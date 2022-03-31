Legal Notices, April 1, 2022

CITY OF ENCINITAS YOUTH COMMISSION ANNUAL RECRUITMENT FOR THE 2022-23 SCHOOL YEAR NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City of Encinitas is accepting applications for appointment to the Youth Commission representing grades 7 through 12. Applicants must apply online from the City’s web site located at: http://www.encinitasca.gov/Government/Boards-Commissions/Youth-Commission. For additional information regarding your application, you may contact the City Clerk at 505 South Vulcan Avenue in Encinitas, by phone at (760) 633-2601, or by email [email protected]. • All applications must be submitted no later than 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 14, 2022. • Applicants must be residents of the City of Encinitas. • Youth Commission composition shall include representatives from school grades 7 through 12. • Applicants may be asked to meet with City Council Members at a future Council Meeting (date to be determined) to briefly discuss their reasons for seeking appointment to the Youth Commission (e.g. a 2–3-minute presentation by the applicant). • Youth Commissioners must be able to attend commission meetings on the first Wednesday of each month at 4:30 p.m. (September through June) and participate in Youth Commission projects and subcommittees. The Youth Commission consists of up to nine (9) voting members all serving a one-year term. Youth Commission duties include: • Development of an Annual Work Plan. • Review and updates on the Youth/Teen Master Plan. • Advising the City Council on matters regarding youth/teen services and programs. • Cooperation with other public and private agencies. If you have any Youth Commission specific questions, please contact Parker Anderson of the Parks and Recreation Department at (760) 633-2756. 03/18/2020, 04/01/2020 CN 26362

CITY OF CARLSBAD ORDINANCE NO. CS-418 AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF CARLSBAD, CALIFORNIA, AMENDING CARLSBAD MUNICIPAL CODE SECTION 2.04.070, SUBDIVISION (A), TO INCLUDE THE CITY COUNCIL DISTRICT BOUNDARY MAP APPROVED BY THE INDEPENDENT REDISTRICTING COMMISSION WHEREAS, following each federal decennial census, a city with district-based elections must redraw the district boundaries so they have substantially equal populations, comply with the federal and state constitutions, and comply with federal and state law, including the federal Voting Rights Act of 1965 and the state FAIR MAPS Act; and WHEREAS, on May 11, 2021, the City of Carlsbad City Council voted to form an Independent Redistricting Commission to adopt the new City Council district boundaries; and WHEREAS, the Independent Redistricting Commission of the City of Carlsbad, California was selected on July 13, 2021; and WHEREAS, in accordance with California Elections Code Section 21627.1, the Independent Redistricting Commission held four public hearings to gather input regarding the composition of the City Council districts; and WHEREAS, at its final public hearing on February 17, 2022, the Independent Redistricting Commission adopted a resolution selecting a new map of City Council district boundaries for the City of Carlsbad; and WHEREAS, the new City Council district boundaries became effective upon adoption of the resolution and will apply to Districts 1 and 3 beginning with the November 2022 General Municipal Election and to Districts 2 and 4 beginning with the November 2024 General Municipal Election; and WHEREAS, California Government Code Section 21626 specifies that the term of office of any City Council member who has been elected and whose term of office has not expired shall not be affected by any change in the boundaries of the district from which the council member was elected; and WHEREAS, the Carlsbad Municipal Code needs to be amended to reflect the new district boundaries from the map adopted by the Independent Redistrict Commission. NOW, THEREFORE, the City Council of the City of Carlsbad, California, ordains as follows: 1. The above recitations are true and correct. 2. Carlsbad Municipal Code Section 2.04.070, subdivision (A) is amended to read as follows: 2.04.070 Establishment of council districts. A. Pursuant to Section 2.04.060, city council members shall be elected on a by-district basis, as that term is defined in California Government Code Section 34871, subdivision (c), from the four council districts. 1. For City Council elections beginning in November 2022: a. Council District 1 shall comprise all that portion of the city reflected on Figure A. b. Council District 2 shall comprise all that portion of the city reflected on Figure B. c. Council District 3 shall comprise all that portion of the city reflected on Figure A. d. Council District 4 shall comprise all that portion of the city reflected on Figure B. 2. For City Council elections beginning in November 2024 and continuing in effect until amended or repealed: a. Council District 1 shall comprise all that portion of the city reflected on Figure A. b. Council District 2 shall comprise all that portion of the city reflected on Figure A. c. Council District 3 shall comprise all that portion of the city reflected on Figure A. d. Council District 4 shall comprise all that portion of the city reflected on Figure A.

