Legal Notices, August 8, 2025

CITY OF OCEANSIDE LEGAL NOTICE PLANNING COMMISSION PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Planning Commission of the City of Oceanside, California, will on Monday, August 25, 2025, at 6:00 p.m. in the Council Chambers of City Hall Civic Center, 300 North Coast Highway, Oceanside, California, conduct a public hearing to consider the following project. For information on attending or providing comments, please visit the City’s Website at https://records.ci.oceanside.ca.us/gov/dev/planning/agendas.asp. 1. Consideration of DEVELOPMENT PLANS (D23-00002/3) AND CONDITIONAL USE PERMITS (CUP23-00002/3) to allow the demolition of the existing Mission Basin Groundwater Purification Facility (MBGPF) and construction of an approximately 9,000 SF new building to house reverse osmosis equipment and a new production well to be located approximately 0.5 miles south of the MBGPF, just east of Fire Station No. 7. The project area has General Plan land use designations of Civic Institutional (CI) and Community Commercial (CC), Zoning designations of Public/Semipublic (PS) and Community Commercial (CC) and is located within the San Luis Rey and Airport Neighborhood Planning Areas. – MISSION BASIN GROUNDWATER PURIFICATION FACILITY AND PRODUCTION WELL EXPANSION PROJECT– APPLICANT: CITY OF OCEANSIDE WATER UTILITIES DEPARTMENT Environmental Determination: In accordance with the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA), a Mitigated Negative Declaration (MND) has been prepared for this project. A Draft MND was made available for public review between February 1, 2024 and March 1, 2024. The final MND, including a mitigation monitoring and reporting program, is available on the City’s website at: https://www.ci.oceanside.ca.us/government/development-services/planning/environmental-documents-ceqa If you should wish to challenge this project in court, at some future time, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised at the public hearing described in the notice or in written correspondence delivered to the Planning Commission at or prior to the public hearing. The project above may be appealed to the City Council by filing an appeal in writing with the City Clerk within 10 days of the Planning Commission action. The appeal must be accompanied by an appeal fee of $1,838 or by the signatures of 50% of the property owners within the noticed area or 10 signatures of the property owners or tenants within the noticed area, whichever is less. Alternatively, a Call for Review may be filed in writing by two members of the City Council. For further information on the above hearings, contact the Planning Division at the Civic Center, 300 North Coast Highway or telephone (760) 435-3520. Dated: August 5, 2025 Published: August 8, 2025 OCEANSIDE PLANNING COMMISSION 08/08/2025 CN 30991

CITY OF OCEANSIDE LEGAL NOTICE PLANNING COMMISSION PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Planning Commission of the City of Oceanside, California, will on Monday, August 25, 2025, at 6:00 p.m. in the Council Chambers of City Hall Civic Center, 300 North Coast Highway, Oceanside, California, conduct a public hearing to consider the following project. For information on attending or providing comments, please visit the City’s Website at https://records.ci.oceanside.ca.us/gov/dev/planning/agendas.asp 1. Consideration of a GENERAL PLAN AMENDMENT (GPA24-00002) to change the land use designation from Civic Institutional (CI) to Medium Density C Residential (MDC-R); ZONE AMENDMENT (ZA24-00001) to change the zoning designation from Public/Semipublic (PS) to Planned Development (PD); and a TENTATIVE MAP (T24-00002), DEVELOPMENT PLAN (D24-00010), and DENSITY BONUS (DB25-00004) for the construction of a planned development community comprised of 140 townhomes of which 14 would be reserved for Moderate-Income households. The proposed site consists of the former Garrison Elementary School located at 333 Garrison Street and encompasses 8.3 acres. OCEANSIDE GARRISON STREET PLANNED DEVELOPMENT – APPLICANT: THE TRUE LIFE COMPANIES OCEANSIDE GARRISON, LLC Environmental Determination: In accordance with the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA), a Mitigated Negative Declaration (MND) has been prepared for this project. A Draft MND was made available for public review between June 18, 2025 and July 18, 2025. The final MND, including a mitigation monitoring and reporting program, findings of fact, and responses to public comment, are available on the City’s website at: https://www.ci.oceanside.ca.us/government/development-services/planning/environmental-documents-ceqa If you should wish to challenge this project in court, at some future time, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised at the public hearing described in the notice or in written correspondence delivered to the Planning Commission at or prior to the public hearing. For further information on the above hearing, contact the Planning Division at the Civic Center, 300 North Coast Highway or telephone (760) 435-3520. Dated: August 5, 2025 Published: August 8, 2025 OCEANSIDE PLANNING COMMISSION 08/08/2025 CN 30990

CITY OF OCEANSIDE LEGAL NOTICE PLANNING COMMISSION PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Planning Commission of the City of Oceanside, California, will on Monday, August 25, 2025, at 6:00 p.m. in the Council Chambers of City Hall Civic Center, 300 North Coast Highway, Oceanside, California, conduct a public hearing to consider the following project. For information on attending or providing comments, please visit the City’s Website at https://records.ci.oceanside.ca.us/gov/dev/planning/agendas.asp. 1. Consideration of a DEVELOPMENT PLAN (D24-00013), CONDITIONAL USE PERMIT (CUP24-00006), and VARIANCE (V25-00002) to allow the construction of a portion of the Coastal Rail Trail including approximately 0.5 miles of Class 1 multi-use pathway from Oceanside Boulevard to Morse Street and a 255-foot-long, 14-foot wide bridge over Loma Alta Creek. The project area has a General Plan land use designation of Coastal Public Utility and Transportation (C-TU), a Zoning designation of Public Utility Transportation (PUT), and is within the South Oceanside Neighborhood Planning Area. – COASTAL RAIL TRAIL – APPLICANT: CITY OF OCEANSIDE Environmental Determination: In accordance with the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA), a Mitigated Negative Declaration (MND) has been prepared for this project. A Draft MND was made available for public review between June 9, 2021 and July 12, 2021. The Final MND was approved by City Council on December 1, 2021. The Final MND including a mitigation monitoring and reporting program, is available on the City’s website at: https://www.ci.oceanside.ca.us/government/development-services/planning/environmental-documents-ceqa If you should wish to challenge this project in court, at some future time, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised at the public hearing described in the notice or in written correspondence delivered to the Planning Commission at or prior to the public hearing. The project above may be appealed to the City Council by filing an appeal in writing with the City Clerk within 10 days of the Planning Commission action. The appeal must be accompanied by an appeal fee of $1,838 or by the signatures of 50% of the property owners within the noticed area or 25 signatures of the property owners or tenants within the noticed area, whichever is less. Alternatively, a Call for Review may be filed in writing by two members of the City Council. For further information on the above hearings, contact the Planning Division at the Civic Center, 300 North Coast Highway or telephone (760) 435-3520. Dated: August 5, 2025 Published: August 8, 2025 OCEANSIDE PLANNING COMMISSION 08/08/2025 CN 30989

CITY OF OCEANSIDE LEGAL NOTICE PLANNING COMMISSION PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Planning Commission of the City of Oceanside, California, will on Monday, August 25, 2025, at 6:00 p.m. in the Council Chambers of City Hall Civic Center, 300 North Coast Highway, Oceanside, California, conduct a public hearing to consider the following project. For information on attending or providing comments, please visit the City’s Website at https://records.ci.oceanside.ca.us/gov/dev/planning/agendas.asp. 1. Consideration of a Regular Coastal Permit (RRP25-00003) to allow Phase II of the City’s Downtown Water and Sewer Replacement project. The project would provide upgrades to the City’s water and sewer infrastructure, including 13,500 feet of water improvements and 16,800 feet of sewer improvements, and expand the City’s recycled water system by installing 5,580 feet of new recycled water infrastructure, within portions of the downtown and coastal areas. – DOWNTOWN SEWER REPLACEMENT PROJECT PHASE II– APPLICANT: CITY OF OCEANSIDE WATER UTILITIES DEPARTMENT Environmental Determination: The proposed project has been reviewed pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) of 1970 and State Guidelines thereto. The City of Oceanside, acting as Lead Agency, has determined that the project qualifies for a Class 1 (Existing Facilities), Class 2 (Replacement and Reconstruction), and Class 3 (New Construction or Conversion of Small Structures) Categorical Exemption pursuant to Section 15301, 15302, and 15303. If you should wish to challenge this project in court, at some future time, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised at the public hearing described in the notice or in written correspondence delivered to the Planning Commission at or prior to the public hearing. For further information on the above hearings, contact the Planning Division at the Civic Center, 300 North Coast Highway or telephone (760) 435-3520. Dated: August 5, 2025 Published: August 8, 2025 OCEANSIDE PLANNING COMMISSION 08/08/2025 CN 30988

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT LEGAL NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS BY THE PLANNING COMMISSION PLACE OF MEETING: Council Chambers, Civic Center 505 S. Vulcan Avenue Encinitas, CA 92024 In compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act/Section 504 Rehabilitation Act of 1973 and Title VI, this agency is an equal opportunity public entity and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, ethnic origin, national origin, sex, religion, veterans status or physical or mental disability in employment or the provision of service. If you require special assistance to participate in this meeting, please contact the development services DEPARTMENT AT (760) 633-2710 at least 72 hours prior to the meeting. It is hereby given that a Public Hearing will be held on Thursday, the 21st day of August, 2025, at 6 p.m., or as soon as possible thereafter, by the Encinitas Planning Commission to discuss the following hearing item of the City of Encinitas: PROJECT NAME: Verdi Undercrossing; CASE NUMBER: MULTI-003985-2020, DR-003986-2020, CDPNF-003987-2020; FILING DATE: 8/12/2020; APPLICANT: City of Encinitas; LOCATION: APN: 260-330-02; PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Design Review and Coastal Development permit for the construction of an underground pedestrian railroad crossing and associated improvements located within The North County Transit District (NCTD) Rail Corridor more specifically the Los Angeles-San Diego-San Luis Obispo (LOSSAN) rail line between Verdi Avenue and Liszt Avenue; ZONING/OVERLAY: Transportation Corridor (TC), Coastal Zone, Coastal Appeal Jurisdiction, Coastal Zone Sensitive Resource Overlay, Special Study Overlay; ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: In accordance with the California Environmental Quality Act Guidelines, the City completed an Initial Study, which determined that with the implementation of mitigation measures, no significant environmental impacts would result from the proposed project. Therefore, a Mitigated Negative Declaration (MND) has been prepared and is recommended for adoption. Notice was made for public review of the draft MND from April 11, 2025, to May 12, 2025. Responses to public comments have been prepared and are included in the Final MND, which will be a part of the staff report posted online prior to the hearing. The Draft recirculated Mitigated Negative Declaration and Environmental Initial Study may be reviewed on the City’s website at https://encinitasca.gov/I-Want-To/Public-Notices/DevelopmentServices-Public-Notices under “Environmental Notices”. Please contact Planning Division staff below to review other supporting documents and the project application. This Draft Mitigated Negative Declaration can also be reviewed at the Encinitas Library (540 Cornish Dr, Encinitas, CA 92024), and the Cardiff-by-the-Sea Library (2081 Newcastle Ave, Cardiff, CA 92007). STAFF CONTACT: Fran Carr, Associate Planner, (760) 633-2738 or [email protected]. An appeal of the Planning Commission determination, accompanied by the appropriate filing fee, may be filed by 5 p.m. on the 10th calendar day following the date of the Commission’s determination. Appeals will be considered by the City Council pursuant to Chapter 1.12 of the Municipal Code. Any filing of an appeal will suspend this action as well as any processing of permits in reliance thereon in accordance with Encinitas Municipal Code Section 1.12.020(D)(1) until such time as an action is taken on the appeal. The above item is located within the Coastal Zone and requires issuance of a regular Coastal Development Permit. The action of the Planning Commission or City Council on an appeal may be appealed to the California Coastal Commission. Under California Government Code Section 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in court, you may be limited to raising only the issues you or someone else raised regarding the matter described in this notice or written correspondence delivered to the City at or before the time and date of the determination. For further information, or to review the application prior to the hearing, please contact staff or contact the Development Services Department, 505 South Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 at (760) 633-2710 or by email at [email protected]. 08/08/2025 CN 30984

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT 505 S. Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 Phone: (760) 633-2710 | Email: [email protected] | Web: www.encinitasca.gov City Hall Hours: Monday through Thursday 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM and every other Friday (8/8, 8/22, etc.) 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM NOTICE OF PENDING ACTION ON ADMINISTRATIVE APPLICATION AND COASTAL DEVELOPMENT PERMIT PROJECT NAME: Kaufman Junior Accessory Dwelling Unit; CASE NUMBER: CDPNF-008128-2025; FILING DATE: June 9, 2025; APPLICANT: David Kaufman; LOCATION: 430 Sheffield Avenue (APN: 260-281-29); PROJECT DESCRIPTION: A coastal development permit for the construction of a new 285-square foot junior accessory dwelling unit; ZONING/OVERLAY: Residential 8 (R-8)/Special Study and Coastal Overlay Zone; ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project is exempt from further environmental review pursuant to California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines Section 15303(a), which exempts the construction of a new accessory dwelling unit. The project meets this criterion. None of the exceptions in Section 15300.2 of the CEQA Guidelines exists and no historical resources will be impacted by the proposed development. STAFF CONTACT: Santos Perez, Contract Assistant Planner: (760) 633-2799 or [email protected] PRIOR TO 5:00 PM ON MONDAY, AUGUST 18, 2025, ANY INTERESTED PERSON MAY REVIEW THE APPLICATION AND PRESENT TESTIMONY, ORALLY OR IN WRITING, TO THE DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT. WRITTEN TESTIMONY IS PREFERRED IN ORDER TO HAVE A RECORD OF THE COMMENTS RECEIVED. If additional information is not required, the Development Services Department will render a determination on the application, pursuant to Section 2.28.090 of the City of Encinitas Municipal Code, after the close of the review period. An Appeal of the Department’s determination accompanied by the appropriate filing fee may be filed within 10-calendar days from the date of the determination. Appeals will be considered by the City Council pursuant to Chapter 1.12 of the Municipal Code. Any filing of an appeal will suspend this action as well as any processing of permits in reliance thereon in accordance with Encinitas Municipal Code Section 1.12.020(D)(1) until such time as an action is taken on the appeal. The above item is located within the Coastal Zone and requires the issuance of a regular coastal development permit. The action of the Development Services Director may not be appealed to the California Coastal Commission. Under California Government Code Sec. 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised regarding the matter described in this notice or written correspondence delivered to the City at or prior to the date and time of the determination. 08/08/2025 CN 30983

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT LEGAL NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS BY THE PLANNING COMMISSION PLACE OF MEETING: Council Chambers, Civic Center 505 S. Vulcan Avenue Encinitas, CA 92024 In compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act/Section 504 Rehabilitation Act of 1973 and Title VI, this agency is an equal opportunity public entity and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, ethnic origin, national origin, sex, religion, veterans status or physical or mental disability in employment or the provision of service. If you require special assistance to participate in this meeting, please contact the development services DEPARTMENT AT (760) 633-2710 at least 72 hours prior to the meeting. It is hereby given that a Public Hearing will be held on Thursday, the 21st day of August, 2025, at 6 p.m., or as soon as possible thereafter, by the Encinitas Planning Commission to discuss the following hearing item of the City of Encinitas: PROJECT NAME: Newman Residence; CASE NUMBER: MULTI 007176-2024, VRNC 007277-2024; FILING DATE: April 22, 2024; APPLICANT: 216 Neptune Ave LLC, A California Limited Liability Company; LOCATION: 216 Neptune Avenue (256-352-18); PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Public hearing to request a variance to reduce the front yard setback from the required 25’-0” to 14’-1” , in response a Coastal Commission Appeal Application No. A-6-ENC-22-0059, for the construction of a 4,293 square foot two-story single-family unit on a 7,317 square foot vacant lot.; ZONING/OVERLAY: Residential (R-8) zone and Coastal Commission Appeal Jurisdiction within the Coastal Zone, Special Study, Coastal Bluff overlays; ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: Pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines, Section 15303 (a) – Class 3 – (New Construction or Conversion of Small Structures) exempts the construction of a single-family dwelling unit in a residential zone from environmental review. The project is consistent with this exemption, as it proposes the construction of a single-family dwelling unit within a residential zone. None of the exceptions prescribed under Section 15300.2 of the CEQA Guidelines apply and no historic resources are affected by the proposed project. STAFF CONTACT: Christina M. Bustamante, Senior Planner, AICP: (760) 943-2207 or [email protected]. An appeal of the Planning Commission determination, accompanied by the appropriate filing fee, may be filed by 5 p.m. on the 10th calendar day following the date of the Commission’s determination. Appeals will be considered by the City Council pursuant to Chapter 1.12 of the Municipal Code. Any filing of an appeal will suspend this action as well as any processing of permits in reliance thereon in accordance with Encinitas Municipal Code Section 1.12.020(D)(1) until such time as an action is taken on the appeal. The above item is located within the Coastal Zone. The action of the Planning Commission or City Council on an appeal may be appealed to the California Coastal Commission. Under California Government Code Section 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in court, you may be limited to raising only the issues you or someone else raised regarding the matter described in this notice or written correspondence delivered to the City at or before the time and date of the determination. For further information, or to review the application prior to the hearing, please contact staff or contact the Development Services Department, 505 South Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 at (760) 633-2710 or by email at [email protected]. 08/08/2025 CN 30982

