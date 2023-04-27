Legal Notices, April 28, 2023

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT 505 S. Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 Phone: (760) 633-2710 | Email: [email protected] | Web: www.encinitasca.gov City Hall Hours: Monday through Thursday 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM and every other Friday (5/5, 5/19, etc.) 8:00 AM TO 4:00 PM NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATIVE HEARING AND PENDING ACTION ON ADMINISTRATIVE APPLICATION, USE PERMIT, AND COASTAL DEVELOPMENT PERMIT IN COMPLIANCE WITH THE AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT/SECTION 504 REHABILITATION ACT OF 1973 AND TITLE VI, THIS AGENCY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY PUBLIC ENTITY AND DOES NOT DISCRIMINATE ON THE BASIS OF RACE, COLOR, ETHNIC ORIGIN, NATIONAL ORIGIN, SEX, RELIGION, VETERANS STATUS OR PHYSICAL OR MENTAL DISABILITY IN EMPLOYMENT OR THE PROVISION OF SERVICE. IF YOU REQUIRE SPECIAL ASSISTANCE TO PARTICIPATE IN THIS MEETING, PLEASE CONTACT THE DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT AT (760) 633-2710 AT LEAST 72 HOURS PRIOR TO THE MEETING. PUBLIC HEARING: TUESDAY, MAY 9, 2023 AT 5:00 PM, TO BE HELD AT THE CITY OF ENCINITAS COUNCIL CHAMBERS, 505 SOUTH VULCAN AVENUE, ENCINITAS PROJECT NAME: Jones Storage Structure; CASE NUMBER: MULTI-004858-2021; USE-004859-2021; CDPNF-004860-2021; FILING DATE: September 23, 2021; APPLICANT: Jones Storage Structure; LOCATION: 678 Quail Gardens Lane (APN: 257-011-39); PROJECT DESCRIPTION: A public hearing to consider the construction of a new detached oversized storage structure; ZONING/OVERLAY: The project site is located within in the Rural Residential 1 (RR-1) Zone and within the California Coastal Commission Appeal Jurisdiction of the Coastal Zone and Special Study Overlays; ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project is exempt from environmental review pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines Section 15303(e), which exempts the construction of accessory structures. STAFF CONTACT: Chris Stanley, Associate Planner, 760-633-2785, [email protected] PRIOR TO OR AT THE PUBLIC HEARING TO BE HELD AT 5:00 PM ON TUESDAY, MAY 9, 2023, ANY INTERESTED PERSON MAY REVIEW THE APPLICATION AND PRESENT TESTIMONY, ORALLY OR IN WRITING, TO THE DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT. WRITTEN TESTIMONY IS PREFERRED IN ORDER TO HAVE A RECORD OF THE COMMENTS RECEIVED. If additional information is not required, the Development Services Department will render a determination on the application, pursuant to Section 2.28.090 of the City of Encinitas Municipal Code, after the close of the review period. An Appeal of the Department’s determination accompanied by the appropriate filing fee may be filed within 15-calendar days from the date of the determination. Appeals will be considered by the City Council pursuant to Chapter 1.12 of the Municipal Code. Any filing of an appeal will suspend this action as well as any processing of permits in reliance thereon in accordance with Encinitas Municipal Code Section 1.12.020(D)(1) until such time as an action is taken on the appeal. The above item is located within the Coastal Zone and requires the issuance of a regular Coastal Development Permit. The action of the Development Services Director may be appealed to the California Coastal Commission. Under California Government Code Sec. 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised regarding the matter described in this notice or written correspondence delivered to the City at or prior to the date and time of the determination. 04/28/2023 CN 27590

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT 505 S. Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 Phone: (760) 633-2710 | Email: [email protected] | Web: www.encinitasca.gov City Hall Hours: Monday through Thursday 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM and every other Friday (5/5, 5/19, etc.) 8:00 AM TO 4:00 PM NOTICE OF PENDING ACTION ON ADMINISTRATIVE APPLICATION AND COASTAL DEVELOPMENT PERMIT PROJECT NAME: Van De Vort ADU; CASE NUMBER: CDPNF-006162-2023; FILING DATE: April 12, 2023; APPLICANT: Wesley and Andrea Van De Vort; LOCATION: 1849 Lahoud Drive (APN: 260-443-13); PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Coastal Development Permit to allow for the conversion of an existing garage (non-habitable space) to an accessory dwelling unit with a 153-square foot addition; ZONING/OVERLAY: The project site is located within the single family residential 8 (R-8) Zone, Special Study Overlay, Hillside/Inland Bluff Overlay, and Coastal Zone Overlay; ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project has been determined to be exempt from environmental review pursuant to Section 15303 of the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines. Section 15303 exempts the conversion of the garage to an accessory dwelling unit. STAFF CONTACT: Chris Stanley, Associate Planner: (760) 633-2785 or [email protected] PRIOR TO 5:00 PM ON MONDAY, MAY 8, 2023, ANY INTERESTED PERSON MAY REVIEW THE APPLICATION AND PRESENT TESTIMONY, ORALLY OR IN WRITING, TO THE DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT. WRITTEN TESTIMONY IS PREFERRED IN ORDER TO HAVE A RECORD OF THE COMMENTS RECEIVED. If additional information is not required, the Development Services Department will render a determination on the application, pursuant to Section 2.28.090 of the City of Encinitas Municipal Code, after the close of the review period. An Appeal of the Department’s determination accompanied by the appropriate filing fee may be filed within 15-calendar days from the date of the determination. Appeals will be considered by the City Council pursuant to Chapter 1.12 of the Municipal Code. Any filing of an appeal will suspend this action as well as any processing of permits in reliance thereon in accordance with Encinitas Municipal Code Section 1.12.020(D)(1) until such time as an action is taken on the appeal. The above item is located within the Coastal Zone and requires the issuance of a regular Coastal Development Permit. The action of the Development Services Director may not be appealed to the California Coastal Commission. Under California Government Code Sec. 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised regarding the matter described in this notice or written correspondence delivered to the City at or prior to the date and time of the determination. 04/28/2023 CN 27589

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT 505 S. Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 Phone: (760) 633-2710 | Email: [email protected] | Web: www.encinitasca.gov City Hall Hours: Monday through Thursday 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM and every other Friday (5/5, 5/19, etc.) 8:00 AM TO 4:00 PM NOTICE OF PENDING ACTION ON ADMINISTRATIVE APPLICATION AND COASTAL DEVELOPMENT PERMIT PROJECT NAME: Polloreno Conversion; CASE NUMBER: CDP-004990-2021; FILING DATE: November 9, 2021; APPLICANT: Lance and Julia Polloreno; LOCATION: 452 La Veta Avenue (APN: 256-271-23); PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Coastal Development Permit to allow for the conversion of an existing duplex to a single-family residence and the demolition of an existing detached garage and the construction of a new detached garage with an accessory dwelling unit (ADU) above; ZONING/OVERLAY: The project site is located within the single family residential 11 (RS-11) Zone and Coastal Zone Overlay; ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project has been determined to be exempt from environmental review pursuant to Section 15303 of the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines. Section 15303(a) exempts second dwelling units in residential zones and Section 15303(e) exempts accessory structures including garages. STAFF CONTACT: Chris Stanley, Associate Planner: (760) 633-2785 or [email protected] PRIOR TO 5:00 PM ON MONDAY, MAY 8, 2023, ANY INTERESTED PERSON MAY REVIEW THE APPLICATION AND PRESENT TESTIMONY, ORALLY OR IN WRITING, TO THE DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT. WRITTEN TESTIMONY IS PREFERRED IN ORDER TO HAVE A RECORD OF THE COMMENTS RECEIVED. If additional information is not required, the Development Services Department will render a determination on the application, pursuant to Section 2.28.090 of the City of Encinitas Municipal Code, after the close of the review period. An Appeal of the Department’s determination accompanied by the appropriate filing fee may be filed within 15-calendar days from the date of the determination. Appeals will be considered by the City Council pursuant to Chapter 1.12 of the Municipal Code. Any filing of an appeal will suspend this action as well as any processing of permits in reliance thereon in accordance with Encinitas Municipal Code Section 1.12.020(D)(1) until such time as an action is taken on the appeal. The above item is located within the Coastal Zone and requires the issuance of a regular Coastal Development Permit. The action of the Development Services Director may not be appealed to the California Coastal Commission. Under California Government Code Sec. 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised regarding the matter described in this notice or written correspondence delivered to the City at or prior to the date and time of the determination. 04/28/2023 CN 27588

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING BY THE ENCINITAS CITY COUNCIL NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING BY THE ENCINITAS CITY COUNCIL NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Encinitas will hold a public hearing on the Emergency Access Route on Crest Drive at Via Tiempo. Meeting Date: May 17, 2023 Time: Meeting commences at 6:00 P.M. The Agenda Report will be available prior to the public hearing on the City’s website at www.encinitasca.gov under Agendas and Webcasts by May 11, 2023. For further information, please contact staff with questions or to provide comments. The public may also provide comments at the Public Hearing on May 17, 2023. STAFF CONTACT: Ben Stryker, Engineer I: (760) 943-2230 or [email protected]. IN COMPLIANCE WITH THE AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT/SECTION 504 REHABILITATION ACT OF 1973 AND TITLE VI, THIS AGENCY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY PUBLIC ENTITY AND DOES NOT DISCRIMINATE ON THE BASIS OF RACE, COLOR, ETHNIC ORIGIN, NATIONAL ORIGIN, SEX, RELIGION, VETERANS STATUS OR PHYSICAL OR MENTAL DISABILITY IN EMPLOYMENT OR THE PROVISION OF SERVICE. IF YOU REQUIRE SPECIAL ASSISTANCE TO PARTICIPATE IN THIS MEETING, PLEASE CONTACT THE CITY CLERK AT (760) 633-2601 AT LEAST 72 HOURS PRIOR TO THE MEETING. PARA ASISTENCIA EN ESPAÑOL, POR FAVOR LLAME AL (760) 943-2150. 04/28/2023 CN 27587

REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL (RFP) CITY OF ENCINITAS PROFESSIONAL DESIGN SERVICES FOR THE HSIP CYCLE 10 CITYWIDE LEADING PEDESTRIAN INTERVALS PROJECT ENG RFP 23-02, CITY PROJECT NO. CS22B, PROJECT NO. HSIPSL-5446 (036) Date Issued: April 12, 2023 Questions Due: May 3, 2023, 5:00 PM Proposals Due: May 10, 2023, 2:00 PM The City is seeking proposals for design services for the HSIP Cycle 10 Citywide Leading Pedestrian Intervals Project. This Project represents a state-funded project under the Highway Safety Improvement Program (HSIP) Cycle 10 which aims to enhance safety at signalized locations in implementing Lead Pedestrian Interval (LPI) operations at 48 intersections throughout the City of Encinitas. The use of LPI at these locations intends to provide an advance walk interval for pedestrians to enter the intersection ahead of turning vehicles and establish a presence in the crosswalk with greater visibility to motorists. This signal operation has a potential of providing safety benefits which would increase visibility of crossing pedestrians, help reduce conflicts between pedestrians and vehicles, increase likelihood of motorists yielding to pedestrians, and help enhance safety for pedestrians who may be slow to start into the intersection. Traffic signal controllers will be upgraded to run the LPI operations, and all timing sheets will be updated to accommodate the increased cycle times. To further help enhance intersection safety, high visibility crosswalks will be included to enhance pedestrian crossing visibility. The City has implemented countdown pedestrian heads as funding for upgrades has been available and the project will include these upgrades to standardize crossings and further enhance safety for pedestrians. New bicycle detection loops are included to prevent bicyclists from entering the intersections without the appropriate call. This will increase safety for bicyclists and reduce collisions and conflicts between motorists and pedestrians. The implementation of LPIs along with these improvements will increase pedestrian and bicycle crossing safety at signalized intersections throughout the City of Encinitas. Proposals must be submitted electronically no later than 2:00 p.m. on May 10, 2023. Proposals must be submitted electronically via the PlanetBids system used to download the RFP. The maximum file size for submittal is 50 megabytes, and the file type shall be Portable Document Format (PDF). The electronic system will close submissions exactly at the date and time set forth in the RFP or as changed by addenda. OBTAINING RFP DOCUMENTS: This Request for Proposal (RFP) and related documents are posted on PlanetBids (http://www.encinitasca.gov/bids). All project correspondence will be posted on the PlanetBids website. It is the responsibility of Proposers to check the website regularly for updates, clarifications, and any RFP addenda. To submit a proposal, you must be registered with the City of Encinitas as a vendor. You can register as a vendor at the following website: (http://www.encinitasca.gov/bids) under the “New Vendor Registration” link. 04/21/2023, 04/28/2023 CN 27544

