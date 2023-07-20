Legal Notices, July 21, 2023

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT 505 S. Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 Phone: (760) 633-2710 | Email: [email protected] | Web: www.encinitasca.gov City Hall Hours: Monday through Thursday 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM and every other Friday (7/28, 8/11, etc.) 8:00 AM TO 4:00 PM (Closed 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM) NOTICE OF PENDING ACTION ON ADMINISTRATIVE APPLICATION AND COASTAL DEVELOPMENT PERMIT PROJECT NAME: Siuzdak Duplex Renovation; CASE NUMBER: MULTI-005414-2022; CDPNF-005415-2022; DR-005416-2022; FILING DATE: May 18, 2022; APPLICANT: Gary Suizdak; LOCATION: 1301 Cornish Drive (APN: 260-621-53); PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Administrative Design Review and Coastal Development Permit to allow interior and exterior renovations to an existing duplex, including the addition of a roof deck and mezzanine; ZONING/OVERLAY: R-11/Coastal Overlay Zone; ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project has been determined to be exempt from environmental review pursuant to California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines Sections 15301(a) and (e)(1) which exempts interior and exterior alterations as well as additions to existing structures provided that the addition is no more than 2,500 square feet. STAFF CONTACT: Esteban Danna, Senior Planner: (760) 633-2692 or [email protected] PRIOR TO 5:00 PM ON MONDAY, JULY 31, 2023, ANY INTERESTED PERSON MAY REVIEW THE APPLICATION AND PRESENT TESTIMONY, ORALLY OR IN WRITING, TO THE DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT. WRITTEN TESTIMONY IS PREFERRED IN ORDER TO HAVE A RECORD OF THE COMMENTS RECEIVED. If additional information is not required, the Development Services Department will render a determination on the application, pursuant to Section 2.28.090 of the City of Encinitas Municipal Code, after the close of the review period. An Appeal of the Department’s determination accompanied by the appropriate filing fee may be filed within 10 calendar days from the date of the determination. Appeals will be considered by the City Council pursuant to Chapter 1.12 of the Municipal Code. Any filing of an appeal will suspend this action as well as any processing of permits in reliance thereon in accordance with Encinitas Municipal Code Section 1.12.020(D)(1) until such time as an action is taken on the appeal. The above item is located within the Coastal Zone and requires the issuance of a regular Coastal Development Permit. The action of the Development Services Director may not be appealed to the California Coastal Commission. Under California Government Code Sec. 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised regarding the matter described in this notice or written correspondence delivered to the City at or prior to the date and time of the determination. 07/21/2023 CN 27832

BATCH: AFC-3091 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED AS SHOWN BELOW. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY as the duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust Executed by: AS SHOWN BELOW, as Trustor, AS SHOWN BELOW, as Beneficiary, recorded on AS SHOWN BELOW as Instrument No. AS SHOWN BELOW of Official Records of the County Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California, and pursuant to the Notice of Default and Election to Sell there under recorded on AS SHOWN BELOW as Instrument No. AS SHOWN BELOW of said Official Records. WILL SELL BY PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH On 8/10/2023 at 10:00 AM, AT THE FRONT ENTRANCE TO CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY 2121 PALOMAR AIRPORT ROAD. CARLSBAD CA 92011 IMPORTANT NOTE: TO ADHERE TO THE COVID-19 PROTOCOLS, THE TRUSTEES SALE WILL OCCUR OUTSIDE AND WILL REQUIRE THAT EVERYONE PRESENT MUST HAVE FACE COVERINGS AND ADHEAR TO SOCIAL DISTANCING BEFORE, DURING AND AFTER THE SALE TAKES PLACE. (Payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank), all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State hereinafter described as more fully described on said Deed of Trust. The property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 1594 MARBRISA CIRCLE, CARLSBAD, CA, 92008 TS#, CUSTOMER REF#, ICN#, Unit/Interval/Week, APN#, Trustors, Beneficiary, DOT Dated, DOT Recorded, DOT Instrument No., NOD Recorded, NOD Instrument No., Estimated Sales Amount 106486 B0404625L GMP683233A1Z 6832 Annual 33 211-131-07-00 RUDY AGUILAR AND IRENE AGUILAR HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 03/08/2013 3/21/2013 2013-0180097 4/10/2023 2023-0092796 $13904.53 106487 B0531355H GMS8020643L3Z 80206 Annual 43 212-271-04-00 JOANNE M. ANDERSON-BOGGELN A(N) UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 07/15/2020 7/30/2020 2020-0418543 4/10/2023 2023-0092796 $56905.08 106488 B0453365H GMP652407A1E 6524 Even 7 211-131-13-00 ANTHONY CARPIO AND ALONA SERRANO HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 09/18/2015 10/8/2015 2015-0529258 4/10/2023 2023-0092796 $19351.31 106489 B0545285S GMP663329A1Z 6633 Annual 29 211-131-13-00 IRSHAD A. DAMDA AND RUMANA I. DAMDA HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 08/06/2022 9/1/2022 2022-0350121 4/10/2023 2023-0092796 $53493.78 106490 B2920475C GMP521349AZ 5213 Annual 49 211-130-02-00 DONALD EVANGELISTO AND MELODY L. EVANGELISTO HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 10/25/2008 11/14/2008 2008-0591969 4/10/2023 2023-0092796 $12108.50 106492 B0469385C GMP652125A1Z 6521 Annual 25 211-131-13-00 ALBERTO E. GEAN AND MARGARET KIEUNGA T. GEAN HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 07/08/2016 7/21/2016 2016-0364954 4/10/2023 2023-0092796 $31302.85 106493 B0507005C GMS8020518DE 80205 Even 18 212-271-04-00 MAKEBA LATRICE HALE A(N) SINGLE WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 07/03/2018 7/26/2018 2018-0305132 4/10/2023 2023-0092796 $16602.90 106494 B0407555H GMP691242A1Z 6912 Annual 42 211-131-07-00 MICHAEL SUMNER HERRINGTON A(N) MARRIED MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 04/06/2013 5/9/2013 2013-0292502 4/10/2023 2023-0092796 $22197.15 106495 B0536315S GMP601140A1Z 6011 Annual 40 211-131-11-00 ANTHONY KLOSZEWSKI A(N) SINGLE AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 06/06/2021 8/12/2021 2021-0575092 4/10/2023 2023-0092796 $53651.45 106496 B0497025S GMO604246L2Z 6042 Annual 46 211-131-11-00 MAX LEVY JR. AND MARTINE LEVY HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 12/16/2017 12/28/2017 2017-0610658 4/10/2023 2023-0092796 $47536.23 106497 B0412385H GMO561134A1Z 5611 Annual 34 211-130-03-00 JEANENE GRACE MORGAN A(N) UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 05/18/2013 8/15/2013 2013-0512349 4/10/2023 2023-0092796 $21978.43 106498 B0500145S GMP662216A1E 6622 Even 16 211-131-13-00 JOHNNY MORRIS AND PATRICIA HERNANDEZ MORENO HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 03/02/2018 3/22/2018 2018-0112269 4/10/2023 2023-0092796 $21411.13 106499 B0524955C GMO614305L2Z 6143 Annual 5 211-131-11-00 WILLIAM A. ORTIZ AND ALVA L. ROSARIO ORTIZ HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 08/20/2019 9/5/2019 2019-0382972 4/10/2023 2023-0092796 $37780.03 106500 B0542215H GMP601441A1Z 6014 Annual 41 211-131-11-00 RHONDA PALMORE A SINGLE WOMAN AS HER SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 04/22/2022 5/16/2022 2022-0214907 4/10/2023 2023-0092796 $58141.44 106501 B0542225H GMP542310BZ 5423 Annual 10 211-130-03-00 RHONDA PALMORE A SINGLE WOMAN AS HER SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 04/22/2022 5/19/2022 2022-0214905 4/10/2023 2023-0092796 $33919.57 106502 B0521755H GMP8010830BE 80108 Even 30 212-271-04-00 WINTHROP A. RHODES AND MARCIA D. RHODES HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 05/19/2019 6/6/2019 2019-0218048 4/10/2023 2023-0092796 $25796.37 106503 B0413755L GMP692108A1Z 6921 Annual 8 211-131-07-00 JONATHAN L. SOLOMON AND GENEVA C. SOLOMON HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 08/25/2013 9/5/2013 2013-0551216 4/10/2023 2023-0092796 $39295.94 106504 B0538475S GMP592437E2Z 5924 Annual 37 211-131-11-00 ELAINE TURNER A SINGLE WOMAN AS HER SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 10/29/2021 11/12/2021 2021-0785171 4/10/2023 2023-0092796 $36396.07 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to-wit is estimated at AS SHOWN ABOVE Accrued interest and additional advances, if any, may increase this figure prior to sale. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call the number shown below in BOLD, using the REF number assigned to this case on SHOWN ABOVE. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. IN ORDER TO BRING YOUR ACCOUNT CURRENT, PLEASE CONTACT ADVANCED FINANCIAL COMPANY AT PHONE NO. 800-234-6222 EXT 189 DATE:7/13/2023 CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, AS TRUSTEE 2121 PALOMAR AIRPORT ROAD, SUITE 330B CARLSBAD, CA 92011 PHONE NO. (858) 207-0646 BY LORI R. FLEMINGS, as Authorized Signor 07/21/2023, 07/28/2023, 08/04/2023 CN 27822