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT LEGAL NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING BY THE CITY COUNCIL PLACE OF MEETING: Council Chambers, Civic Center 505 S. Vulcan Avenue Encinitas, CA 92024 IN COMPLIANCE WITH THE AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT/SECTION 504 REHABILITATION ACT OF 1973 AND TITLE VI, THIS AGENCY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY PUBLIC ENTITY AND DOES NOT DISCRIMINATE ON THE BASIS OF RACE, COLOR, ETHNIC ORIGIN, NATIONAL ORIGIN, SEX, RELIGION, VETERANS STATUS OR PHYSICAL OR MENTAL DISABILITY IN EMPLOYMENT OR THE PROVISION OF SERVICE. IF YOU REQUIRE SPECIAL ASSISTANCE TO PARTICIPATE IN THIS MEETING, PLEASE CONTACT THE DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT AT (760) 633-2710 AT LEAST 72 HOURS PRIOR TO THE MEETING. PARA ASISTENCIA EN ESPAÑOL, POR FAVOR LLAME AL (760) 943- 2150. It is hereby given that the City Council will conduct a Public Hearing on Wednesday, the 20th day of August 2025, at 6 p.m., or as soon as possible thereafter, to discuss the following item of the City of Encinitas: CASE NUMBER: PLCY-007031-2024; APPLICANT: City of Encinitas; LOCATION: Citywide; PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Public hearing to consider the adoption of a Vehicle Miles Traveled (“VMT”) Exchange Program, a voluntary program in which discretionary development applicants can participate to reduce the amount of VMT generated by their projects. The Program will also provide applicants with the option to reduce potentially significant VMT impacts identified through the CEQA review process by constructing specified VMT-reducing projects that have been identified by the City. The Program will provide applicants with the option to construct VMT Exchange Program projects, which include pedestrian network and bicycle network improvements that are located within existing developed rights-of-way; ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: Pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (“CEQA”) a Negative Declaration has been prepared which determined that no significant environmental impacts would result from the proposed project, and no mitigation measures are required. A Notice of Intent to Adopt a Negative Declaration was published in a newspaper of general circulation on April 25, 2025, which included the 30-day public review period that occurred from April 25, 2025, through May 27, 2025, pursuant to State CEQA Guidelines. STAFF CONTACT: Evan Jedynak, Senior Mobility Planner: (760) 633-2686 or [email protected]. Under California Government Code Section 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in court, you may be limited to raising only the issues you or someone else raised regarding the matter described in this notice or written correspondence delivered to the City at or before the time and date of the determination. For further information, or to review the project prior to the hearing, please contact staff or contact the Development Services Department, 505 South Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 at (760) 633-2710 or by email at [email protected]. 08/08/2025 CN 30977

CITY OF SAN MARCOS REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL (PW RFP 25-06) BULK FUEL & LUBRICANT DELIVERY SERVICES PUBLIC NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City of San Marcos, hereinafter referred to as Agency or City, invites proposals for the above stated Project and will be available on line via PlanetBids. Proposals are due up to the hour of 4:00 p.m. on Monday, September 08, 2025. PRE-PROPOSAL MEETING – None. WORK DESCRIPTION The work consists of bulk fuel and lubricant delivery services. Please see Planetbids for further details. LOCATION OF WORK Citywide. ESTIMATED BUDGET The estimated overall budget is $7,500,000.00. TERM Five (5) years. AVAILABILITY OF DOCUMENTS The City uses PlanetBids to post and receive bids/proposals. Only vendors that are registered will be eligible to submit a bid/proposal for formal solicitations with the City. PlanetBids is accessible via the City’s website and direct link provided below and provides all documents at no cost to bidders/proposers. http://www.san-marcos.net OR https://www.planetbids.com/portal/portal.cfm?CompanyID=39481 GENERAL The company to whom the Contract is awarded, and any subcontractor under such company, shall hereby ensure that minority and women business enterprises will be afforded full opportunity to submit bids for subcontracts. Further, there shall be no discrimination in employment practices on the basis of race, religious creed, color, national origin, ancestry, physical handicap, medical condition, marital status, age, or sex. 08/08/2025 CN 30961

CITY OF SAN MARCOS REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL (DS RFP 25-06) AS-NEEDED CAPITAL IMPROVEMENT PROJECT (CIP) PROGRAM MANAGEMENT CONSULTING SERVICES PUBLIC NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City of San Marcos, hereinafter referred to as Agency or City, invites proposals for the above stated Project and will be available on line via PlanetBids. Proposals are due up to the hour of 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 04, 2025. PRE-PROPOSAL MEETING – None. WORK DESCRIPTION The work consists of as-needed program management consulting services for the City’s Capital Improvement Project (CIP) Program. See Planetbids for further details. LOCATION OF WORK Citywide. ESTIMATED BUDGET The estimated budget for this project will be contingent upon the City’s annual Budget. TERM Two (2) years. LICENSE REQUIREMENTS Consultant shall possess a valid Professional Civil Engineering License, issued by the California Department of Consumer Affairs, during the term of the Agreement. AVAILABILITY OF DOCUMENTS The City uses PlanetBids to post and receive bids/proposals. Only vendors that are registered will be eligible to submit a bid/proposal for formal solicitations with the City. PlanetBids is accessible via the City’s website and direct link provided below and provides all documents at no cost to bidders/proposers. http://www.san-marcos.net OR https://www.planetbids.com/portal/portal.cfm?CompanyID=39481 GENERAL The company to whom the Contract is awarded, and any subcontractor under such company, shall hereby ensure that minority and women business enterprises will be afforded full opportunity to submit bids for subcontracts. Further, there shall be no discrimination in employment practices on the basis of race, religious creed, color, national origin, ancestry, physical handicap, medical condition, marital status, age, or sex. 08/08/2025 CN 30960

CITY OF SAN MARCOS REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL (ADMIN RFP 25-02) AFFORDABLE HOUSING FINANCIAL ANALYSIS & RELATED CONSULTING SERVICES PUBLIC NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City of San Marcos, hereinafter referred to as Agency or City, invites proposals for the above stated Project and will be available on line via PlanetBids. Proposals are due up to the hour of 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 04, 2025. PRE-PROPOSAL MEETING – None. WORK DESCRIPTION The work consists of affordable housing financial analysis and other related consulting services. See Planetbids for more details. LOCATION OF WORK Citywide. ESTIMATED BUDGET The estimated overall budget is $250,000.00. TERM Maximum of five (5) years. AVAILABILITY OF DOCUMENTS The City uses PlanetBids to post and receive bids/proposals. Only vendors that are registered will be eligible to submit a bid/proposal for formal solicitations with the City. PlanetBids is accessible via the City’s website and direct link provided below and provides all documents at no cost to bidders/proposers. http://www.san-marcos.net OR https://www.planetbids.com/portal/portal.cfm?CompanyID=39481 GENERAL The company to whom the Contract is awarded, and any subcontractor under such company, shall hereby ensure that minority and women business enterprises will be afforded full opportunity to submit bids for subcontracts. Further, there shall be no discrimination in employment practices on the basis of race, religious creed, color, national origin, ancestry, physical handicap, medical condition, marital status, age, or sex. 08/08/2025 CN 30959

TS#, REF#, ICN, UNIT/INTERVAL/WEEK, APN, CURRENT OWNERS, COL DATED, COL RECORDED, COL BOOK, COL PAGE/INSTRUMENT#, NOD RECORDED, NOD BOOK, NOD PAGE/INSTRUMENT#, ESTIMATED SALES AMOUNT 110235 30524A 30524A 305 24 203-253-45-24 NICHOLAS ST. JAMES DEW 3/21/2025 4/3/2025 2025-0085459 5/5/2025 2025-0116999 $6765.49 110236 20923A 20923A 209 23 203-253-29-23 VIRGINIA A. WILL SELL ON 8/28/2025 at 10:00 AM LOCATION: THE FRONT ENTRANCE TO CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY 2121 PALOMAR AIRPORT ROAD CARLSBAD, CA 92011 WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, business in this state, all right, title and interest under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment in the property situated in said County, describing the land on above referred Claim of Lien. TS#, REF#, ICN, UNIT/INTERVAL/WEEK, APN, CURRENT OWNERS, COL DATED, COL RECORDED, COL BOOK, COL PAGE/INSTRUMENT#, NOD RECORDED, NOD BOOK, NOD PAGE/INSTRUMENT#, ESTIMATED SALES AMOUNT 110235 30524A 30524A 305 24 203-253-45-24 NICHOLAS ST. JAMES DEW 3/21/2025 4/3/2025 2025-0085459 5/5/2025 2025-0116999 $6765.49 110236 20923A 20923A 209 23 203-253-29-23 VIRGINIA A. DESANTIS A SINGLE WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 3/21/2025 4/3/2025 2025-0085459 5/5/2025 2025-0116999 $4454.90 110237 21645B 21645B 216 45 203-253-36-45 ROBERT W SPELLMAN AND RETHA L. SPELLMAN HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 3/21/2025 4/3/2025 2025-0085459 5/5/2025 2025-0116999 $4197.44 110238 31228A 31228A 312 28 203-253-52-28 JAMES W. PITT AND BONNIE PITT HUSBAND AND WIFE AND ROBERT J. PITT AND AISHA L. PITT HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 3/21/2025 4/3/2025 2025-0085459 5/5/2025 2025-0116999 $4357.77 110240 22522A 22522A 225 22 203-254-29-22 MACRINA QUINATA AGUON A SINGLE WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 3/21/2025 4/3/2025 2025-0085459 5/5/2025 2025-0116999 $4282.72 110241 22824A 22824A 228 24 203-254-32-24 WILFRED O. CARIAGA AND LILIA F. CARIAGA HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 3/21/2025 4/3/2025 2025-0085459 5/5/2025 2025-0116999 $5886.66 110243 21616B 21616B 216 16 203-253-36-16 XUE MEI LIU A MARRIED WOMAN AS HER SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 3/21/2025 4/3/2025 2025-0085459 5/5/2025 2025-0116999 $6925.78 110244 12533A 12533A 125 33 203-254-05-33 NEMENCIO EVANGELISTA AND MARIE CECILE EVANGELISTA HUSBAND AND WIFE KEVIN EVANGELISTA A SINGLE MAN CAMILLE EVANGELISTA A SINGLE WOMAN AND JEANNA EVANGELISTA A SINGLE WOMAN AS JOINT TENANTS WITH RIGHT OF SURVIVORSHIP 3/21/2025 4/3/2025 2025-0085459 5/5/2025 2025-0116999 $5985.38 110245 32111C 32111C 321 11 203-254-49-11 THE PATRICIA ANN HUGHES LOVING TRUST DATED DECEMBER 28 1991 AND ANY AMENDMENTS THERETO 3/21/2025 4/3/2025 2025-0085459 5/5/2025 2025-0116999 $5920.30 110246 22104C 22104C 221 04 203-254-25-04 NANCY KLUDING AN UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 3/21/2025 4/3/2025 2025-0085459 5/5/2025 2025-0116999 $4254.08 110247 32718B 32718B 327 18 203-254-55-18 DOROTHY J. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 3075 CARLSBAD BLVD, CARLSBAD, CA, 92009 Estimated amount with accrued interest and additional advances, if any, is SHOWN ABOVE and may increase this figure prior to sale. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call the phone number shown below in bold, using the Reference number assigned to this case on SHOWN ABOVE. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: 8/5/2025 CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, As Trustee, 2121 Palomar Airport Road, Suite 330, Carlsbad , CA 92011 Phone no. (858) 207-0646 By LORI R. FLEMINGS, as Authorized Signor. 08/08/2025, 08/15/2025, 08/22/2025 CN 30981

