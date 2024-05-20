Legal Notices, May 17, 2024

CITY OF OCEANSIDE RESOLUTION NO. 24-R0169-1 A RESOLUTION OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF OCEANSIDE, CALIFORNIA, DECLARING ITS INTENTION TO LEVY AND COLLECT ASSESSMENTS WITHIN THE OCEANSIDE LIGHTING DISTRICT, ASSESSMENT DISTRICT NO. 2-1991, FOR FISCAL YEAR 2024-2025 AND SETTING A PUBLIC HEARING ON THE PROPOSED ASSESSMENTS WHEREAS, pursuant to the Landscape and Lighting Act of 1972, the City Council of the City of Oceanside adopted Resolution No. 24-R0167-1 directing the City Engineer to prepare a Report on the Oceanside Lighting District for fiscal year 2024- 2025; WHEREAS, said Report, on file with the City Clerk of the City of Oceanside, contains a full and detailed description of the boundaries of the assessment district, the proposed assessments to be levied against each assessable lot or parcel of land within the district, and a description of the improvements to be maintained or modified; WHEREAS, the amount of the proposed assessment rate is the same as or less than the amount of the assessment rate authorized to be levied for the 2023-2024 fiscal year; WHEREAS, the City Council of the City of Oceanside adopted Resolution No. 24-R0168-1 approving the aforementioned Report either as filed or modified by this Council; WHEREAS, the levy of the proposed assessment is exempt from the provisions of Article XIIID of the California Constitution (Proposition 218) pursuant to Section 5 Subsection (a) and/or (b) of that Article; and WHEREAS, the ongoing operation, maintenance and renovation of the improvements will require assessments to be levied on the assessable lots and parcels of land within this district. NOW, THEREFORE, the City Council of the City of Oceanside does resolve as follows: SECTION 1. That it is the intent of this Council to levy and collect assessments for fiscal year 2024-2025 within the Oceanside Lighting District, Assessment District No. 2-1991, the general location of said district is all that real property within and having the same boundaries as the City of Oceanside. SECTION 2. That the proposed assessments shall be used to pay the district administrative costs and the maintenance and material costs incurred to maintain street lighting and appurtenant structures within the boundaries of the Oceanside Lighting District. SECTION 3. That the proposed assessments shall not be used to maintain improvements that are not within the boundaries of the Oceanside Lighting District, Assessment District No. 2-1991. SECTION 4. That this City Council sets a public hearing on the proposed assessments for June 26, 2024, at 6:00 PM, or as soon thereafter as possible, in the City Council Chambers located at 300 N. Coast Highway, Oceanside, California. Any interested person(s) will be heard at this public meeting. Prior to the conclusion of this hearing, anyone may file with the City Clerk a written protest regarding the proposed assessments. Said protest must state why the protest is being made and contain a description sufficient to identify the property owned by the protesting party. SECTION 5. That the City Clerk of the City of Oceanside is directed to give notice of this public hearing as required by Section 22626 of the Street and Highways Code. PASSED AND ADOPTED by the City Council of the City of Oceanside, California, this 8th day of May , 2024, by the following vote: AYES: Sanchez, Keim, Joyce, Robinson, Weiss NAYS: None ABSENT: None ABSTAIN: None /s/ Mayor Sanchez Mayor of the City of Oceanside APPROVED AS TO FORM:OFFICE OF THE CITY ATTORNEY/s/ John Mullen City Attorney ATTEST: /s/ Zeb Navarro City Clerk Resolution declaring its intent to levy and collect assessments for fiscal year 2024-2025 within the Oceanside Lighting District, Assessment District No. 2-1991 05/17/2024 CN 28925

CITY OF OCEANSIDE RESOLUTION NO. 24-R0202-1 A RESOLUTION OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF OCEANSIDE, CALIFORNIA, DECLARING ITS INTENTION TO LEVY AND COLLECT ASSESSMENTS WITHIN THE VISTA DEL RIO LANDSCAPE MAINTENANCE DISTRICT, ASSESSMENT DISTRICT 1-2001, FOR FISCAL YEAR 2024-2025 AND SETTING A PUBLIC HEARING ON THE PROPOSED ASSESSMENTS WHEREAS, pursuant to the Landscape and Lighting Act of 1972, the City Council of the City of Oceanside adopted Resolution No. 24-R0200-1 directing the City Engineer to prepare a Report on the Vista Del Rio Landscape Maintenance District for fiscal year 2024-2025; WHEREAS, said Report, on file with the City Clerk of the City of Oceanside, contains a full and detailed description of the boundaries of the assessment district, the proposed assessments to be levied against each assessable lot or parcel of land within the district, and a description of the improvements to be maintained or modified; WHEREAS,the amount of the base rate may be increased by the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for All Urban Consumers for the San Diego Area by Council Approval. WHEREAS, the City Council of the City of Oceanside adopted Resolution No. 24-R0201-1 approving the aforementioned Report either as filed or modified by this Council; WHEREAS, the levy of the proposed assessment is exempt from the provisions of Article XIIID of the California Constitution (Proposition 218) pursuant to Section 5 Subsection (a) and/or (b) of that Article; and WHEREAS, the ongoing operation, maintenance and renovation of the improvements will require assessments to be levied on the assessable lots and parcels of land within this district. NOW, THEREFORE, the City Council of the City of Oceanside does resolve as follows: SECTION 1. That it is the intent of this Council to levy and collect assessments for fiscal year 2024-2025 within the Vista Del Rio Landscape Maintenance District, Assessment District 1-2001, generally located in that area of the City of Oceanside, California, commonly known as the Vista Del Rio subdivision. SECTION 2. That the proposed assessments shall be used to pay the district administrative costs and the maintenance and material costs incurred to maintain landscaping and appurtenant structures within the public rights-of-way along Benet Road. SECTION 3. That the proposed assessments shall not be used to maintain areas that have not been formally accepted by the City of Oceanside. SECTION 4. That this City Council sets a public hearing on the proposed assessments for June 26, 2024, at 6:00 PM, or as soon thereafter as possible, in the City Council Chambers located at 300 North Coast Highway, Oceanside, California. Any interested person(s) will be heard at this public hearing. Prior to the conclusion of this hearing, anyone may file with the City Clerk a written protest regarding the proposed assessments. Said protest must state why the protest is being made and contain a description sufficient to identify the property owned by the protesting party. SECTION 5. That the City Clerk of the City of Oceanside is directed to give notice of this public hearing as required by Section 22626 of the Streets and Highways Code. PASSED AND ADOPTED by the City Council of the City of Oceanside, California, this 8th day of May, 2024, by the following vote: AYES: Sanchez, Keim, Joyce, Robinson, Weiss NAYS: None ABSENT: None ABSTAIN: None /s/ Mayor Sancehz Mayor of the City of Oceanside APPROVED AS TO FORM: OFFICE OF THE CITY ATTORNEY /s/ John Mullen City Attorney ATTEST:/s/ Zeb Navarro City Clerk Resolution declaring intent to levy and collect assessments for fiscal year 2024-2025 within the Vista Del Rio Landscape Maintenance District, Assessment District No. 1-2001 05/17/2024 CN 28924

CITY OF OCEANSIDE RESOLUTION NO. 24-R0199-1 A RESOLUTION OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF OCEANSIDE, CALIFORNIA, DECLARING ITS INTENTION TO LEVY AND COLLECT ASSESSMENTS WITHIN THE SUNSET HILLS LANDSCAPE MAINTENANCE DISTRICT, ASSESSMENT DISTRICT NO. 2-1982, FOR FISCAL YEAR 2024-2025 AND SETTING A PUBLIC HEARING ON THE PROPOSED ASSESSMENTS WHEREAS, pursuant to the Landscape and Lighting Act of 1972, the City Council of the City of Oceanside adopted Resolution No. 24-R0197-1 directing the City Engineer to prepare a Report on the Sunset Hills Landscape Maintenance District, Assessment District No. 2-1982 for fiscal year 2024-2025; WHEREAS, said Report, on file with the City Clerk of the City of Oceanside, contains a full and detailed description of the boundaries of the assessment district, the proposed assessments to be levied against each assessable lot or parcel of land within the district, and a description of the improvements to be maintained or modified; WHEREAS, the amount of the proposed assessment rate is the same as or less than the amount of the assessment rate authorized to be levied for the 2023-2024 fiscal year; WHEREAS, the City Council of the City of Oceanside adopted Resolution No. 24-R0198-1 approving the aforementioned Report either as filed or modified by this Council; WHEREAS, the levy of the proposed assessment is exempt from the provisions of Article XIIID of the California Constitution (Proposition 218) pursuant to Section 5 Subsection (a) and/or (b) of that Article; and WHEREAS, the ongoing operation, maintenance and renovation of the improvements will require assessments to be levied on the assessable lots and parcels of land within this district. NOW, THEREFORE, the City Council of the City of Oceanside does resolve as follows: SECTION 1. That it is the intent of this Council to levy and collect assessments for fiscal year 2024-2025 within the Sunset Hills Landscape Maintenance District, Assessment District 2-1982, generally located in that area of the City of Oceanside, California, commonly known as Broadmoor Oceanside Units 1-8 subdivisions. SECTION 2. That the proposed assessments shall be used to pay the district administrative costs and the maintenance and material costs incurred to maintain landscaping and appurtenant structures within the parkways and slopes within or adjacent to certain sections of Lake Boulevard and Emerald Drive adjacent to Broadmoor Oceanside Units 1-8 subdivisions. SECTION 3. That the proposed assessments shall not be used to maintain areas that have not been formally accepted by the City of Oceanside. SECTION 4. That this City Council sets a public hearing on the proposed assessments for June 26, 2024, at 6:00 PM, or as soon thereafter as possible, in the City Council Chambers located at 300 North Coast Highway, Oceanside, California. Any interested person(s) will be heard at this public hearing. Prior to the conclusion of this hearing, anyone may file with the City Clerk a written protest regarding the proposed assessments. Said protest must state why the protest is being made and contain a description sufficient to identify the property owned by the protesting party. SECTION 5. That the City Clerk of the City of Oceanside is directed to give notice of this public hearing as required by Section 22626 of the Streets and Highways Code. PASSED AND ADOPTED by the City Council of the City of Oceanside, California, this 8th day of May, 2024, by the following vote: AYES: Sanchez, Keim, Joyce, Robinson, Weiss NAYS: None ABSENT: None ABSTAIN: None /s/ Mayor Sanchez Mayor of the City of Oceanside APPROVED AS TO FORM: OFFICE OF THE CITY ATTORNEY /s/ John Mullen City Attorney ATTEST: /s/ Zeb Navarro City Clerk Resolution declaring intent to levy and collect assessments For fiscal year 2024-2025 within the Sunset Hills Landscape Maintenance District, Assessment District No. 2-1982 05/17/2024 CN 28923

CITY OF OCEANSIDE RESOLUTION NO. 24-R0196-1 A RESOLUTION OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF OCEANSIDE, CALIFORNIA, DECLARING ITS INTENTION TO LEVY AND COLLECT ASSESSMENTS WITHIN THE SUNBURST HOMES LANDSCAPE MAINTENANCE DISTRICT, ASSESSMENT DISTRICT 1-1980, FOR FISCAL YEAR 2024-2025 AND SETTING A PUBLIC HEARING ON THE PROPOSED ASSESSMENTS WHEREAS, pursuant to the Landscape and Lighting Act of 1972, the City Council of the City of Oceanside adopted Resolution No. 24-R0194-1 directing the City Engineer to prepare a Report on the Sunburst Homes Landscape Maintenance District for fiscal year 2024-2025; WHEREAS, said Report, on file with the City Clerk of the City of Oceanside, contains a full and detailed description of the boundaries of the assessment district, the proposed assessments to be levied against each assessable lot or parcel of land within the district, and a description of the improvements to be maintained or modified; WHEREAS,the amount of the proposed assessment rate is the same as or less than the amount of the assessment rate authorized to be levied for the 2023-2024 fiscal year; WHEREAS, the City Council of the City of Oceanside adopted Resolution No. 24-R0195-1 approving the aforementioned Report either as filed or modified by this Council; WHEREAS, the levy of the proposed assessment is exempt from the provisions of Article XIIID of the California Constitution (Proposition 218) pursuant to Section 5 Subsection (a) and/or (b) of that Article; and WHEREAS, the ongoing operation, maintenance and renovation of the improvements will require assessments to be levied on the assessable lots and parcels of land within this district. NOW, THEREFORE, the City Council of the City of Oceanside does resolve as follows: SECTION 1. That it is the intent of this Council to levy and collect assessments for fiscal year 2024-2025 within the Sunburst Homes Landscape Maintenance District, Assessment District 1-1980, generally located in that area of the City of Oceanside, California, commonly known as Sunburst Homes Units 1-4 subdivisions. SECTION 2. That the proposed assessments shall be used to pay the district administrative costs and the maintenance and material costs incurred to maintain landscaping and appurtenant structures within the parkway along the north side of North Avenue, all within the Sunburst Homes Units 1-4 subdivisions. SECTION 3. That the proposed assessments shall not be used to maintain areas that have not been formally accepted by the City of Oceanside. SECTION 4. That this City Council sets a public hearing on the proposed assessments for June 26, 2028, at 6:00 PM, or as soon thereafter as possible, in the City Council Chambers located at 300 North Coast Highway, Oceanside, California. Any interested person(s) will be heard at this public hearing. Prior to the conclusion of this hearing, anyone may file with the City Clerk a written protest regarding the proposed assessments. Said protest must state why the protest is being made and contain a description sufficient to identify the property owned by the protesting party. SECTION 5. That the City Clerk of the City of Oceanside is directed to give notice of this public hearing as required by Section 22626 of the Streets and Highways Code. PASSED AND ADOPTED by the City Council of the City of Oceanside, California, this 8th day of May, 2024, by the following vote: AYES: Sanchez, Keim, joyce, Robinson, Weiss NAYS: None

ABSENT: None ABSTAIN: None /s/ Mayor Sanchez Mayor of the City of Oceanside APPROVED AS TO FORM: OFFICE OF THE CITY ATTORNEY /s/ John Mullen City Attorney ATTEST: /s/ Zeb Navarro City Clerk Resolution declaring intent to levy and collect assessments for fiscal year 2024-2025 within the Sunburst Homes Landscape

