Legal Notices, Decmber 15, 2023

CITY OF ENCINITAS PUBLIC WORKS DEPARTMENT 160 CALLE MAGDALENA ENCINITAS, CA 92024-3633 REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL (RFP) CITYWIDE BUS STOP CLEANING AND MAINTENANCE PW-RFP-23-06 The City is soliciting Requests for Proposals for contract services to provide professional bus stop maintenance services including, but not limited to: trash removal, weed removal, graffiti removal, washing bus benches, inventorying and documenting and all other maintenance required to maintain the areas included in this contract in a safe, attractive and usable condition. It is the intent of the City to award a contract, in a form approved by the City Attorney, to the selected firm. Contractors with a valid State California D-63 License for Construction Clean-Up may bid on this project. COMPLETE RFP / CONTACT INFORMATION: The website for this advertisement and related documents is: PlanetBids (http://www.encinitasca.gov/bids). All proposal documents and project correspondence will be posted on the PlanetBids website. It is the responsibility of Proposers to check the website regularly for information updates and Proposal clarifications, as well as any addenda. To submit a proposal, a bidder must register as a vendor (planholder) and download the contract documents from the City of Encinitas Website at http://www.encinitasca.gov/bids. Proposals must be submitted electronically no later than 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 21, 2023 via the PlanetBids. 12/08/2023, 12/15/2023 CN 28282

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE TS No. CA-23-965088-NJ Order No.: FIN-23005511 YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 7/28/2022. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 to the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state, will be held by duly appointed trustee. Trustor(s): Sonny Investments LLC, a California Limited Liability Company Recorded: 8/5/2022 as Instrument No. 2022-0319425 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California; Date of Sale: 1/8/2024 at 10:00 AM Place of Sale: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by the statue, located at 250 E. Main St., El Cajon, CA 92020 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $1,653,433.78 The purported property address is: 924 South Tremont Street, Oceanside, CA 92054 Assessor's Parcel No.: 150-374-05-00 Date: QUALITY LOAN SERVICE CORPORATION 2763 Camino Del Rio S San Diego, CA 92108 619-645-7711 For NON SALE information only Sale Line: 916-939-0772 Or Login to: http://www.qualityloan.com Reinstatement Line: (866) 645-7711 Ext 5318 QUALITY LOAN SERVICE CORPORATION . TS No.: CA-23-965088-NJ IDSPub #0189641 12/15/2023 12/22/2023 12/29/2023 CN 28292

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE T.S. No. 23-01464-CE-CA Title No. 230344584-CA-VOI A.P.N. 223-372-22-00 YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 10/13/2006. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, (cashier’s check(s) must be made payable to National Default Servicing Corporation), drawn on a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state; will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. Trustor: Stephen P. Santore and Lori A. Toyama, husband and wife as community property Duly Appointed Trustee: National Default Servicing Corporation Recorded 10/20/2006 as Instrument No. 2006-0747344 (or Book, Page) of the Official Records of San Diego County, California. Date of Sale: 01/17/2024 at 10:00 AM Place of Sale: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by statue, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020 Estimated amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $408,960.23 Street Address or other common designation of real property: 3519 Calle Gavanzo, Carlsbad, CA 92009-8636 A.P.N.: 223-372-22-00 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. The requirements of California Civil Code Section 2923.5(b)/2923.55(c) were fulfilled when the Notice of Default was recorded. Date: 12/05/2023 National Default Servicing Corporation c/o Tiffany and Bosco, P.A., its agent, 1455 Frazee Road, Suite 820 San Diego, CA 92108 Toll Free Phone: 888-264-4010 Sales Line 714-730-2727; Sales Website: www.ndscorp.com Connie Hernandez, Trustee Sales Representative A-4803603 12/15/2023, 12/22/2023, 12/29/2023 CN 28291

BATCH: AFC-4006 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED AS SHOWN BELOW. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY as the duly appointed Trustee WILL SELL BY PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH On 12/28/2023 at 10:00 AM, AT THE FRONT ENTRANCE TO CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY 2121 PALOMAR AIRPORT ROAD. CARLSBAD CA 92011 The property heretofore described is being sold "as is". The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 1594 MARBRISA CIRCLE, CARLSBAD, CA, 92008 CARLSBAD CA 92011 (Payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank), all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State hereinafter described as more fully described on said Deed of Trust. The property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 1594 MARBRISA CIRCLE, CARLSBAD, CA, 92008 TS#, CUSTOMER REF#, ICN#, Unit/Interval/Week, APN#, Trustors, Beneficiary, DOT Dated, DOT Recorded, DOT Instrument No., NOD Recorded, NOD Instrument No., Estimated Sales Amount 107402 B0527225S GMP542321BZ 5423 ANNUAL EACH YEAR 21 211-130-03-00 MUNA M. ALOUSTA A(N) MARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 10/26/2019 11/14/2019 2019-0525835 8/21/2023 2023-0227767 $27322.66 107404 B0546265S GMP521411D1E 5214 BIENNIAL EVEN 11 211-130-02-00 CLARINA A. BRYANT A SINGLE WOMAN AS HER SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 09/13/2022 10/06/2022 2022-0390712 8/21/2023 2023-0227767 $21910.29 107408 B0451545L GMO503326BZ 5033 ANNUAL EACH YEAR 26 211-130-02-00 JOHN HARVEY HAYES JR. AND SCHILON DARNISE DEMERS HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 08/04/2015 09/03/2015 2015-0467497 8/21/2023 2023-0227767 $22922.13 107409 B0520735H GMP611120A1Z 6111 ANNUAL EACH YEAR 20 211-131-11-00 WILLIAM P. HAYWOOD A(N) SINGLE MAN AND PATRICIA A. HAYWOOD A(N) WIDOWED WOMAN AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 04/23/2019 05/09/2019 2019-0173742 8/21/2023 2023-0227767 $55132.84 107410 B0549315C GMP681108D1E 6811 BIENNIAL EVEN 08 211-131-13-00 JOHN TERRANT HUMPHRIES III A SINGLE MAN AS HIS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 11/17/2022 12/29/2022 2022-0482354 8/21/2023 2023-0227767 $21149.73 107411 B0543595S GMO593307AZ 5933 ANNUAL EACH YEAR 07 211-131-11-00 BHUSHAN KHANNA A SINGLE MAN AS HIS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 06/09/2022 07/14/2022 2022-0290846 8/21/2023 2023-0227767 $41122.34 107412 B0507835H GMS8020127A1Z 80201 ANNUAL EACH YEAR 27 212-271-04-00 MAUREEN MALONE A(N) SINGLE WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 07/24/2018 08/10/2018 2018-0328724 8/21/2023 2023-0227767 $40052.43 107413 B0502935S GMP612448B1Z 6124 ANNUAL EACH YEAR 48 211-131-11-00 KEESHANA C MARSHALL A(N) SINGLE WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 04/08/2018 05/10/2018 2018-0188272 8/21/2023 2023-0227767 $28280.76 107414 B0525655C GMP612307D1O 6123 BIENNIAL ODD 07 211-131-11-00 JESUS MANUEL MINOR A(N) UNMARRIED MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 09/19/2019 10/03/2019 2019-0440882 8/21/2023 2023-0227767 $18662.37 107416 B0545755S GMP542620DO 5426 BIENNIAL ODD 20 211-130-03-00 FRANCISCA GABRIELLE OKOKO LOHAMBA A SINGLE WOMAN AS HER SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 09/01/2022 09/22/2022 2022-0371962 8/21/2023 2023-0227767 $21497.05 107418 B0469745H GMP652130A1Z 6521 ANNUAL EACH YEAR 30 211-131-13-00 RYAN JEREMY REHEIS A(N) MARRIED MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 07/12/2016 07/28/2016 2016-0380422 8/21/2023 2023-0227767 $70977.38 107419 B0538765P GMP601330A1Z 6013 ANNUAL EACH YEAR 30 211-131-11-00 FRANK J. SEGOVIA AN UNMARRIED MAN AS HIS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 10/22/2021 11/23/2021 2021-0805215 8/21/2023 2023-0227767 $44031.89 107421 B0511765C GMS8030501DO 80305 BIENNIAL ODD 01 212-271-04-00 DOMINICK TRUTANICH AND DEBRA JOANNA TRUTANICH HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 09/30/2018 10/18/2018 2018-0434955 8/21/2023 2023-0227767 $18915.55 107422 B0470905C GMP533115BE 5331 BIENNIAL EVEN 15 211-130-03-00 BRIDGET B. WISE-SAN ANTONIO A(N) UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 06/26/2016 08/18/2016 2016-0425628 8/21/2023 2023-0227767 $23722.93 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to-wit is estimated at AS SHOWN ABOVE Accrued interest and additional advances, if any, may increase this figure prior to sale. DATE: 12/1/2023 CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, AS TRUSTEE 2121 PALOMAR AIRPORT ROAD, SUITE 330B CARLSBAD, CA 92011 PHONE NO. (858) 207-0646 BY LORI R. FLEMINGS, as Authorized Signor 12/08/2023, 12/15/2023, 12/22/2023 CN 28277