BATCH: AFC-4056 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A NOTICE OF DELINQUENT ASSESSMENT DATED SHOWN BELOW UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. NOTICE is hereby given that CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, as the duly appointed Trustee pursuant to Notice of Delinquent Assessment and Claim of Lien executed by GRAND PACIFIC PALISADES OWNERS ASSOCIATION, INC., A CALIFORNIA NONPROFIT MUTUAL BENEFIT CORPORATION Recorded SHOWN BELOW as Instrument No. SHOWN BELOW of Official Records in the Office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California, property owned by SHOWN BELOW. WILL SELL ON 8/28/2025 at 10:00 AM LOCATION: AT THE FRONT ENTRANCE TO CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY 2121 PALOMAR AIRPORT ROAD. TS#, REF#, ICN, UNIT/INTERVAL/WEEK, APN, CURRENT OWNERS, COL DATED, COL RECORDED, COL BOOK, COL PAGE/INSTRUMENT#, NOD RECORDED, NOD BOOK, NOD PAGE/INSTRUMENT#, ESTIMATED SALES AMOUNT 110180 15503BE 15503BE 155 BIENNIAL EVEN 03 211-022-28-00 MALCOM E. BASS AND BRENDA ELLIS-BASS HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 3/14/2025 3/24/2025 2025-0073891 5/2/2025 2025-0116090 $3208.38 110181 29949AE 29949AE 299 BIENNIAL EVEN 49 211-022-28-00 LUIS ANTONIO TIRADO AND ARACELI TIRADO HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 3/14/2025 3/24/2025 2025-0073891 5/2/2025 2025-0116090 $5374.33 110182 28010AO 28010AO 280 BIENNIAL ODD 10 211-022-28-00 ERMAN T. LENIHAN AND BARBARA C. LENIHAN HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 3/14/2025 3/24/2025 2025-0073891 5/2/2025 2025-0116090 $4008.17 110183 36007AO 36007AO 360 BIENNIAL ODD 07 211-022-28-00 LORITA RENFRO AN UNMARRIED WOMAN SOLE & SEPARATE PROPERTY 3/14/2025 3/24/2025 2025-0073891 5/2/2025 2025-0116090 $5554.37 110184 37703P2Z 37703P2Z 377 EVERY 03 211-022-28-00 ALADDIN FAROUK ELDEEB AND LAURA SUZANNE ANDERSON HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 3/14/2025 3/24/2025 2025-0073891 5/2/2025 2025-0116090 $8132.20 110185 17304BZ 17304BZ 173 EVERY 04 211-022-28-00 EVA SHARP A SINGLE WOMAN AS SOLE & SEPARATE PROPERTY 3/14/2025 3/24/2025 2025-0073891 5/2/2025 2025-0116090 $7110.51 110186 28143CO 28143CO 281 BIENNIAL ODD 43 211-022-28-00 PATRICIA C. BROWN AN UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 3/14/2025 3/24/2025 2025-0073891 5/2/2025 2025-0116090 $4567.82 110187 29914AZ 29914AZ 299 EVERY 14 211-022-28-00 STEPHEN A. NESMITH AND STEPHANIE L. NESMITH HUSBAND AND WIFE AND KENNETH JAMES NESMITH AND DIANNA LYNN NESMITH HUSBAND AND WIFE AND JOHN PAUL NESMITH A SINGLE MAN ALL AS JOINT TENANTS 3/14/2025 3/24/2025 2025-0073891 5/2/2025 2025-0116090 $6750.25 110188 17621BZ 17621BZ 176 EVERY 21 211-022-28-00 TROY W. CROSBY AND CHRISTINE A. CROSBY HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 3/14/2025 3/24/2025 2025-0073891 5/2/2025 2025-0116090 $6211.07 110189 19228AE 19228AE 192 BIENNIAL EVEN 28 211-022-28-00 DAVID L. FOWLER AND COLISA McFADDEN HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 3/14/2025 3/24/2025 2025-0073891 5/2/2025 2025-0116090 $8011.81 110190 15750AO 15750AO 157 BIENNIAL ODD 50 211-022-28-00 LONNIE DALE HARDESTY AND LULA E. HARDESTY AS TRUSTEES OF THE HARDESTY FAMILY TRUST DATED 6/22/2011 3/14/2025 3/24/2025 2025-0073891 5/2/2025 2025-0116090 $4528.02 110191 17413AZ 17413AZ 174 EVERY 13 211-022-28-00 BRUCE W. BLOCK AND CARI J. BLOCK TRUSTEES OR THEIR SUCCSSORS IN TRUST UNDER THE BLOCK REVOCABLE LIVING TRUST DATED APRIL 16 2003 AND ANY AMENDMENTS THERETO 3/14/2025 3/24/2025 2025-0073891 5/2/2025 2025-0116090 $4765.40 110193 26437AZ 26437AZ 264 EVERY 37 211-022-28-00 ANDREW KING AND JENNIFER MADISON KING HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 3/14/2025 3/24/2025 2025-0073891 5/2/2025 2025-0116090 $6676.03 110194 37222CZ 37222CZ 372 EVERY 22 211-022-28-00 DOROTHY JEAN NEWMAN AS TRUSTEE OF THE NEWMAN FAMILY TRUST DATED DECEMBER 30 1999 3/14/2025 3/24/2025 2025-0073891 5/2/2025 2025-0116090 $6858.75 110195 28126CO 28126CO 281 BIENNIAL ODD 26 211-022-28-00 RALPH C. DEAN AND PAULA DEAN HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 3/14/2025 3/24/2025 2025-0073891 5/2/2025 2025-0116090 $6630.74 110196 38934AZ 38934AZ 389 EVERY 34 211-022-28-00 LA COSTA CANYON HIGH SCHOOL FOUNDATION A NON PROFIT ORGANIZATION 3/14/2025 3/24/2025 2025-0073891 5/2/2025 2025-0116090 $4829.39 110197 25118AZ 25118AZ 251 EVERY 18 211-022-28-00 WALTER J. KRSTICH A WIDOWER AND NANCY K. WILSON AN UNMARRIED WOMAN ALL AS JOINT TENANTS 3/14/2025 3/24/2025 2025-0073891 5/2/2025 2025-0116090 $6472.31 110198 35909EO 35909EO 359 BIENNIAL ODD 09 211-022-28-00 ROBBIE A. WILKENING AND MARGIE F. WILKENING HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 3/14/2025 3/24/2025 2025-0073891 5/2/2025 2025-0116090 $7754.80 110199 27225CZ 27225CZ 272 EVERY 25 211-022-28-00 VERNON P. MILLER AND MARY LOU MILLER TRUSTEES OF THE MILLER TRUST DATED AUGUST 2 2003 3/14/2025 3/24/2025 2025-0073891 5/2/2025 2025-0116090 $5950.88 110200 27944AO 27944AO 279 BIENNIAL ODD 44 211-022-28-00 GUY F. GERDES AND THERESA L. GERDES HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 3/14/2025 3/24/2025 2025-0073891 5/2/2025 2025-0116090 $6471.76 110201 16631BZ 16631BZ 166 EVERY 31 211-022-28-00 MICHAEL B. TONELLI AND LARA M. TONELLI HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 3/14/2025 3/24/2025 2025-0073891 5/2/2025 2025-0116090 $5457.65 110202 34904AE 34904AE 349 BIENNIAL EVEN 04 211-022-28-00 DANIEL B. CARR II AND MAUREEN EGAN CARR HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 3/14/2025 3/24/2025 2025-0073891 5/2/2025 2025-0116090 $7642.95 110203 29317CZ 29317CZ 293 EVERY 17 211-022-28-00 JEFF DOW 3/14/2025 3/24/2025 2025-0073891 5/2/2025 2025-0116090 $5817.29 110204 36705CZ 36705CZ 367 EVERY 05 211-022-28-00 DAVID R. WIEBE A(N) SINGLE MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 3/14/2025 3/24/2025 2025-0073891 5/2/2025 2025-0116090 $7303.55 110205 29307CE 29307CE 293 BIENNIAL EVEN 07 211-022-28-00 GIDEON FEND AND CHRISTINA FEND HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 3/14/2025 3/24/2025 2025-0073891 5/2/2025 2025-0116090 $6187.17 110206 35802EZ 35802EZ 358 EVERY 02 211-022-28-00 WALTER L. JENSEN AN UNMARRIED MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 3/14/2025 3/24/2025 2025-0073891 5/2/2025 2025-0116090 $4652.08 110207 25742AO 25742AO 257 BIENNIAL ODD 42 211-022-28-00 JOSE E. GALVAN AND JO ANN GALVAN HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 3/14/2025 3/24/2025 2025-0073891 5/2/2025 2025-0116090 $6750.22 110208 37050EZ 37050EZ 370 EVERY 50 211-022-28-00 PATRICIA A. ROBINSON AN UNMARRIED WOMAN 3/14/2025 3/24/2025 2025-0073891 5/2/2025 2025-0116090 $4915.19 110209 35943EZ 35943EZ 359 EVERY 43 211-022-28-00 RICARDO M. GONZALEZ AND MAMIE E. GONZALEZ HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 3/14/2025 3/24/2025 2025-0073891 5/2/2025 2025-0116090 $7208.22 110210 17003EZ 17003EZ 170 EVERY 03 211-022-28-00 JODY A. CASTANEDA AND DEANNA M. CASTANEDA HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 3/14/2025 3/24/2025 2025-0073891 5/2/2025 2025-0116090 $7315.39 110211 17004EZ 17004EZ 170 EVERY 04 211-022-28-00 JODY A. CASTANEDA AND DEANNA M. CASTANEDA HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 3/14/2025 3/24/2025 2025-0073891 5/2/2025 2025-0116090 $8792.20 110212 28039AO 28039AO 280 BIENNIAL ODD 39 211-022-28-00 ANDY D. CHATTOO AND MARY JANE G. CHATTOO HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 3/14/2025 3/24/2025 2025-0073891 5/2/2025 2025-0116090 $8685.87 110213 27307BZ 27307BZ 273 EVERY 07 211-022-28-00 DENISE SHARP AND KELLY B. SHARP WIFE AND HUSBAND AS JOINT TENANTS 3/14/2025 3/24/2025 2025-0073891 5/2/2025 2025-0116090 $4992.05 110214 36051AZ 36051AZ 360 EVERY 51 211-022-28-00 BARBARA M. DRINKROW A SINGLE WOMAN AND BERNADETTE M. BARRY A SINGLE WOMAN BOTH AS JOINT TENANTS 3/14/2025 3/24/2025 2025-0073891 5/2/2025 2025-0116090 $5781.87 110215 38416CZ 38416CZ 384 EVERY 16 211-022-28-00 RODERICK O’BRIEN SR AND DIANE I. O’BRIEN HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 3/14/2025 3/24/2025 2025-0073891 5/2/2025 2025-0116090 $7227.99 110216 38136CE 38136CE 381 BIENNIAL EVEN 36 211-022-28-00 PATRICIA L. GORR AN UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 3/14/2025 3/24/2025 2025-0073891 5/2/2025 2025-0116090 $3974.62 110217 18312BO 18312BO 183 BIENNIAL ODD 12 211-022-28-00 SUSANA LEAL AN UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 3/14/2025 3/24/2025 2025-0073891 5/2/2025 2025-0116090 $4341.28 110218 17617BE 17617BE 176 BIENNIAL EVEN 17 211-022-28-00 CLAIRE M. NELLI AS TRUSTEE OF THE CLAIRE M. NELLI 2004 TRUST DATED JUNE 14 2004 AS TO 50% INTEREST; MADELINE MARINI AN UNMARRIED WOMAN AS TO AN UNDIVIDED 50% INTEREST AS TENANTS IN COMMON 3/14/2025 3/24/2025 2025-0073891 5/2/2025 2025-0116090 $4561.14 110219 35538BO 35538BO 355 BIENNIAL ODD 38 211-022-28-00 CLAIRE NELLI A WIDOW AND MADELINE MARINI AN UNMARRIED WOMAN AS JOINT TENANTS 3/14/2025 3/24/2025 2025-0073891 5/2/2025 2025-0116090 $4727.59 110220 18751BE 18751BE 187 BIENNIAL EVEN 51 211-022-28-00 MARSHA WHITEHEAD A SINGLE WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 3/14/2025 3/24/2025 2025-0073891 5/2/2025 2025-0116090 $4595.17 110221 18606AO 18606AO 186 BIENNIAL ODD 06 211-022-28-00 RAYMOND C. DIGANGI AND REBECCA G. DIGANGI HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 3/14/2025 3/24/2025 2025-0073891 5/2/2025 2025-0116090 $4865.28 110222 19717AO 19717AO 197 BIENNIAL ODD 17 211-022-28-00 RALPH WARREN AND DONNA WARREN HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 3/14/2025 3/24/2025 2025-0073891 5/2/2025 2025-0116090 $4471.84 110223 18619AZ 18619AZ 186 EVERY 19 211-022-28-00 JOHN H. CARRROLL AN UNMARRIED MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 3/14/2025 3/24/2025 2025-0073891 5/2/2025 2025-0116090 $5457.40 110224 39752AZ 39752AZ 397 EVERY 52 211-022-28-00 ANTHONY G.B. CALVO AND CRYSTAL M.A. CALVO HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 3/14/2025 3/24/2025 2025-0073891 5/2/2025 2025-0116090 $8975.70 110225 19550BO 19550BO 195 BIENNIAL ODD 50 211-022-28-00 JOHN P. POSEY AND JANET E. POSEY HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 3/14/2025 3/24/2025 2025-0073891 5/2/2025 2025-0116090 $4448.68 110226 28139CE 28139CE 281 BIENNIAL EVEN 39 211-022-28-00 JOHN P. POSEY AND JANET E. POSEY HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 3/14/2025 3/24/2025 2025-0073891 5/2/2025 2025-0116090 $5296.04 110227 18344BO 18344BO 183 BIENNIAL ODD 44 211-022-28-00 DONNA L. PINCKNEY TRUSTEE OF THE DONNA L. PINCKNEY TRUST DATED JUNE 1 1999 3/14/2025 3/24/2025 2025-0073891 5/2/2025 2025-0116090 $4735.33 110228 19408BO 19408BO 194 BIENNIAL ODD 08 211-022-28-00 MARIA L. BRAVO AN UNMARRIED WOMAN AND DAVID B. CASTILLO JR. A SINGLE MAN AS JOINT TENANTS 3/14/2025 3/24/2025 2025-0073891 5/2/2025 2025-0116090 $4357.82 110229 35440CE 35440CE 354 BIENNIAL EVEN 40 211-022-28-00 WILLIAM J. REID A WIDOWER AND TAMMY REID-PARADOWSKI AN UNMARRIED WOMAN AND JONATHAN WILLIAM REID A MARRIED MAN ALL AS JOINT TENANTS 3/14/2025 3/24/2025 2025-0073891 5/2/2025 2025-0116090 $4631.17 110230 17808AZ 17808AZ 178 EVERY 08 211-022-28-00 EDWARD R. WOOD AND CAROL T. WOOD HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 3/14/2025 3/24/2025 2025-0073891 5/2/2025 2025-0116090 $4673.78 110231 18341BE 18341BE 183 BIENNIAL EVEN 41 211-022-28-00 ELOUISE ALLEN AN UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE & SEPARATE PROPERTY 3/14/2025 3/24/2025 2025-0073891 5/2/2025 2025-0116090 $6233.71 110232 17517AZ 17517AZ 175 EVERY 17 211-022-28-00 JAMES F. THORP AND DIANNE J. THORP HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 3/14/2025 3/24/2025 2025-0073891 5/2/2025 2025-0116090 $4581.09 110233 16310AE 16310AE 163 BIENNIAL EVEN 10 211-022-28-00 WILBERT B. GALANG AND GLADYS U. GALANG HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 3/14/2025 3/24/2025 2025-0073891 5/2/2025 2025-0116090 $4277.09 110234 27822AE 27822AE 278 BIENNIAL EVEN 22 211-022-28-00 STEVE R. BRUNO AND HILDA K. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 5805 ARMADA DRIVE, CARLSBAD, CA, 92009 The claimant under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to sell, in accordance with the provision to the Covenants, Conditions and Restrictions. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell which recorded on SHOWN ABOVE as Book SHOWN ABOVE as Instrument No. SHOWN ABOVE in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call the phone number shown below in bold, using the Reference number assigned to this case on SHOWN ABOVE. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: 8/4/2025 CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, As Trustee, 2121 Palomar Airport Road, Suite 330, Carlsbad , CA 92011 Phone no. (858) 207-0646 By LORI R. FLEMINGS, as Authorized Signor. 08/08/2025, 08/15/2025, 08/22/2025 CN 30973

