Letters: Cardiff bike lanes no laughing matter for cyclists

I read the very interesting but disturbing article in The Coast News, “Encinitas cyclists, officials reignite debate over protected bike lanes,” about the bike lane debate and the troubling confirmed statistics regarding crashes, serious injuries and a fatality since the cycle track was installed.

I ride that corridor almost weekly and find it to be the most dangerous area along the coast.

I also found it interesting that Marco Gonzales, a perennial defender of Catherine Blakespear, said that 99% of the incidents were rider error, but failed to cite a single data source to back that up. I had to laugh when Mr. Gonzales said that he would “fight tooth and nail” if the city decides to remove what is commonly known as the “Cardiff Meat Grinder.”

If Mr. Gonzalez is successful, our rider community will have fewer teeth and more nail-biter bike rides.

It would be refreshing if a politician like Catherine Blakespear admitted that every idea that sounds good on paper does not always work. We all have bad ideas, admit mistakes, and move on. Supporting the cycle track and the disastrous Santa Fe corridor folly, despite the outcome, is not a good look.

Bill Rodewald

Cardiff by the Sea