BATCH: AFC-4004 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A NOTICE OF DELINQUENT ASSESSMENT DATED SHOWN BELOW UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. NOTICE is hereby given that CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, as the duly appointed Trustee pursuant to Notice of Delinquent Assessment and Claim of Lien executed by CARLSBAD SEAPOINTE RESORT OWNERS ASSOCIATION, INC., A CALIFORNIA NON PROFIT MUTUAL BENEFIT CORPORATION WILL SELL ON 1/4/2024 at 10:00 AM LOCATION: AT THE FRONT ENTRANCE TO CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY 2121 PALOMAR AIRPORT ROAD, CARLSBAD, CA 92011 AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 6400 SURFSIDE LANE, CARLSBAD, CA, 92009 WILL SELL ON 1/4/2024 at 10:00 AM LOCATION: AT THE FRONT ENTRANCE TO CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY 2121 PALOMAR AIRPORT ROAD, CARLSBAD, CA 92011 AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, business in this state, all right, title and interest under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment in the property situated in said County, describing the land on above referred Claim of Lien. TS#, REF#, ICN, UNIT/INTERVAL/WEEK, APN, CURRENT OWNERS, COL DATED, COL RECORDED, COL INSTRUMENT#, NOD RECORDED, NOD INSTRUMENT#, ESTIMATED SALES AMOUNT 107269 30606AE CSR306AE06 306 BIENNIAL EVEN 06 214-010-94-00 JAMES C. KENAGA MD AN UNMARRIED MAN AND VIRGINIA HAWKINS-HIGGINS AN UNMARRIED WOMAN AS JOINT TENANTS 7/25/2023 7/28/2023 2023-0202633 8/28/2023 2023-0233348 $8459.58 107270 32651AE CSR326AE51 326 BIENNIAL EVEN 51 214-010-94-00 RODY C. OCOMA AND DINA P. OCOMA HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 7/25/2023 7/28/2023 2023-0202633 8/28/2023 2023-0233348 $8647.32 107271 10813DE CSR108DE13 108 BIENNIAL EVEN 13 214-010-94-00 RENEE L. QUIQLEY TRUSTEE OF THE RENEE L. QUIGLEY TRUST DATED APRIL 19 2000 7/25/2023 7/28/2023 2023-0202633 8/28/2023 2023-0233348 $7277.71 107272 21013BE CSR210BE13 210 BIENNIAL EVEN 13 214-010-94-00 LARRY WAYNE LEE AND DIANA HELEN LEE HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 7/25/2023 7/28/2023 2023-0202633 8/28/2023 2023-0233348 $9131.65 107273 21151CE CSR21151CE 211 BIENNIAL EVEN 51 214-010-94-00 DOREEN R. WILLIAMS AN UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE & SEPARATE PROPERTY 7/25/2023 7/28/2023 2023-0202633 8/28/2023 2023-0233348 $8754.83 107274 12119CE CSR12119CE 121 BIENNIAL EVEN 19 214-010-94-00 CHARLES A. SINATRA AND LINDA A SINATRA HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 7/25/2023 7/28/2023 2023-0202633 8/28/2023 2023-0233348 $7929.78 107275 22642AE CSR226AE42 226 BIENNIAL EVEN 42 214-010-94-00 NANCY M. REED SURVIVING TRUSTEE OF THE REED FAMILY TRUST DATED DECEMBER 21 2001 7/25/2023 7/28/2023 2023-0202633 8/28/2023 2023-0233348 $8520.15 107276 21632CE CSR216CE32 216 BIENNIAL EVEN 32 214-010-94-00 ABRAHAM ESAU SALINAS AND AMPARO G. YABAR TRUSTEES OF THE SALINAS FAMILY TRUST DATED 1/13/97 7/25/2023 7/28/2023 2023-0202633 8/28/2023 2023-0233348 $8996.36 107277 11120CE CSR11120CE 111 BIENNIAL EVEN 20 214-010-94-00 RICARDO N. LOPEZ AND DIANA D. LOPEZ HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 7/25/2023 7/28/2023 2023-0202633 8/28/2023 2023-0233348 $8924.95 107278 22715AE CBS227AE15 227 BIENNIAL EVEN 15 214-010-94-00 STEVEN MCCARTHY AND MICHELLA DENEEN MCCARTHY HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 7/25/2023 7/28/2023 2023-0202633 8/28/2023 2023-0233348 $8565.15 107279 11407BE CSR114BE07 114 BIENNIAL EVEN 07 214-010-94-00 ARTHUR CRANE A MARRIED MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 7/25/2023 7/28/2023 2023-0202633 8/28/2023 2023-0233348 $8162.04 107281 20818DE CSR208DE18 208 BIENNIAL EVEN 18 214-010-94-00 JANE E. LATTARULO TRUSTEE OF THE JANE E. LATTARULO TRUST DATED MAY 6 2002 7/25/2023 7/28/2023 2023-0202633 8/28/2023 2023-0233348 $8150.36 107282 31420BE CSR314BE20 314 BIENNIAL EVEN 20 214-010-94-00 WILLIE DECKARD AND JUANITA M. WALKER-DECKARD HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 7/25/2023 7/28/2023 2023-0202633 8/28/2023 2023-0233348 $8796.03 107283 22623AE CSR226AE23 226 BIENNIAL EVEN 23 214-010-94-00 JORGE L. CARRENO AND ALMA N. CARRENO HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 7/25/2023 7/28/2023 2023-0202633 8/28/2023 2023-0233348 $9421.37 107284 32143CE CSR321CE43 321 BIENNIAL EVEN 43 214-010-94-00 SHIN KUBOYAMA AND DEBORAH KUBOYAMA HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 7/25/2023 7/28/2023 2023-0202633 8/28/2023 2023-0233348 $8427.47 107285 22633AE CSR22633AE 226 BIENNIAL EVEN 33 214-010-94-00 JEFFREY C. STRAYER A MARRIED MAN SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 7/25/2023 7/28/2023 2023-0202633 8/28/2023 2023-0233348 $8493.03 107286 10301CE CSR10301CE 103 BIENNIAL EVEN 01 214-010-94-00 ARDY B. CARLSON AND CAROL E. NORHEIM HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 7/25/2023 7/28/2023 2023-0202633 8/28/2023 2023-0233348 $8096.35 107287 22707AE CBS22707AE 227 BIENNIAL EVEN 07 214-010-94-00 HEATHER MICELLIBEHAR AN UNMARRIED WOMAN AS HER SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 7/25/2023 7/28/2023 2023-0202633 8/28/2023 2023-0233348 $9113.58 107288 11719BE CSR11719BE 117 BIENNIAL EVEN 19 214-010-94-00 CELESTE R. THOMPSON A SINGLE WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 7/25/2023 7/28/2023 2023-0202633 8/28/2023 2023-0233348 $8858.92 107289 21912AE CSR21912AE 219 BIENNIAL EVEN 12 214-010-94-00 DAVID B. HOLBROOK AND ANGELA P. HOLBROOK HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS WITH RIGHT OF SURVIVORSHIP 7/25/2023 7/28/2023 2023-0202633 8/28/2023 2023-0233348 $8267.52 107290 21819AE MCS21819AE 218 BIENNIAL EVEN 19 214-010-94-00 RAYMOND A. OWENS AND KAREN S. OWENS AS TRUSTEES OF THE OWENS LIVING TRUST DATED JUNE 9 2004 AND ANY AMENDMENTS THERETO 7/25/2023 7/28/2023 2023-0202633 8/28/2023 2023-0233348 $8897.29 107291 31642CE CSR316CE42 316 BIENNIAL EVEN 42 214-010-94-00 CHRISTOPHER J. FALLO AND COLLEEN G. FALLO HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS WITH RIGHT OF SURVIVORSHIP 7/25/2023 7/28/2023 2023-0202633 8/28/2023 2023-0233348 $8849.54 107292 21640CE CSR216CE40 216 BIENNIAL EVEN 40 214-010-94-00 JOHN H. STEWART AN UNMARRIED MAN AND LAURA A. BROWN A SINGLE WOMAN AS JOINT TENANTS 7/25/2023 7/28/2023 2023-0202633 8/28/2023 2023-0233348 $8351.09 107293 21111CE CSR211CE11 211 BIENNIAL EVEN 11 214-010-94-00 JACK H. ZENEIAN AND MARY ZENEIAN HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 7/25/2023 7/28/2023 2023-0202633 8/28/2023 2023-0233348 $8095.88 107294 10923CE CSR10923CE 109 BIENNIAL EVEN 23 214-010-94-00 KRISTOFFER J KUHNS A(N) SINGLE MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 7/25/2023 7/28/2023 2023-0202633 8/28/2023 2023-0233348 $8550.62 107295 12840DE CBS128DE40 128 BIENNIAL EVEN 40 214-010-94-00 COLLEEN SZILAGYI. AN UNMARRIED WOMAN AS HER SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 7/25/2023 7/28/2023 2023-0202633 8/28/2023 2023-0233348 $8062.86 107296 10815DE CSR108DE15 108 BIENNIAL EVEN 15 214-010-94-00 BRYON EDWARD PERRY AND KARINE M. HOLLIS-PERRY HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 7/25/2023 7/28/2023 2023-0202633 8/28/2023 2023-0233348 $7991.40 107297 30219BE CSR302BE19 302 BIENNIAL EVEN 19 214-010-94-00 REBECA MARQUEZ AN UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 7/25/2023 7/28/2023 2023-0202633 8/28/2023 2023-0233348 $8142.31 107298 32719AE CBS32719AE 327 BIENNIAL EVEN 19 214-010-94-00 MIKE ENLOW AND SHEILA ENLOW HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 7/25/2023 7/28/2023 2023-0202633 8/28/2023 2023-0233348 $9323.99 107299 22302CE CSR223CE02 223 BIENNIAL EVEN 02 214-010-94-00 KOROSH MORSHEDIZADEH A SINGLE MAN 7/25/2023 7/28/2023 2023-0202633 8/28/2023 2023-0233348 $8054.73 107300 30107AE CSR30107AE 301 BIENNIAL EVEN 07 214-010-94-00 RONALD J. DOBKIN AND REVA G. DOBKIN HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 7/25/2023 7/28/2023 2023-0202633 8/28/2023 2023-0233348 $10184.68 107301 23137DE CBS23137DE 231 BIENNIAL EVEN 37 214-010-94-00 GERARDO MENDEZ AND BLANCA S. GARCIA HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 7/25/2023 7/28/2023 2023-0202633 8/28/2023 2023-0233348 $8449.69 107302 32349CE CSR32349CE 323 BIENNIAL EVEN 49 214-010-94-00 FRANK J. BALLERINO AN UNMARRIED MAN AND DELORIS J. SHERWOOD A WIDOW AS JOINT TENANTS 7/25/2023 7/28/2023 2023-0202633 8/28/2023 2023-0233348 $8007.46 107303 13225DE CBS13225DE 132 BIENNIAL EVEN 25 214-010-94-00 ROBERT L. VARELA A(N) SINGLE MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 7/25/2023 7/28/2023 2023-0202633 8/28/2023 2023-0233348 $8311.33 107304 12142CE CSR12142CE 121 BIENNIAL EVEN 42 214-010-94-00 GERARD BLACK AND JULIE A. NATWICK HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 7/25/2023 7/28/2023 2023-0202633 8/28/2023 2023-0233348 $7982.88 107305 12341CE CSR12341CE 123 BIENNIAL EVEN 41 214-010-94-00 FIDEL RESENDIZ A SINGLE MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 7/25/2023 7/28/2023 2023-0202633 8/28/2023 2023-0233348 $7913.63 107306 32120CE CSR32120CE 321 BIENNIAL EVEN 20 214-010-94-00 RODERICK WATSON AND LAFAWNDA D. WATSON HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 7/25/2023 7/28/2023 2023-0202633 8/28/2023 2023-0233348 $7950.66 107307 12825DE CBS128DE25 128 BIENNIAL EVEN 25 214-010-94-00 CHERYL LYNN RICHTER A SINGLE WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 7/25/2023 7/28/2023 2023-0202633 8/28/2023 2023-0233348 $8394.41 107308 21521CE CSR21521CE 215 BIENNIAL EVEN 21 214-010-94-00 CECIL RILES AND JEANETTE RILES HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS WITH RIGHTS OF SURVIVORSHIP 7/25/2023 7/28/2023 2023-0202633 8/28/2023 2023-0233348 $8444.39 107310 21008BE CSR210BE08 210 BIENNIAL EVEN 08 214-010-94-00 LAURA CAIN DREIER-MINER AN UNMARRED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 7/25/2023 7/28/2023 2023-0202633 8/28/2023 2023-0233348 $8795.98 107311 23107DE CBS23107DE 231 BIENNIAL EVEN 07 214-010-94-00 PAUL E. PIER AND BRENDA G. PIER HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 7/25/2023 7/28/2023 2023-0202633 8/28/2023 2023-0233348 $7856.38 107312 10304CE CSR10304CE 103 BIENNIAL EVEN 04 214-010-94-00 PETER H. HOLMES AND JACQUELINE Y. JOHNSON HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 7/25/2023 7/28/2023 2023-0202633 8/28/2023 2023-0233348 $8305.49 107313 20730AE CSR207AE30 207 BIENNIAL EVEN 30 214-010-94-00 FRANCES G. PIEGARI A MARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 7/25/2023 7/28/2023 2023-0202633 8/28/2023 2023-0233348 $9442.01 107314 20314CE CSR203CE14 203 BIENNIAL EVEN 14 214-010-94-00 DALE AND BRENDA MEYER 7/25/2023 7/28/2023 2023-0202633 8/28/2023 2023-0233348 $7932.14 107315 11804AE 11804AE 118 BIENNIAL EVEN 04 214-010-94-00 JERRY A. MILLER AND NANCY MILLER HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 7/25/2023 7/28/2023 2023-0202633 8/28/2023 2023-0233348 $8342.01 107316 23116DE CBS23116DE 231 BIENNIAL EVEN 16 214-010-94-00 OWEN F. WARD AND CHRISTINE C. WARD HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 7/25/2023 7/28/2023 2023-0202633 8/28/2023 2023-0233348 $8051.82 107317 11317AE CSR113AE17 113 BIENNIAL EVEN 17 214-010-94-00 LAWRENCE A. REYNOLDS III AND JUDITH C. REYNOLDS HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 7/25/2023 7/28/2023 2023-0202633 8/28/2023 2023-0233348 $8534.81 107318 22720AE CBS227AE20 227 BIENNIAL EVEN 20 214-010-94-00 ROANNA MCCOY 7/25/2023 7/28/2023 2023-0202633 8/28/2023 2023-0233348 $8203.93 107319 11101CE CSR11101CE 111 BIENNIAL EVEN 01 214-010-94-00 TED E. JANETTE AND JOYCE A. JANETTE HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 7/25/2023 7/28/2023 2023-0202633 8/28/2023 2023-0233348 $7833.27 107320 11048BE CSR110BE48 110 BIENNIAL EVEN 48 214-010-94-00 RANDY ROBERSON AND LOUELLA P. ROBERSON HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 7/25/2023 7/28/2023 2023-0202633 8/28/2023 2023-0233348 $7922.57 107321 31541CE CSR315CE41 315 BIENNIAL EVEN 41 214-010-94-00 RICHARD E. PRICE JR. AND TERI L. WILSON-PRICE HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 7/25/2023 7/28/2023 2023-0202633 8/28/2023 2023-0233348 $7447.63 107322 12146CE CSR12146CE 121 BIENNIAL EVEN 46 214-010-94-00 JESSICENA JOHNSON AN UNMARRIED WOMAN AND CARRIE CARR AN UNMARRIED WOMAN AS JOINT TENANTS 7/25/2023 7/28/2023 2023-0202633 8/28/2023 2023-0233348 $7759.22 107323 20449CE CSR204CE49 204 BIENNIAL EVEN 49 214-010-94-00 EMILIA H. BECERRA A SINGLE WOMAN AND SANDRA LUZ HERNANDEZ A AINGLE WOMAN AS JOINT TENANTS 7/25/2023 7/28/2023 2023-0202633 8/28/2023 2023-0233348 $8054.73 107324 23147DE CBS23147DE 231 BIENNIAL EVEN 47 214-010-94-00 RAY ANGELO PALACIO AND ANN MARIE PALACIO HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 7/25/2023 7/28/2023 2023-0202633 8/28/2023 2023-0233348 $7564.86 107325 20522BE CSR205BE22 205 BIENNIAL EVEN 22 214-010-94-00 MICHAEL BERGER SINGLE MAN 7/25/2023 7/28/2023 2023-0202633 8/28/2023 2023-0233348 $8553.61 107326 20448CO CSR204CO48 204 BIENNIAL ODD 48 214-010-94-00 DERRICK ANDERSON AN UNMARRIED MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 7/25/2023 7/28/2023 2023-0202633 8/28/2023 2023-0233348 $9137.62 107327 22818DO CBS22818DO 228 BIENNIAL ODD 18 214-010-94-00 DRENA L. JIPSON UNMARRIED WOMAN SOLE & SEPARATE PROPERTY 7/25/2023 7/28/2023 2023-0202633 8/28/2023 2023-0233348 $7287.07 107328 32101CO CSR321CO01 321 BIENNIAL ODD 01 214-010-94-00 DAVID SENTENO AND BERTHA SENTENO HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 7/25/2023 7/28/2023 2023-0202633 8/28/2023 2023-0233348 $8319.78 107329 12139CO CSR12139CO 121 BIENNIAL ODD 39 214-010-94-00 DEBRA A. MULLEN AN UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 7/25/2023 7/28/2023 2023-0202633 8/28/2023 2023-0233348 $8965.11 107330 21003BO CSR210BO03 210 BIENNIAL ODD 03 214-010-94-00 ARTHUR CRANE A MARRIED MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 7/25/2023 7/28/2023 2023-0202633 8/28/2023 2023-0233348 $8111.28 107331 11550CO CSR115CO50 115 BIENNIAL ODD 50 214-010-94-00 PAUL S. GARAVITO JR. AND VIRGINIA C. GARAVITO HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 7/25/2023 7/28/2023 2023-0202633 8/28/2023 2023-0233348 $8595.04 107332 20447CO CSR204CO47 204 BIENNIAL ODD 47 214-010-94-00 JEFFREY S. ORR AND HEIDI A. ORR HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 7/25/2023 7/28/2023 2023-0202633 8/28/2023 2023-0233348 $8436.98 107333 20350CO CSR20350CO 203 BIENNIAL ODD 50 214-010-94-00 RYAN HALL A(N) SINGLE MAN AND KIRA MAMULA A(N) SINGLE WOMAN AS JOINT TENANTS 7/25/2023 7/28/2023 2023-0202633 8/28/2023 2023-0233348 $8519.70 107334 13120DO CBS13120DO 131 BIENNIAL ODD 20 214-010-94-00 HEATHER MICELLI A SINGLE WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 7/25/2023 7/28/2023 2023-0202633 8/28/2023 2023-0233348 $8569.15 107335 32441AO CSR32441AO 324 BIENNIAL ODD 41 214-010-94-00 CHRISTOPHER J. FALLO AND COLLEEN G. FALLO HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS WITH RIGHT OF SURVIVORSHIP 7/25/2023 7/28/2023 2023-0202633 8/28/2023 2023-0233348 $9048.89 The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 6400 SURFSIDE LANE, CARLSBAD, CA, 92009 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum due under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment, with interest thereon, as provided in said notice, advances, if any, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee. Estimated amount with accrued interest and additional advances, if any, is SHOWN ABOVE and may increase this figure prior to sale. Date: 12/1/2023 CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, As Trustee, 2121 Palomar Airport Road, Suite 330, Carlsbad , CA 92011 Phone no. (858) 207-0646 By LORI R. FLEMINGS, as Authorized Signor. 12/08/2023, 12/15/2023, 12/22/2023 CN 28276