BATCH: AFC-4055 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A NOTICE OF DELINQUENT ASSESSMENT DATED SHOWN BELOW UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. NOTICE is hereby given that CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, as the duly appointed Trustee pursuant to Notice of Delinquent Assessment and Claim of Lien executed by GRAND PACIFIC PALISADES OWNERS ASSOCIATION, INC., A CALIFORNIA NONPROFIT MUTUAL BENEFIT CORPORATION Recorded SHOWN BELOW as Instrument No. SHOWN BELOW of Official Records in the Office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California, property owned by SHOWN BELOW. WILL SELL ON 8/28/2025 at 10:00 AM LOCATION: AT THE FRONT ENTRANCE TO CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY2121 PALOMAR AIRPORT ROAD. TS#, REF#, ICN, UNIT/INTERVAL/WEEK, APN, CURRENT OWNERS, COL DATED, COL RECORDED, COL BOOK, COL PAGE/INSTRUMENT#, NOD RECORDED, NOD BOOK, NOD PAGE/INSTRUMENT#, ESTIMATED SALES AMOUNT 110124 17918AE 17918AE 179 BIENNIAL EVEN 18 211-022-28-00 KEVIN D. MCHUGH JR. AND JULIE A. MCHUGH HUSBAND AND WIFE A 50% INTEREST AND BETTY L. CARTER A WIDOW A 50% INTEREST ALL AS JOINT TENANTS 3/14/2025 3/24/2025 2025-0073878 5/2/2025 2025-0116077 $5712.17 110125 38501AZ 38501AZ 385 EVERY 01 211-022-28-00 LOMA HOLLAND A SINGLE WOMAN AND YVETTE PERRODIN A SINGLE WOMAN BOTH AS JOINT TENANTS 3/14/2025 3/24/2025 2025-0073878 5/2/2025 2025-0116077 $4799.60 110126 35819EZ 35819EZ 358 EVERY 19 211-022-28-00 ANNEMARIE SPEED AN UNMARRIED WOMAN A 50% INTEREST AND TIM A. HERMAN AND ANITA J. HERMAN HUSBAND AND WIFE A 50% INTEREST AS TENANTS IN COMMON 3/14/2025 3/24/2025 2025-0073878 5/2/2025 2025-0116077 $7860.71 110127 36607BO 36607BO 366 BIENNIAL ODD 07 211-022-28-00 JAY THOMAS WOLVERTON A SINGLE MAN AND CECELIA QUICK AN UNMARRIED WOMAN AS JOINT TENANTS 3/14/2025 3/24/2025 2025-0073878 5/2/2025 2025-0116077 $6141.62 110128 17902AO 17902AO 179 BIENNIAL ODD 02 211-022-28-00 STEVE C. BECK AND SUSANA E. TOVAR HUSBAND AND WIFE AS COMMUNITY PROPERTY 3/14/2025 3/24/2025 2025-0073878 5/2/2025 2025-0116077 $5405.17 110129 39346CO 39346CO 393 BIENNIAL ODD 46 211-022-28-00 ANDY QUINTANA AND CLAUDIA QUINANA HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 3/14/2025 3/24/2025 2025-0073878 5/2/2025 2025-0116077 $4472.73 110130 19847AE 19847AE 198 BIENNIAL EVEN 47 211-022-28-00 CHERYL Y. GRAY AN UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 3/14/2025 3/24/2025 2025-0073878 5/2/2025 2025-0116077 $6535.98 110132 34547AZ 34547AZ 345 EVERY 47 211-022-28-00 GEORGE L. KELLY AND DORSE A. KELLY HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 3/14/2025 3/24/2025 2025-0073878 5/2/2025 2025-0116077 $7658.97 110133 27607BO 27607BO 276 BIENNIAL ODD 07 211-022-28-00 MARIA L. DIAZ AN UNMARRIED WOMAN AND RAHENA G. DIAZ A SINGLE WOMAN AS JOINT TENANTS 3/14/2025 3/24/2025 2025-0073878 5/2/2025 2025-0116077 $5015.96 110134 24511AZ 24511AZ 245 EVERY 11 211-022-28-00 LEE B. FELDMAN AN UNMARRIED MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 3/14/2025 3/24/2025 2025-0073878 5/2/2025 2025-0116077 $6512.26 110136 39221AO 39221AO 392 BIENNIAL ODD 21 211-022-28-00 RENE MBAMO AN UNMARRIED MAN AND JACKIE I. NEMBO KOM A SINGLE WOMAN AS JOINT TENANTS 3/14/2025 3/24/2025 2025-0073878 5/2/2025 2025-0116077 $5679.60 110138 17711AO 17711AO 177 BIENNIAL ODD 11 211-022-28-00 CLAYTON JAMES WATERS AN UNMARRIED MAN AND KAREN S. GISH AN UNMARRIED WOMAN AS JOINT TENANTS 3/14/2025 3/24/2025 2025-0073878 5/2/2025 2025-0116077 $5800.18 110139 19626CZ 19626CZ 196 EVERY 26 211-022-28-00 RENEE MARIE BOUDREAU SALMON A MARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE & SEPARATE PROPERTY 3/14/2025 3/24/2025 2025-0073878 5/2/2025 2025-0116077 $6126.65 110140 35744AE 35744AE 357 BIENNIAL EVEN 44 211-022-28-00 PAMELA D. EMERINE A WIDOW AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 3/14/2025 3/24/2025 2025-0073878 5/2/2025 2025-0116077 $3707.88 110141 37205CO 37205CO 372 BIENNIAL ODD 05 211-022-28-00 PAMELA D. EMERINE A(N) WIDOWED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 3/14/2025 3/24/2025 2025-0073878 5/2/2025 2025-0116077 $3416.23 110142 27708P2Z 27708P2Z 277 EVERY 08 211-022-28-00 RONALD W. BARNETT AND REBECCA P. BARNETT HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 3/14/2025 3/24/2025 2025-0073878 5/2/2025 2025-0116077 $10234.90 110143 28513AO 28513AO 285 BIENNIAL ODD 13 211-022-28-00 HENRY R. LOBDELL AND PEGGY A. LOBDELL TRUSTEES OF THE LOBDELL FAMILY TRUST DATED JUNE 22 2001 3/14/2025 3/24/2025 2025-0073878 5/2/2025 2025-0116077 $4420.79 110144 24725BZ 24725BZ 247 EVERY 25 211-022-28-00 EVER E. MENDOZA AND CARMEN MENDOZA HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 3/14/2025 3/24/2025 2025-0073878 5/2/2025 2025-0116077 $7627.78 110145 16550AZ 16550AZ 165 EVERY 50 211-022-28-00 DAVID PAUL OSTERHOUT AND KELLY RENEE OSTERHOUT HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 3/14/2025 3/24/2025 2025-0073878 5/2/2025 2025-0116077 $4828.18 110146 18135CO 18135CO 181 BIENNIAL ODD 35 211-022-28-00 DANA C. MARTINEZ AND MELISSA MARTINEZ HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 3/14/2025 3/24/2025 2025-0073878 5/2/2025 2025-0116077 $5800.16 110147 18539AZ 18539AZ 185 EVERY 39 211-022-28-00 DENIS H. MORGAN AND PIA DISENGOMOKA-MORGAN HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 3/14/2025 3/24/2025 2025-0073878 5/2/2025 2025-0116077 $7683.68 110148 39336CE 39336CE 393 BIENNIAL EVEN 36 211-022-28-00 LAUREL A. SCHWARZ A(N) UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 3/14/2025 3/24/2025 2025-0073878 5/2/2025 2025-0116077 $4714.78 110149 24937AZ 24937AZ 249 EVERY 37 211-022-28-00 EMANUEL PARNIS AND NATALIE PARNIS HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 3/14/2025 3/24/2025 2025-0073878 5/2/2025 2025-0116077 $6498.93 110150 17845AZ 17845AZ 178 EVERY 45 211-022-28-00 KEITH J. HERREL AND PATRICIA M. HERREL HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 3/14/2025 3/24/2025 2025-0073878 5/2/2025 2025-0116077 $6980.03 110151 27136AZ 27136AZ 271 EVERY 36 211-022-28-00 ERIC TURNER AND REBECCA TURNER HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 3/14/2025 3/24/2025 2025-0073878 5/2/2025 2025-0116077 $6472.31 110152 16942AZ 16942AZ 169 EVERY 42 211-022-28-00 GEORGE T. HUNTER AND LINDA M. ALLEE HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 3/14/2025 3/24/2025 2025-0073878 5/2/2025 2025-0116077 $6776.16 110153 26715CO 26715CO 267 BIENNIAL ODD 15 211-022-28-00 MICHAEL B. WACHTER AND KRISTI C. WACHTER HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 3/14/2025 3/24/2025 2025-0073878 5/2/2025 2025-0116077 $7073.36 110154 27117AZ 27117AZ 271 EVERY 17 211-022-28-00 WIDE WORLD VACATIONS INC. A UTAH CORPORATION 3/14/2025 3/24/2025 2025-0073878 5/2/2025 2025-0116077 $6271.42 110155 38012AZ 38012AZ 380 EVERY 12 211-022-28-00 BEATRIZ SAAVEDRA AN UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE & SEPARATE PROPERTY 3/14/2025 3/24/2025 2025-0073878 5/2/2025 2025-0116077 $6432.29 110156 39209AZ 39209AZ 392 EVERY 09 211-022-28-00 TRUSTFUL L. JONES AND VERONQUE A. MARTIN HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 3/14/2025 3/24/2025 2025-0073878 5/2/2025 2025-0116077 $8350.64 110157 34708BZ 34708BZ 347 EVERY 08 211-022-28-00 JEREMY W. NEHER AND CHARLENE L. WEST NEHER HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 3/14/2025 3/24/2025 2025-0073878 5/2/2025 2025-0116077 $7569.82 110158 29117AO 29117AO 291 BIENNIAL ODD 17 211-022-28-00 GEORGE ALCARAZ JR. AND SHIRLEY J. ALCARAZ AS TRUSTEES OF THE ALCARAZ FAMILY TRUST U.D.T. DATED AUGUST 9 2006 3/14/2025 3/24/2025 2025-0073878 5/2/2025 2025-0116077 $6643.61 110159 16712CO 16712CO 167 BIENNIAL ODD 12 211-022-28-00 NORMAN K. RECORD SR. AND OR NANCY L. RECORD 3/14/2025 3/24/2025 2025-0073878 5/2/2025 2025-0116077 $4686.42 110160 17944AZ 17944AZ 179 EVERY 44 211-022-28-00 JUDITH A. KENNEY A(N) WIDOWED WOMAN AND JAMES L. MARTIRE A (N) UNMARRIED MAN AS JOINT TENANTS 3/14/2025 3/24/2025 2025-0073878 5/2/2025 2025-0116077 $6484.09 110161 35808EZ 35808EZ 358 EVERY 08 211-022-28-00 STEVE E. BURNETT A (N) SINGLE MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 3/14/2025 3/24/2025 2025-0073878 5/2/2025 2025-0116077 $8889.43 110162 25639AZ 25639AZ 256 EVERY 39 211-022-28-00 STEVE BURNETT A SINGLE MAN 3/14/2025 3/24/2025 2025-0073878 5/2/2025 2025-0116077 $6322.37 110163 16317AZ 16317AZ 163 EVERY 17 211-022-28-00 ERIC A. AHLIN AND BONNIE U. FOSTER HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 3/14/2025 3/24/2025 2025-0073878 5/2/2025 2025-0116077 $3893.79 110164 19136AO 19136AO 191 BIENNIAL ODD 36 211-022-28-00 CARLOS PLACERES AND KELLY J. PLACERES HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 3/14/2025 3/24/2025 2025-0073878 5/2/2025 2025-0116077 $4861.80 110165 16801AO 16801AO 168 BIENNIAL ODD 01 211-022-28-00 KENT G. PHILLIPS AND BARBARA A. PHILLIPS HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 3/14/2025 3/24/2025 2025-0073878 5/2/2025 2025-0116077 $5974.18 110166 39816AE 39816AE 398 BIENNIAL EVEN 16 211-022-28-00 KEIKO SANTOS AN UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 3/14/2025 3/24/2025 2025-0073878 5/2/2025 2025-0116077 $5598.20 110167 39830AZ 39830AZ 398 EVERY 30 211-022-28-00 JERRY JAMES DUHON AND VIVIAN M. DUHON HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 3/14/2025 3/24/2025 2025-0073878 5/2/2025 2025-0116077 $7249.79 110168 16437AZ 16437AZ 164 EVERY 37 211-022-28-00 PHILIPPE M. WALSER AND TANJA WALSER HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 3/14/2025 3/24/2025 2025-0073878 5/2/2025 2025-0116077 $6770.45 110169 17739AZ 17739AZ 177 EVERY 39 211-022-28-00 BETH H. WENDT A SINGLE WOMAN AND ANN V. WENDT AN UNMARRIED WOMAN AS JOINT TENANTS 3/14/2025 3/24/2025 2025-0073878 5/2/2025 2025-0116077 $6472.31 110170 17114AZ 17114AZ 171 EVERY 14 211-022-28-00 SHIRLEY E. HARALSON AS TRUSTEE OF THE FLEMING B. HARALSON AND SHIRLEY E. HARALSON LIVING TRUST DATED AUGUST 21 2003 AND ANY AMENDMENTS THERETO 3/14/2025 3/24/2025 2025-0073878 5/2/2025 2025-0116077 $6814.31 110171 19003BO 19003BO 190 BIENNIAL ODD 03 211-022-28-00 REYNALDO CABRALES AND VALERIE ANN CABRALES HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 3/14/2025 3/24/2025 2025-0073878 5/2/2025 2025-0116077 $5162.46 110172 37403AZ 37403AZ 374 EVERY 03 211-022-28-00 DAVID C. GRIMES AND LISA GRIMES HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 3/14/2025 3/24/2025 2025-0073878 5/2/2025 2025-0116077 $7988.13 110174 37919AE 37919AE 379 BIENNIAL EVEN 19 211-022-28-00 EDWIN CRAIG SHELDON AND TRACEY MARIE SHELDON HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 3/14/2025 3/24/2025 2025-0073878 5/2/2025 2025-0116077 $5466.58 110175 16107AZ 16107AZ 161 EVERY 07 211-022-28-00 BARBARA DIONISOPOULOS AS HER SOLE & SEPARATE PROPERTY 3/14/2025 3/24/2025 2025-0073878 5/2/2025 2025-0116077 $6612.20 110176 39908AE 39908AE 399 BIENNIAL EVEN 08 211-022-28-00 LINDA W. QUEZADA AN UNMARRIED WOMAN AND JESSE JR. QUEZADA A SINGLE MAN AS JOINT TENANTS 3/14/2025 3/24/2025 2025-0073878 5/2/2025 2025-0116077 $5770.86 110177 35511BZ 35511BZ 355 EVERY 11 211-022-28-00 MONIQUE PHOMMASY A(N) WIDOWED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 3/14/2025 3/24/2025 2025-0073878 5/2/2025 2025-0116077 $6314.76 110178 19151AZ 19151AZ 191 EVERY 51 211-022-28-00 MARGO N. MONGE AN UNMARRIED WOMAN AND KELLY M. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 5805 ARMADA DRIVE, CARLSBAD, CA, 92009 Estimated amount with accrued interest and additional advances, if any, is SHOWN ABOVE and may increase this figure prior to sale. The claimant under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to sell, in accordance with the provision to the Covenants, Conditions and Restrictions. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell which recorded on SHOWN ABOVE as Book SHOWN ABOVE as Instrument No. SHOWN ABOVE in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call the phone number shown below in bold, using the Reference number assigned to this case on SHOWN ABOVE. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: 8/4/2025 CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, As Trustee, 2121 Palomar Airport Road, Suite 330, Carlsbad , CA 92011 Phone no. (858) 207-0646 By LORI R. FLEMINGS, as Authorized Signor. 08/08/2025, 08/15/2025, 08/22/2025 CN 30972

