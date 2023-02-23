Weekly Crime Reports: Encinitas, Del Mar, Solana Beach

Weekly crime reports from the Sheriff’s Dept. North Coastal Station from Feb. 13 to Feb. 19 for the cities of Encinitas, Del Mar and Solana Beach. All arrestees within these crime reports are presumed innocent.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for commercial burglary at 4:47 a.m. on Feb. 13 at North El Camino Real, Encinitas. The victim, Isabelle Briens French Pastry, reported a stolen cash register ($3,000).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for commercial burglary at 12:37 p.m. on Feb. 13 at South Coast Highway 101, Encinitas. The victim, Roadone Towing, reported stolen bills and coins ($200).

Brown, 54, was arrested at 1:57 p.m. on Feb. 13 at Rancho Santa Fe Road, Encinitas, and was booked at the Vista Detention Facility for violating parole.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for petty theft at 2:24 p.m. on Feb. 13 at N. El Camino Real, Stater Bros, Encinitas. The female victim, 54, reported a stolen wallet ($100), credit cards, and bills and coins ($60).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for commercial burglary at 9:10 a.m. on Feb. 14 at Villa de la Valle, Pamplemousse Grill, Solana Beach.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for commercial burglary at 12:35 p.m. on Feb. 14 at S. Cedros Avenue, Solana Beach. The victim, Rare Society, reported stolen bills and coins ($4,734) and a stolen safe ($299).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for vandalism at 7:52 p.m. on Feb. 14 at Pacific Avenue, Solana Beach. The male victim, 77, reported a vandalized wall ($300).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for commercial burglary at 10:18 a.m. on Feb. 14 at S. Coast Highway 101, Cardiff by the Sea. The victim, Temaki Sushi Bar, reported 4 stolen knives ($2,650) and miscellaneous items ($275).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for shoplifting at 2:24 p.m. on Feb. 14 at Encinitas Boulevard, Encinitas. The victim, CVS Pharmacy, reported stolen miscellaneous items ($1,126).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a medical examiner’s case at 10:00 p.m. on Feb. 16 at Santa Fe Drive, Encinitas Skate Park, Encinitas.

Rabb, 55, was arrested at 2:03 p.m. on Feb. 17 at South Tremont Street, Oceanside, and was booked at the Vista Detention Facility for assault with a deadly weapon.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for petty theft at 9:23 a.m. on Feb. 18 at Camino Teresa, Solana Beach. The male victim, 43, reported a stolen power tool ($200) and miscellaneous tools ($1,800).

Mendoza, 21, was arrested at 11:25 p.m. on Feb. 18 at Valley Avenue, La Colonia Park, Solana Beach, and was booked at San Diego Central Jail for disorderly conduct under the influence of alcohol.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for vehicle burglary at 7:47 a.m. on Feb. 19 at Santa Rosita, Solana Beach. The male victim, 52, reported a stolen computer, Ipad ($1,400), backpack ($85), and passport.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for vehicle burglary at 1:46 p.m. on Feb. 19 at Dell Street, Solana Beach. The female victim, 24, reported a stolen camera ($200), backpack ($70), and wallet ($100).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for battery at 1:55 p.m. on Feb. 19 at Santa Fe Drive, 7-Eleven, Cardiff by the Sea.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for vehicle burglary at 7:10 p.m. on Feb. 19 at Encinitas Fitness and Boxing, Westlake Street, Encinitas. The female victim, 26, reported a stolen jacket ($300), purse ($50), bills and coins ($200), a wallet ($500), identification card, and credit cards.

Donald Lenardi, 90, was reported as a missing person at risk at 11:25 p.m. on Feb. 19 at Friars Road, San Diego.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a welfare check at 11:49 p.m. on Feb. 17 at Mackinnon Avenue, Cardiff by the Sea.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a traffic stop at 7:54 p.m. on Feb. 14 at North Coast Highway 101, Encinitas.

Hernandez, 24, was arrested at 7:29 p.m. on Feb. 15 at Oceanside Boulevard, Oceanside and was booked at the Vista Detention Facility for a felony under another agency’s warrant.

Hoke, 58, was arrested at 8:26 p.m. on Feb. 16 at North River Road, Oceanside for a misdemeanor citation and was released on an active warrant.

Boone, 36, was arrested at 2:31 a.m. on Feb. 17 at North Coast Highway 101, Encinitas, for possessing narcotic controlled substances.

Simental, 21, was arrested at 2:31 a.m. on Feb. 17 at North Coast Highway 101, Encinitas, for possessing narcotic controlled substances.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for grand theft at 1:34 p.m. on Feb. 17 at Cozumel Court, Solana Beach. The male victim, 54, reported both a stolen and recovered cell phone ($900).

Lytie, 68, was arrested at 11:43 a.m. on Feb. 18 at Macadamia Drive, Carlsbad, for a misdemeanor citation and was released on an active warrant.

Sanchez, 44, was arrested at 10:26 p.m. on Feb. 19 at Arroyo Drive, Encinitas, for battery on a person.

Orenstein, 61, was arrested at 2:51 a.m. on Feb. 19 at Genesee Avenue, San Diego, for driving under the influence of alcohol.