T.S. No. 105687-CA APN: 213-112-56-04 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 4/26/2012. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER On 6/12/2023 at 10:30 AM, CLEAR RECON CORP, as duly appointed trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 4/27/2012 as Instrument No. 2012-0248546 of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, State of CALIFORNIA executed by: TRIPTI S. BOSE AND ASIM C. BOSE, HUSBAND AND WIFE, AS COMMUNITY PROPERTY WITH RIGHTS OF SURVIVORSHIP WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER'S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, SAVINGS ASSOCIATION, OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE; AT THE MAIN ENTRANCE TO THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER BY STATUE, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020 all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State described as: A CONDOMINIUM COMPRISED OF: PARCEL 1: AN UNDIVIDED FEE SIMPLE INTEREST AS A TENANT IN COMMON IN AND TO THE COMMON AREA WITHIN THE BUILDING ENVELOPE IN WHICH THE RESIDENTIAL UNIT DESCRIBED IN PARCEL 2 BELOW IS LOCATED EQUAL TO THE RECIPROCAL OF THE NUMBER OF RESIDENTIAL UNITS LOCATED WITHIN SUCH BUILDING ENVELOPE, AS SHOWN ON THE CONDOMINIUM PLAN FOR AVELLINO AT LA COSTA GREENS, MODEL PHASE, RECORDED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY RECORDER OF SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CALIFORNIA, ON SEPTEMBER 29, 2010, AS INSTRUMENT NO. 2010-0517764 AND ANY AMENDMENTS OR SUPPLEMENTS THERETO (COLLECTIVELY “CONDOMINIUM PLAN”), WHICH IS A PORTION OF LOT 2 OF CITY OF CARLSBAD TRACT NO. 05-05, LA COSTA GREENS NEIGHBORHOOD 1.16 IN THE CITY OF CARLSBAD, COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO, STATE OF CALIFORNIA, ACCORDING TO MAP THEREOF NO. 15719 FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY RECORDER OF SAN DIEGO COUNTY ON SEPTEMBER 23, 2008 (“MAP”). EXCEPTING THEREFROM, TO THE EXTENT NOT ALREADY RESERVED BY INSTRUMENTS OF RECORD: (A) ALL OIL RIGHTS, MINERAL RIGHTS, NATURAL GAS RIGHTS AND RIGHTS TO ALL OTHER HYDROCARBONS BY WHATSOEVER NAME KNOWN, TO ALL GEOTHERMAL HEAT AND TO ALL PRODUCTS DERIVED FROM ANY OF THE FOREGOING (COLLECTIVELY “SUBSURFACE RESOURCES”) AND (B) THE PERPETUAL RIGHT TO DRILL, MINE, EXPLORE AND OPERATE FOR AND TO PRODUCE, STORE AND REMOVE ANY OF THE SUBSURFACE RESOURCES ON OR FROM PARCEL 1, INCLUDING THE RIGHT TO WHIPSTOCK OR DIRECTIONALLY DRILL AND MINE FROM LANDS OTHER THAN PARCEL 1, WELLS, TUNNELS AND SHAFTS INTO, THROUGH OR ACROSS THE SUBSURFACE OF PARCEL 1, AND TO BOTTOM SUCH WHIPSTOCKED OR DIRECTIONALLY DRILLED WELLS, TUNNELS AND SHAFTS WITHIN OR BEYOND THE EXTERIOR LIMITS OF PARCEL 1, AND TO REDRILL, RETUNNEL, EQUIP, MAINTAIN, REPAIR DEEPEN AND OPERATE ANY SUCH WELLS OR MINES, BUT WITHOUT THE RIGHT TO DRILL, MINE, EXPLORE, OPERATE, PRODUCE, STORE OR REMOVE ANY OF THE SUBSURFACE RESOURCES THROUGH OR IN THE SURFACE OR THE UPPER FIVE HUNDRED FEET (500’) OF THE SUBSURFACE OF PARCEL 1, AS RESERVED IN DEED FROM KB HOME COASTAL INC., A CALIFORNIA CORPORATION, RECORDED CONCURRENTLY HEREWITH. PARCEL 2: RESIDENTIAL UNIT NO. 83, AS SHOWN AND DESCRIBED ON THE CONDOMINIUM PLAN; PARCEL 3: AN EXCLUSIVE EASEMENT TO USE EACH PORTION OF THE COMMON AREA AND/OR ASSOCIATION PROPERTY, IF ANY, DESIGNATED IN THE CONDOMINIUM PLAN AS BEING AN EXCLUSIVE USE EASEMENT AREA APPURTENANT TO THE RESIDENTIAL UNIT DESCRIBED IN PARCEL 2 ABOVE FOR THE PURPOSES DESCRIBED IN THE DECLARATION OF COVENANTS, CONDITIONS AND RESTRICTIONS OF AVELLINO AT LA COSTA GREENS, RECORDED IN THE OFFICIAL RECORDS OF THE COUNTY RECORDER OF SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CALIFORNIA ON APRIL 22, 2009, AS INSTRUMENT NO. 2009-0207782, AND THAT CERTAIN SUPPLEMENTARY DECLARATION RECORDED ON SEPTEMBER 30, 2010 IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY RECORDER AS INSTRUMENT NO. 2010-0521220 OF SAID OFFICIAL RECORDS (“DECLARATION”). PARCEL 4: NON-EXCLUSIVE, APPURTENANT EASEMENTS IN AND TO THE ASSOCIATION PROPERTY IN ALL PHASES SUBJECT TO THE DECLARATION, FOR USE THEREOF IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE TERMS OF THE DECLARATION. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 6980 MERCURY PLACE, CARLSBAD, CA 92009 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be held, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, condition, or encumbrances, including fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to pay the remaining principal sums of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $574,089.31 You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (844) 477-7869 or visit this Internet Web site WWW.STOXPOSTING.COM, using the file number assigned to this case 105687-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO TENANT: Effective January 1, 2021, you may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call (855) 313-3319, or visit this internet website www.clearreconcorp.com, using the file number assigned to this case 105687-CA to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. FOR SALES INFORMATION: (844) 477-7869 CLEAR RECON CORP 8880 Rio San Diego Drive, Suite 725 San Diego, California 92108 STOX 937989_105687-CA 04/28/2023, 05/05/2023, 05/12/2023 CN 27571