BATCH: AFC-4003 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A NOTICE OF DELINQUENT ASSESSMENT DATED SHOWN BELOW UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. NOTICE is hereby given that CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, as the duly appointed Trustee pursuant to Notice of Delinquent Assessment and Claim of Lien executed by GRAND PACIFIC PALISADES OWNERS ASSOCIATION, INC., A CALIFORNIA NONPROFIT MUTUAL BENEFIT CORPORATION WILL SELL ON 1/4/2024 at 10:00 AM LOCATION: AT THE FRONT ENTRANCE TO CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, 2121 PALOMAR AIRPORT ROAD, CARLSBAD, CA 92011 AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 5805 ARMADA DRIVE, CARLSBAD, CA, 92009 WILL SELL ON 1/4/2024 at 10:00 AM LOCATION: AT THE FRONT ENTRANCE TO CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, 2121 PALOMAR AIRPORT ROAD, CARLSBAD, CA 92011 AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, business in this state, all right, title and interest under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment in the property situated in said County, describing the land on above referred Claim of Lien. TS#, REF#, ICN, UNIT/INTERVAL/WEEK, APN, CURRENT OWNERS, COL DATED, COL RECORDED, COL INSTRUMENT#, NOD RECORDED, NOD INSTRUMENT#, ESTIMATED SALES AMOUNT 107201 14533AZ MGP14533AZ 145 ANNUAL 33 211-022-28-00 STEPHEN G. KALMAR AND LILLIAN C. KALMAR HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 7/13/2023 7/28/2023 2023-0202622 8/28/2023 2023-0233335 $9822.84 107202 14640BZ GPO14640BZ 146 ANNUAL 40 211-022-28-00 CARLEEN R. HESS TRUSTEE OF THE HESS/WILSON TRUST DATED MAY 21 2020 AND ANY AMENDMENTS THERETO 7/13/2023 7/28/2023 2023-0202622 8/28/2023 2023-0233335 $7863.01 107203 15108AZ GPO15108AZ 151 ANNUAL 08 211-022-28-00 CURTIS G. METTLING AND PATRICIA M. METTLING HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 7/13/2023 7/28/2023 2023-0202622 8/28/2023 2023-0233335 $9795.60 107204 15203AZ GPO15203AZ 152 ANNUAL 03 211-022-28-00 WILLIAM MICHAEL LANGLOIS SOLE OWNER 7/13/2023 7/28/2023 2023-0202622 8/28/2023 2023-0233335 $7195.41 107205 15819AZ GPO15819AZ 158 ANNUAL 19 211-022-28-00 WILLIAM MELEAKAMP AND JENNIFER MOLEAKAMP HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 7/13/2023 7/28/2023 2023-0202622 8/28/2023 2023-0233335 $9470.16 107207 16110AZ GPO16110AZ 161 ANNUAL 10 211-022-28-00 MIKE LANGLOIS AN UNMARRIED MAN 7/13/2023 7/28/2023 2023-0202622 8/28/2023 2023-0233335 $7301.44 107208 16732CO GPO16732CO 167 BIENNIAL ODD 32 211-022-28-00 ROBERT P. BARRY A SINGLE MAN AND JENNIFER L. WYSONG A SINGLE WOMAN AS JOINT TENANTS 7/13/2023 7/28/2023 2023-0202622 8/28/2023 2023-0233335 $7661.91 107209 16817AO GPO16817AO 168 BIENNIAL ODD 17 211-022-28-00 JOE A. VANBROCKLIN AND KATHRYN E. VANBROCKLIN HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 7/13/2023 7/28/2023 2023-0202622 8/28/2023 2023-0233335 $7520.71 107210 17201CE GPO17201CE 172 BIENNIAL EVEN 01 211-022-28-00 VERA FOUNTAIN AN UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 7/13/2023 7/28/2023 2023-0202622 8/28/2023 2023-0233335 $7796.45 107212 17445AZ GPO17445AZ 174 ANNUAL 45 211-022-28-00 MIKE LANGLOIS 7/13/2023 7/28/2023 2023-0202622 8/28/2023 2023-0233335 $7213.50 107214 17608BZ GPO17608BZ 176 ANNUAL 08 211-022-28-00 SAMUEL T. GILLILAND AND ALISHA R. GILLILAND HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 7/13/2023 7/28/2023 2023-0202622 8/28/2023 2023-0233335 $8872.00 107215 17628BZ GPO17628BZ 176 ANNUAL 28 211-022-28-00 CYNTHIA K. HEMMELGARN AS TRUSTEE OF THE DANEL P HEMMELGARN AND CYNTHIA K. HEMMELGARN FAMILY TRUST DATED NOVEMBER 2 1999 7/13/2023 7/28/2023 2023-0202622 8/28/2023 2023-0233335 $7885.09 107216 18122CE GPP18122CE 181 BIENNIAL EVEN 22 211-022-28-00 GAROLD S. KLING AND JOAN KLING HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 7/13/2023 7/28/2023 2023-0202622 8/28/2023 2023-0233335 $6887.17 107218 18246BO GPP18246BO 182 BIENNIAL ODD 46 211-022-28-00 ALFREDO A. RUIZ AND MARIA H. RUIZ HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 7/13/2023 7/28/2023 2023-0202622 8/28/2023 2023-0233335 $8973.94 107219 18251BE GPP18251BE 182 BIENNIAL EVEN 51 211-022-28-00 RONALD M. PESSY AND CECILIA A. PESSY HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 7/13/2023 7/28/2023 2023-0202622 8/28/2023 2023-0233335 $7862.94 107220 18316BO GPP18316BO 183 BIENNIAL ODD 16 211-022-28-00 ALFRED PRESS AND DONNA L. PRESS HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 7/13/2023 7/28/2023 2023-0202622 8/28/2023 2023-0233335 $7881.36 107221 18436CO GPP18436CO 184 BIENNIAL ODD 36 211-022-28-00 TERRANCE M. O’BRIEN AND GERALDINE F. O’BRIEN HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 7/13/2023 7/28/2023 2023-0202622 8/28/2023 2023-0233335 $7006.07 107222 18606AE GPP18606AE 186 BIENNIAL EVEN 06 211-022-28-00 IRIS J. CARY TRUSTE OF THECARY REVOCABLE LIVING TRUST DATED DECEMBER 15 1998 7/13/2023 7/28/2023 2023-0202622 8/28/2023 2023-0233335 $6918.45 107223 19011BO GPP19011BO 190 BIENNIAL ODD 11 211-022-28-00 KENNETH G. ALDRICH AND ELIZABETH M. ALDRICH HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 7/13/2023 7/28/2023 2023-0202622 8/28/2023 2023-0233335 $7956.88 107224 19045BE GPP19045BE 190 BIENNIAL EVEN 45 211-022-28-00 JOHN R. WHIPPLE JR. AND ROSA L. WHIPPLE HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 7/13/2023 7/28/2023 2023-0202622 8/28/2023 2023-0233335 $7054.23 107225 19045BO GPP19045BO 190 BIENNIAL ODD 45 211-022-28-00 SUSANNAH R. GELBART A(N) SINGLE WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 7/13/2023 7/28/2023 2023-0202622 8/28/2023 2023-0233335 $6984.07 107226 19051BZ GPP19051BZ 190 ANNUAL 51 211-022-28-00 SHANNON M. PORTER A MARRIED WOMAN AS HER SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 7/13/2023 7/28/2023 2023-0202622 8/28/2023 2023-0233335 $7908.06 107227 19337CO GPP19337CO 193 BIENNIAL ODD 37 211-022-28-00 DAVID A. BRUEMMER AND DOROTEA R. BRUEMMER HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 7/13/2023 7/28/2023 2023-0202622 8/28/2023 2023-0233335 $7011.12 107228 19612CE GPP19612CE 196 BIENNIAL EVEN 12 211-022-28-00 DINA MARIE LOPEZ A SINGLE WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 7/13/2023 7/28/2023 2023-0202622 8/28/2023 2023-0233335 $8387.27 107229 19919AZ GPP19919AZ 199 ANNUAL 19 211-022-28-00 SCOTT S. START AND ELEONOR BALAGA STARK TRUSTES OF THE STARK FAMILY REVOCABLE TRUST DATED JANUARY 10 2005 7/13/2023 7/28/2023 2023-0202622 8/28/2023 2023-0233335 $11536.53 107230 25043AO MGP25043AO 250 BIENNIAL ODD 43 211-022-28-00 LUCINDA CAMPBELL DOUGLAS (AN) UNMARRIED WOMAN AND EBONEE R CHAMBERS A(N) SINGLE WOMAN AS JOINT TENANTS 7/13/2023 7/28/2023 2023-0202622 8/28/2023 2023-0233335 $8623.36 107231 25106AE GPO25106AE 251 BIENNIAL EVEN 06 211-022-28-00 MICHAEL JAMES WATTERS 7/13/2023 7/28/2023 2023-0202622 8/28/2023 2023-0233335 $8181.96 107232 25841EO GPO25841EO 258 BIENNIAL ODD 41 211-022-28-00 DARWIN L. CLARK AND MARGARET L. STARK HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 7/13/2023 7/28/2023 2023-0202622 8/28/2023 2023-0233335 $8861.79 107233 25908EO GPO25908EO 259 BIENNIAL ODD 08 211-022-28-00 ARIE VAN DEN AKKER AND KATHLEEN D. VAN DEN AKKER HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 7/13/2023 7/28/2023 2023-0202622 8/28/2023 2023-0233335 $7164.84 107234 26108AO GPO26108AO 261 BIENNIAL ODD 08 211-022-28-00 EDWINA AUSTIN A SINGLE WOMAN AS SOLE OWNER 7/13/2023 7/28/2023 2023-0202622 8/28/2023 2023-0233335 $8880.99 107235 26238EZ AGP26238EZ 262 ANNUAL 38 211-022-28-00 RICHARD M. BUCKLEY AND SUSANNE M BUCKLEY HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 7/13/2023 7/28/2023 2023-0202622 8/28/2023 2023-0233335 $10525.30 107236 26405AZ GPO26405AZ 264 ANNUAL 05 211-022-28-00 FILIPPO ASCIUTTO AND HELEN ASCIUTTO HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 7/13/2023 7/28/2023 2023-0202622 8/28/2023 2023-0233335 $7680.07 107237 26528AZ GPO26528AZ 265 ANNUAL 28 211-022-28-00 STEPHEN G. KALMAR AND LILLIAN C. KALMAR HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 7/13/2023 7/28/2023 2023-0202622 8/28/2023 2023-0233335 $10032.38 107238 26702CE GPO26702CE 267 BIENNIAL EVEN 02 211-022-28-00 ERIC I. VEGA AND JENNIFER A. VEGA HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 7/13/2023 7/28/2023 2023-0202622 8/28/2023 2023-0233335 $8027.04 107240 27203CZ GPO27203CZ 272 ANNUAL 03 211-022-28-00 LEWIS GLYNN AND JUANITA GLYNN HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 7/13/2023 7/28/2023 2023-0202622 8/28/2023 2023-0233335 $7697.34 107241 28011AO GPP28011AO 280 BIENNIAL ODD 11 211-022-28-00 JEFFREY C. STEUBER AND ANN MARIE STEUBER HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 7/13/2023 7/28/2023 2023-0202622 8/28/2023 2023-0233335 $8883.95 107242 28243BE GPP28243BE 282 BIENNIAL EVEN 43 211-022-28-00 GORDON R. JENSEN AND JANET W. JENSEN AS TRUSTEES OF THE GORDON R. JENSEN AND JANET W. JENSEN ROVOCABLE LIVING TRUST DATED JUNE 1 1998 7/13/2023 7/28/2023 2023-0202622 8/28/2023 2023-0233335 $7237.61 107243 29203AE GPP29203AE 292 BIENNIAL EVEN 03 211-022-28-00 MARVIN R. BYRD SR. AND PAMELA BYRD TRUSTEES OR THEIR SUCCESSORS IN TRUST UNDER THE BRYD LIVING TRUST DATED SEPTEMBER 29 2006 AND ANY AMENDMENTS THERETO 7/13/2023 7/28/2023 2023-0202622 8/28/2023 2023-0233335 $8325.80 107244 29343CO GPP29343CO 293 BIENNIAL ODD 43 211-022-28-00 WILLIAM N. MCCORMACK AND IRMA R. MCCORMACK HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 7/13/2023 7/28/2023 2023-0202622 8/28/2023 2023-0233335 $7560.85 107245 29552BE GPP29552BE 295 BIENNIAL EVEN 52 211-022-28-00 DAVID S. KIME AND PATRICIA A. KIME HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 7/13/2023 7/28/2023 2023-0202622 8/28/2023 2023-0233335 $7173.61 107246 29618CE GPP29618CE 296 BIENNIAL EVEN 18 211-022-28-00 MEINRADO T. CRUZ AND CYNTHIA V. CRUZ HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 7/13/2023 7/28/2023 2023-0202622 8/28/2023 2023-0233335 $7781.16 107247 29749AE GPP29749AE 297 BIENNIAL EVEN 49 211-022-28-00 ESTELLE VALENZUELA A(N) UNMARRIED WOMAN AND MELISSA GONZALES A(N) SINGLE WOMAN AS JOINT TENANTS 7/13/2023 7/28/2023 2023-0202622 8/28/2023 2023-0233335 $8454.64 107248 29947AO GPP29947AO 299 BIENNIAL ODD 47 211-022-28-00 STANLEY S. SMITH AND DONNA E. SMITH HUSBAND AND WIFE MATTHEW SMITH A SINGLE MAN TAMARA SMITH A MARRIED WOMAN AND MICHAEL SMITH A SINGLE MAN ALL AS JOINT TENANTS 7/13/2023 7/28/2023 2023-0202622 8/28/2023 2023-0233335 $8714.09 107249 34528AZ GPO34528AZ 345 ANNUAL 28 211-022-28-00 STEPHEN G. KALMAR AND LILLIAN C. KALMAR HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 7/13/2023 7/28/2023 2023-0202622 8/28/2023 2023-0233335 $9651.22 107250 34619BZ MGP34619BZ 346 ANNUAL 19 211-022-28-00 MARY ELLEN JONES TRUSTEE OF THE MARY ELLEN JONES TRUST DATED MARCH 2 2006 7/13/2023 7/28/2023 2023-0202622 8/28/2023 2023-0233335 $8094.24 107251 34739BZ GPO34739BZ 347 ANNUAL 39 211-022-28-00 DANIEL R. CRITES AN UNMARRIED MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 7/13/2023 7/28/2023 2023-0202622 8/28/2023 2023-0233335 $8654.05 107252 34748BE GPO34748BE 347 BIENNIAL EVEN 48 211-022-28-00 TROY STARKWEATHER AND PAMELA STARKWEATHER HUSBAND AND WIFE AS COMMUNITY PROPERTY 7/13/2023 7/28/2023 2023-0202622 8/28/2023 2023-0233335 $7394.52 107253 35830EZ GPO35830EZ 358 ANNUAL 30 211-022-28-00 VIPUL GUPTA AND SITA AWASTHI HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 7/13/2023 7/28/2023 2023-0202622 8/28/2023 2023-0233335 $7892.49 107254 35914EZ GPO35914EZ 359 ANNUAL 14 211-022-28-00 STANLEY S. SMITH & DONNA E. SMITH MATTHEW G SMITH TAMARA A. SMITH DAVIS MICHAEL R. SMITH 7/13/2023 7/28/2023 2023-0202622 8/28/2023 2023-0233335 $10372.98 107255 36201EO GPO36201EO 362 BIENNIAL ODD 01 211-022-28-00 BRUCE L. MARTIN AND DENITA R. MARTIN HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 7/13/2023 7/28/2023 2023-0202622 8/28/2023 2023-0233335 $7097.19 107256 36605BE GPO36605BE 366 BIENNIAL EVEN 05 211-022-28-00 STEPHEN M. MCCLURE ABD MIMA J.MCCLURE HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 7/13/2023 7/28/2023 2023-0202622 8/28/2023 2023-0233335 $8051.56 107257 37002EZ GPO37002EZ 370 ANNUAL 02 211-022-28-00 DANIEL HERNANDEZ AND YRIA HERNANDEZ HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 7/13/2023 7/28/2023 2023-0202622 8/28/2023 2023-0233335 $8712.06 107258 37205CE GPO37205CE 372 BIENNIAL EVEN 05 211-022-28-00 WILLIAM MELEAKAMP AND JENNIFER MOLEAKAMP HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 7/13/2023 7/28/2023 2023-0202622 8/28/2023 2023-0233335 $7759.90 107259 37610BE MGP37610BE 376 BIENNIAL EVEN 10 211-022-28-00 RONI M. HOVSPIANS AND HASMIK HOVSEPIANS HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 7/13/2023 7/28/2023 2023-0202622 8/28/2023 2023-0233335 $9057.71 107260 37917AO GPP37917AO 379 BIENNIAL ODD 17 211-022-28-00 HENRY R. DIAZ AND FLORENCE E. DIAZ HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 7/13/2023 7/28/2023 2023-0202622 8/28/2023 2023-0233335 $7506.29 107262 38208BO GPP38208BO 382 BIENNIAL ODD 08 211-022-28-00 MALISSA BOSTICK AN UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 7/13/2023 7/28/2023 2023-0202622 8/28/2023 2023-0233335 $8016.97 107263 38941AE GPP38941AE 389 BIENNIAL EVEN 41 211-022-28-00 MARION BUBELA A SINGLE WOMAN AS SOLE & SEPARATE PROPERTY 7/13/2023 7/28/2023 2023-0202622 8/28/2023 2023-0233335 $7124.31 107264 39211AO GPP39211AO 392 BIENNIAL ODD 11 211-022-28-00 LUIS ANTONIO TIRADO AND ARACELI TIRADO HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 7/13/2023 7/28/2023 2023-0202622 8/28/2023 2023-0233335 $8005.47 107265 39451BZ GPP39451BZ 394 ANNUAL 51 211-022-28-00 SUSANNAH R. GELBART A SINGLE WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 7/13/2023 7/28/2023 2023-0202622 8/28/2023 2023-0233335 $7198.44 107266 39708AE GPP39708AE 397 BIENNIAL EVEN 08 211-022-28-00 DEBORA L. STOLZ AN UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 7/13/2023 7/28/2023 2023-0202622 8/28/2023 2023-0233335 $6651.48 107267 39743AO GPP39743AO 397 BIENNIAL ODD 43 211-022-28-00 THOMAS P. HUDSON AND PRISCILLA A. HUDSON HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 7/13/2023 7/28/2023 2023-0202622 8/28/2023 2023-0233335 $8172.66 107268 39944AE GPP39944AE 399 BIENNIAL EVEN 44 211-022-28-00 ALFREDO QUINTERO JR. AND MARISSA E. QUINTERO HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 7/13/2023 7/28/2023 2023-0202622 8/28/2023 2023-0233335 $9535.46 The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 5805 ARMADA DRIVE, CARLSBAD, CA, 92009 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum due under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment, with interest thereon, as provided in said notice, advances, if any, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee. Estimated amount with accrued interest and additional advances, if any, is SHOWN ABOVE and may increase this figure prior to sale. Date: 12/1/2023 CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, As Trustee, 2121 Palomar Airport Road, Suite 330, Carlsbad , CA 92011 Phone no. (858) 207-0646 By LORI R. FLEMINGS, as Authorized Signor. 12/08/2023, 12/15/2023, 12/22/2023 CN 28275

