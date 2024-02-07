Legal Notices, February , 2024

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT 505 S. Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 Phone: (760) 633-2710 | Email: [email protected] | Web: www.encinitasca.gov City Hall Hours: Monday through Thursday 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM and every other Friday (2/9, 2/23, etc.) 8:00 AM TO 4:00 PM (Closed 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM) and closed February 19, 2024, in observance of President’s Day. NOTICE OF PENDING ACTION ON ADMINISTRATIVE APPLICATIONS AND COASTAL DEVELOPMENT PERMITS 1. PROJECT NAME: Perham ADU; CASE NUMBER: CDPNF-006208-2023; FILING DATE: April 26, 2023; APPLICANT: Perham Armin and Corinne; LOCATION: 341 La Mesa Avenue (APN 256-293-25); PROJECT DESCRIPTION: A request for a Coastal Development Permit to authorize the construction of a new accessory dwelling unit (ADU); ZONING/OVERLAY: The project site is located within the Residential Single Family 11 (RS-11) Zone and Special Study and Coastal Overlay Zones; ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project has been determined to be exempt from environmental review pursuant to California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines Section 15303(a) which exempts the construction of a second (accessory) dwelling unit in a residential zone. STAFF CONTACT: Christina Bustamante, Senior Planner, (760) 943-2207 or [email protected] 2. PROJECT NAME: Saxton ADU; CASE NUMBER: CDPNF-006537-2023; FILING DATE: September 20, 2023; APPLICANT: Brandon Denson; LOCATION: 441a Alviso Way (APN: 256-412-62-00); PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Coastal Development Permit to authorize the construction of an addition to an existing attached accessory dwelling unit; ZONING/OVERLAY: The project site is located within the single-family residential 3 (R-3) Zone, Special Study, Scenic/Visual Corridor and Coastal Overlay Zones; ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project has been determined to be exempt from environmental review pursuant to California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines Section 15303(a) which exempts the construction of a second (accessory) dwelling unit in a residential zone. STAFF CONTACT: Kaipo Eager-Kaninau, Assistant Planner: (760) 633-2717 or [email protected]. PRIOR TO 5:00 PM ON TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 20, 2024, ANY INTERESTED PERSON MAY REVIEW THE APPLICATIONS AND PRESENT TESTIMONY, ORALLY OR IN WRITING, TO THE DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT. WRITTEN TESTIMONY IS PREFERRED IN ORDER TO HAVE A RECORD OF THE COMMENTS RECEIVED. If additional information is not required, the Development Services Department will render a determination on the application, pursuant to Section 2.28.090 of the City of Encinitas Municipal Code, after the close of the review period. An Appeal of the Department’s determination accompanied by the appropriate filing fee may be filed within 10-calendar days from the date of the determination. Appeals will be considered by the City Council pursuant to Chapter 1.12 of the Municipal Code. Any filing of an appeal will suspend this action as well as any processing of permits in reliance thereon in accordance with Encinitas Municipal Code Section 1.12.020(D)(1) until such time as an action is taken on the appeal. The above items are located within the Coastal Zone and require the issuance of a regular Coastal Development Permit. The action of the Development Services Director on these items may not be appealed to the California Coastal Commission. Under California Government Code Sec. 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised regarding the matter described in this notice or written correspondence delivered to the City at or prior to the date and time of the determination. 02/09/2024 CN 28508

CITY OF CARLSBAD ORDINANCE NO. CS-464 AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF CARLSBAD, CALIFORNIA, AMENDING TITLE 2, CHAPTER 2.04, SECTION 2.04.020(A), TO ADJUST CITY CLERK AND CITY TREASURER COMPENSATION BY 4 PERCENT WHEREAS, on October 18, 2022, the City Council of the City of Carlsbad, California, adopted Ordinance No. CS-435, which prohibits City Clerk and City Treasurer compensation adjustments from exceeding the amount established by the San Diego Regional Consumer Price Index, requires the City Council to determine whether to approve City Clerk and City Treasurer compensation adjustments in January of each year, and prohibits the enactment of retroactive increases for years in which the City Council did not approve compensation adjustments; and WHEREAS, the increase in the November San Diego Regional Consumer Price Index for 2023 was 5.2%; and WHEREAS, the City Council desires to adjust the compensation of the City Clerk and City Treasurer by 4%. NOW, THEREFORE, the City Council of the City of Carlsbad, California, ordains as follows: 1. That the above recitations are true and correct. 2. That the first sentence of Title 2, Chapter 2.04, Section 2.04.020(A) is amended to read: 2.04.020 Compensation–City clerk and city treasurer. A. The compensation of the city clerk and city treasurer is increased from $1,141.69 to $1,187.36 per month, payable biweekly. EFFECTIVE DATE: This ordinance shall be effective thirty days after its adoption; and the City Clerk shall certify the adoption of this ordinance and cause the full text of the ordinance or a summary of the ordinance prepared by the City Attorney to be published at least once in a newspaper of general circulation in the City of Carlsbad within fifteen days after its adoption. INTRODUCED AND FIRST READ at a Regular Meeting of the Carlsbad City Council on the 9th day of January, 2024, and thereafter PASSED, APPROVED AND ADOPTED at a Regular Meeting of the City Council of the City of Carlsbad on the 30th day of January, 2024, by the following vote, to wit: AYES: Blackburn, Bhat-Patel, Acosta, Burkholder, Luna. NAYS: None. ABSTAIN: None. ABSENT: None. PUBLISH DATE: Feb. 09, 2024 City of Carlsbad | City Council 02/09/2024 CN 28483

CITY OF CARLSBAD ORDINANCE NO. CS-463 AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF CARLSBAD, CALIFORNIA, AMENDING TITLE 2, CHAPTER 2.04, SECTION 2.04.010(A), TO ADJUST CITY COUNCIL MEMBER COMPENSATION BY 4 PERCENT WHEREAS, on November 3, 2020, the voters of the City of Carlsbad, California, approved Measure G, adopting Title 2, Chapter 2.04, Section 2.04.010(A) of the Carlsbad Municipal Code, which prohibits City Council compensation adjustments from exceeding the amount established by the San Diego Regional Consumer Price Index, requires the City Council to either make or waive a compensation adjustment in January of each year, and prohibits the City Council from enacting retroactive increases for years in which the City Council waived a compensation adjustment; and WHEREAS, the increase in the November San Diego Regional Consumer Price Index for 2023 was 5.2%; and WHEREAS, the City Council desires to adjust the compensation of City Council members by 4%. NOW, THEREFORE, the City Council of the City of Carlsbad, California, ordains as follows: 1. That the above recitations are true and correct. 2. That the first sentence of Title 2, Chapter 2.04, Section 2.04.010(A) is amended to read: 2.04.010 Compensation–Mayor and city council. A. The monthly compensation of city council members is increased from $2,264.18 to $2,354.75. EFFECTIVE DATE: This ordinance shall be effective thirty days after its adoption; and the City Clerk shall certify the adoption of this ordinance and cause the full text of the ordinance or a summary of the ordinance prepared by the City Attorney to be published at least once in a newspaper of general circulation in the City of Carlsbad within fifteen days after its adoption. INTRODUCED AND FIRST READ at a Regular Meeting of the Carlsbad City Council on the 9th day of January, 2024, and thereafter PASSED, APPROVED AND ADOPTED at a Regular Meeting of the City Council of the City of Carlsbad on the 30th day of January, 2024, by the following vote, to wit: AYES: Blackburn, Bhat-Patel, Acosta, Luna. NAYS: Burkholder. ABSTAIN: None. ABSENT: None. PUBLISH DATE: Feb. 09, 2024 City of Carlsbad | City Council 02/09/2024 CN 28482

T.S. No.: 2023-01527-CA A.P.N.: 1053412900 Property Address: 503 POTTER STREET, FALLBROOK, CA 92028 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE PURSUANT TO CIVIL CODE § 2923.3(a) and (d), THE SUMMARY OF INFORMATION REFERRED TO BELOW IS NOT ATTACHED TO THE RECORDED COPY OF THIS DOCUMENT BUT ONLY TO THE COPIES PROVIDED TO THE TRUSTOR. NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED 注：本文件包含一个信息摘要 참고사항: 본 첨부 문서에 정보 요약서가 있습니다 NOTA: SE ADJUNTA UN RESUMEN DE LA INFORMACIÓN DE ESTE DOCUMENTO TALA: MAYROONG BUOD NG IMPORMASYON SA DOKUMENTONG ITO NA NAKALAKIP LƯU Ý: KÈM THEO ĐÂY LÀ BẢN TRÌNH BÀY TÓM LƯỢC VỀ THÔNG TIN TRONG TÀI LIỆU NÀY IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 01/03/2006. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. Trustor: JOE F MARTINEZ SR AND LEILA MARTINEZ, HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS Duly Appointed Trustee: Western Progressive, LLC Deed of Trust Recorded 01/13/2006 as Instrument No. 2006-0031238 in book —, page— further modified by that certain Modification Agreement recorded on 9/15/2010, as Instrument Number 2010-0489129, and of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, Date of Sale: 03/20/2024 at 10:30 AM Place of Sale: AT THE ENTRANCE TO THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER BY THE STATUE, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020 Estimated amount of unpaid balance, reasonably estimated costs and other charges: $318,921.90 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE THE TRUSTEE WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, A SAVINGS ASSOCIATION OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE: All right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described as: More fully described in said Deed of Trust. Street Address or other common designation of real property: 503 POTTER STREET, FALLBROOK, CA 92028 A.P.N.: 1053412900 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, under the terms of said Deed of Trust, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $318,921.90. Note: Because the Beneficiary reserves the right to bid less than the total debt owed, it is possible that at the time of the sale the opening bid may be less than the total debt. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary of the Deed of Trust has executed and delivered to the undersigned a written request to commence foreclosure, and the undersigned caused a Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on this property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (866)-960-8299 or visit this Internet Web site https://www.altisource.com/loginpage.aspx using the file number assigned to this case 2023-01527-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE NOTICE TO TENANT: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction, if conducted after January 1, 2021, pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call (866)-960-8299, or visit this internet website https://www.altisource.com/loginpage.aspx, using the file number assigned to this case 2023-01527-CA to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid, by remitting the funds and affidavit described in Section 2924m(c) of the Civil Code, so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. Date: January 30, 2024 Western Progressive, LLC, as Trustee for beneficiary C/o 1500 Palma Drive, Suite 238 Ventura, CA 93003 Sale Information Line: (866) 960-8299 https://www.altisource.com/loginpage.aspx Trustee Sale Assistant WESTERN PROGRESSIVE, LLC MAY BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. 02/09/2024, 02/16/2024, 02/23/2024 CN 28501

