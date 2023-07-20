Man arrested for fatal Carlsbad hit-and-run

CARLSBAD — A man who allegedly fled after fatally striking a pedestrian on a Carlsbad freeway entrance while driving was arrested for suspicion of hit-and-run on July 19, authorities said.

Andrew Bryan Dean, 50, was taken into custody shortly before 12:30 a.m. and booked into county jail in Vista on suspicion of the Carlsbad hit-and-run causing death, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Dean allegedly was behind the wheel of a Toyota Prius that struck a 20- year-old Texas man on the on-ramp from Poinsettia Lane to southbound Interstate 5 at about 2:15 a.m. on July 15.

Following the fatal impact, the driver of the car drove off, CHP public-affairs Officer Hunter Gerber said.

The victim, whose name has not yet been made public, died at the scene. Dean was being held on $500,000 bail pending his arraignment on July 21.