BATCH: AFC-3084 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A NOTICE OF DELINQUENT ASSESSMENT DATED SHOWN BELOW UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. NOTICE is hereby given that CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, as the duly appointed Trustee pursuant to Notice of Delinquent Assessment and Claim of Lien executed by GRAND PACIFIC PALISADES OWNERS ASSOCIATION, INC., A CALIFORNIA NONPROFIT MUTUAL BENEFIT CORPORATION Recorded SHOWN BELOW as Instrument No. SHOWN BELOW of Official Records in the Office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California, property owned by SHOWN BELOW. WILL SELL ON 5/25/2023 at 10:00 AM LOCATION: AT THE FRONT ENTRANCE TO CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY 2121 PALOMAR AIRPORT ROAD CARLSBAD, CA 92011 IMPORTANT NOTE: TO ADHERE TO THE COVID-19 PROTOCOLS, THE TRUSTEES SALE WILL OCCUR OUTSIDE AND WILL REQUIRE THAT EVERYONE PRESENT MUST HAVE FACE COVERINGS AND ADHEAR TO SOCIAL DISTANCING BEFORE, DURING AND AFTER THE SALE TAKES PLACE. SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, business in this state, all right, title and interest under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment in the property situated in said County, describing the land on above referred Claim of Lien. TS#, REF#, ICN, UNIT/INTERVAL/WEEK, APN, OWNERS, COL DATED, COL RECORDED COL INSTRUMENT#, NOD RECORDED, NOD INSTRUMENT#, ESTIMATED SALES AMOUNT 105966 16525AE GPO16525AE 165 EVEN 25 211-022-28-00 NORA J. BURNETT AN UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 12/13/2022 12/19/2022 2022-0472759 1/19/2023 2023-0014225 $7403.31 105967 27841AE GPP27841AE 278 EVEN 41 211-022-28-00 DANA H. JOHNSON AN UNMARRIED MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 12/13/2022 12/19/2022 2022-0472759 1/19/2023 2023-0014225 $7362.59 105968 28316BE GPP28316BE 283 EVEN 16 211-022-28-00 MINDY L. YING AN UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 12/13/2022 12/19/2022 2022-0472759 1/19/2023 2023-0014225 $7232.75 105970 29622CO GPP29622CO 296 ODD 22 211-022-28-00 YOKO E. MORI A WIDOW AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 12/13/2022 12/19/2022 2022-0472759 1/19/2023 2023-0014225 $7175.36 105972 15513BO GPO15513BO 155 ODD 13 211-022-28-00 SEAN A. LAGANDAON AND JOHANNA LAGANDAON HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 12/13/2022 12/19/2022 2022-0472759 1/19/2023 2023-0014225 $8241.75 105973 34542AZ GPO34542AZ 345 EVERY 42 211-022-28-00 J. THOMAS SCHOMISCH AND EMMALEE G. SCHOMISCH HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 12/13/2022 12/19/2022 2022-0472759 1/19/2023 2023-0014225 $8100.50 105974 34543AZ GPO34543AZ 345 EVERY 43 211-022-28-00 J. THOMAS SCHOMISCH AND EMMALEE G. SCHOMISCH HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 12/13/2022 12/19/2022 2022-0472759 1/19/2023 2023-0014225 $8190.34 105975 29514BE GPP29514BE 295 EVEN 14 211-022-28-00 RODNEY M. ALFSEN AND SHARON F. ALFSEN HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 12/13/2022 12/19/2022 2022-0472759 1/19/2023 2023-0014225 $8003.64 105976 29516BO GPP29516BO 295 ODD 16 211-022-28-00 RODNEY M. ALFSEN AND SHARON F. ALFSEN HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 12/13/2022 12/19/2022 2022-0472759 1/19/2023 2023-0014225 $7689.07 105977 16902AE GPO16902AE 169 EVEN 02 211-022-28-00 THE ESTATE OF RAFAEL B. VEGERANO TRUSTEE OR HIS SUCCESSORS IN TRUST UNDER THE VEGERANO LIVING SURVIVOR’S TRUST DATED JANUARY 19 1994 AND ANY AMENDMENTS THERETO 12/13/2022 12/19/2022 2022-0472759 1/19/2023 2023-0014225 $7445.47 105978 18211BO GPP18211BO 182 ODD 11 211-022-28-00 SUSAN ANNE DAVIS A MARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 12/13/2022 12/19/2022 2022-0472759 1/19/2023 2023-0014225 $7309.14 105979 15349AE GPO15349AE 153 EVEN 49 211-022-28-00 JOSEPH C. MCENTEE AND MARITA S. MCENTEE TRUSTEES OR THEIR SUCCESSORS IN TRUST OF THE MCENTEE FAMILY TRUST U/D/T MARCH 20 2007 12/13/2022 12/19/2022 2022-0472759 1/19/2023 2023-0014225 $7953.14 105980 35505BE GPO35505BE 355 EVEN 05 211-022-28-00 ELANA MCDONALD AN UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE & SEPARATE PROPERTY 12/13/2022 12/19/2022 2022-0472759 1/19/2023 2023-0014225 $7203.01 105981 15249AO GPO15249AO 152 ODD 49 211-022-28-00 DARWIN A. LOLGMAN AND SONIA S. LOLGMAN HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 12/13/2022 12/19/2022 2022-0472759 1/19/2023 2023-0014225 $7115.10 105982 24509AZ GPO24509AZ 245 EVERY 09 211-022-28-00 GREGORY W. RHEINSCHILD A MARRIED MAN 12/13/2022 12/19/2022 2022-0472759 1/19/2023 2023-0014225 $7236.16 105983 27905AE GPP27905AE 279 EVEN 05 211-022-28-00 KENNETH J. RESSLER AND LINDA M. RESSLER HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 12/13/2022 12/19/2022 2022-0472759 1/19/2023 2023-0014225 $8515.81 105984 17230CO GPO17230CO 172 ODD 30 211-022-28-00 ALBERT MARTINEZ A MARRIED MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 12/13/2022 12/19/2022 2022-0472759 1/19/2023 2023-0014225 $7550.04 105985 26730CE GPO26730CE 267 EVEN 30 211-022-28-00 ALBERT MARTINEZ A MARRIED MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 12/13/2022 12/19/2022 2022-0472759 1/19/2023 2023-0014225 $7471.06 105986 19508BE GPP19508BE 195 EVEN 08 211-022-28-00 JOHN L. CHANNEL SURVIVING CO-TRUSTEE OR THEIR NAMED SUCCESSOR TRUSTEES OF THAT CERTAIN REVOCABLE TRUST AGREEMENT EXECUTED SEPTEMBER 9 1991 BY JOHN L. CHANNELL AND ROSALIND L. CHANNEL FOR THE BENEFIT OF THE CHANNEL FAMILY 12/13/2022 12/19/2022 2022-0472759 1/19/2023 2023-0014225 $7456.73 105987 15921AO GPO15921AO 159 ODD 21 211-022-28-00 JOHN W. RUSSELL AND SANDRA M. RUSSELL HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 12/13/2022 12/19/2022 2022-0472759 1/19/2023 2023-0014225 $8149.51 105988 29640CE MGP29640CE 296 EVEN 40 211-022-28-00 DAVID E. KLEINER AND DIANNA M. DAVID-KLEINER HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 12/13/2022 12/19/2022 2022-0472759 1/19/2023 2023-0014225 $8584.84 105989 29407BO GPP29407BO 294 ODD 07 211-022-28-00 TAWNY SIPE CIRKA AN UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 12/13/2022 12/19/2022 2022-0472759 1/19/2023 2023-0014225 $7231.94 105990 16504AE GPO16504AE 165 EVEN 04 211-022-28-00 MELODIE WALLACE AS TRUSTEE OF THE MELODIE WLLACE FAMILY TRUST DATED SEPTEMBER 29 2006 12/13/2022 12/19/2022 2022-0472759 1/19/2023 2023-0014225 $7305.77 105991 16404AO GPPO6404AO 164 ODD 04 211-022-28-00 MELODIE WALLACE AS TRUSTEE OF THE MELODIE WALLACE FAMILY TRUST DATED SEPTEMBER 29 2006 12/13/2022 12/19/2022 2022-0472759 1/19/2023 2023-0014225 $7511.24 105992 14746BO GPO14746BO 147 ODD 46 211-022-28-00 LOUISE D. HOFFMAN AN UNMARRIED WOMAN AND BETTY J. GREATREX AN UNMARRIED WOMAN EACH AN UNDIVIDED 1/2 INTEREST AS TENANTS IN COMMON 12/13/2022 12/19/2022 2022-0472759 1/19/2023 2023-0014225 $8323.10 105993 17518AZ GPO17518AZ 175 EVERY 18 211-022-28-00 RONALD D. WRIGHT AND BARBARA A. WRIGHT HUSBAND AND WIFE AN UNDIVIDED ONE-HALF (1/2) INTEREST AND JULIA K. OVERHOLSER A WIDOWED WOMAN AN UNDIVIDED ONE-HALF (1/2) INTEREST AS TENANTS IN COMMON 12/13/2022 12/19/2022 2022-0472759 1/19/2023 2023-0014225 $10308.20 105994 35741AO GPO35741AO 357 ODD 41 211-022-28-00 ANDREW T. YAU A SINGLE MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 12/13/2022 12/19/2022 2022-0472759 1/19/2023 2023-0014225 $8159.22 105996 16909AO GPO16909AO 169 ODD 09 211-022-28-00 PATTI MILLER AN UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 12/13/2022 12/19/2022 2022-0472759 1/19/2023 2023-0014225 $8279.75 105997 26814AO GPO26814AO 268 ODD 14 211-022-28-00 MADELINE ESPINEIRA AN UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 12/13/2022 12/19/2022 2022-0472759 1/19/2023 2023-0014225 $7734.62 105998 16124AE AGP16124AE 161 EVEN 24 211-022-28-00 STEVEN DAVID BAGLEY AND LINDA JEAN BAGLEY AS TRUSTEES OF THE BAGLEY REVOCABLE LIVING TRUST U/D/T MAY 14 1990 12/13/2022 12/19/2022 2022-0472759 1/19/2023 2023-0014225 $7395.66 105999 27118AZ GPO27118AZ 271 EVERY 18 211-022-28-00 CASSANDRA A BOUAKKA 12/13/2022 12/19/2022 2022-0472759 1/19/2023 2023-0014225 $10542.17 106000 27338BE AGP27338BE 273 EVEN 38 211-022-28-00 PACIFIC TIMESHARE SERVICES INC. A COMPANY DULY ORGANIZED AND EXISTING UNDER AND BY VIRTUE OF THE LAWS OF THE STATE OF CALIFORNIA AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY A CALIFORNIA CORPORATION 12/13/2022 12/19/2022 2022-0472759 1/19/2023 2023-0014225 $7559.75 106001 37113AZ GPO37113AZ 371 EVERY 13 211-022-28-00 PACIFIC TIMESHARE SERVICES INC. MARC PRICE PRESIDENT 12/13/2022 12/19/2022 2022-0472759 1/19/2023 2023-0014225 $7952.27 106002 39039AZ GPP39039AZ 390 EVERY 39 211-022-28-00 AMERICAN BAPTIST FOUNDATION 12/13/2022 12/19/2022 2022-0472759 1/19/2023 2023-0014225 $8116.22 106003 24531AE GPO24531AE 245 EVEN 31 211-022-28-00 PATRICIA J. KELLOGG AS TRUSTEE OF THE PATRICIA J KELLOGG TRUST DATED MAY 9 2001 12/13/2022 12/19/2022 2022-0472759 1/19/2023 2023-0014225 $8296.92 106004 37204CE GPO37204CE 372 EVEN 04 211-022-28-00 IRENE J. SPENCER AS TRUSTEE OF THE IRENE J. SPENCER REVOCABLE LIVING TRUST DATED NOVEMBER 12 2005 12/13/2022 12/19/2022 2022-0472759 1/19/2023 2023-0014225 $7254.66 106005 26446AE GPO26446AE 264 EVEN 46 211-022-28-00 MARY ANN WILKINS A WIDOW AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERY 12/13/2022 12/19/2022 2022-0472759 1/19/2023 2023-0014225 $7479.16 106007 16532AE GPO16532AE 165 EVEN 32 211-022-28-00 FRANK F. OCHOA AND GINA R. OCHOA HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 12/13/2022 12/19/2022 2022-0472759 1/19/2023 2023-0014225 $7986.27 106008 38205BE MGP38205BE 382 EVEN 05 211-022-28-00 MARK JORDAN AND HOLLY D. JORDAN HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 12/13/2022 12/19/2022 2022-0472759 1/19/2023 2023-0014225 $7398.90 106009 19603CE GPP19603CE 196 EVEN 03 211-022-28-00 CARLOS ARMENTA AND EDITH ARMENTA HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 12/13/2022 12/19/2022 2022-0472759 1/19/2023 2023-0014225 $7154.87 106010 37213CO GPO37213CO 372 ODD 13 211-022-28-00 AGAPITO A. HERNANDEZ AND LUZONICA S. HERNANDEZ HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 12/13/2022 12/19/2022 2022-0472759 1/19/2023 2023-0014225 $8200.44 106011 25223AO GPO25223AO 252 ODD 23 211-022-28-00 SCOTT A. MILLER A SINGLE MAN AND CARL J. KREFT A SINGLE MAN AS JOINT TENANTS 12/13/2022 12/19/2022 2022-0472759 1/19/2023 2023-0014225 $7485.84 106012 19303CO GPP19303CO 193 ODD 03 211-022-28-00 CAROL MOTES AN UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 12/13/2022 12/19/2022 2022-0472759 1/19/2023 2023-0014225 $8578.46 106013 25704AE MGP25704AE 257 EVEN 04 211-022-28-00 THOMAS J. SNOPKOWSKI AND DONNA L. SNOPKOWSKI HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 12/13/2022 12/19/2022 2022-0472759 1/19/2023 2023-0014225 $8009.06 106014 14619BZ GPO14619BZ 146 EVERY 19 211-022-28-00 SEAN M. DRYZMALA AND TRICIA VIVIANO HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 12/13/2022 12/19/2022 2022-0472759 1/19/2023 2023-0014225 $8884.18 106015 36540AO GPO36540AO 365 ODD 40 211-022-28-00 NANCY J. FULLER A WIDOW 12/13/2022 12/19/2022 2022-0472759 1/19/2023 2023-0014225 $7165.31 106016 27850AE GPP27850AE 278 EVEN 50 211-022-28-00 GLENN A. MACKLEY AND LINDA JEAN TURNER-MACKLEY AND TODD E. TURNER AND KELLY R. ASKINE AND LUCAS W. TURNER AND DEBRA S. VEYLUPEK AND PAMELA A. GREER AND KAREN L. ENCARNACION ALL AS JOINT TENANTS 12/13/2022 12/19/2022 2022-0472759 1/19/2023 2023-0014225 $7393.73 106018 25546BO GPO25546BO 255 ODD 46 211-022-28-00 JASON R. SARNO A SINGLE MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 12/13/2022 12/19/2022 2022-0472759 1/19/2023 2023-0014225 $8781.40 106019 38305BO GPP38305BO 383 ODD 05 211-022-28-00 DANIEL L. SCHWARZ & GRETA ANNE SCHWARZ CO-TRUSTEES OF THE SECOND AMENDMENT & COMPLETE RESTATEMENT OF THE DANIEL L. SCHWARZ & GRETA ANNE SCHWARZ TRUST U/D/T OCTOBER 12 1990 12/13/2022 12/19/2022 2022-0472759 1/19/2023 2023-0014225 $8471.35 106020 16507AO GPO16507AO 165 ODD 07 211-022-28-00 LOUISE MCCAIN AN UNMARRIED WOMAN SOLE AS & SEPARATE PROPERTY 12/13/2022 12/19/2022 2022-0472759 1/19/2023 2023-0014225 $7648.64 106021 34738BE GPO34738BE 347 EVEN 38 211-022-28-00 CARL E. BOOTH JR. AND MARJORIE F. MELENDY HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 12/13/2022 12/19/2022 2022-0472759 1/19/2023 2023-0014225 $7082.42 The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 5805 ARMADA DRIVE, CARLSBAD, CA, 92009 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum due under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment, with interest thereon, as provided in said notice, advances, if any, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee. Estimated amount with accrued interest and additional advances, if any, is SHOWN ABOVE and may increase this figure prior to sale. The claimant under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to sell, in accordance with the provision to the Covenants, Conditions and Restrictions. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell which recorded on SHOWN ABOVE as Book SHOWN ABOVE as Instrument No. SHOWN ABOVE in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call the phone number shown below in bold, using the Reference number assigned to this case on SHOWN ABOVE. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied regarding title, possession or encumbrances, to satisfy the indebtedness secured by said Notice, advances thereunder, with interest as provided therein, and the unpaid assessments secured by said Notice with interest thereon as provided in said Covenants, Conditions and Restrictions, fees, charges and expenses of the trustee and the trusts created by said Notice of Assessment and Claim of Lien. IN ORDER TO PAY YOUR ACCOUNT CURRENT, PLEASE CONTACT ADVANCED FINANCIAL COMPANY AT (800) 234-6222 EXT 189 Date: 4/19/2023 CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, As Trustee, 2121 Palomar Airport Road, Suite 330, Carlsbad , CA 92011 Phone no. (858) 207-0646 By LORI R. FLEMINGS, as Authorized Signor. 04/28/2023, 05/05/2023, 05/12/2023 CN 27570

