATE OF CALIFORNIA, FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY RECORDER OF SAN DIEGO COUNTY, FEBRUARY 7, 1972, AS FILE NO. 72-029896 OF OFFICIAL RECORDS. The property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 702 CIVIC CENTER DRIVE VISTA, CA 92084. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to-wit: $721,172.71 (Estimated) Accrued interest and additional advances, if any, will increase this figure prior to sale. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election of Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. DATE: 4/25/2025 CALIFORNIA TD SPECIALISTS, AS TRUSTEE, as Trustee 8190 EAST KAISER BLVD., ANAHEIM HILLS, CA 92808 PHONE: 714-283-2180 FOR TRUSTEE SALE INFORMATION LOG ON TO: www.stoxposting.com CALL: 844-477-7869 PATRICIO S. INCE’, VICE PRESIDENT CALIFORNIA TD SPECIALIST IS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. “NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid on a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of the outstanding lien that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 844-477-7869, or visit this internet Web site www.stoxposting.com, using the file number assigned to this case T.S.# 87883. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale.” For sales conducted after January 1, 2021: NOTICE TO TENANT: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call (844) 477-7869, or visit this internet website www.STOXPOSTING.com, using the file number assigned to this case 87883 to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid; by remitting the funds and affidavit described in Section 2924m(c) of the Civil Code; so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. Disclosure In compliance with CA civil code 2924f(F), the opening bid for the foreclosure sale is based on a valuation provided t the trustee by the lender of the lender’s representative. The trustee does not determine, verify, or opine on the accuracy of this valuation and makes no representation regarding the market value of the property subject to foreclosures (the “Property”). The trustee’s compliance or non-compliance with CA civil code 2924f(f) shall not be construed as an opinion, warranty, or representation regarding (i) the priority of the deed of trust being foreclosed, (ii) the condition of title to the Property, or (iii) any other matters affecting the Property, Including the value of the Property. The trustee relies solely on the trustee’s sale guaranty and/or Information provided by the lender regarding the lien priority and title condition and does not Independently verify such Information. All bidders are solely responsible for conducting their own Independent due diligence regarding the loan, the Property, its value, the lien priority of the deed of trust being foreclosed, and the condition of the title to the Property. The trustee assumes no liability for the accuracy or completeness of any information provided by third parties, including the lender. The valuation used to determine the minimum opening bid applies only to the Initially scheduled sale date. Any postponement or continuation of the sale does not obligate the trustee to obtain or rely upon a new valuation, nor does It alter the trustee’s limited role in the process. STOX 951813_87883 05/02/2025, 05/09/2025, 05/16/2025 CN 30489

Title Order No.: 15953185 Trustee Sale No.: 87884 Loan No.: 399512052 APN: 255-121-35-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 4/12/2024. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. On 6/2/2025 at 10:30 AM, CALIFORNIA TD SPECIALISTS, AS TRUSTEE as the duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust Recorded on 4/30/2024 as Instrument No. 2024-0107153 in book ////, page //// of official records in the Office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, executed by: MARA VENTURES LLC, A CALIFORNIA LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY , as Trustor QUANTA FINANCE, LLC, A CALIFORNIA LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY , as Beneficiary WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank specified in section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state). At: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by the statue, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020, NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE – continued all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County, California describing the land therein: PARCEL 1: LOT 137 OF COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO TRACT NO.3897-3, IN THE CITY OF ENCINITAS, COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO, STATE OF CALIFORNIA, ACCORDING TO MAP THEREOF NO. 10799, FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY RECORDER OF SAN DIEGO COUNTY, DECEMBER 16,1983; AND AS CORRECTED BY A CERTIFICATE OF CORRECTION RECORDED JANUARY 12, 1984 AS FILE/PAGE NO. 84-013030 IN BOOK1984 OF OFFICIAL RECORDS. PARCEL 2: A NON-EXCLUSIVE EASEMENT ON AND OVER THE “COMMON AREAS” AS DEFINED IN THE DECLARATION OF COVENANTS, CONDITIONS AND RESTRICTIONS FOR ACCESS, USE, OCCUPANCY, ENJOYMENT, INGRESS AND EGRESS OF THE AMENITIES LOCATED THEREON, SUBJECT TO THE TERMS AND PROVISIONS OF THE DECLARATION OF COVENANTS, CONDITIONS AND RESTRICTIONS. THE COMMON AREA IS FOR THE USE OF OWNERS OF LOTS WHICH ARE SUBJECT TO THE DECLARATION OF COVENANTS, CONDITIONS AND RESTRICTIONS AND IS NOT FOR THE USE OF THE GENERAL PUBLIC The property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 1762 AVENIDA LA POSTA ENCINITAS, CA 92024. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to-wit: $ 1,900,833.23 (Estimated) Accrued interest and additional advances, if any, will increase this figure prior to sale. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election of Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. DATE: 4/25/2025 CALIFORNIA TD SPECIALISTS, AS TRUSTEE, as Trustee 8190 EAST KAISER BLVD., ANAHEIM HILLS, CA 92808 PHONE: 714-283-2180 FOR TRUSTEE SALE INFORMATION LOG ON TO: www.stoxposting.com CALL: 844-477-7869 PATRICIO S. INCE’, VICE PRESIDENT CALIFORNIA TD SPECIALIST IS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. “NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid on a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of the outstanding lien that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 844-477-7869, or visit this internet Web site www.stoxposting.com, using the file number assigned to this case T.S.# 87884. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale.” For sales conducted after January 1, 2021: NOTICE TO TENANT: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call (844) 477-7869, or visit this internet website www.STOXPOSTING.com, using the file number assigned to this case 87884 to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid; by remitting the funds and affidavit described in Section 2924m(c) of the Civil Code; so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. Disclosure In compliance with CA civil code 2924f(F), the opening bid for the foreclosure sale is based on a valuation provided t the trustee by the lender of the lender’s representative. The trustee does not determine, verify, or opine on the accuracy of this valuation and makes no representation regarding the market value of the property subject to foreclosures (the “Property”). The trustee’s compliance or non-compliance with CA civil code 2924f(f) shall not be construed as an opinion, warranty, or representation regarding (i) the priority of the deed of trust being foreclosed, (ii) the condition of title to the Property, or (iii) any other matters affecting the Property, Including the value of the Property. The trustee relies solely on the trustee’s sale guaranty and/or Information provided by the lender regarding the lien priority and title condition and does not Independently verify such Information. All bidders are solely responsible for conducting their own Independent due diligence regarding the loan, the Property, its value, the lien priority of the deed of trust being foreclosed, and the condition of the title to the Property. The trustee assumes no liability for the accuracy or completeness of any information provided by third parties, including the lender. The valuation used to determine the minimum opening bid applies only to the Initially scheduled sale date. Any postponement or continuation of the sale does not obligate the trustee to obtain or rely upon a new valuation, nor does It alter the trustee’s limited role in the process. STOX 951811_87884 05/02/2025, 05/09/2025, 05/16/2025 CN 30488