BATCH: AFC-4053 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A NOTICE OF DELINQUENT ASSESSMENT DATED SHOWN BELOW UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. NOTICE is hereby given that CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, as the duly appointed Trustee pursuant to Notice of Delinquent Assessment and Claim of Lien executed by GRAND PACIFIC MARBRISA OWNERS ASSOCIATION INC., A CALIFORNIA NONPROFIT MUTUAL BENEFIT CORPORATION Recorded SHOWN BELOW as Instrument No. SHOWN BELOW of Official Records in the Office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California, property owned by SHOWN BELOW. TS#, REF#, ICN, UNIT/INTERVAL/WEEK, APN, CURRENT OWNERS, COL DATED, COL RECORDED, COL BOOK, COL PAGE/INSTRUMENT#, NOD RECORDED, NOD BOOK, NOD PAGE/INSTRUMENT#, ESTIMATED SALES AMOUNT 109917 593227AZ 593227AZ 5932 ANNUAL 27 211-131-11-00 EVELYN G. BINER A(N) WIDOWED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 2/26/2025 4/1/2025 2025-0082044 5/2/2025 2025-0116091 $4525.54 109918 692409A1Z 692409A1Z 6924 ANNUAL 09 211-131-07-00 LORI A SIMS A(N) SINGLE WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 2/26/2025 4/1/2025 2025-0082044 5/2/2025 2025-0116091 $4347.22 109919 692206D1E 692206D1E 6922 BIENNIAL EVEN 06 211-131-13-00 LAURA SPAN AND ARTURO ANTONIO RAMIREZ-GEA WIFE AND HUSBAND AS JOINT TENANTS 2/26/2025 4/1/2025 2025-0082044 5/2/2025 2025-0116091 $3437.63 109920 562438AZ 562438AZ 5624 ANNUAL 38 211-130-03-00 FRANK R. WONG AND CRISTINA B. WONG HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 2/26/2025 4/1/2025 2025-0082044 5/2/2025 2025-0116091 $4029.24 109921 582105D1O 582105D1O 5821 BIENNIAL ODD 05 211-131-11-00 JOSEPH M. QUINN A(N) UNMARRIED MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 2/26/2025 4/1/2025 2025-0082044 5/2/2025 2025-0116091 $3421.39 109922 513233AO 513233AO 5132 BIENNIAL ODD 33 211-130-02-00 DEENA M. BUCKLEY AS TRUSTEE OF THE D.M. BUCKLEY 2006 TRUST DATED AUGUST 22 2006 2/26/2025 4/1/2025 2025-0082044 5/2/2025 2025-0116091 $3509.76 109924 542446BO 542446BO 5424 BIENNIAL ODD 46 211-130-03-00 DIANE M. RICHARDSON A SINGLE WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 2/26/2025 4/1/2025 2025-0082044 5/2/2025 2025-0116091 $3576.63 109926 581420B1O 581420B1O 5814 BIENNIAL ODD 20 211-131-05-00 EDUARDO CRUZ III AND GLORIA LORRAINE CRUZ HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 2/26/2025 4/1/2025 2025-0082044 5/2/2025 2025-0116091 $3521.56 109927 703212A1Z 703212A1Z 7032 ANNUAL 12 211-131-10-00 MARY BETH EDWARDS A(N) UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 2/26/2025 4/1/2025 2025-0082044 5/2/2025 2025-0116091 $4248.32 109928 682309D1O 682309D1O 6823 BIENNIAL ODD 09 211-131-07-00 ADAM A. KRIKLEWICZ A(N) SINGLE MAN AND FELICIA M. KILLIAN A(N) SINGLE WOMAN AS JOINT TENANTS 2/26/2025 4/1/2025 2025-0082044 5/2/2025 2025-0116091 $3366.97 109929 691448D1Z 691448D1Z 6914 ANNUAL 48 211-131-07-00 JULANA M. HAMMOND A(N) UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 2/26/2025 4/1/2025 2025-0082044 5/2/2025 2025-0116091 $3855.09 109930 683414BZ 683414BZ 6834 ANNUAL 14 211-131-07-00 JEANNETTE COLLINS-MOLDEN A(N) MARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 2/26/2025 4/1/2025 2025-0082044 5/2/2025 2025-0116091 $3718.28 109932 702430A1O 702430A1O 7024 BIENNIAL ODD 30 211-131-10-00 L.V. POWELL III A(N) MARRIED MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 2/26/2025 4/1/2025 2025-0082044 5/2/2025 2025-0116091 $4952.04 109933 692145A1Z 692145A1Z 6921 ANNUAL 45 211-131-07-00 WILLIAM H. SALAZAR A(N) UNMARRIED MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 2/26/2025 4/1/2025 2025-0082044 5/2/2025 2025-0116091 $6056.34 109934 701447D1E 701447D1E 7014 BIENNIAL EVEN 47 211-131-10-00 KIMBERLY V. GARCIA A(N) SINGLE WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 2/26/2025 4/1/2025 2025-0082044 5/2/2025 2025-0116091 $4303.68 109935 581203A1O 581203A1O 5812 BIENNIAL ODD 03 211-131-05-00 DANIEL M. HARPER A(N) SINGLE MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 2/26/2025 4/1/2025 2025-0082044 5/2/2025 2025-0116091 $4647.30 109936 8020810DZ 8020810DZ 80208 ANNUAL 10 212-271-04-00 GEORGIA ALBANEZ A(N) UNMARRIED WOMAN AND THERESA H. SARACHO A(N) WIDOWED WOMAN AS JOINT TENANTS 2/26/2025 4/1/2025 2025-0082044 5/2/2025 2025-0116091 $5270.74 109937 682242A1Z 682242A1Z 6822 ANNUAL 42 211-131-07-00 RAYMOND WATT AND LIEZL-MARIE WATT HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 2/26/2025 4/1/2025 2025-0082044 5/2/2025 2025-0116091 $7262.40 109938 702311B1Z 702311B1Z 7023 ANNUAL 11 211-131-10-00 PAYMAN FATEMI A(N) UNMARRIED MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 2/26/2025 4/1/2025 2025-0082044 5/2/2025 2025-0116091 $6154.89 109939 663211A1Z 663211A1Z 6632 ANNUAL 11 211-131-13-00 CHRISTOPHER GEORGE HUMPHREY AND THERESA ANNE HUMPHREY HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 2/26/2025 4/1/2025 2025-0082044 5/2/2025 2025-0116091 $6632.32 109940 692306D1E 692306D1E 6923 BIENNIAL EVEN 06 211-131-07-00 GREGORY T. HJELTE A SINGLE MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 2/26/2025 4/1/2025 2025-0082044 5/2/2025 2025-0116091 $3920.04 109941 582131A1E 582131A1E 5821 BIENNIAL EVEN 31 211-131-05-00 JANET YUEN A(N) MARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 2/26/2025 4/1/2025 2025-0082044 5/2/2025 2025-0116091 $4579.48 109942 501623DO 501623DO 5016 BIENNIAL ODD 23 211-130-02-00 STEVE C. SIALANA A(N) SINGLE MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 2/26/2025 4/1/2025 2025-0082044 5/2/2025 2025-0116091 $4793.47 109943 581349D1Z 581349D1Z 5813 ANNUAL 49 211-131-05-00 MICHAEL T. HITCHCOCK AND SABRINA R. HITCHCOCK HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 2/26/2025 4/1/2025 2025-0082044 5/2/2025 2025-0116091 $4227.34 109944 531410AZ 531410AZ 5314 ANNUAL 10 211-130-03-00 WILLIAM SCHULTZ AND KATHLEEN SCHULTZ HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 2/26/2025 4/1/2025 2025-0082044 5/2/2025 2025-0116091 $4961.35 109945 701318A1Z 701318A1Z 7013 ANNUAL 18 211-131-10-00 ELLIOTT G. BENNETT A(N) UNMARRIED MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 2/26/2025 4/1/2025 2025-0082044 5/2/2025 2025-0116091 $6652.86 109946 581232B1Z 581232B1Z 5812 ANNUAL 32 211-131-05-00 RICHARD BARRY RUBENSTEIN A(N) SINGLE MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 2/26/2025 4/1/2025 2025-0082044 5/2/2025 2025-0116091 $5468.10 109948 513435BO 513435BO 5134 BIENNIAL ODD 35 211-130-02-00 RACHEL E. PARK A(N) SINGLE WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 2/26/2025 4/1/2025 2025-0082044 5/2/2025 2025-0116091 $4643.93 109949 541612DO 541612DO 5416 BIENNIAL ODD 12 211-130-03-00 CECELIA CORBIN A(N) UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 2/26/2025 4/1/2025 2025-0082044 5/2/2025 2025-0116091 $4834.79 109950 503306BO 503306BO 5033 BIENNIAL ODD 06 211-130-02-00 CHRISTINE M. EVANGELISTA A(N) UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 2/26/2025 4/1/2025 2025-0082044 5/2/2025 2025-0116091 $4550.72 109952 693334A1Z 693334A1Z 6933 ANNUAL 34 211-131-07-00 MICHELLE MARGARETT BARTON A(N) SINGLE WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 2/26/2025 4/1/2025 2025-0082044 5/2/2025 2025-0116091 $6383.86 109953 521410D1E 521410D1E 5214 BIENNIAL EVEN 10 211-130-02-00 EUGENE L. NELSON AND BRANDI M. NELSON HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 2/26/2025 4/1/2025 2025-0082044 5/2/2025 2025-0116091 $4252.19 109956 501143DO 501143DO 5011 BIENNIAL ODD 43 211-130-02-00 DORIS V. WALKER A SINGLE WOMAN AND JIMMIAH L. TOWNES A SINGLE WOMAN AS JOINT TENANTS WITH RIGHT OF SURVIVORSHIP 2/26/2025 4/1/2025 2025-0082044 5/2/2025 2025-0116091 $4367.37 109958 701115D1E 701115D1E 7011 BIENNIAL EVEN 15 211-131-10-00 JOHN M. CARPENTER AND GWYN A. CARPENTER HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 2/26/2025 4/1/2025 2025-0082044 5/2/2025 2025-0116091 $4777.27 109959 502106DE 502106DE 5021 BIENNIAL EVEN 06 211-130-02-00 JOSE A. PLASCENCIA AND VANESSA S. GOMEZ HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 2/26/2025 4/1/2025 2025-0082044 5/2/2025 2025-0116091 $4329.51 109960 651425A1Z 651425A1Z 6514 ANNUAL 25 211-131-13-00 BOBBY G. BYRD AND MARY F. BYRD TRUSTEES OF THE BYRD FAMILY TRUST DATED JUNE 17 1988 AND ANY AMENDMENTS THERETO 2/26/2025 4/1/2025 2025-0082044 5/2/2025 2025-0116091 $7906.33 109961 532329AZ 532329AZ 5323 ANNUAL 29 211-130-03-00 ROBERT L. NEABORS AND MARGARET A. NEABORS HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 2/26/2025 4/1/2025 2025-0082044 5/2/2025 2025-0116091 $6387.18 109962 601116D1Z 601116D1Z 6011 ANNUAL 16 211-131-11-00 DOUGLAS A. JOY AND KARYN A. JOY TRUSTEES OF THE JOY FAMILY LIVING TRUST DATED JUNE 7 2019 2/26/2025 4/1/2025 2025-0082044 5/2/2025 2025-0116091 $4950.02 109963 533432BZ 533432BZ 5334 ANNUAL 32 211-130-03-00 ELENA PEREZ AN UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 2/26/2025 4/1/2025 2025-0082044 5/2/2025 2025-0116091 $6020.32 109964 583135BE 583135BE 5831 BIENNIAL EVEN 35 211-131-05-00 RYAN DOUGLAS WARD AND DUSTY RENEE WARD HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 2/26/2025 4/1/2025 2025-0082044 5/2/2025 2025-0116091 $4664.45 109965 511309D1O 511309D1O 5113 BIENNIAL ODD 09 211-130-02-00 IRVING A. ARANA A(N) MARRIED MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 2/26/2025 4/1/2025 2025-0082044 5/2/2025 2025-0116091 $4421.60 109966 652421D1O 652421D1O 6524 BIENNIAL ODD 21 211-131-13-00 THOMAS W. WURST AN UNMARRIED MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 2/26/2025 4/1/2025 2025-0082044 5/2/2025 2025-0116091 $4336.75 109967 663409BE 663409BE 6634 BIENNIAL EVEN 09 211-131-13-00 ROGER RAYMOND EMERY AND JANET D. EMERY HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 2/26/2025 4/1/2025 2025-0082044 5/2/2025 2025-0116091 $4174.60 109968 681245A1Z 681245A1Z 6812 ANNUAL 45 211-131-13-00 GERSON MSHANA AND PRISCA MSHANA HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 2/26/2025 4/1/2025 2025-0082044 5/2/2025 2025-0116091 $6715.89 109969 502519EZ 502519EZ 5025 ANNUAL 19 211-130-02-00 DAVID C. HOCKADAY A(N) UNMARRIED MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 2/26/2025 4/1/2025 2025-0082044 5/2/2025 2025-0116091 $6504.41 109970 592102E2O 592102E2O 5921 BIENNIAL ODD 02 211-131-11-00 MICHAEL A. HOGAN AND CHRISTINE S. HOGAN HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 2/26/2025 4/1/2025 2025-0082044 5/2/2025 2025-0116091 $4525.80 109971 604435BO 604435BO 6044 BIENNIAL ODD 35 211-131-11-00 SANDRA MERLE JOHNSON A(N) MARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 2/26/2025 4/1/2025 2025-0082044 5/2/2025 2025-0116091 $4155.46 109972 583123BO 583123BO 5831 BIENNIAL ODD 23 211-131-05-00 JEFF R. VISGER AND JULIE A. VISGER HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 2/26/2025 4/1/2025 2025-0082044 5/2/2025 2025-0116091 $4638.27 109973 681435A1Z 681435A1Z 6814 ANNUAL 35 211-131-02-00 KELLI ANN TROTH A SINGLE WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 2/26/2025 4/1/2025 2025-0082044 5/2/2025 2025-0116091 $6193.50 109974 682241A1Z 682241A1Z 6822 ANNUAL 41 211-131-07-00 JULIE GANSKE A(N) MARRIED WOMAN KRISTOPHER M. GANSKE A(N) SINGLE MAN JANELLE L.M. GANSKE A(N) SINGLE FEMALE AND KALYN C.M. GANSKE (A) SINGLE FEMALE ALL AS JOINT TENANTS 2/26/2025 4/1/2025 2025-0082044 5/2/2025 2025-0116091 $8158.27 109975 661430A1O 661430A1O 6614 BIENNIAL ODD 30 211-131-13-00 JASON P. HOOGENHOUS AND YESIA A. HOOGENHOUS HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 2/26/2025 4/1/2025 2025-0082044 5/2/2025 2025-0116091 $5148.60 109976 652248B1O 652248B1O 6522 BIENNIAL ODD 48 211-131-13-00 PATRICK DOMINIC MONTANO AND VALERIE DENISE MONTANO HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 2/26/2025 4/1/2025 2025-0082044 5/2/2025 2025-0116091 $4759.05 109977 591408E2Z 591408E2Z 5914 ANNUAL 08 211-131-11-00 RICHARD B. RUBENSTEUN A(N) UNMARRIED MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 2/26/2025 4/1/2025 2025-0082044 5/2/2025 2025-0116091 $6400.65 109978 582343B1E 582343B1E 5823 BIENNIAL EVEN 43 211-131-05-00 STEVEN A. CHASTAIN JR A(N) SINGLE MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 2/26/2025 4/1/2025 2025-0082044 5/2/2025 2025-0116091 $5341.19 109979 701214B1Z 701214B1Z 7012 ANNUAL 14 211-131-10-00 CHERYL A. MORTON A(N) WIDOWED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 2/26/2025 4/1/2025 2025-0082044 5/2/2025 2025-0116091 $5777.22 109980 701105D1O 701105D1O 7011 BIENNIAL ODD 05 211-131-10-00 MANUEL C. PENA A(N) MARRIED MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 2/26/2025 4/1/2025 2025-0082044 5/2/2025 2025-0116091 $3925.29 109981 542630DZ 542630DZ 5426 ANNUAL 30 211-130-03-00 MICHAEL FITZPATRICK AND ANNIE B. FITZPATRICK AS TRUSTEES OF THE MICHAEL AND ANNE FITZPATRICK TRUST UTD FEBRUARY 8 1999 2/26/2025 4/1/2025 2025-0082044 5/2/2025 2025-0116091 $5633.64 109982 702440A1Z 702440A1Z 7024 ANNUAL 40 211-131-13-00 YEN JU LIN AND ANDY CHEN WIFE AND HUSBAND AS JOINT TENANTS 2/26/2025 4/1/2025 2025-0082044 5/2/2025 2025-0116091 $6689.30 109983 582239A1Z 582239A1Z 5822 ANNUAL 39 211-131-05-00 SHARON R. GEHL A(N) WIDOWED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 2/26/2025 4/1/2025 2025-0082044 5/2/2025 2025-0116091 $6094.27 109984 541605DE 541605DE 5416 BIENNIAL EVEN 05 211-130-03-00 BRYAN P. BROSCHAK A(N) SINGLE MAN AND REBECCA E. GIUSTI A(N) SINGLE WOMAN AS JOINT TENANTS 2/26/2025 4/1/2025 2025-0082044 5/2/2025 2025-0116091 $4331.11 109985 661420D1Z 661420D1Z 6614 ANNUAL 20 211-131-13-00 KHUONG MARGARET LE A(N) SINGLE WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 2/26/2025 4/1/2025 2025-0082044 5/2/2025 2025-0116091 $6658.01 109986 701404D1Z 701404D1Z 7014 ANNUAL 04 211-131-13-00 JULIE PALMER AS SUCCESSOR TRUSTEE OF THE FREY FAMILY TRUST DATED DECEMBER 3 1991 AND THE FREY BYPASS TRUST DATED OCTOBER 27 2020 2/26/2025 4/1/2025 2025-0082044 5/2/2025 2025-0116091 $5454.92 109987 701109D1O 701109D1O 7011 BIENNIAL ODD 09 211-131-10-00 JEROME YU AND JACY J. YU HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 2/26/2025 4/1/2025 2025-0082044 5/2/2025 2025-0116091 $4310.76 109988 581452A1Z 581452A1Z 5814 ANNUAL 52 211-131-05-00 ARTHUR M. GNECCO AND ANDREA R. GNECCO HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 2/26/2025 4/1/2025 2025-0082044 5/2/2025 2025-0116091 $7621.66 109989 502247EZ 502247EZ 5022 ANNUAL 47 211-130-02-00 JOEL M. MANARY AND ADRIA H. MANARY HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 2/26/2025 4/1/2025 2025-0082044 5/2/2025 2025-0116091 $7789.08 109990 682209B1Z 682209B1Z 6822 ANNUAL 09 211-131-13-00 JERALD CLAUDE DAVIS AND JOYCE HELEN DAVIS HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 2/26/2025 4/1/2025 2025-0082044 5/2/2025 2025-0116091 $6395.51 109991 611114A1O 611114A1O 6111 BIENNIAL ODD 14 211-131-11-00 ROBERTO POU JR AND SIBONEY POU HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 2/26/2025 4/1/2025 2025-0082044 5/2/2025 2025-0116091 $5051.07 109992 542613DZ 542613DZ 5426 ANNUAL 13 211-130-03-00 ENRIQUE MONGE AND MARIA MONGE HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 2/26/2025 4/1/2025 2025-0082044 5/2/2025 2025-0116091 $6168.13 109993 691403A1O 691403A1O 6914 BIENNIAL ODD 03 211-131-07-00 ANDRES AVELINO PERNETT AND CARMEN PERNETT HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 2/26/2025 4/1/2025 2025-0082044 5/2/2025 2025-0116091 $5390.66 109994 703236A1Z 703236A1Z 7032 ANNUAL 36 211-131-10-00 RONALD C. LOZANO AND CAMILLA S. LOZANO HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 2/26/2025 4/1/2025 2025-0082044 5/2/2025 2025-0116091 $7715.67 109995 513103BZ 513103BZ 5131 ANNUAL 03 211-130-02-00 GLORIA E. URANGA A(N) MARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 2/26/2025 4/1/2025 2025-0082044 5/2/2025 2025-0116091 $6699.51 109996 541403BZ 541403BZ 5414 ANNUAL 03 211-130-03-00 CHRISTOPHER P. CARBONE AND JENNIFER A. CARBONE HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 2/26/2025 4/1/2025 2025-0082044 5/2/2025 2025-0116091 $6415.27 109997 8030734LZ 8030734LZ 80307 ANNUAL 34 212-271-04-00 JUSTIN J. NORTON TRUSTEE OF THE JUSTIN J. NORTON 1998 FAMILY TRUST DATED DECEMBER 4 1988 2/26/2025 4/1/2025 2025-0082044 5/2/2025 2025-0116091 $7457.44 109998 562103AE 562103AE 5621 BIENNIAL EVEN 03 211-130-03-00 BONNIE CUTLER A(N) SINGLE WOMAN AND GINA VESTAL A(N) SINGLE WOMAN EACH AS TO AN UNDIVIDED ONE-HALF (1/2) INTEREST AS TENANTS IN COMMON 2/26/2025 4/1/2025 2025-0082044 5/2/2025 2025-0116091 $5202.04 110000 603135B1Z 603135B1Z 6031 ANNUAL 35 211-131-11-00 PAULA JANE BURNER AN UNMARRIED WOMAN AS HER SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 2/26/2025 4/1/2025 2025-0082044 5/2/2025 2025-0116091 $5541.68 110001 501113DE 501113DE 5011 BIENNIAL EVEN 13 211-130-02-00 ARIEL GONZALEZ BLANCO AND JULIA ANGELINA CARDENAS TOLEDO HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 2/26/2025 4/1/2025 2025-0082044 5/2/2025 2025-0116091 $4354.26 110002 512245D1O 512245D1O 5122 BIENNIAL ODD 45 211-130-02-00 MARISA L. JOHNSON AND TERELL J. JOHNSON WIFE AND HUSBAND AS JOINT TENANTS 2/26/2025 4/1/2025 2025-0082044 5/2/2025 2025-0116091 $4323.67 110003 501620DO 501620DO 5016 BIENNIAL ODD 20 211-130-02-00 KILEY ANN WALCH A SINGLE WOMAN AS HER SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 2/26/2025 4/1/2025 2025-0082044 5/2/2025 2025-0116091 $3465.28 110004 542238EE 542238EE 5422 BIENNIAL EVEN 38 211-130-03-00 BRANDON A. DAVIS AND CHERISSE D. DAVIS HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 2/26/2025 4/1/2025 2025-0082044 5/2/2025 2025-0116091 $5358.85 110005 522342B1E 522342B1E 5223 BIENNIAL EVEN 42 211-130-02-00 DANIEL R. LANE SR. AND JOANN LANE HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 2/26/2025 4/1/2025 2025-0082044 5/2/2025 2025-0116091 $4663.16 110006 682147A1O 682147A1O 6821 BIENNIAL ODD 47 211-131-07-00 PHILLIP WOO AND HIROMI E. WOO HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 2/26/2025 4/1/2025 2025-0082044 5/2/2025 2025-0116091 $5073.89 110007 701250D1E 701250D1E 7012 BIENNIAL EVEN 50 211-131-10-00 SHEVA T. NICKRAVESH A(N) MARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 2/26/2025 4/1/2025 2025-0082044 5/2/2025 2025-0116091 $3972.59 110008 542402BO 542402BO 5424 BIENNIAL ODD 02 211-130-03-00 CINDY MORALES A(N) MARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 2/26/2025 4/1/2025 2025-0082044 5/2/2025 2025-0116091 $4604.73 110010 541450BE 541450BE 5414 BIENNIAL EVEN 50 211-130-03-00 ANGEL RAMOS ONGACO AND EDNA SANTIAGO ONGACO HUSBAND AND WIFE ALEXIS SANTIAGO ONGACO A MARRIED WOMAN AND ADRIENNE ONGACO NGUYEN A MARRIED WOMAN JOINT TENANTS WITH RIGHT OF SURVIVORSHIP 2/26/2025 4/1/2025 2025-0082044 5/2/2025 2025-0116091 $4076.01 110011 692246A1Z 692246A1Z 6922 ANNUAL 46 211-131-07-00 RUTH LOUISE BOERSMA A(N) WIDOWED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 2/26/2025 4/1/2025 2025-0082044 5/2/2025 2025-0116091 $6491.27 110012 501414BO 501414BO 5014 BIENNIAL ODD 14 211-130-02-00 MARY BETH MARPLE AND JAMES H. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 1594 MARBRISA CIRCLE, CARLSBAD, CA, 92008 Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum due under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment, with interest thereon, as provided in said notice, advances, if any, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee. Estimated amount with accrued interest and additional advances, if any, is SHOWN ABOVE and may increase this figure prior to sale. The claimant under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to sell, in accordance with the provision to the Covenants, Conditions and Restrictions. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell which recorded on SHOWN ABOVE as Book SHOWN ABOVE as Instrument No. SHOWN ABOVE in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call the phone number shown below in bold, using the Reference number assigned to this case on SHOWN ABOVE. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: 8/4/2025 CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, As Trustee, 2121 Palomar Airport Road, Suite 330, Carlsbad , CA 92011 Phone no. (858) 207-0646 By LORI R. FLEMINGS, as Authorized Signor. 08/08/2025, 08/15/2025, 08/22/2025 CN 30971