BATCH: AFC-3085 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A NOTICE OF DELINQUENT ASSESSMENT DATED SHOWN BELOW UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. NOTICE is hereby given that CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, as the duly appointed Trustee pursuant to Notice of Delinquent Assessment and Claim of Lien executed by CARLSBAD SEAPOINTE RESORT OWNERS ASSOCIATION, INC., A CALIFORNIA NON PROFIT MUTUAL BENEFIT CORPORATION Recorded SHOWN BELOW as Instrument No. SHOWN BELOW of Official Records in the Office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California, property owned by SHOWN BELOW. WILL SELL ON 8/10/2023 at 10:00 AM LOCATION: AT THE FRONT ENTRANCE TO CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY 2121 PALOMAR AIRPORT ROAD.CARLSBAD, CA 92011 SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, business in this state, all right, title and interest under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment in the property situated in said County, describing the land on above referred Claim of Lien. TS#, REF#, ICN, UNIT/INTERVAL/WEEK, APN, OWNERS, COL DATED; COL RECORDED; COL INSTRUMENT#, NOD RECORDED, NOD INSTRUMENT#, ESTIMATED SALES AMOUNT 106235 11521CE 11521CE 115 21 214-010-94-00 CALVIN B. KURTZ AND SUSAN L. DUMONTIER HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 1/17/2023 2/2/2023 2023-0027884 3/6/2023 2023-0056271 $7207.17 106236 10744AO 10744AO 107 44 214-010-94-00 HOWARD E. AMEND AND ANNE COOLEY AMEND HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 1/17/2023 2/2/2023 2023-0027884 3/6/2023 2023-0056271 $7274.69 106237 11947AE 11947AE 119 47 214-010-94-00 THOMAS MAURICE ASHER TRUSTEE & PATRICIA FRANCES DANDO ASHER TRUSTEE OF THE ASHER FAMILY TRUST DATED FEB. 13 1992 1/17/2023 2/2/2023 2023-0027884 3/6/2023 2023-0056271 $7399.93 106238 20743AO 20743AO 207 43 214-010-94-00 THOMAS MAURICE ASHER TRUSTEE & PATRICIA FRANCES DANDO ASHER TRUSTEE OF THE ASHER FAMILY TRUST DATED FEB. 13 1992 1/17/2023 2/2/2023 2023-0027884 3/6/2023 2023-0056271 $7441.82 106239 31812AZ 31812AZ 318 12 214-010-94-00 LAWRENCE P. LAUGHLIN AND LYNN K. LAUGHLIN HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 1/17/2023 2/2/2023 2023-0027884 3/6/2023 2023-0056271 $8629.43 106240 30443CO 30443CO 304 43 214-010-94-00 TED E. JANETTE AND JOYCE A. JANETTE HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 1/17/2023 2/2/2023 2023-0027884 3/6/2023 2023-0056271 $7897.78 106241 12913AE 12913AE 129 13 214-010-94-00 LINDA M. REHAUME A WIDOW 1/17/2023 2/2/2023 2023-0027884 3/6/2023 2023-0056271 $8607.96 106242 12440AZ 12440AZ 124 40 214-010-94-00 WILLIAM EDWARD ADAMS & ESTHER JULIANN ADAMS TRUSTEES OF THE WILLIAM EDWARD ADAMS FAMILY TRUST OF 1980 DATED JUNE 30 1980 1/17/2023 2/2/2023 2023-0027884 3/6/2023 2023-0056271 $8229.71 106243 20546BE 20546BE 205 46 214-010-94-00 JOE F. WALDEN ALSO KNOWN AS JOSEPH WALDEN AND IRENE WALDEN TRUSTEES OF THE WALDEN FAMILY TRUST FOR THE BENEFIT OF JOE F. WALDEN AND IRENE WALDEN AND THEIR ISSUE UNDER INSTRUMENT DATED 9-7 1999 AND ANY SUCCESSOR TRUSTEES THEREUNDER AND ANY AMENDMENTS MADE THERETO 1/17/2023 2/2/2023 2023-0027884 3/6/2023 2023-0056271 $7629.59 106244 20922CE 20922CE 209 22 214-010-94-00 JERRY A. WILSON SR SUCCESSOR TRUSTEE OF THE WILSON FAMILY REVOCABLE TRUST 1/17/2023 2/2/2023 2023-0027884 3/6/2023 2023-0056271 $6978.83 106245 10247BO 10247BO 102 47 214-010-94-00 MICHAEL D. BAGLIO AND PAULETTE L. BAGLIO HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 1/17/2023 2/2/2023 2023-0027884 3/6/2023 2023-0056271 $6835.91 106246 10848DE 10848DE 108 48 214-010-94-00 LIDEA MURILLO C. SOLLY A MARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 1/17/2023 2/2/2023 2023-0027884 3/6/2023 2023-0056271 $8076.84 106247 11945AE 11945AE 119 45 214-010-94-00 THADDEUS L. CHAPMAN AND IRA S. ADAMS-CHAPMAN HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 1/17/2023 2/2/2023 2023-0027884 3/6/2023 2023-0056271 $7418.12 106248 21123CO 21123CO 211 23 214-010-94-00 JAMES DAVID MARLAR AND SHERRY ANNE MARLAR HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 1/17/2023 2/2/2023 2023-0027884 3/6/2023 2023-0056271 $7291.84 106249 22110CE 22110CE 221 10 214-010-94-00 KAREN L. MAYSTER A SINGLE WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 1/17/2023 2/2/2023 2023-0027884 3/6/2023 2023-0056271 $7207.17 106250 32816DE 32816DE 328 16 214-010-94-00 PRESTON SMITH JR. HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 1/17/2023 2/2/2023 2023-0027884 3/6/2023 2023-0056271 $7374.85 106251 23209DO 23209DO 232 09 214-010-94-00 FREEDOM & WEALTH THRU HEALTH 1/17/2023 2/2/2023 2023-0027884 3/6/2023 2023-0056271 $7234.82 106252 12203BE 12203BE 122 03 214-010-94-00 ANN MARIE COLLINS AN UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 1/17/2023 2/2/2023 2023-0027884 3/6/2023 2023-0056271 $7381.79 106253 22715AO 22715AO 227 15 214-010-94-00 STEPHEN D. WRIGHT AND KATHLEEN J. WRIGHT HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 1/17/2023 2/2/2023 2023-0027884 3/6/2023 2023-0056271 $10583.78 106254 31251AE 31251AE 312 51 214-010-94-00 WALTER I. NORLING TRUSTEE AND NEVA N. NORLING TRUSTEE OF THE NORLING FAMILY REVOCABLE TRUST DATED DECEMBER 30 1992 1/17/2023 2/2/2023 2023-0027884 3/6/2023 2023-0056271 $7284.75 106255 11922AE 11922AE 119 22 214-010-94-00 JAMES E. DIXON AND NANCY DIXON HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 1/17/2023 2/2/2023 2023-0027884 3/6/2023 2023-0056271 $8240.99 106256 20852DE 20852DE 208 05 214-010-94-00 MARILYN MCADAM A SINGLE WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 1/17/2023 2/2/2023 2023-0027884 3/6/2023 2023-0056271 $6994.64 106257 30649AZ 30649AZ 306 49 214-010-94-00 EUGENIA ANNE BELL A WIDOW AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 1/17/2023 2/2/2023 2023-0027884 3/6/2023 2023-0056271 $8053.38 106258 11614CZ 11614CZ 116 14 214-010-94-00 DANIEL GONZALEZ AND JULIE GONZALEZ HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 1/17/2023 2/2/2023 2023-0027884 3/6/2023 2023-0056271 $7199.63 106260 10624AE 10624AE 106 24 214-010-94-00 EDWARD H. MOLTHEN AND HELEN A. MOLTHEN HUSBAND AND WIFE EACH AN UNDIVIDED 1/3 INTEREST AND SARA MOLTHEN-STOKES AN UNMARRIED WOMAN AN UNDIVIDED 1/3 INTEREST ALL AS TENANTS IN COMMON 1/17/2023 2/2/2023 2023-0027884 3/6/2023 2023-0056271 $8149.73 106261 30425CE 30425CE 304 25 214-010-94-00 EDWARD H. MOLTHEN AND HELEN A. MOLTHEN HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 1/17/2023 2/2/2023 2023-0027884 3/6/2023 2023-0056271 $7966.76 106262 12315CE 12315CE 123 15 214-010-94-00 STEVEN G. RYBA AND LORRAINE A. RYBA HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 1/17/2023 2/2/2023 2023-0027884 3/6/2023 2023-0056271 $8264.12 106263 11104CE 11104CE 111 04 214-010-94-00 DORIS J. BROWN TRUSTEE OF THE DORIS J. BROWN 2004 REVOCABLE TRUST DATED MARCH 4 2004 1/17/2023 2/2/2023 2023-0027884 3/6/2023 2023-0056271 $8130.97 106264 32224BO 32224BO 322 24 214-010-94-00 DARREL C. FELLHAUER AND JANET M. FELLHAUER HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 1/17/2023 2/2/2023 2023-0027884 3/6/2023 2023-0056271 $7879.73 106265 32842DO 32842DO 328 42 214-010-94-00 WILLIAM P. STEPANSKI AND GWENNDOLYN M. STEPANSKI HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 1/17/2023 2/2/2023 2023-0027884 3/6/2023 2023-0056271 $7523.59 106266 32042DE 32042DE 320 42 214-010-94-00 WILLIAM P. STEPANSKI AND GWENNDOLYN M. STEPANSKI HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 1/17/2023 2/2/2023 2023-0027884 3/6/2023 2023-0056271 $7318.11 106267 30625AO 30625AO 306 25 214-010-94-00 DALE EDWARD CARRANZA AND MARTHA ANGELICA RIVERA HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 1/17/2023 2/2/2023 2023-0027884 3/6/2023 2023-0056271 $7670.68 106268 21211AZ 21211AZ 212 11 214-010-94-00 ROSEMARY F. MARSDEN TRUSTEE OF THE MARSDEN TRUST DATED JUNE 19 2017 1/17/2023 2/2/2023 2023-0027884 3/6/2023 2023-0056271 $8523.96 106269 10930CE 10930CE 109 30 214-010-94-00 MICHAEL BERGER 1/17/2023 2/2/2023 2023-0027884 3/6/2023 2023-0056271 $8004.16 106270 31446BE 31446BE 314 46 214-010-94-00 JASON BOWEN A SINGLE MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 1/17/2023 2/2/2023 2023-0027884 3/6/2023 2023-0056271 $7652.37 The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 6400 SURFSIDE LANE, CARLSBAD, CA, 92009 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum due under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment, with interest thereon, as provided in said notice, advances, if any, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee. Estimated amount with accrued interest and additional advances, if any, is SHOWN ABOVE and may increase this figure prior to sale. The claimant under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to sell, in accordance with the provision to the Covenants, Conditions and Restrictions. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell which recorded on SHOWN ABOVE as Instrument No. SHOWN ABOVE in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call the phone number shown below in bold, using the Reference number assigned to this case on SHOWN ABOVE. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied regarding title, possession or encumbrances, to satisfy the indebtedness secured by said Notice, advances thereunder, with interest as provided therein, and the unpaid assessments secured by said Notice with interest thereon as provided in said Covenants, Conditions and Restrictions, fees, charges and expenses of the trustee and the trusts created by said Notice of Assessment and Claim of Lien. IN ORDER TO PAY YOUR ACCOUNT CURRENT, PLEASE CONTACT ADVANCED FINANCIAL COMPANY AT (800) 234-6222 EXT 189 Date: 7/13/2023 CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, As Trustee, 2121 Palomar Airport Road, Suite 330, Carlsbad , CA 92011 Phone no. (858) 207-0646 By LORI R. FLEMINGS, as Authorized Signor. 07/21/2023, 07/28/2023, 08/04/2023 CN 27821