BATCH: AFC-4009 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A NOTICE OF DELINQUENT ASSESSMENT DATED SHOWN BELOW UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. NOTICE is hereby given that CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, as the duly appointed Trustee pursuant to Notice of Delinquent Assessment and Claim of Lien executed by GRAND PACIFIC PALISADES OWNERS ASSOCIATION, INC., A CALIFORNIA NONPROFIT MUTUAL BENEFIT CORPORATION Recorded SHOWN BELOW as Instrument No. SHOWN BELOW of Official Records in the Office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California, property owned by SHOWN BELOW. WILL SELL ON 2/29/2024 at 10:00 AM LOCATION: AT THE FRONT ENTRANCE TO CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY 2121 PALOMAR AIRPORT ROAD. CARLSBAD, CA 92011 AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, business in this state, all right, title and interest under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment in the property situated in said County, describing the land on above referred Claim of Lien. TS#, REF#, ICN, UNIT/INTERVAL/WEEK, APN, CURRENT OWNER(S), COL DATED, COL RECORDED, COL BOOK, COL PAGE/INSTRUMENT#, NOD RECORDED, NOD BOOK, NOD PAGE/INSTRUMENT#, ESTIMATED SALES AMOUNT 107567 27437AE 27437AE 274 BIENNIAL EVEN 37 211-022-28-00 JESSELINE M MCCHESNEY A(N) UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 9/27/2023 9/28/2023 2023-0263586 10/31/2023 2023-0299884 $9210.58 107568 29109AE 29109AE 291 BIENNIAL EVEN 09 211-022-28-00 HELEN J BATTLESON TRUSTEE OF THE HELEN J BATTLESON 1989 TRUST ESTABLISHED SEPTEMBER 25 1989 9/27/2023 9/28/2023 2023-0263586 10/31/2023 2023-0299884 $9256.38 107569 19136AE 19136AE 191 BIENNIAL EVEN 36 211-022-28-00 SOYPHETH PHOMPHAKDY AND ALISA PHOMPHAKDY HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 9/27/2023 9/28/2023 2023-0263586 10/31/2023 2023-0299884 $8971.43 107570 19112AE 19112AE 191 BIENNIAL EVEN 12 211-022-28-00 HAYWOOD W PARRISH AND MAE W PARRISH HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 9/27/2023 9/28/2023 2023-0263586 10/31/2023 2023-0299884 $8472.94 107571 28601AE 28601AE 286 BIENNIAL EVEN 01 211-022-28-00 RICHARD D MYERS A SINGLE MAN 9/27/2023 9/28/2023 2023-0263586 10/31/2023 2023-0299884 $8460.01 107572 34818AE 34818AE 348 BIENNIAL EVEN 18 211-022-28-00 TSE WAH YAU A WIDOWER AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 9/27/2023 9/28/2023 2023-0263586 10/31/2023 2023-0299884 $8067.98 107573 29811AE 29811AE 298 BIENNIAL EVEN 11 211-022-28-00 GLORIA S RICE A(N) UNMARRIED WOMAN AND SHARLONNA C MCGAHA A(N) SINGLE WOMAN AS JOINT TENANTS 9/27/2023 9/28/2023 2023-0263586 10/31/2023 2023-0299884 $8448.87 107574 28134CE 28134CE 281 BIENNIAL EVEN 34 211-022-28-00 STEVEN C KNOBLOCK AND TWYLA KNOBLOCK TRUSTEES OF THE KNOBLOCK FAMILY TRUST DATED NOVEMBER 16 2016 9/27/2023 9/28/2023 2023-0263586 10/31/2023 2023-0299884 $9871.62 107575 25528BE 25528BE 255 BIENNIAL EVEN 28 211-022-28-00 MICHAEL P ROHALEY AND MICHELLE M SANDBERG-ROHALEY HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 9/27/2023 9/28/2023 2023-0263586 10/31/2023 2023-0299884 $8149.55 107576 24711BE 24711BE 247 BIENNIAL EVEN 11 211-022-28-00 DAVID A GILBERT AND GAYE L GILBERT HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 9/27/2023 9/28/2023 2023-0263586 10/31/2023 2023-0299884 $8030.17 107577 19625CE 19625CE 196 BIENNIAL EVEN 25 211-022-28-00 DAVID HOLBROOK AND ANGELA P HOLBROOK HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS WITH RIGHT OF SURVIVORSHIP 9/27/2023 9/28/2023 2023-0263586 10/31/2023 2023-0299884 $8949.70 107578 19452BE 19452BE 194 BIENNIAL EVEN 52 211-022-28-00 DANIEL E CLARK AND ROSE T CLARK HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 9/27/2023 9/28/2023 2023-0263586 10/31/2023 2023-0299884 $8473.32 107579 39850AE 39850AE 398 BIENNIAL EVEN 50 211-022-28-00 JONATHAN L HIRSCH AND ROSE M HIRSCH HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 9/27/2023 9/28/2023 2023-0263586 10/31/2023 2023-0299884 $8649.12 107580 17612BE 17612BE 176 BIENNIAL EVEN 12 211-022-28-00 THOMAS J YAMASTA AND TASHA-ANN N YAMASTA HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 9/27/2023 9/28/2023 2023-0263586 10/31/2023 2023-0299884 $7557.82 107581 37208CE 37208CE 372 BIENNIAL EVEN 08 211-022-28-00 SHERRY WILSON A WIDOW AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 9/27/2023 9/28/2023 2023-0263586 10/31/2023 2023-0299884 $8069.43 107582 39922AE 39922AE 399 BIENNIAL EVEN 22 211-022-28-00 ALBERTO GARCIA AND SANDRA GARCIA HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 9/27/2023 9/28/2023 2023-0263586 10/31/2023 2023-0299884 $9251.48 107583 39951AE 39951AE 399 BIENNIAL EVEN 51 211-022-28-00 BRUCE R EVANS AND MARINA N EVANS HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 9/27/2023 9/28/2023 2023-0263586 10/31/2023 2023-0299884 $8200.93 107584 39906AE 39906AE 399 BIENNIAL EVEN 06 211-022-28-00 JON A LARSON AND SALLY J LARSON HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 9/27/2023 9/28/2023 2023-0263586 10/31/2023 2023-0299884 $7897.32 107585 39525BE 39525BE 395 BIENNIAL EVEN 25 211-022-28-00 SCOTT W MANN AND AMY M MANN HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 9/27/2023 9/28/2023 2023-0263586 10/31/2023 2023-0299884 $8086.65 107586 39940AE 39940AE 399 BIENNIAL EVEN 40 211-022-28-00 ANDREW FROHREICH AND SARALYN FROHREICH HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 9/27/2023 9/28/2023 2023-0263586 10/31/2023 2023-0299884 $8831.00 107587 17207CE 17207CE 172 BIENNIAL EVEN 07 211-022-28-00 LAWRENCE G FORBES AN UNMARRIED MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 9/27/2023 9/28/2023 2023-0263586 10/31/2023 2023-0299884 $8235.65 107588 34637BE 34637BE 346 BIENNIAL EVEN 37 211-022-28-00 GUILLERMO J LIZANO AND XIA M LIZANO HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 9/27/2023 9/28/2023 2023-0263586 10/31/2023 2023-0299884 $8695.41 107589 19424BE 19424BE 194 BIENNIAL EVEN 24 211-022-28-00 VICTOR F RENNEY AND IRENE T RENNEY HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 9/27/2023 9/28/2023 2023-0263586 10/31/2023 2023-0299884 $8717.00 107590 29746AE 29746AE 297 BIENNIAL EVEN 46 211-022-28-00 LUIS MARTINEZ A SINGLE MAN AND MONICA RICO DIEZ AN UNMARIED MAN AS JOINT TENANTS 9/27/2023 9/28/2023 2023-0263586 10/31/2023 2023-0299884 $8492.06 107591 29516BE 29516BE 295 BIENNIAL EVEN 16 211-022-28-00 MARILYN M JORGESEN AN UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 9/27/2023 9/28/2023 2023-0263586 10/31/2023 2023-0299884 $8095.88 107592 28213BE 28213BE 282 BIENNIAL EVEN 13 211-022-28-00 STANLEY E PRITCHARD AND JANE L PRITCHARD HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 9/27/2023 9/28/2023 2023-0263586 10/31/2023 2023-0299884 $7831.50 107593 39311CE 39311CE 393 BIENNIAL EVEN 11 211-022-28-00 JOHN JACOB HUNSICKER SR AND ETHEL ARLENE HUNSICKER AS TRUSTEES OF THE JOHN JACOB HUNSICKER SR FAMILY TRUST DATED MAY 31 1995 9/27/2023 9/28/2023 2023-0263586 10/31/2023 2023-0299884 $8000.71 107594 36610BE 36610BE 366 BIENNIAL EVEN 10 211-022-28-00 RAUL GONZALEZ A SINGLE MAN AND MARIA TOLENTINO A SINGLE WOMAN AS JOINT TENANTS 9/27/2023 9/28/2023 2023-0263586 10/31/2023 2023-0299884 $8095.88 107595 27646BE 27646BE 276 BIENNIAL EVEN 46 211-022-28-00 LORNA PEACOCK AN UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 9/27/2023 9/28/2023 2023-0263586 10/31/2023 2023-0299884 $9600.05 107596 38307BE 38307BE 383 BIENNIAL EVEN 07 211-022-28-00 GLENN T PETTIT AND CRYSTAL C PETTIT HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 9/27/2023 9/28/2023 2023-0263586 10/31/2023 2023-0299884 $8310.00 107597 36647BE 36647BE 366 BIENNIAL EVEN 47 211-022-28-00 PAMELA J MCCONNELL A MARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 9/27/2023 9/28/2023 2023-0263586 10/31/2023 2023-0299884 $10144.83 107598 26948AE 26948AE 269 BIENNIAL EVEN 48 211-022-28-00 DAVID D DENENNY AND JACQUELINE R DENENNY HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 9/27/2023 9/28/2023 2023-0263586 10/31/2023 2023-0299884 $8614.43 107599 26113AE 26113AE 261 BIENNIAL EVEN 13 211-022-28-00 JORGE A REYNOSA AND MARCIA P REYNOSA HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 9/27/2023 9/28/2023 2023-0263586 10/31/2023 2023-0299884 $7255.70 107600 19520BE 19520BE 195 BIENNIAL EVEN 20 211-022-28-00 MARYANN J BAUM A SINGLE WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 9/27/2023 9/28/2023 2023-0263586 10/31/2023 2023-0299884 $8493.64 107601 19020BE 19020BE 190 BIENNIAL EVEN 20 211-022-28-00 JACOB A GIPSON AND ELENA V GIPSON HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 9/27/2023 9/28/2023 2023-0263586 10/31/2023 2023-0299884 $8578.58 107602 38246BE 38246BE 382 BIENNIAL EVEN 46 211-022-28-00 STEWART A IMAGAWA AND FRANCE M Q IMAGAWA HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 9/27/2023 9/28/2023 2023-0263586 10/31/2023 2023-0299884 $8269.75 107603 38127CE 38127CE 381 BIENNIAL EVEN 27 211-022-28-00 TERRANCE GRANT AND NICOLE MARIE DESIMONE HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 9/27/2023 9/28/2023 2023-0263586 10/31/2023 2023-0299884 $7934.78 107604 17711AE 17711AE 177 BIENNIAL EVEN 11 211-022-28-00 JOHN MALIUWELUR AND REBECCA L MALIUWELUR HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 9/27/2023 9/28/2023 2023-0263586 10/31/2023 2023-0299884 $8156.28 107605 37012EE 37012EE 370 BIENNIAL EVEN 12 211-022-28-00 DAVID SILVER HILLINGER 9/27/2023 9/28/2023 2023-0263586 10/31/2023 2023-0299884 $8482.74 107606 38033AE 38033AE 380 BIENNIAL EVEN 33 211-022-28-00 DONALD L ANEY AND GERTRUD K ANEY HUSBAND AND WIFE EACH AN UNDIVIDED 1/3 INTEREST AND JOHN T ANEY A WIDOWER AN UNDIVIDED 1/3 INTEREST AS TENANTS IN COMMON 9/27/2023 9/28/2023 2023-0263586 10/31/2023 2023-0299884 $8087.53 107607 19638CE 19638CE 196 BIENNIAL EVEN 38 211-022-28-00 JAMES C WRIGHT II AN UNMARRIED MAN AND LOURNA BARNETT AN UNMARRIED MAN AS JOINT TENANTS 9/27/2023 9/28/2023 2023-0263586 10/31/2023 2023-0299884 $7904.69 107608 35909EE 35909EE 359 BIENNIAL EVEN 09 211-022-28-00 LOUIE R CHAVEZ AND ALLISON L CHAVEZ HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 9/27/2023 9/28/2023 2023-0263586 10/31/2023 2023-0299884 $8605.52 107609 19250AE 19250AE 192 BIENNIAL EVEN 50 211-022-28-00 ROBERT JOSEPH BLANCO AND CORRINE SUZANNE BLANCO TRUSTEES OR SUCCESSOR TRUSTEES OF THE BLANCO FAMILY 2004 TRUST UNDER TRUST AGREEMENT DATED MARCH 11 2004 9/27/2023 9/28/2023 2023-0263586 10/31/2023 2023-0299884 $9214.09 107610 19806AE 19806AE 198 BIENNIAL EVEN 06 211-022-28-00 CHARLIE E MEEK AND NANCY J MEEK HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 9/27/2023 9/28/2023 2023-0263586 10/31/2023 2023-0299884 $9622.93 107612 19306CE 19306CE 193 BIENNIAL EVEN 06 211-022-28-00 EDWIN H JONES SR AND GLORIA A JONES HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 9/27/2023 9/28/2023 2023-0263586 10/31/2023 2023-0299884 $7938.85 107613 26317AE 26317AE 263 BIENNIAL EVEN 17 211-022-28-00 VERN J NELSON AND ANNE RITA NELSON HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 9/27/2023 9/28/2023 2023-0263586 10/31/2023 2023-0299884 $8240.16 107614 19208AE 19208AE 192 BIENNIAL EVEN 08 211-022-28-00 JOSE ROMO AND MARGARITA ROMO HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 9/27/2023 9/28/2023 2023-0263586 10/31/2023 2023-0299884 $9077.22 107615 19433BE 19433BE 194 BIENNIAL EVEN 33 211-022-28-00 STEPHANIE EMERY AN UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 9/27/2023 9/28/2023 2023-0263586 10/31/2023 2023-0299884 $10198.76 107616 36509AE 36509AE 365 BIENNIAL EVEN 09 211-022-28-00 JASON GULLINGSRUD AND STACI D GULLINGSRUD HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 9/27/2023 9/28/2023 2023-0263586 10/31/2023 2023-0299884 $9299.44 107617 16541AE 16541AE 165 BIENNIAL EVEN 41 211-022-28-00 LAWRENCE C SEYMOUR AND HIROMI S SEYMOUR HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 9/27/2023 9/28/2023 2023-0263586 10/31/2023 2023-0299884 $6951.50 107618 26726CE 26726CE 267 BIENNIAL EVEN 26 211-022-28-00 RONALD M ALO JR AND ANA ALO-SEDANO HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 9/27/2023 9/28/2023 2023-0263586 10/31/2023 2023-0299884 $8774.88 107619 18748BE 18748BE 187 BIENNIAL EVEN 48 211-022-28-00 JOEDY R EHRHART AND CYNTHIA A EHRHEART HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 9/27/2023 9/28/2023 2023-0263586 10/31/2023 2023-0299884 $9890.84 107620 35546BE 35546BE 355 BIENNIAL EVEN 46 211-022-28-00 CHARLES A LACROIX AND RITA LACROIX HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 9/27/2023 9/28/2023 2023-0263586 10/31/2023 2023-0299884 $6574.61 107621 38533AE 38533AE 385 BIENNIAL EVEN 33 211-022-28-00 RODOLFO G DOLLETE AND WINONA C DOLLETE HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 9/27/2023 9/28/2023 2023-0263586 10/31/2023 2023-0299884 $9361.14 107622 28105CE 28105CE 281 BIENNIAL EVEN 05 211-022-28-00 DAVID MAUDLIN AND PATRICIA H MAUDLIN HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 9/27/2023 9/28/2023 2023-0263586 10/31/2023 2023-0299884 $9399.75 107623 38243BE 38243BE 382 BIENNIAL EVEN 43 211-022-28-00 NANCY C ROGERS AN UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 9/27/2023 9/28/2023 2023-0263586 10/31/2023 2023-0299884 $8190.58 107624 28443CE 28443CE 284 BIENNIAL EVEN 43 211-022-28-00 RUDY VENEGAS AND DEBORAH VENEGAS HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 9/27/2023 9/28/2023 2023-0263586 10/31/2023 2023-0299884 $7532.92 107625 29024AE 29024AE 290 BIENNIAL EVEN 24 211-022-28-00 OSCAR A HERNANDEZ AND LORENA HERNANDEZ HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 9/27/2023 9/28/2023 2023-0263586 10/31/2023 2023-0299884 $10605.89 107626 28608AE 28608AE 286 BIENNIAL EVEN 08 211-022-28-00 DALE S GEFFREY AND SHIROMI P GEFFREY HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 9/27/2023 9/28/2023 2023-0263586 10/31/2023 2023-0299884 $8450.19 107627 28606AE 28606AE 286 BIENNIAL EVEN 06 211-022-28-00 ROBERT D KNIGHT AND JOANNE M KNIGHT HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 9/27/2023 9/28/2023 2023-0263586 10/31/2023 2023-0299884 $8058.06 107628 28617AE 28617AE 286 BIENNIAL EVEN 17 211-022-28-00 ANDREW DAVIS MILLS AND AMANDA MILLS HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 9/27/2023 9/28/2023 2023-0263586 10/31/2023 2023-0299884 $8163.93 107629 29015AE 29015AE 290 BIENNIAL EVEN 15 211-022-28-00 RAFAEL OCTAVIO CHOZA 9/27/2023 9/28/2023 2023-0263586 10/31/2023 2023-0299884 $9404.22 107630 18102CE 18102CE 181 BIENNIAL EVEN 02 211-022-28-00 MAYA E GRAHAM 9/27/2023 9/28/2023 2023-0263586 10/31/2023 2023-0299884 $7971.19 107631 28216BE 28216BE 282 BIENNIAL EVEN 16 211-022-28-00 LUIS M AGUILAR AND CORINNE E AGUILAR HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 9/27/2023 9/28/2023 2023-0263586 10/31/2023 2023-0299884 $9148.85 107632 27919AE 27919AE 279 BIENNIAL EVEN 19 211-022-28-00 CLAUDIA JUELL ANDERSON AN UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 9/27/2023 9/28/2023 2023-0263586 10/31/2023 2023-0299884 $8326.29 107633 25644AE 25644AE 256 BIENNIAL EVEN 44 211-022-28-00 BENJAMIN H MEZA AND TONI V MEZA HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 9/27/2023 9/28/2023 2023-0263586 10/31/2023 2023-0299884 $9438.17 107634 18609AE 18609AE 186 BIENNIAL EVEN 09 211-022-28-00 EDWARD J BINNS AND ERIKA F BINNS HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 9/27/2023 9/28/2023 2023-0263586 10/31/2023 2023-0299884 $8281.56 107635 25529BE 25529BE 255 BIENNIAL EVEN 29 211-022-28-00 CHERYL DELOIS BROWN AN UNMARRIED MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 9/27/2023 9/28/2023 2023-0263586 10/31/2023 2023-0299884 $9427.83 107636 18507AE 18507AE 185 BIENNIAL EVEN 07 211-022-28-00 LINDA D PICKERING AN UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 9/27/2023 9/28/2023 2023-0263586 10/31/2023 2023-0299884 $8043.87 107637 28439CE 28439CE 284 BIENNIAL EVEN 39 211-022-28-00 EVA RENTERIA TRUSTEE OF THE EVA RENTERIA TRUST DATED JULY 21 2002 9/27/2023 9/28/2023 2023-0263586 10/31/2023 2023-0299884 $7840.60 107638 18412CE 18412CE 184 BIENNIAL EVEN 12 211-022-28-00 KIM-YUEN PHAN A SINGLE WOMAN A 25% INTEREST AND GIANG T PHAN A SINGLE MAN A 25% INTEREST AND LY T TRAN AN UNMARRIED WOMAN A 25% INTEREST AND DAI T PHAN AND UNMARRIED MAN A 25% INTEREST ALL AS TENANTS IN COMMON 9/27/2023 9/28/2023 2023-0263586 10/31/2023 2023-0299884 $9112.34 The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 5805 ARMADA DRIVE, CARLSBAD, CA, 92009 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum due under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment, with interest thereon, as provided in said notice, advances, if any, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee. Estimated amount with accrued interest and additional advances, if any, is SHOWN ABOVE and may increase this figure prior to sale. The claimant under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to sell, in accordance with the provision to the Covenants, Conditions and Restrictions. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell which recorded on SHOWN ABOVE as Book SHOWN ABOVE as Instrument No. SHOWN ABOVE in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call the phone number shown below in bold, using the Reference number assigned to this case on SHOWN ABOVE. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied regarding title, possession or encumbrances, to satisfy the indebtedness secured by said Notice, advances thereunder, with interest as provided therein, and the unpaid assessments secured by said Notice with interest thereon as provided in said Covenants, Conditions and Restrictions, fees, charges and expenses of the trustee and the trusts created by said Notice of Assessment and Claim of Lien. IN ORDER TO PAY YOUR ACCOUNT CURRENT, PLEASE CONTACT ADVANCED FINANCIAL COMPANY AT (800) 234-6222 EXT 189 Date: 1/31/2024 CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, As Trustee, 2121 Palomar Airport Road, Suite 330, Carlsbad , CA 92011 Phone no. (858) 207-0646 By LORI R. FLEMINGS, as Authorized Signor. 02/09/2024, 02/16/2024, 02/23/2024 CN 28486

