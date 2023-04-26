Library hosts job skills workshops

ESCONDIDO — The Escondido Public Library is partnering with the San Diego Workforce Partnership to host three job readiness workshops and a career fair in May and June.

The Job Readiness series is designed to help community members develop strategies and skills for potential employment opportunities. The workshops cover every aspect of job hunting.

All the workshops will be held in the Mathes Center Classroom building next to the Main Library at 247 S. Kalmia St., Escondido, and will include:

Resume Writing Skills – 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. May 10

Job Interview Preparation – 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. May 24

Resume Reviews & Mock Interviews – 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. May 31

Career Fair – 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 6

Participants are required to register for all workshops at escondidolibrary.org/register.

For more information on other Library programs for adults, visit the Library’s website at escondidolibrary.org or contact Principal Librarian of Adult Services, Azar Katouzian, at (760) 839-48214 or [email protected]. The Mathes center also offers adult ballet and Pilates classes and can be contacted at (760)839-4691.

Library programs are free, open to the public, and sponsored by the Friends of the Escondido Public Library. The Escondido Public Library is located at 239 S. Kalmia St., Escondido.