Maintenance District, Assessment District No. 1-1980 05/17/2024 CN 28922

CITY OF OCEANSIDE RESOLUTION NO. 24-R0193-1 A RESOLUTION OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF OCEANSIDE, CALIFORNIA, DECLARING ITS INTENTION TO LEVY AND COLLECT ASSESSMENTS WITHIN THE SANTA FE MESA LANDSCAPE MAINTENANCE DISTRICT, ASSESSMENT DISTRICT NO. 2-1987, FOR FISCAL YEAR 2024-2025 AND SETTING A PUBLIC HEARING ON THE PROPOSED ASSESSMENTS WHEREAS, pursuant to the Landscape and Lighting Act of 1972, the City Council of the City of Oceanside adopted Resolution No. 24-R0191-1 directing the City Engineer to prepare a Report on the Santa Fe Mesa Landscape Maintenance District, Assessment District No. 2-1987 for fiscal year 2024-2025; WHEREAS, said Report, on file with the City Clerk of the City of Oceanside, contains a full and detailed description of the boundaries of the assessment district, the proposed assessments to be levied against each assessable lot or parcel of land within the district, and a description of the improvements to be maintained or modified; WHEREAS, the amount of the proposed assessment rate is the same as or less than the amount of the assessment rate authorized to be levied for the 2023-2024 fiscal year; WHEREAS, the City Council of the City of Oceanside adopted Resolution No. 24-R0192-1 approving the aforementioned Report either as filed or modified by this Council. WHEREAS, the levy of the proposed assessment is exempt from the provisions of Article XIIID of the California Constitution (Proposition 218) pursuant to Section 5 Subsection (a) and/or (b) of that Article; and WHEREAS, the ongoing operation, maintenance and renovation of the improvements will require assessments to be levied on the assessable lots and parcels of land within this district. NOW, THEREFORE, the City Council of the City of Oceanside does resolve as follows: SECTION 1. That it is the intent of this Council to levy and collect assessments for fiscal year 2024-2025 within the Santa Fe Mesa Landscape Maintenance District, Assessment District 2-1987, generally located in that area of the City of Oceanside, California, commonly known as Mission Santa Fe, Lark Place, Palmera and Lago Vista subdivisions. SECTION 2. That the proposed assessments shall be used to pay the district administrative costs and the maintenance and material costs incurred to maintain landscaping and appurtenant structures within the parkways, medians, and slopes within or adjacent to certain sections of Mesa, Summerhill, Overlook, Muirwood, Sagewood, Palmera and Woodhaven Drives, North Santa Fe Avenue, Avenida de la Plata, Wohlford, Champlain and Wendela streets, and Paseo Hermosa all within the areas commonly known as Mission Santa Fe, Lark Place, Palmera and Lago Vista subdivisions. SECTION 3. That the proposed assessments shall not be used to maintain areas that have not been formally accepted by the City of Oceanside. SECTION 4. That this City Council sets a public hearing on the proposed assessments for June 26, 2024, at 6:00 PM, or as soon thereafter as possible, in the City Council Chambers located at 300 North Coast Highway, Oceanside, California. Any interested person(s) will be heard at this public hearing. Prior to the conclusion of this hearing, anyone may file with the City Clerk a written protest regarding the proposed assessments. Said protest must state why the protest is being made and contain a description sufficient to identify the property owned by the protesting party. SECTION 5. That the City Clerk of the City of Oceanside is directed to give notice of this public hearing as required by Section 22626 of the Streets and Highways Code. PASSED AND ADOPTED by the City Council of the City of Oceanside, California, this 8th day of May, 2024, by the following vote: AYES: Sanchez, Keim, Joyce, Robinson, Weiss NAYS: None ABSENT: None ABSTAIN: None /s/ Mayor Sanchez Mayor of the City of Oceanside APPROVED AS TO FORM: OFFICE OF THE CITY ATTORNEY /s/ John Mullen City Attorney ATTEST:/s/ Zeb Navarro City Clerk Resolution declaring intent to levy and collect assessments for fiscal year 2024-2025 within the Santa Fe Mesa Landscape Maintenance District, Assessment District No. 2-1987 05/17/2024 CN 28921

CITY OF OCEANSIDE RESOLUTION NO. 24-R0190-1 A RESOLUTION OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF OCEANSIDE, CALIFORNIA, DECLARING ITS INTENTION TO LEVY AND COLLECT ASSESSMENTS WITHIN THE RANCHO HERMOSA LANDSCAPE MAINTENANCE DISTRICT, ASSESSMENT DISTRICT 3-1982, FOR FISCAL YEAR 2024-2025 AND SETTING A PUBLIC HEARING ON THE PROPOSED ASSESSMENTS WHEREAS, pursuant to the Landscape and Lighting Act of 1972, the City Council of the City of Oceanside adopted Resolution No. 24-R0188-1 directing the City Engineer to prepare a Report on the Rancho Hermosa Landscape Maintenance District for fiscal year 2024-2025; WHEREAS, said Report, on file with the City Clerk of the City of Oceanside, contains a full and detailed description of the boundaries of the assessment district, the proposed assessments to be levied against each assessable lot or parcel of land within the district, and a description of the improvements to be maintained or modified; WHEREAS,the amount of the base rate may be increased by the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for All Urban consumers for the San Diego Area by Council Approval. WHEREAS, the City Council of the City of Oceanside adopted Resolution No. 24-R0189-1 approving the aforementioned Report either as filed or modified by this Council; WHEREAS, the levy of the proposed assessment is exempt from the provisions of Article XIIID of the California Constitution (Proposition 218) pursuant to Section 5 Subsection (a) and/or (b) of that Article; and WHEREAS, the ongoing operation, maintenance and renovation of the improvements will require assessments to be levied on the assessable lots and parcels of land within this district. NOW, THEREFORE, the City Council of the City of Oceanside does resolve as follows: SECTION 1. That it is the intent of this Council to levy and collect assessments for fiscal year 2024-2025 within the Rancho Hermosa Landscape Maintenance District, Assessment District 3-1982, generally located in that area of the City of Oceanside, California, commonly known as Rancho Hermosa Unit 1 subdivision. SECTION 2. That the proposed assessments shall be used to pay the district administrative costs and the maintenance and material costs incurred to maintain landscaping and appurtenant structures on the parkways and slopes within or adjacent to those sections of Rancho Del Oro Drive that front the Rancho Hermosa Unit 1 subdivision. SECTION 3. That the proposed assessments shall not be used to maintain areas that have not been formally accepted by the City of Oceanside. SECTION 4. That this City Council sets a public hearing on the proposed assessments for June 26, 2024, at 6:00 PM, or as soon thereafter as possible, in the City Council Chambers located at 300 North Coast Highway, Oceanside, California. Any interested person(s) will be heard at this public hearing. Prior to the conclusion of this hearing, anyone may file with the City Clerk a written protest regarding the proposed assessments. Said protest must state why the protest is being made and contain a description sufficient to identify the property owned by the protesting party. SECTION 5. That the City Clerk of the City of Oceanside is directed to give notice of this public hearing as required by Section 22626 of the Streets and Highways Code. PASSED AND ADOPTED by the City Council of the City of Oceanside, California, this 8th day of May, 2024, by the following vote: AYES: Sanchez, Keim, Joyce, Robinson, Weiss NAYS: None ABSENT: None ABSTAIN: None /s/ Mayor Sanchez Mayor of the City of Oceanside APPROVED AS TO FORM: OFFICE OF THE CITY ATTORNEY /s/ John Mullen City Attorney ATTEST: /s/ Zeb Navarro City Clerk Resolution declaring intent to levy and collect assessments for fiscal year 2024-2025 within the Rancho Hermosa Landscape Maintenance District, Assessment District No. 3-1982 05/17/2024 CN 28920

CITY OF OCEANSIDE RESOLUTION NO. 24-R0184-1 A RESOLUTION OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF OCEANSIDE, CALIFORNIA, DECLARING ITS INTENTION TO LEVY AND COLLECT ASSESSMENTS WITHIN THE PEACOCK HILLS LANDSCAPE MAINTENANCE DISTRICT, ASSESSMENT DISTRICT 1-1977, FOR FISCAL YEAR 2024-2025 AND SETTING A PUBLIC HEARING ON THE PROPOSED ASSESSMENTS WHEREAS, pursuant to the Landscape and Lighting Act of 1972, the City Council of the City of Oceanside adopted Resolution No. 24-R0182-1 directing the City Engineer to prepare a Report on the Peacock Hills Landscape Maintenance District for fiscal year 2024-2025; WHEREAS, said Report, on file with the City Clerk of the City of Oceanside, contains a full and detailed description of the boundaries of the assessment district, the proposed assessments to be levied against each assessable lot or parcel of land within the district, and a description of the improvements to be maintained or modified; WHEREAS,the amount of the proposed assessment rate is the same as or less than the amount of the assessment rate authorized to be levied for the 2023-2024 fiscal year; WHEREAS, the City Council of the City of Oceanside adopted Resolution No. 24-R0183-1 approving the aforementioned Report either as filed or modified by this Council; WHEREAS, the levy of the proposed assessment is exempt from the provisions of Article XIIID of the California Constitution (Proposition 218) pursuant to Section 5 Subsection (a) and/or (b) of that Article; and WHEREAS, the ongoing operation, maintenance and renovation of the improvements will require assessments to be levied on the assessable lots and parcels of land within this district. NOW, THEREFORE, the City Council of the City of Oceanside does resolve as follows: SECTION 1. That it is the intent of this Council to levy and collect assessments for fiscal year 2024-2025 within the Peacock Hills Landscape Maintenance District, Assessment District 1-1977, generally located in that area of the City of Oceanside, California, commonly known as Peacock Hills Units 2 and 3 subdivisions. SECTION 2. That the proposed assessments shall be used to pay the district administrative costs and the maintenance and material costs incurred to maintain landscaping and appurtenant structures within the raised median on Peacock Boulevard within the Peacock Hills Units 2 and 3 subdivisions. SECTION 3. That the proposed assessments shall not be used to maintain areas that have not been formally accepted by the City of Oceanside. SECTION 4. That this City Council sets a public hearing on the proposed assessments for June 26, 2024, at 6:00 PM, or as soon thereafter as possible, in the City Council Chambers located at 300 North Coast Highway, Oceanside, California. Any interested person(s) will be heard at this public hearing. Prior to the conclusion of this hearing, anyone may file with the City Clerk a written protest regarding the proposed assessments. Said protest must state why the protest is being made and contain a description sufficient to identify the property owned by the protesting party. SECTION 5. That the City Clerk of the City of Oceanside is directed to give notice of this public hearing as required by Section 22626 of the Streets and Highways Code. PASSED AND ADOPTED by the City Council of the City of Oceanside, California, this 8th day of May, 2024, by the following vote: AYES: Sanchez, Keim, Joyce, Robinson, Weiss NAYS: None ABSENT: None ABSTAIN: None /s/ Mayor Sanchez Mayor of the City of Oceanside APPROVED AS TO FORM: OFFICE OF THE CITY ATTORNEY /s/ John Mullen City Attorney ATTEST: /s/ Zeb Navarro City Clerk Resolution declaring intent to levy and collect assessments for fiscal year 2024-2025 within the Peacock Hills Landscape Maintenance District, Assessment District No. 1-1977 05/17/2024 CN 28919

CITY OF OCEANSIDE RESOLUTION NO. 24-R0187-1 A RESOLUTION OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF OCEANSIDE, CALIFORNIA, DECLARING ITS INTENTION TO LEVY AND COLLECT ASSESSMENTS WITHIN THE MISSION MEADOWS LANDSCAPE MAINTENANCE DISTRICT, ASSESSMENT DISTRICT 2-1979, FOR FISCAL YEAR 2024-2025 AND SETTING A PUBLIC HEARING ON THE PROPOSED ASSESSMENTS WHEREAS, pursuant to the Landscape and Lighting Act of 1972, the City Council of the City of Oceanside adopted Resolution No. 24-R0185-1 directing the City Engineer to prepare a Report on the Mission Meadows Landscape Maintenance District for fiscal year 2024-2025; WHEREAS, said Report, on file with the City Clerk of the City of Oceanside, contains a full and detailed description of the boundaries of the assessment district, the proposed assessments to be levied against each assessable lot or parcel of land within the district, and a description of the improvements to be maintained or modified; WHEREAS, the amount of the proposed assessment rate is the same as or less than the amount of the assessment rate authorized to be levied for the 2023-2024 fiscal year; WHEREAS, the City Council of the City of Oceanside adopted Resolution No. 24-R0186-1 approving the aforementioned Report either as filed or modified by this Council; WHEREAS, the levy of the proposed assessment is exempt from the provisions of Article XIIID of the California Constitution (Proposition 218) pursuant to Section 5 Subsection (a) and/or (b) of that Article; and WHEREAS, the ongoing operation, maintenance and renovation of the improvements will require assessments to be levied on the assessable lots and parcels of land within this district. NOW, THEREFORE, the City Council of the City of Oceanside does resolve as follows: SECTION 1. That it is the intent of this Council to levy and collect assessments for fiscal year 2024-2025 within the Mission Meadows Landscape Maintenance District, Assessment District 2-1979, generally located in that area of the City of Oceanside, California, commonly known as Mission Meadows Unit 1 and Marlborough Country Estates Units 1-4 subdivisions. SECTION 2. That the proposed assessments shall be used to pay the district administrative costs and the maintenance and material costs incurred to maintain landscaping, equestrian trails and structures within the parkways and slopes within or next to certain sections of Old Ranch Road and Spur Avenue all within the area commonly known as Mission Meadows Unit 1 and Marlborough Country Estates Units 1-4 subdivisions. SECTION 3.,That the proposed assessments shall not be used to maintain areas that have not been formally accepted by the City of Oceanside. SECTION 4. That this City Council sets a public hearing on the proposed assessments for June 26, 2024, at 6:00 PM, or as soon thereafter as possible, in the City Council Chambers located at 300 North Coast Highway, Oceanside, California. Any interested person(s) will be heard at this public hearing. Prior to the conclusion of this hearing, anyone may file with the City Clerk a written protest regarding the proposed assessments. Said protest must state why the protest is being made and contain a description sufficient to identify the property owned by the protesting party. SECTION 5. That the City Clerk of the City of Oceanside is directed to give notice of this public hearing as required by Section 22626 of the Streets and Highways Code. PASSED AND ADOPTED by the City Council of the City of Oceanside, California, this 8th day of May, 2024, by the following vote: AYES: Sanchez, Keim, Joyce, Robinson, Weiss NAYS: None ABSENT: None ABSTAIN: None /s/ Mayor Sanchez Mayor of the City of Oceanside APPROVED AS TO FORM: OFFICE OF THE CITY ATTORNEY /s/ John Mullen City Attorney ATTEST: /s/ Zeb Navarro City Clerk Resolution declaring intent to levy and collect assessments for for fiscal year 2024-2025 within the Mission Meadows Landscape Maintenance District, Assessment District No. 2-1979 05/17/2023 CN 28918