BATCH: AFC-4008 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A NOTICE OF DELINQUENT ASSESSMENT DATED SHOWN BELOW UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. NOTICE is hereby given that CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, as the duly appointed Trustee pursuant to Notice of Delinquent Assessment and Claim of Lien executed by GRAND PACIFIC PALISADES OWNERS ASSOCIATION, INC., A CALIFORNIA NONPROFIT MUTUAL BENEFIT CORPORATION Recorded SHOWN BELOW as Instrument No. SHOWN BELOW of Official Records in the Office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California, property owned by SHOWN BELOW. WILL SELL ON 2/29/2024 at 10:00 AM LOCATION: AT THE FRONT ENTRANCE TO CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY2121 PALOMAR AIRPORT ROAD.CARLSBAD, CA 92011 AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, business in this state, all right, title and interest under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment in the property situated in said County, describing the land on above referred Claim of Lien. TS#, REF#, ICN, UNIT/INTERVAL/WEEK, APN, CURRENT OWNER(S), COL DATED, COL RECORDED, COL BOOK, COL PAGE/INSTRUMENT#, NOD RECORDED, NOD BOOK, NOD PAGE/INSTRUMENT#, ESTIMATED SALES AMOUNT 107495 17247CO 17247CO 172 BIENNIAL ODD 47 211-022-28-00 DENNIS MC CARGAR AND SOLANGE MCCARGAR HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 9/27/2023 9/28/2023 2023-0263589 10/31/2023 2023-0299851 $9059.92 107496 36741CO 36741CO 367 BIENNIAL ODD 41 211-022-28-00 FRED S. GREENWOOD AND VERA KIELSKY-GREENWOOD AS TRUSTEES OF THE GREENWOOD-KIELSKY LIVING TRUST DATED JUNE 9 1994 9/27/2023 9/28/2023 2023-0263589 10/31/2023 2023-0299851 $7981.02 107497 29649CO 29649CO 296 BIENNIAL ODD 49 211-022-28-00 PAWAN SETHI AND MEENU SETHI HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 9/27/2023 9/28/2023 2023-0263589 10/31/2023 2023-0299851 $8169.04 107498 18101CO 18101CO 181 BIENNIAL ODD 01 211-022-28-00 OSCAR D. TYLER AND LISA L. TYLER HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 9/27/2023 9/28/2023 2023-0263589 10/31/2023 2023-0299851 $8226.41 107499 29552BO 29552BO 295 BIENNIAL ODD 52 211-022-28-00 VICTOR F. RENNEY AND IRENE T. RENNEY HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 9/27/2023 9/28/2023 2023-0263589 10/31/2023 2023-0299851 $8717.00 107500 18649AO 18649AO 186 BIENNIAL ODD 49 211-022-28-00 HAROLD O. PERRY AND TANYA M. PERRY HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 9/27/2023 9/28/2023 2023-0263589 10/31/2023 2023-0299851 $9582.67 107501 19429BO 19429BO 194 BIENNIAL ODD 29 211-022-28-00 LUIS ISLAS AND ELBA M. PARADA LUDERS HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 9/27/2023 9/28/2023 2023-0263589 10/31/2023 2023-0299851 $8059.58 107502 14513AO 14513AO 145 BIENNIAL ODD 13 211-022-28-00 LEONARD W. GLOVER AND MARIA L. GLOVER HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 9/27/2023 9/28/2023 2023-0263589 10/31/2023 2023-0299851 $9301.36 107503 28116CO 28116CO 281 BIENNIAL ODD 16 211-022-28-00 LOUIS C. CORTEZ AND GABRIELLA V. CORTEZ HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 9/27/2023 9/28/2023 2023-0263589 10/31/2023 2023-0299851 $9386.91 107504 39717AO 39717AO 397 BIENNIAL ODD 17 211-022-28-00 JEFFREY WRIGHT AND PRISCILLA WRIGHT HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 9/27/2023 9/28/2023 2023-0263589 10/31/2023 2023-0299851 $9087.67 107505 29823AO 29823AO 298 BIENNIAL ODD 23 211-022-28-00 PAULINE LOPEZ A SINGLE WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 9/27/2023 9/28/2023 2023-0263589 10/31/2023 2023-0299851 $8274.28 107506 19204AO 19204AO 192 BIENNIAL ODD 04 211-022-28-00 ALBERT A. RAMOS AND BETTY GINA MAES HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 9/27/2023 9/28/2023 2023-0263589 10/31/2023 2023-0299851 $8488.51 107507 17201CO 17201CO 172 BIENNIAL ODD 01 211-022-28-00 JORGE A. VELEZ AND SANTA MARTINEZ HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 9/27/2023 9/28/2023 2023-0263589 10/31/2023 2023-0299851 $9427.83 107508 18609AO 18609AO 186 BIENNIAL ODD 09 211-022-28-00 CRAIG A JOHNSON AND VERONICA M. JOHNSON HUSBAND AND WOFE AS JOINT TENANTS 9/27/2023 9/28/2023 2023-0263589 10/31/2023 2023-0299851 $7229.84 107509 19320CO 19320CO 193 BIENNIAL ODD 20 211-022-28-00 LISA A. GOFF AN UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 9/27/2023 9/28/2023 2023-0263589 10/31/2023 2023-0299851 $9508.42 107510 38112CO 38112CO 381 BIENNIAL ODD 12 211-022-28-00 LABOUVIER STEVENSON AND IRENE STEVENSON HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 9/27/2023 9/28/2023 2023-0263589 10/31/2023 2023-0299851 $9290.66 107511 19610CO 19610CO 196 BIENNIAL ODD 10 211-022-28-00 RAUL FLORES AND PATRICIA GUTIERREZ HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 9/27/2023 9/28/2023 2023-0263589 10/31/2023 2023-0299851 $7981.02 107512 19241AO 19241AO 192 BIENNIAL ODD 41 211-022-28-00 JOHN D. BACA AND CARMEN T. BACA HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 9/27/2023 9/28/2023 2023-0263589 10/31/2023 2023-0299851 $6766.68 107513 26936AO 26936AO 269 BIENNIAL ODD 36 211-022-28-00 ERNEST M. TASSONI TRUSTEE OF THE THIRD AMENDMENT A(AND RESTAEMENT) OF ERNEST M. TASSONI TRUST DATED MAY 1 2000 9/27/2023 9/28/2023 2023-0263589 10/31/2023 2023-0299851 $8272.19 107514 27009EO 27009EO 270 BIENNIAL ODD 09 211-022-28-00 ISRAEL CARREON AND EDITH CARREON HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 9/27/2023 9/28/2023 2023-0263589 10/31/2023 2023-0299851 $9828.55 107515 26618BO 26618BO 266 BIENNIAL ODD 18 211-022-28-00 BRUCE A. CUMMINGS AND MARY F. CUMMINGS HUBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 9/27/2023 9/28/2023 2023-0263589 10/31/2023 2023-0299851 $8000.71 107516 16508AO 16508AO 165 BIENNIAL ODD 08 211-022-28-00 JON D. KIZZIA AND CARMEN P. KIZZIA HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 9/27/2023 9/28/2023 2023-0263589 10/31/2023 2023-0299851 $8932.94 107517 16617BO 16617BO 166 BIENNIAL ODD 17 211-022-28-00 RONALD H. DEL ROSARIO AND MARY JANE DEL ROSARIO HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 9/27/2023 9/28/2023 2023-0263589 10/31/2023 2023-0299851 $9403.73 107518 28327BO 28327BO 283 BIENNIAL ODD 27 211-022-28-00 KIMBERLY E. WALBAUM AN UNMARRIED WOMAN AND WINSTON PURKISS AN UNMARRIED MAN AS JOINT TENANTS 9/27/2023 9/28/2023 2023-0263589 10/31/2023 2023-0299851 $8491.48 107519 38319BO 38319BO 383 BIENNIAL ODD 19 211-022-28-00 MICHAEL DUANE WEIR AND SUZANNE EVELYN WEIR TRUSTEES OF THE WEIR FAMILY TRUST DATED DECEMBER 1 1998 9/27/2023 9/28/2023 2023-0263589 10/31/2023 2023-0299851 $9831.25 107520 16714CO 16714CO 167 BIENNIAL ODD 14 211-022-28-00 GARY PRETTYMAN AND TERESA A. PRETTYMAN HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 9/27/2023 9/28/2023 2023-0263589 10/31/2023 2023-0299851 $8095.88 107521 28606AO 28606AO 286 BIENNIAL ODD 06 211-022-28-00 DAVID S. EVANS AND CHERIE EVANS HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 9/27/2023 9/28/2023 2023-0263589 10/31/2023 2023-0299851 $9400.77 107522 28719AO 28719AO 287 BIENNIAL ODD 19 211-022-28-00 JOSEPH N. MANAS AND ALYS E. MANAS HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 9/27/2023 9/28/2023 2023-0263589 10/31/2023 2023-0299851 $9894.63 107523 38432CO 38432CO 384 BIENNIAL ODD 32 211-022-28-00 JOSEPH D. MATSUSHITA AD JIN FANG LIU HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 9/27/2023 9/28/2023 2023-0263589 10/31/2023 2023-0299851 $9413.17 107524 25451CO 25451CO 254 BIENNIAL ODD 51 211-022-28-00 STEVEN WILSON AN UNMARRIED MAN AND SANDRA J. COLLINS AN UNMARRIED WOMAN BOTH AS JOINT TENANTS 9/27/2023 9/28/2023 2023-0263589 10/31/2023 2023-0299851 $8309.03 107525 35417CO 35417CO 354 BIENNIAL ODD 17 211-022-28-00 THOMAS ANTHONY ROVERA AND MARIA EDNA RIVERA HUSBAND AND WIFE (MARRIED) AS JOINT TENANTS 9/27/2023 9/28/2023 2023-0263589 10/31/2023 2023-0299851 $8062.62 107527 15909AO 15909AO 159 BIENNIAL ODD 09 211-022-28-00 RODY C. OCOMA AND DINA P. OCOMA HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 9/27/2023 9/28/2023 2023-0263589 10/31/2023 2023-0299851 $10218.63 107528 28115CO 28115CO 281 BIENNIAL ODD 15 211-022-28-00 DAVID G. DUGGER AND ELIZABETH B. DUGGER HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 9/27/2023 9/28/2023 2023-0263589 10/31/2023 2023-0299851 $9015.96 107529 28114CO 28114CO 281 BIENNIAL ODD 14 211-022-28-00 J. TREMBLAY AND JANET M. TREMBLAY HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 9/27/2023 9/28/2023 2023-0263589 10/31/2023 2023-0299851 $8077.41 107530 15911AO 15911AO 159 BIENNIAL ODD 11 211-022-28-00 VIVIAN GAL A SINGLE WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 9/27/2023 9/28/2023 2023-0263589 10/31/2023 2023-0299851 $9953.63 107531 38017AO 38017AO 380 BIENNIAL ODD 17 211-022-28-00 BO EDWARDS AND VERA ARLENE MACON-EDWARDS HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 9/27/2023 9/28/2023 2023-0263589 10/31/2023 2023-0299851 $8264.78 107532 18347BO 18347BO 183 BIENNIAL ODD 47 211-022-28-00 ANGELES D. RENDON AN UNMARRIED MAN AND CAMERINA H. RAMIREZ A SINGLE WOMAN AS JOINT TENANTS 9/27/2023 9/28/2023 2023-0263589 10/31/2023 2023-0299851 $7957.37 107533 37911AO 37911AO 379 BIENNIAL ODD 11 211-022-28-00 JOHN ACOSTA AN UNMARRIED MAN AND STARLA K. NABERMAN AN UNMARRIED WOMAN AS JOINT TENANTS 9/27/2023 9/28/2023 2023-0263589 10/31/2023 2023-0299851 $8274.28 107534 35521BO 35521BO 355 BIENNIAL ODD 21 211-022-28-00 DENISE A. CLARK AN UNMARRIED WOMAN AND JOY D. CLARK AN UNMARRIED WOMAN BOTH AS JOINT TENANTS 9/27/2023 9/28/2023 2023-0263589 10/31/2023 2023-0299851 $8373.67 107535 28220BO 28220BO 282 BIENNIAL ODD 20 211-022-28-00 ABEL JAUREGUI AND MARIA M. JAUREGUI HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 9/27/2023 9/28/2023 2023-0263589 10/31/2023 2023-0299851 $8941.52 107536 27839AO 27839AO 278 BIENNIAL ODD 39 211-022-28-00 PAUL NEEDELMAN AND AMY KRAUSE HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 9/27/2023 9/28/2023 2023-0263589 10/31/2023 2023-0299851 $9172.08 107537 17905AO 17905AO 179 BIENNIAL ODD 05 211-022-28-00 RONN GAINES AND LAUREN WELLS HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 9/27/2023 9/28/2023 2023-0263589 10/31/2023 2023-0299851 $9201.63 107538 18642AO 18642AO 186 BIENNIAL ODD 42 211-022-28-00 DANIEL BANUELOS AND ERMALINDA BANUELOS HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 9/27/2023 9/28/2023 2023-0263589 10/31/2023 2023-0299851 $8326.97 107539 27942AO 27942AO 279 BIENNIAL ODD 42 211-022-28-00 DAVID M. KEPLER AND DEANNA L. KEPLER HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 9/27/2023 9/28/2023 2023-0263589 10/31/2023 2023-0299851 $8126.78 107540 15428CO 15428CO 154 BIENNIAL ODD 28 211-022-28-00 THOMAS J. SHAMY AND BERNADETTE D. SHAMY HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 9/27/2023 9/28/2023 2023-0263589 10/31/2023 2023-0299851 $8272.46 107541 36045AO 36045AO 360 BIENNIAL ODD 45 211-022-28-00 CHRISTOPHER JAMES DUNCAN AND ANDREA LEE DUNCAN HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 9/27/2023 9/28/2023 2023-0263589 10/31/2023 2023-0299851 $8344.66 107542 15718AO 15718AO 157 BIENNIAL ODD 18 211-022-28-00 JAROLD A. MILLER AND NANCY C. MILLER HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 9/27/2023 9/28/2023 2023-0263589 10/31/2023 2023-0299851 $8293.19 107543 17837AO 17837AO 178 BIENNIAL ODD 37 211-022-28-00 FERNANDO O. ENCARNACION AND MIRIAM P. ENCARNACION HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 9/27/2023 9/28/2023 2023-0263589 10/31/2023 2023-0299851 $9677.87 107544 18422CO 18422CO 184 BIENNIAL ODD 22 211-022-28-00 NILES W. JOHANSON AND P. TOULA JOHANSON TRUSTEES U.D.T. DATED MARCH 16 1990 THE NILES W. AND P. TOULA JOHANSON TRUST 9/27/2023 9/28/2023 2023-0263589 10/31/2023 2023-0299851 $9098.98 107545 28410CO 28410CO 284 BIENNIAL ODD 10 211-022-28-00 KAREN M. LOPEZ AN UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 9/27/2023 9/28/2023 2023-0263589 10/31/2023 2023-0299851 $9558.34 107546 19132AE 19132AE 191 BIENNIAL EVEN 32 211-022-28-00 ETHAN A. JORDAN-SEAVEY A SINGLE MAN 9/27/2023 9/28/2023 2023-0263589 10/31/2023 2023-0299851 $9819.86 107547 26848AE 26848AE 268 BIENNIAL EVEN 48 211-022-28-00 SHAANNA TASIA SUMPTER A SINGLE WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 9/27/2023 9/28/2023 2023-0263589 10/31/2023 2023-0299851 $10492.94 107548 16402AE 16402AE 164 BIENNIAL EVEN 02 211-022-28-00 RON GLANTZ AND APRIL GLANTZ HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 9/27/2023 9/28/2023 2023-0263589 10/31/2023 2023-0299851 $8308.27 107549 38845AE 38845AE 388 BIENNIAL EVEN 45 211-022-28-00 FABIAN TABORDA A SINGLE MAN AS HIS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 9/27/2023 9/28/2023 2023-0263589 10/31/2023 2023-0299851 $8300.50 107550 27405AE 27405AE 274 BIENNIAL EVEN 05 211-022-28-00 ARTURO CISNEROS A SINGLE MAN 9/27/2023 9/28/2023 2023-0263589 10/31/2023 2023-0299851 $8500.56 107551 37934AE 37934AE 379 BIENNIAL EVEN 34 211-022-28-00 HUMAIR SABIR AND ANAM KHALID HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 9/27/2023 9/28/2023 2023-0263589 10/31/2023 2023-0299851 $9683.07 107552 18305BE 18305BE 183 BIENNIAL EVEN 05 211-022-28-00 TRILOGY ECOMMERCE SERVICES LLC AN ARIZONA LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY 9/27/2023 9/28/2023 2023-0263589 10/31/2023 2023-0299851 $8068.13 107553 25610AE 25610AE 256 BIENNIAL EVEN 10 211-022-28-00 BMA SERVICES LLC A WASHINGTON LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY 9/27/2023 9/28/2023 2023-0263589 10/31/2023 2023-0299851 $8210.21 107554 28345BE 28345BE 283 BIENNIAL EVEN 45 211-022-28-00 JAMES R. MAYER AND DEANNA W. MAYER HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 9/27/2023 9/28/2023 2023-0263589 10/31/2023 2023-0299851 $8461.47 107555 27844AE 27844AE 278 BIENNIAL EVEN 44 211-022-28-00 BMA SERVICES LLC A WASHINGTON LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY 9/27/2023 9/28/2023 2023-0263589 10/31/2023 2023-0299851 $8605.27 107556 28032AE 28032AE 280 BIENNIAL EVEN 32 211-022-28-00 MELISSA BENNETT A SINGLE WOMAN 9/27/2023 9/28/2023 2023-0263589 10/31/2023 2023-0299851 $7954.10 107557 34623BE 34623BE 346 BIENNIAL EVEN 23 211-022-28-00 DAVID GOUSO A SINGLE MAN 9/27/2023 9/28/2023 2023-0263589 10/31/2023 2023-0299851 $8168.51 107558 15626AE 15626AE 156 BIENNIAL EVEN 26 211-022-28-00 BEVERLY GENE KENT A(N) WIDOWED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 9/27/2023 9/28/2023 2023-0263589 10/31/2023 2023-0299851 $8818.38 107559 29849AE 29849AE 298 BIENNIAL EVEN 49 211-022-28-00 IN HONOR OF OUR TROOPS FOUNDATION 9/27/2023 9/28/2023 2023-0263589 10/31/2023 2023-0299851 $8499.32 107560 39317CE 39317CE 393 BIENNIAL EVEN 17 211-022-28-00 TIMOTHY R. FLORES AND SUSAN D. FLORES HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS WITH RIGHT OF SURVIVORSHIP 9/27/2023 9/28/2023 2023-0263589 10/31/2023 2023-0299851 $9185.03 107561 36025AE 36025AE 360 BIENNIAL EVEN 25 211-022-28-00 ROGER L. SCHWARTZ AND MAUREEN . SCHWARTZ HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 9/27/2023 9/28/2023 2023-0263589 10/31/2023 2023-0299851 $10064.99 107562 16009AE 16009AE 160 BIENNIAL EVEN 09 211-022-28-00 ROBERT L. LAMBERT AND JULIE A. LAMBERT HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 9/27/2023 9/28/2023 2023-0263589 10/31/2023 2023-0299851 $8529.05 107563 18402CE 18402CE 184 BIENNIAL EVEN 02 211-022-28-00 JAMES K. DEMETER AND DIANE H. DEMETER HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 9/27/2023 9/28/2023 2023-0263589 10/31/2023 2023-0299851 $8540.52 107564 15403CE 15403CE 154 BIENNIAL EVEN 03 211-022-28-00 JORGE LUIS LUNA AND DIONNE LUNA HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS WITH RIGHT OF SURVIVORSHIP 9/27/2023 9/28/2023 2023-0263589 10/31/2023 2023-0299851 $8079.62 107566 35210AE 35210AE 352 BIENNIAL EVEN 10 211-022-28-00 JENNIFER LYNN ROBERTS AN UNMARRIED WOMAN AS HER SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 9/27/2023 9/28/2023 2023-0263589 10/31/2023 2023-0299851 $9144.44 The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 5805 ARMADA DRIVE, CARLSBAD, CA, 92009 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum due under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment, with interest thereon, as provided in said notice, advances, if any, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee. Estimated amount with accrued interest and additional advances, if any, is SHOWN ABOVE and may increase this figure prior to sale. The claimant under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to sell, in accordance with the provision to the Covenants, Conditions and Restrictions. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell which recorded on SHOWN ABOVE as Book SHOWN ABOVE as Instrument No. SHOWN ABOVE in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call the phone number shown below in bold, using the Reference number assigned to this case on SHOWN ABOVE. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied regarding title, possession or encumbrances, to satisfy the indebtedness secured by said Notice, advances thereunder, with interest as provided therein, and the unpaid assessments secured by said Notice with interest thereon as provided in said Covenants, Conditions and Restrictions, fees, charges and expenses of the trustee and the trusts created by said Notice of Assessment and Claim of Lien. IN ORDER TO PAY YOUR ACCOUNT CURRENT, PLEASE CONTACT ADVANCED FINANCIAL COMPANY AT (800) 234-6222 EXT 189 Date: 1/31/2024 CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, As Trustee, 2121 Palomar Airport Road, Suite 330, Carlsbad , CA 92011 Phone no. (858) 207-0646 By LORI R. FLEMINGS, as Authorized Signor. 02/09/2024, 02/16/2024, 02/23/2024 CN 28485