T.S. No.: 2022-00883-CA A.P.N.: 123-280-28-00 Property Address: 1570 VIA MONSERATE, FALLBROOK, CA 92028 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 12/06/2004. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. Trustor: Sim J. HIXSON, A Married Man, As His Sole and Separate Property Duly Appointed Trustee: Western Progressive, LLC Deed of Trust Recorded 12/10/2004 as Instrument No. 2004-1167845 in book —, page— and of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, Date of Sale: 06/02/2023 at 09:00 AM Place of Sale: ENTRANCE OF THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER, EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020 Estimated amount of unpaid balance, reasonably estimated costs and other charges: $ 399,074.39 The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, under the terms of said Deed of Trust, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $ 399,074.39. Note: Because the Beneficiary reserves the right to bid less than the total debt owed, it is possible that at the time of the sale the opening bid may be less than the total debt. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary of the Deed of Trust has executed and delivered to the undersigned a written request to commence foreclosure, and the undersigned caused a Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on this property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (866)-960-8299 or visit this Internet Web site https://www.altisource.com/loginpage.aspx using the file number assigned to this case 2022-00883-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE NOTICE TO TENANT: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction, if conducted after January 1, 2021, pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call (855)-976-3916, or visit this internet website https://tracker.auction.com/sb1079, using the file number assigned to this case 2022-00883-CA to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid, by remitting the funds and affidavit described in Section 2924m(c) of the Civil Code, so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. Date: April 11, 2023 Western Progressive, LLC, as Trustee for beneficiary C/o 1500 Palma Drive, Suite 238 Ventura, CA 93003 Sale Information Line: (866) 960-8299 https://www.altisource.com/loginpage.aspx Trustee Sale Assistant WESTERN PROGRESSIVE, LLC MAY BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. 04/21/2023, 04/28/2023, 05/05/2023 CN 27560

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE T.S. No. 22-02911-RM-CA Title No. 8781161 A.P.N. 173-410-16-01 YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 04/30/2021. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, (cashier’s check(s) must be made payable to National Default Servicing Corporation), drawn on a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state; will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. Trustor: Carol A. Aktary Duly Appointed Trustee: National Default Servicing Corporation Recorded 05/27/2021 as Instrument No. 2021-0402189 (or Book, Page) of the Official Records of San Diego County, California. Date of Sale: 05/31/2023 at 10:00 AM Place of Sale: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by statue, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020 Estimated amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $250,527.24 Street Address or other common designation of real property: 803 Arcadia Avenue, Vista, CA 92084 A.P.N.: 173-410-16-01 NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 714-730-2727 or visit this internet website www.ndscorp.com/sales, using the file number assigned to this case 22-02911-RM-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the internet website. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO TENANT*: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are a “representative of all eligible tenant buyers” you may be able to purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call 888-264-4010, or visit this internet website www.ndscorp.com, using the file number assigned to this case 22-02911-RM-CA to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as a “representative of all eligible tenant buyers” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. *Pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code, the potential rights described herein shall apply only to public auctions taking place on or after January 1, 2021, through December 31, 2025, unless later extended. Date: 04/14/2023 National Default Servicing Corporation c/o Tiffany and Bosco, P.A., its agent, 1455 Frazee Road, Suite 820 San Diego, CA 92108 Toll Free Phone: 888-264-4010 Sales Line 714-730-2727; Sales Website: www.ndscorp.com Connie Hernandez, Trustee Sales Representative A-4781457 04/21/2023, 04/28/2023, 05/05/2023 CN 27550

T.S. No.: 2020-00160-CA A.P.N.: 169-455-56-00 Property Address: 5065 VIEWRIDGE WAY, OCEANSIDE, CA 92056 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 01/26/2007. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. Trustor: TOM L. MEYER AND LILLIAN E. MEYER, HUSBAND AND WIFE, AS JOINT TENANTS Duly Appointed Trustee: Western Progressive, LLC Deed of Trust Recorded 02/02/2007 as Instrument No. 2007-0076003 in book —, page— and of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, Date of Sale: 06/05/2023 at 10:30 AM Place of Sale: AT THE ENTRANCE TO THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER BY THE STATUE, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020 Estimated amount of unpaid balance, reasonably estimated costs and other charges: $ 315,869.38 The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, under the terms of said Deed of Trust, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $ 315,869.38. Note: Because the Beneficiary reserves the right to bid less than the total debt owed, it is possible that at the time of the sale the opening bid may be less than the total debt. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary of the Deed of Trust has executed and delivered to the undersigned a written request to commence foreclosure, and the undersigned caused a Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on this property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (866)-960-8299 or visit this Internet Web site https://www.altisource.com/loginpage.aspx using the file number assigned to this case 2020-00160-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE NOTICE TO TENANT: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction, if conducted after January 1, 2021, pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call (866)-960-8299, or visit this internet website https://www.altisource.com/loginpage.aspx, using the file number assigned to this case 2020-00160-CA to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid, by remitting the funds and affidavit described in Section 2924m(c) of the Civil Code, so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. Date: April 12, 2023 Western Progressive, LLC, as Trustee for beneficiary C/o 1500 Palma Drive, Suite 238 Ventura, CA 93003 Sale Information Line: (866) 960-8299 https://www.altisource.com/loginpage.aspx Trustee Sale Assistant WESTERN PROGRESSIVE, LLC MAY BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. 04/21/2023, 04/28/2023, 05/05/2023 CN 27543

BATCH: AFC-3084 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A NOTICE OF DELINQUENT ASSESSMENT DATED SHOWN BELOW UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY as the duly appointed Trustee pursuant to Notice of Delinquent Assessment and Claim of Lien executed by GRAND PACIFIC PALISADES OWNERS ASSOCIATION, INC., A CALIFORNIA NONPROFIT MUTUAL BENEFIT CORPORATION Recorded SHOWN BELOW as Instrument No. SHOWN BELOW of Official Records of the County Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California, and pursuant to the Notice of Default and Election to Sell there under recorded on AS SHOWN BELOW as Instrument No. SHOWN BELOW of said Official Records. WILL SELL BY PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH On 5/25/2023 at 10:00 AM, AT THE FRONT ENTRANCE TO CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY 2121 PALOMAR AIRPORT ROAD. CARLSBAD CA 92011 The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 1594 MARBRISA CIRCLE, CARLSBAD, CA, 92008 CARRILLO HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 12/21/2019 01/16/2020 2020-0024157 11/9/2022 2022-0431150 $28452.61 105895 B0450065H GMP651218D1Z 6512 ANNUAL 18 211-131-13-00 JOHN MICHAEL DEENEY A(N) SINGLE MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 07/25/2015 08/13/2015 2015-0428793 11/9/2022 2022-0431150 $18162.99 105896 B0462495H GMP533104BO 5331 ODD 4 211-130-03-00 JONATHAN MILES FRY AND MICHELLE CLARICE FRY HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 02/24/2016 03/24/2016 2016-0132643 11/9/2022 2022-0431150 $16602.02 105898 B0500155S GMP602317A1E 6023 EVEN 17 211-131-11-00 DOOJIN LIM AND MIHYANG LEE HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 03/03/2018 03/22/2018 2018-0112631 11/9/2022 2022-0431150 $20809.04 105900 B0516305C GMP602108A1Z 6021 ANNUAL 8 211-131-11-00 EHREN MUHAMMAD A(N) SINGLE MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 01/05/2019 01/24/2019 2019-0025827 11/9/2022 2022-0431150 $33453.69 105901 B4042305L GMO561148AO 5611 ODD 48 211-130-03-00 JORGE D. TORRES AND ADELA TORRES HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 08/24/2012 09/13/2012 2012-0552731 11/9/2022 2022-0431150 $12499.15 105902 B0519245H GMP8010206B1E 80102 EVEN 6 212-271-04-00 RAQUEL TOVAR A(N) UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 03/23/2019 04/11/2019 2019-0129723 11/9/2022 2022-0431150 $21697.55 106271 B0407275H GMP533449BZ 5334 ANNUAL 49 211-130-03-00 CAROLE ANN BASSO A(N) WIDOWED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 04/15/2013 05/02/2013 2013-0276502 1/10/2023 2023-0006125 $13834.98 106273 B0509765S GMS8030827DO 80308 BIENNIAL ODD 27 212-271-04-00 GARY P. GARCIA AND RUTH A. VALADEZ HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 08/31/2018 09/13/2018 2018-0381413 1/10/2023 2023-0006125 $20182.18 106274 B0469375C GMP652124A1Z 6521 ANNUAL 24 211-131-13-00 ALBERTO E. GEAN AND MARGARET KIEUNGA T. GEAN HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 07/08/2016 07/21/2016 2016-0364952 1/10/2023 2023-0006125 $29372.88 106275 B0537115C GMP653437BZ 6534 ANNUAL 37 211-131-13-00 MANUEL GUERRERO A(N) AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 08/25/2021 09/09/2021 2021-0637958 1/10/2023 2023-0006125 $28435.69 106276 B0511565C GMP612313B1Z 6123 ANNUAL 13 211-131-11-00 BRIAN M. MARPLE AND SUZANNE MARPLE HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 08/06/2018 10/18/2018 2018-0434412 1/10/2023 2023-0006125 $28151.31 106277 B0519625C GMP602202D1O 6022 BIENNIAL ODD 2 211-131-11-00 LUCA MARSEGLIA A(N) SINGLE MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 03/23/2019 04/18/2019 2019-0140725 1/10/2023 2023-0006125 $17327.32 106278 B0466515H GMP662248A1Z 6622 ANNUAL 48 211-131-13-00 MARIO MENCHACA A(N) UNMARRIED MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 05/19/2016 06/02/2016 2016-0269665 1/10/2023 2023-0006125 $17760.67 106279 B0507395H GMP612339D1Z 6123 ANNUAL 39 211-131-11-00 TERENCE O’NEIL AND COLLEEN O’NEIL HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 07/07/2018 08/02/2018 2018-0315917 1/10/2023 2023-0006125 $25846.59 106280 B0536135C GMP692238B1Z 6922 ANNUAL 38 211-131-13-00 RICHARD YUDIEL PEREZ A(N) SINGLE AND YOLANDA ELIZABETH LEIVA A(N) SINGLE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 07/16/2021 08/05/2021 2021-0559056 1/10/2023 2023-0006125 $40930.11 106281 B0524865C GMP652243A1Z 6522 ANNUAL 43 211-131-13-00 FREDD S. QUINONEZ AND ISABEL L. QUINONEZ HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 08/17/2019 09/05/2019 2019-0383042 1/10/2023 2023-0006125 $30312.25 106282 B0489675S GMP661337A1E 6612 BIENNIAL EVEN 37 211-131-13-00 JOHN ROWLAND AND GEORGIANA ROWLAND HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 07/04/2017 08/03/2017 2017-0351016 1/10/2023 2023-0006125 $29328.03 106283 B0503895H GMP612421B1E 6124 BIENNIAL EVEN 21 211-131-11-00 DEBRA ANN SALAN A(N) UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 05/01/2018 05/31/2018 2018-0219968 1/10/2023 2023-0006125 $22040.56 106284 B0529585C GMP521449B1Z 5214 ANNUAL 49 211-130-02-00 TERRY TRASK AND LEANNE TRASK HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 01/11/2020 01/30/2020 2020-0048910 1/10/2023 2023-0006125 $27801.36 106285 B0531555H GMP612346B1Z 6123 ANNUAL 46 211-131-11-00 ALAN VASQUEZ AND STEPHANIE L. VASQUEZ HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 07/19/2020 08/13/2020 2020-0453308 1/10/2023 2023-0006125 $29589.24 106286 B0532305H GMP692151A1Z 6921 ANNUAL 51 211-131-13-00 DAVID ZANE AND SOFRONA M. ZANE HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 09/28/2020 10/22/2020 2020-0647127 1/10/2023 2023-0006125 $56275.11 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to-wit is estimated at AS SHOWN ABOVE Accrued interest and additional advances, if any, may increase this figure prior to sale. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call the number shown below in BOLD, using the REF number assigned to this case on SHOWN ABOVE. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. IN ORDER TO BRING YOUR ACCOUNT CURRENT, PLEASE CONTACT ADVANCED FINANCIAL COMPANY AT PHONE NO. 800-234-6222 EXT 189 DATE: 4/11/2023 CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, AS TRUSTEE 2121 PALOMAR AIRPORT ROAD, SUITE 330B CARLSBAD, CA 92011 PHONE NO. (858) 207-0646 BY LORI R. FLEMINGS, as Authorized Signor 04/14/2023, 04/21/2023, 04/28/2023 CN 27535