CITY OF OCEANSIDE RESOLUTION NO. 24-R0181-1 A RESOLUTION OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF OCEANSIDE, CALIFORNIA, DECLARING ITS INTENTION TO LEVY AND COLLECT ASSESSMENTS WITHIN THE MAR LADO HIGHLANDS LANDSCAPE MAINTENANCE DISTRICT, ASSESSMENT DISTRICT 1-1988, FOR FISCAL YEAR 2024-2025 AND SETTING A PUBLIC HEARING ON THE PROPOSED ASSESSMENTS WHEREAS, pursuant to the Landscape and Lighting Act of 1972, the City Council of the City of Oceanside adopted Resolution No. 24-R0179-1 directing the City Engineer to prepare a Report on the Mar Lado Highlands Landscape Maintenance District for fiscal year 2024-2025; WHEREAS, said Report, on file with the City Clerk of the City of Oceanside, contains a full and detailed description of the boundaries of the assessment district, the proposed assessments to be levied against each assessable lot or parcel of land within the district, and a description of the improvements to be maintained or modified; WHEREAS, the amount of the proposed assessment rate is the same as or less than the amount of the assessment rate authorized to be levied for the 2023-2024 fiscal year; WHEREAS, the City Council of the City of Oceanside adopted Resolution No. 24-R0180-1 approving the aforementioned Report either as filed or modified by this Council; WHEREAS, the levy of the proposed assessment is exempt from the provisions of Article XIIID of the California Constitution (Proposition 218) pursuant to Section 5 Subsection (a) and/or (b) of that Article; and WHEREAS, the ongoing operation, maintenance and renovation of the improvements will require assessments to be levied on the assessable lots and parcels of land within this district. NOW, THEREFORE, the City Council of the City of Oceanside does resolve as follows: SECTION 1. That it is the intent of this Council to levy and collect assessments for fiscal year 2024-2025 within the Mar Lado Highlands Landscape Maintenance District, Assessment District 1-1988, generally located in that area of the City of Oceanside, California, commonly known as Mar Lado Highlands subdivision. SECTION 2. That the proposed assessments shall be used to pay the district administrative costs and the maintenance and material costs incurred to maintain landscaping and appurtenant structures within the parkways, slopes and open space areas within or adjacent to certain sections of Southwood and Rivertree Drives and Ashwood Court, in addition to the landscaped slopes located behind certain homes within the Mar Lado Highlands subdivision. SECTION 3. That the proposed assessments shall not be used to maintain areas that have not been formally accepted by the City of Oceanside. SECTION 4. That this City Council sets a public hearing on the proposed assessments for June 26, 2024, at 6:00 PM, or as soon thereafter as possible, in the City Council Chambers located at 300 North Coast Highway, Oceanside, California. Any interested person(s) will be heard at this public hearing. Prior to the conclusion of this hearing, anyone may file with the City Clerk a written protest regarding the proposed assessments. Said protest must state why the protest is being made and contain a description sufficient to identify the property owned by the protesting party. SECTION 5. That the City Clerk of the City of Oceanside is directed to give notice of this public hearing as required by Section 22626 of the Streets and Highways Code. PASSED AND ADOPTED by the City Council of the City of Oceanside, California, this 8th day of May, 2024, by the following vote: AYES: Sanchez, Keim, Joyce, Robinson, Weiss NAYS: None ABSENT: None ABSTAIN: None /s/ Mayor Sanchez Mayor of the City of Oceanside APPROVED AS TO FORM: OFFICE OF THE CITY ATTORNEY/s/ John Mullen City Attorney ATTEST:/s/ Zeb Navarro City Clerk Resolution declaring intent to levy and collect assessments for fiscal year 2024-2025 within the Mar Lado Landscape Maintenance District, Assessment District No. 1-1988 05/17/2024 CN 28917

CITY OF OCEANSIDE RESOLUTION NO. 24-R0178-1 A RESOLUTION OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF OCEANSIDE, CALIFORNIA, DECLARING ITS INTENTION TO LEVY AND COLLECT ASSESSMENTS FOR FISCAL YEAR 2024-2025 WITHIN THE GUAJOME RIDGE LANDSCAPE MAINTENANCE DISTRICT, ASSESSMENT DISTRICT NO. 1-1989 AND SETTING A PUBLIC HEARING ON THE PROPOSED ASSESSMENTS WHEREAS, pursuant to the Landscape and Lighting Act of 1972, the City Council of the City of Oceanside adopted Resolution No. 24-R0176-1 directing the City Engineer to prepare a Report on the Guajome Ridge Landscape Maintenance District, Assessment District No. 1-1989 for fiscal year 2024-2025; WHEREAS, the Report, on file with the City Clerk of the City of Oceanside, contains a full and detailed description of the boundaries of the assessment district, the proposed assessments to be levied against each assessable lot or parcel of land within the district, and a description of the improvements to be maintained or modified; WHEREAS, the base assessment rate may be increased by the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for All Urban Consumers for the San Diego Area by City Council approval not to exceed 3% annually; WHEREAS, the City Council of the City of Oceanside adopted Resolution No. 24-R0177-1 approving the aforementioned Report either as filed or modified by this Council; WHEREAS, the levy of the proposed assessment is exempt from the provisions of Article XIIID of the California Constitution (Proposition 218) pursuant to Section 5 Subsection (a) and/or (b) of that Article; and WHEREAS, the ongoing operation, maintenance and renovation of the improvements will require assessments to be levied on the assessable lots and parcels of land within this district. NOW, THEREFORE, the City Council of the City of Oceanside does resolve as follows: SECTION 1. That it is the intent of this Council to levy and collect assessments for fiscal year 2024-2025 within the Guajome Ridge Landscape Maintenance District, Assessment District 1-1989, generally located in that area of the City of Oceanside, California, commonly known as Sunridge Country Units 1 and 2 and the Darwin Estates subdivisions. SECTION 2. That the proposed assessments shall be used to pay the district administrative costs and the maintenance and material costs incurred to maintain landscaping and appurtenant structures within the parkways and slopes along certain sections of Melrose, Darwin, Sagewood, Sunridge and Sunbright drives and Sunmeadow Lane, in addition to the landscaped slopes located behind certain homes within the Sunridge Country subdivisions. SECTION 3. That the proposed assessments shall not be used to maintain areas that have not been formally accepted by the City of Oceanside. SECTION 4. That this City Council sets a public hearing on the proposed assessments for June 26, 2024 at 6:00 PM, or as soon thereafter as possible, in the City Council Chambers located at 300 North Coast Highway, Oceanside, California. Any interested person(s) will be heard at this public hearing. Prior to the conclusion of this hearing, anyone may file with the City Clerk a written protest regarding the proposed assessments. Said protest must state why the protest is being made and contain a description sufficient to identify the property owned by the protesting party. SECTION 5. That the City Clerk of the City of Oceanside is directed to give notice of this public hearing as required by Section 22626 of the Streets and Highways Code. PASSED AND ADOPTED by the City Council of the City of Oceanside, California, this 8th day of May, 2024, by the following vote: AYES: Sanchez, Keim, Joyce, Robinson, Weiss NAYS: None ABSENT: None ABSTAIN: None /s/ Mayor Sanchez Mayor of the City of Oceanside APPROVED AS TO FORM: OFFICE OF THE CITY ATTORNEY

/s/ John Mullen City Attorney ATTEST: /s/ Zeb Navarro City Clerk Resolution declaring intent to levy and collect assessments for fiscal year 2023-2024 within the Guajome Ridge Landscape Maintenance District, Assessment District No. 1-1989 05/17/2024 CN 28916

CITY OF OCEANSIDE RESOLUTION NO. 24-R0175-1 A RESOLUTION OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF OCEANSIDE, CALIFORNIA, DECLARING ITS INTENTION TO LEVY AND COLLECT ASSESSMENTS FOR FISCAL YEAR 2024-2025 WITHIN THE DOUGLAS PARK LANDSCAPE MAINTENANCE DISTRICT, ASSESSMENT DISTRICT NO. 5-1981 AND SETTING A PUBLIC HEARING ON THE PROPOSED ASSESSMENTS WHEREAS, pursuant to the Landscape and Lighting Act of 1972, the City Council of the City of Oceanside adopted Resolution No. 24-R0173-1 directing the City Engineer to prepare a Report on the Douglas Park Landscape Maintenance District, Assessment District No. 5-1981 for fiscal year 2024-2025; WHEREAS, said Report, on file with the City Clerk of the City of Oceanside, contains a full and detailed description of the boundaries of the assessment district, the proposed assessments to be levied against each assessable lot or parcel of land within the district, and a description of the improvements to be maintained or modified; WHEREAS, the base assessment rate may be increased by the Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers for the San Diego Area by City Council approval not to exceed 2% annually for Douglas Park, and by the Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers for the San Diego Area by City Council approval for Douglas Park-Vandegrift; WHEREAS, the City Council of the City of Oceanside adopted Resolution No. 24-R0174-1 approving the aforementioned Report either as filed or modified by this Council; WHEREAS, the levy of the proposed assessment is exempt from the provisions of Article XIIID of the California Constitution (Proposition 218) pursuant to Section 5 Subsection (a) and/or (b) of that Article: and WHEREAS, the ongoing operation, maintenance and renovation of the improvements will require assessments to be levied on the assessable lots and parcels of land within the district.NOW, THEREFORE, the City Council of the City of Oceanside does resolve as follows: SECTION 1. That it is the intent of this Council to levy and collect assessments for fiscal year 2024-2025 within the Douglas Park Landscape Maintenance District, Assessment District 5-1981, generally located in that area of the City of Oceanside, California, commonly known as Douglas Park, River Meadow, Creekside Estates, Whelan Ranch, Sunwest Estates, Foxwood, Oceanside 1, Wilmont Ranch, Sycamore Springs, Morro Hills East and Morro Hills West subdivisions. SECTION 2. That the proposed assessments shall be used to pay the district administrative costs and the maintenance and material costs incurred to maintain landscaping and appurtenant structures within the parkways, medians, and slopes within or adjacent to certain sections of Douglas and Westport drives, North River Road and Vandegrift Boulevard, and between or along residential streets all within the areas commonly known as Douglas Park, River Meadow, Creekside Estates, Whelan Ranch Units 6-11, Sunwest Estates, Foxwood, Oceanside 1, Wilmont Ranch, Sycamore Springs, Morro Hills East and Morro Hills West subdivisions. SECTION 3. That the proposed assessments shall not be used to maintain areas that have not been formally accepted by the City of Oceanside. SECTION 4. That this City Council sets a public hearing on the proposed assessments for June 26, 2024 at 6:00 PM, or as soon thereafter as possible, in the City Council Chambers located at 300 North Coast Highway, Oceanside, California. Any interested person(s) will be heard at this public hearing. Prior to the conclusion of this hearing, anyone may file with the City Clerk a written protest regarding the proposed assessments. Said protest must state why the protest is being made and contain a description sufficient to identify the property owned by the protesting party. SECTION 5. That the City Clerk of the City of Oceanside is directed to give notice of this public hearing as required by Section 22626 of the Streets and Highways Code. PASSED AND ADOPTED by the City Council of the City of Oceanside, California, this 8th day of May, 2024, by the following vote: AYES: Sanchez, Keim, Joyce, Robinson, Weiss NAYS: None ABSENT: None ABSTAIN: None /s/ Mayor Sanchez Mayor of the City of Oceanside APPROVED AS TO FORM: OFFICE OF THE CITY ATTORNEY /s/ John Mullen City Attorney ATTEST: /s/ Zeb Navarro City Clerk Resolution declaring intent to levy and collect assessments for fiscal year 2024-2025 within the Douglas Park Landscape Maintenance District, Assessment District No. 5-1981 05/17/2024 CN 28915

CITY OF OCEANSIDE RESOLUTION NO. 24-R0172-1 A RESOLUTION OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF OCEANSIDE, CALIFORNIA, DECLARING ITS INTENTION TO LEVY AND COLLECT ASSESSMENTS FOR FISCAL YEAR 2024-2025 WITHIN THE DEL ORO HILLS LANDSCAPE MAINTENANCE DISTRICT, ASSESSMENT DISTRICT NO. 1-1987 AND SETTING A PUBLIC HEARING ON THE PROPOSED ASSESSMENTS WHEREAS, pursuant to the Landscape and Lighting Act of 1972, the City Council of the City of Oceanside adopted Resolution No. 24-R0170-1 directing the City Engineer to prepare a Report on the Del Oro Hills Landscape Maintenance District, Assessment District No. 1-1987 for fiscal year 2024-2025; WHEREAS, said Report, on file with the City Clerk of the City of Oceanside, contains a full and detailed description of the boundaries of the assessment district, the proposed assessments to be levied against each assessable lot or parcel of land within the district, and a description of the improvements to be maintained or modified; WHEREAS, the amount of the proposed assessment rate is the same as or less than the amount of the assessment rate authorized to be levied for the 2023-2024 fiscal year; WHEREAS, City Council of the City of Oceanside adopted Resolution No. 24-R0171-1 approving the aforementioned Report either as filed or modified by this Council; WHEREAS, the levy of the proposed assessment is exempt from the provisions of Article XIIID of the California Constitution (Proposition 218) pursuant to Section 5 Subsection (a) and/or (b) of that Article; and WHEREAS, the ongoing maintenance, operation and renovation of the improvements will require assessments to be levied on the assessable lots and parcels of land within this district. NOW, THEREFORE, the City Council of the City of Oceanside does resolve as follows: SECTION 1. That it is the intent of this Council to levy and collect assessments for fiscal year 2024-2025 within the Del Oro Hills Landscape Maintenance District, Assessment District 1-1987, generally located in that area of the City of Oceanside, California, commonly known as Del Oro Hills Villages A, B, and subdivisions 1 through 12. SECTION 2. That the proposed assessments shall be used to pay the district administrative costs and the maintenance and material costs incurred to maintain landscaping and appurtenant structures within the parkways, medians, and slopes within or adjacent to certain sections of Rancho Del Oro, Glaser, and Cameo drives and between or along certain residential streets within Del Oro Hills Villages A, B, and subdivisions 1 through 12. SECTION 3. That the proposed assessments shall not be used to maintain areas that have not been formally accepted by the City of Oceanside. SECTION 4. That this City Council sets a public hearing on the proposed assessments for June 26, 2024, at 6:00 PM, or as soon thereafter as possible, in the City Council Chambers located at 300 North Coast Highway, Oceanside, California. Any interested person(s) will be heard at this public hearing. Prior to the conclusion of this hearing, anyone may file with the City Clerk a written protest regarding the proposed assessments. Said protest must state why the protest is being made and contain a description sufficient to identify the property owned by the protesting party. SECTION 5. That the City Clerk of the City of Oceanside is directed to give notice of this public hearing as required by Section 22626 of the Streets and Highways Code. PASSED AND ADOPTED by the City Council of the City of Oceanside, California, this 8th day of May 2024, by the following vote: AYES: Sanchez, Keim, Joyce, Robinson, Weiss NAYS: None ABSENT: None ABSTAIN: None /s/ Mayor Sanchez Mayor of the City of Oceanside APPROVED AS TO FORM: OFFICE OF THE CITY ATTORNEY /s/ John Mullen City Attorney ATTEST: /s/ Zeb Navarro City Clerk Resolution declaring intent to levy and collect assessments for fiscal year 2024-2025 within the Del Oro Hills Landscape Maintenance District, Assessment District No. 1-1987 05/17/2024 CN 28914

