Obituary – Willa Jean Verbanic

In loving memory of Willa Jean Verbanic

August 18, 1932 – March 29, 2023

San Marcos, California – Willa Jean Verbanic, 90, of San Marcos, passed away on March 29, 2023 of natural causes.

“Jean”, as she was known to friends and family, was born in Buffalo, Missouri on August 18, 1932 to Vera and Cecil Sanford. She attended Edison High School in Stockton, California where she was a cheerleader and Homecoming Queen.

She was married to Marine Corps Master Sergeant Joseph “Joe” Robert Verbanic (retired) and spent most of her early years raising a family and following his career which included service in World War II, Korea and Vietnam.

After Joe’s retirement from the Marine Corps, the family relocated to Oceanside and started Vectra Corporation, a successful TV, electronics and appliance repair business. After selling the business and retiring, they turned their hobby of buying and selling antiques into a full-time business that evolved into owning one of the largest antique malls in North San Diego County.

After her husband’s passing in 1995, Jean retired again and moved to Murrieta where she pursued her interests in crafting and painting while serving on her HOA’s board of directors and in other volunteer positions.

In 2015, she moved to San Marcos to be closer to her family.

Jean is survived by her two children, Linda (Verbanic) Geldner and Joseph R. Verbanic II.

Jean will be laid to rest in Arlington National Cemetery with Joe and their infant son. A private service is planned for close friends and family. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to one of her favorite charities, Tunnels to Towers.

For more information, contact: [email protected]