BATCH: AFC-3083 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A NOTICE OF DELINQUENT ASSESSMENT DATED SHOWN BELOW UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. NOTICE is hereby given that CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, as the duly appointed Trustee pursuant to Notice of Delinquent Assessment and Claim of Lien executed by GRAND PACIFIC MARBRISA OWNERS ASSOCIATION INC., A CALIFORNIA NONPROFIT MUTUAL BENEFIT CORPORATION Recorded SHOWN BELOW as Instrument No. SHOWN BELOW of Official Records in the Office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California, property owned by SHOWN BELOW. WILL SELL ON 5/11/2023 at 10:00 AM LOCATION: AT THE FRONT ENTRANCE TO CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY 2121 PALOMAR AIRPORT ROAD.CARLSBAD, CA 92011 TS#, REF#, ICN, UNIT/INTERVAL/WEEK, APN, OWNERS, COL DATED, COL RECORDED, COL BOOK, COL PAGE/INSTRUMENT#, NOD RECORDED, NOD BOOK, NOD PAGE/INSTRUMENT#, ESTIMATED SALES AMOUNT 105906 502618DZ GPM 502618DZ 5026 18 211-130-02-00 JERRY S. LACKER AND MARGIT W. JOHNSON-LACKER HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 11/2/2022 12/6/2022 2022-0458982 1/9/2023 2023-0005172 $7849.11 105907 521448B1E GPM 521448B1E 5214 48 211-130-02-00 ERIC J. TYLER A(N) MARRIED MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 11/2/2022 12/6/2022 2022-0458982 1/9/2023 2023-0005172 $7435.46 105908 561330AZ GPM 561330AZ 5613 30 211-130-03-00 E. STEWART HEIN AND SONDRA SUE HEIN HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 11/2/2022 12/6/2022 2022-0458982 1/9/2023 2023-0005172 $10392.62 105909 563235L2Z GPM 563235L2Z 5632 35 211-130-03-00 WILLIAM A. DOIG A(N) UNMARRIED MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 11/2/2022 12/6/2022 2022-0458982 1/9/2023 2023-0005172 $10915.05 105910 541651DO GPM 541651DO 5416 51 211-130-03-00 ELANA C. MCDONALD A(N) UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 11/2/2022 12/6/2022 2022-0458982 1/9/2023 2023-0005172 $7086.44 105911 543447EZ GPM 543447EZ 5434 47 211-130-03-00 BARBARA J. ROWAN A(N) MARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 11/2/2022 12/6/2022 2022-0458982 1/9/2023 2023-0005172 $7360.71 105912 531407AZ GPM 531407AZ 5314 07 211-130-03-00 RAYMOND S. GIAMPAOLI AND MARIE E. GIAMPAOLI TRUSTEES OF THE GIAMPAOLI REVOCABLE TRUST DATED JANUARY 23 2007 11/2/2022 12/6/2022 2022-0458982 1/9/2023 2023-0005172 $7985.37 105913 522142D1Z GPM 522142D1Z 5221 42 211-130-02-00 JAMES B. ROBINSON JR. A(N) WIDOWED MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 11/2/2022 12/6/2022 2022-0458982 1/9/2023 2023-0005172 $7890.45 105914 511335AE GPM 511335AE 5113 35 211-130-02-00 LAWRENCE K. FREEMAN A(N) MARRIED MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 11/2/2022 12/6/2022 2022-0458982 1/9/2023 2023-0005172 $6746.85 105915 522333D1E GPM 522333D1E 5223 33 211-130-02-00 J. THOMAS SCHOMISCH AND EMMALEE G. SCHOMISCH HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 11/2/2022 12/6/2022 2022-0458982 1/9/2023 2023-0005172 $6920.64 105916 542246EE GPM 542246EE 5422 46 211-130-03-00 LUKE J. SCHLOTTERBECK AND JULIE R. SCHLOTTERBECK HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 11/2/2022 12/6/2022 2022-0458982 1/9/2023 2023-0005172 $8559.25 105917 503104EO GPM 503104EO 5031 04 211-130-02-00 ROBERT B. KANE AND CAROL B. KANE HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 11/2/2022 12/6/2022 2022-0458982 1/9/2023 2023-0005172 $7404.59 105918 503403EE GPM 503403EE 5034 03 211-130-02-00 ROBERT B. KANE AND CAROL B. KANE HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 11/2/2022 12/6/2022 2022-0458982 1/9/2023 2023-0005172 $7317.03 105919 562346D1E GPM 562346D1E 5623 46 211-130-03-00 JANET ELAINE HOFFMAN A(N) UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 11/2/2022 12/6/2022 2022-0458982 1/9/2023 2023-0005172 $7097.91 105920 663338A1Z GPM 663338A1Z 6633 38 211-131-13-00 VICTOR N. RAMIREZ AND LUZ M. RAMIREZ HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 11/2/2022 12/6/2022 2022-0458982 1/9/2023 2023-0005172 $11698.10 105921 531115AO GPM 531115AO 5311 15 211-130-03-00 TERRI JO YOUNG A(N) SINGLE WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 11/2/2022 12/6/2022 2022-0458982 1/9/2023 2023-0005172 $7149.44 105922 602437A1Z GPM 602437A1Z 6024 37 211-131-11-00 FRANK J. PEDONE A(N) UNMARRIED MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 11/2/2022 12/6/2022 2022-0458982 1/9/2023 2023-0005172 $10553.21 105923 561247AZ GPM 561247AZ 5612 47 211-130-03-00 ANNIE CHAN A(N) MARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 11/2/2022 12/6/2022 2022-0458982 1/9/2023 2023-0005172 $10180.44 105924 513418BE GPM 513418BE 5134 18 211-130-02-00 GLORIA ROJAS A(N) SINGLE MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 11/2/2022 12/6/2022 2022-0458982 1/9/2023 2023-0005172 $8345.62 105925 513415BZ GPM 513415BZ 5134 15 211-130-02-00 REBECCA A. NESTOR A(N) SINGLE WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 11/2/2022 12/6/2022 2022-0458982 1/9/2023 2023-0005172 $10285.88 105926 703252A1Z GPM 703252A1Z 7032 52 211-131-10-00 RICHARD V. ROELOFS A WIDOWED MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 11/2/2022 12/6/2022 2022-0458982 1/9/2023 2023-0005172 $6466.60 105927 502525EE GPM 502525EE 5025 25 211-130-02-00 EUVONNA FOSTER AS TRUSTEE OF THE FOSTER SURVIVOR’S TRUST DATED OCTOBER 21 1999 UNDER AMENDMENT DATED APRIL 1 2003 11/2/2022 12/6/2022 2022-0458982 1/9/2023 2023-0005172 $6740.18 105929 593126AZ GPM 593126AZ 5931 26 211-131-11-00 RUSSELL O. BARKLEY A(N) SINGLE MAN AND SHIRLEY J. BARKLEY A(N) WIDOWED WOMAN AS JOINT TENANTS 11/2/2022 12/6/2022 2022-0458982 1/9/2023 2023-0005172 $7366.76 105930 541525EZ GPM 541525EZ 5415 25 211-130-03-00 RONALD N. HILL AND EUNICE A. HILL TRUSTEES OF THE 2004 HILL REVOCABLE TRUST DATED JULY 24 2004 AND ANY AMENDMENTS THERETO 11/2/2022 12/6/2022 2022-0458982 1/9/2023 2023-0005172 $11052.34 105931 611204A1Z GPM 611204A1Z 6112 04 211-131-11-00 JAVIER FALCON COSTILLA A(N) SINGLE MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 11/2/2022 12/6/2022 2022-0458982 1/9/2023 2023-0005172 $10296.45 105932 503335BZ GPM 503335BZ 5033 35 211-130-02-00 WILLIAM ROLLAND RICHARDS A(N) UNMARRIED MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 11/2/2022 12/6/2022 2022-0458982 1/9/2023 2023-0005172 $8050.97 105933 563327L2E GPM 563327L2E 5633 27 211-130-03-00 BARBARA M. CONWAY A(N) SINGLE WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 11/2/2022 12/6/2022 2022-0458982 1/9/2023 2023-0005172 $6941.86 105934 612427B1Z GPM 612427B1Z 6124 27 211-131-11-00 ROBERT A. GOODMAN AND CLAUDIA A. GOODMAN HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 11/2/2022 12/6/2022 2022-0458982 1/9/2023 2023-0005172 $7774.82 105935 523405BE GPM 523405BE 5234 05 211-130-02-00 KEVIN M. HERA A(N) SINGLE MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 11/2/2022 12/6/2022 2022-0458982 1/9/2023 2023-0005172 $6887.61 105936 541536EE GPM 541536EE 5415 36 211-130-03-00 SHERRI TRAVERS A(N) UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 11/2/2022 12/6/2022 2022-0458982 1/9/2023 2023-0005172 $11456.83 105937 663352A1Z GPM 663352A1Z 6633 52 211-131-13-00 CHRISTOPHER J. CRAIG A(N) UNMARRIED MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 11/2/2022 12/6/2022 2022-0458982 1/9/2023 2023-0005172 $8477.50 105938 531105AO GPM 531105AO 5311 05 211-130-03-00 TATIANA SUVALIAN A SINGLE WOMAN AS SOLE OWNER 11/2/2022 12/6/2022 2022-0458982 1/9/2023 2023-0005172 $8328.37 105939 522349B1Z GPM 522349B1Z 5223 49 211-130-02-00 BARBARA A GRASSI A(N) WIDOWED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 11/2/2022 12/6/2022 2022-0458982 1/9/2023 2023-0005172 $7922.50 105940 682336A1Z GPM 682336A1Z 6823 36 211-131-07-00 CLARICE M. GALLOW A(N) WIDOWED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 11/2/2022 12/6/2022 2022-0458982 1/9/2023 2023-0005172 $8137.19 105941 532113AE GPM 532113AE 5321 13 211-130-03-00 SUSAN K. MAKINSON AN UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 11/2/2022 12/6/2022 2022-0458982 1/9/2023 2023-0005172 $9574.42 105942 612313D1Z GPM 612313D1Z 6123 13 211-131-11-00 JOHN ISAACS AN UNMARRIED MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 11/2/2022 12/6/2022 2022-0458982 1/9/2023 2023-0005172 $7934.36 105943 532227AZ GPM 532227AZ 5322 27 211-130-03-00 FAWN WEAVER AS HER SOLE PROPERTY 11/2/2022 12/6/2022 2022-0458982 1/9/2023 2023-0005172 $10107.34 105944 542448BE GPM 542448BE 5424 48 211-130-03-00 JOANNE OCKENFELS BROWNLIE A MARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 11/2/2022 12/6/2022 2022-0458982 1/9/2023 2023-0005172 $7398.14 105945 541215EZ GPM 541215EZ 5412 15 211-130-03-00 LUCY H. EIMER AS TRUSTEE OF THE EIMER FAMILY TRUST DATED APRIL 12 1983 AND ANY AMENDMENTS THERETO 11/2/2022 12/6/2022 2022-0458982 1/9/2023 2023-0005172 $7253.82 105946 531110AO GPM 531110AO 5311 10 211-130-03-00 JACLYN MICHELLE LANE AN UNMARRIED WOMAN 11/2/2022 12/6/2022 2022-0458982 1/9/2023 2023-0005172 $7852.82 105947 661408B1Z GPM 661408B1Z 6614 08 211-131-13-00 JUDITH R. DAYE AND GAYLYNN D. ROTH AS CO-TRUSTEEES OF THE JUDITH R. DAYE LIVING TRUST ORIGINALLY ESTABLISHED ON 8/24 2019 11/2/2022 12/6/2022 2022-0458982 1/9/2023 2023-0005172 $8127.42 105948 692320A1Z GPM 692320A1Z 6923 20 211-131-13-00 NORMAN J. RIGGS AND JESSICA M. CABALLERO HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 11/2/2022 12/6/2022 2022-0458982 1/9/2023 2023-0005172 $8039.44 105949 692243A1Z GPM 692243A1Z 6922 43 211-131-13-00 NORMAN J. RIGGS AND JESSICA M. CABALLERO HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 11/2/2022 12/6/2022 2022-0458982 1/9/2023 2023-0005172 $8039.44 105951 513127BZ GPM 513127BZ 5131 27 211-130-02-00 WILLIAM J. THOMAS AND BONNIE J TROCHANOWSKI HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 11/2/2022 12/6/2022 2022-0458982 1/9/2023 2023-0005172 $9900.47 105952 522242D1E GPM 522242D1E 5222 42 211-130-02-00 JOHN F. DELANEY A(N) WIDOWED MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 11/2/2022 12/6/2022 2022-0458982 1/9/2023 2023-0005172 $7065.60 105953 502136DO GPM 502136DO 5021 36 211-130-02-00 CATHERINE J. SALAZAR-MARTIARENA TRUSTEE OF THE MARTIARENA FAMILY TRUST 11-20-97 11/2/2022 12/6/2022 2022-0458982 1/9/2023 2023-0005172 $8865.26 105954 653102BO GPM 653102BO 6531 02 211-131-13-00 DIANA SANTIAGO A(N) MARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 11/2/2022 12/6/2022 2022-0458982 1/9/2023 2023-0005172 $8353.80 105955 531338AZ GPM 531338AZ 5313 38 211-130-03-00 MARIE E. CRUZ A(N) UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROEPERTY 11/2/2022 12/6/2022 2022-0458982 1/9/2023 2023-0005172 $9884.95 105957 522236D1E GPM 522236D1E 5222 36 211-130-02-00 CHARLES J. GRAY A(N) MARRIED MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 11/2/2022 12/6/2022 2022-0458982 1/9/2023 2023-0005172 $7174.11 105958 8010803BZ GPM 8010803BZ 8010 03 212-271-04-00 ANTHONY EDWARD ZWIGART A(N) UNMARRIED MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 11/2/2022 12/6/2022 2022-0458982 1/9/2023 2023-0005172 $8508.90 105959 563203L2O GPM 563203L2O 5632 03 211-130-03-00 CLIFFORD R. FREER A(N) UNMARRIED MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 11/2/2022 12/6/2022 2022-0458982 1/9/2023 2023-0005172 $7224.60 105960 581450B1Z GPM 581450B1Z 5814 50 211-131-05-00 YANNI BUCKLEY AN INDIVIDUAL AS HER SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 11/2/2022 12/6/2022 2022-0458982 1/9/2023 2023-0005172 $11130.24 105962 563152BZ GPM 563152BZ 5631 52 211-130-03-00 RALPH R. RYAN AND MICHELLE A. MOONEY-RYAN HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 11/2/2022 12/6/2022 2022-0458982 1/9/2023 2023-0005172 $7740.90 105963 541335BZ GPM 541335BZ 5413 35 211-130-03-00 DARLENE L. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 1594 MARBRISA CIRCLE, CARLSBAD, CA, 92008 Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum due under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment, with interest thereon, as provided in said notice, advances, if any, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee. Estimated amount with accrued interest and additional advances, if any, is SHOWN ABOVE and may increase this figure prior to sale. The claimant under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to sell, in accordance with the provision to the Covenants, Conditions and Restrictions. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell which recorded on SHOWN ABOVE as Book SHOWN ABOVE as Instrument No. SHOWN ABOVE in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call the phone number shown below in bold, using the Reference number assigned to this case on SHOWN ABOVE. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied regarding title, possession or encumbrances, to satisfy the indebtedness secured by said Notice, advances thereunder, with interest as provided therein, and the unpaid assessments secured by said Notice with interest thereon as provided in said Covenants, Conditions and Restrictions, fees, charges and expenses of the trustee and the trusts created by said Notice of Assessment and Claim of Lien. IN ORDER TO PAY YOUR ACCOUNT CURRENT, PLEASE CONTACT ADVANCED FINANCIAL COMPANY AT (800) 234-6222 EXT 189 Date: 4/11/2023 CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, As Trustee, 2121 Palomar Airport Road, Suite 330, Carlsbad , CA 92011 Phone no. (858) 207-0646 By LORI R. FLEMINGS, as Authorized Signor. 04/14/2023, 04/21/2023, 04/28/2023 CN 27534