Title Order No. : 15953173 Trustee Sale No. : 87887 Loan No. : 399512046 APN : 263-631-16-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 4/12/2024 . UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. On 6/2/2025 at 10:30 AM, CALIFORNIA TD SPECIALISTS, AS TRUSTEE as the duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust Recorded on 4/26/2024 as Instrument No. 2024-0105644 in book N/A, page N/A of official records in the Office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, executed by: MARA VENTURES LLC, A CALIFORNIA LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY , as Trustor QUANTA FINANCE, LLC, A CALIFORNIA LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY , as Beneficiary WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank specified in section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state). At: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by the statue, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020, NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE – continued all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County, California describing the land therein: LOT 56 OF LOMA DEL CIELO EAST, IN THE CITYOF SOLANA BEACH, COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO, STATE OF CALIFORNIA, ACCORDING TO MAP THEREOF NO. 8204, FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY RECORDER OF SAN DIEGO COUNTY, NOVEMBER 19, 1975. The property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 1138 VIA CUMBRES SOLANA BEACH, CA 92075. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to-wit: $3,564,283.69 (Estimated). Accrued interest and additional advances, if any, will increase this figure prior to sale. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election of Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. DATE: 4/24/2025 CALIFORNIA TD SPECIALISTS, AS TRUSTEE, as Trustee 8190 EAST KAISER BLVD., ANAHEIM HILLS, CA 92808 PHONE: 714-283-2180 FOR TRUSTEE SALE INFORMATION LOG ON TO: www.stoxposting.com CALL: 844-477-7869 PATRICIO S. INCE’, VICE PRESIDENT CALIFORNIA TD SPECIALIST IS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. “NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid on a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of the outstanding lien that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 844-477-7869, or visit this internet Web site www.stoxposting.com, using the file number assigned to this case T.S.# 87887. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale.” For sales conducted after January 1, 2021: NOTICE TO TENANT: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call (844) 477-7869, or visit this internet website www.STOXPOSTING.com, using the file number assigned to this case 87887 to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid; by remitting the funds and affidavit described in Section 2924m(c) of the Civil Code; so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. Disclosure In compliance with CA civil code 2924f(F), the opening bid for the foreclosure sale is based on a valuation provided t the trustee by the lender of the lender’s representative. The trustee does not determine, verify, or opine on the accuracy of this valuation and makes no representation regarding the market value of the property subject to foreclosures (the “Property”). The trustee’s compliance or non-compliance with CA civil code 2924f(f) shall not be construed as an opinion, warranty, or representation regarding (i) the priority of the deed of trust being foreclosed, (ii) the condition of title to the Property, or (iii) any other matters affecting the Property, Including the value of the Property. The trustee relies solely on the trustee’s sale guaranty and/or Information provided by the lender regarding the lien priority and title condition and does not Independently verify such Information. All bidders are solely responsible for conducting their own Independent due diligence regarding the loan, the Property, its value, the lien priority of the deed of trust being foreclosed, and the condition of the title to the Property. The trustee assumes no liability for the accuracy or completeness of any information provided by third parties, including the lender. The valuation used to determine the minimum opening bid applies only to the Initially scheduled sale date. Any postponement or continuation of the sale does not obligate the trustee to obtain or rely upon a new valuation, nor does It alter the trustee’s limited role in the process. STOX 951780_87887 05/02/2025, 05/09/2025, 05/16/2025 CN 30480

Title Order No. : 2584864 CAD Trustee Sale No. : 87889 Loan No. : 399512031 APN : 179-060-10-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 4/12/2024 . UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. On 6/2/2025 at 10:30 AM, CALIFORNIA TD SPECIALISTS, AS TRUSTEE as the duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust Recorded on 4/29/2024 as Instrument No. 2024-0106964 in book N/A, page N/A of official records in the Office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, executed by: SONNY INVESTMENTS, LLC, A CALIFORNIA LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY , as Trustor QUANTA FINANCE, LLC, A CALIFORNIA LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY , as Beneficiary WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank specified in section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state). At: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by the statue, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020, NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE – continued all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County, California describing the land therein: See Exhibit “A” Attached Hereto And Made A Part Hereof. The property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 716 CIVIC CENTER DRIVE VISTA, CA 92084. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to-wit: $602,588.22 (Estimated). Accrued interest and additional advances, if any, will increase this figure prior to sale. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election of Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. DATE: 4/24/2025 CALIFORNIA TD SPECIALISTS, AS TRUSTEE, as Trustee 8190 EAST KAISER BLVD., ANAHEIM HILLS, CA 92808 PHONE: 714-283-2180 FOR TRUSTEE SALE INFORMATION LOG ON TO: www.stoxposting.com CALL: 844-477-7869 PATRICIO S. INCE’, VICE PRESIDENT CALIFORNIA TD SPECIALIST IS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. “NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid on a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of the outstanding lien that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 844-477-7869, or visit this internet Web site www.stoxposting.com, using the file number assigned to this case T.S.# 87889. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale.” For sales conducted after January 1, 2021: NOTICE TO TENANT: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call (844) 477-7869, or visit this internet website www.STOXPOSTING.com, using the file number assigned to this case 87889 to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid; by remitting the funds and affidavit described in Section 2924m(c) of the Civil Code; so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. isclosure In compliance with CA civil code 2924f(F), the opening bid for the foreclosure sale is based on a valuation provided t the trustee by the lender of the lender’s representative. The trustee does not determine, verify, or opine on the accuracy of this valuation and makes no representation regarding the market value of the property subject to foreclosures (the “Property”). The trustee’s compliance or non-compliance with CA civil code 2924f(f) shall not be construed as an opinion, warranty, or representation regarding (i) the priority of the deed of trust being foreclosed, (ii) the condition of title to the Property, or (iii) any other matters affecting the Property, Including the value of the Property. The trustee relies solely on the trustee’s sale guaranty and/or Information provided by the lender regarding the lien priority and title condition and does not Independently verify such Information. All bidders are solely responsible for conducting their own Independent due diligence regarding the loan, the Property, its value, the lien priority of the deed of trust being foreclosed, and the condition of the title to the Property. The trustee assumes no liability for the accuracy or completeness of any information provided by third parties, including the lender. The valuation used to determine the minimum opening bid applies only to the Initially scheduled sale date. Any postponement or continuation of the sale does not obligate the trustee to obtain or rely upon a new valuation, nor does It alter the trustee’s limited role in the process. TS# 87889 / APN # 179-060-10-00 LEGAL DESCRIPTION EXHIBIT “A” PARCEL 1: THAT PORTION OF LOT 92 OF ORLEAVO HEIGHTS UNIT NO. 3, IN THE CITY OF VISTA, COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO, STATE OF CALIFORNIA, ACCORDING TO MAP THEREOF NO. 2059, FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY RECORDER OF SAID SAN DIEGO COUNTY, SEPTEMBER 27, 1927, LYING SOUTHERLY OF THE FOLLOWING DESCRIBED LINE; BEGINNING AT A POINT IN THE WESTERLY LINE OF SAID LOT 92, THAT IS DISTANT SOUTH 13 DEG. 20’ 07” EAST 80,00 FEET FROM THE NORTHWESTERLY CORNER OF SAID LOT; THENCE EASTERLY IN A STRAIGHT LINE TO A POINT IN THE EASTERLY LINE OF SAID LOT, THAT IS DISTANT SOUTH 7 DEG. 20’ 14” EAST 56.00 FEET FROM THE NORTHEASTERLY CORNER THEREOF. PARCEL 2: THAT PORTION OF LOT 91 OF ORLEAVO HEIGHTS UNIT NO. 3, IN THE CITY OF VISTA, COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO, STATE OF CALIFORNIA, ACCORDING TO MAP THEREOF NO. 2059, FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY RECORDER OF SAID SAN DIEGO COUNTY, SEPTEMBER 27, 1927. WHICH LIES NORTHERLY OF THE FOLLOWING DESCRIBED LINE; BEGINNING AT A POINT IN THE WESTERLY LINE OF SAID LOT 91, DISTANT ALONG SAID LINE NORTH 13 DEG. 20’ 07” WEST 60 FEET FROM THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF SAID LOT; THENCE EASTERLY IN A STRAIGHT LINE TO A POINT IN THE EASTERLY LINE OF SAID LOT 91, DISTANT ALONG SAID LINE NORTH 7 DEG. 20’ 14” WEST 117.38 FEET FROM THE SOUTHEASTERLY CORNER OF SAID LOT. STOX 951778_87889 05/02/2025, 05/09/2025, 05/16/2025 CN 30478