T.S. No.: 2020-01021-CA A.P.N.: 223-130-54-00 Property Address: 3209 LACOSTA Avenue, CARLSBAD, CA 92009 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE PURSUANT TO CIVIL CODE § 2923.3(a) and (d), THE SUMMARY OF INFORMATION REFERRED TO BELOW IS NOT ATTACHED TO THE RECORDED COPY OF THIS DOCUMENT BUT ONLY TO THE COPIES PROVIDED TO THE TRUSTOR. NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED 注：本文件包含一个信息摘要 참고사항: 본 첨부 문서에 정보 요약서가 있습니다 NOTA: SE ADJUNTA UN RESUMEN DE LA INFORMACIÓN DE ESTE DOCUMENTO TALA: MAYROONG BUOD NG IMPORMASYON SA DOKUMENTONG ITO NA NAKALAKIP LƯU Ý: KÈM THEO ĐÂY LÀ BẢN TRÌNH BÀY TÓM LƯỢC VỀ THÔNG TIN TRONG TÀI LIỆU NÀY IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 10/22/2004. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. Trustor: CECILIA C SIRIO, AN UNMARRIED WOMAN, ANACURITA Q DAVID TRUSTEE OF the ANACURITA Q DAVID REVOCABLE TRUST DATED AUGUST 13, 2001 AND JOSEFINA CLAVERIA SIRIO, A SINGLE WOMAN Duly Appointed Trustee: Western Progressive, LLC Deed of Trust Recorded 11/02/2004 as Instrument No. 2004-1038647 in book —, page— and of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, Date of Sale: 09/11/2023 at 10:30 AM Place of Sale: AT THE ENTRANCE TO THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER BY THE STATUE, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020 Estimated amount of unpaid balance, reasonably estimated costs and other charges: $ 409,830.05 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE THE TRUSTEE WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, A SAVINGS ASSOCIATION OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE: All right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described as: More fully described in said Deed of Trust. Street Address or other common designation of real property: 3209 LACOSTA Avenue, CARLSBAD, CA 92009 A.P.N.: 223-130-54-00 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, under the terms of said Deed of Trust, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $ 409,830.05. Note: Because the Beneficiary reserves the right to bid less than the total debt owed, it is possible that at the time of the sale the opening bid may be less than the total debt. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary of the Deed of Trust has executed and delivered to the undersigned a written request to commence foreclosure, and the undersigned caused a Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on this property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (866)-960-8299 or visit this Internet Web site https://www.altisource.com/loginpage.aspx using the file number assigned to this case 2020-01021-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE NOTICE TO TENANT: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction, if conducted after January 1, 2021, pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call (866)-960-8299, or visit this internet website https://www.altisource.com/loginpage.aspx, using the file number assigned to this case 2020-01021-CA to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid, by remitting the funds and affidavit described in Section 2924m(c) of the Civil Code, so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. Date: July 10, 2023 Western Progressive, LLC, as Trustee for beneficiary C/o 1500 Palma Drive, Suite 238 Ventura, CA 93003 Sale Information Line: (866) 960-8299 https://www.altisource.com/loginpage.aspx Trustee Sale Assistant WESTERN PROGRESSIVE, LLC MAY BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. 07/14/2023, 07/21/2023, 07/28/2023 CN 27816