BATCH: AFC-4007 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A NOTICE OF DELINQUENT ASSESSMENT DATED SHOWN BELOW UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. NOTICE is hereby given that CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, as the duly appointed Trustee pursuant to Notice of Delinquent Assessment and Claim of Lien executed by GRAND PACIFIC PALISADES OWNERS ASSOCIATION, INC., A CALIFORNIA NONPROFIT MUTUAL BENEFIT CORPORATION Recorded SHOWN BELOW as Instrument No. SHOWN BELOW of Official Records in the Office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California, property owned by SHOWN BELOW. WILL SELL ON 2/29/2024 at 10:00 AM LOCATION: AT THE FRONT ENTRANCE TO CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY 2121 PALOMAR AIRPORT ROAD. CARLSBAD, CA 92011 AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, business in this state, all right, title and interest under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment in the property situated in said County, describing the land on above referred Claim of Lien. TS#, REF#, ICN, UNIT/INTERVAL/WEEK, APN, CURRENT OWNER(S), COL DATED, COL RECORDED, COL BOOK, COL PAGE/INSTRUMENT#, NOD RECORDED, NOD BOOK, NOD PAGE/INSTRUMENT#, ESTIMATED SALES AMOUNT 107423 19813AZ 19813AZ 198 ANNUAL 13 211-022-28-00 ANN CHRISTINA MALIK AKA ANA CHRISTINA MALIK ANA CRISTINA MALIK A SINGLE WOMAN 9/27/2023 9/28/2023 2023-0263576 10/31/2023 2023-0299879 $11789.81 107424 19704AZ 19704AZ 197 ANNUAL 04 211-022-28-00 ANN CHRISTINA MALIK A SINGLE WOMAN 9/27/2023 9/28/2023 2023-0263576 10/31/2023 2023-0299879 $12167.60 107425 29720AZ 29720AZ 297 ANNUAL 20 211-022-28-00 MICHAEL GUIDRY AND LISA GUIDRY HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS BY THE ENTIRETIES 9/27/2023 9/28/2023 2023-0263576 10/31/2023 2023-0299879 $9685.91 107426 27215CZ 27215CZ 272 ANNUAL 15 211-022-28-00 STANLEY S BLASKE AND MARCELLA H BLASKE AS TRUSTEES OF THE STANLEY S AND MARCELLA H BLASKE FAMILY TRUST DATED DECEMBER 1 2011 9/27/2023 9/28/2023 2023-0263576 10/31/2023 2023-0299879 $11050.36 107427 35406CZ 35406CZ 354 ANNUAL 06 211-022-28-00 POLICARPO T SABADO AND DELMA LUZ D SABADO HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 9/27/2023 9/28/2023 2023-0263576 10/31/2023 2023-0299879 $9850.21 107428 15747AZ 15747AZ 157 ANNUAL 47 211-022-28-00 RANDY C SIDWELL AND JULIA B SIDWELL HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 9/27/2023 9/28/2023 2023-0263576 10/31/2023 2023-0299879 $9592.40 107429 34920AZ 34920AZ 349 ANNUAL 20 211-022-28-00 SCOTT G MARTINEZ AND JEANNEAN B MARTINEZ HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 9/27/2023 9/28/2023 2023-0263576 10/31/2023 2023-0299879 $10058.21 107430 27105AZ 27105AZ 271 ANNUAL 05 211-022-28-00 RICHARD E MELLENGER AND SUZANNE P MELLENGER HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 9/27/2023 9/28/2023 2023-0263576 10/31/2023 2023-0299879 $12003.95 107431 39636CZ 39636CZ 396 ANNUAL 36 211-022-28-00 CHAD J SCHIEFERLE AND HEATHER A SCHIEFERLE HUSBAND AND WIFE AS COMMUNITY PROPERTY WITH RIGHTS OF SURVIVORSHIP 9/27/2023 9/28/2023 2023-0263576 10/31/2023 2023-0299879 $11810.75 107432 29603CZ 29603CZ 296 ANNUAL 03 211-022-28-00 SALVADOR ANGELES AND GUADALUPE B ANGELES HUSBAND AND WIFE AND PATRICIA ANGELES BARRAGAN A SINGLE WOMAN AS JOINT TENANTS 9/27/2023 9/28/2023 2023-0263576 10/31/2023 2023-0299879 $11618.87 107433 37720P2Z 37720P2Z 377 ANNUAL 0P 211-022-28-00 DENNIS M STILES AND KATHLEEN A STILES HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 9/27/2023 9/28/2023 2023-0263576 10/31/2023 2023-0299879 $10628.80 107434 36243EZ 36243EZ 362 ANNUAL 43 211-022-28-00 JOHN MAXWELL A SINGLE MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 9/27/2023 9/28/2023 2023-0263576 10/31/2023 2023-0299879 $12882.93 107435 29314CZ 29314CZ 293 ANNUAL 14 211-022-28-00 LYNDA G MULLINS A SINGLE WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 9/27/2023 9/28/2023 2023-0263576 10/31/2023 2023-0299879 $6817.26 107436 17145AZ 17145AZ 171 ANNUAL 45 211-022-28-00 RODNEY J LOUNDS AND ELLEN C LOUNDS HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 9/27/2023 9/28/2023 2023-0263576 10/31/2023 2023-0299879 $12105.44 107437 16351AZ 16351AZ 163 ANNUAL 51 211-022-28-00 ROBERT W MYERS AND CAROL A PRESLEY-MYERS AS TRUSTEES OF THE ROBERT W MYERS AND CAROL A PRESLEY-MYERS 2014 REVOCABLE TRUST INITIALLY CREATED SEPTEMBER 5 2014 9/27/2023 9/28/2023 2023-0263576 10/31/2023 2023-0299879 $12129.46 107438 26835AZ 26835AZ 268 ANNUAL 35 211-022-28-00 CHRISTOPHER GIAQUINTA AND MICHELLE GIAQUINTA 9/27/2023 9/28/2023 2023-0263576 10/31/2023 2023-0299879 $12079.21 107439 36408AZ 36408AZ 364 ANNUAL 08 211-022-28-00 EMANUEL A BONNICI AND CYNTHIA A BONNICI HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 9/27/2023 9/28/2023 2023-0263576 10/31/2023 2023-0299879 $12105.44 107440 16824AZ 16824AZ 168 ANNUAL 24 211-022-28-00 MARCY A SAVALA TRUSTEE OF THE M A SAVALA FAMILY TRUST DATED FEBRUARY 23 2000 9/27/2023 9/28/2023 2023-0263576 10/31/2023 2023-0299879 $12015.79 107441 18546AZ 18546AZ 185 ANNUAL 46 211-022-28-00 THERESA PARENT AN UNMARRIED WOMAN AND ANDREA A MUNOZ A SINGLE WOMAN ALL AS JOINT TENANTS 9/27/2023 9/28/2023 2023-0263576 10/31/2023 2023-0299879 $7912.58 107442 26121AZ 26121AZ 261 ANNUAL 21 211-022-28-00 WILFREDO DECASTRO JOCSON AND TERESITA CAMELLO JOCSON CO-TRUSTEES OR THEIR SUCCESSORS IN TRUST UNDER THE JOCSON FAMILY TRUST DATED DECEMBER 16 1996 AND ANY AMENDMENTS THERETO 9/27/2023 9/28/2023 2023-0263576 10/31/2023 2023-0299879 $11910.72 107443 29932AO 29932AO 299 BIENNIAL ODD 32 211-022-28-00 ETHAN A JORDAN-SEAVEY A SINGLE MAN 9/27/2023 9/28/2023 2023-0263576 10/31/2023 2023-0299879 $9301.36 107444 34846AO 34846AO 348 BIENNIAL ODD 46 211-022-28-00 LISA MARIE MCGIVERN AND JEROME J MCGIVERN WIFE AND HUSBAND AS JOINT TENANTS 9/27/2023 9/28/2023 2023-0263576 10/31/2023 2023-0299879 $8352.13 107445 16530AO 16530AO 165 BIENNIAL ODD 30 211-022-28-00 DEL RIO INVESTMENTS L.P. AN ARIZONA LIMITED LIABILITY PARTNERSHIP 9/27/2023 9/28/2023 2023-0263576 10/31/2023 2023-0299879 $8432.37 107446 39303CO 39303CO 393 BIENNIAL ODD 03 211-022-28-00 JACLYN MICHELLE LANE A SINGLE PERSON 9/27/2023 9/28/2023 2023-0263576 10/31/2023 2023-0299879 $8263.23 107447 16629BO 16629BO 166 BIENNIAL ODD 29 211-022-28-00 PROPERTY ACQUISITION TRUST 2020 LLC A DELAWARE LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY 9/27/2023 9/28/2023 2023-0263576 10/31/2023 2023-0299879 $8708.64 107448 35536BO 35536BO 355 BIENNIAL ODD 36 211-022-28-00 DEL RIO INVESTMENTS L.P. AN ARIZONA LIMITED LIABILITY PARTNERSHIP 9/27/2023 9/28/2023 2023-0263576 10/31/2023 2023-0299879 $8259.80 107449 18219BO 18219BO 182 BIENNIAL ODD 19 211-022-28-00 ALLEN BERNARD CURTIS A SINGLE MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 9/27/2023 9/28/2023 2023-0263576 10/31/2023 2023-0299879 $7979.34 107450 26609BO 26609BO 266 BIENNIAL ODD 09 211-022-28-00 PHYLLIS BIBBY A MARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 9/27/2023 9/28/2023 2023-0263576 10/31/2023 2023-0299879 $8197.76 107451 38401CO 38401CO 384 BIENNIAL ODD 01 211-022-28-00 BMA SERVICES LLC A WASHINGTON LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY 9/27/2023 9/28/2023 2023-0263576 10/31/2023 2023-0299879 $7838.43 107452 19844AO 19844AO 198 BIENNIAL ODD 44 211-022-28-00 CHARLIE ESTANISLAO COMPUESTO AND ROSEL RAYNERA COMPUESTO HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS WITH RIGHT OF SURVIVORSHIP 9/27/2023 9/28/2023 2023-0263576 10/31/2023 2023-0299879 $8435.72 107453 38632AO 38632AO 386 BIENNIAL ODD 32 211-022-28-00 MELISSA BENNETT A SINGLE WOMAN 9/27/2023 9/28/2023 2023-0263576 10/31/2023 2023-0299879 $7954.10 107454 29009AO 29009AO 290 BIENNIAL ODD 09 211-022-28-00 KEVIN JACOBS EDWARD JACOBS MELISSA PROFFITT AND ROBERT CRABTREE JTWROS 9/27/2023 9/28/2023 2023-0263576 10/31/2023 2023-0299879 $10144.17 107455 19452BO 19452BO 194 BIENNIAL ODD 52 211-022-28-00 CRAIG ARTHUR PATINSKY A SINGLE MAN 9/27/2023 9/28/2023 2023-0263576 10/31/2023 2023-0299879 $8411.92 107456 18123CO 18123CO 181 BIENNIAL ODD 23 211-022-28-00 NICHOLAS R KANIG A(N) MARRIED MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 9/27/2023 9/28/2023 2023-0263576 10/31/2023 2023-0299879 $9577.53 107457 38202BO 38202BO 382 BIENNIAL ODD 02 211-022-28-00 TERRY LUCIO ANGELES A MARRIED MAN AS HIS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 9/27/2023 9/28/2023 2023-0263576 10/31/2023 2023-0299879 $8745.62 107458 26311AO 26311AO 263 BIENNIAL ODD 11 211-022-28-00 KEVIN LEON JACOBS A SINGLE MAN EVERETT ED JACOBS A MARRIED MAN MELISSA ANN PROFFITT A SINGLE WOMAN AND ROBERT KEITH CRABTREE A MARRIED MAN JOINT TENANTS WITH RIGHTS OF SURVIVORSHIP 9/27/2023 9/28/2023 2023-0263576 10/31/2023 2023-0299879 $10342.92 107459 15530BO 15530BO 155 BIENNIAL ODD 30 211-022-28-00 ALAN J BRIERLEY AND PATARANAN BRIERLEY HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 9/27/2023 9/28/2023 2023-0263576 10/31/2023 2023-0299879 $8615.46 107460 36941AO 36941AO 369 BIENNIAL ODD 41 211-022-28-00 CHRISTOPHER JAMES FALLO AND COLLEEN GALLAGHER FALLO HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS WITH RIGHT OF SURVIVORSHIP 9/27/2023 9/28/2023 2023-0263576 10/31/2023 2023-0299879 $10030.28 107462 17820AO 17820AO 178 BIENNIAL ODD 20 211-022-28-00 DALE W PHELPS AND COURTNEY N PHELPS HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 9/27/2023 9/28/2023 2023-0263576 10/31/2023 2023-0299879 $8631.98 107463 28019AO 28019AO 280 BIENNIAL ODD 19 211-022-28-00 RONALD CISNEROS AND CYNTHIA R CISNEROS HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 9/27/2023 9/28/2023 2023-0263576 10/31/2023 2023-0299879 $9982.45 107464 37904AO 37904AO 379 BIENNIAL ODD 04 211-022-28-00 JAMES W GREENE IV AND PRIISCILLA M FELIX-GREENE HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 9/27/2023 9/28/2023 2023-0263576 10/31/2023 2023-0299879 $11101.16 107465 28303BO 28303BO 283 BIENNIAL ODD 03 211-022-28-00 EVAN LAIRD AS HIS SOLE PROPERTY 9/27/2023 9/28/2023 2023-0263576 10/31/2023 2023-0299879 $7957.37 107466 29007AO 29007AO 290 BIENNIAL ODD 07 211-022-28-00 ANTONIA SANTOS A(N) SINGLE WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 9/27/2023 9/28/2023 2023-0263576 10/31/2023 2023-0299879 $8829.36 107467 25608AO 25608AO 256 BIENNIAL ODD 08 211-022-28-00 EVAN LAIRD AS HIS SOLE PROPERTY 9/27/2023 9/28/2023 2023-0263576 10/31/2023 2023-0299879 $8500.65 107468 38249BO 38249BO 382 BIENNIAL ODD 49 211-022-28-00 TAREREH ROODBAR MOHAMMADI A(N) SINGLE WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 9/27/2023 9/28/2023 2023-0263576 10/31/2023 2023-0299879 $8528.11 107469 14603BO 14603BO 146 BIENNIAL ODD 03 211-022-28-00 DENISE G CLIFFORD A(N) SINGLE WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 9/27/2023 9/28/2023 2023-0263576 10/31/2023 2023-0299879 $8098.84 107470 19144AO 19144AO 191 BIENNIAL ODD 44 211-022-28-00 GILBERT V CARDOZA A(N) MARRIED MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 9/27/2023 9/28/2023 2023-0263576 10/31/2023 2023-0299879 $8287.48 107471 28648AO 28648AO 286 BIENNIAL ODD 48 211-022-28-00 CARL G NOBLE AND JO DAWN NOBLE HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 9/27/2023 9/28/2023 2023-0263576 10/31/2023 2023-0299879 $9969.98 107472 39850AO 39850AO 398 BIENNIAL ODD 50 211-022-28-00 FRANK KWOK AND CINDY KWOK HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS WITH RIGHT OF SURVIVORSHIP 9/27/2023 9/28/2023 2023-0263576 10/31/2023 2023-0299879 $7881.30 107473 19537BO 19537BO 195 BIENNIAL ODD 37 211-022-28-00 SUSAN L SHAFFER A(N) MARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 9/27/2023 9/28/2023 2023-0263576 10/31/2023 2023-0299879 $7244.18 107474 39441BO 39441BO 394 BIENNIAL ODD 41 211-022-28-00 SEVERINO S RAMOS AND ANTONIA MARIA RAMOS HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 9/27/2023 9/28/2023 2023-0263576 10/31/2023 2023-0299879 $8641.52 107475 39251AO 39251AO 392 BIENNIAL ODD 51 211-022-28-00 JESUS E LOPEZ AND VALERIE LOPEZ HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 9/27/2023 9/28/2023 2023-0263576 10/31/2023 2023-0299879 $8102.13 107476 39944AO 39944AO 399 BIENNIAL ODD 44 211-022-28-00 SCOTT A HAAS AND KIMBERLY L HAAS HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 9/27/2023 9/28/2023 2023-0263576 10/31/2023 2023-0299879 $8478.22 107477 39910AO 39910AO 399 BIENNIAL ODD 10 211-022-28-00 RUBEN J SOLIS AND MARIA A SOLIS HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 9/27/2023 9/28/2023 2023-0263576 10/31/2023 2023-0299879 $8605.65 107478 38910AO 38910AO 389 BIENNIAL ODD 10 211-022-28-00 JAMES A. SMITH AND DENISE J. SMITH HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 9/27/2023 9/28/2023 2023-0263576 10/31/2023 2023-0299879 $7855.49 107479 27509AO 27509AO 275 BIENNIAL ODD 09 211-022-28-00 DANIEL B CARR II AND MAUREEN E CARR TRUSTEES OF THE CARR FAMILY 2010 TRUST DATED DECEMBER 28 2010 9/27/2023 9/28/2023 2023-0263576 10/31/2023 2023-0299879 $9907.00 107480 28745AO 28745AO 287 BIENNIAL ODD 45 211-022-28-00 ANDREW FROHREICH AND SARALYN FROHREICH HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 9/27/2023 9/28/2023 2023-0263576 10/31/2023 2023-0299879 $9325.93 107481 37223CO 37223CO 372 BIENNIAL ODD 23 211-022-28-00 JOELLEN A WENDTE TRUSTEE OF THE JOELLEN A WENDTE REVICABLE LIVING TRUST EFFECTIVE SEPTEMBER 13 2006 9/27/2023 9/28/2023 2023-0263576 10/31/2023 2023-0299879 $8402.69 107482 37208CO 37208CO 372 BIENNIAL ODD 08 211-022-28-00 ROBERT R STERBA AND DEBORAH S STERBA HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 9/27/2023 9/28/2023 2023-0263576 10/31/2023 2023-0299879 $8240.15 107483 29504BO 29504BO 295 BIENNIAL ODD 04 211-022-28-00 ROBERT L KLEPPE AND JOANNE M KLEPPE TRUSTEES OF THE AMENDED AND RESTATED KLEPPE FAMILY TRUST DATED MAY 4 2004 9/27/2023 9/28/2023 2023-0263576 10/31/2023 2023-0299879 $8091.46 107484 18525AO 18525AO 185 BIENNIAL ODD 25 211-022-28-00 RUSSELL E JONG AND ALICE K JONG HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 9/27/2023 9/28/2023 2023-0263576 10/31/2023 2023-0299879 $9956.75 107485 19514BO 19514BO 195 BIENNIAL ODD 14 211-022-28-00 VANESSA P VERTUDES A(N) UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 9/27/2023 9/28/2023 2023-0263576 10/31/2023 2023-0299879 $8486.20 107486 19619CO 19619CO 196 BIENNIAL ODD 19 211-022-28-00 ANDREW W HARDING AND KIMBERLY A HARDING HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 9/27/2023 9/28/2023 2023-0263576 10/31/2023 2023-0299879 $8383.04 107487 36138AO 36138AO 361 BIENNIAL ODD 38 211-022-28-00 KIMBERLIN M HALLEY AND BRIAN HALLEY HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS WITH RIGHT OF SURVIVORSHIP 9/27/2023 9/28/2023 2023-0263576 10/31/2023 2023-0299879 $7920.12 107488 38533AO 38533AO 385 BIENNIAL ODD 33 211-022-28-00 CHAD JOSHUA WELTZIEN AND TRACY WELTZIEN HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 9/27/2023 9/28/2023 2023-0263576 10/31/2023 2023-0299879 $9500.52 107489 18445CO 18445CO 184 BIENNIAL ODD 45 211-022-28-00 JACQUES H ODDOU II TRUSTEE OF THE JACQUES H ODDOU TRUST DATED MAY 16 2003 9/27/2023 9/28/2023 2023-0263576 10/31/2023 2023-0299879 $8188.10 107490 28226BO 28226BO 282 BIENNIAL ODD 26 211-022-28-00 JACK J RAMIREZ AN UNMARRIED MAN AND JOSE F RAMIREZ AND MARIA LUZ RAMIREZ HUSBAND AND WIFE ALL AS JOINT TENANTS 9/27/2023 9/28/2023 2023-0263576 10/31/2023 2023-0299879 $7244.29 107491 34714BO 34714BO 347 BIENNIAL ODD 14 211-022-28-00 JIMMIE V HIXON AND JULIANNA M HIXON HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 9/27/2023 9/28/2023 2023-0263576 10/31/2023 2023-0299879 $8154.74 107492 39422BO 39422BO 394 BIENNIAL ODD 22 211-022-28-00 HIEU C NGUYEN A SINGLE MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 9/27/2023 9/28/2023 2023-0263576 10/31/2023 2023-0299879 $8000.71 107493 17203CO 17203CO 172 BIENNIAL ODD 03 211-022-28-00 ROBERT G MORTON AND BARBARA S MORTON HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 9/27/2023 9/28/2023 2023-0263576 10/31/2023 2023-0299879 $8612.23 107494 39641CO 39641CO 396 BIENNIAL ODD 41 211-022-28-00 MARY C WEBSTER AN UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 9/27/2023 9/28/2023 2023-0263576 10/31/2023 2023-0299879 $8206.59 The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 5805 ARMADA DRIVE, CARLSBAD, CA, 92009 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum due under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment, with interest thereon, as provided in said notice, advances, if any, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee. Estimated amount with accrued interest and additional advances, if any, is SHOWN ABOVE and may increase this figure prior to sale. The claimant under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to sell, in accordance with the provision to the Covenants, Conditions and Restrictions. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell which recorded on SHOWN ABOVE as Book SHOWN ABOVE as Instrument No. SHOWN ABOVE in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call the phone number shown below in bold, using the Reference number assigned to this case on SHOWN ABOVE. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied regarding title, possession or encumbrances, to satisfy the indebtedness secured by said Notice, advances thereunder, with interest as provided therein, and the unpaid assessments secured by said Notice with interest thereon as provided in said Covenants, Conditions and Restrictions, fees, charges and expenses of the trustee and the trusts created by said Notice of Assessment and Claim of Lien. IN ORDER TO PAY YOUR ACCOUNT CURRENT, PLEASE CONTACT ADVANCED FINANCIAL COMPANY AT (800) 234-6222 EXT 189 Date: 1/31/2024 CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, As Trustee, 2121 Palomar Airport Road, Suite 330, Carlsbad , CA 92011 Phone no. (858) 207-0646 By LORI R. FLEMINGS, as Authorized Signor. 02/09/2024, 02/16/2024, 02/23/2024 CN 28484