BATCH: AFC-4010 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED AS SHOWN BELOW. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY as the duly appointed Trustee WILL SELL BY PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH On 12/28/2023 at 10:00 AM, AT THE FRONT ENTRANCE TO CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY 2121 PALOMAR AIRPORT ROAD. CARLSBAD CA 92011 The property heretofore described is being sold "as is". The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 5805 ARMADA DRIVE, CARLSBAD, CA, 92009 CARLSBAD CA 92011 (Payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank), all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State hereinafter described as more fully described on said Deed of Trust. The property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 5805 ARMADA DRIVE, CARLSBAD, CA, 92009 TS#, CUSTOMER REF#, ICN#, Unit/Interval/Week, APN#, Trustors, Beneficiary, DOT Dated, DOT Recorded, DOT Instrument No., NOD Recorded, NOD Instrument No., Estimated Sales Amount 107836 B0509775S MGP15614AO 156 BIENNIAL ODD 14 211-022-28-00 FOROOZAN ARDALAN A(N) MARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 08/26/2018 09/13/2018 2018-0381788 8/28/2023 2023-0233072 $22927.78 107837 B0414155H MGP38037AO 380 BIENNIAL ODD 37 211-022-28-00 DAVID C. DANIEL AND NORIKO M. DANIEL HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 08/31/2013 09/12/2013 2013-0562901 8/28/2023 2023-0233072 $16502.20 107839 B0553465H MGP29930AZ 299 EVERY 30 211-022-28-00 ROBERT GOFF AN UNMARRIED MAN AS HIS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 03/07/2023 03/23/2023 2023-0074704 8/28/2023 2023-0233072 $47895.97 107840 B0530395H MGP19243AZ 192 EVERY 43 211-022-28-00 IDA NADINE GONZALES A(N) UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 02/22/2020 03/12/2020 2020-0128968 8/28/2023 2023-0233072 $34279.85 107841 B0538025C MGP16204AZ 162 EVERY 04 211-022-28-00 BRANDI D. JACKSON A SINGLE WOMAN AS HER SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 10/02/2021 10/14/2021 2021-0715421 8/28/2023 2023-0233072 $43253.30 107842 B0533975S MGP27648BZ 276 EVERY 48 211-022-28-00 JASON PAUL PACHECO A(N) SINGLE AND LETICIA ROMERO A(N) SINGLE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 03/15/2021 04/01/2021 2021-0252625 8/28/2023 2023-0233072 $28824.29 107843 B0410775C MGP36118AZ 361 EVERY 18 211-022-28-00 YOLANDA L. PENNY A(N) MARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 04/07/2013 07/18/2013 2013-0448329 8/28/2023 2023-0233072 $15028.65 107844 B0522015C MGP39812AZ 398 EVERY 12 211-022-28-00 RAYNALDO JOEL RAMOS AND SYLVIA IGLESIAS RAMOS HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS PACIFIC WESTERN BANK A CALIFORNIA STATE CHARTERED BANK (SUCCESSOR BY MERGER TO CAPITALSOURCE BANK) 05/27/2019 06/13/2019 2019-0229395 8/28/2023 2023-0233072 $31513.28 107845 B0531835H MGP16934AZ 169 EVERY 34 211-022-28-00 ANNE MARIE RICKARDS TRUSTEE OF THE ANNE MARIE RICKARDS TRUST DATED MAY 3 2016 GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 08/15/2020 09/10/2020 2020-0526864 8/28/2023 2023-0233072 $25011.46 107846 B0534295S MGP27644BZ 276 EVERY 44 211-022-28-00 MICHAEL RIOS AND JOAN RIOS HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 04/09/2021 04/22/2021 2021-0311399 8/28/2023 2023-0233072 $31412.79 107848 B0437185C MGP26848AO 268 BIENNIAL ODD 48 211-022-28-00 LISA G. WALTON A(N) UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 09/08/2014 11/13/2014 2014-0493724 8/28/2023 2023-0233072 $38873.77 107849 B0526655C MGP29512BE 295 BIENNIAL EVEN 12 211-022-28-00 RYAN THOMAS WIEGERT AND ALODIA REALEZA WIEGERT CANO HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 10/12/2019 10/31/2019 2019-0497012 8/28/2023 2023-0233072 $22419.16 107850 B0540795C MGP34908AZ 349 EVERY 08 211-022-28-00 ALICIA ABIGAIL WILLIAMS A SINGLE WOMAN AND KAREEM AL SHAHID WILLIAMS A SINGLE MAN AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 02/11/2022 03/17/2022 2022-0118915 8/28/2023 2023-0233072 $30128.13 107851 B0428025A MGP38730AO 387 BIENNIAL ODD 30 211-022-28-00 CONSTANCE TUCKER A(N) UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 04/02/2014 05/08/2014 2014-0187868 8/28/2023 2023-0233072 $12736.10 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to-wit is estimated at AS SHOWN ABOVE Accrued interest and additional advances, if any, may increase this figure prior to sale. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. DATE:12/1/2023 CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, AS TRUSTEE 2121 PALOMAR AIRPORT ROAD, SUITE 330B CARLSBAD, CA 92011 PHONE NO. (858) 207-0646 BY LORI R. FLEMINGS, as Authorized Signor 12/08/2023, 12/15/2023, 12/22/2023 CN 28274