Figure A

Figure B

EFFECTIVE DATE: This ordinance shall be effective thirty days after its adoption and the City Clerk shall certify the adoption of this ordinance and cause the full text of the ordinance or a summary of the ordinance prepared by the City Attorney to be published at least once in a newspaper of general circulation in the City of Carlsbad within fifteen days after its adoption. INTRODUCED AND FIRST READ at a Regular Meeting of the Carlsbad City Council on the 15th day of March, 2022, and thereafter PASSED, APPROVED AND ADOPTED at a Regular Meeting of the City Council of the City of Carlsbad on the 22nd day of March, 2022, by the following vote, to wit: AYES: Hall, Blackburn, Bhat-Patel, Acosta, Norby. NAYS: None. ABSENT: None. 04/01/2022 CN 26400

CITY OF ENCINITAS PUBLIC NOTICE OF ORDINANCE INTRODUCTION ORDINANCE NO. 2022-05 NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Encinitas has introduced Ordinance No. 2022-05 titled “An Ordinance of the City Council of the City of Encinitas, California, Amending Municipal Code Section 14.42.020(A) Relating to Parking Violation Enforcement.” The City’s existing parking enforcement provisions under Encinitas Municipal Code Section 14.42.20 only authorize peace officers and City employees charged with enforcement of the City’s stopping, standing and parking regulations to enforce and issue citations for violation of the City’s parking regulations. Ordinance 2022-05 amends Encinitas Municipal Code Section 14.42.020(A) to allow for parking enforcement by a private company. Ordinance 2022-05 amends Section 14.42.020(A) to read as follows: “A. Enforcement. Every peace officer, every City employee, and every designee of the City Council charged with enforcement of the provisions of Chapter 14.40 of this Code relating to illegal parking, the provisions of the California Vehicle Code, and the other laws of the state applicable to parking violations within the City, shall have the duty, when any vehicle is illegally parked, to issue written parking violation notice thereof stating the vehicle license number and registration expiration date, the last four digits of the vehicle identification number (if visible), the state, the make of such vehicle, the color of the vehicle, the approximate time and date of such illegal parking, street location, and a reference to the appropriate section of the code violated and a procedure to deposit the parking penalty or contest the notice. Such notice shall be attached in a conspicuous place upon the vehicle so as to be easily observed by the person in charge of such vehicle upon return thereto.” Ordinance 2022-05 was introduced at the Regular City Council meeting held on March 23, 2022, by the following vote: AYES: Blakespear, Hinze, Kranz, Lyndes, Mosca; NAYS: None; ABSTAIN: None. ABSENT: None. The City Council will consider the adoption of this Ordinance at the April 13, 2022 Regular City Council meeting commencing at 6:00 P.M. in the City Council Chambers, 505 South Vulcan Avenue. The ordinance is on file in the office of the City Clerk, 505 South Vulcan Avenue and may be viewed between the hours of 8:00 A.M. and 5:00 P.M. In compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act/Section 504 Rehabilitation Act of 1973 and Title VI, this agency is an equal opportunity public entity and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, ethnic origin, national origin, sex, religion, veteran status or physical or mental disability in employment or the provision of service. If you require special assistance to participate in this meeting, please contact the City Clerk’s Office at 760-633-2601 at least 72 hours prior to the meeting. /Kathy Hollywood, City Clerk 04/01/2022 CN 26402