BATCH: AFC-3090 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A NOTICE OF DELINQUENT ASSESSMENT SHOWN BELOW UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. NOTICE is hereby given that CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, as the duly appointed Trustee pursuant to Notice of Delinquent Assessment and Claim of Lien executed by CARLSBAD INN VACATION CONDOMINIUM OWNERS ASSOCIATION, A CALIFORNIA NONPROFIT MUTUAL BENEFIT CORPORATION Recorded SHOWN BELOW as Instrument No. SHOWN BELOW of Official Records in the Office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California, property owned by SHOWN BELOW. WILL SELL ON 8/3/2023 at 10:00 AM LOCATION: THE FRONT ENTRANCE TO CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY 2121 PALOMAR AIRPORT ROAD CARLSBAD, CA 92011 SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, business in this state, all right, title and interest under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment in the property situated in said County, describing the land on above referred Claim of Lien. TS#, REF#, ICN, UNIT/INTERVAL/WEEK, APN, TRUSTORS, COL DATED, COL RECORDED, COL BOOK, COL PAGE/INSTRUMENT#, NOD RECORDED, NOD BOOK, NOD PAGE/INSTRUMENT#, ESTIMATED SALES AMOUNT 106476 23935A 23935A 239 EVERY 35 203-254-43-35 ROBERT BOYER TRUSTEE OF THE DECEDENT’S TRUST (“B” TRUST) ESTABLISHED JUNE 12 1990 2/17/2023 3/6/2023 2023-0056293 4/6/2023 2023-0088654 $9159.96 106477 20534A 20534A 205 EVERY 34 203-253-25-34 DAVID P. DAUM AND KAREN H. DAUM HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 2/17/2023 3/6/2023 2023-0056293 4/6/2023 2023-0088654 $9499.70 106478 24032A 24032A 240 EVERY 32 203-254-44-32 SHAWNA L. GROSSMAN AN UNMARRIED WOMAN AS HER SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 2/17/2023 3/6/2023 2023-0056293 4/6/2023 2023-0088654 $9499.70 106480 33421A 33421A 334 EVERY 21 203-254-62-21 PERCY D. FOSTER AND ROSA M. FOSTER HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 2/17/2023 3/6/2023 2023-0056293 4/6/2023 2023-0088654 $9499.70 106481 23622A 23622A 236 EVERY 22 203-254-40-22 DEBRA ROBINSON A MARRIED WOMAN – AS SOLE OWNER (INDIVIDUAL) 2/17/2023 3/6/2023 2023-0056293 4/6/2023 2023-0088654 $9152.51 106483 32325A 32325A 323 EVERY 25 203-254-51-25 PETER W. RYDER AND MARY ELLEN RYDER HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 2/17/2023 3/6/2023 2023-0056293 4/6/2023 2023-0088654 $9367.41 106484 32326A 32326A 323 EVERY 26 203-254-51-26 PETER W. RYDER AND MARY ELLEN RYDER HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 2/17/2023 3/6/2023 2023-0056293 4/6/2023 2023-0088654 $9288.41 106485 31933A 31933A 319 EVERY 33 203-253-59-33 LORETT P GAUTREAUX AN UNMARRIED WOMAN 2/17/2023 3/6/2023 2023-0056293 4/6/2023 2023-0088654 $9290.73 The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 3075 CARLSBAD BLVD, CARLSBAD, CA, 92009 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum due under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment, with interest thereon, as provided in said notice, advances, if any, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee. Estimated amount with accrued interest and additional advances, if any, is SHOWN ABOVE and may increase this figure prior to sale. The claimant under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to sell, in accordance with the provision to the Covenants, Conditions and Restrictions. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell which recorded on SHOWN ABOVE as Book SHOWN ABOVE as Instrument No. SHOWN ABOVE in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call the phone number shown below in bold, using the Reference number assigned to this case on SHOWN ABOVE. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied regarding title, possession or encumbrances, to satisfy the indebtedness secured by said Notice, advances thereunder, with interest as provided therein, and the unpaid assessments secured by said Notice with interest thereon as provided in said Covenants, Conditions and Restrictions, fees, charges and expenses of the trustee and the trusts created by said Notice of Assessment and Claim of Lien. IN ORDER TO PAY YOUR ACCOUNT CURRENT, PLEASE CONTACT ADVANCED FINANCIAL COMPANY AT (800) 234-6222 EXT 189 Date: 7/6/2023 CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, As Trustee, 2121 Palomar Airport Road, Suite 330, Carlsbad , CA 92011 Phone no. (858) 207-0646 By LORI R. FLEMINGS, as Authorized Signor. 07/14/2023, 07/21/2023, 07/28/2023 CN 27802

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE TS No. CA-23-955267-CL Order No.: DEF-533706 YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 12/14/2020. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 to the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state, will be held by duly appointed trustee. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. BENEFICIARY MAY ELECT TO BID LESS THAN THE TOTAL AMOUNT DUE. Trustor(s): SHERYL ANN SCHROETER, UNMARRIED WOMAN Recorded: 3/29/2021 as Instrument No. 2021-0242325 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California; Date of Sale: 8/11/2023 at 9:00 AM Place of Sale: At the Entrance of the East County Regional Center, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $229,980.86 The purported property address is: 4540 BEVERLY GLEN DR, OCEANSIDE, CA 92056 Assessor’s Parcel No.: 161-423-61-00 NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 800-280-2832 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this internet website http://www.qualityloan.com, using the file number assigned to this foreclosure by the Trustee: CA-23-955267-CL. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the internet website. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO TENANT: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call 800-280-2832, or visit this internet website http://www.qualityloan.com, using the file number assigned to this foreclosure by the Trustee: CA-23-955267-CL to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. NOTICE TO PROSPECTIVE OWNER-OCCUPANT: Any prospective owner-occupant as defined in Section 2924m of the California Civil Code who is the last and highest bidder at the trustee’s sale shall provide the required affidavit or declaration of eligibility to the auctioneer at the trustee’s sale or shall have it delivered to QUALITY LOAN SERVICE CORPORATION by 5 p.m. on the next business day following the trustee’s sale at the address set forth in the below signature block. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the property address or other common designation, if any, shown herein. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the sale is set aside for any reason, including if the Trustee is unable to convey title, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the monies paid to the Trustee. This shall be the Purchaser’s sole and exclusive remedy. The purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Trustor, the Trustee, the Beneficiary, the Beneficiary’s Agent, or the Beneficiary’s Attorney. If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the note holders right’s against the real property only. Date: QUALITY LOAN SERVICE CORPORATION 2763 Camino Del Rio S San Diego, CA 92108 619-645-7711 For NON SALE information only Sale Line: 800-280-2832 Or Login to: http://www.qualityloan.com Reinstatement Line: (866) 645-7711 Ext 5318 QUALITY LOAN SERVICE CORPORATION . TS No.: CA-23-955267-CL IDSPub #0186784 7/14/2023 7/21/2023 7/28/2023 CN 27801