BATCH: AFC-4012 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED AS SHOWN BELOW. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY as the duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust Executed by: AS SHOWN BELOW, as Trustor, AS SHOWN BELOW, as Beneficiary, recorded on AS SHOWN BELOW as Instrument No. AS SHOWN BELOW of Official Records of the County Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California, and pursuant to the Notice of Default and Election to Sell there under recorded on AS SHOWN BELOW as Instrument No. AS SHOWN BELOW of said Official Records. WILL SELL BY PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH On 2/22/2024 at 10:00 AM, AT THE FRONT ENTRANCE TO CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY 2121 PALOMAR AIRPORT ROAD. CARLSBAD CA 92011 (Payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank), all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State hereinafter described as more fully described on said Deed of Trust. The property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 1594 MARBRISA CIRCLE, CARLSBAD, CA, 92008 TS#, CUSTOMER REF#, ICN#, Unit/Interval/Week, APN#, Trustors, Beneficiary, DOT Dated, DOT Recorded, DOT Instrument No., NOD Recorded, NOD Instrument No., Estimated Sales Amount 107859 B0550355C GMP701450A1Z 7014 ANNUAL 50 211-131-13-00 WILBERT KEN CHAN A SINGLE MAN AS HIS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 11/27/2022 02/02/2023 2023-0027155 10/10/2023 2023-0273750 $34750.25 107860 B0531065A GMO613338B1Z 6133 ANNUAL 38 211-131-11-00 FATIMA DA-GA A(N) MARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 12/26/2019 06/04/2020 2020-0285639 10/10/2023 2023-0273750 $32912.19 107861 B0473815S GMP652235A1Z 6913 BIENNIAL ODD 13 211-131-13-00 JEFFERY L. GLEASON AND PAMELA J. GLEASON HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 09/13/2016 09/29/2016 2016-0519174 10/10/2023 2023-0273750 $44772.64 107862 B0553455H GMP691313A1O 6522 ANNUAL 35 211-131-13-00 PORTIA M. FREEMAN A SINGLE WOMAN AS HER SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 01/16/2023 03/23/2023 2023-0074583 10/10/2023 2023-0273750 $26729.38 107863 B0521335H GMP651403D1Z 6514 ANNUAL 03 211-131-13-00 TERRIANN E. GRILLS AND TIMOTHY GRILLS HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 05/07/2019 05/23/2019 2019-0195746 10/10/2023 2023-0273750 $22885.18 107864 B0540925C GMP8010624L1Z 80106 ANNUAL 24 212-271-04-00 CONNIE LOIS JACKSON A SINGLE WOMAN AS HER SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 03/04/2022 03/17/2022 2022-0118825 10/10/2023 2023-0273750 $19485.15 107865 B0517185C GMP8010244B1E 80102 BIENNIAL EVEN 44 212-271-04-00 GALA WILHELMINA ORBA A(N) SINGLE WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 02/06/2019 02/21/2019 2019-0061424 10/10/2023 2023-0273750 $20479.25 107866 B0555075S GMO613212D1E 6132 BIENNIAL EVEN 12 211-131-11-00 CHIKA IZUCHUKWU OTTI A MARRIED MAN AS HIS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 11/22/2022 04/20/2023 2023-0103439 10/10/2023 2023-0273750 $9999.88 107867 B0500395H GMP601149A1E 6011 BIENNIAL EVEN 49 211-131-11-00 JEFFERY W. PHILLIPS AND SUE L. PHILLIPS HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 03/07/2018 03/29/2018 2018-0124614 10/10/2023 2023-0273750 $16050.93 107868 B0460015H GMP583208A1Z 5832 ANNUAL 08 211-131-05-00 PHILLIP RICHARD PITTMAN A(N) SINGLE MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 12/22/2015 01/28/2016 2016-0037908 10/10/2023 2023-0273750 $15377.98 107869 B0544045S GMP581207D1Z 5812 ANNUAL 07 211-131-11-00 WENDY REYES AND JOSE MACIAS WIFE AND HUSBAND AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 04/23/2022 07/28/2022 2022-0309316 10/10/2023 2023-0273750 $24233.17 107870 B0553215H GMP692347A1Z 6923 ANNUAL 47 211-131-13-00 RICHARD J. ROCHA A SINGLE MAN AS HIS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 2/5/2023 03/23/2023 2023-0074406 10/10/2023 2023-0273750 $33567.97 107871 B0553225H GMP651220A1O 6512 BIENNIAL ODD 20 211-131-13-00 MARIE RODELY SAGAILLE A SINGLE WOMAN AS HER SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 02/24/2023 03/23/2023 2023-0074492 10/10/2023 2023-0273750 $23485.76 107872 B0500475H GMP693219D1O 6932 BIENNIAL ODD 19 211-131-13-00 ANGELA M. SALIANI A(N) SINGLE WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 03/12/2018 03/29/2018 2018-0124459 10/10/2023 2023-0273750 $13249.49 107873 B0495155C GMO703404BZ 7034 ANNUAL 04 211-131-13-00 ISAI URQUIDEZ AND MARTHA ALVAREZ URQUIDEZ HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 10/28/2017 11/16/2017 2017-0534194 10/10/2023 2023-0273750 $14513.89 107874 B0517885H GMS8020904BO 80209 BIENNIAL ODD 04 212-271-04-00 ROGER W. WALLACH AND JAN Z. WALLACH HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 02/27/2019 03/14/2019 2019-0090434 10/10/2023 2023-0273750 $17189.83 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to-wit is estimated at AS SHOWN ABOVE Accrued interest and additional advances, if any, may increase this figure prior to sale. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call the number shown below in BOLD, using the REF number assigned to this case on SHOWN ABOVE. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. IN ORDER TO BRING YOUR ACCOUNT CURRENT, PLEASE CONTACT ADVANCED FINANCIAL COMPANY AT PHONE NO. 800-234-6222 EXT 189 DATE:1/24/2024 CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, AS TRUSTEE 2121 PALOMAR AIRPORT ROAD, SUITE 330B CARLSBAD, CA 92011 PHONE NO. (858) 207-0646 BY LORI R. FLEMINGS, as Authorized Signor 02/02/2024, 02/09/2024, 02/16/2024 CN 28455