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE Trustee’s Sale No. CA-RCS-25020924 YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 12/19/2006. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 714-730-2727 or visit this Internet Web site www.servicelinkasap.com. using the file number assigned to this case, CA-RCS-25020924. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. On May 28, 2025, at 10:00:00 AM, AT THE ENTRANCE TO THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER STATUE, 250 E. MAIN STREET, in the City of EL CAJON, County of SAN DIEGO, State of CALIFORNIA, PEAK FORECLOSURE SERVICES, INC., a California corporation, as duly appointed Trustee under that certain Deed of Trust executed by JOSE GUADALUPE URQUIDEZ, A MARRIED MAN AS HIS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY, as Trustors, recorded on 12/27/2006, as Instrument No. 2006-0917765, of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, State of CALIFORNIA, under the power of sale therein contained, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER, for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Property is being sold “as is – where is”. TAX PARCEL NO. 157-291-09-00 LOT 144 OF MISSION VALLEY ESTATES NO. 5B, IN THE CITY OF OCEANSIDE, COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO, STATE OF CALIFORNIA, ACCORDING TO MAP THEREOF NO. 6835, FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY RECORDER OF SAN DIEGO COUNTY, FEBRUARY 5, 1971. From information which the Trustee deems reliable, but for which Trustee makes no representation or warranty, the street address or other common designation of the above described property is purported to be 341 CALLE MARIPOSA, OCEANSIDE, CA 92057. Said property is being sold for the purpose of paying the obligations secured by said Deed of Trust, including fees and expenses of sale. The total amount of the unpaid principal balance, interest thereon, together with reasonably estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Trustee’s Sale is $265,547.73. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO TENANT: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call 877-237-7878, or visit www.peakforeclosure.com using file number assigned to this case: CA-RCS-25020924 to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. NOTICE TO PERSPECTIVE OWNER-OCCUPANT: Any perspective owner-occupant as defined in Section 2924m of the California Civil Code who is the last and highest bidder at the trustee’s sale shall provide the required affidavit or declaration of eligibility to the auctioneer at the trustee’s sale or shall have it delivered to PEAK FORECLOSURE SERVICES, INC. by 5:00 PM on the next business day following the trustee’s sale at the address set forth above. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the property address or other common designation, if any, shown herein. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of the first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the sale is set aside for any reason, including if the Trustee is unable to convey title, the Purchaser at the sale will be entitled only to the return of the money paid to the Trustee. This shall be the Purchasers sole and exclusive remedy. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse the Trustee, the Beneficiary, the Beneficiary’s Agent, or the Beneficiary’s Attorney WE ARE ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT, AND ANY INFORMATION WE OBTAIN WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. SALE INFORMATION LINE: 714-730-2727 or www.servicelinkasap.com Dated: 4/23/2025 PEAK FORECLOSURE SERVICES, INC., AS TRUSTEE By: Lilian Solano, Trustee Sale Officer A-4841438 05/02/2025, 05/09/2025, 05/16/2025 CN 30477

T.S. No. 119433-CA APN: 145-042-07-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 11/26/2018. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER On 6/13/2025 at 9:00 AM, CLEAR RECON CORP, as duly appointed trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 11/30/2018 as Instrument No. 2018-0495812 of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, State of CALIFORNIA executed by: JOE DAVID BETANCOURT JR. AND VERONICA ORTIZ BETANCOURT, HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, SAVINGS ASSOCIATION, OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE; ENTRANCE OF THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020 all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State described as: MORE ACCURATELY DESCRIBED IN SAID DEED OF TRUST. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 1519 WALTON STREET, OCEANSIDE, CA 92058 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be held, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, condition, or encumbrances, including fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to pay the remaining principal sums of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $320,014.56 If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned or its predecessor caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (855) 313-3319 or visit this Internet website www.clearreconcorp.com using the file number assigned to this case 119433-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO TENANT: Effective January 1, 2021, you may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call (855) 313-3319, or visit this internet website www.clearreconcorp.com, using the file number assigned to this case 119433-CA to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. FOR SALES INFORMATION: (855) 313-3319 CLEAR RECON CORP 3333 Camino Del Rio South, Suite 225 San Diego, California 92108 STOX 951664_119433-CA 05/02/2025, 05/09/2025, 05/16/2025 CN 30476

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE UNDER DEED OF TRUST LOAN: 230921 OTHER: 15953094 FILE: 8051 JLP A.P. NUMBERS 125-301-01-00 THROUGH 125-301-32-00, 125-302-01-00 THROUGH 125-302-17-00, 125-303-01-00 THROUGH 125-303-04-00 YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED December 8,2023, UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINSTYOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. NOTICE is hereby given that LENDERS T.D. SERVICE, INC., as trustee, or successor trustee, or substituted trustee pursuant to the Deed of Trust executed by Q TECHNOLOGY DIRECT LLC, A CALIFORNIA LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY Recorded on 12/18/2023 as Instrument No. 2023-0346823 in Book Page of Official records in the office of the County Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California, and pursuant to the Notice of Default and Election to Sell thereunder recorded 01/15/2025 in Book , Page , as Instrument No. 2025-0011216 of said Official Records, WILL SELL on 05/19/2025 at THE ENTRANCE TO THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER BY STATUE, 250 EAST MAIN STREET EL CAJON, CA 92020 at 10:00 A.M. AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHESTBIDDER FOR CASH (payable at the time of sale in lawful money of the United States), all right title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State hereinafter described: LOTS 294 THROUGH 346 INCLUSIVE OF COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO TRACT 4249-3, IN THE COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO, STATE OF CALIFORNIA, ACCORDING TO MAP THEREOF NO. 12848, FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY RECORDER OF SAN DIEGO JULY 25, 1991 The property address and other common designation, if any. of the real property described above is purported to be: VACANT LAND: DIRECTIONS MAY BE OBTAINED BY WRITTEN REQUEST SUBMITTED TO THE UNDERSIGNED WITHIN TEN DAYS FROM THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the property address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $4,209,195.87 In addition to cash, the Trustee will accept a cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state. In the event tender other than cash is accepted the Trustee may withhold the issuance of the Trustee’s Deed until funds become available to the payee or endorsee as a matter of right. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied regarding title, possession or encumbrances, to satisfy the indebtedness secured by said Deed, advances thereunder, with interest as provided therein, and the unpaid principal balance of the Note secured by said Deed with interest thereon as provided in said Note, fees, charges and expenses of the trustee and the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 800-605-2445 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site: www.servicelinkasap.com for information regarding the sale of this property, using the file number assigned to this case. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO TENANT: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code, If you are an “eligible tenant buyer”, you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder”, you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call 800-605-2445 for information regarding the trustee’s sale, or visit this internet website https://www.servicelinkasap.com, using the file number assigned to this case to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” of “eligible bidder”, you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. Dated: 04/16/2025 LENDERS T.D. SERVICE, INC., as said Trustee 23151 VERDUGO DRIVE, #205 LAGUNA HILLS, CA 92653 (949)855-1945 By: JEFFREY L. PRATHER PRESIDENT A-4840879 04/25/2025, 05/02/2025, 05/09/2025 CN 30447

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE – CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 25CU023412N TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Richard Li Chiang Kwan filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Richard Li Chiang Kwan change to proposed name: Richard Li Chiang Kann. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On June 20, 2025 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. N-25 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Division. (To appear remotely, check in advance of the hearing for information about how to do so on the court’s website. To find your court’s website, go to www.courts.ca.gov/find-my-court.htm.) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. To change a name on a legal document, including a birth certificate, social security card, driver license, passport, and other identification, a certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be required. Contact the agency(ies) who issues the legal document that needs to be changed, to determine if a certified copy is required. A certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth’ Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be obtained from the Civil Business Office for a fee. Petitioners who are seeking a change of name under the Safe at Home program may contact the assigned department for information on obtaining certified copies. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Filed Date: 05/06/2025 Brad A. Weinreb Judge of the Superior Court. 05/09, 05/16, 05/23, 05/30/2025 CN 30534

NOTICE OF SALE PERSONAL PROPERTY Notice is hereby given that undersigned intends to sell the personal property described below to enforce a lien imposed on said property pursuant to sections 21700-21716 of the Business and Professions Code, Section 2328 of the Commercial Code, Section 535 of the Penal Code and provisions of the Civil Code. The undersigned will sell said property by competitive bidding, on or after Tuesday, May 20th, 2025 at 10:00 A.M. or later. Said property has been stored and is located at “SuperStorage”, 415 Olive Ave. & 433 Plymouth Dr., Vista, CA 92083 Auction is to be held online at www.storagetreasures.com Arlene (Mackie) Craig (10×20) Luis Barragan (5×10) Aubrey (Scott) Rose (5×10) Thomas John Corelis (10×20) Purchases must be paid for at time of sale in CASH ONLY. All purchased items sold as is, where is. Items must be removed at the time of sale. Sales are subject to cancellation in the event of settlement between owner and obligated party. Advertiser Reserves the right to bid. Dated this 5th day of May 2025 Auction by Storagetreasures.com: Phone (855)722-8853 SuperStorage 760-726-1800 05/09, 05/16/2025 CN 30533