T.S. No. 23003933-1 CA APN: 205-153-04-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 07/15/2005. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Trustor: DEBORAH S HARGIS, TRUSTEE OF THE DEBORAH SUE HARGIS REVOCABLE LIVING TRUST DTD 4-19-01 Duly Appointed Trustee: ZBS Law, LLP Deed of Trust Recorded on 07/22/2005, as Instrument No. 2005-0619053 of Official Records of San Diego County, California; Date of Sale: 08/07/2023 at 10:30 AM Place of Sale: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by the statue, 250 E. Main Street El Cajon, CA 92020 Estimated amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $75,188.82. Note: Because the Beneficiary reserves the right to bid less than the total debt owed, it is possible that at the time of the sale the opening bid may be less than the total debt owed. Street Address or other common designation of real property: 2021 GAYLE WAY CARLSBAD, CA 92008 Described as follows: As more fully described on said Deed of Trust. A.P.N #.: 205-153-04-00 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 866-266-7512 or visit this Internet Web site www.elitepostandpub.com using the file number assigned to this case 23003933-1 CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO TENANT: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call 866-266-7512 or visit this Internet Web site www.elitepostandpub.com using the file number assigned to this case 23003933-1 CA to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. Dated: 07/05/2023 ZBS Law, LLP, as Trustee 30 Corporate Park, Suite 450 , Irvine, CA 92606 For Non-Automated Sale Information, call: (714) 848-7920 For Sale Information: 866-266-7512 or www.elitepostandpub.com Michael Busby, Trustee Sale Officer This office is enforcing a security interest of your creditor. To the extent that your obligation has been discharged by a bankruptcy court or is subject to an automatic stay of a bankruptcy, this notice is for informational purposes only and does not constitute a demand for payment or any attempt to collect such obligation. EPP 37600 Pub Dates 07/14, 07/21, 07/28/2023 CN 27800

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE TS No. CA-23-952152-SH Order No.: 230027895-CA-VOI YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 7/7/1998. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 to the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state, will be held by duly appointed trustee. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. BENEFICIARY MAY ELECT TO BID LESS THAN THE TOTAL AMOUNT DUE. Trustor(s): CHERYL M HALOPOFF, A SINGLE WOMAN Recorded: 7/16/1998 as Instrument No. 1998-0440197 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California; Date of Sale: 8/30/2023 at 10:00 AM Place of Sale: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by the statue, 250 E. Main St., El Cajon, CA 92020 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $103,672.72 The purported property address is: 773 HYGEIA AVENUE, ENCINITAS, CA 92024 Assessor’s Parcel No.: 256-253-09-00 NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 619-846-7649 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this internet website http://www.qualityloan.com, using the file number assigned to this foreclosure by the Trustee: CA-23-952152-SH. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the internet website. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO TENANT: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call 619-846-7649, or visit this internet website http://www.qualityloan.com, using the file number assigned to this foreclosure by the Trustee: CA-23-952152-SH to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. NOTICE TO PROSPECTIVE OWNER-OCCUPANT: Any prospective owner-occupant as defined in Section 2924m of the California Civil Code who is the last and highest bidder at the trustee’s sale shall provide the required affidavit or declaration of eligibility to the auctioneer at the trustee’s sale or shall have it delivered to QUALITY LOAN SERVICE CORPORATION by 5 p.m. on the next business day following the trustee’s sale at the address set forth in the below signature block. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the property address or other common designation, if any, shown herein. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the sale is set aside for any reason, including if the Trustee is unable to convey title, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the monies paid to the Trustee. This shall be the Purchaser’s sole and exclusive remedy. The purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Trustor, the Trustee, the Beneficiary, the Beneficiary’s Agent, or the Beneficiary’s Attorney. If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the note holders right’s against the real property only. Date: QUALITY LOAN SERVICE CORPORATION 2763 Camino Del Rio S San Diego, CA 92108 619-645-7711 For NON SALE information only Sale Line: 619-846-7649 Or Login to: http://www.qualityloan.com Reinstatement Line: (866) 645-7711 Ext 5318 QUALITY LOAN SERVICE CORPORATION . TS No.: CA-23-952152-SH IDSPub #0186685 7/7/2023 7/14/2023 7/21/2023 CN 27791

T.S. No. 110095-CA APN: 150-203-06-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 7/21/2005. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER On 7/31/2023 at 10:30 AM, CLEAR RECON CORP, as duly appointed trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 7/26/2005 as Instrument No. 2005-0629334 of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, State of CALIFORNIA executed by: JEFFREY J. KUDO AND KIMBERLY A. KUDO, HUSBAND AND WIFE WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, SAVINGS ASSOCIATION, OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE; AT THE MAIN ENTRANCE TO THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER BY STATUE, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020 all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State described as: MORE FULLY DESCRIBED ON SAID DEED OF TRUST The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 525 S FREEMAN ST, OCEANSIDE CA 92057 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be held, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, condition, or encumbrances, including fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to pay the remaining principal sums of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $302,237.58 If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned or its predecessor caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (844) 477-7869 or visit this Internet Web site WWW.STOXPOSTING.COM, using the file number assigned to this case 110095-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO TENANT: Effective January 1, 2021, you may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call (855) 313-3319, or visit this internet website www.clearreconcorp.com, using the file number assigned to this case 110095-CA to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. FOR SALES INFORMATION: (844) 477-7869 CLEAR RECON CORP 8880 Rio San Diego Drive, Suite 725 San Diego, California 92108 STOX 939267_110095-CA 07/07/2023, 07/14/2023, 07/21/2023 CN 27789

NOTICE OF LIEN SALES VIN # YDV39753A717 MAKE – BOMBARDIER CANADA MODEL- YEAR– 2017 LIEN HOLDER WEIS ADEL LOCATION OF SALE 11365 VISTA ELEVADA SAN DIEGO CA 92131 DATE & TIME OF SALE 08/03/2023 10AM 07/21/2023 CN 27830