BATCH: AFC-4005 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A NOTICE OF DELINQUENT ASSESSMENT DATED SHOWN BELOW UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. NOTICE is hereby given that CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, as the duly appointed Trustee pursuant to Notice of Delinquent Assessment and Claim of Lien executed by CARLSBAD SEAPOINTE RESORT OWNERS ASSOCIATION, INC., A CALIFORNIA NON PROFIT MUTUAL BENEFIT CORPORATION WILL SELL ON 12/28/2023 at 10:00 AM LOCATION: AT THE FRONT ENTRANCE TO CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY 2121 PALOMAR AIRPORT ROAD, CARLSBAD, CA 92011 SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 6400 SURFSIDE LANE, CARLSBAD, CA, 92009 WILL SELL ON 12/28/2023 at 10:00 AM LOCATION: AT THE FRONT ENTRANCE TO CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY 2121 PALOMAR AIRPORT ROAD, CARLSBAD, CA 92011 SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, business in this state, all right, title and interest under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment in the property situated in said County, describing the land on above referred Claim of Lien. TS#, REF#, ICN, UNIT/INTERVAL/WEEK, APN, OWNERS, COL DATED, COL RECORDED, COL INSTRUMENT#, NOD RECORDED, NOD INSTRUMENT#, ESTIMATED SALES AMOUNT 107336 12411AO 12411AO 124 BIENNIAL ODD 11 214-010-94-00 CHRISTOPHER FALLO AND COLLEEN FALLO JOINT TENANTS WITH RIGHTS OF SURVIVORSHIP 7/25/2023 7/28/2023 2023-0202640 8/28/2023 2023-0233314 $8833.21 107338 11819AO 11819AO 118 BIENNIAL ODD 19 214-010-94-00 RAYMOND A. OWENS AND KAREN S. OWENS AS TRUSTEES OF THE OWENS LIVING TRUST DATED JUNE 9 2004 AND ANY AMENDMENTS THERETO 7/25/2023 7/28/2023 2023-0202640 8/28/2023 2023-0233314 $8456.97 107339 30946CO 30946CO 309 BIENNIAL ODD 46 214-010-94-00 CHRISTOPHER F. FALLO AND COLLEEN G. FALLO HUSBAND AND WIFE 7/25/2023 7/28/2023 2023-0202640 8/28/2023 2023-0233314 $8849.54 107340 12718AO 12718AO 127 BIENNIAL ODD 18 214-010-94-00 STEVEN H. LLOYD AND JENNIFER K. LLOYD HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 7/25/2023 7/28/2023 2023-0202640 8/28/2023 2023-0233314 $9631.14 107341 12038DO 12038DO 120 BIENNIAL ODD 38 214-010-94-00 KEITH A. MOSS AND SUSAN M. MOSS HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 7/25/2023 7/28/2023 2023-0202640 8/28/2023 2023-0233314 $8043.57 107342 22446AO 22446AO 224 BIENNIAL ODD 46 214-010-94-00 MARY L. SCOTT A WIDOW AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 7/25/2023 7/28/2023 2023-0202640 8/28/2023 2023-0233314 $9566.41 107343 12122CO 12122CO 121 BIENNIAL ODD 22 214-010-94-00 SHARON B. HUMPHRIES AN UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 7/25/2023 7/28/2023 2023-0202640 8/28/2023 2023-0233314 $8062.44 107344 31514CO 31514CO 315 BIENNIAL ODD 14 214-010-94-00 EDWARD T. LANGLEY AND ETHEL M. LANGLEY HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 7/25/2023 7/28/2023 2023-0202640 8/28/2023 2023-0233314 $8086.72 107345 30525BO 30525BO 305 BIENNIAL ODD 25 214-010-94-00 RICHARD E. WHITLOCK JR. & LINDA J. WHITLOCK 7/25/2023 7/28/2023 2023-0202640 8/28/2023 2023-0233314 $8442.97 107346 12109CO 12109CO 121 BIENNIAL ODD 09 214-010-94-00 DEANE LOUISE MICHAEL A WIDOW AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 7/25/2023 7/28/2023 2023-0202640 8/28/2023 2023-0233314 $8064.20 107347 11526CO 11526CO 115 BIENNIAL ODD 26 214-010-94-00 KEITH R. JOHNSON AND JUDY S. JOHNSON HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 7/25/2023 7/28/2023 2023-0202640 8/28/2023 2023-0233314 $8350.97 107348 12549AO 12549AO 125 BIENNIAL ODD 49 214-010-94-00 DEBORAH F. DESMOND AND NANCY A. CLOYD JOINT TENANTS WITH SURVIVORSHIP 7/25/2023 7/28/2023 2023-0202640 8/28/2023 2023-0233314 $9433.74 107349 10441CO 10441CO 104 BIENNIAL ODD 41 214-010-94-00 DEBORAH F. DESMOND AN UNMARRIED WOMAN AND NANCY A. CLOYD AN UNMARRIED WOMAN AS JOINT TENANTS WITH RIGHTS OF SURVIVORSHIP 7/25/2023 7/28/2023 2023-0202640 8/28/2023 2023-0233314 $8035.79 107350 12204BO 12204BO 122 BIENNIAL ODD 04 214-010-94-00 DONNA LANE AN UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 7/25/2023 7/28/2023 2023-0202640 8/28/2023 2023-0233314 $8123.34 107351 11001BO 11001BO 110 BIENNIAL ODD 01 214-010-94-00 DEL RIO INVESTMENTS L.P DULY ORGANIZED AND EXISTING UNDER AND BY VIRTUE OF THE LAWS OF THE STATE OF ARIZONA 7/25/2023 7/28/2023 2023-0202640 8/28/2023 2023-0233314 $8206.14 107352 12807DO 12807DO 128 BIENNIAL ODD 07 214-010-94-00 JAMES R. WATTENBARGER AND KATHY WATTENBARGER HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 7/25/2023 7/28/2023 2023-0202640 8/28/2023 2023-0233314 $8496.88 107353 22044DO 22044DO 220 BIENNIAL ODD 44 214-010-94-00 PETH PHOMPHAKDY AND KATHERINE PHOMPHAKDY HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 7/25/2023 7/28/2023 2023-0202640 8/28/2023 2023-0233314 $7951.46 107354 32032DO 32032DO 320 BIENNIAL ODD 32 214-010-94-00 ABRAHAM E. SALINAS AND AMPARO G. YABAR HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 7/25/2023 7/28/2023 2023-0202640 8/28/2023 2023-0233314 $8020.81 107355 10325CO 10325CO 103 BIENNIAL ODD 25 214-010-94-00 RICHARD M. RAMSEY AND DONNA RAMSEY HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 7/25/2023 7/28/2023 2023-0202640 8/28/2023 2023-0233314 $8064.22 107356 22317CO 22317CO 223 BIENNIAL ODD 17 214-010-94-00 KIM A. WATSON A SINGLE WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 7/25/2023 7/28/2023 2023-0202640 8/28/2023 2023-0233314 $8060.85 107357 32642AO 32642AO 326 BIENNIAL ODD 42 214-010-94-00 WILLIAM J. MULHALL AND DOROTHY G. MULHALL HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 7/25/2023 7/28/2023 2023-0202640 8/28/2023 2023-0233314 $9106.59 107358 31007BO 31007BO 310 BIENNIAL ODD 07 214-010-94-00 DANIEL A. RAISLEY AND CAROLYN M. RAISLEY HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 7/25/2023 7/28/2023 2023-0202640 8/28/2023 2023-0233314 $8080.93 107359 11140CO 11140CO 111 BIENNIAL ODD 40 214-010-94-00 MICHAEL KROGER AND MARGARET J. KROGER HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 7/25/2023 7/28/2023 2023-0202640 8/28/2023 2023-0233314 $7913.64 107360 10248BO 10248BO 102 BIENNIAL ODD 48 214-010-94-00 LEONORA E. PRINCE AN UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 7/25/2023 7/28/2023 2023-0202640 8/28/2023 2023-0233314 $7994.08 107361 12025DO 12025DO 120 BIENNIAL ODD 25 214-010-94-00 WILLIAM D. PATRICK A SINGLE MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 7/25/2023 7/28/2023 2023-0202640 8/28/2023 2023-0233314 $7874.88 107362 30408CO 30408CO 304 BIENNIAL ODD 08 214-010-94-00 ELEANORE LEE GARCES AND REGINALD JOHN GARCES WIFE AND HUSBAND 7/25/2023 7/28/2023 2023-0202640 8/28/2023 2023-0233314 $8730.06 107363 22720AO 22720AO 227 BIENNIAL ODD 20 214-010-94-00 CECIL RILES AND JEANETTE RILE HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS WITH RIGHT OF SURVIVORSHIP 7/25/2023 7/28/2023 2023-0202640 8/28/2023 2023-0233314 $8874.03 107364 21521CO 21521CO 215 BIENNIAL ODD 21 214-010-94-00 CECIL RILES AND JEANETTE RILE HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS WITH RIGHT OF SURVIVORSHIP 7/25/2023 7/28/2023 2023-0202640 8/28/2023 2023-0233314 $8525.62 107365 11924AO 11924AO 119 BIENNIAL ODD 24 214-010-94-00 VIRGINIA E. PALKOVIC A(N) SINGLE WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 7/25/2023 7/28/2023 2023-0202640 8/28/2023 2023-0233314 $8771.63 107366 10142AO 10142AO 101 BIENNIAL ODD 42 214-010-94-00 LEVANNA LOUISE KELLY A SINGLE WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 7/25/2023 7/28/2023 2023-0202640 8/28/2023 2023-0233314 $9025.71 107367 12822DO 12822DO 128 BIENNIAL ODD 22 214-010-94-00 CHARLES W. KENDALL AND BONNIE A MARKS HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 7/25/2023 7/28/2023 2023-0202640 8/28/2023 2023-0233314 $7874.90 107368 22224BO 22224BO 222 BIENNIAL ODD 24 214-010-94-00 JAMES J. SKRYJA AND JANE G. SKRYJA HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 7/25/2023 7/28/2023 2023-0202640 8/28/2023 2023-0233314 $7994.08 107369 32214BO 32214BO 322 BIENNIAL ODD 14 214-010-94-00 DALE K. MEYER AND BRENDA H. MEYER HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 7/25/2023 7/28/2023 2023-0202640 8/28/2023 2023-0233314 $8447.65 107370 32945AO 32945AO 329 BIENNIAL ODD 45 214-010-94-00 CAROL M. SEDLACEK AN UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 7/25/2023 7/28/2023 2023-0202640 8/28/2023 2023-0233314 $8351.55 107371 10130AO 10130AO 101 BIENNIAL ODD 30 214-010-94-00 FRANCES G. PIEGARI A MARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 7/25/2023 7/28/2023 2023-0202640 8/28/2023 2023-0233314 $9226.68 107372 20644AO 20644AO 206 BIENNIAL ODD 44 214-010-94-00 MARK L. BELAFSKY AND BETTY M. BELAFSKY HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 7/25/2023 7/28/2023 2023-0202640 8/28/2023 2023-0233314 $8518.15 107373 32537AO 32537AO 325 BIENNIAL ODD 37 214-010-94-00 W.D. GREER AND B.J. GREER CO-TRUSTEES OF THE GREER FAMILY LIVING TRUST DATED DEC. 17 1997 7/25/2023 7/28/2023 2023-0202640 8/28/2023 2023-0233314 $8132.58 107374 32302CO 32302CO 323 BIENNIAL ODD 02 214-010-94-00 DALE S. GEFFREY AND SHIROMI P. GEFFREY HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 7/25/2023 7/28/2023 2023-0202640 8/28/2023 2023-0233314 $7949.65 107375 32242BO 32242BO 322 BIENNIAL ODD 42 214-010-94-00 RONALD J. MAYO AND DIANN L. MAYO HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 7/25/2023 7/28/2023 2023-0202640 8/28/2023 2023-0233314 $8001.09 107376 21915AO 21915AO 219 BIENNIAL ODD 15 214-010-94-00 ALBERTO SORIA & JENNIFER G. SORIA – JOINT TENANTS 7/25/2023 7/28/2023 2023-0202640 8/28/2023 2023-0233314 $7896.50 107377 10437CO 10437CO 104 BIENNIAL ODD 37 214-010-94-00 ROBERT E. RHINE A REMARRIED MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 7/25/2023 7/28/2023 2023-0202640 8/28/2023 2023-0233314 $7044.15 107378 20825DO 20825DO 208 BIENNIAL ODD 25 214-010-94-00 JOSE ALEX GOMEZ A MARRIED MAN 7/25/2023 7/28/2023 2023-0202640 8/28/2023 2023-0233314 $9232.26 107379 32304CO 32304CO 323 BIENNIAL ODD 04 214-010-94-00 JEROME WILLIAMS AND SHAJUAN WILLIAMS HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 7/25/2023 7/28/2023 2023-0202640 8/28/2023 2023-0233314 $8103.18 107380 23213DO 23213DO 232 BIENNIAL ODD 13 214-010-94-00 JESUS SAN ROMAN 7/25/2023 7/28/2023 2023-0202640 8/28/2023 2023-0233314 $7789.36 107381 32036DO 32036DO 320 BIENNIAL ODD 36 214-010-94-00 ADAM ZAGHLOOL AND HEATHER ZAGHLOOL HUSBAND AND WIFE COMMUNITY PROPERTY 7/25/2023 7/28/2023 2023-0202640 8/28/2023 2023-0233314 $7847.11 107382 30548BO 30548BO 305 BIENNIAL ODD 48 214-010-94-00 WIDE WORLD VACATIONS INC. INC. A UTAH CORPORATION 7/25/2023 7/28/2023 2023-0202640 8/28/2023 2023-0233314 $7015.99 107383 10951CZ 10951CZ 109 ANNUAL 51 214-010-94-00 JANE P. MONTGOMERY A(N) WIDOWED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 7/25/2023 7/28/2023 2023-0202640 8/28/2023 2023-0233314 $6756.37 107384 11528CZ 11528CZ 115 ANNUAL 28 214-010-94-00 JOHN BURROW AND KELLY E. MARINE HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANT 7/25/2023 7/28/2023 2023-0202640 8/28/2023 2023-0233314 $9751.85 107385 32338CZ 32338CZ 323 ANNUAL 38 214-010-94-00 RAUL V. GAYTAN AND MARIA A. GAYTAN HUSBAND AND WIDE AS JOINT TENANTS 7/25/2023 7/28/2023 2023-0202640 8/28/2023 2023-0233314 $8794.11 107386 22618AZ 22618AZ 226 ANNUAL 18 214-010-94-00 KENABETH L. VALLANCE A(N) WIDOWED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 7/25/2023 7/28/2023 2023-0202640 8/28/2023 2023-0233314 $11808.11 107387 11728BZ 11728BZ 117 ANNUAL 28 214-010-94-00 VICTORIA MATTHEWS A WIDOW AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 7/25/2023 7/28/2023 2023-0202640 8/28/2023 2023-0233314 $9906.68 107388 22746AZ 22746AZ 227 ANNUAL 46 214-010-94-00 MARLENE BROERSMA TRUSTEE OF THE DECLARATION OF TRUST OF MARLENE BROERSMA FAMILY TRUST DATED JUNE 8 2000 7/25/2023 7/28/2023 2023-0202640 8/28/2023 2023-0233314 $10503.72 107389 30112AZ 30112AZ 301 ANNUAL 12 214-010-94-00 ENRICO D. GRAY AND JEANETTE M. GRAY HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 7/25/2023 7/28/2023 2023-0202640 8/28/2023 2023-0233314 $11098.27 107390 31915AZ 31915AZ 319 ANNUAL 15 214-010-94-00 DAVID W. CAMPBELL AND KATHRYN M. CAMPBELL HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 7/25/2023 7/28/2023 2023-0202640 8/28/2023 2023-0233314 $8163.76 107391 11127CZ 11127CZ 111 ANNUAL 27 214-010-94-00 RICHARD ROGERS AND IRMA L. CALATA HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 7/25/2023 7/28/2023 2023-0202640 8/28/2023 2023-0233314 $10671.26 107392 21330AZ 21330AZ 213 ANNUAL 30 214-010-94-00 DEAN M. CORBETT AND JOY A. CORBETT TRUSTEES OF THE CORBETT MARITAL TRUST DATED 5-10-89 7/25/2023 7/28/2023 2023-0202640 8/28/2023 2023-0233314 $10589.19 107393 11851AZ 11851AZ 118 ANNUAL 51 214-010-94-00 JON P. HAMMASTROM AND JOAN HAMMASTROM HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 7/25/2023 7/28/2023 2023-0202640 8/28/2023 2023-0233314 $12184.58 107394 31641CZ 31641CZ 316 ANNUAL 41 214-010-94-00 THAO THI NGO AN UNMARRIED WOMAN 7/25/2023 7/28/2023 2023-0202640 8/28/2023 2023-0233314 $11089.26 107395 32908AZ 32908AZ 329 ANNUAL 08 214-010-94-00 KEVIN LEON JACOBS A SINGLE MAN EVERETTE ED JACOBS A SINGLE MAN MELISSA ANN PROFFITT A SINGLE WOMAN AND ROBERT KEITH CRABTREE A SINGLE MAN ALL AS JOINT TENANTS 7/25/2023 7/28/2023 2023-0202640 8/28/2023 2023-0233314 $11701.86 107396 31237AZ 31237AZ 312 ANNUAL 37 214-010-94-00 KEVIN JACOBS EVERETT JACOBS MELISSA PROFFITT AND ROBERT KEITH CRABTREE JOINT TENANTS WITH RIGHT OF SURVIVORSHIP 7/25/2023 7/28/2023 2023-0202640 8/28/2023 2023-0233314 $11596.59 107397 21840AZ 21840AZ 218 ANNUAL 40 214-010-94-00 PEGGY J. COGGESHALL AN UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 7/25/2023 7/28/2023 2023-0202640 8/28/2023 2023-0233314 $10335.78 107398 31043BZ 31043BZ 310 ANNUAL 43 214-010-94-00 MARILYN O. TUASON A(N) MARRIED MAN JIMEL W. TUASON A SINGLE MAN AND JILES D. TUASON A SINGLE MALE AS JOINT TENANTS 7/25/2023 7/28/2023 2023-0202640 8/28/2023 2023-0233314 $9898.45 107399 21603CZ 21603CZ 216 ANNUAL 03 214-010-94-00 JERRY I. CHEEK AND FAYE B. CHEEK HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 7/25/2023 7/28/2023 2023-0202640 8/28/2023 2023-0233314 $9669.31 107400 10646AZ 10646AZ 106 ANNUAL 46 214-010-94-00 SETSUKO KAMIKAWA A SINGLE WOMAN AND JOANN KAMIKAWA A SINGLE WOMAN EACH AN UNDIVIDED 1/2 INTEREST AS TENANTS IN COMMON 7/25/2023 7/28/2023 2023-0202640 8/28/2023 2023-0233314 $6831.03 107401 31625CZ 31625CZ 316 ANNUAL 25 214-010-94-00 PHILLIP L. BROWN A(N) MARRIED MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 7/25/2023 7/28/2023 2023-0202640 8/28/2023 2023-0233314 $9140.26 The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 6400 SURFSIDE LANE, CARLSBAD, CA, 92009 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum due under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment, with interest thereon, as provided in said notice, advances, if any, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee. Estimated amount with accrued interest and additional advances, if any, is SHOWN ABOVE and may increase this figure prior to sale. Date: 12/1/2023 CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, As Trustee, 2121 Palomar Airport Road, Suite 330, Carlsbad , CA 92011 Phone no. (858) 207-0646 By LORI R. FLEMINGS, as Authorized Signor. 12/08/2023, 12/15/2023, 12/22/2023 CN 28273