NOTICE OF LIEN SALES LIENHOLDER: KARLO TURNER 195 MACE CHULA VISTA CA 91911 DATE & TIME OF SALE: MAY 4, 2023 10:00 AM 2019 KAWA JET SKI KAW50778B919 2015 YAMA JET SKI YAMA23371415 04/28/2023 CN 27585

Notice of Self Storage Sale Please take notice SecureSpace Self Storage Vista located at 220 Huff St, Vista, CA 92083 intends to hold an auction to sell the goods stored by the following tenants at the storage facility. The sale will occur as an online auction via www.storagetreasures.com on 5/18/2023 at 2:30PM. Unless stated otherwise the description of the contents are household goods and furnishings. Denice M Vega; Emely Gutierrez; Esther Comacho; Elham Moghadam. All property is being stored at the above self-storage facility. This sale may be withdrawn at any time without notice. Certain terms and conditions apply. See manager for details. 04/28, 05/05/2023 CN 27580

NOTICE OF SALE Notice is hereby given that pursuant to Sections 21701-21715 of the Business and Professional Code and Section 2328 of the Commercial Code of California, that Golf Country Mini Storage at 28710 Champagne B l v d, Escondido, CA 92026 will sell property listed below by competitive bidding on or after May 6, 2023. Auction to be held at above address. Property to be sold as follows: misc. items belonging to the following: G. Buckley #112; G. Castano #14; K. McHugh #111; T. Thrash #196 & #89. Auction to be conducted by: West Coast Auctions Bond #0434194 04/21, 04/28/2023 CN 27558

Notice of equitable interest in /to /of JAMIE JEFFREY HABIG/ JAMIE JEFFREY LANSDALE all variances I Jamie Habig is authorized representative of JAMIE JEFFREY HABIG. It was never –Nunc pro tunc– my intention to abandon any, securities, credits, lawful money, any currencies (monies) in the public or private or on any markets or accounting connected to JAMIE JEFFREY HABIG / JAMIE JEFFREY LANSDALE. Jamie Habig-Nunc pro tunc-gives notice of intent to claim all securities, credits, lawful money, any currencies (monies)in the public or private or on any markets or accounting connected to JAMIE JEFFREY HABIG / JAMIE JEFFREY LANSDALE 04/07, 04/14, 04/21, 04/28/2023 CN 27511

SUMMONS (CITACION JUDICIAL) CASE #: 30-2022-01244197-CU-PA-CJC NOTICE TO DEFENDANT: (AVISO AL DEMANDADO): Nicholas Edward Katoski and DOES 1-20 YOU ARE BEING SUED BY PLAINTIFF: (LO ESTA DEMANDANDO EL DEMANDANTE): Shelby Korbin NOTICE! You have been sued. The court may decide against you without your being heard unless you respond within 30 days. Read the information below. You have 30 CALENDAR DAYS after this summons and legal papers are served on you to file a written response at this court and have a copy served on the plaintiff. A letter or phone call will not protect you. Your written response must be in proper legal form if you want the court to hear your case. There may be a court form that you can use for your response. You can find these court forms and more information at the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), your county law library, or the courthouse nearest you. If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the court clerk for a fee waiver form. If you do not file your response on time, you may lose the case by default, and your wages, money, and property may be taken without further warning from the court. There are other legal requirements. You may want to call an attorney right away. If you do not know an attorney, you may want to call an attorney referral service. If you cannot afford an attorney, you may be eligible for free legal services from a nonprofit legal services program. You can locate these nonprofit groups at the California Legal Services Web site (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), or by contacting your local court or county bar association. NOTE: The court has a statutory lien for waived fees and costs on any settlement or arbitration award of $10,000 or more in a civil. case. The court’s lien must be paid before the court will dismiss the case. AVISO! Lo han demandado. Si no responde dentro de 30 dias, la corte puede decidir en su contra sin escuchar su version. Lea la informacion a continuacion. Tiene 30 DIAS DE CALENDARIO despues de que le entreguen esta citacion y papeles legales para presentar una respuesta por escrito en esta corte y hacer que se entregue una copia al demandante. Una carta o una llamada telefonica no lo protegen. Su respuesta por escrito tiene que estar en formato legal correcto si desea que procesen su caso en la corte. Es posible que haya un formulario que usted pueda usar para su respuesta.Puede encontrar estos formularios de la corte y mas informacion en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California (www.sucorte.ca.gov), en la biblioteca de leyes de su condado o en la corte que le quede mas cerca. Si no puede pagar la cuota de presentacion, pida al secretario de la corte que le de un formulario de exencion de pago de cuotas. Si no presenta su respuesta a tiempo, puede perder el caso por incumplimiento y la corte le podra quitar su sueldo, dinero y bienes sin mas advertencia. Hay otros requisitos legales. Es recomendable que llame a un abogado inmediatamente. Si no conoce a un abogado, puede llamar a un servicio de remision a abogados. Si no puede pagar a un abogado, es posible que cumpla con los requisitos para obtener servicios legales gratuitos de un programa de servicios legales sin fines de lucro. Puede encontrar estos grupos sin fines de lucro en el sitio web de California Legal Services, (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California, (www.sucorte.ca.gov) o poniendose en contacto con la corte o el colegio de abogados locales. AVISO: Por ley, la corte tiene derecho a reclamar las cuotas y los costos exentos por imponer un gravamen sobre cualquier recuperacion de $10,000 o mas de valor recibida mediante un acuerdo o una concesion de arbitraje en un caso de derecho civil. Tiene que pagar el gravamen de la corte antes de que la corte pueda desechar el caso. The name and address of the court is: (El nombre y direccion de la corte es): Central Justice Center 700 W. Civic Center Dr. Santa Ana CA 92701 The name, address, and telephone number of plaintiff’s attorney, or plaintiff without an attorney, is: (El nombre, la direccion y el numero de telefono del abogado del demandante, o del demandante que no tiene abogado, es): Ian Silverthorne 999 Corporate Dr., Ste 260 Ladera Ranch CA 92694 Telephone: 949.284.8811 Date: 02/07/2022 David H. Yamasaki, Clerk (Secretario), by Jessica Duarte, Deputy (Adjunto) NOTICE TO THE PERSON SERVED: You are served as an individual defendant. 04/07, 04/14, 04/21, 04/28/2023 CN 27508