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT 505 S. Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 Phone: (760) 633-2710 | Email: [email protected] | Web: www.encinitasca.gov City Hall Hours: Monday through Thursday 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM and every other Friday (5/17, 5/31, etc.) 8:00 AM TO 4:00 PM (Closed 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM) and closed May 27, 2024, in observance of Memorial Day NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATIVE HEARING AND PENDING ACTION ON ADMINISTRATIVE APPLICATION IN COMPLIANCE WITH THE AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT/SECTION 504 REHABILITATION ACT OF 1973 AND TITLE VI, THIS AGENCY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY PUBLIC ENTITY AND DOES NOT DISCRIMINATE ON THE BASIS OF RACE, COLOR, ETHNIC ORIGIN, NATIONAL ORIGIN, SEX, RELIGION, VETERANS STATUS OR PHYSICAL OR MENTAL DISABILITY IN EMPLOYMENT OR THE PROVISION OF SERVICE. IF YOU REQUIRE SPECIAL ASSISTANCE TO PARTICIPATE IN THIS MEETING, PLEASE CONTACT THE DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT AT (760) 633-2710 AT LEAST 72 HOURS PRIOR TO THE MEETING. PUBLIC HEARING: TUESDAY, MAY 28, 2024, AT 5:00 PM, TO BE HELD AT THE CITY OF ENCINITAS COUNCIL CHAMBERS, 505 SOUTH VULCAN AVENUE, ENCINITAS PROJECT NAME: Schott Residence; CASE NUMBER: USE-005936-2023; FILING DATE: January 31, 2023; APPLICANT: Mike and Christa Schott; LOCATION: 3212 Circa De Tierra (APN: 264-250-03); PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Public hearing to consider a request for a Minor Use Permit to construct a 2,437-square foot oversized horse barn; ZONING/OVERLAY: The project site is located within the Rural Residential (RR) Zone; ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project has been determined to be exempt from environmental review pursuant to CEQA Guidelines Section 15303(e). Section 15303(e) exempts accessory structures. STAFF CONTACT: Reb Batzel, Associate Planner: (760) 943-2233 or [email protected]. PRIOR TO OR AT THE PUBLIC HEARING TO BE HELD AT 5:00 PM ON TUESDAY, MAY 28, 2024, ANY INTERESTED PERSON MAY REVIEW THE APPLICATION AND PRESENT TESTIMONY, ORALLY OR IN WRITING, TO THE DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT. WRITTEN TESTIMONY IS PREFERRED IN ORDER TO HAVE A RECORD OF THE COMMENTS RECEIVED. If additional information is not required, the Development Services Department will render a determination on the application, pursuant to Section 2.28.090 of the City of Encinitas Municipal Code, after the close of the review period. An Appeal of the Department’s determination accompanied by the appropriate filing fee may be filed within 10-calendar days from the date of the determination. Appeals will be considered by the City Council pursuant to Chapter 1.12 of the Municipal Code. Any filing of an appeal will suspend this action as well as any processing of permits in reliance thereon in accordance with Encinitas Municipal Code Section 1.12.020(D)(1) until such time as an action is taken on the appeal. Under California Government Code Sec. 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised regarding the matter described in this notice or written correspondence delivered to the City at or prior to the date and time of the determination. 05/17/2024 CN 28912

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT LEGAL NOTICE OF ENVIRONMENTAL REVIEW AND COMMENT PERIOD NOTICE OF AVAILABILITY OF A DRAFT MITIGATED NEGATIVE DECLARATION Public Review and Comment Period: mAY 17, 2024, to jUNE 17, 2024. City HALL is closed Monday, May 27, 2024, in observance of Memorial Day. Notice is hereby given that a 30-day public review and comment period has been established pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) for a Draft recirculated Mitigated Negative Declaration, which has been prepared for the proposed project as identified below and located in the City of Encinitas. PROJECT NAME: La Costa Boutique Hotel CASE NUMBER: MULTI-002750-2018; USE-002671-2018; DR-002670-2018; CDP-002672-2018 (18-188 MIN/DR/CDP) APPLICANT: DM La Costa Avenue, LLC. LOCATION: 516 La Costa Avenue (APN 216-030-48) DESCRIPTION: DM La Costa Avenue LLC. (applicant) proposes the development of a 17-room boutique hotel with a full-service restaurant with alcohol service and outdoor events, new monument signage and a temporary onsite construction trailer on an approximately 1.18-acre site in the Leucadia community of the City of Encinitas. The hotel units would be located within nine detached bungalow structures. A total of 41 parking spaces are planned, which include four EV charging spaces. Additionally, one loading space, four motorcycle spaces and two bicycle parking spaces are proposed. Proposed amenities include a pool, spas, lounge seating and walking paths. The Project site is designated in the VSC (Visitor Serving Commercial) Zone and within the Cultural Natural Resources Overlay Zone, Scenic/Visual Corridor Overlay Zone and within the Coastal Commission appeal jurisdiction of the Coastal Zone. This land use and zoning designation is intended to support commercial uses. City approval of a Minor Use Permit, Design Review Permit and Coastal Development Permit will be required. ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The City has performed an Environmental Initial Study, which has determined that with mitigation measures, no significant environmental impacts would result from the proposed project. Therefore, a Mitigated Negative Declaration is recommended for adoption. The Draft Mitigated Negative Declaration is available for public review from May 17, 2024, to June 17, 2024. Written comments regarding the adequacy of the Draft Mitigated Negative Declaration must be received by the Development Services Department at the address provided below by 5:00 p.m. on June 17, 2024. A final environmental document incorporating public input will then be prepared for consideration by decision-making authorities. The Draft recirculated Mitigated Negative Declaration and Environmental Initial Study may be reviewed on the City’s website at https://encinitasca.gov/I-Want-To/Public-Notices/Development-Services-Public-Notices under “Environmental Notices”. Please contact Planning Division staff below to review other supporting documents and the project application. This Draft Mitigated Negative Declaration can also be reviewed at the Encinitas Library (540 Cornish Dr, Encinitas, CA 92024), and the Cardiff-by-the-Sea Library (2081 Newcastle Ave, Cardiff, CA 92007). For additional information, please contact Andrew Maynard, Principal Planner at 760 633-2718 or by email at [email protected], or the Planning Division at 760-633-2710 or [email protected]. 05/17/2024 CN 28911

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT 505 S. Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 Phone: (760) 633-2710 | Email: [email protected] | Web: www.encinitasca.gov City Hall Hours: Monday through Thursday 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM and every other Friday (5/17, 5/31, etc.) 8:00 AM TO 4:00 PM (Closed 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM) and closed May 27, 2024, in observance of Memorial Day NOTICE OF PENDING ACTION ON ADMINISTRATIVE APPLICATIONS AND COASTAL DEVELOPMENT PERMITS 1. PROJECT NAME: Hymettus Accessory Dwelling Unit; CASE NUMBER: CDPNF-006812-2023; FILING DATE: December 15, 2023; APPLICANT: Chris Baas; LOCATION: 1004 Hymettus Avenue (APN: 254-330-17); PROJECT DESCRIPTION: A Coastal Development Permit for the construction of a new 996-square foot accessory dwelling unit; ZONING/OVERLAY: This project is located within the Residential 3 (R-3) Zone and the Coastal Overlay Zone; ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project is exempt from further environmental review pursuant to California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines Section 15303, which exempts the construction of a new accessory dwelling unit. STAFF CONTACT: Santos Perez, Contract Assistant Planner: (760) 633-2799 or [email protected] 2. PROJECT NAME: Mackinnon New SFR; CASE NUMBER: CDP-005299-2022; FILING DATE: April 4, 2022; APPLICANT: Sean Rodkey; LOCATION: 2057-2059 Mackinnon Ave (APN: 260-394-15); PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Coastal Development Permit (CDP) to construct new two-story single family residence with a basement accessory dwelling unit, roof deck and attached two-car garage; ZONING/OVERLAY: The project site is located within the R-11 (Residential 11) Zone, the Coastal Zone, Special Study Overlay, and Scenic/Visual Corridor Overlay; ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project has been determined to be exempt from environmental review pursuant to California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines Section 15303(a) which exempts the construction of one single-family residence and accessory dwelling unit in a residential zone; STAFF CONTACT: Takuma Easland, Associate Planner: (760) 633-2712 or [email protected]. 3. PROJECT NAME: Vasquez ADU – 1024 Hermes Av; CASE NUMBER: CDPNF-006733-2023; FILING DATE: 1/19/2023; APPLICANT: Andrew Vasquez; LOCATION: 1024 Hermes Avenue (APN: 254-324-12); PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Construct a 484 S.F. second story Accessory Dwelling Unit (ADU) on top of an existing detached garage; ZONING/OVERLAY: R-8 Residential 8 and Coastal Overlay Zone; ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project is exempt from further environmental review pursuant to California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines Section 15303, which exempts the construction of a new accessory dwelling unit. STAFF CONTACT: Fran Carr, Associate Planner: (760) 633-2738 or [email protected] PRIOR TO 5:00 PM ON TUESDAY, MAY 28, 2024, ANY INTERESTED PERSON MAY REVIEW THE APPLICATION AND PRESENT TESTIMONY, ORALLY OR IN WRITING, TO THE DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT. WRITTEN TESTIMONY IS PREFERRED IN ORDER TO HAVE A RECORD OF THE COMMENTS RECEIVED. If additional information is not required, the Development Services Department will render a determination on the application, pursuant to Section 2.28.090 of the City of Encinitas Municipal Code, after the close of the review period. An Appeal of the Department’s determination accompanied by the appropriate filing fee may be filed within 10-calendar days from the date of the determination. Appeals will be considered by the City Council pursuant to Chapter 1.12 of the Municipal Code. Any filing of an appeal will suspend this action as well as any processing of permits in reliance thereon in accordance with Encinitas Municipal Code Section 1.12.020(D)(1) until such time as an action is taken on the appeal. The above items are located within the Coastal Zone and require the issuance of a regular Coastal Development Permit. The action of the Development Services Director on these items may not be appealed to the California Coastal Commission. Under California Government Code Sec. 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised regarding the matter described in this notice or written correspondence delivered to the City at or prior to the date and time of the determination. 05/17/2024 CN 28910

CITY OF ENCINITAS PUBLIC NOTICE OF ORDINANCE INTRODUCTION ORDINANCE NO. 2024-07 NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Encinitas has introduced Ordinance No. 2024-07 titled “An Ordinance of the City Council of the City of Encinitas, California, Setting Capacity Fees and Escalator for Cardiff Sanitary Division (CSD) and Encinitas Sanitary Division (ESD) and to Amend Encinitas Municipal Code Section 18.08.025.” Capacity fees are one-time fees typically paid when applying for new or increased service and are imposed on development projects by local agencies. The purpose of a capacity fee is to ensure that growth in the number of customers served will pay for itself, without excessive burdens on existing customers. These fees represent equitable cost sharing with other system users who previously paid to establish and expand the system and/or will in the future. Capacity fees are assessed per served structure based on assigned EDUs: a unit of measure that approximates the sewer use of an average single-family residence. Currently, there are 21 customer billing classifications, each with a unique EDU capacity value. Updated capacity fees are based solely on system facilities values and system capacity (based on the current Sewer Master Plan). Sewer capacity fees thus represent a capital buy-in of sorts that replenishes cash used to purchase and maintain system assets and provides funding toward full system buildout. Proposed Ordinance No. 2024-07 updates the sewer capacity fees and escalator for both CSD and ESD and amends Encinitas Municipal Code Section 18.08.025 as recommended by Ardurra, the City’s sewer rate consultant, to include the following language: “C. Exceptions. The City Engineer shall exercise their professional judgement and discretion to determine and assign EDUs for Wastewater Discharge Permits, or modifications thereto, to assess the Sewer Connection/Capacity Fee for structures, and/or uses, and/or combinations thereof not otherwise specified in §18.08.025.” Ordinance 2024-07 was introduced at the Regular City Council meeting held on May 8, 2024, by the following vote: AYES: Blackwell, Ehlers, Hinze, Kranz, Lyndes; NAYS: None; ABSTAIN: None. ABSENT: None. The City Council will consider the adoption of this Ordinance at the May 22, 2024, Regular City Council meeting commencing at 6:00 p.m., in the City Council Chambers, 505 South Vulcan Avenue. The Ordinance is on file in the office of the City Clerk, 505 South Vulcan Avenue and may be viewed between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. In compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act/Section 504 Rehabilitation Act of 1973 and Title VI, this agency is an equal opportunity public entity and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, ethnic origin, national origin, sex, religion, veteran status or physical or mental disability in employment or the provision of service. If you require special assistance to participate in this meeting, please contact the City Clerk’s Office at 760-633-2601 at least 72 hours prior to the meeting. /Kathy Hollywood, City Clerk 05/17/2024 CN 28905

CITY OF ENCINITAS PUBLIC NOTICE OF ORDINANCE ADOPTION ORDINANCE NO. 2024-06 NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Encinitas has adopted Ordinance No. 2024-06 titled “An Ordinance of the City Council of the City of Encinitas, California, Setting Encinitas Sanitary Division Sewer Service Rates.” The Encinitas Sanitary Division wastewater collection system is maintained by City crews. Wastewater is transported to the Encina Water Pollution Control Facility in Carlsbad for treatment, recycling, and disposal. Operating costs, primarily for wastewater treatment, are projected to increase by approximately five percent annually. Based on stable billable water consumption and anticipated increases in operating costs and major capital improvements needed to ensure a safe, reliable wastewater collection system, the Rate Study recommended the increases in rates to meet projected revenue requirements. Ordinance 2024-06 approves the increasing of Encinitas Sanitary Division Sewer Rates as follows: • FY 2025 19% • FY 2026 up to 19%* • FY 2027 up to 19%* • FY 2028 up to 19%* • FY 2029 up to 19%* *up to % changes subject to annual City Council review Ordinance 2024-06 was introduced at the Regular City Council meeting held on April 24, 2024, and adopted at the May 8, 2024, Regular City Council meeting by the following vote: AYES: Blackwell, Ehlers, Hinze, Kranz, Lyndes; NAYS: None; ABSTAIN: None. ABSENT: None. The Ordinance is on file in the office of the City Clerk, 505 South Vulcan Avenue and may be viewed between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. In compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act/Section 504 Rehabilitation Act of 1973 and Title VI, this agency is an equal opportunity public entity and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, ethnic origin, national origin, sex, religion, veteran status or physical or mental disability in employment or the provision of service. /Kathy Hollywood, City Clerk 05/17/2024 CN 28904