NOTICE OF SALE PERSONAL PROPERTY Notice is hereby given that undersigned intends to sell the personal property described below to enforce a lien imposed on said property pursuant to sections 21700-21716 of the Business and Professions Code, Section 2328 of the Commercial Code, Section 535 of the Penal Code and provisions of the Civil Code. The undersigned will sell said property by competitive bidding, on or after Tuesday, May 20th 2025 at 10:00 A.M. or later. Said property has been stored and is located at “SuperStorage”, 148 Robelini Dr., Vista, CA 92083 Auction is to be held online at www.storagetreasures.com Michael (Edwards) Holtz (10X15) Matthew (Eugene) Philipps (5X5) Gustavo Gutierrez (5X10) James McCurtain Bush (5X10) Purchases must be paid for at time of sale in CASH ONLY. All purchased items sold as is, where is. Items must be removed at the time of sale. Sales are subject to cancellation in the event of settlement between owner and obligated party. Advertiser Reserves the right to bid. Dated this 6th day of May 2025 Auction by Storagetreasures.com: Phone (855)722-8853 SuperStorage 760-727-1070 05/09, 05/16/2025 CN 30530

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF ROBERT ROSS Case # 25PE001219C To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Robert Ross. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Kelly Ross in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Kelly Ross be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests the decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Date: May 28, 2025; Time: 1:30 PM; in Dept.: 502. Court address: 1100 Union St., San Diego CA 92101, Central Courthouse. (https://www.sdcourt.ca.gov/sdcourt/probate2/probatevh) Court appearances may be made either in person or virtually, unless otherwise ordered by the Court. Virtual appearances must be made using the department’s Microsoft Teams (“MS Teams”) video link; or by calling the department’s MS Teams conference phone number and using the assigned conference ID number. The MS Teams video conference links and phone numbers can be found at www.sdcourt.ca.gov/ProbateHearings. Plan to check in 15 minutes prior to the scheduled hearing time. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: David S. Rubalcava 2540 Calle Jade San Clemente CA 92673 Telephone: 949.315.1692 05/09, 05/16, 05/23/2025 CN 30529

Notice of Self Storage Sale Please take notice SecureSpace Self Storage Vista located at 220 Huff St Vista CA 92083 intends to hold a public sale to the highest bidder of the property stored by the following tenants at the storage facility. The sale will occur as an online auction via www.storagetreasures.com on 5/28/25 at 2:30 PM. Christine Flores; Jose Abraham Guerrero; Amber Delapine; Marisol Sanchez; Chandra C Clark; Randy Escalante; Shyanne Patterson; Edmanuel Gonzalez Jr; Giuseppe P Bottalico. This sale may be withdrawn at any time without notice. Certain terms and conditions apply. 05/09, 05/16/2025 CN 30516

Notice of Self Storage Sale Please take notice Prime Storage – Vista located at 2430 S Santa Fe Ave Vista CA 92084 intends to hold a public sale to the highest bidder of the property stored by the following tenants at the storage facility. The sale will occur as an online auction via www.storagetreasures.com on 5/27/25 at 12:00 PM. Levi Case. This sale may be withdrawn at any time without notice. Certain terms and conditions apply. 05/09/2025 CN 30515

Notice of Self Storage Sale Please take notice Prime Storage – San Marcos N Pacific St located at 185 N Pacific St San Marcos CA 92069 intends to hold a public sale to the highest bidder of the property stored by the following tenants at the storage facility. The sale will occur as an online auction via www.selfstorageauction.com on 5/27/25 at 12:00 PM. Ashley Teuton; Ashley Teuton. This sale may be withdrawn at any time without notice. Certain terms and conditions apply. 05/09/2025 CN 30514

Notice of Self Storage Sale Please take notice Prime Storage – San Marcos E Mission Rd located at 1510 E Mission Rd San Marcos CA 92069 intends to hold a public sale to the highest bidder of the property stored by the following tenants at the storage facility. The sale will occur as an online auction via www.selfstorageauction.com on 5/27/25 at 12:00 PM. Randy Johnson; Jacob Langkilde; Michael D Drake. This sale may be withdrawn at any time without notice. Certain terms and conditions apply. 05/09/2025 CN 30513

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF GERDA CORCOVELOS aka GERDA HARVEY Case# 25PE001153C To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Gerda Corcovelos aka Gerda Harvey. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Veronica Embry in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego – Central Division. The Petition for Probate requests that Peter J. Harvey be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests the decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Date: May 27, 2025; Time: 10:00 AM; in Dept.: 504 Room: ROA #3; Court address: 1100 Union St., San Diego CA 92101, Central Courthouse. https://www.sdcourt.ca.gov/sdcourt/probate2/probatevh *Court appearances may be made either in person or virtually, unless otherwise ordered by the Court. Virtual appearances must be made using the department’s Microsoft Teams (“MS Teams”) video link; or by calling the department’s MS Teams conference phone number and using the assigned conference ID number. The MS Teams video conference links and phone numbers can be found at www.sdcourt.ca.gov/ProbateHearings. Plan to check in 15 minutes prior to the scheduled hearing time. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Petitioner: Veronica Embry 1401 El Norte Parkway Spc 208 San Marcos CA 92069 Telephone: 951.505.0977 05/02, 05/09, 05/16/2025 CN 30490

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF DOUGLAS RAYMOND MCINTOSH Case# 25PE001205C To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Douglas Raymond McIntosh. A Petition for Probate has been filed by James Edward McIntosh, Sr. in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that by James Edward McIntosh, Sr. be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Date: June 12, 2025; Time: 1:30 PM; in Dept.: 503. Court address: 1100 Union St., San Diego CA 92101, Central Courthouse. https://www.sdcourt.ca.gov/sdcourt/probate2/probatevh Court appearances may be made either in person or virtually, unless otherwise ordered by the Court. Virtual appearances must be made using the department’s Microsoft Teams (“MS Teams”) video link; or by calling the department’s MS Teams conference phone number and using the assigned conference ID number. The MS Teams video conference links and phone numbers can be found at www.sdcourt.ca.gov/ProbateHearings. Plan to check in 15 minutes prior to the scheduled hearing time. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Russell E. Griffith, Esq. 1991 Village Park Way, Ste 105 Encinitas CA 92024 Telephone: 760.944.9901 05/02, 05/09, 05/16/2025 CN 30479

Notice of Self Storage Sale Please take notice Pacific Highway Storage located at 4350 Pacific Highway San Diego CA 92110 intends to hold a public sale to the highest bidder of the property stored by the following tenants at the storage facility. The sale will occur at the facility on 5/21/25 at 2:00 PM. Leonarda Pinnuelas; Matthias Manalo; Cristobal Sotomayor; Adrianna Campos. This sale may be withdrawn at any time without notice. Certain terms and conditions apply. 05/02, 05/09/2025 CN 30472

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE – CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 25CU020002C TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner: Becker Townsend Ladd Wank filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows: a. Present name: Becker Townsend Ladd Wank change to proposed name: Becker Townsend Ladd Vank. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On June 17, 2025 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 61 of the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego, 330 W. Broadway, San Diego CA 92101 Central Division, Hall of Justice. (To appear remotely, check in advance of the hearing for information about how to do so on the court’s website. To find your court’s website, go to www.courts.ca.gov/find-my-court.htm.) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. To change a name on a legal document, including a birth certificate, social security card, driver license, passport, and other identification, a certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be required. Contact the agency(ies) who issues the legal document that needs to be changed, to determine if a certified copy is required. A certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth’ Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be obtained from the Civil Business Office for a fee. Petitioners who are seeking a change of name under the Safe at Home program may contact the assigned department for information on obtaining certified copies. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Filed Date: 04/21/2025 Maureen F. Hallahan Judge of the Superior Court 04/25, 05/02, 05/09, 05/16/2025 CN 30459