BATCH: AFC-4002 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A NOTICE OF DELINQUENT ASSESSMENT DATED SHOWN BELOW UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. NOTICE is hereby given that CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, as the duly appointed Trustee pursuant to Notice of Delinquent Assessment and Claim of Lien executed by SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA BEACH CLUB VACATION OWNERS ASSOCIATION, A CALIFORNIA NONPROFIT MUTUAL BENEFIT CORPORATION WILL SELL ON 12/28/2023 at 10:00 AM LOCATION: AT THE FRONT ENTRANCE TO CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY 2121 PALOMAR AIRPORT ROAD, CARLSBAD, CA 92011 SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 121 SOUTH PACIFIC, OCEANSIDE, CA, 92054 WILL SELL ON 12/28/2023 at 10:00 AM LOCATION: AT THE FRONT ENTRANCE TO CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY 2121 PALOMAR AIRPORT ROAD, CARLSBAD, CA 92011 SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, business in this state, all right, title and interest under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment in the property situated in said County, describing the land on above referred Claim of Lien. TS#, REF#, ICN, UNIT/INTERVAL/WEEK, APN, CURRENT OWNERS, COL DATED, COL RECORDED, COL INSTRUMENT#, NOD RECORDED, NOD INSTRUMENT#, ESTIMATED SALES AMOUNT 107195 20852A 20852A 208 52 147-264-19-52 RONY E. MEDINA AND SUSANA GIRON HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 6/30/2023 7/28/2023 2023-0202881 8/28/2023 2023-0233312 $9730.15 107197 20304B 20304B 203 04 147-264-14-04 PATRICIA A FERRIS A SINGLE WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 6/30/2023 7/28/2023 2023-0202881 8/28/2023 2023-0233312 $8167.47 107198 20349B 20349B 203 49 147-264-14-49 WILLIAM J. PROBERT JR. EXECUTOR OF THE ESTATE OF WILLIAM J. PROBERT 6/30/2023 7/28/2023 2023-0202881 8/28/2023 2023-0233312 $9324.45 107199 40125J 40125J 401 25 147-264-43-25 SHIRLEY C H ANDERSON AND GWENDOLYN E. ANDERSON HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 6/30/2023 7/28/2023 2023-0202881 8/28/2023 2023-0233312 $8539.50 107200 20302B 20302B 203 02 147-264-14-02 IVA FRANEK AN UNMARRIED WOMAN AS HER SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 6/30/2023 7/28/2023 2023-0202881 8/28/2023 2023-0233312 $8986.71 The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 121 SOUTH PACIFIC, OCEANSIDE, CA, 92054 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum due under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment, with interest thereon, as provided in said notice, advances, if any, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee. Date: 12/1/2023 CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, As Trustee, 2121 Palomar Airport Road, Suite 330, Carlsbad , CA 92011 Phone no. (858) 207-0646 By LORI R. FLEMINGS, as Authorized Signor. 12/08/2023, 12/15/2023, 12/22/2023 CN 28272

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE TS No. CA-23-964484-NJ Order No.: 8786084 YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 6/28/2022. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 to the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state, will be held by duly appointed trustee. Trustor(s): SONNY INVESTMENTS, LLC, A CALIFORNIA LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY Recorded: 7/6/2022 as Instrument No. 2022-0274590 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California; Date of Sale: 1/3/2024 at 10:00 AM Place of Sale: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by the statue, located at 250 E. Main St., El Cajon, CA 92020 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $2,048,764.86 The purported property address is: 909 South Cleveland Street, Oceanside, CA 92054 Assessor's Parcel No.: 150-371-08-00 If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 916-939-0772 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this internet website http://www.qualityloan.com, using the file number assigned to this foreclosure by the Trustee: CA-23-964484-NJ. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the internet website. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO TENANT: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call 916-939-0772, or visit this internet website http://www.qualityloan.com, using the file number assigned to this foreclosure by the Trustee: CA-23-964484-NJ to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. NOTICE TO PROSPECTIVE OWNER-OCCUPANT: Any prospective owner-occupant as defined in Section 2924m of the California Civil Code who is the last and highest bidder at the trustee’s sale shall provide the required affidavit or declaration of eligibility to the auctioneer at the trustee’s sale or shall have it delivered to QUALITY LOAN SERVICE CORPORATION by 5 p.m. on the next business day following the trustee’s sale at the address set forth in the below signature block. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the property address or other common designation, if any, shown herein. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the sale is set aside for any reason, including if the Trustee is unable to convey title, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the monies paid to the Trustee. This shall be the Purchaser’s sole and exclusive remedy. The purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Trustor, the Trustee, the Beneficiary, the Beneficiary’s Agent, or the Beneficiary’s Attorney. If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the note holders right’s against the real property only. Date: QUALITY LOAN SERVICE CORPORATION 2763 Camino Del Rio S San Diego, CA 92108 619-645-7711 For NON SALE information only Sale Line: 916-939-0772 Or Login to: http://www.qualityloan.com Reinstatement Line: (866) 645-7711 Ext 5318 QUALITY LOAN SERVICE CORPORATION . TS No.: CA-23-964484-NJ IDSPub #0189590 12/8/2023 12/15/2023 12/22/2023 CN 28263

T.S. No. 115175-CA APN: 125-090-41-24 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 8/5/2016. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER On 1/29/2024 at 10:30 AM, CLEAR RECON CORP, as duly appointed trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 8/11/2016 as Instrument No. 2016-0409225 of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, State of CALIFORNIA executed by: RUSSELL R BARNES, A SINGLE MAN WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, SAVINGS ASSOCIATION, OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE; AT THE MAIN ENTRANCE TO THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER BY STATUE, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020 all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State described as: MORE FULLY DESCRIBED ON SAID DEED OF TRUST The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 4650 DULIN RD #59, FALLBROOK, CA 92028 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be held, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, condition, or encumbrances, including fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to pay the remaining principal sums of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust. NOTICE TO TENANT: Effective January 1, 2021, you may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call (855) 313-3319, or visit this internet website www.clearreconcorp.com, using the file number assigned to this case 115175-CA to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. FOR SALES INFORMATION: (844) 477-7869 CLEAR RECON CORP 8880 Rio San Diego Drive, Suite 725 San Diego, California 92108 STOX 941826_115175-CA 12/01/2023, 12/08/2023, 12/15/2023 CN 28253

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF SCHALK WAARDENBURG Case# 37-2023-00048104-PR-PL-CTL To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Schalk Waardenburg. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Anna Lani Spiteri, in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Anna Lani Spiteri be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Date: February 8, 2024; Time: 1:30 PM; in Dept.: 503, Remote Hearing. Court address: 1100 Union St., San Diego CA 92101, Central Courthouse. (https://www.sdcourt.ca.gov/sdcourt/probate2/probatevh) Court appearances may be made either in person or virtually, unless otherwise ordered by the Court. Virtual appearances must be made using the department’s Microsoft Teams (“MS Teams”) video link; or by calling the department’s MS Teams conference phone number and using the assigned conference ID number. The MS Teams video conference links and phone numbers can be found at www.sdcourt.ca.gov/ProbateHearings. Plan to check in 15 minutes prior to the scheduled hearing time. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Paul V. L. Campo 316 S. Melrose Dr., Ste 106 Vista CA 92081-6668 Telephone: 760.639.1680 12/15, 12/22, 12/29/2023 CN 28304

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF VICTOR ROZENFELD Case # 37-2023-00053458-PR-PL-CTL To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Victor Rozenfeld. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Svetlana Rozenfeld in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Svetlana Rozenfeld be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests the decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Date: May 14, 2024; Time: 10:30 AM; in Dept.: 504. Court address: 1100 Union St., San Diego CA 92101, Central Courthouse. (https://www.sdcourt.ca.gov/sdcourt/probate2/probatevh) Court appearances may be made either in person or virtually, unless otherwise ordered by the Court. Virtual appearances must be made using the department’s Microsoft Teams (“MS Teams”) video link; or by calling the department’s MS Teams conference phone number and using the assigned conference ID number. The MS Teams video conference links and phone numbers can be found at www.sdcourt.ca.gov/ProbateHearings. Plan to check in 15 minutes prior to the scheduled hearing time. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Oleg Cross (SB# 246680) 5190 Governor Dr., Ste 108 San Diego CA 92122 Telephone: 619.781.1360 12/15, 12/22, 12/29/2023 CN 28303

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE – CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2023-00053121-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Wing Yee Lee filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Wing Yee Lee change to proposed name: Celestia Lee. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On January 26, 2024 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 25 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Division. (To appear remotely, check in advance of the hearing for information about how to do so on the court’s website. To find your court’s website, go to www.courts.ca.gov/find-my-court.htm.) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE ABOVE DATE; ATTACHMENT TO ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME (JC FORM #NC-120) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. To change a name on a legal document, including a birth certificate, social security card, driver license, passport, and other identification, a certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be required. Contact the agency(ies) who issues the legal document that needs to be changed, to determine if a certified copy is required. A certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth’ Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be obtained from the Civil Business Office for a fee. Petitioners who are seeking a change of name under the Safe at Home program may contact the assigned department for information on obtaining certified copies. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Filed Date: 12/08/2023 Brad A. Weinreb Judge of the Superior Court. 12/15, 12/22, 12/29/2023, 01/05/2024 CN 28297

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF ISABEL C. ALVARADO aka ISABEL CASTILLO ALVARADO Case # 37-2023-00051103-PR-LA-CTL To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Isabel C. Alvarado aka Isabel Castillo Alvarado. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Patricia A. Fister in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Patricia A. Fister be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests the decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Date: April 30, 2024; Time: 10:30 AM; in Dept.: 504. Court address: 1100 Union St., San Diego CA 92101, Central Courthouse. (https://www.sdcourt.ca.gov/sdcourt/probate2/probatevh) Court appearances may be made either in person or virtually, unless otherwise ordered by the Court. Virtual appearances must be made using the department’s Microsoft Teams (“MS Teams”) video link; or by calling the department’s MS Teams conference phone number and using the assigned conference ID number. The MS Teams video conference links and phone numbers can be found at www.sdcourt.ca.gov/ProbateHearings. Plan to check in 15 minutes prior to the scheduled hearing time. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Paul V. L. Campo 316 S. Melrose Dr. Ste 106 Vista CA 92081-6668 Telephone: 760.639.1680 12/15, 12/22, 12/29/2023 CN 28296

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF ROBERT WALDO MOORE aka ROBERT W. MOORE aka ROBERT MOORE Case# 37-2023-00040531-PR-LA-CTL To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Robert Waldo Moore aka Robert W. Moore aka Robert Moore. An AMENDED Petition for Probate has been filed by James Teran Moore, in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that James Teran Moore be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Date: March 14, 2024; Time: 1:30 PM; in Dept.: 503, Remote Hearing. Court address: 1100 Union St., San Diego CA 92101, Central Courthouse. https://www.sdcourt.ca.gov/sdcourt/probate2/probatevh Court appearances may be made either in person or virtually, unless otherwise ordered by the Court. Virtual appearances must be made using the department’s Microsoft Teams (“MS Teams”) video link; or by calling the department’s MS Teams conference phone number and using the assigned conference ID number. The MS Teams video conference links and phone numbers can be found at www.sdcourt.ca.gov/ProbateHearings. Plan to check in 15 minutes prior to the scheduled hearing time. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Sean C. Mason Shoup Legal, A Prof. Law Corp. 39755 Date St., Ste 203 Murrieta, CA 92563 Telephone: 951.445.4114 12/15, 12/22, 12/29/2023 CN 28290

NOTICE OF PUBLIC LIEN SALE In accordance with the provisions of the California Self-Storage Facility Act, Section 21700, et seq. of the Business and Professions Code of the State of California the under-signed will be sold at public auction conducted on STORAGETREASURES.COM on December 23rd 2023, ending at 3pm. The personal property including but not limited to: Personal and household items stored at 2405 Cougar Drive Carlsbad, CA 92010, County of San Diego, by the following persons: Tenant Size Unit Jonathan Craig 5×10 Nero Hameed 10×15 Devon Azevedo 10×7.5 Devon Azevedo 5×10 Chuck Hicks 10×15 Kenya Williams 5×10 Leesa Walker 10×25 Property is sold “AS IS BASIS.” There is a refundable $100 cleaning deposit on all units. Sale is subject to cancellation. 12/08, 12/15/2023 CN 28288

AMENDED NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF KATHLEEN ANNE PATTISON, aka KATHLEEN A. PATTISON Case # 37-2023-00033309-PR-PW-CTL To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Kathleen Anne Pattison, aka Kathleen A. Pattison. A Petition for Probate has been filed by William A. Hatfield in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that William A. Hatfield be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests the decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Date: December 26, 2023; Time: 10:30 AM; in Dept.: 504. Court address: 1100 Union St., San Diego CA 92101, Central Courthouse. (https://www.sdcourt.ca.gov/sdcourt/probate2/probatevh) Court appearances may be made either in person or virtually, unless otherwise ordered by the Court. Virtual appearances must be made using the department’s Microsoft Teams (“MS Teams”) video link; or by calling the department’s MS Teams conference phone number and using the assigned conference ID number. The MS Teams video conference links and phone numbers can be found at www.sdcourt.ca.gov/ProbateHearings. Plan to check in 15 minutes prior to the scheduled hearing time. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Paul V. L. Campo 316 S. Melrose Dr. Ste 106 Vista CA 92081-6668 Telephone: 760.639.1680 12/08, 12/15, 12/22/2023 CN 28260

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE – CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2023-00050503-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Gary M. Cannady and Sandra T. Cannady filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Alya Minami Trumbia change to proposed name: Alya Minami Cannady. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On January 05, 2024 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. N-25 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Division. (To appear remotely, check in advance of the hearing for information about how to do so on the court’s website. To find your court’s website, go to www.courts.ca.gov/find-my-court.htm.) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE ABOVE DATE; ATTACHMENT TO ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME (JC FORM #NC-120) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. To change a name on a legal document, including a birth certificate, social security card, driver license, passport, and other identification, a certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be required. Contact the agency(ies) who issues the legal document that needs to be changed, to determine if a certified copy is required. A certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth’ Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be obtained from the Civil Business Office for a fee. Petitioners who are seeking a change of name under the Safe at Home program may contact the assigned department for information on obtaining certified copies. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Filed Date: 11/21/2023 Brad A. Weinreb Judge of the Superior Court. 12/01, 12/08, 12/15, 12/22/2023 CN 28248