CITY OF ENCINITAS CITY MANAGER DEPARTMENT LEGAL NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING BY THE CITY COUNCIL PLACE OF MEETING: City of Encinitas City Hall – City Council Chambers 505 South Vulcan Avenue Encinitas, CA 92024 THE CITY OF ENCINITAS IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY PUBLIC ENTITY AND DOES NOT DISCRIMINATE ON THE BASIS OF RACE, COLOR, NATIONAL ORIGIN, SEX, RELIGION, AGE OR DISABILITY IN EMPLOYMENT OR THE PROVISION OF SERVICE. IN COMPLIANCE WITH THE AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT/SECTION 504 REHABILITATION ACT OF 1973, IF YOU NEED SPECIAL ASSISTANCE TO PARTICIPATE IN THIS MEETING, PLEASE CONTACT THE CITY MANAGER DEPARTMENT AT (760) 633-2846 AT LEAST 48 HOURS BEFORE THE MEETING IF DISABILITY ACCOMODATIONS ARE NEEDED. It is hereby given notice that the City Council will conduct a Public Hearing on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at 6:00 p.m., to discuss the following item of the City of Encinitas: DESCRIPTION: A Public Hearing to adopt Ordinance 2022-05, adding language to Chapter 14.42.020 of the Encinitas Municipal Code authorizing the City to allow the use of a private company to enforce parking regulations. ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: This project is exempt from environmental review pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) guidelines. For further information, please call (760) 633-2846 or e-mail [email protected]. 04/01/2022 CN 26411

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT 505 S. Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 Phone: (760) 633-2710 | Email: [email protected] | Web: www.encinitasca.gov City Hall Hours: Monday through Thursday 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM and Friday 8:00 AM TO 4:00 PM NOTICE OF PENDING ACTION ON ADMINISTRATIVE APPLICATIONS AND COASTAL DEVELOPMENT PERMITS 1. PROJECT NAME: Henke Addition CASE NUMBER: MULTI-004568-2021, DR-004569-2021, and CDPNF-004570-2021; FILING DATE: May 17, 2021; APPLICANT: Carol and William Henke.; LOCATION: 985 Hermes Drive – Unit 2 (APN 254-325-47-02); PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Administrative Design Review Permit and Coastal Development Permit for a 492-square foot, second-story addition to Unit 2 of an existing two-unit condominium with site improvements; ZONING/OVERLAY: The project site is located within in the Residential 8 (R8) zone and Coastal Overlay Zone; ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project is exempt from environmental review pursuant to California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines Section 15301(e)(1) which exempts additions to existing structures provided that the addition is no more than 2,500 square feet. STAFF CONTACT: J. Dichoso, AICP, Associate Planner, 760-633-2681, [email protected] 2. PROJECT NAME: 858 Hymettus Boundary Adjustment CASE NUMBER: MULTI-004845-2021, BADJ-004846-2021, and CDPNF-004847-2021; FILING DATE: September 21, 2021; APPLICANT: Kelly Schirber.; LOCATION: 858 Hymettus Avenue (APN 254-331-12); PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Boundary Adjustment and Coastal Development Permit to adjust shared lot lines between three existing legal parcels; ZONING/OVERLAY: The project site is located within in the Residential 3 (R3) zone and Coastal Overlay Zone; ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project is exempt from environmental review pursuant to California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines Section 15305, which exempts minor lot line adjustments. STAFF CONTACT: J. Dichoso, AICP, Associate Planner, 760-633-2681, [email protected] PRIOR TO 5:00 PM ON MONDAY, APRIL 11, 2022 ANY INTERESTED PERSON MAY REVIEW THE APPLICATIONS AND PRESENT TESTIMONY, ORALLY OR IN WRITING, TO THE DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT. WRITTEN TESTIMONY IS PREFERRED IN ORDER TO HAVE A RECORD OF THE COMMENTS RECEIVED. If additional information is not required, the Development Services Department will render a determination on the applications, pursuant to Section 2.28.090 of the City of Encinitas Municipal Code, after the close of the review period. An Appeal of the Department’s determination accompanied by the appropriate filing fee may be filed within 15-calendar days for Item 1 and within 10-calendar days for Item 2 from the date of the determination. Appeals will be considered by the City Council pursuant to Chapter 1.12 of the Municipal Code. Any filing of an appeal will suspend this action as well as any processing of permits in reliance thereon in accordance with Encinitas Municipal Code Section 1.12.020(D)(1) until such time as an action is taken on the appeal. The above items are located within the Coastal Zone and require the issuance of a regular Coastal Development Permit. The action of the Development Services Director for the above items may not be appealed to the California Coastal Commission. Under California Government Code Sec. 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised regarding the matter described in this notice or written correspondence delivered to the City at or prior to the date and time of the determination. 04/01/2022 CN 26412