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE – CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 25CU019365N TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Vidya Viswanathan filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Vidya Viswanathan change to proposed name: Vidya Vis. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On June 06, 2025 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. N-25 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Division. (To appear remotely, check in advance of the hearing for information about how to do so on the court’s website. To find your court’s website, go to www.courts.ca.gov/find-my-court.htm. ) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. To change a name on a legal document, including a birth certificate, social security card, driver license, passport, and other identification, a certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be required. Contact the agency(ies) who issues the legal document that needs to be changed, to determine if a certified copy is required. A certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth’ Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be obtained from the Civil Business Office for a fee. Petitioners who are seeking a change of name under the Safe at Home program may contact the assigned department for information on obtaining certified copies. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Filed Date: 04/17/2025 Brad A. Weinreb Judge of the Superior Court. 04/25, 05/02, 05/09, 05/16/2025 CN 30455

SUMMONS (CITACION JUDICIAL) CASE #: 24CU028980C NOTICE TO DEFENDANT: (AVISO AL DEMANDADO): JOHN LOZITO, an individual; and DOES 1 through 25, inclusive YOU ARE BEING SUED BY PLAINTIFF: (LO ESTA DEMANDANDO EL DEMANDANTE): KEVIN A. NOELL and MARTHEA V. NOELL, as Trustees of the NCC FINANCIAL GROUP, INC., 401K PLAN FBO KEVIN A. NOELL and as individuals NOTICE! You have been sued. The court may decide against you without your being heard unless you respond within 30 days. Read the information below. You have 30 CALENDAR DAYS after this summons and legal papers are served on you to file a written response at this court and have a copy served on the plaintiff. A letter or phone call will not protect you. Your written response must be in proper legal form if you want the court to hear your case. There may be a court form that you can use for your response. You can find these court forms and more information at the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), your county law library, or the courthouse nearest you. If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the court clerk for a fee waiver form. If you do not file your response on time, you may lose the case by default, and your wages, money, and property may be taken with-out further warning from the court. There are other legal requirements. You may want to call an attorney right away. If you do not know an attorney, you may want to call an attorney referral service. If you cannot afford an attorney, you may be eligible for free legal services from a nonprofit legal services program. You can locate these nonprofit groups at the California Legal Services Web site (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), or by contacting your local court or county bar association. NOTE: The court has a statutory lien for waived fees and costs on any settlement or arbitration award of $10,000 or more in a civil. case. The court’s lien must be paid before the court will dismiss the case. AVISO! Lo han demandado. Si no responde dentro de 30 dias, la corte puede decidir en su contra sin escuchar su version. Lea la informacion a continuacion. Tiene 30 DIAS DE CALENDARIO despues de que le entreguen esta citacion y papeles legales para presentar una respuesta por escrito en esta corte y hacer que se entregue una copia al demandante. Una carta o una llamada telefonica no lo protegen. Su respuesta por escrito tiene que estar en formato legal correcto si desea que procesen su caso en la corte. Es posible que haya un formulario que usted pueda usar para su respuesta.Puede encontrar estos formularios de la corte y mas informacion en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California (www.sucorte.ca.gov), en la biblioteca de leyes de su condado o en la corte que le quede mas cerca. Si no puede pagar la cuota de presentacion, pida al secretario de la corte que le de un formulario de exencion de pago de cuotas. Si no presenta su respuesta a tiempo, puede perder el caso por incumplimiento y la corte le podra quitar su sueldo, dinero y bienes sin mas advertencia. Hay otros requisitos legales. Es recomendable que llame a un abogado inmediatamente. Si no conoce a un abogado, puede llamar a un servicio de re-mision a abogados. Si no puede pagar a un abogado, es posible que cumpla con los requisitos para obtener servicios legales gratuitos de un programa de servicios legales sin fines de lucro. Puede encontrar estos grupos sin fines de lucro en el sitio web de California Legal Services, (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California, (www.sucorte.ca.gov) o poniendose en contacto con la corte o el colegio de abogados locales. AVISO: Por ley, la corte tiene derecho a reclamar las cuotas y los costos exentos por imponer un gravamen sobre cualquier recu-peracion de $10,000 o mas de valor recibida mediante un acuerdo o una concesion de arbitraje en un caso de derecho civil. Tiene que pagar el gravamen de la corte antes de que la corte pueda desechar el caso. The name and address of the court is: (El nombre y direccion de la corte es): Superior Court of California County of San Diego – Civil 330 W Broadway San Diego CA 92101 The name, address, and telephone number of plaintiff’s attorney, or plaintiff without an attorney, is: (El nombre, la direccion y el numero de telefono del abogado del demandante, o del demandante que no tiene abogado, es): Lindy H. Scoffield Evans Wieckowski Ward & Scoffield, LLC 745 University Ave. Sacramento, CA 95825 Telephone: 916.923.1600 Date: (Fecha) 12/19/2024 Clerk by (Secretario), G. Lopez Deputy (Adjunto) m: You are served 04/18, 04/25, 05/02, 05/09/2025 CN 30422

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE – CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 25CU018415N TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Shaliss Padilla filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Shaliss Railey Padilla change to proposed name: Shelisse Sefertari. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On June 06, 2025 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 25 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Division. (To appear remotely, check in advance of the hearing for information about how to do so on the court’s website. To find your court’s website, go to www.courts.ca.gov/find-my-court.htm.) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. To change a name on a legal document, including a birth certificate, social security card, driver license, passport, and other identification, a certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be required. Contact the agency(ies) who issues the legal document that needs to be changed, to determine if a certified copy is required. A certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth’ Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be obtained from the Civil Business Office for a fee. Petitioners who are seeking a change of name under the Safe at Home program may contact the assigned department for information on obtaining certified copies. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Filed Date: 04/10/2025 Brad A. Weinreb Judge of the Superior Court. 04/18, 04/25, 05/02, 05/09/2025 CN 30416

SUMMONS (CITACION JUDICIAL) CASE #: 24CU023774N NOTICE TO DEFENDANT: (AVISO AL DEMANDADO): PEDRO CALMO SALES; JESUS FUNES CARRILLO; and DOES 1-20, inclusive, YOU ARE BEING SUED BY PLAINTIFF: (LO ESTÀ DEMANDANDO EL DEMANDANTE): Michelle Rubel NOTICE! You have been sued. The court may decide against you without your being heard unless you respond within 30 days. Read the information below. You have 30 CALENDAR DAYS after this summons and legal papers are served on you to file a written response at this court and have a copy served on the plaintiff. A letter or phone call will not protect you. Your written response must be in proper legal form if you want the court to hear your case. There may be a court form that you can use for your response. You can find these court forms and more information at the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), your county law library, or the courthouse nearest you. If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the court clerk for a fee waiver form. If you do not file your response on time, you may lose the case by default, and your wages, money, and property may be taken without further warning from the court. There are other legal requirements. You may want to call an attorney right away. If you do not know an attorney, you may want to call an attorney referral service. If you cannot afford an attorney, you may be eligible for free legal services from a nonprofit legal services program. You can locate these nonprofit groups at the California Legal Services Web site (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), or by contacting your local court or county bar association. NOTE: The court has a statutory lien for waived fees and costs on any settlement or arbitration award of $10,000 or more in a civil. case. The court’s lien must be paid before the court will dismiss the case. AVISO! Lo han demandado. Si no responde dentro de 30 días, la corte puede decidir en su contra sin escuchar su versión. Lea la información a continuación. Tiene 30 DÍAS DE CALENDARIO después de que le entreguen esta citación y papeles legales para presentar una respuesta por escrito en esta corte y hacer que se entregue una copia al demandante. Una carta o una llamada telefónica no lo protegen. Su respuesta por escrito tiene que estar en formato legal correcto si desea que procesen su caso en la corte. Es posible que haya un formulario que usted pueda usar para su respuesta. Puede encontrar estos formularios de la corte y más información en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California (www.sucorte.ca.gov), en la biblioteca de leyes de su condado o en la corte que le quede más cerca. Si no puede pagar la cuota de presentación, pida al secretario de la corte que le dé un formulario de exención de pago de cuotas. Si no presenta su respuesta a tiempo, puede perder el caso por incumplimiento y la corte le podrá quitar su sueldo, dinero y bienes sin más advertencia. Hay otros requisitos legales. Es recomendable que llame a un abogado inmediatamente. Si no conoce a un abogado, puede llamar a un servicio de remisión a abogados. Si no puede pagar a un abogado, es posible que cumpla con los requisitos para obtener servicios legales gratuitos de un programa de servicios legales sin fines de lucro. Puede encontrar estos grupos sin fines de lucro en el sitio web de California Legal Services, (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California, (www.sucorte.ca.gov) o poniéndose en contacto con la corte o el colegio de abogados locales. AVISO: Por ley, la corte tiene derecho a reclamar las cuotas y los costos exentos por imponer un gravamen sobre cualquier recuperación de $10,000 ó más de valor recibida mediante un acuerdo o una concesión de arbitraje en un caso de derecho civil. Tiene que pagar el gravamen de la corte antes de que la corte pueda desechar el caso. The name and address of the court is: (El nombre y dirección de la corte es): Superior Court of California County of San Diego North County Division 325 S. Melrose Vista CA 92081 The name, address, and telephone number of plaintiff’s attorney, or plaintiff without an attorney, is: (El nombre, la dirección y el número de teléfono del abogado del demandante, o del demandante que no tiene abogado, es): David Rubin 2292 Faraday Ave., Ste 100 Carlsbad CA 92008 Telephone: 619.719.1087 Date: (Fecha), 11/20/2024 Clerk by (Secretario), V. Navarro Deputy (Adjunto) NOTICE TO THE PERSON SERVED: You are served as an individual. 04/18, 04/25, 05/02, 05/09/2025 CN 30413