SUMMONS (CITACION JUDICIAL) CASE #: CU0000643 NOTICE TO DEFENDANT: (AVISO AL CONTRA-DEMANDADO): JENNIFER SALMON fka JENNIFER ENGLUND YOU ARE BEING SUED BY PLAINTIFF: (LO ESTÁ DEMANDANDO EL DEMANDANTE): SUSAN CHAMBERS NOTICE! You have been sued. The court may decide against you without your being heard unless you respond within 30 days. Read the information below. You have 30 CALENDAR DAYS after this summons and legal papers are served on you to file a written response at this court and have a copy served on the plaintiff. A letter or phone call will not protect you. Your written response must be in proper legal form if you want the court to hear your case. There may be a court form that you can use for your response. You can find these court forms and more information at the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), your county law library, or the courthouse nearest you. If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the court clerk for a fee waiver form. If you do not file your response on time, you may lose the case by default, and your wages, money, and property may be taken without further warning from the court. There are other legal requirements. You may want to call an attorney right away. If you do not know an attorney, you may want to call an attorney referral service. If you cannot afford an attorney, you may be eligible for free legal services from a nonprofit legal services program. You can locate these nonprofit groups at the California Legal Services Web site (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), or by contacting your local court or county bar association. NOTE: The court has a statutory lien for waived fees and costs on any settlement or arbitration award of $10,000 or more in a civil case. The court’s lien must be paid before the court will dismiss the case. AVISO! Lo han demandado. Si no responde dentro de 30 dias, la corte puede decidir en su contra sin escuchar su versión. Lea la información a continuación. Tiene 30 DIAS DE CALENDAR/O después de que le entreguen esta citación y papeles legales para presentar una respuesta por escrito en esta corte y hacer que se entregue una copia al demandante. Una carta o una llamada telefónica no lo protegen. Su respuesta por escrito tiene que estar en formato legal correcto si desea que procesen su caso en la corte. Es posible que haya un formulario que usted pueda usar para su respuesta. Puede encontrar estos formularios de la corte y más información en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California (www.sucorte.ca.gov), en la biblioteca de leyes de su condado o en la corte que le quede más cerca. Si no puede pagar la cuota de presentación, pida al secretario de la carte que le de un formulario de exenci6n de pago de cuotas. Si no presenta su respuesta a tiempo, puede perder el caso por incumplimiento y la corte le podrá quitar su sue/do, dinero y bienes sin más advertencia. Hay otros requisitos legales. Es recinebdabke que llama a un abogado inmediatamente. Si no conoce a un abogado, puede llamar a un servicio de remisión a abogados. Si no puede pagar a un abogado, es posible que cumpla con los requisitos para obtener servicios lega/es gratuitos de un programa de servicios legales sin fines de lucero. Puede encontrar estos grupos sin fines de lucro en el sitio web de California Legal Services, (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California, (www.sucorte.ca.gov) o poniéndose en contacto con la corte o el colegio de abogados locales. AVISO: Por ley, la corte tiene derecho a reclamar las cuotas y los costos exentos por imponer un gravamen sobre cualquier recuperación de $10,000 ó mas de valor recibida mediante un acuerdo o una concesión de arbitraje en un caso de derecho civil. Tiene que pagar el gravamen de la corte antes de que la corte pueda desechar el caso. The name and address of the court is: (El nombre y dirección de la corte es): Nevada County Superior Court 201 Church St. Nevada City CA 95959 The name, address, and telephone number of cross-complainant’s attorney, or cross-complainant without an attorney, is: (El nombre, la dirección y el número de teléfono del abogado del demandante, o del demandante que no tiene abogado, es): Christopher J. Dyas Sack Rosendin Inc. 1437 Leimert Blvd., Ste B Oakland CA 94602 Telephone: 510.286.2200

Date: (Fecha), 04/03/2023 Clerk by (Secretario), Scott Shapiro, Deputy (Adjunto) NOTICE TO THE PERSON SERVED: You are served as an individual defendant. 07/14, 07/21, 07/28, 08/04/2023 CN 27815

REQUEST FOR ORDER APPOINTMENT OF ELISOR CASE NUMBER 21FL010129N Petitioner: Genaro Chavez Respondent: Teresa Chavez TO: Teresa Chavez, Respondent OTHER ORDERS REQUESTED: Appointment of Elisor to change the title of the property awarded to Petitioner by judgement entered on February 14, 2023 for property located at 3920 1st St., San Marcos CA 92078. FACTS TO SUPPORT the orders I request are listed below. The facts that I write in support and attached to this request cannot be longer than 10 pages, unless the court gives me permission. I declare under penalty of perjury under the laws of the State of California that the information provided in this form and all attachments is true and correct. Date: 04/21/2023 S/Genaro Chavez IN RE MARRIAGE OF CHAVEZ CASE NO. 21FL010129N Attachment 10 to Request for Order 1. I, Genaro Chavez, am the Petitioner in this action and declare as follows: 2. Respondent and I were married on 04/10/93 and separated on 06/15/09. We were married a for approximately 16 years and 2 months. 3. We had 3 children together who are all adults now. 4. In June 2009, Respondent left without telling us where she was going and we have not seen or known her whereabouts since. 5. Since she left, I solely supported all our children and paid off all community debts, including the mortgage of our home. 6. On February 14, 2023, the court entered judgement which granted me sole ownership of our home in exchange for all the years that I solely maintained the home (See lodged copy of the Judgment under Exhibit 2). 7. Now that the home has been awarded to me, I would like to get the title changed so that it can be properly added to my trust and avoid issues for my heirs if anything happens to me. ORDERS REQUESTED 8. I request the Clerk of the Court, or the Clerk’s authorized representative or designee, be appointed as an Elisor to sign the document listed in (9) below on behalf of the Respondent, 9. I request the court appoint the Elisor to sign the following document. I have highlighted the signature space on the document attached. I. Quit Claim Deed 10. I understand that if my order is granted, it is my responsibility to contact Court Administraction to arrange for ta time for the actual signing of the document, and that I must make any arrangement for a notary public to be present, if one is required. 11. With my request, I am submitting an additional (or extra) true and correct copy of the document I am requested an Elisor sign (See Exhibit 1 attached herein, also lodged). I understand that if my request is granted, the original document that I will present to the appointed Elisor will match exactly the true and correct copy that is attached to this request, and the document will match exactly the additional true and correct copy of the document I am submitting to the court. I request the extra copy be attached to the order requested. 12. In asking for the above orders, I understand the following: I. That if my request is granted it is my responsibility to ensure the original document presented to the Elisor exactly match the true and correct copy that is attached to this request. II. I understand that if I am asking the Elisor to sign a property deed associated with a parcel of real estate, I have listed the property’s Assessor’s Parcel Number (APN) and physical address in the document. I understand that I must include the information above for all documents associated with the transfer of real property. The following described real property in the City of San Marcos, County of San Diego, State of California, described as: LEGAL DESCRIPTION ATTACHED HERETO AS EXHIBIT “A”: AND MADE A PART HEREOF A.P. #219-400-36 More Commonly known as: 3920 First Street, San Marcos CA 92069 THE LAND REFERRED TO HEREIN IS SITUATED IN THE STATE OF CALIFORNIA, COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO, AND IS DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: LOT 100 OF SUNSHINE PART UNIT NI. 4, IN THE CITY OF SAN MARCOS, COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO, STATE OF CALIFORNIA, ACCORDING TO THE MAP THEREOF NO. 4984, FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE OCUNTY RECORDER OF SNA DIEGO COUNTY, JUNE 7, 1962. EXCEPTING THEREFORM ALL OILS, MINERALS, COALS, PETROLEUM, GAS, AND KINDRED SUBSTANCES UNDER AN IN SAID LAND, BUT WITHOUT RIFHT OF ENTRY OF THE SURFACE THEREOF, BUT WITH THE RIGHT HOWEVER, TO DRILL, THROUGH OR UNDER SAID LAND OR TO EXPLORE, DEVELOP OR TAKE ALL MINERALS, COALS, PETROLEUM, GAS, OIL, AND OTHER KINDRED SUBSTANCES IN AND FROM SAID LAND, ALL SUCH OPERATIONS TO BE CONDUCTED ONLY BELOW A DEPTH OF 200 FEET BELOW THE SURFACE THEREOF. ASSESSOR’S PARCEL NO. 219-400-36. The name and address of the court: Superior Court of California County of San Diego 325 S Melrose Dr Vista CA 92081 North County Regional Center The name, address, and telephone number of petitioner’s attorney, are: Flor de Maria Levandoski, Esq. Nares & Levandoski L.L.P. 2794 Gateway Rd. Ste C-5 Carlsbad CA 92009 Telephone: 760.434.5710 Fax: 760.683.6422 Date (Fecha): 05/22/2023 PENNIE K. McLAUGHLIN Judicial Officer 07/14, 07/21, 07/28, 08/04/2023 CN 27814