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2023-00012825-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Matthew Patrick Seemann filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Matthew Patrick Seemann change to proposed name: Matthew Patrick Wolf. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On May 16, 2023 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 25 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Division. NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE ABOVE DATE; ATTACHMENT TO ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME (JC FORM #NC-120) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. To change a name on a legal document, including a birth certificate, social security card, driver license, passport, and other identification, a certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be required. Contact the agency(ies) who issues the legal document that needs to be changed, to determine if a certified copy is required. A certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth’ Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be obtained from the Civil Business Office for a fee. Petitioners who are seeking a change of name under the Safe at Home program may contact the assigned department for information on obtaining certified copies. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Filed Date: 03/29/2023 Brad A. Weinreb Judge of the Superior Court. 04/07, 04/14, 04/21, 04/28/2023 CN 27504

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9006742 Filed: Mar 24, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. 9841 Adelanto TIC. Located at: 888 Prospect St., La Jolla CA 92037 San Diego. Mailing Address: PO Box 2667, La Jolla CA 92038. Registrant Information: 1. Crystal Swan LLC, 5841 Barbarossa Ct., San Diego CA 92115; B. Wilhoy Partners LLC, 5841 Barbarossa Ct., San Diego CA 92115; C. Lafayette Holdings LLC, 5841 Barbarossa Ct., San Diego CA 92115. This business is conducted by: Co-Partners. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/22/2023 S/Abraham Kemp 04/28, 05/05, 05/12, 05/19/2023 CN 27592

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9006741 Filed: Mar 24, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. 3815 Parkway TIC. Located at: 888 Prospect St., La Jolla CA 92037 San Diego. Mailing Address: PO Box 2667, La Jolla CA 92038. Registrant Information: 1. EMK Equities LLC, 5841 Barbarossa Ct., San Diego CA 92115; B. Darius Partners LLC, 5841 Barbarossa Ct., San Diego CA 92115. This business is conducted by: Co-Partners. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/22/2023 S/Abraham Kemp 04/28, 05/05, 05/12, 05/19/2023 CN 27591

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9008935 Filed: Apr 21, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. GalaxSea Cruises & Tours of San Diego; B. GalaxSea Cruises & Tours. Located at: 800 Avenida Abeja, San Marcos CA 92069 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Cruise Experts of San Diego Inc., 800 Avenida Abeja, San Marcos CA 92069. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2002 S/Mui Roberts 04/28, 05/05, 05/12, 05/19/2023 CN 27586

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9008576 Filed: Apr 18, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. TrulyChalice. Located at: 334 Glendale Ave., San Marcos CA 92069 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Chalice Annamarie Streitman, 334 Glendale Ave., San Marcos CA 92069. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Chalice Annamarie Streitman 04/28, 05/05, 05/12, 05/19/2023 CN 27584

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9008386 Filed: Apr 14, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Loveurstyle. Located at: 1548 Calle Violetas, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Tiffany Rossbach, 1548 Calle Violetas, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2013 S/Tiffany Rossbach 04/28, 05/05, 05/12, 05/19/2023 CN 27583

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9008700 Filed: Apr 19, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Grocery Outlet Oceanside-Mission. Located at: 1527 Mission Ave., Oceanside CA 92057 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Just-A-Market LLC, 1527 Mission, Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Justin Shepperd 04/28, 05/05, 05/12, 05/19/2023 CN 27582

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9008093 Filed: Apr 11, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Asahi Services Corporation. Located at: 474 Tishmal Ct., Oceanside CA 92058 San Diego. Mailing Address: 1759 Oceanside Blvd. #C318, Oceanside CA 92054. Registrant Information: 1. Asahi Services Corporation, 474 Tishmal Ct., Oceanside CA 92058. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 04/07/2023 S/Lori Reyes 04/28, 05/05, 05/12, 05/19/2023 CN 27581

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9008228 Filed: Apr 12, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Luminous Heart & Face. Located at: 228 S. Cedros Ave. #C & B, Solana Beach CA 92075 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Marnie Reid-Fajardo, 930 Via Mil Cumbres #71, Solana Beach CA 92075. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 04/12/2023 S/Marnie Reid-Fajardo 04/28, 05/05, 05/12, 05/19/2023 CN 27579

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9007971 Filed: Apr 10, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. CZ Lock & Key. Located at: 270 Mar Vista Dr., Vista CA 92083 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. CZ LLC, 270 Mar Vista Dr., Vista CA 92083. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 04/10/2023 S/Connor Zablow 04/28, 05/05, 05/12, 05/19/2023 CN 27578

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9007892 Filed: Apr 10, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Joyful Journey Tutoring. Located at: 649 S. Twin Oaks Valley Rd. #212, San Marcos CA 92078 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Jessica Rose Presley, 649 S. Twin Oaks Valley Rd. #212, San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/25/2023 S/Jessica Rose Presley 04/28, 05/05, 05/12, 05/19/2023 CN 27577

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9008689 Filed: Apr 19, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Helly Associates. Located at: 14110 W. Oak Glen Rd., Valley Center CA 92082 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. John Joseph Helly, 14100 W. Oak Glen Rd., Valley Center CA 92082. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 04/13/2023 S/John Joseph Helly 04/28, 05/05, 05/12, 05/19/2023 CN 27576

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9008535 Filed: Apr 18, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Nick’s Contract Carpet. Located at: 191 N. El Camino Real #112, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Nicholas James Dixon, 1491 Sunrise Dr., Vista CA 92084. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 04/18/2023 S/Nicholas Dixon 04/28, 05/05, 05/12, 05/19/2023 CN 27575

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9008701 Filed: Apr 19, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. munipal. Located at: 1246 Aristotle Gln., Escondido CA 92026 San Diego. Mailing Address: PO Box 460219, Escondido CA 92046-0219. Registrant Information: 1. Municipal Alarm Tracking, 1246 Aristotle Gln., Escondido CA 92026. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Ryan Causey 04/28, 05/05, 05/12, 05/19/2023 CN 27574

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9008303 Filed: Apr 13, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Light Scribe Designs. Located at: 1706 Avenida Alta Mira, Oceanside CA 92056 San Diego. Mailing Address: PO Box 5216, Oceanside CA 92052. Registrant Information: 1. Dents Done Right Inc., 1706 Avenida Alta Mira, Oside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 04/13/2023 S/Matthew Armijo 04/28, 05/05, 05/12, 05/19/2023 CN 27573

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9006184 Filed: Mar 20, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Kidokinetics San Diego/North County. Located at: 2794 Gateway Rd., Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. SD Youth Sports LLC, 2794 Gateway Rd., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Brady Boyd 04/28, 05/05, 05/12, 05/19/2023 CN 27572

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9008487 Filed: Apr 17, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. ACFitness. Located at: 2949 Garnet Ave. 4th Floor, Pacific Beach CA 92109 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Alexander Marc Cassidy, 8950 Costa Verde Blvd. #4431, San Diego CA 92122. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Alexander Marc Cassidy 04/28, 05/05, 05/12, 05/19/2023 CN 27569

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9008784 Filed: Apr 20, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. HOTPLANTCO. Located at: 3597 Roosevelt St. #201, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Mark Egle, 3597 Roosevelt St. #201, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Mark Egle 04/28, 05/05, 05/12, 05/19/2023 CN 27568

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9008677 Filed: Apr 19, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Schiefer Construction. Located at: 1534 Linda Sue Ln., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Ryan Schiefer, 1534 Linda Sue Ln., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Ryan Schiefer 04/28, 05/05, 05/12, 05/19/2023 CN 27567

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9007004 Filed: Mar 29, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Bougie Bashes by Emilie. Located at: 1275 Holmgrove Dr., San Marcos CA 92078 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Emilie Shetler Swearingen, 1275 Holmgrove Dr., San Marcos CA 9278. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Emilie Shetler Swearingen 04/21, 04/28, 05/05, 05/12/2023 CN 27566

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9008062 Filed: Apr 11, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Project Formations. Located at: 4720 Lofty Grove Dr., Oceanside CA 92056 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Jesse Garland, 4720 Lofty Grove Dr., Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/01/2001 S/Jesse Garland 04/21, 04/28, 05/05, 05/12/2023 CN 27565

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9008553 Filed: Apr 18, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Transcend Pilates. Located at: 813 America Way, Del Mar CA 92014 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Transcend Pilates LLC, 813 America Way, Del Mar CA 92014. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/29/2023 S/Jessica Reed-Cancel 04/21, 04/28, 05/05, 05/12/2023 CN 27564

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9007318 Filed: Apr 04, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Infinity Packaging Solutions; B. Infinity Packaging Products and Supplies; C. Infinity Packaging Solutions Inc., D. Infinity Pak. Located at: 7396 Sitio Lima, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Mailing Address: 1084 N. El Camino Real #B-342, Encinitas CA 92024. Registrant Information: 1. Infinity Packaging Solutions, Inc., 7396 Sitio Lima, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/19/1998 S/Eric C. Waldhelm 04/21, 04/28, 05/05, 05/12/2023 CN 27559

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9005841 Filed: Mar 15, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Savage Woodworks. Located at: 6822 Savage Ct., San Diego CA 92111 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Bryan Gordon Monaghan, 6822 Savage Ct., San Diego CA 92111. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Bryan Monaghan 04/21, 04/28, 05/05, 05/12/2023 CN 27557

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9008393 Filed: Apr 14, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Healing Ki; 2. Healing Ki Massage Therapy. Located at: 317 N. El Camino Real #109, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Tiglat Atanous, 3629 Cheshire Ave., Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 04/02/2008 S/Tiglat Atanous 04/21, 04/28, 05/05, 05/12/2023 CN 27553