CITY OF ENCINITAS PUBLIC NOTICE OF ORDINANCE ADOPTION ORDINANCE NO. 2024-05 NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Encinitas has adopted Ordinance No. 2024-05 titled “An Ordinance of the City Council of the City of Encinitas, California, Setting Cardiff Sanitary Division Sewer Service Rates.” The Cardiff Sanitary Division wastewater collection system is maintained by City crews. Wastewater is transported to the San Elijo Water Reclamation Facility in Cardiff for treatment, recycling, and disposal. Operating costs, primarily for wastewater treatment, are projected to increase by approximately five percent annually. Based on stable billable water consumption and anticipated increases in operating costs and major capital improvements needed to ensure a safe, reliable wastewater collection system, the Rate Study recommended increases in rates to meet projected revenue requirements. Ordinance 2024-05 approves the increasing of Cardiff Sanitary Division Sewer Rates as follows: • FY 2025 15% • FY 2026 up to 15%* • FY 2027 up to 15%* • FY 2028 up to 15%* • FY 2029 up to 10%* *up to % changes subject to annual City Council review Ordinance 2024-05 was introduced at the Regular City Council meeting held on April 24, 2024, and adopted at the Regular City Council meeting held on May 8, 2024, by the following vote: AYES: Blackwell, Ehlers, Hinze, Kranz, Lyndes; NAYS: None; ABSTAIN: None. ABSENT: None. The Ordinance is on file in the office of the City Clerk, 505 South Vulcan Avenue and may be viewed between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. In compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act/Section 504 Rehabilitation Act of 1973 and Title VI, this agency is an equal opportunity public entity and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, ethnic origin, national origin, sex, religion, veteran status or physical or mental disability in employment or the provision of service. /Kathy Hollywood, City Clerk 05/17/2024 CN 28903

NOTICE INVITING BIDS CITY OF ENCINITAS CP23C CARDIFF SPORTS PARK LED RETROFIT Notice is hereby given that the City of Encinitas will receive ELECTRONIC BIDS ONLY, via the on-line bidding service PlanetBids, up to 2:00 PM, on May 23, 2024. At which time said ELECTRONIC BIDS will be publicly opened and read. The results will be posted on PlanetBids immediately upon bid opening. Bidders need not be present at bid opening. WORK TO BE DONE: The work to be done generally includes: The work involved with this project is to replace the existing lighting fixtures on top of the existing high mast field lighting poles at Cardiff Sports Park with new LED lighting fixtures. The existing high mast field lighting poles shall remain. Replace existing lighting control cabinets with new ones. Engineer’s Estimate – $800,000 The Contractor shall complete the proposed work in its entirety. Should any detail or details be omitted from the Contract Documents which are essential to its functional completeness, then it shall be the responsibility of the Contractor to furnish and install such detail or request such details from the City Engineer so that upon completion of the proposed work, the work will be acceptable and ready for use. COMPLETION OF WORK: the Contractor shall finish all improvements complete and in place within twenty (20) working days of the Commencement Date in the Notice to Proceed. LOWEST RESPONSIVE AND RESPONSIBLE BIDDER: All bids are to be compared on the basis of the City Engineer’s estimate of the quantities of work to be done and the unit prices bid by the bidder. The award of the contract, if it is awarded, will be to the lowest responsive and responsible bidder. Pursuant to Public Contract Code Section 1103, a “Responsible Bidder”, means a bidder who has demonstrated the attributes of trustworthiness, as well as quality, fitness, capacity, and experience to satisfactorily perform this public works contract. FIFTY PERCENT “OWN FORCES” REQUIREMENT: Any bid that proposes performance of more than 50 percent of the work by subcontractors or owner operator/lessors or otherwise to be performed by forces other than the Bidder’s own organization will be rejected as non-responsive. OBTAINING CONTRACT DOCUMENTS: The website for this advertisement and related documents is: PlanetBids (http://www.encinitasca.gov/bids). All bid documents and project correspondence will be posted on the PlanetBids website. It is the responsibility of Proposed Bidders to check the website regularly for information updates and Bid Clarifications, as well as any addenda. To submit a bid, a bidder must be registered with the City of Encinitas as a vendor. To register as a vendor, go to the following link (http://www.encinitasca.gov/bids) and then proceed to the “Register As A Vendor” link. In compliance with California Contract Code Section 20103.7 electronic copies will be made available to contractor plan series bid boards and contractors upon their request. The City makes no representation regarding the accuracy of Contract Documents received from third party plan rooms and Contractor accepts bid documents from third parties at its own risk. Contractors shall be responsible for obtaining all addendums for the project and signing and submitting all addendums with their bid. Any contractor that does not acknowledge receipt of all addendums by signing and submitting all addendums with their bid shall be deemed a non-responsive bidder and their bid will be rejected. COMPLIANCE WITH LABOR LAWS: The prime contractor shall be responsible for insuring compliance with all applicable provisions of the Labor Code, including, but not limited to, section 1777.5. Please also see INFORMATION AND INSTRUCTIONS FOR BIDDERS in bid documents for additional bid information and requirements. City of Encinitas BY:Jill T. Bankston, P.E. Director of Engineering / City Engineer DATE: May 2, 2024 END OF NOTICE INVITING BIDS 05/10/2024, 05/17/2024 CN 28889

NOTICE INVITING BIDS CITY OF ENCINITAS FY 2023-24 PAVEMENT REHABILITATION OVERLAY AND SLURRY SEAL PROJECT Notice is hereby given that the City of Encinitas will receive ELECTRONIC BIDS ONLY, via the on-line bidding service PlanetBids, up to 2:00 PM, on May 31, 2024. At which time said ELECTRONIC BIDS will be publicly opened and read. The results will be posted on PlanetBids immediately upon bid opening. Bidders need not be present at bid opening. WORK TO BE DONE: The Work to be done consists of asphalt overlays, full-depth repairs, crack sealing, milling asphalt pavements, removal and replacement of concrete ramps, reconstruction of traffic detector loops, removal and replacement of pavement striping and markings, adjustment of manholes and valves, concrete gutter repair, AC berm installation, and other related work as required by the various details and specifications. Base Bid: The Base includes overlays and other improvements for the following roadways: Engineer’s Estimate – $3,625,000 (Base Bid only) Additive Alternate 1: Engineer’s Estimate – $445,000 (Add Alt 1 only) Additive Alternate 2: Engineer’s Estimate – $126,000 (Add Alt 2 only) Additive Alternate 3: Engineer’s Estimate – $94,000 (Add Alt 3 only) Engineer’s Estimate with all five Additive Alternates – $4,290,000 (Base Bid + Add Alts) The Contractor shall complete the proposed work in its entirety. Should any detail or details be omitted from the Contract Documents which are essential to its functional completeness, then it shall be the responsibility of the Contractor to furnish and install such detail or request such details from the City Engineer so that upon completion of the proposed work, the work will be acceptable and ready for use. COMPLETION OF WORK: If only the base bid is awarded, the Contractor shall finish all improvements complete and in place within sixty (60) working days of the Commencement Date in the Notice to Proceed. If the base bid and all additive alternates are awarded, the Contractor shall finish all improvements complete and in place within ninety-five (95) working days of the Commencement Date in the Notice to Proceed. The additional working days allotted for the additive alternates are as follows: • Additive Alternate 1: 15 working days • Additive Alternate 2: 10 working days • Additive Alternate 3: 10 working days LOWEST RESPONSIVE AND RESPONSIBLE BIDDER: All bids are to be compared on the basis of the City Engineer’s estimate of the quantities of work to be done and the unit prices bid by the bidder. The award of the contract, if it is awarded, will be to the lowest responsive and responsible bidder. Pursuant to Public Contract Code Section 1103, a “Responsible Bidder”, means a bidder who has demonstrated the attributes of trustworthiness, as well as quality, fitness, capacity, and experience to satisfactorily perform this public works contract. FIFTY PERCENT “OWN FORCES” REQUIREMENT: Any bid that proposes performance of more than 50 percent of the work by subcontractors or owner operator/lessors or otherwise to be performed by forces other than the Bidder’s own organization will be rejected as non-responsive. OBTAINING CONTRACT DOCUMENTS: The website for this advertisement and related documents is: PlanetBids (http://www.encinitasca.gov/bids). All bid documents and project correspondence will be posted on the PlanetBids website. It is the responsibility of Proposed Bidders to check the website regularly for information updates and Bid Clarifications, as well as any addenda. To submit a bid, a bidder must be registered with the City of Encinitas as a vendor. To register as a vendor, go to the following link (http://www.encinitasca.gov/bids) and then proceed to the “Register As A Vendor” link. In compliance with California Contract Code Section 20103.7 electronic copies will be made available to contractor plan series bid boards and contractors upon their request. The City makes no representation regarding the accuracy of Contract Documents received from third party plan rooms and Contractor accepts bid documents from third parties at its own risk. Contractors shall be responsible for obtaining all addendums for the project and signing and submitting all addendums with their bid. Any contractor that does not acknowledge receipt of all addendums by signing and submitting all addendums with their bid shall be deemed a non-responsive bidder and their bid will be rejected. COMPLIANCE WITH LABOR LAWS: The prime contractor shall be responsible for insuring compliance with all applicable provisions of the Labor Code, including, but not limited to, section 1777.5. Please also see INFORMATION AND INSTRUCTIONS FOR BIDDERS in bid documents for additional bid information and requirements. BY:Jill T. Bankston, P.E. Director of Engineering / City Engineer DATE: May 2, 2024 END OF NOTICE INVITING BIDS 05/10/2024, 05/17/2024 CN 28884

SAN ELIJO JOINT POWERS AUTHORITY PUBLIC NOTICE REQUEST FOR BIDS NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the San Elijo Joint Powers Authority (SEJPA) is requesting bids for: Construction of Wanket Tank Refurbishment To be considered for selection, a bid must be submitted no later than 2:00pm on Thursday, June 13, 2024 https://vendors.planetbids.com/portal/33529/bo/bo-detail/116498. Project Description: The Work to be done is fully described in the bidding and contract documents, but generally consists of refurbishment of the Wanket Tank (3.0 MG Concrete Tank), including inlet/outlet piping, solar power system and control equipment, and civil site improvements. Contract Term: This contract shall be effective on and from the day, month and year of its execution by SEJPA. Contractor shall achieve Completion of Work by no later than three hundred (300) calendar days after the date stated in the Notice to Proceed. Time is of the essence for the Work under this Agreement. To be considered for selection, a Bid must be submitted no later than 2:00pm on Thursday June 13, 2024, at https://vendors.planetbids.com/portal/33529/bo/bo-detail/116498 All bid documents and project correspondence will be posted on the PlanetBids website. It is the responsibility of Bidders to check the website regularly for information updates and bid clarifications, as well as any addenda. To submit a bid, a bidder must be registered with the San Elijo Joint Powers Authority as a vendor via PlanetBids. To register as a vendor, go to the following link (https://vendors.planetbids.com/portal/33529/bo/bo-detail/116498) , and then proceed to click on the “New Vendor Registration” box. All addenda will be available on the PlanetBids website. SEJPA makes no representation regarding the accuracy of Contract Documents received from third party plan rooms and Contractor accepts bid documents from third parties at its own risk. All correspondence and submittals shall be handled electronically through PlanetBids. All Bidders must upload electronic scans of its bid security to the PlanetBids web portal together with their Bid documents, and must deliver the original bid security so that it is received by SEJPA by no later than the date and time posted for receipt of bids. If original bid security is not received by the bid submission deadline, the Bidder’s bid may be deemed non-responsive. SEJPA hereby notifies all potential Respondents that it will ensure that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, minority business enterprises will be afforded full opportunity to submit Bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, religion, color, national origin, political affiliation, marital status, sex, age, or disability. SEJPA reserves the right to reject any or all Bids or waive any irregularities or technical deficiencies in any Bid. Pursuant to the Labor Code of the State of California, it will be required that not less than the locally prevailing wage rates as specified by the Director of Industrial Relations of the State of California, be paid to all workmen employed or engaged in the performance of this project. The project is also funded in part by federal funding and Davis-Bacon wage rates shall apply. Purchasing Department [email protected] (760) 753-6203 x73 05/10/2024, 05/17/2024 CN 28882

Title Order No. : 95528705 Trustee Sale No. : 87023 Loan No. : SGRT211328 APN : 150-185-12-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 5/18/2022 . UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. On 6/10/2024 at 10:30 AM, CALIFORNIA TD SPECIALISTS, AS TRUSTEE as the duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust Recorded on 5/23/2022 as Instrument No. 2022-0219546 in book N/A, page N/A of official records in the Office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, executed by: SONNY INVESTMENTS, LLC, A CALIFORNIA LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY , as Trustor QUANTA FINANCE, LLC, A CALIFORNIA LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY , as Beneficiary WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank specified in section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state). At: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by the statue, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020, NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE – continued all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County, California describing the land therein: LOT 5 IN BLOCK 31 OF BRYAN’S ADDITION, IN THE CITY OF OCEANSIDE, COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO, STATE OF CALIFORNIA, ACCORDING TO MAP THEREOF NO. 219, FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY RECORDER OF SAN DIEGO COUNTY, ON MARCH 10, 1887. The property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 517 SOUTH TREMONT STREET OCEANSIDE, CA 92054. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to-wit: $2,258,367.71 (Estimated). Accrued interest and additional advances, if any, will increase this figure prior to sale. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election of Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. DATE: 5/9/2024 CALIFORNIA TD SPECIALISTS, AS TRUSTEE, as Trustee 8190 EAST KAISER BLVD., ANAHEIM HILLS, CA 92808 PHONE: 714-283-2180 FOR TRUSTEE SALE INFORMATION LOG ON TO: www.stoxposting.com CALL: 844-477-7869 PATRICIO S. INCE’, VICE PRESIDENT CALIFORNIA TD SPECIALIST IS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. “NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid on a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of the outstanding lien that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 844-477-7869, or visit this internet Web site www.stoxposting.com, using the file number assigned to this case T.S.# 87023. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale.” For sales conducted after January 1, 2021: NOTICE TO TENANT: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call (844) 477-7869, or visit this internet website www.STOXPOSTING.com, using the file number assigned to this case 87023 to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid; by remitting the funds and affidavit described in Section 2924m(c) of the Civil Code; so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. STOX 945188_87023 05/17/2024, 05/24/2024, 05/31/2024 CN 28908