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF MICHAEL BRIAN DIAMOND aka MICHAEL B. DIAMOND aka MICK DIAMOND Case # 37-2024-00003042-PR-PW-CTL To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Michael Brian Diamond aka Michael B. Diamond aka Mick Diamond. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Roseanne Diamond DeLaMata in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Roseanne Diamond DeLaMata be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests the decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Date: March 22, 2024; Time: 10:00 AM; in Dept.: 503. Court address: 1100 Union St., San Diego CA 92101, Central Courthouse. https://www.sdcourt.ca.gov/sdcourt/probate2/probatevh Court appearances may be made either in person or virtually, unless otherwise ordered by the Court. Virtual appearances must be made using the department’s Microsoft Teams (“MS Teams”) video link; or by calling the department’s MS Teams conference phone number and using the assigned conference ID number. The MS Teams video conference links and phone numbers can be found at www.sdcourt.ca.gov/ProbateHearings. Plan to check in 15 minutes prior to the scheduled hearing time. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Margaret K. Herring, Esq. Herring & Herring, APC 1001 B Ave., Ste 215 Coronado CA 92118 Telephone: 619-437-9175 02/09, 02/16, 02/23/2024 CN 28509

IN THE MATTER OF THE GORDON B. WALLEN and VIRGINIA L. WALLEN LIVING TRUST NOTICE TO RESPONDENT CHASE WALLEEN: NOTICE OF HEARING ON AMENDED PETITION TO DETERMINE CLAIM TO PROPERTY CASE# 37-2023-00043882-PR-TR-CTL An Amended Petition has been filed asking the court to determine a claim to the property identified in 3, and a hearing on the Amended Petition has been set. Please refer to the Amended Petition for more information. if you have a claim to the property described in 3, you may attend the hearing and object or respond to the Amended Petition. If you do not want to attend the hearing, you may also file a written response before the hearing. If you do not respond to the Amended Petition or attend the hearing, the court may make orders affecting ownership of the property without your input. 1. NOTICE is given that: Macey K. Walleen, Erikson K. Walleen, and Taylor N. Britt has filed an Amended Petition entitled: AMENDED PETITION BY MACEY K. WALLEEN, ERIKSON K. WALLEEN, AND TAYLOR N. BRITT: (1) TO INVALIDATE THE VIRGINIA WALLEEN TRUST AGREEMENT DATED JANUARY 12, 2022, FOR LACK OF TESTAMENTARY CAPACITY; (2) TO INVALIDATE THE VIRGINIA WALLEEN TRUST AGREEMENT DATED JANUARY 12, 2022 FOR UNDUE INFLUENCE; (3) TO REMOVE TRUSTEE ROBERT L. WALEEN AND WOULD-BE SUCCESSOR TRUSTEE CHASE WALLEEN; (4) TO APPOINT KRISTEN FRITZ, CPF NO. 1032, AS TRUSTEE; (5) FOR AN ORDER PREVENTING ROBERT L. WALLEEN FROM USING TRUST ASSETS TO DEFEND THIS ACTION; (6) FOR FINANCIAL ELDER ABUSE; (7) FOR RETURN OF TRUST PROPERTY UNDER PROBATE CODE § 850, AND FOR DOUBLE DAMAGES & ATTORNEYS* FEES UNDER PROBATE CODE § 859; (8) FOR AN ACCOUNTING; AND (9) TO CANCEL DEED RECORDED AS DOCUMENT NUMBER 2022-0050815 WITH THE SAN DIEGO OFFICE OF THE COUNTY RECORDER under Probate Code section 850 asking for a court order determining a claim or claims to the property described in 3. 2. A HEARING on the Amended Petition will be held as follows: Hearing Date: April 12, 2024 Time: 9:00 AM Dept: 502 SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA, COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO 1100 Union St., San Diego CA 92101 Central-Probate https://www.sdcourt.ca.gov/sdcourt/probate2/probatevh 3. The property that is the subject of the Amended Petition is: – 543 Rockport Court, Encinitas, CA 92024, APN 254-560-40-00 – Personal property inside of 543 Rockport Court, believed to be worth no less than $75,000 – Checking, brokerage, savings, money market, IRA, time deposit, and other accounts held at Merrill Lynch, believed to be worth no less than $ 1 million – Checking, brokerage, savings, money market, time deposit, and other accounts held at other financial institutions, value unknown at this time 4. In addition to seeking to recover the property described in 3, the Amended Petition also alleges and seeks relief for bad faith conduct, undue influence in bad faith, or elder or dependent adult financial abuse. The Amended Petition describes these allegations in detail. Based on the allegations, the Amended Petition seeks to recover twice the value of the property described in 3 and requests that the court award attorney’s fees and costs to the Petitioner. (Prob. Code, § 859.) Attorney for Petitioners: David G Greco Kristen A. Friedman Chhokar Law Group P.C. 6275 Lusk Blvd. San Diego CA 92121 Telephone: 858.384.5757 02/09, 02/16, 02/23, 03/01/2024 CN 28506

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF ROBERT JOHN WANDA Case# 37-2024-00004550-PR-PW-CTL To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Robert John Wanda, aka Robert Wanda. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Brandon Wanda in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Brandon Wanda be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests the decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Date: March 08, 2024; Time: 10:00 AM; in Dept.: 503; Room: Hon. Olga Alvarez. Court address: 1100 Union St., San Diego CA 92101, Central Courthouse. https://www.sdcourt.ca.gov/sdcourt/probate2/probatevh Court appearances may be made either in person or virtually, unless otherwise ordered by the Court. Virtual appearances must be made using the department’s Microsoft Teams (“MS Teams”) video link; or by calling the department’s MS Teams conference phone number and using the assigned conference ID number. The MS Teams video conference links and phone numbers can be found at www.sdcourt.ca.gov/ProbateHearings. Plan to check in 15 minutes prior to the scheduled hearing time. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Julie A. Cardin, Esq. Cardin and Company, APC 1015 Chestnut Ave., Ste F2 Carlsbad CA 92008 Telephone: 760.434.1040 02/09, 02/16, 02/23/2024 CN 28497

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE – CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2024-00003451-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Nicolas Zamora filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Nicolas Zamora change to proposed name: Nicolas Zacharius Aguirre. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On March 08, 2024 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 25 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Division. (To appear remotely, check in advance of the hearing for information about how to do so on the court’s website. To find your court’s website, go to www.courts.ca.gov/find-my-court.htm.) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE ABOVE DATE; ATTACHMENT TO ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME (JC FORM #NC-120) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. To change a name on a legal document, including a birth certificate, social security card, driver license, passport, and other identification, a certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be required. Contact the agency(ies) who issues the legal document that needs to be changed, to determine if a certified copy is required. A certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth’ Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be obtained from the Civil Business Office for a fee. Petitioners who are seeking a change of name under the Safe at Home program may contact the assigned department for information on obtaining certified copies. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Filed Date: 01/26/2024 Brad A. Weinreb Judge of the Superior Court. 02/02, 02/09, 02/16, 02/23/2024 CN 28475

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF ALBERT KAPITANSKI Case # 37-2024-00001654-PR-PW-CTL To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Albert Kapitanski. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Emily Prieto in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Emily Prieto be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests the decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Date: April 11, 2024; Time: 1:30 PM; in Dept.: 503. Court address: 1100 Union St., San Diego CA 92101, Central Courthouse. https://www.sdcourt.ca.gov/sdcourt/probate2/probatevh Court appearances may be made either in person or virtually, unless otherwise ordered by the Court. Virtual appearances must be made using the department’s Microsoft Teams (“MS Teams”) video link; or by calling the department’s MS Teams conference phone number and using the assigned conference ID number. The MS Teams video conference links and phone numbers can be found at www.sdcourt.ca.gov/ProbateHearings. Plan to check in 15 minutes prior to the scheduled hearing time. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Harvey M. Payne III Law Offices of Harvey M. Payne III 10085 Carroll Canyon Rd. Ste 210 San Diego CA 92131 Telephone: 858.271.1900 02/02, 02/09, 02/16/2024 CN 28461

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF DELORES ANN FAUST aka DOLORES ANN FAUST Case # 37-2023-00024682-PR-DS-CTL To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Delores Ann Faust aka Dolores Ann Faust. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Melvin A. Faust, Jr., and Michael A. Faust in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Melvin A. Faust, Jr., and Michael A. Faust be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests the decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Date: June 11, 2024; Time: 10:30 AM; in Dept.: 504. Court address: 1100 Union St., San Diego CA 92101, Central Courthouse. https://www.sdcourt.ca.gov/sdcourt/probate2/probatevh Court appearances may be made either in person or virtually, unless otherwise ordered by the Court. Virtual appearances must be made using the department’s Microsoft Teams (“MS Teams”) video link; or by calling the department’s MS Teams conference phone number and using the assigned conference ID number. The MS Teams video conference links and phone numbers can be found at www.sdcourt.ca.gov/ProbateHearings. Plan to check in 15 minutes prior to the scheduled hearing time. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Peter M. Bochnewich, Esq. Bochnewich Law Offices, APC 43100 Cook St., Ste 203 Palm Desert CA 92211 Telephone: 760.776.1377 02/02, 02/09, 02/16/2024 CN 28460

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF MARGARITA PENA CORONA aka MARGARITA P. CORONA aka MARGARITA CORONA Case# 37-2024-00001636-PR-LA-CTL To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Margarita Pena Corona aka Margarita P. Corona aka Margarita Corona. An Petition for Probate has been filed by Miryam Aguilar, in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Miryam Aguilar be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Date: April 10, 2024; Time: 1:30 PM; in Dept.: 502, Remote Hearing. Court address: 1100 Union St., San Diego CA 92101, Central Courthouse. https://www.sdcourt.ca.gov/sdcourt/probate2/probatevh Court appearances may be made either in person or virtually, unless otherwise ordered by the Court. Virtual appearances must be made using the department’s Microsoft Teams (“MS Teams”) video link; or by calling the department’s MS Teams conference phone number and using the assigned conference ID number. The MS Teams video conference links and phone numbers can be found at www.sdcourt.ca.gov/ProbateHearings. Plan to check in 15 minutes prior to the scheduled hearing time. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Omid J. Afati Shoup Legal, A Prof. Law Corp. 39755 Date St., Ste 203 Murrieta, CA 92563 Telephone: 951.445.4114 02/02, 02/09, 02/16/2024 CN 28459