SUMMONS (CITACION JUDICIAL) CASE #: 37-2024-00029402-CU-CL-NC NOTICE TO DEFENDANT: (AVISO AL DEMANDADO): Bespoke Elements, LLC, Chehraz Dadrass, and DOES 1 through 10, inclusive YOU ARE BEING SUED BY PLAINTIFF: (LO ESTÀ DEMANDANDO EL DEMANDANTE): JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. NOTICE! You have been sued. The court may decide against you without your being heard unless you respond within 30 days. Read the information below. You have 30 CALENDAR DAYS after this summons and legal papers are served on you to file a written response at this court and have a copy served on the plaintiff. A letter or phone call will not protect you. Your written response must be in proper legal form if you want the court to hear your case. There may be a court form that you can use for your response. You can find these court forms and more information at the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), your county law library, or the courthouse nearest you. If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the court clerk for a fee waiver form. If you do not file your response on time, you may lose the case by default, and your wages, money, and property may be taken without further warning from the court. There are other legal requirements. You may want to call an attorney right away. If you do not know an attorney, you may want to call an attorney referral service. If you cannot afford an attorney, you may be eligible for free legal services from a nonprofit legal services program. You can locate these nonprofit groups at the California Legal Services Web site (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), or by contacting your local court or county bar association. NOTE: The court has a statutory lien for waived fees and costs on any settlement or arbitration award of $10,000 or more in a civil. case. The court’s lien must be paid before the court will dismiss the case. AVISO! Lo han demandado. Si no responde dentro de 30 días, la corte puede decidir en su contra sin escuchar su versión. Lea la información a continuación. Tiene 30 DÍAS DE CALENDARIO después de que le entreguen esta citación y papeles legales para presentar una respuesta por escrito en esta corte y hacer que se entregue una copia al demandante. Una carta o una llamada telefónica no lo protegen. Su respuesta por escrito tiene que estar en formato legal correcto si desea que procesen su caso en la corte. Es posible que haya un formulario que usted pueda usar para su respuesta. Puede encontrar estos formularios de la corte y más información en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California (www.sucorte.ca.gov), en la biblioteca de leyes de su condado o en la corte que le quede más cerca. Si no puede pagar la cuota de presentación, pida al secretario de la corte que le dé un formulario de exención de pago de cuotas. Si no presenta su respuesta a tiempo, puede perder el caso por incumplimiento y la corte le podrá quitar su sueldo, dinero y bienes sin más advertencia. Hay otros requisitos legales. Es recomendable que llame a un abogado inmediatamente. Si no conoce a un abogado, puede llamar a un servicio de remisión a abogados. Si no puede pagar a un abogado, es posible que cumpla con los requisitos para obtener servicios legales gratuitos de un programa de servicios legales sin fines de lucro. Puede encontrar estos grupos sin fines de lucro en el sitio web de California Legal Services, (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California, (www.sucorte.ca.gov) o poniéndose en contacto con la corte o el colegio de abogados locales. AVISO: Por ley, la corte tiene derecho a reclamar las cuotas y los costos exentos por imponer un gravamen sobre cualquier recuperación de $10,000 ó más de valor recibida mediante un acuerdo o una concesión de arbitraje en un caso de derecho civil. Tiene que pagar el gravamen de la corte antes de que la corte pueda desechar el caso. The name and address of the court is: (El nombre y dirección de la corte es): Superior Court of California County of San Diego North County Division 325 S. Melrose Vista CA 92081 The name, address, and telephone number of plaintiff’s attorney, or plaintiff without an attorney, is: (El nombre, la dirección y el número de teléfono del abogado del demandante, o del demandante que no tiene abogado, es): Drew A. Callahan, Aldridge Pite LLP 3333 Camino del Rio South, Suite 225 San Diego CA 92108 Telephone: 858.750.7600 Date: (Fecha), 06/24/2024 Clerk by (Secretario), S. Allen Thurston Deputy (Adjunto) NOTICE TO THE PERSON SERVED: You are served as an individual. 04/18, 04/25, 05/02, 05/09/2025 STOX 951493 CN 30412

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9008266 Filed: Apr 25, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Expert Technical Solutions, Inc. Located at: 1348 Knoll Dr., Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Expeditionary Technical Solutions, Incorporated, 1348 Knoll Dr., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Kimberly Davis, 05/09, 05/16, 05/23, 05/30/2025 CN 30527

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9008808 Filed: May 05, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. vividecho.ai. Located at: 5154 Whitman Way #208, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Tim Dunn, 5154 Whitman Way #208, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Tim Dunn, 05/09, 05/16, 05/23, 05/30/2025 CN 30526

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9007361 Filed: Apr 14, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Serenity Skin and Body Care. Located at: 1207 Carlsbad Village Dr. #W, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: PO Box 4020, Carlsbad CA 92018. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Denise Devona Johnson, PO Box 4020, Carlsbad Ca 92018. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 06/01/1999 S/Denise Johnson, 05/09, 05/16, 05/23, 05/30/2025 CN 30525

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9008820 Filed: May 05, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Stark Properties. Located at: 2173 Salk Ave. #250, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Jonathan Michael Stark, 2173 Salk Ave. #250, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Jonathan Michael Stark, 05/09, 05/16, 05/23, 05/30/2025 CN 30524

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9007632 Filed: Apr 17, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Red Frog Labs. Located at: 1706 Pentuckett Ave., San Diego CA 92104 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Dawn Yvonne Sanders, 1706 Pentuckett Ave., San Diego CA 92104; 2. Phillip Gregory Roberts, 1706 Pentuckett Ave., San Diego CA 92104. This business is conducted by: A General Partnership. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Dawn Y Sanders, 05/09, 05/16, 05/23, 05/30/2025 CN 30523

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9007882 Filed: Apr 21, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Cyber Liability Insurance Services, Inc. Located at: 3250 Grey Hawk Ct. Carlsbad CA 92010 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Contractors One Specialty Trade Association Inc., 3250 Grey Hawk Ct., Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Phillip Salvagio, 05/09, 05/16, 05/23, 05/30/2025 CN 30522

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9007742 Filed: Apr 18, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Seafront Tax & Bookkeeping. Located at: 3279 Rancho Famosa, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Seafront Management LLC, 3279 Rancho Famosa, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 09/01/2019 S/Tawny Young, 05/09, 05/16, 05/23, 05/30/2025 CN 30521

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9008392 Filed: Apr 29, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Under The Canopy. Located at: 750 Eucalyptus Woods Rd., San Marcos CA 92069 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Drapehs LLC, 750 Eucalyptus Woods Rd., San Marcos CA 92069. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 04/29/2025 S/Lisa Shepard, 05/09, 05/16, 05/23, 05/30/2025 CN 30519

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9008462 Filed: Apr 30, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Forbidden Fiction Bookshop. Located at: 1760 Village Run N., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Samantha Matuozzi, 1760 Village Run N., Encinitas CA 92024; 2. Jonathan Jackson, 1760 Village Run N., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A Married Couple. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 04/28/2025 S/Samantha Matuozzi, 05/09, 05/16, 05/23, 05/30/2025 CN 30518