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9008406 Filed: Apr 14, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Angel Kidz. Located at: 7211 Mimosa Dr., Carlsbad CA 92011 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Balasubramaniam Ramaswamy, 7211 Mimosa Dr., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 05/02/2022 S/Balasubramaniam Ramaswamy 04/21, 04/28, 05/05, 05/12/2023 CN 27552

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9007863 Filed: Apr 07, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Cai’s Clinic of Acupuncture & Herbs. Located at: 2170 S. El Camino Real #109-112, Oceanside CA 92057 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. TCM Acupuncture and Herbs Center Co., 2170 S. El Camino Real #109-112, Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/31/2023 S/Lishu Cai Hickok 04/21, 04/28, 05/05, 05/12/2023 CN 27551

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9007896 Filed: Apr 10, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Zerofit USA. Located at: 1698 Aryana Dr., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. ZF North America LLC, 1698 Aryana Dr., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 04/04/2023 S/Douglas Zirbel 04/21, 04/28, 05/05, 05/12/2023 CN 27549

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9007989 Filed: Apr 11, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Sunrise Ceramics. Located at: 415 Peachtree Ct., San Marcos CA 92078 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Riley O’Neil, 415 Peachtree Ct., San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2022 S/Riley O’Neil 04/21, 04/28, 05/05, 05/12/2023 CN 27548

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9008080 Filed: Apr 11, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Smitty’s Downtown. Located at: 119 E. Broadway, Vista CA 92084 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Marjo Barx, 119 E. Broadway, Vista CA 92084. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 12/01/1977 S/Kellie Walsh 04/21, 04/28, 05/05, 05/12/2023 CN 27547

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9008200 Filed: Apr 12, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Simply Put Studios. Located at: 2730 Jefferson St. #26, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Michele Goane, 2730 Jefferson St. #26, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 04/12/2023 S/Michele Goane 04/21, 04/28, 05/05, 05/12/2023 CN 27546

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9005028 Filed: Mar 06, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Leucadia Barber Shop; B. Westside Leucadia Barbershop; C. Westside Leucadia Barber Shop; D. Leucadia Coast Barber Shop; E. Barber Shop Leucadia; F. Encinitas Leucadia Barber Shop; G. 101 Barber Shop; H. 101 Encinitas Barber Shop; I. 101 Leucadia Barber Shop; J. Coast Leucadia Barber Shop; K. The Leucadia Barber Shop; L. The Leucadia Barbers; M. Beachside Barbershop; N. Leucadia Beachside Barber Shop; O. West Leucadia Barbershop; P. Westside Barber Shop; Q. Leucadia Mens Barber Shop; R. The New Leucadia Barbershop; S. The Leucadian Barbershop; T. Leucadian Barber Shop; U. Leucadia Proper Barber Shop; V. Leucadian Proper Barbershop; W. The Original Leucadia Barber Shop; X. Leutown Barbershop; Y. Leucadian Proper Barbershop. Located at: 696 N. Coast Hwy 101, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: 961 Heather Dr., Vista CA 92084. Registrant Information: 1. Dolores Zermeno, 961 Heather Dr., Vista CA 92084; 2. Emiliana Zermeno, 519 N. Nevada St. #T, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: General Partnership. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/28/2020 S/Dolores Zermeno 04/21, 04/28, 05/05, 05/12/2023 CN 27545

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9007635 Filed: Apr 05, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. San Diego Lemon Law. Located at: 16870 W. Bernardo Dr. #400, San Diego CA 92127 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Douglas C. Sohn, 2033 Jewell Ridge, Vista CA 92127. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2022 S/Douglas C. Sohn 04/21, 04/28, 05/05, 05/12/2023 CN 27542

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9006265 Filed: Mar 20, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Nectarine Grove. Located at: 948 N. Coast Hwy 101, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Healthy Creations Café Inc., 376 N. El Camino Real, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/18/2018 S/Rhiana Glor 04/21, 04/28, 05/05, 05/12/2023 CN 27541

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9007948 Filed: Apr 10, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Nyoma. Located at: 17022 Albert Ave., San Diego CA 92127 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Christopher George, 17022 Albert Ave., San Diego CA 92127. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Christopher George 04/14, 04/21, 04/28, 05/05/2023 CN 27540

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9008075 Filed: Apr 11, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Nick Powers Productions; B. Nick Powers Official; C. ITSNICKPOWERS; D. Rockrose Pictures. Located at: 7063 Rockrose Terr., Carlsbad CA 92011 San Diego. Mailing Address: c/o Blackbull Accounting, 2888 Loker Ave. East #120, Carlsbad CA 92010. Registrant Information: 1. Nick Powers Productions Inc., 7063 Rockrose Terr., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 04/27/2018 S/Nick Ergin 04/14, 04/21, 04/28, 05/05/2023 CN 27539

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9007719 Filed: Apr 06, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Wet Nose Walking. Located at: 908 Caminito Madrigal #I, Carlsbad CA 92011 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Selena Rae Price, 908 Caminito Madrigal #I, Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 04/02/2023 S/Selena Rae Price 04/14, 04/21, 04/28, 05/05/2023 CN 27536

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9007563 Filed: Apr 05, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Splash Speech Therapy. Located at: 375 Acacia Ave. #23, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Emily Clare Mihelitch, 375 Acacia Ave. #23, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/01/2023 S/Emily Clare Mihelitch 04/14, 04/21, 04/28, 05/05/2023 CN 27533

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9007908 Filed: Apr 10, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Village Florist Co. Located at: 2815 Roosevelt St., Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Bay Park Flowers Inc., 2555 Moreno Blvd. #F, San Diego CA 92110. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 04/10/2023 S/Jolene Marquez 04/14, 04/21, 04/28, 05/05/2023 CN 27532

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9005021 Filed: Mar 06, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. ATAR Gold Vegan Beauty. Located at: 6986 Batiquitos Dr., Carlsbad CA 92011 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Teri Donnelly, 6986 Batiquitos Dr., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/01/2023 S/Teri Donnelly 04/14, 04/21, 04/28, 05/05/2023 CN 27531

Statement of Abandonment of Use of Fictitious Business Name #2023-9005020 Filed: Mar 06, 2023 with San Diego County Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s) To Be Abandoned: A. ATAR Gold. Located at: 6986 Batiquitos Dr., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92011. Mailing Address: 3231-C Business Park Dr., Vista CA 92081. The Fictitious Business Name Referred to Above was Filed in San Diego County on: 01/28/2022 and assigned File # 2022-9002419. Fictitious Business Name is being Abandoned By: 1. ATAR Gold LLC, 6986 Batiquitos Dr., Carlsbad CA 92011. The Business is Conducted by: Limited Liability Company. S/Teri Donnelly 04/14, 04/21, 04/28, 05/05/2023 CN 27530

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9007112 Filed: Mar 30, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. CampsitePhotos. Located at: 7929 Grado el Tupelo, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Eric Alan Edwards Inc., 7929 Grado el Tupelo, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/26/2009 S/Eric Edwards 04/14, 04/21, 04/28, 05/05/2023 CN 27529

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9007805 Filed: Apr 07, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Oasis Pools. Located at: 1833 S. Ditmar St., Oceanside CA 92054. San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Ethan Wyatt Cox, 1833 S. Ditmar St., Oceanside CA 92054 This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Ethan Wyatt Cox 04/14, 04/21, 04/28, 05/05/2023 CN 27528

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9007073 Filed: Mar 29, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Summerson Property Management. Located at: 3405 Circulo Adorno, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Marc Buonaguidi, 3405 Circulo Adorno, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/21/2023 S/Marc Buonaguidi 04/14, 04/21, 04/28, 05/05/2023 CN 27526

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9007527 Filed: Apr 04, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Family Physicians of Encinitas. Located at: 345 Saxony Rd. #204, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Glenn G. Soppe MD PC, 345 Saxony Rd. #204, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 04/04/2001 S/Terri L. Soppe 04/14, 04/21, 04/28, 05/05/2023 CN 27525

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9007535 Filed: Apr 05, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Beat International. Located at: 4225 Isle Dr., Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Alejandro Torreblanca, 4225 Isle Dr., Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2023 S/Alejandro Torreblanca 04/14, 04/21, 04/28, 05/05/2023 CN 27524

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9007543 Filed: Apr 05, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Soma Mortgage Services. Located at: 2940 Milpas Dr., Escondido CA 92029 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Victoria Ann Vaughn, 2940 Milpas Dr., Escondido CA 92029. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Victoria Ann Vaughn 04/14, 04/21, 04/28, 05/05/2023 CN 27523

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9006995 Filed: Mar 29, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Stellar Solar. Located at: 265 Via del Monte, Oceanside CA 92058 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. TMAG Industries Inc., 265 Via del Monte, Oceanside CA 92058. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 04/01/1998 S/Kent Harle 04/07, 04/14, 04/21, 04/28/2023 CN 27521

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9007407 Filed: Apr 04, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Solmar Holdings 1 LLC; B. Solmar Holdings 2 LLC. Located at: 1155 Camino del Mar, Del Mar Ca 92014 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Solmar Holdings, 1155 Camino del Mar, Del Mar CA 92014. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/18/2023 S/Kurt Snider 04/07, 04/14, 04/21, 04/28/2023 CN 27520

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9006964 Filed: Mar 28, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Parking Squad. Located at: 6120 Paseo del Norte #C-2, Carlsbad CA 92011 San Diego. Mailing Address: PO Box 130004, Carlsbad CA 92013. Registrant Information: 1. KSW Enterprises Inc., 6120 Paseo del Norte #C-2, Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/01/2018 S/Kevin Wexler 04/07, 04/14, 04/21, 04/28/2023 CN 27515

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9006595 Filed: Mar 23, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Seaside Santa. Located at: 1808 Forestdale Dr., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Dennis A. Diede, 1808 Forestdale Dr., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Dennis A. Diede 04/07, 04/14, 04/21, 04/28/2023 CN 27514

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9006169 Filed: Mar 20, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Clean Swell Referral Agency. Located at: 1786 N. Coast Hwy 101 #4, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. RNN Cleaning Services LLC, 1786 N. Coast Hwy 101 #4, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Nicholas Orozco 04/07, 04/14, 04/21, 04/28/2023 CN 27513

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9006690 Filed: Mar 24, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Wrapt Boxing and Fitness; B. Wrapt Boxing; C. Wrapt Fitness; D. Wrapt. Located at: 742 Genevieve St. #E, Solana Beach CA 92075 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Solana Beach Fitness, 742 Genevieve St. #E, Solana Beach CA 92075. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/01/2023 S/Andrew Ferber 04/07, 04/14, 04/21, 04/28/2023 CN 27510

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9007182 Filed: Mar 30, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Envie Fitness. Located at: 270 N. El Camino Real #F143, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. MVRK Partners LLC, 1267 Willis St. #200, Redding CA 96001. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/01/2022 S/Ryan S. Bernal 04/07, 04/14, 04/21, 04/28/2023 CN 27509

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9006958 Filed: Mar 28, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. All Angel Painting Solutions. Located at: 1329 Bluegrass Rd., Vista CA 92083 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Castulo Angel Merlin Segundo, 1329 Bluegrass Rd., Vista CA 92083. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 05/01/2018 S/Castulo Angel Merlin Segundo 04/07, 04/14, 04/21, 04/28/2023 CN 27506

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9005809 Filed: Mar 15, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Entertainment Cafe. Located at: 1398 Hygeia Ave., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: PO Box 232722, Encinitas CA 92023. Registrant Information: 1. Entertainment Café LLC, 1398 Hygeia Ave., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/15/2023 S/Heather Nolan 04/07, 04/14, 04/21, 04/28/2023 CN 27505