Notice of Public Sales Notice is hereby given by that Pursuant to section 21701-21715 of the business and Professions Code and Section 535 of the Penal Code of the State of California, A Lien Sale will be held. Auction will be conducted online at storageauctions.net starting at 10am July 17th, 2023, ending at 12pm July 27th, 2023. Unit(s) are at Oceanside RV and Self-Storage located at 444 Edgehill Lane, Oceanside, CA 92054.. The following personal items: (household items, kitchen appliances, furniture, boxes of Knick knacks, etc.) will be sold as follows: Name Unit Angie David 111B 07/14, 07/21/2023 CN 27810

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF CAROL T. MacDOUGALL Case # 37-2023-00027528-PR-PW-CTL To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Carol T. MacDougall. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Bonnie M. Chapman in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Bonnie M. Chapman be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests the decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Date: November 21, 2023; Time: 10:30 AM; in Dept.: 504. Court address: 1100 Union St., San Diego CA 92101, Central Courthouse. Appearances may be made in person in the department; or by using the department’s Microsoft Teams (“MSTeams”) video link; or by calling the department’s MSTeams conference phone number and using the assigned conference ID number. The department’s in person instructions, MSTeams video conference link, MS Teams conference phone number, and assigned conference ID number can be found at www.sdcourt.ca.gov/ProbateHearings. Plan to check 15 minutes prior to the scheduled hearing time. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Petitioner: Bonnie Chapman 221 Olympic Dr. Stafford, VA 22554 Telephone: 571.926.4178 07/14, 07/21, 07/28/2023 CN 27809

NOTICE OF SALE Notice is hereby given that pursuant to Sections 21701-21715 of the Business and Professional Code and Section 2328 of the Commercial Code of California, that Golf Country Mini Storage at 28710 Champagne Blvd, Escondido, CA 92026 will sell property listed below by competitive bidding on or after July 29, 2023. Auction to be held at above address. Property to be sold as follows: misc. items belonging to the following: #54 – T. Smith; #77 – K. Tillery. Auction to be conducted by: West Coast Auctions Bond #0434194 07/14, 07/21/2023 CN 27807

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2023-00027504-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Diana Eileen Seuffert filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Diana Eileen Seuffert change to proposed name: Diana Estelle Seuffert. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On Aug 18, 2023 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 25 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Division. NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE ABOVE DATE; ATTACHMENT TO ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME (JC FORM #NC-120) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. To change a name on a legal document, including a birth certificate, social security card, driver license, passport, and other identification, a certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be required. Contact the agency(ies) who issues the legal document that needs to be changed, to determine if a certified copy is required. A certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth’ Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be obtained from the Civil Business Office for a fee. Petitioners who are seeking a change of name under the Safe at Home program may contact the assigned department for information on obtaining certified copies. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Filed Date: 06/30/2023 Brad A. Weinreb Judge of the Superior Court. 07/07, 07/14, 07/21, 07/28/2023 CN 27797

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2023-00025717-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Sharon Rodak filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Sharon Rodak change to proposed name: Sharon Lorraine Rodak. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On Aug 11, 2023 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. N-25 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Division. NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE ABOVE DATE; ATTACHMENT TO ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME (JC FORM #NC-120) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. To change a name on a legal document, including a birth certificate, social security card, driver license, passport, and other identification, a certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be required. Contact the agency(ies) who issues the legal document that needs to be changed, to determine if a certified copy is required. A certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth’ Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be obtained from the Civil Business Office for a fee. Petitioners who are seeking a change of name under the Safe at Home program may contact the assigned department for information on obtaining certified copies. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Filed Date: 06/21/2023 Brad A. Weinreb Judge of the Superior Court. 06/30, 07/07, 07/14, 07/21/2023 CN 27775

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9014252 Filed: Jul 07, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Friends of La Posada; B. Rapid Response Housing Solutions. Located at: 849 E. Vista Way, Vista CA 92084 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Operation HOPE-North County Inc., 849 E. Vista Way, Vista CA 92084. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/01/2023 S/Jaime Figueroa, 07/21, 07/28, 08/04, 08/11/2023 CN 27835

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9012574 Filed: Jun 12, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Life is Good Solutions. Located at: 2712 Loker Ave. W. #1195, Carlsbad CA 92010-6603 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Life is Good Solutions LLC, 123 Jupiter St. #2, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Patrick Mendoza, 07/21, 07/28, 08/04, 08/11/2023 CN 27834

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9014204 Filed: Jul 06, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Blend Real Estate; B. Blend Luxury Real Estate; C. Blend Click; D. Blend San Diego. Located at: 7963 Playmor Terr., San Diego CA 92122 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Lilac Nest Inc., 7963 Playmor Terr., San Diego CA 92122. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 12/31/2012 S/Kimberly Dotseth, 07/21, 07/28, 08/04, 08/11/2023 CN 27833

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9014218 Filed: Jul 06, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Terra Firma Design Studio. Located at: 3747 Longview Dr., Carlsbad CA 92010 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Chelsea Lee Stroben, 3747 Longview Dr., Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/06/2023 S/Chelsea Lee Stroben, 07/21, 07/28, 08/04, 08/11/2023 CN 27831

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9014662 Filed: Jul 13, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Cypress Mortgage Group; B. High Bluff Realty; C. Team Mortgage & Credit. Located at: 2131 Palomar Airport Rd. #229, Carlsbad CA 92011 San Diego. Mailing Address: 7668 El Camino Real #104-436, Carlsbad CA 92009. Registrant Information: 1. Cypress Realty Group Inc., 2131 Palomar Airport Rd. #229, Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 11/12/2008 S/Peter N. Andrews, 07/21, 07/28, 08/04, 08/11/2023 CN 27829

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9014291 Filed: Jul 07, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Predator Provisions: Fishes & Herps. Located at: 418 Valerie Dr., Vista CA 92084 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Travis George Pasquale Albano-Pipes, 418 Valerie Dr., Vista CA 92084. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/01/2023 S/Travis Albano-Pipes, 07/21, 07/28, 08/04, 08/11/2023 CN 27828

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9014479 Filed: Jul 11, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Oaklyn and Olive. Located at: 6939 Sandcastle Dr., Carlsbad CA 92011 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Crystal Jannuzzi, 6939 Sandcastle Dr., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/06/2023 S/Crystal Jannuzzi, 07/21, 07/28, 08/04, 08/11/2023 CN 27827

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9014570 Filed: Jul 12, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. MMS Consulting. Located at: 311 Rockhill Rd., Vista CA 92084 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Meagan Michelle Schmidt, 311 Rockhill Rd., Vista CA 92084. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/20/2023 S/Meagan Michelle Schmidt, 07/21, 07/28, 08/04, 08/11/2023 CN 27826

Statement of Abandonment of Use of Fictitious Business Name #2023-9014342 Filed: Jul 10, 2023 with San Diego County Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s) To Be Abandoned: A. Leucadia Custom Knives; B. Leucadia Knives. Located at: 1678 Hawk View Dr, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. The Fictitious Business Name Referred to Above was Filed in San Diego County on: 08/27/2021 and assigned File # 2021-9019158. Fictitious Business Name is being Abandoned By: 1. Scott Howard Wing, 1678 Hawk View Dr., Encinitas CA 92024. The Business is Conducted by: Individual. S/Scott Howard Wing, 07/21, 07/28, 08/04, 08/11/2023 CN 27825

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9014341 Filed: Jul 10, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Leucadia Custom Knives; B. Leucadia Knives. Located at: 1678 Hawk View Dr., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. LCK Industries LLC, 1678 Hawk View Dr., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 05/31/2023 S/Scott Howard Wing, 07/21, 07/28, 08/04, 08/11/2023 CN 27824