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE TS No. CA-25-1012154-NJ Order No.: FIN-25003997 YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 5/10/2024. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 to the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state, will be held by duly appointed trustee. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. BENEFICIARY MAY ELECT TO BID LESS THAN THE TOTAL AMOUNT DUE. Trustor(s): Yarp Devco, LLC, a California Limited Liability Company Recorded: 5/10/2024 as Instrument No. 2024-0118627 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California; Date of Sale: 8/25/2025 at 10:00 AM Place of Sale: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by the statue, located at 250 E. Main St., El Cajon, CA 92020 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $860,170.92 The purported property address is: 1303 Center Ave, Oceanside, CA 92054 Assessor’s Parcel No.: 150-243-05-00 Legal Description: Please be advised that the legal description set forth on the Deed of Trust is in error. The legal description of the property secured by the Deed of Trust is more properly set forth and made part of Exhibit “A” as attached hereto. The East 1/2 of Lot 8 plus the East 1/2 of the South 16 feet of Lot 7, all in Block 1 of Gaston and Chapmans Subdivision, in the City of Oceanside, County of San Diego, State of California, according to Map thereof No. 250, filed in the Office of the County recorder of San Diego County, August 9, 1887. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 916-939-0772 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this internet website http://www.qualityloan.com, using the file number assigned to this foreclosure by the Trustee: CA-25-1012154-NJ. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the internet website. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO TENANT: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call 619-645-7711, or visit this internet website http://www.qualityloan.com, using the file number assigned to this foreclosure by the Trustee: CA-25-1012154-NJ to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. NOTICE TO PROSPECTIVE OWNER-OCCUPANT: Any prospective owner-occupant as defined in Section 2924m of the California Civil Code who is the last and highest bidder at the trustee’s sale shall provide the required affidavit or declaration of eligibility to the auctioneer at the trustee’s sale or shall have it delivered to QUALITY LOAN SERVICE CORPORATION by 5 p.m. on the next business day following the trustee’s sale at the address set forth in the below signature block. NOTICE TO PROSPECTIVE POST-SALE OVER BIDDERS: For post-sale information in accordance with Section 2924m(e) of the California Civil Code, use file number CA-25-1012154-NJ and call (866) 645-7711 or login to: http://www.qualityloan.com. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the property address or other common designation, if any, shown herein. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the sale is set aside for any reason, including if the Trustee is unable to convey title, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the monies paid to the Trustee. This shall be the Purchaser’s sole and exclusive remedy. The purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Trustor, the Trustee, the Beneficiary, the Beneficiary’s Agent, or the Beneficiary’s Attorney. If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the note holders right’s against the real property only. Date: QUALITY LOAN SERVICE CORPORATION 2763 Camino Del Rio S San Diego, CA 92108 619-645-7711 For NON SALE information only Sale Line: 916-939-0772 Or Login to: http://www.qualityloan.com Post-Sale Information (CCC 2924m(e)): (866) 645-7711 Reinstatement or Payoff Line: (866) 645-7711 Ext 5318 QUALITY LOAN SERVICE CORPORATION TS No.: CA-25-1012154-NJ IDSPub #0249406 8/1/2025 8/8/2025 8/15/2025 CN 30918

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE Trustee Sale No. : 00000008872103 Title Order No.: 240292891 FHA/VA/PMI No.: 72RBA731157 YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 10/13/2006. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. BARRETT DAFFIN FRAPPIER TREDER & WEISS, LLP, as duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust Recorded on 10/20/2006 as Instrument No. 2006-0747624 of official records in the office of the County Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, State of CALIFORNIA. EXECUTED BY: LAURA FLORES, A SINGLE WOMAN AND MARIO LEDESMA, A SINGLE MAN AND RUTH LEDESMA, A SINGLE WOMAN ALL AS JOINT TENANTS, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK/CASH EQUIVALENT or other form of payment authorized by California Civil Code 2924h(b), (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States). DATE OF SALE: 08/25/2025 TIME OF SALE: 10:00 AM PLACE OF SALE: AT THE ENTRANCE TO THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER BY STATUE, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020. STREET ADDRESS and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 1541 INDIAN SUMMER COURT, SAN MARCOS, CALIFORNIA 92069 APN#: 226-440-22-00 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, under the terms of said Deed of Trust, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is $1,036,104.54. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 833-561-0243 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site WWW.SALES.BDFGROUP.COM for information regarding the sale of this property, using the file number assigned to this case 00000008872103. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO TENANT: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder”, you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call 833-561-0243, or visit this internet website WWW.SALES.BDFGROUP.COM using the file number assigned to this case 00000008872103 to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. FOR TRUSTEE SALE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL: 833-561-0243 WWW.SALES.BDFGROUP.COM BARRETT DAFFIN FRAPPIER TREDER & WEISS, LLP IS ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. BARRETT DAFFIN FRAPPIER TREDER & WEISS, LLP as Trustee 3990 E. Concours Street, Suite 350 Ontario, CA 91764 (866) 795-1852 Dated: 07/18/2025 A-4848408 07/25/2025, 08/01/2025, 08/08/2025 CN 30887

NOTICE OF LIEN SALE Notice is hereby given that pursuant to Section 21701-2171 of the business and Professions Code, Section 2382 of the Commercial Code, Section 535 of the Penal Code, Orbit U-Store, 437 W. San Marcos Blvd., San Marcos, CA, 92069 (phone 760-744-5800) will sell by competitive bidding on Monday August 25, 2025 at 9am. Payment in CASH ONLY. Property to be sold at Bid13.com as follows: sofa, tables, chairs, bed, dryer, dressers, television, dvd player, tires, toys, playground, appliances, household & decorative goods, personal items, boxes, luggage belonging to the following: Unit Name 311 Brian Mereill 704 Brenda Castillo Auction held by Bid13.com 08/08, 08/15/2025 CN 30985

NOTICE OF PUBLIC LIEN SALE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the contents of the following storage units will be offered for sale at public auction for enforcement of storage lien. The Online Auction will be held Friday, August 22, 2025, at 1:00 PM. Location of Online Auction: www.storagetreasures.com. Storage address: 1566 E. Valley Parkway, Escondido, CA 92027. Terms are CASH ONLY! Valley Rose Self Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid or cancel the auction. The following units may include, but not limited to electronic items, furniture, & household items, unless otherwise stated. Alexander Castanada – D202 08/08, 08/15/2025 CN 30980

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF JONATHAN A. MACDONALD Case # 25PE002092C To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Jonathan A. MacDonald. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Michael Davidoff and James Jernee in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Michael Davidoff and James Jernee be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests the decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Date: September 03, 2025; Time: 1:30 PM; in Dept.: 502. Court address: 1100 Union St., San Diego CA 92101, Central Courthouse. (https://www.sdcourt.ca.gov/sdcourt/probate2/probatevh) Court appearances may be made either in person or virtually, unless otherwise ordered by the Court. Virtual appearances must be made using the department’s Microsoft Teams (“MS Teams”) video link; or by calling the department’s MS Teams conference phone number and using the assigned conference ID number. The MS Teams video conference links and phone numbers can be found at www.sdcourt.ca.gov/ProbateHearings. Plan to check in 15 minutes prior to the scheduled hearing time. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Danielle C. Humphries 600 W. Broadway, Ste 1500 San Diego CA 92101 Telephone: 619.810.4300 08/08, 08/15, 08/22/2025 CN 30978

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF CELINA KENYON Case# 25PE002138C To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Celina Kenyon. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Jennifer Feldman in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego – Central Division. The Petition for Probate requests that Jennifer Feldman be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests the decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Date: September 09, 2025; Time: 10:00 AM; in Dept.: 504; Court address: 1100 Union St., San Diego CA 92101, Central Courthouse. https://www.sdcourt.ca.gov/sdcourt/probate2/probatevh *Court appearances may be made either in person or virtually, unless otherwise ordered by the Court. Virtual appearances must be made using the department’s Microsoft Teams (“MS Teams”) video link; or by calling the department’s MS Teams conference phone number and using the assigned conference ID number. The MS Teams video conference links and phone numbers can be found at www.sdcourt.ca.gov/ProbateHearings. Plan to check in 15 minutes prior to the scheduled hearing time. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Colleen Robinson 1615 S. Mission Rd. Ste A Fallbrook CA 92028 Telephone: 951.200.3079 08/08, 08/15, 08/22/2025 CN 30969

Notice of Self Storage Sale Please take notice SecureSpace Self Storage Vista located at 220 Huff St Vista CA 92083 intends to hold a public sale to the highest bidder of the property stored by the following tenants at the storage facility. The sale will occur as an online auction via www.storagetreasures.com on 8/27/2025 at 2:30 PM. Christine Flores; Charie Schroeder; Keith Kero; Jose Torres; Tomomi Bennett; Dustin Edwards; Jesse Williams; Steven Thissen; Steven Thissen; Nyla Joy Polk; Hector Chairez; Mayra Hernandez; Charie Schroeder. This sale may be withdrawn at any time without notice. Certain terms and conditions apply. 08/08, 08/15/2025 CN 30958

Notice of Self Storage Sale Please take notice Prime Storage – Vista located at 2430 S Santa Fe Ave Vista CA 92084 intends to hold a public sale to the highest bidder of the property stored by the following tenants at the storage facility. The sale will occur as an online auction via www.selfstorageauction.com on 8/26/2025 at 12:00 PM. Kim Knox. This sale may be withdrawn at any time without notice. Certain terms and conditions apply. 08/08/2025 CN 30957

Notice of Self Storage Sale Please take notice Prime Storage – San Marcos N Pacific St located at 185 N Pacific St San Marcos CA 92069 intends to hold a public sale to the highest bidder of the property stored by the following tenants at the storage facility. The sale will occur as an online auction via www.selfstorageauction.com on 8/26/2025 at 12:00 PM. Clarynne Pugh. This sale may be withdrawn at any time without notice. Certain terms and conditions apply. 08/08/2025 CN 30956