APN: 226-570-23-00 PLEASE BE ADVISED, DELPHI LAW GROUP, LLP IS ACTING IN THE ROLE OF A DEBT COLLECTOR AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. RE: Creditor Association: Vallecitos Protective Corporation Recorded Owner: Teri L. Fowles Property Address: 1282 Via Dorado, San Marcos, CA 92069 Mailing Address: 1282 Via Dorado, San Marcos, CA 92069 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED 鬧：굶匡숭관벵寧몸斤口落狼 참고사항: 본 첨부 문서에 정보 요약서가 있습니다 NOTA: SE ADJUNTA UN RESUMEN DE LA INFORMACIÓN DE ESTE DOCUMENTO TALA: MAYROONG BUOD NG IMPORMASYON SA DOKUMENTONG ITO NA NAKALAKIP LƯU Ý: KÈM THEO ĐÂY LÀ BẢN TRÌNH BÀY TÓM LƯỢC VỀ THÔNG TIN TRONG TÀI LIỆU NÀY YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A NOTICE OF DELINQUENT ASSESSMENT LIEN (CIVIL CODE SECTION 5675) RECORDED 02/26/2021, AND ANY AMENDMENTS, UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONSULT A LAWYER. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on May 12, 2022 at 10:30 a.m., DELPHI LAW GROUP, LLP as Trustee; or Successor Trustee or Substituted Trustee of that certain Notice of Delinquent Assessment Lien, which was caused to be recorded by Vallecitos Protective Corporation (“Creditor Association”) on February 26, 2021, as File/Page No. 2021-0153534, and any amendments, of Official Records in the Office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, and pursuant to that certain Notice of Default and Election to Sell recorded on June 07, 2021, as File/Page No. 2021-0419028, and any amendments, of Official Records of said County, will sell at public auction, under the power of sale conferred by Civil Code Section 5700, to the highest bidder for cash in lawful money of the United States of America or cashiers check made payable to the Trustee, at the offices of Delphi Law Group, LLP, 1901 Camino Vida Roble, Suite 100, Carlsbad, CA 92008, in the City of Carlsbad, County of San Diego, State of California, Property situated in said County and State which is legally described in Exhibit A. The street address or other common designation of Property to be sold is: 1282 Via Dorado, San Marcos, CA 92069, the record owner of which is Teri L. Fowles, (“Owner”). The Assessors Parcel Number of the Property is: 226-570-23-00 Name and Address of Creditor Association at whose request the sale is being conducted: Vallecitos Protective Corporation c/o Delphi Law Group, LLP 1901 Camino Vida Roble, Suite 100 Carlsbad, CA 92008 (844) 433-5744 (844) 387-2537 (Sales Information) Directions to and a detailed description of the above-described real property may be obtained by requesting the same in writing to the above-named beneficiary (“Creditor Association”) within ten (10) days from the first publication of this notice. Said sale will be made without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession or encumbrances, to satisfy the unpaid balance currently due and owing under the aforesaid Notice of Delinquent Assessment Lien and/or late fees, costs of collection (including attorneys’ fees), and interest, which said Owner is obligated to pay Creditor Association under Civil Code Section 5650, and fees, charges, and expenses of the Trustee. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the Property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of initial publication of the Notice of Trustee’s Sale is $5,837.09. NOTE: THE PROPERTY IS BEING SOLD SUBJECT TO A RIGHT OF REDEMPTION CREATED BY CIVIL CODE SECTION 5715. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 844-387-2537 or visit: www.DelphiLLP.com/foreclosure-information for information regarding the sale of this property, using the following Trustee Sale number assigned to this case: 5210 1006030501. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be available via telephone or reflected on the website listed above. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO TENANT: You may have the right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call 844-387-2537 or visit www.DelphiLLP.com/foreclosure-information, using the file number assigned to this case: 5210 1006030501 to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. March 18, 2022 Vallecitos Protective Corporation Kate A. Evans, for Delphi Law Group, LLP, as Trustee, Attorney, and Authorized Agent for Vallecitos Protective Corporation LEGAL DESCRIPTION EXHIBIT “A” LOT 23 OF LOS VALLECITOS UNIT NO. 4, IN THE CITY OF SAN MARCOS, COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO, STATE OF CALIFORNIA, ACCORDING TO MAP THEREOF NO. 7630 FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY RECORDER OF SAN DIEGO COUNTY ON MAY 14, 1973 04/01/2022, 04/08/2022, 04/15/2022 CN 26401

