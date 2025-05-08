Encinitas to host car-free Cyclovia event on May 18

ENCINITAS — A portion of South Coast Highway 101 in downtown Encinitas will temporarily close to vehicle traffic on May 18 as the city hosts its annual Cyclovia event to promote active transportation and community engagement.

The Cyclovia Encinitas event will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. between D Street and I Street, opening the street to pedestrians, cyclists, skaters, strollers and other non-motorized users. The initiative is part of the city’s broader efforts to encourage sustainable mobility, physical activity, and public interaction in a car-free environment.

Organized by the City of Encinitas and supported by groups including BikeWalk Encinitas, Sprockids San Diego, and the San Diego County Bicycle Coalition, Cyclovia will feature a variety of free activities, such as a bike safety rodeo, helmet and bike decorating stations, and an open house introducing riders to public transit options through North County Transit District’s “Bikes on Buses” program.

Nick Buck, the city’s mobility manager and lead organizer since the event’s launch in 2020, emphasized the value of experiencing the city at a slower pace.

“Cruising Encinitas’ 101 on bike, board, foot — or whatever else — creates such a unique opportunity to notice things you’d otherwise miss, like a neat shop, a fun-looking restaurant or just some curiosity of this special part of town,” Buck said. “And the friends and family you get to share the day with, the new and familiar faces you see — the shared experience — that’s what community is all about.”

The city proudly presents this open-streets celebration as a public display of local efforts to become one of the region’s most bike-friendly cities.

Local businesses along the route are expected to offer sidewalk specials, and attendees can enter prize drawings and participate in interactive exhibits. Organizers say the event also aligns with the city’s Climate Action Plan by encouraging sustainable modes of transportation.

This year’s Cyclovia is supported by San Diego Community Power and American Medical Response (AMR), which will be on-site to assist with safety and emergency needs.

Event details, including maps and parking information, are available at EncinitasCA.gov/Cyclovia.