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9006978 Filed: Apr 08, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Superfaction. Located at: 7040 Avenida Encinas #104, Carlsbad CA 92011 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. V41 LLC, 7040 Avenida Encinas #104, Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 04/08/2025 S/Casey Dickinson, 05/09, 05/16, 05/23, 05/30/2025 CN 30517

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9007800 Filed: Apr 21, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Zilla Coffee Co. Located at: 4877 Ingraham St. #1, Pacific Beach CA 92109 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Vanessa Emilie Brown, 4877 Ingraham St. #1, Pacific Beach CA 92109. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Vanessa Emilie Brown, 05/02, 05/09, 05/16, 05/23/2025 CN 30511

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9006890 Filed: Apr 07, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Coastal Side Shower Door Adjustments. Located at: 4540 Anne Sladon St., Oceanside CA 92057 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. George Rivera Ramos, 4540 Anne Sladon St., Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/George Rivera Ramos, 05/02, 05/09, 05/16, 05/23/2025 CN 30510

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9008099 Filed: Apr 23, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Anderson Howe Acupuncture + Holistic Medicine. Located at: 4535 Moraga Ave., San Diego CA 92117 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Cynthia Joyce Anderson Howe, 4535 Moraga Ave., San Diego CA 92117. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 04/01/2025 S/Cynthia Joyce Anderson Howe, 05/02, 05/09, 05/16, 05/23/2025 CN 30508

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9007813 Filed: Apr 21, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Western Door. Located at: 7952 Convoy St., San Diego CA 92111 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. TBT, Inc., 7952 Convoy Ct., San Diego CA 92111. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 12/21/2009 S/Joshua Mongold, 05/02, 05/09, 05/16, 05/23/2025 CN 30501

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9007925 Filed: Apr 22, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Monument Peak Land Surveying; B. Monument Peak Surveying; C. Monument Peak. Located at: 1402 N. Willowspring Dr., Encinitas CA 92024-5631 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Robert Lee McComb, 1402 N. Willowspring Dr., Encinitas CA 92024-5631. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 04/01/2025 S/Robert Lee McComb, 05/02, 05/09, 05/16, 05/23/2025 CN 30499

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9008342 Filed: Apr 28, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Ford Design and Build. Located at: 2218 Edinburg Ave, Cardiff CA 92007 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Tanner Yuponco Ford, 2218 Edinburg Ave., Cardiff CA 92007. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 07/18/2024 S/Tanner Yuponco Ford, 05/02, 05/09, 05/16, 05/23/2025 CN 30498

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9008256 Filed: Apr 25, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. FPM Group. Located at: 6994 El Camino Real #209, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Cardiff Sands Corp, 5570 Coyote Ct., Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Jayce Fitch, 05/02, 05/09, 05/16, 05/23/2025 CN 30497

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9007439 Filed: Apr 15, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Vibe Mind Body. Located at: 421 4th St., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Vibe Physical Therapy PC. 421 4th St., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 04/09/2025 S/Mollie Fitzsimmons, 05/02, 05/09, 05/16, 05/23/2025 CN 30496

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9008254 Filed: Apr 25, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Patinaed Abode. Located at: 1111 6th Ave. Ste 550 #484271, San Diego CA 92101-5211 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 3830 Valley Centre Dr. Ste 705 PMB 742, San Diego CA 92130. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. The Patinaed Abode LLC, 3830 Valley Centre Dr. Ste 705 PMB 742, San Diego CA 92130. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Dyan Leigh Tominaga, 05/02, 05/09, 05/16, 05/23/2025 CN 30495

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9006068 Filed: Mar 25, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Poop Troop. Located at: 1978 Longfellow Rd., Vista CA 92081 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Poop Troop LLC, 1978 Longfellow Rd., Vista CA 92081. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 03/14/2025 S/Ryan Ewart, 05/02, 05/09, 05/16, 05/23/2025 CN 30494

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9008072 Filed: Apr 23, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Valley Instant Printing Inc., B. Coast Business Services. Located at: 4781 Edinburgh Dr., Carlsbad CA 92010 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Valley Instant Printing Inc., 4781 Edinburgh Dr., Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 09/15/1983 S/Vicki Countreman, 05/02, 05/09, 05/16, 05/23/2025 CN 30491

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9007410 Filed: Apr 15, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Sippin’ on Sunshine. Located at: 785 La Mirada Ave., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Anna Marie Mathews, 785 La Mirada Ave., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 11/01/2024 S/Anna Mathews, 05/02, 05/09, 05/16, 05/23/2025 CN 30487

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9006650 Filed: Apr 03, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. RB Financial Solutions. Located at: 6056 Sandy Shore Ct., San Diego CA 92139 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Rocio Formento Deandrade, 6056 Sandy Shore Ct., San Diego CA 92139. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 04/02/2025 S/Rocio Formento Deandrade, 05/02, 05/09, 05/16, 05/23/2025 CN 30486

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9007740 Filed: Apr 18, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Leucadia Sourdough; B. Baked Leucadia. Located at: 935 Eolus Ave., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Eolus 23 LLC, 935 Eolus Ave., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/01/2025 S/Michael Denny, 05/02, 05/09, 05/16, 05/23/2025 CN 30485

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9008092 Filed: Apr 23, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Mantis Land Co. Located at: 2173 Salk Ave. #250, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Stark Capital LLC, 2173 Salk Ave. #250, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 04/16/2025 S/Jon Stark, 05/02, 05/09, 05/16, 05/23/2025 CN 30484

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9007926 Filed: Apr 22, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Soulroots Family Therapy Collective. Located at: 1084 El Camino Real #B, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Cindy Fisher, 10184 El Camino Real #B-208, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 04/18/2025 S/Cindy Fisher, 05/02, 05/09, 05/16, 05/23/2025 CN 30471

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9008065 Filed: Apr 23, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Oceanside Self-Service Carwash Inc. Located at: 1515 S. Coast Hwy, Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Oceanside Self-Service Carwash Inc., 1515 S. Coast Hwy, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/01/2020 S/Craig L Jones, 05/02, 05/09, 05/16, 05/23/2025 CN 30470

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9007112 Filed: Apr 09, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Benchmark Brothers Plumbing. Located at: 32556 Miller Ct., Temecula CA 92592 Riverside. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Benchmark Brothers LLC, 32556 Miller Ct., Temecula CA 92592. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 04/01/2025 S/Jesse Stevenson, 04/25, 05/02, 05/09, 05/16/2025 CN 30467

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9007922 Filed: Apr 22, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. SG Therapy. Located at: 2932 Juniper St., San Diego CA 92104 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Savannah Guimond, 2932 Juniper St., San Diego CA 92104. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 02/24/2025 S/Savannah Guimond, 04/25, 05/02, 05/09, 05/16/2025 CN 30465

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9007658 Filed: Apr 18, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Chubasco Sportfishing. Located at: 315 Harbor Dr. S., Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Ernest Anthony Prieto III, 315 Harbor Dr. S., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 12/05/2017 S/Ernest Anthony Prieto III, 04/25, 05/02, 05/09, 05/16/2025 CN 30464

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9007412 Filed: Apr 15, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. She Sells Sanctuary Yoga. Located at: 1012 S. Coast Hwy #G, Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Nancy Rosalin Overly-Walker, 1012 S. Coast Hwy #G, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Nancy Overly-Walker, 04/25, 05/02, 05/09, 05/16/2025 CN 30460

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9007317 Filed: Apr 14, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. System 595 Inc; B. Device Therapy Japan. Located at: 16950 Via de Santa Fe #127, Rancho Santa Fe CA 92067 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. System 595 Inc., 16950 Via de Santa Fe #5060-127, Rancho Santa Fe CA 92067. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 04/14/2025 S/Vitalii Golovan, 04/25, 05/02, 05/09, 05/16/2025 CN 30456

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9006337 Filed: Mar 28, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Pigglies. Located at: 6359 Alexandri Cir., Carlsbad CA 92011 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Katie Cuppett Bringuier, 6359 Alexandri Cir., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 09/28/2024 S/Katie Cuppett Bringuier, 04/25, 05/02, 05/09, 05/16/2025 CN 30454