SUMMONS (CITACION JUDICIAL) CASE #: 37-2023-00020357-CU-OR-NC NOTICE TO DEFENDANT: (AVISO AL DEMANDADO): Jose L. Durate Jr. YOU ARE BEING SUED BY PLAINTIFF: (LO ESTÀ DEMANDANDO EL DEMANDANTE): Andrew J. Durate. NOTICE! You have been sued. The court may decide against you without your being heard unless you respond within 30 days. Read the information below. You have 30 CALENDAR DAYS after this summons and legal papers are served on you to file a written response at this court and have a copy served on the plaintiff. A letter or phone call will not protect you. Your written response must be in proper legal form if you want the court to hear your case. There may be a court form that you can use for your response. You can find these court forms and more information at the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), your county law library, or the courthouse nearest you. If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the court clerk for a fee waiver form. If you do not file your response on time, you may lose the case by default, and your wages, money, and property may be taken without further warning from the court. There are other legal requirements. You may want to call an attorney right away. If you do not know an attorney, you may want to call an attorney referral service. If you cannot afford an attorney, you may be eligible for free legal services from a nonprofit legal services program. You can locate these nonprofit groups at the California Legal Services Web site (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), or by contacting your local court or county bar association. NOTE: The court has a statutory lien for waived fees and costs on any settlement or arbitration award of $10,000 or more in a civil. case. The court’s lien must be paid before the court will dismiss the case. AVISO! Lo han demandado. Si no responde dentro de 30 días, la corte puede decidir en su contra sin escuchar su versión. Lea la información a continuación. Tiene 30 DÍAS DE CALENDARIO después de que le entreguen esta citación y papeles legales para presentar una respuesta por escrito en esta corte y hacer que se entregue una copia al demandante. Una carta o una llamada telefónica no lo protegen. Su respuesta por escrito tiene que estar en formato legal correcto si desea que procesen su caso en la corte. Es posible que haya un formulario que usted pueda usar para su respuesta. Puede encontrar estos formularios de la corte y más información en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California (www.sucorte.ca.gov), en la biblioteca de leyes de su condado o en la corte que le quede más cerca. Si no puede pagar la cuota de presentación, pida al secretario de la corte que le dé un formulario de exención de pago de cuotas. Si no presenta su respuesta a tiempo, puede perder el caso por incumplimiento y la corte le podrá quitar su sueldo, dinero y bienes sin más advertencia. Hay otros requisitos legales. Es recomendable que llame a un abogado inmediatamente. Si no conoce a un abogado, puede llamar a un servicio de remisión a abogados. Si no puede pagar a un abogado, es posible que cumpla con los requisitos para obtener servicios legales gratuitos de un programa de servicios legales sin fines de lucro. Puede encontrar estos grupos sin fines de lucro en el sitio web de California Legal Services, (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California, (www.sucorte.ca.gov) o poniéndose en contacto con la corte o el colegio de abogados locales. AVISO: Por ley, la corte tiene derecho a reclamar las cuotas y los costos exentos por imponer un gravamen sobre cualquier recuperación de $10,000 ó más de valor recibida mediante un acuerdo o una concesión de arbitraje en un caso de derecho civil. Tiene que pagar el gravamen de la corte antes de que la corte pueda desechar el caso. The name and address of the court is: (El nombre y dirección de la corte es): North County Division 325 S. Melrose Dr. Vista CA 92081 The name, address, and telephone number of plaintiff’s attorney, or plaintiff without an attorney, is: (El nombre, la dirección y el número de teléfono del abogado del demandante, o del demandante que no tiene abogado, es): Antonio Maldonado 236937 750 B Street, Ste 1710 San Diego CA 92101 Telephone: 619.342.1422 Date: (Fecha), 05/17/2023 Clerk by (Secretario), A. Carini, Deputy (Adjunto) NOTICE TO THE PERSON SERVED: You are served as an individual. 11/24, 12/01, 12/08, 12/15/2023 CN 28244

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE – CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2023-00049685-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Thomas Campanaro filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Thomas Campanaro change to proposed name: Thomas Joseph Campanaro. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On January 26, 2024 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 25 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Division. (To appear remotely, check in advance of the hearing for information about how to do so on the court’s website. To find your court’s website, go to www.courts.ca.gov/find-my-court.htm.) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE ABOVE DATE; ATTACHMENT TO ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME (JC FORM #NC-120) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. To change a name on a legal document, including a birth certificate, social security card, driver license, passport, and other identification, a certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be required. Contact the agency(ies) who issues the legal document that needs to be changed, to determine if a certified copy is required. A certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth’ Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be obtained from the Civil Business Office for a fee. Petitioners who are seeking a change of name under the Safe at Home program may contact the assigned department for information on obtaining certified copies. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Filed Date: 11/16/2023 Brad A. Weinreb Judge of the Superior Court. 11/24, 12/01, 12/08, 12/15/2023 CN 28228

SUMMONS (Parentage—Custody and Support) CITACIÓN (Paternidad—Custodia y Manutención) CASE NUMBER: (Número de caso) 23FL009817N NOTICE TO RESPONDENT AVISO AL DEMANDADO: Leonardo Zaragoza You have been sued. Read the information below and on the next page. Lo han demandado. Lea la información a continuación y en la página siguiente. Petitioner’s Name: El nombre del demandante: Frances Ballard You have 30 calendar days after this Summons and Petition are served on you to file a Response (form FL-220 or FL-270) at the court and have a copy served on the petitioner. A letter, phone call, or court appearance will not protect you. If you do not file your Response on time, the court may make orders affecting your right to custody of your children. You may also be ordered to pay child support and attorney fees and costs. For legal advice, contact a lawyer immediately. Get help finding a lawyer at the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courts.ca.gov/selfhelp), at the California Legal Services website (www.lawhelpca.org), or by contacting your local bar association. NOTICE: The restraining order on page 2 remains in effect against each parent until the petition is dismissed, a judgment is entered, or the court makes further orders. This order is enforceable anywhere in California by any law enforcement officer who has received or seen a copy of it. FEE WAIVER: If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the clerk for a fee waiver form. The court may order you to pay back all or part of the fees and costs that the court waived for you or the other party. Tiene 30 dias de calendario después de habir recibido la entrega legal de esta Citación y Petición para presentar una Respuesta (formulario FL-220 o FL-270) ante la corte y efectuar la entrega legal de una copia al demandante. Una carta o llamada telefónica o una audiencia de la corte no basta para protegerlo. Si no presenta su Respuesta a tiempo, la corte puede dar órdenes que afecten la custodia de sus hijos. La corte también le puede ordenar que pague manutención de los hijos, y honorarios y costos legales. Para asesoramiento legal, póngase en contacto de inmediato con un abogado. Puede obtener información para encontrar un abogado en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California (www.sucorte.ca.gov), en el sitio web de los Servicios Legales de California (www.lawhelpca.org), o poniéndose en contacto con el colegio de abogados de su condado. AVISO: La órden de protección que aparecen en la pagina 2 continuará en vigencia en cuanto a cada parte hasta que se emita un fallo final, se despida la petición o la corte dé otras órdenes. Cualquier agencia del orden público que haya recibido o visto una copia de estas orden puede hacerla acatar en cualquier lugar de California. EXENCIÓN DE CUOTAS: Si no puede pagar la cuota de presentación, pida al secretario un formulario de exención de cuotas. La corte puede ordenar que usted pague, ya sea en parte o por completo, las cuotas y costos de la corte previamente exentos a petición de usted o de la otra parte. The name and address of the court are: (El nombre y dirección de la corte son:) North County Division 325 S. Melrose Dr. Vista CA 92081 The name, address, and telephone number of petitioner’s attorney, or petitioner without an attorney, are: (El nombre, la dirección y el número de teléfono del abogado del demandante, o del demandante si no tiene abogado, son:) Frances Ballard 2152 Via Camino Verde #4 Oceanside CA 92054 Telephone: 760.845.9344 Date (Fecha): August 30, 2023 Clerk, by (Secretario, por) N. Reyes, Deputy (Asistente) STANDARD RESTRAINING ORDER (Parentage—Custody and Support) ORDEN DE RESTRICCIÓN ESTÁNDAR (Paternidad—Custodia y Manutención) Starting immediately, you and every other party are restrained from removing from the state, or applying for a passport for, the minor child or children for whom this action seeks to establish a parent-child relationship or a custody order without the prior written consent of every other party or an order of the court. This restraining order takes effect against the petitioner when he or she files the petition and against the respondent when he or she is personally served with the Summons and Petition OR when he or she waives and accepts service. This restraining order remains in effect until the judgment is entered, the petition is dismissed, or the court makes other orders. This order is enforceable anywhere in California by any law enforcement officer who has received or seen a copy of it. En forma inmediata, usted y cada otra parte tienen prohibido llevarse del estado a los hijos menores para quienes esta acción judicial procura establecer una relación entre hijos y padres o una orden de custodia, ni pueden solicitar un pasaporte para los mismos, sin el consentimiento previo por escrito de cada otra parte o sin una orden de la corte. Esta orden de restricción entrará en vigencia para el demandante una vez presentada la petición, y para el demandado una vez que éste reciba la notificación personal de la Citación y Petición, o una vez que renuncie su derecho a recibir dicha notificación y se dé por notificado. Esta orden de restricción continuará en vigencia hasta que se emita un fallo final, se despida la petición o la corte dé otras órdenes. Cualquier agencia del orden público que haya recibido o visto una copia de esta orden puede hacerla acatar en cualquier lugar de California. NOTICE—ACCESS TO AFFORDABLE HEALTH INSURANCE Do you or someone in your household need affordable health insurance? If so, you should apply for Covered California. Covered California can help reduce the cost you pay toward high-quality, affordable health care. For more information, visit www.coveredca.com. Or call Covered California at 1-800-300-1506. AVISO—ACCESO A SEGURA DE SALUD MÁS ECONOMICO Necessita seguro de salud a un costo asequible, ya sea para usted o alguien en su hogar? Si es asi, puede presentar una solicitud con Covered California. Covered California lo puede ayudar a reducir al costo que paga por seguro de salud asequible y de alta calidad. Para obtener más información, visite www.coveredca.com. O llame a Covered California al 1-800-300-0213. 11/24, 12/01, 12/08, 12/15/2023 CN 28227

I, Deborah Sue Hargis ® 2022, am bringing Land Patent No. 521 forward on my property located at c/o 2021 Gayle Way, Carlsbad, California. This web-page contains all pertaining documents for public view or objection: www.deebahargis.com published in The Coast News for 60 days starting on November 17, 2023

11/17, 11/24, 12/01, 12/08, 12,15, 12/22, 12/29/2023, 01/05/2024 CN 28218

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9022841 Filed: Nov 08, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Unio Specialty Care. Located at: 3366 Fifth Ave., San Diego CA 92103 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Genesis Healthcare Partners PC, 3444 Kearny Villa Rd. #300, San Diego CA 92123. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Edward Cohen, MD, 12/15, 12/22, 12/29/2023, 01/05/2024 CN 28317

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9022838 Filed: Nov 08, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Unio Specialty Care. Located at: 701 E. Grand Ave. #200, Escondido CA 92025 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Genesis Healthcare Partners PC, 3444 Kearny Villa Rd. #300, San Diego CA 92123. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Edward Cohen, MD, 12/15, 12/22, 12/29/2023, 01/05/2024 CN 28316

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9022832 Filed: Nov 08, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Unio Specialty Care. Located at: 8851 Center Dr. #501, La Mesa CA 91942 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Genesis Healthcare Partners PC, 3444 Kearny Villa Rd. #300, San Diego CA 92123. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Edward Cohen, MD, 12/15, 12/22, 12/29/2023, 01/05/2024 CN 28315

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9022825 Filed: Nov 08, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Unio Specialty Care. Located at: 3444 Kearny Villa Rd. #201, San Diego CA 92123 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Genesis Healthcare Partners PC, 3444 Kearny Villa Rd. #300, San Diego CA 92123. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Edward Cohen, MD, 12/15, 12/22, 12/29/2023, 01/05/2024 CN 28314

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9022821 Filed: Nov 08, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Unio Specialty Care. Located at: 5395 Ruffin Rd. #103, San Diego CA 92123 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Genesis Healthcare Partners PC, 3444 Kearny Villa Rd. #300, San Diego CA 92123. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Edward Cohen, MD, 12/15, 12/22, 12/29/2023, 01/05/2024 CN 28313

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9022772 Filed: Nov 08, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Unio Specialty Care. Located at: 4060 4th Ave. #310, San Diego CA 92103 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Genesis Healthcare Partners PC, 3444 Kearny Villa Rd. #300, San Diego CA 92123. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Edward Cohen, MD, 12/15, 12/22, 12/29/2023, 01/05/2024 CN 28312

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9022771 Filed: Nov 08, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Unio Specialty Care. Located at: 3444 Kearny Villa Rd. #202, San Diego CA 92123 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Genesis Healthcare Partners PC, 3444 Kearny Villa Rd. #300, San Diego CA 92123. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Edward Cohen, MD, 12/15, 12/22, 12/29/2023, 01/05/2024 CN 28311

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9022758 Filed: Nov 08, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Unio Specialty Care. Located at: 781 Garden View Ct. #100, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Genesis Healthcare Partners PC, 3444 Kearny Villa Rd. #300, San Diego CA 92123. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Edward Cohen, MD, 12/15, 12/22, 12/29/2023, 01/05/2024 CN 28310

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9022747 Filed: Nov 08, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Unio Specialty Care. Located at: 11770 Bernardo Plaza Ct. #270, Rancho Bernardo CA 92128 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Genesis Healthcare Partners PC, 3444 Kearny Villa Rd. #300, San Diego CA 92123. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Edward Cohen, MD, 12/15, 12/22, 12/29/2023, 01/05/2024 CN 28309

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9022732 Filed: Nov 08, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Unio Specialty Care. Located at: 16835 W. Bernardo Dr. #212, San Diego CA 92127 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Genesis Healthcare Partners PC, 3444 Kearny Villa Rd. #300, San Diego CA 92123. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Edward Cohen, MD, 12/15, 12/22, 12/29/2023, 01/05/2024 CN 28308