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9014563 Filed: Jul 12, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Forward Arch Corrective Orthotics. Located at: 3824 Carlsbad Blvd., Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Mailing Address: 300 Carlsbad Village Dr. Ste 108A #357, Carlsbad CA 92008. Registrant Information: 1. Health Quest Enterprises Inc., 3824 Carlsbad Blvd., Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2001 S/Daniel Morong, 07/21, 07/28, 08/04, 08/11/2023 CN 27823

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9014240 Filed: Jul 07, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Home Away From Home Childcare Community. Located at: 957 Woodlake Dr., Cardiff CA 92007 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Home Away From Home Childcare Community, 957 Woodlake Dr., Cardiff CA 92007. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/05/2023 S/Giovana P. Savassa, 07/14, 07/21, 07/28, 08/04/2023 CN 27818

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9011987 Filed: Jun 02, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Coastal Concessions LLC. Located at: 1420 Sweetbriar Cir., Carlsbad CA 92011 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Coastal Concessions LLC, 1420 Sweetbriar Cir., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Jason Luke Rosado, 07/14, 07/21, 07/28, 08/04/2023 CN 27813

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9011992 Filed: Jun 02, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Coastal Carts Carlsbad; B. Coastal Carts Oceanside; C. Electric Escapes LLC; D. Coastal Carts. Located at: 391 Oak Ave. #2, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Electric Escapes LLC, 391 Oak Ave. #2, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/01/2023 S/Jason Rosado, 07/14, 07/21, 07/28, 08/04/2023 CN 27812

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9014171 Filed: Jul 06, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Purrs and Paws Pet Sitting. Located at: 200 N. El Camino Real #156, Oceanside CA 92056 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Kimberly Larrain Jensen, 200 N. El Camino Real #156, Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/06/2023 S/Kimberly Larrain Jensen, 07/14, 07/21, 07/28, 08/04/2023 CN 27811

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9012850 Filed: Jun 15, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Walker Chase Cards and Collectibles. Located at: 7930 Sitio Granado, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Christopher Thomas Walker, 7930 Sitio Granado, Carlsbad CA 92009; 2. Radley Chase Walker, 7930 Sitio Granado, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: General Partnership. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Christopher Thomas Walker, 07/14, 07/21, 07/28, 08/04/2023 CN 27806

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9014158 Filed: Jul 06, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Clementine Art Studio. Located at: 1738 Anza Ave., Vista CA 92084 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Rudolph Bronson Perkins, 1738 Anza Ave., Vista CA 92084; 2. Chelsea Christine Perkins, 1738 Anza Ave., Vista CA 92084. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Chelsea Christine Perkins, 07/14, 07/21, 07/28, 08/04/2023 CN 27805

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9013319 Filed: Jun 23, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Brandi Mitchell Business Services; B. San Diego Soccer Women; C. Soccer Women Travel; D. SanDiegoSoccerWomen.com; E. Soccer Women PLAY; F. CopperBranding. Located at: 13534 Hike Ln., San Diego Ca 92129 San Diego. Mailing Address: PO Box 723042, San Diego CA 92172. Registrant Information: 1. Brandi Marie-Friedrich Mitchell, 13534 Hike Ln., San Diego CA 92129. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/18/2018 S/Brandi Marie-Friedrich Mitchell, 07/14, 07/21, 07/28, 08/04/2023 CN 27804

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9014156 Filed: Jul 06, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. North County Window Cleaning. Located at: 1822 Manzanita Ct., Vista CA 92083 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Jacob Cash Hapgood, 1822 Manzanita Ct., Vista CA 92083. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Jacob Cash Hapgood, 07/14, 07/21, 07/28, 08/04/2023 CN 27803

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9013485 Filed: Jun 26, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. PacWest Homes. Located at: 15867 Pomeral Ln., San Diego CA 92127 San Diego. Mailing Address: PO Box 501366, San Diego CA 92150. Registrant Information: 1. SGD Management, 15867 Pomerol Ln., San Diego CA 92127. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/19/2023 S/Joshua Massieh, 07/07, 07/14, 07/21, 07/28/2023 CN 27798

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9013838 Filed: Jun 29, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Lily Tanzer. Located at: 2352 Terraza Ribera, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Suzanne Singer, 2352 Terraza Ribera, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 12/10/2021 S/Suzanne Singer, 07/07, 07/14, 07/21, 07/28/2023 CN 27796

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9013377 Filed: Jun 23, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The True Skin Clinic. Located at: 1022 N. El Camino Real #141, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: 4877 Robertson Rd. #202, Carlsbad CA 92010. Registrant Information: 1. Sohaila Atiq, 4877 Robertson Rd. #202, Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/01/2023 S/Sohaila Atiq, 07/07, 07/14, 07/21, 07/28/2023 CN 27795

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9013266 Filed: Jun 22, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Cali Casual Cars. Located at: 5248 Weymouth Way, Oceanside CA 92057 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Vincent Liborio Velardi, 5248 Weymouth Way, Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/14/2023 S/Vincent Liborio Velardi, 07/07, 07/14, 07/21, 07/28/2023 CN 27794

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9013390 Filed: Jun 23, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. A&A Bounce Houses. Located at: 3458 Lake Circle Dr., Fallbrook CA 92028 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Aleczander McKay, 3458 Lake Circle Dr., Fallbrook CA 92028. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/23/2023 S/Aleczander McKay, 07/07, 07/14, 07/21, 07/28/2023 CN 27788

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9012968 Filed: Jun 16, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Beachside Learning Lab. Located at: 4991 Crestview Dr., Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Cristine Evelyn Carrier Schmidt, 4991 Crestview Dr., Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Cristine Evelyn Carrier Schmidt, 06/30, 07/07, 07/14, 07/21/2023 CN 27787

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9013504 Filed: Jun 26, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. OneWater P3 Gurus; B. Aqua Staffing; C. Water Sales HUB. Located at: 7353 Calle Conifera, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. One Water LLC, 7353 Calle Conifera, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 05/01/2023 S/Sachin Chawla, 06/30, 07/07, 07/14, 07/21/2023 CN 27786

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9012891 Filed: Jun 15, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Bullseye Locating, B. Bulls Eye Utility Locating. Located at: 518 Orange Grove Ave., Vista CA 92084 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Bull’s-Eye Underground Utility Locaters L.L.C, 518 Orange Grove Ave., Vista CA 92084. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 11/23/2022 S/Timothy Baggett, 06/30, 07/07, 07/14, 07/21/2023 CN 27785

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9013078 Filed: Jun 20, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Comprehensive Advisor. Located at: 2011 Palomar Airport Rd. #302, Carlsbad CA 92011 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Brett Eric Gottlieb, 1645 Archer Rd., San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/24/2018 S/Brett Eric Gottlieb, 06/30, 07/07, 07/14, 07/21/2023 CN 27781

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9011438 Filed: May 25, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Koshna, B. Koshna Collective, C. Koshna Spices, D. Koshna Kitchen. Located at: 3522 Mount Burnham Ct., San Diego CA 92111 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Koshna LLC, 3522 Mount Burnham Ct., San Diego CA 92111. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Dharti Jadav, 06/30, 07/07, 07/14, 07/21/2023 CN 27778

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9012703 Filed: Jun 13, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Blue Diamond Sales and Rentals. Located at: 310 Playa Blanca, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Playa Blanca Inc., 310 Playa Blanca, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 04/21/2023 S/Robert A. DeAgazio, 06/30, 07/07, 07/14, 07/21/2023 CN 27777

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9013053 Filed: Jun 20, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Honu Cove Press. Located at: 334 Via Andalusia, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Fasha Films, 334 Via Andalusia, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/19/2023 S/Jose M. Reynoso Jr., 06/30, 07/07, 07/14, 07/21/2023 CN 27771