Notice of Self Storage Sale Please take notice Prime Storage – San Diego Mission Bay Dr located at 4595 Mission Bay Dr San Diego CA 92109 intends to hold a public sale to the highest bidder of the property stored by the following tenants at the storage facility. The sale will occur as an online auction via www.selfstorageauction.com on 8/26/2025 at 12:00 PM. Larry Nichols. This sale may be withdrawn at any time without notice. Certain terms and conditions apply. 08/08/2025 CN 30955

NOTICE OF PUBLIC LIEN SALE In accordance with the provisions of the California Self-Storage Facility Act, Section 21700, et seq. of the Business and Professions Code of the State of California the under-signed will be sold at public auction conducted on STORAGETREASURES.COM on August 19th 2025, ending at 10 am. The personal property including but not limited to: Personal and household items stored at West Coast Self-Storage Del Sur 16001 Babcock St San Diego CA 92127, County of San Diego, by the following persons: Tenant Brittany Brown Solomon Paige Property is sold “AS IS BASIS.” There is a refundable $100 cleaning deposit on all units. Sale is subject to cancellation. 08/08/2025 CN 30954

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE – CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 25CU039083N TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Gabrielle Grace Burns filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Gabrielle Grace Burns change to proposed name: Gabrielle Grace Schlador. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On September 5, 2025 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. N-25 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Division. (To appear remotely, check in advance of the hearing for information about how to do so on the court’s website. To find your court’s website, go to www.courts.ca.gov/find-my-court.htm.) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. To change a name on a legal document, including a birth certificate, social security card, driver license, passport, and other identification, a certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be required. Contact the agency(ies) who issues the legal document that needs to be changed, to determine if a certified copy is required. A certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth’ Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be obtained from the Civil Business Office for a fee. Petitioners who are seeking a change of name under the Safe at Home program may contact the assigned department for information on obtaining certified copies. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Filed Date: 07/25/2025 Brad A. Weinreb Judge of the Superior Court. 08/01, 08/08, 08/15, 08/22/2025 CN 30936

Notice of Self Storage Sale Please take notice Stor’em Self Storage located at 4800 Pacific Hwy San Diego CA 92110 intends to hold a public sale to the highest bidder of the property stored by the following tenants at the storage facility. The sale will occur at the facility on 8/11/2025 at 1:00PM. Eric D Hildebrecht Unit #A005; Matthew Soares unit #D017; David Villarini Unit #D023; Linda V Smith Unit #E010; Jennifer Avila Unit #G019; Juan Cota Unit #I009; Amanda McGuire Unit #I014; Justin Rhinehart Unit #I023; Peter Antonucci Unit #J002; Sonia Harkonen Unit #J012; Sara Guerrero Unit #J019; Charles Edward Gordon Monroe Unit #J024; Rufino Soltero Unit #J025; Amelia Shaw Unit #M005; Michele Shefstad Unit #M021; Linda V Smith Unit #M120. This sale may be withdrawn at any time without notice. Certain terms and conditions apply. 08/01, 08/08/2025 CN 30919

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE – CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 25CU038397N TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Melad Jarjees and Afrah Ishaq filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Christian Melad Hazim change to proposed name: Christian Melad Jarjees. b. Present name: Lio Melad Hazim change to proposed name: Lio Melad Jarjees. c. Present name: Jessie Melad Hazim change to proposed name: Jessie Melad Jarjees. d. Present name: Justin Melad Hazim change to proposed name: Justin Melad Jarjees. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On September 5, 2025 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. N-25 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Division. (To appear remotely, check in advance of the hearing for information about how to do so on the court’s website. To find your court’s website, go to www.courts.ca.gov/find-my-court.htm.) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. To change a name on a legal document, including a birth certificate, social security card, driver license, passport, and other identification, a certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be required. Contact the agency(ies) who issues the legal document that needs to be changed, to determine if a certified copy is required. A certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth’ Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be obtained from the Civil Business Office for a fee. Petitioners who are seeking a change of name under the Safe at Home program may contact the assigned department for information on obtaining certified copies. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Filed Date: 07/22/2025 Brad A. Weinreb Judge of the Superior Court. 07/25, 08/01, 08/08, 08/15/2025 CN 30910

AMENDED NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF CHRISTINA RHEA STOKES Case# 25PE001649C To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Christina Rhea Stokes. Petition for Probate has been filed by Curt Vatthauer, in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Curt Vatthauer be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Date: August 20, 2025; Time: 1:45 PM; in Dept.: 502. Court address: 1100 Union St., San Diego CA 92101, Central Courthouse. (https://www.sdcourt.ca.gov/sdcourt/probate2/probatevh) Court appearances may be made either in person or virtually, unless otherwise ordered by the Court. Virtual appearances must be made using the department’s Microsoft Teams (“MS Teams”) video link; or by calling the department’s MS Teams conference phone number and using the assigned conference ID number. The MS Teams video conference links and phone numbers can be found at www.sdcourt.ca.gov/ProbateHearings. Plan to check in 15 minutes prior to the scheduled hearing time. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Petitioner: Curt Vatthauer 2571 Ridgecrest Ave. Norco CA 92860 Telephone: 619.385.6592 07/25, 08/01, 08/08/2025 CN30900

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF FLOYD ALEXANDER GASKINS Case # 25PE001973C To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Floyd Alexander Gaskins. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Tina A. Gaskins in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Tina A. Gaskins be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests the decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Date: August 19, 2025; Time: 10:00 AM; in Dept.: 504. Court address: 1100 Union St., San Diego CA 92101, Central Courthouse. (https://www.sdcourt.ca.gov/sdcourt/probate2/probatevh) Court appearances may be made either in person or virtually, unless otherwise ordered by the Court. Virtual appearances must be made using the department’s Microsoft Teams (“MS Teams”) video link; or by calling the department’s MS Teams conference phone number and using the assigned conference ID number. The MS Teams video conference links and phone numbers can be found at www.sdcourt.ca.gov/ProbateHearings. Plan to check in 15 minutes prior to the scheduled hearing time. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Justin Tucker 43460 Ridge Park Dr Ste 150 Temecula CA 92590 Telephone: 951.319.7674 07/25, 08/01, 08/08/2025 CN 30878

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF RICHARD F. ESHBACH aka RICHARD ESHBACH Case # 25PE001984C To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Richard F. Eshbach aka Richard Eshbach. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Claudina F. Rossotto in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Claudina Rossotto be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests the decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Date: August 20, 2025; Time: 1:30 PM; in Dept.: 502. Court address: 1100 Union St., San Diego CA 92101, Central Courthouse. (https://www.sdcourt.ca.gov/sdcourt/probate2/probatevh) Court appearances may be made either in person or virtually, unless otherwise ordered by the Court. Virtual appearances must be made using the department’s Microsoft Teams (“MS Teams”) video link; or by calling the department’s MS Teams conference phone number and using the assigned conference ID number. The MS Teams video conference links and phone numbers can be found at www.sdcourt.ca.gov/ProbateHearings. Plan to check in 15 minutes prior to the scheduled hearing time. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Paul V. L. Campo 316 S. Melrose Dr. Ste 106 Vista CA 92081-6668 Telephone: 760.639.1680 07/25, 08/01, 08/08/2025 CN 30877

AMENDED ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE – CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 25CU000006N TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Angela Jackson filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Angela Jackson change to proposed name: Angela Elizabeth Jackson. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On August 29, 2025 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 25 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Division. (To appear remotely, check in advance of the hearing for information about how to do so on the court’s website. To find your court’s website, go to www.courts.ca.gov/find-my-court.htm.) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. To change a name on a legal document, including a birth certificate, social security card, driver license, passport, and other identification, a certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be required. Contact the agency(ies) who issues the legal document that needs to be changed, to determine if a certified copy is required. A certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth’ Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be obtained from the Civil Business Office for a fee. Petitioners who are seeking a change of name under the Safe at Home program may contact the assigned department for information on obtaining certified copies. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Filed Date: 07/15/2025 Brad A. Weinreb Judge of the Superior Court. 07/18, 07/25, 08/01, 08/08/2025 CN 30870

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE – CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 25CU036752N TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Joanna Gebara filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Joanna Gebara change to proposed name: Jo Ann Rivas. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On August 29, 2025 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. N-25 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Division. (To appear remotely, check in advance of the hearing for information about how to do so on the court’s website. To find your court’s website, go to www.courts.ca.gov/find-my-court.htm.) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. To change a name on a legal document, including a birth certificate, social security card, driver license, passport, and other identification, a certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be required. Contact the agency(ies) who issues the legal document that needs to be changed, to determine if a certified copy is required. A certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth’ Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be obtained from the Civil Business Office for a fee. Petitioners who are seeking a change of name under the Safe at Home program may contact the assigned department for information on obtaining certified copies. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Filed Date: 07/14/2025 Brad A. Weinreb Judge of the Superior Court. 07/18, 07/25, 08/01, 08/08/2025 CN 30864

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9014758 Filed: Jul 31, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Bendiciones Boutique LLC. Located at: 1501 E. Grand Ave. #1312, Escondido CA 92027 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 1637 E. Valley Pkwy #208, Escondido CA 92027. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Bendiciones Boutique LLC, 1637 E. Valley Pkwy #208, Escondido CA 92027. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 07/28/2025 S/Esmeralda Santiago, 08/08, 08/15, 08/22, 08/29/2025 CN 30992

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9014944 Filed: Aug 05, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Gade Healthcare. Located at: 2701 Via Juanita, Carlsbad CA 92010 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Thomas Dieckilman, 2701 Via Juanita, Carlsbad CA 92010; 2. Douglas Malta Oliveira, Av. Antartico, 381, Conj. 73 E 74 Jardim Do Mar, Sao Bernardo Do Campo, Sao Paulo 09726-150. This business is conducted by: Co-Partners. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 08/05/2025 S/Thomas Dieckilman, 08/08, 08/15, 08/22, 08/29/2025 CN 30987

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9014319 Filed: Jul 28, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Sleep AI; B. Sleep.AI. Located at: 2175 Salk Ave. #150, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Sleepscore Inc., 2175 Salk Ave. #150, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 07/01/2025 S/Colin Lawlor, 08/08, 08/15, 08/22, 08/29/2025 CN 30986

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9014549 Filed: Jul 30, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Freedom Link Real Estate. Located at: 1405 Topaz Way, Carlsbad CA 92011 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Louis John Puhek, 1405 Topaz Way, Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 07/30/2025 S/Louis John Puhek, 08/08, 08/15, 08/22, 08/29/2025 CN 30979

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9014852 Filed: Aug 01, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Be Known By LLC; B. Be Known By. Located at: 111 C St. #72, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Be Known By LLC, 111 C St. #72, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Melissa LeClaire, 08/08, 08/15, 08/22, 08/29/2025 CN 30976

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9014732 Filed: Jul 31, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Penasquitos Pet Clinic; B. Neighborhood Veterinary Hospital of Penasquitos. Located at: 9728 Carmel Mountain Rd. #E, San Diego CA 92129 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 7141 Sitio Corazon, Carlsbad CA 92009. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Hoolowitz Veterinary Partners, 7141 Sitio Corazon, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 03/16/2020 S/Christopher Hoolihan, 08/08, 08/15, 08/22, 08/29/2025 CN 30975

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9014813 Filed: Aug 01, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Down River Co. Located at: 1410 Santa Anita St., Oceanside CA 92058 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Maxine Lauck Designs LLC, 1410 Santa Anita St., Oceanside CA 92058. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 03/01/2025 S/Maxine Lauck, 08/08, 08/15, 08/22, 08/29/2025 CN 30974

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9014508 Filed: Jul 29, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Lux Ave. Located at: 1400 Flame Tree Ln. #A, Carlsbad CA 92011 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Shaheen Ghaznavi, 1400 Flame Tree Ln. #A, Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Shaheen Ghaznavi, 08/08, 08/15, 08/22, 08/29/2025 CN 30970

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9013661 Filed: Jul 16, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Powerhouse Electric. Located at: 3263 Buena Hills Dr., Oceanside CA 92056 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Richard Earl Powles, 3263 Buena Hills Dr., Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 09/15/2020 S/Richard Earl Powles, 08/08, 08/15, 08/22, 08/29/2025 CN 30968

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9014300 Filed: Jul 25, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Midland Senior Care Insurance. Located at: 950 Boardwalk #201, San Marcos CA 92078 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. J & A Agency Inc., 950 Boardwalk #201, San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 04/16/2012 S/Annette Midland, 08/08, 08/15, 08/22, 08/29/2025 CN 30967

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9014760 Filed: Jul 31, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Cedrus BioAdvisors; B. Cedrus Property Inspections. Located at: 6132 Colt Pl. #101, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Cedrus Group, LLC, 6132 Colt Pl. #101, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 07/01/2025 S/Guy F. Cipriani, 08/08, 08/15, 08/22, 08/29/2025 CN 30966

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9014734 Filed: Jul 31, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Mission Asian Market. Located at: 3320 Mission Ave. #L, Oceanside CA 92058 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Holandez Inc., 3320 Mission Ave., Oceanside CA 92058. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 12/22/2009 S/Maria Liz Pajayon Holandez, 08/08, 08/15, 08/22, 08/29/2025 CN 30965

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9014724 Filed: Jul 31, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Chan Family Development Fund. Located at: 6215 Ferris Square #230, San Diego CA 92121 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Scripps Oral Pathology Service LLC, 6215 Ferris Square #230, San Diego CA 92121. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Craig A. Chan, 08/08, 08/15, 08/22, 08/29/2025 CN 30964

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9014198 Filed: Jul 24, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Tesoro Resorts. Located at: 1255 Coast Blvd. #2B, La Jolla CA 92037 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 18100 Von Karman Ave. #500, Irvine CA 92612. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Steadfast Resorts International, LLC, 18100 Von Karman Ave. #500, Irvine CA 92612. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 03/14/2011 S/Dinesh Davar, 08/08, 08/15, 08/22, 08/29/2025 CN 30963

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9012898 Filed: Jul 03, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Workwell. Located at: 947 Via Di Felicita, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. More Love Media Inc., 947 Via Di Felicita, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/30/2025 S/Randi Markel, 08/08, 08/15, 08/22, 08/29/2025 CN 30962

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9013073 Filed: Jul 08, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Solartech Cleaning and Maintenance. Located at: 2714 Avalon, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 30645 Rockridge Rd., Lake Elsinore CA 92530. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Tasha Nicole Lewis, 30645 Rockridge Rd., Lake Elsinore CA 92530. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 07/08/2025 S/Tasha Lewis, 08/08, 08/15, 08/22, 08/29/2025 CN 30953

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9014484 Filed: Jul 29, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Data Consulting Group; B. DCG; C. Data Collective Group; D. DATA-CG. Located at: 1345 Encinitas Blvd. #201, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Data Collective Group Inc., 1345 Encinitas Blvd #201, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/William Budnovitch, 08/01, 08/08, 08/15, 08/22/2025 CN 30952

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9014000 Filed: Jul 22, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Beal Bank. Located at: 8880 Rio San Diego Dr., San Diego CA 92108 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 6000 Legacy Dr., Plano TX 75024. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Monet Bank, 6000 Legacy Dr., Plano TX 75024. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 12/07/2009 S/Robert A. Ackermann, 08/01, 08/08, 08/15, 08/22/2025 CN 30950

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9014360 Filed: Jul 28, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Cheehoo TV. Located at: 880 Cornish Dr., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Cheehoo TV LLC, 880 Cornish Dr., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 07/18/2025 S/Tobiah F Sova, 08/01, 08/08, 08/15, 08/22/2025 CN 30948

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9014164 Filed: Jul 24, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Abbey Carpets of Oceanside; B. Phillips Abbey Carpet. Located at: 4001 Avenida de la Plata #101, Oceanside CA 92056 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Carpets by Phillips Inc., 4001 Avenida de la Plata #101, Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/01/1959 S/Ken Calkin, 08/01, 08/08, 08/15, 08/22/2025 CN 30944

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9013995 Filed: Jul 22, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Elevate Tutoring. Located at: 6362 Paseo Aspada, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Susan Michele Andrews, 6362 Paseo Aspada, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 07/18/2025 S/Susan M. Andrews, 08/01, 08/08, 08/15, 08/22/2025 CN 30943