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9023086 Filed: Nov 14, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Visionary Landscape Design & Maintenance. Located at: 1219 S. Citrus Ave., Escondido CA 92027 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Marco Lopez, 1219 S. Citrus Ave., Escondido CA 92027. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 11/14/2023 S/Marco Lopez, 12/15, 12/22, 12/29/2023, 01/05/2024 CN 28307

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9024790 Filed: Dec 11, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Plumber Man. Located at: 475 N. Midway Dr. #208, Escondido CA 92027 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Jaden O. D’Amico, 475 N. Midway Dr. #208, Escondido CA 92027. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Jaden O. D’Amico, 12/15, 12/22, 12/29/2023, 01/05/2024 CN 28306

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9024708 Filed: Dec 08, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. NCSD Creative; B. NCSDC. Located at: 207 Countryhaven Rd., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Jay Paul Znamirowski, 207 Countryhaven Rd., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 11/29/2023 S/Jay Paul Znamirowski, 12/15, 12/22, 12/29/2023, 01/05/2024 CN 28305

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9023884 Filed: Nov 29, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Brands on the Block. Located at: 721-2 Ocean Crest Rd., Cardiff CA 92651 San Diego. Mailing Address: 1968 S. Coast Hwy #3595, Laguna Beach CA 92651. Registrant Information: 1. Moonswell Marketing LLC, 1968 S. Coast Hwy #3595, Laguna Beach CA 92651. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/18/2023 S/Riley Beresini, 12/15, 12/22, 12/29/2023, 01/05/2024 CN 28302

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9023894 Filed: Nov 29, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Clarity Therapy. Located at: 270 N. El Camino Real #F518, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: 2033 San Elijo Ave. #242, Cardiff CA 92007. Registrant Information: 1. Mackenzie Crosiar Clark, 207 Alexander Ct., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 12/28/2018 S/Mackenzie Crosiar Clark, 12/15, 12/22, 12/29/2023, 01/05/2024 CN 28301

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9023830 Filed: Nov 28, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Augustin’s Kitchen. Located at: 402 S. Clementine St. #1, Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. DAVPAT LLC, 402 S. Clementine St. #1, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Patricia Chauvot Dufosse, 12/15, 12/22, 12/29/2023, 01/05/2024 CN 28300

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9024213 Filed: Dec 01, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Friendly Manufacturing Company. Located at: 918 Camino de la Reina #51, San Diego CA 92108 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Mahlia Kiahna Margaret Akahoshi-Nugent, 918 Camino de la Reina #51, San Diego CA 92108. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Mahlia Kiahna Margaret Akahoshi-Nugent, 12/15, 12/22, 12/29/2023, 01/05/2024 CN 28299

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9024662 Filed: Dec 08, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. EPPIG Brewing; B. EPPIG Brewery; C. EPPIG. Located at: 3455 Ryan Dr., Escondido CA 92025 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Mason Ale Works LLC, 3455 Ryan Dr., Escondido CA 92025. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 12/01/2023 S/Grant Tondro, 12/15, 12/22, 12/29/2023, 01/05/2024 CN 28298

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9023644 Filed: Nov 22, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. EKWholesale. Located at: 6431 Reflection Dr., San Diego CA 92124 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Berumen International Inc., 6431 Reflection Dr., San Diego CA 92124. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 11/02/2023 S/Rodrigo A. Reyes Garcia, 12/15, 12/22, 12/29/2023, 01/05/2024 CN 28295

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9024435 Filed: Dec 05, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Carlsbad Trophy and Engraving. Located at: 2749 Victoria Ave. #1, Carlsbad CA 92010 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Jeffrey Glenn Boyle, 2749 Victoria Ave. #1, Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 11/06/2023 S/Jeffrey Boyle, 12/15, 12/22, 12/29/2023, 01/05/2024 CN 28294

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9024502 Filed: Dec 06, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. California Coaching Academy. Located at: 1116 Sycamore Ave #I, Vista CA 92081 San Diego. Mailing Address: 1968 Willow Ridge Dr., Vista CA 92081. Registrant Information: 1. California Wellness Academies Inc., 1968 Willow Ridge Dr., Vista CA 92081. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Paul Carey, 12/15, 12/22, 12/29/2023, 01/05/2024 CN 28293

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9023929 Filed: Nov 29, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Trico Mobile Estates. Located at: 221 N. El Camino Real, Oceanside CA 92058 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Trico Real Estate Company, 221 N. El Camino Real, Oceanside CA 92058. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/1971 S/Daniel Kekoa Kamalii Renaud, 12/08, 12/15, 12/22, 12/29/2023 CN 28287

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9022934 Filed: Nov 13, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Hidden Barber Shop. Located at: 4093 Oceanside Blvd. #F, Oceanside CA 92056 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Zaida Miranda, 1431 Lucky St., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/01/2010 S/Zaida Miranda, 12/08, 12/15, 12/22, 12/29/2023 CN 28286

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9024298 Filed: Dec 04, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Tidemark Financial Partners & Insurance Services. Located at: 5405 Morehouse Dr. #345, San Diego CA 92121 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Tidemark LLC, 5405 Morehouse Dr. #345, San Diego CA 92121. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 11/22/2023 S/Joshua Stipcich, 12/08, 12/15, 12/22, 12/29/2023 CN 28283

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9023976 Filed: Nov 29, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Hometown Realty. Located at: 1231 Elfin Forest Rd. W. #111, San Marcos CA 92078 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Hometown Real Estate Inc., 1231 Elfin Forest Rd. W. #111, San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 05/01/2008 S/Mary Simmons-Maloney, 12/08, 12/15, 12/22, 12/29/2023 CN 28281

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9023636 Filed: Nov 22, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Encinitas Grocery Outlet. Located at: 145 S. El Camino Real, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: 37569 Newcastle Rd., Murrieta CA 92563. Registrant Information: 1. DA-8 LLC, 37569 Newcastle Rd., Murrieta CA 92593. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 11/10/2023 S/Stefanie Droessler, 12/08, 12/15, 12/22, 12/29/2023 CN 28280

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9024059 Filed: Nov 30, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Lolas Lil Greens. Located at: 2511 Hibiscus Ave., Vista CA 92081 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Real Estate Solutions Group Inc., 2511 Hibiscus Ave. Vista CA 92081. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Joshua Lieberman, 12/08, 12/15, 12/22, 12/29/2023 CN 28279

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9024189 Filed: Dec 01, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. NJR Services. Located at: 5387 Burford St., San Diego CA 92111 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Nicholas John Russell, 5387 Burford St., San Diego CA 92111. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 12/01/2023 S/Nicholas John Russell, 12/08, 12/15, 12/22, 12/29/2023 CN 28278

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9023874 Filed: Nov 29, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. HMNI Productions. Located at: 442 2nd St. #E, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. James Lawrence Littier, 442 2nd St. #E, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 11/28/2023 S/James Lawrence Littier, 12/08, 12/15, 12/22, 12/29/2023 CN 28271

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9022221 Filed: Oct 31, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Flite Sports. Located at: 3256 Grey Hawk Ct., Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Flite Holdings LLC, 3256 Grey Hawk Ct., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2021 S/Phillip Salvagio, 12/08, 12/15, 12/22, 12/29/2023 CN 28270

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9023979 Filed: Nov 29, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Top Agent Referrals; B. Rancho Carlsbad Home Sales; C. Rancho Carlsbad Realty; D. Top Agent Property Management; E. Top Agent in LA. Located at: 2382 Camino Vida Roble, Carlsbad CA 92011 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Top Agent Inc., 2382 Camino Vida Roble, Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2000 S/Carin E. Molin, 12/08, 12/15, 12/22, 12/29/2023 CN 28268

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9023816 Filed: Nov 28, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Crest Homes. Located at: 2982 Ora Avo Terr., Vista CA 92084 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. On The Level General Contractors Inc., 2982 Ora Avo Terr., Vista CA 92084. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2006 S/John D. L. Arendsen, 12/08, 12/15, 12/22, 12/29/2023 CN 28267

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9023835 Filed: Nov 28, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Casas Tree Service. Located at: 2056 Riviera Dr., Vista CA 92084 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Casas Tree Service Inc., 2056 Riviera Dr., Vista CA 92084. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/12/2014 S/Jose H. Casas, 12/08, 12/15, 12/22, 12/29/2023 CN 28266

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9022780 Filed: Nov 08, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. IndostraPaint & Construction. Located at: 1145 Tamarack Ave., Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Farrell Rigney, 1145 Tamarack Ave., Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/08/1988 S/Farrell Rigney, 12/08, 12/15, 12/22, 12/29/2023 CN 28265

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9023232 Filed: Nov 16, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Unitas Diagnostics. Located at: 5375 Avenida Encinas #D, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Unitas Diagnostics LLC, 5375 Avenida Encinas #D, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 11/01/2023 S/James Jernee, 12/08, 12/15, 12/22, 12/29/2023 CN 28264

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9023766 Filed: Nov 27, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. One Good Massage. Located at: 756 Grand Ave., Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Mailing Address: 3101 Via Premio, Carlsbad CA 92010. Registrant Information: 1. Ruben De La Mora, 3101 Via Premio, Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/12/2013 S/Ruben De La Mora, 12/08, 12/15, 12/22, 12/29/2023 CN 28262

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9022128 Filed: Oct 30, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Beyond Boundaries Studio. Located at: 640 W. Beech St. #2A, San Diego CA 92101 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Angelo Fernando Alcaraz, 2186 Wild Canyon Dr, Colton CA 92324. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Angelo Fernando Alcaraz, 12/08, 12/15, 12/22, 12/29/2023 CN 28261

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9023082 Filed: Nov 14, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Enhance Beauty by Christina Raquel. Located at: 166 Solana Hills Dr., Solana Beach CA 92075 San Diego. Mailing Address: 3590 Trieste Dr., Carlsbad CA 92010. Registrant Information: 1. Christina Raquel Velasquez, 3590 Trieste Dr., Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 04/01/2021 S/Christina Raquel Velasquez, 12/01, 12/08, 12/15, 12/22/2023 CN 28258

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9023428 Filed: Nov 20, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. D & S Physical Therapy. Located at: 3258 Pearl Ln., Oceanside CA 92056 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. David Wick Salzer, 3258 Pearl Ln., Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 11/01/2023 S/David Wick Salzer, 12/01, 12/08, 12/15, 12/22/2023 CN 28257

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9023711 Filed: Nov 27, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Clear Sky Counseling. Located at: 187 Calle Magdalena #203, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Bret Klausen, 1643 Sonata Ln., San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Bret Klausen, 12/01, 12/08, 12/15, 12/22/2023 CN 28256

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9021936 Filed: Oct 25, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Liz Rodriguez Creative. Located at: 8455 Ednalyn Ln, San Diego CA 92127 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Elizabeth Jane Rodriguez, 8455 Ednalyn Ln., San Diego Ca 92127. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/19/2023 S/Elizabeth Jane Rodriguez, 12/01, 12/08, 12/15, 12/22/2023 CN 28255

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9023469 Filed: Nov 20, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Lisa’s Pieces. Located at: 3892 San Ramon Dr. #37, Oceanside CA 92057 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Alesia M. Williams, 3892 San Ramon Dr. #37, Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 11/20/2023 S/Alesia M. Williams, 12/01, 12/08, 12/15, 12/22/2023 CN 28254

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9023311 Filed: Nov 17, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Swing Thoughts Golf; B. Scratch to Scratch; C. Scratch to Scratch Golf. Located at: 16331 Winecreek Rd., San Diego CA 92127 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. John Simon, 16331 Winecreek Rd., San Diego CA 92127. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/John Simon, 11/24, 12/01, 12/08, 12/15/2023 CN 28247

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9023049 Filed: Nov 14, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Sanderling Waldorf School. Located at: 2585 Business Park Dr., Vista CA 92081 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Waldorf In North Coastal Inc., 2585 Business Park Dr., Vista CA 92081. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/01/1999 S/Ben Gaskin, 11/24, 12/01, 12/08, 12/15/2023 CN 28243

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9022908 Filed: Nov 09, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Marian’s Music. Located at: 9945 Las Conicas, San Diego CA 92129 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Marian Celestina Mulock, 9945 Las Conicas, San Diego CA 92129. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 11/06/2023 S/Marian Celestina Mulock, 11/24, 12/01, 12/08, 12/15/2023 CN 28242

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9023236 Filed: Nov 16, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Cosmic Electric; B. Advanced Electrical Systems. Located at: 1012 Rainbow Crest Rd., Fallbrook CA 92028 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Cosmic Electric and Data Systems Inc., 1012 Rainbow Crest Rd., Fallbrook CA 92028. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 11/15/2023 S/Julian Martinot, 11/24, 12/01, 12/08, 12/15/2023 CN 28240

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9021568 Filed: Oct 20, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Reliable Bookkeeping and Mobile Notary Services. Located at: 3901 Shenandoah Dr., Oceanside CA 92056 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Samantha Hall, 3901 Shenandoah Dr., Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/25/2008 S/Samantha Hall, 11/24, 12/01, 12/08, 12/15/2023 CN 28239

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9023103 Filed: Nov 15, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. PAVA Applications International Corporation. Located at: 10920 Via Frontera #400, San Diego CA 92127 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Applications International Corporation, 10920 Via Frontera #400, San Diego CA 92127. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 04/06/1998 S/Valerie M. Cleare, 11/24, 12/01, 12/08, 12/15/2023 CN 28238

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9022718 Filed: Nov 08, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Perfect Workout. Located at: 1345 Encinitas Blvd. #542, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. PT Support Services Inc., 1345 Encinitas Blvd. #542, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/22/2023 S/Kyle Recchia, 11/24, 12/01, 12/08, 12/15/2023 CN 28237

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9023205 Filed: Nov 16, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. JDesign Co. Located at: 186 Andrew Ave., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Jamie Lynne Davis, 186 Andrew Ave., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/01/2022 S/Jamie Lynne Davis, 11/24, 12/01, 12/08, 12/15/2023 CN 28236

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9023017 Filed: Nov 14, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Avey Dickerson Cory Construction; B. ADC, C. ADCC, D. ADC Restoration. Located at: 4181 Alana Cir., Oceanside CA 92056 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Avey Dickerson Cory Construction, 4181 Alana Cir., Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 11/14/2023 S/Daniel Dickerson, 11/24, 12/01, 12/08, 12/15/2023 CN 28235

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9023121 Filed: Nov 15, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. OliveYou. Located at: 717 N. Pacific St. #A, Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Kaimen LLC, 717 N. Pacific St. #A, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 11/15/2023 S/William E. Camacho, 11/24, 12/01, 12/08, 12/15/2023 CN 28234