Title Order No.: 3022205 Trustee Sale No.: 87085 Loan No.: 9160073154 APN: 168-291-11-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 8/15/2003 . UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. On 6/3/2024 at 10:30 AM, CALIFORNIA TD SPECIALISTS, AS TRUSTEE as the duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust Recorded on 8/22/2003 as Instrument No. 2003-1027442 in book N/A, page N/A of official records in the Office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, executed by: RONALD D. MAURER, AND SANDRA L. MAURER, HUSBAND AND WIFE AS COMMUNITY PROPERTY , as Trustor MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC., AS NOMINEE FOR AMERICA’S WHOLESALE LENDER , as Beneficiary WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank specified in section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state). At: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by the statue, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020, NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE – continued all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County, California describing the land therein: LOT(S) 186 OF CARLSBAD TRACT NO. 83-19, ALAAVERA HILLS VILLAGE T, IN THE CITY OF CARLSBAD, COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO, STATE OF CALIFORNIA, ACCORDING TO THE MAP THEREOF NO. 12951, FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY RECORDER OF SAN DIEGO COUNTY ON JULY 16, 1992. The property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 3502 KNOLLWOOD DRIVE CARLSBAD, CA 92008. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to-wit: $620,381.13 (Estimated). Accrued interest and additional advances, if any, will increase this figure prior to sale. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election of Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. DATE: 5/3/2024 CALIFORNIA TD SPECIALISTS, AS TRUSTEE, as Trustee 8190 EAST KAISER BLVD., ANAHEIM HILLS, CA 92808 PHONE: 714-283-2180 FOR TRUSTEE SALE INFORMATION LOG ON TO: www.stoxposting.com CALL: 844-477-7869 PATRICIO S. INCE’, VICE PRESIDENT CALIFORNIA TD SPECIALIST IS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. “NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid on a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of the outstanding lien that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 844-477-7869, or visit this internet Web site www.stoxposting.com, using the file number assigned to this case T.S.# 87085. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale.” For sales conducted after January 1, 2021: NOTICE TO TENANT: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call (844) 477-7869, or visit this internet website www.STOXPOSTING.com, using the file number assigned to this case 87085 to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid; by remitting the funds and affidavit described in Section 2924m(c) of the Civil Code; so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. STOX 945052_87085 05/102024, 05/17/2024, 05/24/2024 CN 28883

BATCH: AFC-4017 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED AS SHOWN BELOW. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY as the duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust Executed by: AS SHOWN BELOW, as Trustor, AS SHOWN BELOW, as Beneficiary, recorded on AS SHOWN BELOW as Instrument No. AS SHOWN BELOW of Official Records of the County Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California, and pursuant to the Notice of Default and Election to Sell there under recorded on AS SHOWN BELOW as Instrument No. AS SHOWN BELOW of said Official Records. WILL SELL BY PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH On 5/23/2024 at 10:00 AM, AT THE FRONT ENTRANCE TO CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY 2121 PALOMAR AIRPORT ROAD. CARLSBAD CA 92011 (Payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank), all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State hereinafter described as more fully described on said Deed of Trust. The property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 1594 MARBRISA CIRCLE, CARLSBAD, CA, 92008 TS#, CUSTOMER REF#, ICN#, Unit/Interval/Week, APN#, Trustors, Beneficiary, DOT Dated, DOT Recorded, DOT Instrument No., NOD Recorded, NOD Instrument No., Estimated Sales Amount 108416 B0519965H 6022 ANNUAL 47 211-131-11-00 CHERILYNN ABAYE A(N) SINGLE WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 04/01/2019 04/25/2019 2019-0151389 1/24/2024 2024-0020140 $20907.33 108418 B0454815C 5224 BIENNIAL ODD 25 211-130-02-00 AARON BOWER AND AMY BOWER HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 09/20/2015 10/29/2015 2015-0565144 1/24/2024 2024-0020140 $14705.99 108419 B0477005C 6521 ANNUAL 40 211-131-13-00 DAVID BROWN AND LORETTA LEE BROWN HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 11/06/2016 11/23/2016 2016-0642471 1/24/2024 2024-0020140 $60925.12 108420 B0523995C 80203 ANNUAL 30 212-271-04-00 KELLY A. CONNORS A(N) SINGLE WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 07/20/2019 08/08/2019 2019-0333084 1/24/2024 2024-0020140 $39026.35 108421 B0544575C 5426 BIENNIAL EVEN 10 211-130-03-00 GEORGE DRAPANIOTIS AND JENNIFER CASELLA DRAPANIOTIS HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 06/22/2022 08/11/2022 2022-0324945 1/24/2024 2024-0020140 $16879.67 108423 B0514315S 6011 ANNUAL 45 211-131-07-00 DORIS J. HURWITT TRUSTEE OF THE ELLIOT M. HURWITT AND DORIS J. HURWITT REVOCABLE TRUST DATED JUNE 15 2007 AND ANY AMENDMENTS THERETO GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 11/18/2018 12/13/2018 2018-0510815 1/24/2024 2024-0020140 $20152.98 108424 B0554185C 5122 BIENNIAL ODD 19 211-130-02-00 ANABEL LOPEZ A SINGLE WOMAN AS HER SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 01/02/2023 04/06/2023 2023-0088779 1/24/2024 2024-0020140 $18703.22 108425 B0553615S 5324 BIENNIAL ODD 11 211-130-03-00 ESPERANZA LOPEZ-SUAREZ AND VALENTIN LEYVA NUNEZ WIFE AND HUSBAND AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 01/02/2023 03/30/2023 2023-0082063 1/24/2024 2024-0020140 $24660.13 108426 B0555475H 5313 BIENNIAL ODD 45 211-130-03-00 JOSE MALDONADO AND LIZBETH ARIGAZA MALDONADO HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 12/19/2022 04/27/2023 2023-0109976 1/24/2024 2024-0020140 $24492.74 108427 B0504995S 80105 ANNUAL 24 212-271-04-00 THOMAS A. MILINOWICZ AND EDNA F. MILINOWICZ HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 06/05/2018 06/21/2018 2018-0251930 1/24/2024 2024-0020140 $22060.71 108428 B4039875H 6811 BIENNIAL EVEN 03 211-131-07-00 BRENDA J. MILLAN A(N) MARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARTE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 07/06/2012 07/19/2012 2012-0419118 1/24/2024 2024-0020140 $13165.54 108429 B0450725S 6521 ANNUAL 04 211-131-13-00 JOSE SANTIAGO MURGUIA AND PIEDAD MURGUIA HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS WESTERN ALLIANCE BANK AN ARIZONA CORPORATION (AS SUCCESSOR-IN-INTEREST TO TORREY PINES BANK) 08/07/2015 08/20/2015 2015-0441014 1/24/2024 2024-0020140 $65693.75 108430 B0510435H 80101 BIENNIAL EVEN 15 212-271-04-00 SHERRIE LYNN ROGERS A(N) UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 09/10/2018 09/27/2018 2018-0403051 1/24/2024 2024-0020140 $18911.79 108432 B0511165H 80201 ANNUAL 16 212-271-04-00 STEVEN W. SCHROEDER A(N) WIDOWED MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 09/25/2018 10/11/2018 2018-0423298 1/24/2024 2024-0020140 $19607.32 108433 B0554135C 5212 BIENNIAL EVEN 03 211-130-02-00 SHANNA N. SMITH A MARRIED WOMAN AS HER SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 11/04/2022 04/06/2023 2023-0089023 1/24/2024 2024-0020140 $18803.56 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to-wit is estimated at AS SHOWN ABOVE Accrued interest and additional advances, if any, may increase this figure prior to sale. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call the number shown below in BOLD, using the REF number assigned to this case on SHOWN ABOVE. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. IN ORDER TO BRING YOUR ACCOUNT CURRENT, PLEASE CONTACT ADVANCED FINANCIAL COMPANY AT PHONE NO. 800-234-6222 EXT 189 DATE:4/24/2024 CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, AS TRUSTEE 2121 PALOMAR AIRPORT ROAD, SUITE 330B CARLSBAD, CA 92011 PHONE NO. (858) 207-0646 BY LORI R. FLEMINGS, as Authorized Signor 05/03/2024, 05/10/2024, 05/17/2024 CN 28848

BATCH: AFC-4015 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED AS SHOWN BELOW. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY as the duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust Executed by: AS SHOWN BELOW, as Trustor, AS SHOWN BELOW, as Beneficiary, recorded on AS SHOWN BELOW as Instrument No. AS SHOWN BELOW of Official Records of the County Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California, and pursuant to the Notice of Default and Election to Sell there under recorded on AS SHOWN BELOW as Instrument No. AS SHOWN BELOW of said Official Records. WILL SELL BY PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH On 5/23/2024 at 10:00 AM, AT THE FRONT ENTRANCE TO CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY2121 PALOMAR AIRPORT ROAD. CARLSBAD CA 92011 (Payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank), all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State hereinafter described as more fully described on said Deed of Trust. The property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 5805 ARMADA DRIVE, CARLSBAD, CA, 92009 TS#, CUSTOMER REF#, ICN#, Unit/Interval/Week, APN#, Trustors, Beneficiary, DOT Dated, DOT Recorded, DOT Instrument No., NOD Recorded, NOD Instrument No., Estimated Sales Amount 108390 B0532805C 284 BIENNIAL ODD 4 211-022-28-00 ORIE AHLEF BOONE A(N) SINGLE MAN AND MISTE DAWN ALSTON HOLLOWAY A(N) SINGLE WOMAN AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 08/19/2020 12/10/2020 2020-0791936 1/24/2024 2024-0019717 $17829.58 108391 B0462705S 295 BIENNIAL ODD 12 211-022-28-00 TERRANCE L. BULLOCK AND JOCELYN A. MEJIA HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 03/12/2016 04/04/2016 2016-0146718 1/24/2024 2024-0019717 $10691.54 108392 B0531405S 258 ANNUAL 34 211-022-28-00 TODD A. DAVIS AND JENNY K. DAVIS HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 07/06/2020 08/06/2020 2020-0438188 1/24/2024 2024-0019717 $40214.24 108393 B0458445C 365 BIENNIAL EVEN 11 211-022-28-00 ROMAN LUIS DE LA RIVA AND APRIL DENISE DE LA RIVA HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 08/09/2015 01/07/2016 2016-0006545 1/24/2024 2024-0019717 $16971.41 108394 B0558495S 283 BIENNIAL ODD 47 211-022-28-00 GREGORY AARON GARCIA AND MARJORIE BETH GARCIA HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 05/30/2023 07/13/2023 2023-0182418 1/24/2024 2024-0019717 $16709.19 108395 B0423395L 299 ANNUAL 13 211-022-28-00 DAVID W. GEDDE AND RAMONA E. GEDDE HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 02/03/2014 02/20/2014 2014-0068402 1/24/2024 2024-0019717 $11241.70 108396 B0543895H 183 BIENNIAL ODD 13 211-022-28-00 SONJA HENSON A SINGLE WOMAN AS HER SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 06/15/2022 07/21/2022 2022-0299211 1/24/2024 2024-0019717 $17515.89 108397 B0492175A 193 BIENNIAL EVEN 36 211-022-28-00 JAVIER MONTEMAYOR A(N) SINGLE MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 04/29/2017 09/21/2017 2017-0432238 1/24/2024 2024-0019717 $11747.08 108398 B0539115C 162 ANNUAL 19 211-022-28-00 ANNE MORRISON AN UNMARRIED WOMAN AS HER SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 11/22/2021 12/16/2021 2021-0849251 1/24/2024 2024-0019717 $27586.19 108399 B0546175S 181 BIENNIAL ODD 46 211-022-28-00 KIM JOYCE MURRAY A SINGLE WOMAN AND FIDOLO ORLANDO PINZON A SINGLE MAN AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 07/11/2022 10/06/2022 2022-0390680 1/24/2024 2024-0019717 $16172.23 108400 B0537865C 183 Even 44 211-022-28-00 ELISA NAZAROWSKI A MARRIED WOMAN AS HER SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 09/03/2021 10/14/2021 2021-0715403 1/24/2024 2024-0019717 $17214.81 108401 B0505595H 292 ANNUAL 26 211-022-28-00 MARGOT L. ROSTAND A(N) SINGLE WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 06/15/2018 06/28/2018 2018-0263138 1/24/2024 2024-0019717 $32156.22 108402 B0505565H 394 BIENNIAL ODD 6 211-022-28-00 VANNESSA E. SANCHEZ AND MARIA A. SANCHEZ HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 06/14/2018 06/28/2018 2018-0263080 1/24/2024 2024-0019717 $17212.13 108403 B0530255H 147 ANNUAL 5 211-022-28-00 MARUF SHIBLEE AND SADIA CHAUDHURY HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 02/21/2020 03/05/2020 2020-0114788 1/24/2024 2024-0019717 $29098.64 108404 B0542935S 183 BIENNIAL ODD 4 211-022-28-00 SHAWN SULLIVAN A MARRIED MAN AS HIS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 04/30/2022 06/23/2022 2022-0259003 1/24/2024 2024-0019717 $18760.95 108405 B0524455S 293 ANNUAL 21 211-022-28-00 MATTHEW J. SVATORA A(N) SINGLE MAN AND KATLYNN A. BRADSHAW A(N) SINGLE WOMAN AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 07/28/2019 08/22/2019 2019-0356746 1/24/2024 2024-0019717 $24150.60 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to-wit is estimated at AS SHOWN ABOVE Accrued interest and additional advances, if any, may increase this figure prior to sale. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call the number shown below in BOLD, using the REF number assigned to this case on SHOWN ABOVE. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. IN ORDER TO BRING YOUR ACCOUNT CURRENT, PLEASE CONTACT ADVANCED FINANCIAL COMPANY AT PHONE NO. 800-234-6222 EXT 189 DATE: 4/24/2024 CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, AS TRUSTEE 2121 PALOMAR AIRPORT ROAD, SUITE 330B CARLSBAD, CA 92011 PHONE NO. (858) 207-0646 BY LORI R. FLEMINGS, as Authorized Signor 05/03/2024, 05/10/2024, 05/17/2024 CN 28847