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE – CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2024-00002279-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Sara Kim Levy filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Sara Kim Levy change to proposed name: Sara Kim Buehner. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On March 01, 2024 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 25 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Division. (To appear remotely, check in advance of the hearing for information about how to do so on the court’s website. To find your court’s website, go to www.courts.ca.gov/find-my-court.htm.) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE ABOVE DATE; ATTACHMENT TO ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME (JC FORM #NC-120) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. To change a name on a legal document, including a birth certificate, social security card, driver license, passport, and other identification, a certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be required. Contact the agency(ies) who issues the legal document that needs to be changed, to determine if a certified copy is required. A certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth’ Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be obtained from the Civil Business Office for a fee. Petitioners who are seeking a change of name under the Safe at Home program may contact the assigned department for information on obtaining certified copies. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Filed Date: 01/19/2024 Brad A. Weinreb Judge of the Superior Court. 01/26, 02/02, 02/09, 02/16/2024 CN 28443

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE – CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2024-00001853-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Nicholas Michael Spaulding filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Nicholas Michael Spaulding change to proposed name: Nicholas Michael Sinclair. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On March 01, 2024 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 23 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Division. (To appear remotely, check in advance of the hearing for information about how to do so on the court’s website. To find your court’s website, go to www.courts.ca.gov/find-my-court.htm.) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE ABOVE DATE; ATTACHMENT TO ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME (JC FORM #NC-120) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. To change a name on a legal document, including a birth certificate, social security card, driver license, passport, and other identification, a certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be required. Contact the agency(ies) who issues the legal document that needs to be changed, to determine if a certified copy is required. A certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth’ Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be obtained from the Civil Business Office for a fee. Petitioners who are seeking a change of name under the Safe at Home program may contact the assigned department for information on obtaining certified copies. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Filed Date: 01/17/2024 Brad A. Weinreb Judge of the Superior Court. 01/26, 02/02, 02/09, 02/16/2024 CN 28435

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE – CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2024-00001193-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Alyssa Jayne Milano filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Alyssa Jayne Milano change to proposed name: Gretchen Samara Carlson. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On Feb 23, 2024 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 25 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Division. (To appear remotely, check in advance of the hearing for information about how to do so on the court’s website. To find your court’s website, go to www.courts.ca.gov/find-my-court.htm.) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE ABOVE DATE; ATTACHMENT TO ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME (JC FORM #NC-120) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. To change a name on a legal document, including a birth certificate, social security card, driver license, passport, and other identification, a certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be required. Contact the agency(ies) who issues the legal document that needs to be changed, to determine if a certified copy is required. A certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth’ Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be obtained from the Civil Business Office for a fee. Petitioners who are seeking a change of name under the Safe at Home program may contact the assigned department for information on obtaining certified copies. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Filed Date: 01/11/2024 Brad A. Weinreb Judge of the Superior Court. 01/19, 01/26, 02/02, 02/09/2024 CN 28417

SUMMONS (CITACION JUDICIAL) CASE #: 37-2023-00003948-CU-PO-CTL NOTICE TO DEFENDANT: (AVISO AL DEMANDADO): Airbnb, Inc.; Salvador Vera Trust; J & D Property Management, LLC; Gerard D. Avila; and DOES 1 to 20 YOU ARE BEING SUED BY PLAINTIFF: (LO ESTA DEMANDANDO EL DEMANDANTE): Robert Ray Schantz NOTICE! You have been sued. The court may decide against you without your being heard unless you respond within 30 days. Read the information below. You have 30 CALENDAR DAYS after this summons and legal papers are served on you to file a written response at this court and have a copy served on the plaintiff. A letter or phone call will not protect you. Your written response must be in proper legal form if you want the court to hear your case. There may be a court form that you can use for your response. You can find these court forms and more information at the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), your county law library, or the courthouse nearest you. If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the court clerk for a fee waiver form. If you do not file your response on time, you may lose the case by default, and your wages, money, and property may be taken without further warning from the court. There are other legal requirements. You may want to call an attorney right away. If you do not know an attorney, you may want to call an attorney referral service. If you cannot afford an attorney, you may be eligible for free legal services from a nonprofit legal services program. You can locate these nonprofit groups at the California Legal Services Web site (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), or by contacting your local court or county bar association. NOTE: The court has a statutory lien for waived fees and costs on any settlement or arbitration award of $10,000 or more in a civil. case. The court’s lien must be paid before the court will dismiss the case. AVISO! Lo han demandado. Si no responde dentro de 30 dias, la corte puede decidir en su contra sin escuchar su version. Lea la informacion a continuacion. Tiene 30 DIAS DE CALENDARIO despues de que le entreguen esta citacion y papeles legales para presentar una respuesta por escrito en esta corte y hacer que se entregue una copia al demandante. Una carta o una llamada telefonica no lo protegen. Su respuesta por escrito tiene que estar en formato legal correcto si desea que procesen su caso en la corte. Es posible que haya un formulario que usted pueda usar para su respuesta.Puede encontrar estos formularios de la corte y mas informacion en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California (www.sucorte.ca.gov), en la biblioteca de leyes de su condado o en la corte que le quede mas cerca. Si no puede pagar la cuota de presentacion, pida al secretario de la corte que le de un formulario de exencion de pago de cuotas. Si no presenta su respuesta a tiempo, puede perder el caso por incumplimiento y la corte le podra quitar su sueldo, dinero y bienes sin mas advertencia. Hay otros requisitos legales. Es recomendable que llame a un abogado inmediatamente. Si no conoce a un abogado, puede llamar a un servicio de remision a abogados. Si no puede pagar a un abogado, es posible que cumpla con los requisitos para obtener servicios legales gratuitos de un programa de servicios legales sin fines de lucro. Puede encontrar estos grupos sin fines de lucro en el sitio web de California Legal Services, (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California, (www.sucorte.ca.gov) o poniendose en contacto con la corte o el colegio de abogados locales. AVISO: Por ley, la corte tiene derecho a reclamar las cuotas y los costos exentos por imponer un gravamen sobre cualquier recuperacion de $10,000 o mas de valor recibida mediante un acuerdo o una concesion de arbitraje en un caso de derecho civil. Tiene que pagar el gravamen de la corte antes de que la corte pueda desechar el caso. The name and address of the court is: (El nombre y direccion de la corte es): Superior Court of California, County of San Diego 330 West Broadway San Diego CA 92101 The name, address, and telephone number of plaintiff’s attorney, or plaintiff without an attorney, is: (El nombre, la direccion y el numero de telefono del abogado del demandante, o del demandante que no tiene abogado, es): Khashayar Law Group 12636 High Bluff Drive, Ste 400 San Diego, CA 92130 Tel: (858) 509-1550 Fax: (760) 806-4357 Date: (Fecha) 01/30/2023 Clerk (Secretario), by B. Ramirez, Deputy (Adjunto) NOTICE TO THE PERSON SERVED: You are served as an individual defendant. 01/19, 01/26, 02/02, 02/09/2024 CN 28406

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE – CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2024-00000809-CU-PT-CTL TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Aubrey Renee Huffman filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Aubrey Renee Huffman change to proposed name: Aubrey Renee Huffman Schipp. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On February 22, 2024 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 61 of the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego, 330 W. Broadway, San Diego CA 92101 Central Division, Hall of Justice. (To appear remotely, check in advance of the hearing for information about how to do so on the court’s website. To find your court’s website, go to www.courts.ca.gov/find-my-court.htm.) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE ABOVE DATE; ATTACHMENT TO ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME (JC FORM #NC-120) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. To change a name on a legal document, including a birth certificate, social security card, driver license, passport, and other identification, a certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be required. Contact the agency(ies) who issues the legal document that needs to be changed, to determine if a certified copy is required. A certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth’ Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be obtained from the Civil Business Office for a fee. Petitioners who are seeking a change of name under the Safe at Home program may contact the assigned department for information on obtaining certified copies. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Filed Date: 01/09/2024 Maureen F. Hallahan Judge of the Superior Court 01/19, 01/26, 02/02, 02/09/2024 CN 28405

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9002758 Filed: Feb 06, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. LMG LifeStyle. Located at: 2052 Columbus Way, Vista CA 92081 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Lisa Magee Georgeson, 2052 Columbus Way, Vista CA 92081. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Lisa Magee Georgeson, 02/09, 02/16, 02/23, 03/01/2024 CN 28510

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9002668 Filed: Feb 05, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Live Oak Landscape Services. Located at: 4596 Vinyard St., Oceanside CA 92057 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Carmen Lucero Ramon-Velazquez, 4596 Vinyard St., Oceanside CA 92057; 2. Antonio Ramon-Cruz, 4596 Vinyard St., Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: A Married Couple. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Carmen Ramon-Velazquez, 02/09, 02/16, 02/23, 03/01/2024 CN 28507

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9002523 Filed: Feb 02, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. MK Aesthetic Equipment Repair. Located at: 1514 Hunsaker. St. #2, Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Aaron James Seymon, 1514 Hunsaker St., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Aaron James Seymon, 02/09, 02/16, 02/23, 03/01/2024 CN 28505

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9001918 Filed: Jan 25, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Aruna Med; B. Aruna Naturopathic, C. Prevent Dementia; D. Center for Cognitive Resilience. Located at: 2217 Summerhill Dr., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Aruna Naturopathic, 2217 Summerhill Dr., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 08/15/2022 S/Manna Semby, 02/09, 02/16, 02/23, 03/01/2024 CN 28504

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9001590 Filed: Jan 22, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Powership Performance. Located at: 3510 Emma Ln, Vista CA 92084 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Zachary Alan Schipper, 3510 Emma Ln., Vista CA 92084. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 03/15/2023 S/Zachary Alan Schipper, 02/09, 02/16, 02/23, 03/01/2024 CN 28503

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9002597 Filed: Feb 05, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Amai Earth. Located at: 1485 Poinsettia Ave. #118, Vista CA 92081 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 6441 Goldenbush Dr., Carlsbad CA 92011. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Amai Inc., 6441 Goldenbush Dr., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/03/2024 S/Sven Davison, 02/09, 02/16, 02/23, 03/01/2024 CN 28502

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9001552 Filed: Jan 22, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. TCG Game Show. Located at: 2042 Silverado St., San Marcos CA 92078 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Javier Pablo, 2042 Silverado St., San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 10/15/2023 S/Javier Pablo, 02/09, 02/16, 02/23, 03/01/2024 CN 28500

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9002536 Filed: Feb 02, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Key Provision; B. Easy Auto Keys. Located at: 300 Carlsbad Village Dr. Ste 108A #290, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Travis Ryan Howell, 300 Carlsbad Village Dr. Ste 108A #290, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Travis Ryan Howell, 02/09, 02/16, 02/23, 03/01/2024 CN 28499

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9002556 Filed: Feb 02, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. “HarborShine Cleaning Co”. Located at: 3895 Midway Dr. #114, San Diego CA 92110 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Nathalie Nadine Jara Armijos, 3895 Midway Dr, #114, San Diego CA 92110. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Nathalie Nadine Jara Armijos, 02/09, 02/16, 02/23, 03/01/2024 CN 28498

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9001471 Filed: Jan 19, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Mrs. Taco Mexican & Seafood. Located at: 1385 E. Vista Way #D-103, Vista CA 92084 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Maria C Cortes, 4081 Lake Blvd., Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 04/01/2019 S/Maria C Cortes, 02/09, 02/16, 02/23, 03/01/2024 CN 28496

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9000278 Filed: Jan 04, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Tania Tuluie Graphic Design. Located at: 34 East F St., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: PO Box 8, Cardiff CA 92007. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. GraphicGirl LLC, 34 East F St., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 10/31/2018 S/Tania Tuluie, 02/09, 02/16, 02/23, 03/01/2024 CN 28495

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9001947 Filed: Jan 26, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. RPG. Located at: 687 S. Coast Hwy 101 #111, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 315 S. Coast Hwy 101 #U12, Encinitas CA 92024. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. RAF Pacifica Group, 315 S. Coast Hwy 101 #U12, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/01/2016 S/Adam Robinson, 02/09, 02/16, 02/23, 03/01/2024 CN 28494

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9001476 Filed: Jan 19, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Sandi Duty Free. Located at: 641 E. San Ysidro Blvd. #A2, San Diego CA 92173 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 50 Greenfield Ave., San Anselmo CA 94960. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Sandi SY LLC, 50 Greenfield Ave., San Anselmo CA 94960. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/01/2024 S/Michael Mc Nevin, 02/09, 02/16, 02/23, 03/01/2024 CN 28493

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9002178 Filed: Jan 30, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. LJM Software; B. LJM Software Services. Located at: 1752 Village Run N., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 270 N. El Camino Real #F-504, Encinitas CA 92024. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Lawrence J Miller Software Services Inc., 270 N. El Camino Real #F-504, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Lawrence J. Miller, 02/09, 02/16, 02/23, 03/01/2024 CN 28492

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9000674 Filed: Jan 10, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. 23 KZ LiveScan. Located at: 720 Via Barquero, San Marcos CA 92069 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Khosrow Zolfaghari, 720 Via Barquero, San Marcos CA 92069. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Khosrow Zolfaghari, 02/09, 02/16, 02/23, 03/01/2024 CN 28491

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9000785 Filed: Jan 11, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Renattack. Located at: 7235 Plaza de la Costa, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Renata Ruth Lindroos, 7235 Plaza de la Costa, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/11/2024 S/Renata Ruth Lindroos, 02/09, 02/16, 02/23, 03/01/2024 CN 28490

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9002250 Filed: Jan 30, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Clear Aura Cleaning. Located at: 250 S. Orange St., Escondido CA 92025 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 250 S. Orange St. #5, Escondido CA 92025. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Destinee Desjardins-Wilkins, 250 S. Orange St. #5, Escondido CA 92025. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/30/2024 S/Destinee Desjardins-Wilkins, 02/09, 02/16, 02/23, 03/01/2024 CN 28489

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9001909 Filed: Jan 25, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Pro Cleaners. Located at: 2240 Encinitas Blvd., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 11079 Doverhill Rd., San Diego CA 92131. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Dreamyc Inc., 11079 Doverhill Rd., San Diego CA 92131. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Kisook L Choi, 02/09, 02/16, 02/23, 03/01/2024 CN 28488

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9001987 Filed: Jan 26, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Leucadia Blade Company; B. Leucadia Blade Co. Located at: 1678 Hawk View Dr., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. LCK Industries LLC, 1678 Hawk View Dr., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/01/2024 S/Scott Wing, 02/09, 02/16, 02/23, 03/01/2024 CN 28487

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9001862 Filed: Jan 25, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Noodle Bowl & Dumplings. Located at: 1158 W. San Marcos Blvd. #103, San Marcos CA 92078 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 3425 Filoli Cir., Carlsbad CA 92009. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Fusion Lava Corporation, 3425 Filoli Cir., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Ellen Pait, 02/02, 02/09, 02/16, 02/23/2024 CN 28481

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9001305 Filed: Jan 18, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Little Oaks Press. Located at: 1723 Mackinnon Ave., Cardiff CA 92007 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Chandra Conway, 1725 Mackinnon Ave, Cardiff CA 92007. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/13/2024 S/Chandra Conway, 02/02, 02/09, 02/16, 02/23/2024 CN 28478

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9001845 Filed: Jan 25, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Loos of Luxury. Located at: 1249 St. Helene Ct., Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Rocket Johns Inc., 1249 St. Helene Ct., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/25/2024 S/John Walls, 02/02, 02/09, 02/16, 02/23/2024 CN 28477

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9001317 Filed: Jan 18, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. LVH Consulting. Located at: 8477 Spreckels Ln., San Diego CA 92127 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 8477 Spreckels Ln., 8477 Spreckels Ln. CA 92127. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Anders Norrman, 8477 Spreckels Ln., San Diego CA 92127. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Anders Norrman, 02/02, 02/09, 02/16, 02/23/2024 CN 28476