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9007519 Filed: Apr 16, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Herrera Health Psychology. Located at: 2558 Roosevelt St. #304, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Maria J. Herrera, 2558 Roosevelt St. #304, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Maria J. Herrera, 04/25, 05/02, 05/09, 05/16/2025 CN 30452

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9006435 Filed: Apr 01, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Blessed Beginnings Academy. Located at: 1465 Cresthaven Pl., Oceanside CA 92056 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Sabrina Raquel Tatenco, 1465 Cresthaven Pl., Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 03/07/2025 S/Sabrina Raquel Tatenco, 04/25, 05/02, 05/09, 05/16/2025 CN 30451

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9007227 Filed: Apr 11, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Ace Home Repair. Located at: 167 Maple Ave., Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: PO Box 1413, Carlsbad CA 92018. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Brian Tyler Anapolsky, PO Box 1413, Carlsbad CA 92018. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Brian Tyler Anapolsky, 04/25, 05/02, 05/09, 05/16/2025 CN 30449

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9006802 Filed: Apr 04, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. AmeriScooter. Located at: 148 Beechwood Ln., Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Brian Korn, 148 Beechwood Ln., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Brian Korn, 04/25, 05/02, 05/09, 05/16/2025 CN 30448

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9006682 Filed: Apr 03, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Team on Fire Academy. Located at: 6550 Caliente Rd., Oak Hills CA 92344 San Bernardino. Business Mailing Address: 7020 San Carlos, Carlsbad CA 92011. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. JMH Victor Valley Holdings, Inc., 6550 Caliente Rd., Oak Hills CA 92344. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 04/07/2011 S/Mark Hollander, 04/25, 05/02, 05/09, 05/16/2025 CN 30446

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9007572 Filed: Apr 17, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. New Era Electric; B. New Era Energy USA. Located at: 682 Rancheros Dr., San Marcos CA 92069 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. New Era Electric LLC, 682 Rancheros Dr., San Marcos CA 92069. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 07/01/2020 S/Sean Bright, 04/25, 05/02, 05/09, 05/16/2025 CN 30444

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9007494 Filed: Apr 16, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Creative Arts and Culture. Located at: 1759 Oceanside Bl #C233, Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Creative Copperopolis, 1759 Oceanside Bl #C233, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Robert Varrasso, 04/25, 05/02, 05/09, 05/16/2025 CN 30443

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9006701 Filed: Apr 03, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. ADB Inc; B. ADB; C. Archico. Located at: 2010 N. Tustin Ave., Santa Ana CA 92705 Orange. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Archico Design Build Inc., 2010 N. Tustin Ave., Santa Ana CA 92705. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 10/13/2016 S/Ali Pakravan, 04/25, 05/02, 05/09, 05/16/2025 CN 30437

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9006724 Filed: Apr 04, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. TelComTec. Located at: 120 N. Pacific St. #J-2, San Marcos CA 92069 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. T and J Communications Inc., 120 N. Pacific St. #J-2, San Marcos CA 92069. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 10/01/1986 S/Ronald Keith Garrett, 04/25, 05/02, 05/09, 05/16/2025 CN 30436

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9007368 Filed: Apr 14, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Kisses Bakery Co. Located at: 1244 San Elijo Rd. N., San Marcos CA 92078 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Beth Elisa Harris, 1244 San Elijo Rd. N., San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Beth Elisa Harris, 04/18, 04/25, 05/02, 05/09/2025 CN 30433

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9007071 Filed: Apr 09, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Simply Master Home Services. Located at: 1006 S. 45th St., San Diego CA 92113 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Merrill Dennis Harvey III, 1006 S. 45th St., San Diego CA 92113. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 12/13/2024 S/Merrill Dennis Harvey III, 04/18, 04/25, 05/02, 05/09/2025 CN 30432

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9007309 Filed: Apr 14, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Playful Palates. Located at: 158 Calle Guernica, San Marcos CA 92069 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Julia Ember Menard, 158 Calle Guernica, San Marcos CA 92069. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Julia Ember Menard, 04/18, 04/25, 05/02, 05/09/2025 CN 30431

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9006331 Filed: Mar 28, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. JF Construction and Management. Located at: 3215 Sandy Pl., Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. JF Construction and Management, 3215 Sandy Pl., Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 04/29/2021 S/Justin Farr, 04/18, 04/25, 05/02, 05/09/2025 CN 30430

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9007284 Filed: Apr 11, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Quality Construction and Remodeling Inc. Located at: 310 S. Twin Oaks Valley Rd. #107-370, San Marcos CA 92078 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Quality Construction and Remodeling Inc., 310 S. Twin Oaks Valley Rd. #107-370, San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 10/01/2019 S/Stephanie Alvarez, 04/18, 04/25, 05/02, 05/09/2025 CN 30429

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9006764 Filed: Apr 04, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Dancing Brush. Located at: 1770 Rubenstein Dr., Cardiff by the Sea CA 92007 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Rosemary Smith KimBal, 1770 Rubenstein Dr., Cardiff CA 92007. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 02/05/1985 S/Rosemary Smith KimBal, 04/18, 04/25, 05/02, 05/09/2025 CN 30424

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9007323 Filed: Apr 14, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Heavens Painting. Located at: 5407 Toucanet Ct., Oceanside CA 92057 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Juan Jesus Avilez, 5407 Toucanet Ct., Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 04/14/2025 S/Juan J Avilez, 04/18, 04/25, 05/02, 05/09/2025 CN 30423

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9004505 Filed: Mar 04, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Alva Permit Experts; B. Alva Permit Pros; C. Alva Building Consultants; D. Alva Permit Expediting. Located at: 1208 Bridge Hampton St., San Marcos CA 92078 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Alvarado Family Investments, Inc., 1208 Bridge Hampton St., San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/17/2025 S/Anthony Z. Alvarado, 04/18, 04/25, 05/02, 05/09/2025 CN 30421

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9002947 Filed: Feb 11, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. California Institute of Plastic Surgery. Located at: 1685 Los Altos Rd., San Diego CA 92109 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. California Institute of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery A Medical Corporation, 1685 Los Altos Rd., San Diego CA 92109. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 02/06/2025 S/Gilbert W. Lee, 04/18, 04/25, 05/02, 05/09/2025 CN 30420

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9005179 Filed: Mar 13, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Encinitas Construction Cleaning & Landscaping. Located at: 202 Fraxinella St., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Jose Hernandez Ruiz, 202 Fraxinella St., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 03/13/2024 S/Jose Hernandez Ruiz, 04/18, 04/25, 05/02, 05/09/2025 CN 30419

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9006950 Filed: Apr 08, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Formula Marketing; B. Curb + Construction. Located at: 3928 Twiggs St., San Diego CA 92110 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Sara Arjmand, 3928 Twiggs St., San Diego CA 92110. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Sara Arjmand, 04/18, 04/25, 05/02, 05/09/2025 CN 30418

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9006382 Filed: Mar 28, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Human Resources Professional Development Group; B. HRPDG; C. HR Thrive by Design; D. HR Expert Opinion; E. Human Resources Professional Development Group LLC. Located at: 252 Acacia Ave. #125, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 2712 Loker Ave. West #1281, Carlsbad CA 92010. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Human Resources Professional Development Group LLC, 2712 Loker Ave. West #1281, Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 02/24/2025 S/Laurie Chua, 04/18, 04/25, 05/02, 05/09/2025 CN 30417

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9007085 Filed: Apr 09, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Toad Tech. Located at: 7122 Sherbourne Ln., San Diego CA 92129 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Aria Kajeh, 7122 Sherboure Ln., San Diego CA 92129; 2. Ashkon Kajeh, 7122 Sherboure Ln, San Diego CA 92129. This business is conducted by: Co-Partners. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 04/01/2025 S/Aria Kajeh, 04/18, 04/25, 05/02, 05/09/2025 CN 30415

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9004769 Filed: Mar 07, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Reconstruction Realty. Located at: 2249 Brookhaven Pass, Vista CA 92081 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Mardela Manning, 2249 Brookhaven Pass, Vista CA 92081. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 03/07/2025 S/Mardela Manning, 04/18, 04/25, 05/02, 05/09/2025 CN 30406