Title Order No. : 2418724CAD Trustee Sale No. : 87034 Loan No. : 399422352 APN : 147-197-09-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 8/2/2022 . UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. On 6/3/2024 at 10:30 AM, CALIFORNIA TD SPECIALISTS, AS TRUSTEE as the duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust Recorded on 8/15/2022 as Instrument No. 2022-0329165 in book ////, page //// of official records in the Office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, executed by: SONNY INVESTMENTS, LLC, A CALIFORNIA LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY , as Trustor ARCHWEST BROKERAGE CORP., A CALIFORNIA CORPORATION , as Beneficiary WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank specified in section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state). At: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by the statue, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020, NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE – continued all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County, California describing the land therein: Lot 3 in Block 68 of Horne’s Addition, in the City of Oceanside, County of San Diego, State of California, according to Map No. 323, filed in the Office of the Office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, April 3, 1886. The property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 109 SOUTH HORNE STREET OCEANSIDE, CA 92054. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to-wit: $2,219,951.69 (Estimated). Accrued interest and additional advances, if any, will increase this figure prior to sale. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election of Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. DATE: 4/22/2024 CALIFORNIA TD SPECIALISTS, AS TRUSTEE, as Trustee 8190 EAST KAISER BLVD., ANAHEIM HILLS, CA 92808 PHONE: 714-283-2180 FOR TRUSTEE SALE INFORMATION LOG ON TO: www.stoxposting.com CALL: 844-477-7869 PATRICIO S. INCE’, VICE PRESIDENT CALIFORNIA TD SPECIALIST IS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. “NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid on a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of the outstanding lien that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 844-477-7869, or visit this internet Web site www.stoxposting.com, using the file number assigned to this case T.S.# 87034. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale.” For sales conducted after January 1, 2021: NOTICE TO TENANT: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call (844) 477-7869, or visit this internet website www.STOXPOSTING.com, using the file number assigned to this case 87034 to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid; by remitting the funds and affidavit described in Section 2924m(c) of the Civil Code; so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. STOX 944835_87034 05/03/2024, 05/10/2024, 05/17/2024 CN 28846

NOTICE OF SALE PERSONAL PROPERTY Notice is hereby given that undersigned intends to sell the personal property described below to enforce a lien imposed on said property pursuant to sections 21700-21716 of the Business and Professions Code, Section 2328 of the Commercial Code, Section 535 of the Penal Code and provisions of the Civil Code. The undersigned will sell said property by competitive bidding, on or after Tuesday, May 28th 2024 at 10:00 A.M. or later. Said property has been stored and is located at “SuperStorage”, 148 Robelini Dr., Vista, CA 92083 Auction is to be held online at www.storagetreasures.com . James (Jon Kaleo) Del Rio (5X5) Hector Javier Orendain (5X10) James Wallace Norris (5X8) Daniel A (Alejandro) Lujan (5X8) Michael (Louis) Hutcheson (5×8) Harry Plowden III (5X15) James G (Garfield) Hill JR (10X20) Ulyses Valdez (5X10) Jonathan K (Keith) Stephens (5X7) Purchases must be paid for at time of sale in CASH ONLY. All purchased items sold as is, where is. Items must be removed at the time of sale. Sales are subject to cancellation in the event of settlement between owner and obligated party. Advertiser Reserves the right to bid. Dated this 14th day of May 2024 Auction by Storagetreasures.com: Phone (855)722-8853 SuperStorage 760-727-1070 05/17, 05/24/2024 CN 28928

SUMMONS (CITACION JUDICIAL) CASE #: 23CV423311 NOTICE TO DEFENDANT: (AVISO AL DEMANDADO): KELLY KOHOUTEK, and individual; and DOES 1 through 20, inclusive YOU ARE BEING SUED BY PLAINTIFF: (LO ESTÀ DEMANDANDO EL DEMANDANTE): JASON JEGGE, an individual. NOTICE! You have been sued. The court may decide against you without your being heard unless you respond within 30 days. Read the information below. You have 30 CALENDAR DAYS after this summons and legal papers are served on you to file a written response at this court and have a copy served on the plaintiff. A letter or phone call will not protect you. Your written response must be in proper legal form if you want the court to hear your case. There may be a court form that you can use for your response. You can find these court forms and more information at the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), your county law library, or the courthouse nearest you. If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the court clerk for a fee waiver form. If you do not file your response on time, you may lose the case by default, and your wages, money, and property may be taken without further warning from the court. There are other legal requirements. You may want to call an attorney right away. If you do not know an attorney, you may want to call an attorney referral service. If you cannot afford an attorney, you may be eligible for free legal services from a nonprofit legal services program. You can locate these nonprofit groups at the California Legal Services Web site (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), or by contacting your local court or county bar association. NOTE: The court has a statutory lien for waived fees and costs on any settlement or arbitration award of $10,000 or more in a civil. case. The court’s lien must be paid before the court will dismiss the case. AVISO! Lo han demandado. Si no responde dentro de 30 días, la corte puede decidir en su contra sin escuchar su versión. Lea la información a continuación. Tiene 30 DÍAS DE CALENDARIO después de que le entreguen esta citación y papeles legales para presentar una respuesta por escrito en esta corte y hacer que se entregue una copia al demandante. Una carta o una llamada telefónica no lo protegen. Su respuesta por escrito tiene que estar en formato legal correcto si desea que procesen su caso en la corte. Es posible que haya un formulario que usted pueda usar para su respuesta. Puede encontrar estos formularios de la corte y más información en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California (www.sucorte.ca.gov), en la biblioteca de leyes de su condado o en la corte que le quede más cerca. Si no puede pagar la cuota de presentación, pida al secretario de la corte que le dé un formulario de exención de pago de cuotas. Si no presenta su respuesta a tiempo, puede perder el caso por incumplimiento y la corte le podrá quitar su sueldo, dinero y bienes sin más advertencia. Hay otros requisitos legales. Es recomendable que llame a un abogado inmediatamente. Si no conoce a un abogado, puede llamar a un servicio de remisión a abogados. Si no puede pagar a un abogado, es posible que cumpla con los requisitos para obtener servicios legales gratuitos de un programa de servicios legales sin fines de lucro. Puede encontrar estos grupos sin fines de lucro en el sitio web de California Legal Services, (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California, (www.sucorte.ca.gov) o poniéndose en contacto con la corte o el colegio de abogados locales. AVISO: Por ley, la corte tiene derecho a reclamar las cuotas y los costos exentos por imponer un gravamen sobre cualquier recuperación de $10,000 ó más de valor recibida mediante un acuerdo o una concesión de arbitraje en un caso de derecho civil. Tiene que pagar el gravamen de la corte antes de que la corte pueda desechar el caso. The name and address of the court is: (El nombre y dirección de la corte es): Superior Court of California County of Santa Clara 191 North First St. San Jose, CA 95113 The name, address, and telephone number of plaintiff’s attorney, or plaintiff without an attorney, is: (El nombre, la dirección y el número de teléfono del abogado del demandante, o del demandante que no tiene abogado, es): Edward A. Kraus Silicon Valley Law Group One North Market St., Ste 200 San Jose, CA 95113 Telephone: 408.573.5700 Date: (Fecha), 09/21/2023 Clerk by (Secretario), M. Dominguez Deputy (Adjunto) NOTICE TO THE PERSON SERVED: You are served as an individual. 05/10, 05/17, 05/24, 05/31/2024 CN 28892

NOTICE OF PUBLIC LIEN SALE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the contents of the following storage units will be offered for sale at public auction for enforcement of storage lien. The Online Auction will be held Friday, May 24, 2024, at 1:00 pm. Location of Online Auction: www.storagetreasures.com. Storage address: 1566 E. Valley Parkway, Escondido, CA 92027. Terms are CASH ONLY! Valley Rose Self Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid or cancel the auction. The following units may include, but not limited to electronic items, furniture, & household items, unless otherwise stated. Bruce Hutchinson – unit G217 5/10, 05/17/2024 CN 28890

NOTICE OF SALE PERSONAL PROPERTY Notice is hereby given that undersigned intends to sell the personal property described below to enforce a lien imposed on said property pursuant to sections 21700-21716 of the Business and Professions Code, Section 2328 of the Commercial Code, Section 535 of the Penal Code and provisions of the Civil Code. The undersigned will sell said property by competitive bidding, on or after Tuesday, May 21st, 2024 at 10:00 A.M. or later. Said property has been stored and is located at “SuperStorage”, 148 Robelini Dr., Vista, CA 92083 Auction is to be held online at www.storagetreasures.com. James (Jon Kaleo) Del Rio (5X5) Andrea C (Christine) Escalante (10X20) Yesenia (Reyna) Lugo (10X10) Hector Javier Orendain (5X10) James Wallace Norris (5X8) Daniel A (Alejandro) Lujan (5X8) Michael (Louis) Hutcheson (5×8) Harry Plowden III (5X15) James G (Garfield) Hill J (10X20) Ulyses Valdez (5X10) Jonathan K (Keith) Stephens (5X7) Purchases must be paid for at time of sale in CASH ONLY. All purchased items sold as is, where is. Items must be removed at the time of sale. Sale is subject to cancellation in the event of settlement between owner and obligated party. Advertiser Reserves the right to bid. Dated this 6th day of May 2024 Auction by Storagetreasures.com: Phone (855)722-8853 SuperStorage 760-727-1070 05/10, 05/17/2024 CN 28886

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE – CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2024-00018573-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Sara Martina Mackenzie filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Sara Martina Mackenzie change to proposed name: Sara Martina Navarro. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On June 07, 2024 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 25 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Division. (To appear remotely, check in advance of the hearing for information about how to do so on the court’s website. To find your court’s website, go to www.courts.ca.gov/find-my-court.htm.) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE ABOVE DATE; ATTACHMENT TO ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME (JC FORM #NC-120) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. To change a name on a legal document, including a birth certificate, social security card, driver license, passport, and other identification, a certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be required. Contact the agency(ies) who issues the legal document that needs to be changed, to determine if a certified copy is required. A certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth’ Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be obtained from the Civil Business Office for a fee. Petitioners who are seeking a change of name under the Safe at Home program may contact the assigned department for information on obtaining certified copies. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Filed Date: 04/22/2024 Brad A. Weinreb Judge of the Superior Court. 05/03, 05/10, 05/17, 05/24/2024 CN 28868

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE – CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2024-00018424-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Nicki Eileen Geigert filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Nicki Eileen Geigert change to proposed name: Nicki Collins Geigert. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On May 31, 2024 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 25 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Division. (To appear remotely, check in advance of the hearing for information about how to do so on the court’s website. To find your court’s website, go to www.courts.ca.gov/find-my-court.htm.) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE ABOVE DATE; ATTACHMENT TO ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME (JC FORM #NC-120) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. To change a name on a legal document, including a birth certificate, social security card, driver license, passport, and other identification, a certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be required. Contact the agency(ies) who issues the legal document that needs to be changed, to determine if a certified copy is required. A certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth’ Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be obtained from the Civil Business Office for a fee. Petitioners who are seeking a change of name under the Safe at Home program may contact the assigned department for information on obtaining certified copies. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Filed Date: 04/19/2024 Brad A. Weinreb Judge of the Superior Court. 04/26, 05/03, 05/10, 05/17/2024 CN 28834

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE – CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2024-00017486-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Angelina Marie Kerr filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Angelina Marie Kerr change to proposed name: Angelina Marie Robles. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On May 31, 2024 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 25 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Division. (To appear remotely, check in advance of the hearing for information about how to do so on the court’s website. To find your court’s website, go to www.courts.ca.gov/find-my-court.htm.) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE ABOVE DATE; ATTACHMENT TO ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME (JC FORM #NC-120) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. To change a name on a legal document, including a birth certificate, social security card, driver license, passport, and other identification, a certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be required. Contact the agency(ies) who issues the legal document that needs to be changed, to determine if a certified copy is required. A certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth’ Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be obtained from the Civil Business Office for a fee. Petitioners who are seeking a change of name under the Safe at Home program may contact the assigned department for information on obtaining certified copies. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Filed Date: 04/15/2024 Brad A. Weinreb Judge of the Superior Court. 04/26, 05/03, 05/10, 05/17/2024 CN 28819

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9010329 Filed: May 14, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Joy Journeys. Located at: 2808 Lone Jack Rd., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: PO Box 22792, San Diego CA 92192. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Ann Elizabeth Romanello, PO Box 22792, San Diego CA 92192. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 05/01/2024 S/Ann Elizabeth Romanello, 05/17, 05/24, 05/31, 06/07/2024 CN 28930

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9009362 Filed: May 01, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Butter Thief; B. Butter Thief Bakery. Located at: 1821 Hummock Ln., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Jessica Lynn Park, 1821 Hummock Ln., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Jessica Lynn Park, 05/17, 05/24, 05/31, 06/07/2024 CN 28929

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9009047 Filed: Apr 25, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Rope Collective. Located at: 953 S. 16th St., San Diego CA 92113 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Toni Brianna Wendel, 3616 44th St., San Diego CA 92105. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 11/01/2021 S/Toni Brianna Wendel, 05/17, 05/24, 05/31, 06/07/2024 CN 28927

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9009837 Filed: May 07, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Embody Strong; B. Embody Strong Wholistic Fitness & Massage Therapy. Located at: 7220 Avenida Encinas #207, Carlsbad CA 92011 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 2585 Jefferson St. #39, Carlsbad CA 92008. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Lori Jean Officer, 2585 Jefferson St. #39, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 05/22/2019 S/Lori Jean Officer, 05/17, 05/24, 05/31, 06/07/2024 CN 28926

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9009184 Filed: Apr 29, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Del Mar Motors. Located at: 1630 N. Coast Hwy 101, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: PO Box 2637, Rancho Santa Fe CA 92067. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Del Mar Motors, PO Box 2637, Rancho Santa Fe CA 92067. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 10/08/2008 S/Jennifer Scott R., 05/17, 05/24, 05/31, 06/07/2024 CN 28913

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9009443 Filed: May 02, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Eddie Delbridge Productions. Located at: 736 Del Rio Ave., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Live Digital Entertainment Inc, 736 Del Rio Ave., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 04/01/2024 S/Edwin Delbridge, 05/17, 05/24, 05/31, 06/07/2024 CN 28909

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9008841 Filed: Apr 24, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Tetrah. Located at: 255 Pacific View Ln., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Tetrahedron Technologies Inc., 255 Pacific View Ln., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/01/2019 S/Giles C Mullen, 05/17, 05/24, 05/31, 06/07/2024 CN 28907