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9001856 Filed: Jan 25, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Bay Motors. Located at: 3990 Old Town Ave. #A-206, San Diego CA 92110 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Marc Warner Brown, 3910 Gresham St. #3, San Diego CA 92109. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 08/12/2013 S/Marc Warner Brown, 02/02, 02/09, 02/16, 02/23/2024 CN 28474

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9001064 Filed: Jan 16, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Super Alloy Racing. Located at: 263 Venture St. #6, San Marcos CA 92078 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Fluid Focus LLC, 263 Venture St. #6, San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 07/26/2023 S/Ryan Kershek, 02/02, 02/09, 02/16, 02/23/2024 CN 28473

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9001131 Filed: Jan 17, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. JWR Company. Located at: 1420 Rubenstein Ave., Cardiff CA 92007 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: PO Box 805, Cardiff CA 92007. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Charles E. Ruby, 1420 Rubenstein Ave., Cardiff CA 92007; 2. James A Ruby, 1420 Rubenstein Ave., Cardiff CA 92007. This business is conducted by: Co-Partners. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 02/12/1953 S/James A. Ruby, 02/02, 02/09, 02/16, 02/23/2024 CN 28472

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9001130 Filed: Jan 17, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Ruby Brother Properties. Located at: 1420 Rubenstein Ave., Cardiff CA 92007 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: PO Box 805, Cardiff CA 92007. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. James A. Ruby, 1420 Rubenstein Ave., Cardiff CA 92007; 2. Charles P. Ruby, 1420 Rubenstein Ave., Cardiff CA 92007. This business is conducted by: Co-Partners. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 10/28/2014 S/James A. Ruby, 02/02, 02/09, 02/16, 02/23/2024 CN 28471

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9001545 Filed: Jan 22, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Edge University AI. Located at: 1037 S. Cleveland St. #10, Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Timothy Harry Barnes, 1037 S. Cleveland St. #10, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 10/01/2023 S/Timothy Harry Barnes, 02/02, 02/09, 02/16, 02/23/2024 CN 28470

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9001507 Filed: Jan 22, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Vaieel. Located at: 600 Front St. #113, San Diego CA 92101 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Joe King Dawson Jr., 600 Front St. #113, San Diego CA 92101. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/01/2024 S/Joe King Dawson Jr., 02/02, 02/09, 02/16, 02/23/2024 CN 28469

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9000850 Filed: Jan 11, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Silkstrat Marketing. Located at: 3308 Calle San Blas, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Karin P. Silk, 3308 Calle San Blas, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/10/2024 S/Karin P. Silk, 02/02, 02/09, 02/16, 02/23/2024 CN 28468

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9000782 Filed: Jan 11, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Comp Sports Group. Located at: 342 Hillcrest Dr., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. B and P Sports Sales Inc., 342 Hillcrest Dr., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 02/15/2003 S/Peggy Compton, 02/02, 02/09, 02/16, 02/23/2024 CN 28467

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9001683 Filed: Jan 23, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Smooth Transitions Horsemanship. Located at: 451 W. El Norte Pkwy #104, Escondido CA 92026 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Malgorzata Edyta Anthony, 451 W. El Norte Pkwy #104, Escondido CA 92026. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Malgorzata Anthony, 02/02, 02/09, 02/16, 02/23/2024 CN 28466

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9001653 Filed: Jan 23, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Agility Tech Solutions. Located at: 6965 El Camino Real #105-240, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Fortuna Home Offers LLC, 1401 21st St. #R, Sacramento CA 95811. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/01/2024 S/Keith Ronald Rakowski, 02/02, 02/09, 02/16, 02/23/2024 CN 28464

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9000164 Filed: Jan 03, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. EarthCad. Located at: 5113 Mocha Ct., Oceanside CA 92056 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Austin Bennett Pankey, Jr., 5113 Mocha Ct., Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/03/2024 S/Austin Bennett Pankey, Jr., 02/02, 02/09, 02/16, 02/23/2024 CN 28463

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9001713 Filed: Jan 23, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Queens Pick. Located at: 5146 Hemmingway Dr., Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 1106 2nd St., Encinitas CA 92024. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Tamara Urie, 1106 2nd St., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/04/2024 S/Tamara Urie, 02/02, 02/09, 02/16, 02/23/2024 CN 28462

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9001703 Filed: Jan 23, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Patrones Mobile Detailing. Located at: 1353 Waterbury Ct., San Marcos CA 92078 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Christian Manuel Machain, 1353 Waterbury Ct., San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/22/2024 S/Christian Manuel Machain, 02/02, 02/09, 02/16, 02/23/2024 CN 28458

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9000853 Filed: Jan 11, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Explore with Laura. Located at: 1732 Burgundy Rd., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Laura Migliazza Stearn, 1732 Burgundy Rd., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/10/2024 S/Laura Migliazza Stearn, 02/02, 02/09, 02/16, 02/23/2024 CN 28457

Statement of Abandonment of Use of Fictitious Business Name #2024-9001662 Filed: Jan 23, 2024 with San Diego County Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s) To Be Abandoned: A. Priority Performance & Physical Therapy. Located at: 3146 Tiger Run Ct. #119-120, Carlsbad CA 92010 San Diego. Mailing Address: 6886 Embarcadero Ln., Carlsbad CA 92011. The Fictitious Business Name Referred to Above was Filed in San Diego County on: 12/30/2022 and assigned File # 2022-9028102. Fictitious Business Name is being Abandoned By: 1. Cristina Marie Valenzuela, 3146 Tiger Run Ct. #119-120, Carlsbad CA 92010. The Business is Conducted by: An Individual. S/Cristina M. Valenzuela, 02/02, 02/09, 02/16, 02/23/2024 CN 28456

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9025202 Filed: Dec 18, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. DDSTUDIO. Located at: 439 S. Cedros Ave #403, Solana Beach CA 92075 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Design Design Inc., 439 S. Cedros Ave. #403, Solana Beach CA 92075. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 07/14/1983 S/Charles S. Curbbun, 01/26, 02/02, 02/09, 02/16/2024 CN 28450

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9001698 Filed: Jan 23, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Art by Joshua; B. Joshua. Located at: 4087 Mississippi St., San Diego CA 92104 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Joshua Rios, 4087 Mississippi St., San Diego CA 92104. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/23/2024 S/Joshua Rios, 01/26, 02/02, 02/09, 02/16/2024 CN 28449

Statement of Abandonment of Use of Fictitious Business Name #2023-9025216 Filed: Dec 18, 2023 with San Diego County Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s) To Be Abandoned: A. Pro Media. Located at: 3566 Bartlett Ave., Oceanside CA San Diego 92057. Mailing Address: Same. The Fictitious Business Name Referred to Above was Filed in San Diego County on: 11/15/2021 and assigned File # 2021-9025448. Fictitious Business Name is being Abandoned By: 1. S. A. Advertising Inc., 3566 Bartlett Ave., Oceanside CA 92057. The Business is Conducted by: A Corporation. S/Shelley S. Anderson, 01/26, 02/02, 02/09, 02/16/2024 CN 28448

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9001651 Filed: Jan 23, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Leonardez Mobile Car Wash. Located at: 308 Countrywood Ln., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Gilberto Leonardez Flores, 308 Countrywood Ln., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 09/13/2023 S/Gilberto Leonardez Flores, 01/26, 02/02, 02/09, 02/16/2024 CN 28447

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9001384 Filed: Jan 19, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. RM Group. Located at: 3282 Via Alicante, La Jolla CA 92037 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. RM Real Estate Group LLC, 3282 Via Alicante, La Jolla CA 92037. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/27/2023 S/Ronit Mukherjii, 01/26, 02/02, 02/09, 02/16/2024 CN 28445

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9001517 Filed: Jan 22, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Water Dominator. Located at: 3876 Creststone Pl., San Diego CA 92130 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 5580 La Jolla Blvd. #142, La Jolla CA 92037. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Mr. Kevin Robert McNeil, 5580 La Jolla Blvd. #142, La Jolla CA 92037. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/01/2024 S/Mr. Kevin Robert McNeil, 01/26, 02/02, 02/09, 02/16/2024 CN 28444

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9024922 Filed: Dec 13, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. North County Coastal Mobile Notary; B. North County Inland Mobile Notary. Located at: 1386 Lake Dr., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Cades Legacy LLC, 1386 Lake Dr. Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Teresa Dawn Gonzalez, 01/26, 02/02, 02/09, 02/16/2024 CN 28442

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9000919 Filed: Jan 12, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Elevate PhD Coaching. Located at: 1401 21st St. #R, Sacramento CA 95811 Sacramento. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Shin Ting Sherine Frieda Cheung, 1401 21st St. #R, Sacramento CA 95811. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Shin Ting Sherine Frieda Cheung, 01/26, 02/02, 02/09, 02/16/2024 CN 28441

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9000893 Filed: Jan 12, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Pilates Leucadia. Located at: 1302 N. Coast Hwy 101 #201, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 1091 Neptune Ave., Encinitas CA 92024. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Holmen Holdings, 1091 Neptune Ave., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Scott Holmen, 01/26, 02/02, 02/09, 02/16/2024 CN 28439

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9025808 Filed: Dec 28, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Woodiewear; B. Woodie Wear. Located at: 4788 Beachwood Ct., Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Jeffrey Leland Wilson, 4788 Beachwood Ct., Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 12/09/2023 S/Jeffrey Leland Wilson, 01/26, 02/02, 02/09, 02/16/2024 CN 28438

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9000969 Filed: Jan 16, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Tiger Maintenance. Located at: 1050 Regal Rd., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Anthony Glenn Costa, 1050 Regal Rd., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 12/26/2023 S/Anthony G. Costa, 01/26, 02/02, 02/09, 02/16/2024 CN 28436

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9000906 Filed: Jan 12, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Cardiff Marketing Solutions. Located at: 1837 Dora Dr., Cardiff CA 92007 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Lauren Emily Arrant, 1837 Dora Dr., Cardiff CA 92007. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Lauren Emily Arrant, 01/26, 02/02, 02/09, 02/16/2024 CN 28432

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9000907 Filed: Jan 12, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Cardiff Travel Solutions. Located at: 1837 Dora Dr., Cardiff CA 92007 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Lauren Emily Arrant, 1837 Dora Dr., Cardiff CA 92007. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Lauren Emily Arrant, 01/26, 02/02, 02/09, 02/16/2024 CN 28431

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9001123 Filed: Jan 17, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Dental Oasis of Carlsbad. Located at: 5814 Van Allen Way, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Ida Alfonso DMD Inc., 5814 Van Allen Way, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/17/2024 S/Ida D. Alfonso, 01/26, 02/02, 02/09, 02/16/2024 CN 28430

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9000670 Filed: Jan 10, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Empowered Academics. Located at: 1615 Seattle Slew Way, Oceanside CA 92057 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Reading Reach Enterprises, 1615 Seattle Slew Way, Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Julie Herd, 01/26, 02/02, 02/09, 02/16/2024 CN 28429

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9001026 Filed: Jan 16, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Twice Wired Consulting. Located at: 3526 Corte Mora, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Scott Christopher Mathson, 3526 Corte Mora, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/01/2024 S/Scott Christopher Mathson, 01/26, 02/02, 02/09, 02/16/2024 CN 28428

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9025731 Filed: Dec 27, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Facial Pain Specialists. Located at: 4403 Manchester Ave. #101, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Bradley A Eli Dental Corporation, 4403 Manchester Ave. #101, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/01/2023 S/Bradley A. Eli, 01/26, 02/02, 02/09, 02/16/2024 CN 28427

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9000512 Filed: Jan 09, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Xilo. Located at: 326, San Diego CA 92101 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 550 W. B St., San Diego CA 92101. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Corza Technologies Inc., 3525 Del Mar Heights Rd #247, San Diego CA 92130. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/01/2019 S/Jonathan Corrin, 01/19, 01/26, 02/02, 02/09/2024 CN 28424

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9000856 Filed: Jan 11, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Sommely; B. Sommely Travel. Located at: 8613 Flanders Dr., San Diego CA 92126 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Melissa Bautista, 8613 Flanders Dr., San Diego CA 92126. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/10/2024 S/Melissa Bautista, 01/19, 01/26, 02/02, 02/09/2024 CN 28418

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9000772 Filed: Jan 11, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. WYLIEPOP. Located at: 7373 Calle Conifera, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Josh Bruce Canova, 7373 Calle Conifera, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Josh Bruce Canova, 01/19, 01/26, 02/02, 02/09/2024 CN 28416

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9000762 Filed: Jan 10, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Èclat Luxury Real Estate; B. Èclat Real Estate. Located at: 2382 Camino Vida Roble #J, Carlsbad CA 92011 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Top Agent Inc., 2382 Camino Vida Roble #J, Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/09/2024 S/Carin Molin, 01/19, 01/26, 02/02, 02/09/2024 CN 28415

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9024765 Filed: Dec 11, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. HRG Golf LLC. Located at: 798 Saxony Rd., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. HRG Golf LLC, 798 Saxony Rd., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 02/01/2023 S/Heidi Richardson, 01/19, 01/26, 02/02, 02/09/2024 CN 28414

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9000116 Filed: Jan 03, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Pacific Beach Endodontics. Located at: 1915 Hornblend St., San Diego CA 92109 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Damon Westwood DDS Inc., 1915 Hornblend St., San Diego CA 92109. This business is conducted by: A Corportion. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Damon John Westwood, 01/19, 01/26, 02/02, 02/09/2024 CN 28413

Statement of Abandonment of Use of Fictitious Business Name #2024-9000721 Filed: Jan 10, 2024 with San Diego County Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s) To Be Abandoned: A. Bert’s Plumbing. Located at: 858 2nd St., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: 1590 Avenida de los Lirios, Encinitas CA 92024. The Statement of the Fictitious Business Name(s) Referred to Above was Filed in San Diego County on: 09/15/2020 and assigned File #2020-9015418. Fictitious Business Name is being Abandoned By: 1. Bert Douglas Long, 1590 Avenida de los Lirios, Encinitas CA 92024; 2. Karen Kay Long, 1590 Avenida de los Lirios, Encinitas CA 92024. The Business is Conducted by: A Married Couple S/Karen Kay Long, 01/19, 01/26, 02/02, 02/09/2024 CN 28412

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9000714 Filed: Jan 10, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Gather Wild. Located at: 2312 Camino Robledo, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Ashley Georgienne Medina, 1548 Elon Ln., Encinitas CA 92024; 2. Kamila Paniczko Carr, 2312 Camino Robledo, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: A General Partnership. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Ashley Georgienne Medina, 01/19, 01/26, 02/02, 02/09/2024 CN 28411

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9000568 Filed: Jan 09, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. La Costa Design & Construction Inc.; B. La Costa D & C. Located at: 2903 Via Carrio, Carlsbad CA 92010 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. La Costa Design & Construction Inc., 2903 Via Carrio, Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/02/2024 S/Paul Rozvodovskiy, 01/19, 01/26, 02/02, 02/09/2024 CN 28410

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9025769 Filed: Dec 27, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Chamberlain Property Management. Located at: 2653 Roosevelt St., Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Sharper Edge Properties Inc., 2653 Roosevelt, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Greg Gorsuch, 01/19, 01/26, 02/02, 02/09/2024 CN 28409

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9000740 Filed: Jan 10, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Coastal Lymphatic & Massage Therapy. Located at: 3081 Madison St. #B, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 312 Acacia Ave. #E, Carlsbad CA 92008. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Wendy Leigh Sallin, 312 Acacia Ave. #E, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/10/2024 S/Wendy Leigh Sallin, 01/19, 01/26, 02/02, 02/09/2024 CN 28404