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9013106 Filed: Jul 08, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Rosepoint Strategies. Located at: 2438 Sarbonne Dr., Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Haley Wonsley, 2438 Sarbonne Dr., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 06/02/2025 S/Haley Wonsley, 08/01, 08/08, 08/15, 08/22/2025 CN 30942

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9014252 Filed: Jul 25, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Awakening Pathways. Located at: 5804 Foxtail Loop, Carlsbad CA 92010 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Juliane Soto, 5604 Foxtail Loop, Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Juliane Soto, 08/01, 08/08, 08/15, 08/22/2025 CN 30937

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9011758 Filed: Jun 18, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Tower 24 Ponto Beach; B. Tower 24. Located at: 7290 Ponto Dr., Carlsbad CA 92011 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 7577 Mission Valley Rd., San Diego CA 92108. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Fenton Ponto LLC, 7577 Mission Valley Rd., San Diego CA 92108. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Michelle Booth, 08/01, 08/08, 08/15, 08/22/2025 CN 30935

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9014283 Filed: Jul 25, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. TT Botanical. Located at: 567 11th St., Imperial Beach CA 91932 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Travis T. Rogers, 567 11th St., Imperial Beach CA 91932. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 07/25/2025 S/Travis T Rogers, 08/01, 08/08, 08/15, 08/22/2025 CN 30932

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9011995 Filed: Jun 23, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Somatic Life. Located at: 1621 La Flora Dr., San Marcos CA 92078 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Linda Anna Glance, 1621 La Flora Dr., San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 03/26/2015 S/Linda A. Glance, 08/01, 08/08, 08/15, 08/22/2025 CN 30931

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9014169 Filed: Jul 24, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Purely Dental La Jolla. Located at: 7334 Girard Ave. #101, La Jolla CA 92037 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Schreiner Dental Corporation, 7334 Girard Ave. #101, La Jolla CA 92037. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 08/06/2018 S/Martha Schreiner Salazar, 08/01, 08/08, 08/15, 08/22/2025 CN 30927

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9014118 Filed: Jul 23, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Rory the Broker. Located at: 380 S. Melrose Dr. #366, Vista CA 92081 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Compadre Brokers, 380 S. Melrose Dr. #366, Vista CA 92081. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 03/01/2025 S/John Rory Manning, 08/01, 08/08, 08/15, 08/22/2025 CN 30926

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9014175 Filed: Jul 24, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Sinful Sweets. Located at: 3504 Brody Way, Oceanside CA 92056 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Cynthia Chia-Wey Hsia, 3504 Brody Way, Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Cynthia Chia-Wey Hsia, 08/01, 08/08, 08/15, 08/22/2025 CN 30925

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9014103 Filed: Jul 23, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Interior Creations by Janet. Located at: 7335 Alicante Rd. #B, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Janet Belinda Bongiorno, 7335 Alicante Rd. #B, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Janet Belinda Bongiorno, 08/01, 08/08, 08/15, 08/22/2025 CN 30924

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9014134 Filed: Jul 23, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Everyday AI Coach; B. The Everyday AI Coach. Located at: 1405 Horizon Ct., San Marcos CA 92078 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Christina Hepburn, 1405 Horizon Ct., San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 06/25/2025 S/Christina Hepburn, 08/01, 08/08, 08/15, 08/22/2025 CN 30923

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9014073 Filed: Jul 22, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Anicca Collective. Located at: 206 N. Coast Hwy #A, Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Elizabeth Sharon Audiffred, 206 N. Coast Hwy #A, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 07/18/2025 S/Elizabeth Sharon Audiffred, 08/01, 08/08, 08/15, 08/22/2025 CN 30922

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9014003 Filed: Jul 22, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Old 67 Brand. Located at: 1848 Corte Amarillo, Oceanside CA 92056 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Old 67 Brand, 1848 Corte Amarillo, Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 07/27/2015 S/Wayne Palacios, 08/01, 08/08, 08/15, 08/22/2025 CN 30921

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9013287 Filed: Jul 10, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Wise & Green Cleaning Co. Located at: 4340 44 St. #540, San Diego CA 92115 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Mathiarira Valerio Vicenteyno, 4340 44 St. #540, San Diego CA 92115. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 07/10/2025 S/Mathiarira Valerio Vicenteyno, 08/01, 08/08, 08/15, 08/22/2025 CN 30916

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9014074 Filed: Jul 22, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Mili’s Sweets. Located at: 980 Los Vallecitos Blvd., San Marcos CA 92069 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 236 Petunia Ct., San Marcos CA 92069. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Milissa Ann Takashima, 236 Petunia Ct., San Marcos CA 92069. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 03/08/2010 S/Milissa Takashima, 08/01, 08/08, 08/15, 08/22/2025 CN 30915

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9012811 Filed: Jul 03, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Vaughn Michael Audio; B. VMA Studios. Located at: 7538 Gibraltar St. #C, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Vaughn Michael Esparza, 7538 Gibraltar St. #C, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Vaughn Michael Esparza, 07/25, 08/01, 08/08, 08/15/2025 CN 30914

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9014009 Filed: Jul 22, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Anthro Convergence. Located at: 12820 Via Nieve #72, San Diego CA 92130 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 3525 Del Mar Heights Rd. #251, San Diego CA 92130. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Adergerth Sukkar Kayrouz, 3525 Del Mar Heights Rd. #251, San Diego CA 92130. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 07/01/2025 S/Adergerth Sukkar Kayrouz, 07/25, 08/01, 08/08, 08/15/2025 CN 30911

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9012860 Filed: Jul 03, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Mama’s Lumpia N More. Located at: 1568 Calle Devanar, San Marcos CA 92078 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Victoria Del Mundo Sagun, 1568 Calle Devanar, San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Victoria M. Sagun, 07/25, 08/01, 08/08, 08/15/2025 CN 30910

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9013981 Filed: Jul 22, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Divefit. Located at: 1204 Abelia Ave., Carlsbad CA 92011 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Gretchen Ashton, 1204 Abelia Ave., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 06/01/2007 S/Gretchen Ashton, 07/25, 08/01, 08/08, 08/15/2025 CN 30909

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9013980 Filed: Jul 22, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Fitdiver. Located at: 1204 Abelia Ave., Carlsbad CA 92011 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Gretchen Ashton, 1204 Abelia Ave., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 06/01/2007 S/Gretchen Ashton, 07/25, 08/01, 08/08, 08/15/2025 CN 30908

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9013914 Filed: Jul 21, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Healing Tides Massage. Located at: 2033 San Elijo Ave., Cardiff CA 92007 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Evan Bentley Foster, 2033 San Elijo Ave., Cardiff CA 92007. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 07/01/2025 S/Evan Bentley Foster, 07/25, 08/01, 08/08, 08/15/2025 CN 30907

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9012917 Filed: Jul 03, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Sunken Pages Eco Press. Located at: 1815 Evergreen St., San Diego CA 92106 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Sally Ann Gammie, 1815 Evergreen St., San Diego CA 92106. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Sally Ann Gammie, 07/25, 08/01, 08/08, 08/15/2025 CN 30903

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9013872 Filed: Jul 21, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Modern Pause; B. Natty Bratty. Located at: 1262 Avenida Miguel, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Natty Bratty LLC, 1262 Avenida Miguel, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 07/08/2025 S/Heather Bowie Funk, 07/25, 08/01, 08/08, 08/15/2025 CN 30902

Statement of Abandonment of Use of Fictitious Business Name #2025-9011788 Filed: Jun 18, 2025 with San Diego County Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s) To Be Abandoned: A. Crest Backyard Homes. Located at: 2982 Ora Avo Terrace, Vista Ca 92084 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. The Fictitious Business Name Referred to Above was Filed in San Diego County on: 08/20/2021 and assigned File # 2021-9018576. Fictitious Business Name is being Abandoned By: 1. John DL Arendsen, 2982 Ora Avo Terrace, Vista CA 92084. The Business is Conducted by: An Individual. S/John DL Arendsen, 07/25, 08/01, 08/08, 08/15/2025 CN 30899

Statement of Abandonment of Use of Fictitious Business Name #2025-9011787 Filed: Jun 18, 2025 with San Diego County Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s) To Be Abandoned: A. Crest Homes. Located at: 2982 Ora Avo Terrace, Vista Ca 92084 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. The Fictitious Business Name Referred to Above was Filed in San Diego County on: 11/28/2023 and assigned File # 2023-9023816. Fictitious Business Name is being Abandoned By: 1. On The Level General Contractors Inc., 2982 Ora Avo Terrace, Vista CA 92084. The Business is Conducted by: A Corporation. S/John DL Arendsen, 07/25, 08/01, 08/08, 08/15/2025 CN 30898

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9013742 Filed: Jul 17, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Mercado Wholesale. Located at: 943 Wellpott Pl., Vista CA 92084 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Raymundo Mercado Torres, 943 Wellpott Pl., Vista CA 92084. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Raymundo Mercado Torres, 07/25, 08/01, 08/08, 08/15/2025 CN 30896

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9013046 Filed: Jul 08, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Pool Systems Engineering Inc, dba Gary Jenkins Pool Service. Located at: 3455 Circulo Adorno, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Pool Systems Engineering Inc., 3455 Circulo Adorno, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 03/30/2015 S/Gary F. Jenkins II, 07/25, 08/01, 08/08, 08/15/2025 CN 30895

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9013827 Filed: Jul 18, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Anchored Life Psychology. Located at: 201 Surfrider Way #7, Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Lindsey Marie Kucich, 201 Surfrider Way #7, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 07/18/2025 S/Lindsey Marie Kucich, 07/25, 08/01, 08/08, 08/15/2025 CN 30894

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9013553 Filed: Jul 15, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Simply Rose Studios. Located at: 4774 Adler Way, Oceanside CA 92057 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Nicole Rose Johnston, 4774 Adler Way, Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 07/08/2025 S/Nicole Rose Johnston, 07/25, 08/01, 08/08, 08/15/2025 CN 30889

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9012662 Filed: Jul 02, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Marcon Home Services. Located at: 4747 Oceanside Blvd. #E, Oceanside CA 92056 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Marcon One Inc., 4747 Oceanside Blvd. #E, Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of07-02-2025 S/Marvin Artraga, 07/25, 08/01, 08/08, 08/15/2025 CN 30888

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9012916 Filed: Jul 03, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. TDF People; B. TDF International. Located at: 1427 Avenida la Posta, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Waking Soul, Inc., 1427 Avenida la Posta, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 06/15/2025 S/Ryan Stanley, 07/25, 08/01, 08/08, 08/15/2025 CN 30886

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9011974 Filed: Jun 23, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Resident Bundle; B. Estate Oversight. Located at: 1220 N. Coast Hwy 101 #120, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Beyond Property Management, 1220 N. Coast Hwy 101 #120, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 06/23/2025 S/Danyel Brooks, 07/25, 08/01, 08/08, 08/15/2025 CN 30885

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9013647 Filed: Jul 16, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Salty Clean. Located at: 7460 Girard Ave. #4, La Jolla CA 92037 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Nick Petro, 7460 Girard Ave. #4, La Jolla CA 92037; B. Hannah Petro, 7460 Girard Ave. #4, La Jolla CA 92037. This business is conducted by: A Married Couple. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 07/16/2025 S/Nick Petro, 07/25, 08/01, 08/08, 08/15/2025 CN 30884

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9013165 Filed: Jul 09, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Tyrrell Industries LLC; B. Industries Capital. Located at: 3586 Mesa Dr. #A-12, Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Tyrrell Industries LLC, 3586 Mesa Dr. #A-12, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 07/05/2025 S/Thomas Hunter Tyrrell, 07/25, 08/01, 08/08, 08/15/2025 CN 30882

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9013597 Filed: Jul 16, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Velvet & Lace. Located at: 3705 Via Cabrillo, Oceanside CA 92056 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. V and L Productions LLC, 3705 Via Cabrillo, Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Celeste Bernal, 07/25, 08/01, 08/08, 08/15/2025 CN 30880

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9013527 Filed: Jul 15, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Chaos Ranch. Located at: 8048 Harmony Grove Rd., Escondido CA 92029 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Chaos Manor LLC, 8048 Harmony Grove Rd., Escondido CA 92029. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Kathryn Bridge, 07/25, 08/01, 08/08, 08/15/2025 CN 30879

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9013330 Filed: Jul 11, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. BioNexus Labs; B. BNX Labs; C. BNX Engineering; D. BNX Technologies. Located at: 10340 Camino Santa Fe #E, San Diego CA 92121 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. BioNexus Consulting, 10340 Camino Santa Fe #E, San Diego CA 92121. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 07/01/2025 S/Alex Nemiroski, 07/25, 08/01, 08/08, 08/15/2025 CN 30871

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9013552 Filed: Jul 15, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. California Estimating Solutions; B. Precision Large Loss Consultants. Located at: 2259 View St., Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Spinosi Phillips LLC, 2259 View St., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Giovanna Spinosi Phillips, 07/18, 07/25, 08/01, 08/08/2025 CN 30869

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9013537 Filed: Jul 15, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Indian Ayuvedic Herbs. Located at: 3270 Avenida del Alba, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Ramesh C. Jain, 3270 Avenida del Alba, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 07/15/2025 S/Ramesh C. Jain, 07/18, 07/25, 08/01, 08/08/2025 CN 30868

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9013104 Filed: Jul 08, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. West and Walters; B. West and Walters Tax and Wealth Management. Located at: 1241 Carlsbad Village Dr. #A, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. 77 Financial Group LLC, 1241 Carlsbad Village Dr. #A, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Brandon West, 07/18, 07/25, 08/01, 08/08/2025 CN 30867

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9013411 Filed: Jul 14, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Lugash Law Center. Located at: 8144 La Mesa Blvd., La Mesa CA 91942 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 3211 Keats St., San Diego CA 92106. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. The Law Center Inc., 3211 Keats St., San Diego CA 92106. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Spencer Lugash, 07/18, 07/25, 08/01, 08/08/2025 CN 30866

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9012369 Filed: Jun 26, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Extra Snacks Projects. Located at: 12526 Montellano Terrace, San Diego CA 92130 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Samuel Zachary Engel, 12526 Montellano Terrace, San Diego CA 92130. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 05/29/2025 S/Samuel Zachary Engel, 07/18, 07/25, 08/01, 08/08/2025 CN 30865

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9012711 Filed: Jul 02, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Story Time Together. Located at: 7232 Sitio Arago, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. RST Labs LLC, 7232 Sitio Arago, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Alberto Aroeste, 07/18, 07/25, 08/01, 08/08/2025 CN 30863

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9013204 Filed: Jul 09, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Lux Scalp Spa & Massage. Located at: 14 Creekside Dr. #103, San Marcos CA 92078 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Joanne Tagayun, 14 Creekside Dr. #103, San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 05/09/2025 S/Joanne Tagayun, 07/18, 07/25, 08/01, 08/08/2025 CN 30856

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9012296 Filed: Jun 25, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Pure Blowout & Color Bar. Located at: 1031 S. Coast Hwy 101 #A102, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 2411 Sentinel Ln., San Marcos CA 92078. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Blur LLC, 2411 Sentinel Ln., San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 05/03/2025 S/Stephen Torres Jr, 07/18, 07/25, 08/01, 08/08/2025 CN 30855

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9012660 Filed: Jul 02, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Revived by Kim. Located at: 429 S. Coast Hwy, Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 1221 Alessandro Ln., Vista CA 92084. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Kimberly Rose Starnes, 1221 Alesandro Ln., Vista CA 92084. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 07/01/2025 S/Kimberly Rose Starnes, 07/18, 07/25, 08/01, 08/08/2025 CN 30851

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9013091 Filed: Jul 08, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Nova Coast Media. Located at: 375 Camino de la Reina #336, San Diego CA 92108 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 375 Camino de la Reina, San Diego CA 92108. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Rick Ryan Photography, 1308 Paseo Redondo, Burbank CA 91501. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Rick Ryan, 07/18, 07/25, 08/01, 08/08/2025 CN 30850

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9012290 Filed: Jun 25, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Blur California; B. Blur. Located at: 1053 S. Coast Hwy 101 #7, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 2411 Sentinel Ln., San Marcos CA 92078. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Blur LLC, 2411 Sentinel Ln., San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 04/15/2022 S/Stephen Torres Jr, 07/18, 07/25, 08/01, 08/08/2025 CN 30849