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9009255 Filed: Apr 30, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Beauty by Deanna. Located at: 315 S Hwy 101, Solana Beach CA 92075 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Deanna April Plontus, 1510 Lake Dr., Cardiff by the Sea CA 92007. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 04/30/2024 S/Deanna April Plontus, 05/17, 05/24, 05/31, 06/07/2024 CN 28906

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9009808 Filed: May 07, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. So Cal Blade & Equipment Rental. Located at: 4295 Skyline Rd., Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. So Cal Blade Rental, Inc., 4295 Skyline Rd., Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Joe E. Carranza III, 05/17, 05/24, 05/31, 06/07/2024 CN 28902

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9009861 Filed: May 08, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Marks Marine. Located at: 3983 Packard Ln., Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Mark Fredrick Rubins Sr., 3983 Packard Ln., Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Mark Fredrick Rubins Sr., 05/17, 05/24, 05/31, 06/07/2024 CN 28901

Statement of Abandonment of Use of Fictitious Business Name #2024-9009785 Filed: May 07, 2024 with San Diego County Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s) To Be Abandoned: A. Big Bucks Investment Club. Located at: 399 Islander St., Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. The Fictitious Business Name Referred to Above was Filed in San Diego County on: 02/02/2021 and assigned File # 2021-9001630. Fictitious Business Name is being Abandoned By: 1. Marshall T. Head, 399 Islander St., Oceanside CA 92054; 2. Tallie M. Carey, 442 Mainsail Rd., Oceanside CA 92054; 3. Gloria J. Foss, 3544 Sea Ridge Rd., Oceanside CA 92054; 4. Jeannie G. Head, 399 Islander St., Oceanside CA 92054; 5. John Custor, 390 Mainsail Rd., Oceanside CA 92054; 6. Susan Custor, 390 Mainsail Rd., Oceanside CA 92054; 7. Steve Carey, 442 Mainsail Rd., Oceanside CA 92054. The Business is Conducted by: A General Partnership. S/Marshall T. Head, 05/10, 05/17, 05/24, 05/31/2024 CN 28900

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9009801 Filed: May 07, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Data Consulting Group; B. DCG; C. Data-CG. Located at: 828 Summersong Ct., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. BB-CP LLC, 828 Summersong Ct., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/William Budnovitch, 05/10, 05/17, 05/24, 05/31/2024 CN 28898

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9009391 Filed: May 01, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Sunset Social Hall; B. Sunset Beer: C. Sunset Brewing Co; D. Sunset Beer Garden. Located at: 2713 La Golondrina St., Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Tap and Table LLC, 2713 La Golondrina St., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Nathan Stephens, 05/10, 05/17, 05/24, 05/31/2024 CN 28897

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9008913 Filed: Apr 24, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Rals Workshop. Located at: 3234 Roosevelt St., Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Raleigh Anthony Smith, 3234 Roosevelt St., Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Raleigh Anthony Smith, 05/10, 05/17, 05/24, 05/31/2024 CN 28896

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9009181 Filed: Apr 29, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Set The Bar Project. Located at: 2725 Wilson St., Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Jordan T.A. Veiga, 2725 Wilson St., Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Jordan T.A. Veiga, 05/10, 05/17, 05/24, 05/31/2024 CN 28891

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9009505 Filed: May 02, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. San Diego Tropicals. Located at: 6510 Avenida del Paraiso, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. James Absher, 6510 Avenida del Paraiso, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 08/09/2006 S/James Absher, 05/10, 05/17, 05/24, 05/31/2024 CN 28888

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9009563 Filed: May 03, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Jerry Mendelsohn & Associates. Located at: 1040 La Reina Dr., San Marcos CA 92078 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Jeff Mendelsohn, 1040 La Reina Dr., San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 05/03/2024 S/Jeff Mendelsohn, 05/10, 05/17, 05/24, 05/31/2024 CN 28887

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9009351 Filed: May 01, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. LosBarber. Located at: 3912 Baja Vista Dr., Oceanside CA 92058 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: PO Box 513, San Luis Rey CA 92068. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Carlos Miguel Harrison, PO Box 513, San Luis Rey CA 92068. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 05/01/2024 S/Carlos M. Harrison, 05/10, 05/17, 05/24, 05/31/2024 CN 28881

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9009593 Filed: May 03, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. INTRMX. Located at: 7460 Girard Ave. #4, La Jolla CA 92037 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Nick Petro, 7460 Girard Ave. #4, La Jolla CA 92037. This business is conducted by: An Individual Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Nick Petro, 05/10, 05/17, 05/24, 05/31/2024 CN 28880

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9009473 Filed: May 02, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Cuadrado Enterprises, LLC. Located at: 5927 Balfour Ct. #104, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Cuadrado Enterprises LLC, 5927 Balfour Cr. #104, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 12/21/2010 S/Thomas J Gallego, 05/10, 05/17, 05/24, 05/31/2024 CN 28879

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9008641 Filed: Apr 22, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Production Arm. Located at: 2407 Appian Rd., Carlsbad CA 92010 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Andrew Michael Rivera, 2407 Appian Rd., Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 04/22/2024 S/Andrew Michael Rivera, 05/10, 05/17, 05/24, 05/31/2024 CN 28878

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9009188 Filed: Apr 29, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Holistic Energy Healing. Located at: 1401 Bush St., Oceanside CA 92058 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Maile Perez, 1401 Bush St., Oceanside CA 92058. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Maile Perez, 05/03, 05/10, 05/17, 05/24/2024 CN 28876

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9009271 Filed: Apr 30, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. AlphaCyb; B. Alpha Cyb. Located at: 4705 Marina Dr. #3, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Albert James Mora, 4705 Marina Dr. #3, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Albert James Mora, 05/03, 05/10, 05/17, 05/24/2024 CN 28875

Statement of Abandonment of Use of Fictitious Business Name #2024-9009280 Filed: Apr 30, 2024 with San Diego County Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s) To Be Abandoned: A. Aloha Poke Bar. Located at: 3427 Via Montebello, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. The Fictitious Business Name Referred to Above was Filed in San Diego County on: 09/04/2019 and assigned File # 2019-9021550. Fictitious Business Name is being Abandoned By: 1. Tammy Thi Nguyen, 493 Lexington Ct., Oceanside CA 92057. The Business is Conducted by: An Individual. S/Tammy Thi Nguyen, 05/03, 05/10, 05/17, 05/24/2024 CN 28871

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9009281 Filed: Apr 30, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Style Nails & Spa. Located at: 2641 Vista Way #B, Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 493 Lexington Ct., Oceanside CA 92057. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Tammy Thi Nguyen, 2641 Vista Way #B, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 02/17/2017 S/Tammy Thi Nguyen, 05/03, 05/10, 05/17, 05/24/2024 CN 28870

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9008838 Filed: Apr 24, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Bubbles & Bows Mobile Dog Grooming. Located at: 1501 Grandview Rd., Vista CA 92084 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Amy Whitson, 1501 Grandview Rd., Vista CA 92084. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 04/05/2024 S/Amy Whitson, 05/03, 05/10, 05/17, 05/24/2024 CN 28867

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9009197 Filed: Apr 29, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Top Gun Parasail Oceanside. Located at: 256 Harbor Dr., Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 3857 Rosemary Way, Oceanside CA 92057. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Get Tubed LLC, 3857 Rosemary Way, Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Ryan Johnson, 05/03, 05/10, 05/17, 05/24/2024 CN 28863

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9008907 Filed: Apr 24, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Outreach 316; B. Outreach USA. Located at: 13582 Glen Ln., Valley Center CA 92082 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Robert Paul Cording, 13582 Glen Ln., Valley Center CA 92082. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 03/04/2019 S/Robert P. Cording, 05/03, 05/10, 05/17, 05/24/2024 CN 28862

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9009061 Filed: Apr 26, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. O’side Pizza; B. Pizza Supplies USA. Located at: 1040 S. Nevada St., Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Box 627, Oceanside CA 92049. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. O’side Pizza LLC, Box 627, Oceanside CA 92049. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/James Christopher Youngren, 05/03, 05/10, 05/17, 05/24/2024 CN 28860

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9008802 Filed: Apr 23, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Mochichis. Located at: 1486 Encinitas Blvd. #1452, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Mochichi’s LLC, 1486 Encinitas Blvd. #1452, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Elizabeth Kass, 05/03, 05/10, 05/17, 05/24/2024 CN 28856

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9008366 Filed: Apr 17, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Rock N Roll Scoops. Located at: 1851 W. Vista Way #A, Vista CA 92083 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Alan Guadalupe Guerra, 4427 Springtime Dr., Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 04/17/2024 S/Alan G. Guerra, 05/03, 05/10, 05/17, 05/24/2024 CN 28855

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9009000 Filed: Apr 25, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Personal Relationship Firm. Located at: 1902 Wright Pl. #200, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Lillian Denise Benz, 1902 Wright Pl. #200, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 04/25/2024 S/Lillian Denise Benz, 05/03, 05/10, 05/17, 05/24/2024 CN 28854

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9008999 Filed: Apr 25, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Authentic Speakers Agency. Located at: 1902 Wright Pl. #200, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Lillian Denise Benz, 1902 Wright Pl. #200, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 04/01/2024 S/Lillian Denise Benz, 05/03, 05/10, 05/17, 05/24/2024 CN 28853

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9008695 Filed: Apr 22, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Classic Competition LLC. Located at: 1604 La Mirada Dr. #102, San Marcos CA 92078 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Classic Competition LLC, 1604 La Mirada Dr. #102, San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 11/01/2009 S/Bruce Marquand, 05/03, 05/10, 05/17, 05/24/2024 CN 28851

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9008728 Filed: Apr 23, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Nitro Express. Located at: 4881 Allied Rd., San Diego CA 92120 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. James Libby Pulsifer, 4881 Allied Rd., San Diego CA 92120. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/01/1997 S/James Libby Pulsifer, 05/03, 05/10, 05/17, 05/24/2024 CN 28850

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9008613 Filed: Apr 22, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Davies Eye Center. Located at: 2124 S. El Camino Real #100, Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Foster and Garff Surgical Associates Inc., 2124 S. El Camino Real #100, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 03/22/2024 S/Alexander Foster, 05/03, 05/10, 05/17, 05/24/2024 CN 28849

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9008313 Filed: Apr 17, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Omega Boutique; B. Omega Boutique La Jolla; C. Jaeger LeCoultre Boutique; D. Jaeger LeCoultre Boutique La Jolla; E. CJ Charles Lux. Located at: 1111 Prospect St., La Jolla CA 92037 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 1135 Prospect St., La Jolla CA 92037. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Vahid Moradi Inc, 1135 Prospect St., La Jolla CA 92037. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Vahid Moradi, 05/03, 05/10, 05/17, 05/24/2024 CN 28845

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9008671 Filed: Apr 22, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Spray Car Wash. Located at: 2658 Jamacha Rd., El Cajon CA 92019 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 2211 Encinitas Blvd. #231, Encinitas CA 92024. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Fury Lane LLC, 2211 Encinitas Blvd. #231, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Jason Prather, 04/26, 05/03, 05/10, 05/17/2024 CN 28844

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9007216 Filed: Apr 03, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Via Piel Health. Located at: 315 S. Coast Hwy #U211, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Via Piel LLC, 315 S. Coast Hwy #U211, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 04/03/2024 S/Omer Katzenelson, 04/26, 05/03, 05/10, 05/17/2024 CN 28843

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9008777 Filed: Apr 23, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Tahiti Green. Located at: 2028 Santa Fe Ave., Del Mar CA 92014 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Summer Rota, 2028 Santa Fe Ave., Del Mar CA 92014. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Summer Rota, 04/26, 05/03, 05/10, 05/17/2024 CN 28842

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9008049 Filed: Apr 15, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Palomar & Co., B. Palomar Place. Located at: 2385 Camino Vida Roble #100, Carlsbad CA 92011 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. William M. Grosse, Co-Trustee of The Russell W. Grosse and Mary E. Grosse Family Trust, dated May 24, 2002, 2385 Camino Vida Roble #100, Carlsbad CA 92011; 2. Matthew E. Dealy, Trustee of Trust A, Trust B and Trust C under the Dealy Family Trust dated 2-14/89, or successor Trustee, 2670 St. Catherine Ct., Colorado Springs CO 80919; 3. Margaret Grosse Hyatt, Co-Trustee of The Russell W. Grosse and Mary E. Grosse Family Trust, dated May 24, 2002, 2385 Camino Vida Roble #100, Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: General Partnership. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 05/13/1983 S/William M. Gross, Co-Trustee of The Grosse May 24, 2002 Family Trust dated 05/24/02, 04/26, 05/03, 05/10, 05/17/2024 CN 28837

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9008255 Filed: Apr 17, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Pacific Regent Realty. Located at: 12326 Caminito Granate, San Diego CA 92130 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Jon Schwartz Broker Corp, 12326 Caminito Granate, San Diego CA 92130. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 05/14/2019 S/Jonathan Schwartz, 04/26, 05/03, 05/10, 05/17/2024 CN 28836

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9008234 Filed: Apr 17, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Synergy Rheumatology and Wellness. Located at: 6120 Paseo del Norte #C-1, Carlsbad CA 92011 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Synergy Rheumatology PC, 6120 Paseo del Norte #C-1, Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/10/2024 S/Zachary Fellows, 04/26, 05/03, 05/10, 05/17/2024 CN 28833

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9008266 Filed: Apr 17, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Penrith Home Loans; B. Scenic Oaks Funding. Located at: 1156 Scenic Dr. #110, Modesto CA 95350 Stanislaus. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Scenic Oaks Funding LLC, 1156 Scenic Dr. #110, Modesto CA 95350. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 02/15/2024 S/Cheryl Reeves, 04/26, 05/03, 05/10, 05/17/2024 CN 28832

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9008590 Filed: Apr 19, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Nemafit Consulting. Located at: 2062 Ladera Ct., Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Neil Mallinson, 2062 Ladera Ct., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 04/16/2024 S/Neil Mallinson, 04/26, 05/03, 05/10, 05/17/2024 CN 28831

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9008024 Filed: Apr 12, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. L.V. Remodel. Located at: 4162 Lonnie St., Oceanside CA 92058 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Luis Manuel Villanueva, 4162 Lonnie St., Oceanside CA 92058. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 04/12/2024 S/Luis Manuel Villanueva, 04/26, 05/03, 05/10, 05/17/2024 CN 28828

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9008300 Filed: Apr 17, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Sun Storm Press. Located at: 2026 Willowood Ln., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Katherine Link, 2026 Willowood Ln., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Katherine Link, 04/26, 05/03, 05/10, 05/17/2024 CN 28820