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE Trustee Sale No. : 00000008745747 Title Order No.: 191248815 FHA/VA/PMI No.: 77-77-6-5336917 ATTENTION RECORDER: THE FOLLOWING REFERENCE TO AN ATTACHED SUMMARY APPLIES ONLY TO COPIES PROVIDED TO THE TRUSTOR, NOT TO THIS RECORDED ORIGINAL NOTICE. NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 01/16/2019. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. BARRETT DAFFIN FRAPPIER TREDER and WEISS, LLP, as duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust Recorded on 01/22/2019 as Instrument No. 2019-0023304 of official records in the office of the County Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, State of CALIFORNIA. EXECUTED BY: MICHAEL LYN WOODALL AND BETHANY MAE WOODALL, HUSBAND AND WIFE AS COMMUNITY PROPERTY, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK/CASH EQUIVALENT or other form of payment authorized by California Civil Code 2924h(b), (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States). DATE OF SALE: 05/06/2022 TIME OF SALE: 9:00 AM PLACE OF SALE: East County Regional Center, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020, Entrance of the East County Regional Center. STREET ADDRESS and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 15305 ROSETTE RUN, VALLEY CENTER, CALIFORNIA 92082 APN#: 133-371-27-00 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, under the terms of said Deed of Trust, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is $780,605.94. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 833-561-0243 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site WWW.SALES.BDFGROUP.COM for information regarding the sale of this property, using the file number assigned to this case 00000008745747. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO TENANT: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder”, you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call 833-561-0243, or visit this internet website WWW.SALES.BDFGROUP.COM using the file number assigned to this case 00000008745747 to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. FOR TRUSTEE SALE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL: 833-561-0243 WWW.SALES.BDFGROUP.COM BARRETT DAFFIN FRAPPIER TREDER and WEISS, LLP IS ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. BARRETT DAFFIN FRAPPIER TREDER and WEISS, LLP as Trustee 3990 E. Concours Street, Suite 350 Ontario, CA 91764 (866) 795-1852 Dated: 03/21/2022 A-4744354 04/01/2022, 04/08/2022, 04/15/2022 CN 26397

T.S. No. 092492-CA APN: 171-320-01 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 2/7/2008. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER On 4/25/2022 at 1:00 PM, CLEAR RECON CORP, as duly appointed trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 2/14/2008 as Instrument No. 2008-0077450 of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, State of CALIFORNIA executed by: REBECCA JAMERSON, AN UNMARRIED WOMAN WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, SAVINGS ASSOCIATION, OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE; OUTSIDE THE MAIN ENTRANCE AT THE SUPERIOR COURT NORTH COUNTY DIVISION, 325 S MELROSE DR., VISTA, CA 92081 all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State described as: MORE ACCURATELY DESCRIBED IN SAID DEED OF TRUST. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 2333 MAELEE DR, VISTA, CA 92084 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be held, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, condition, or encumbrances, including fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to pay the remaining principal sums of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $354,853.67 If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned or its predecessor caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (844) 477-7869 or visit this Internet Web site WWW.STOXPOSTING.COM, using the file number assigned to this case 092492-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO TENANT: Effective January 1, 2021, you may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call (855) 313-3319, or visit this internet website www.clearreconcorp.com, using the file number assigned to this case 092492-CA to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. FOR SALES INFORMATION: (844) 477-7869 CLEAR RECON CORP 4375 Jutland Drive San Diego, California 92117 STOX 931418_092492-CA 03/25/2022, 04/01/2022, 04/08/2022 CN 26375

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE Trustee’s Sale No. CA-OPL-21019366 YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 8/25/2020. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER.NOTE: PURSUANT TO 2923.3(C) AND 2924.8 THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED [PURSUANT TO CIVIL CODE SECTIONS STATED ABOVE, THE SUMMARY OF INFORMATION REFERRED TO ABOVE IS NOT ATTACHED TO THE RECORDED COPY OF THIS DOCUMENT BUT IS MAILED TO ALL REQUIRED RECIPIENTS] NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 714-730-2727 or visit this Internet Web site www.lpsasap.com, using the file number assigned to this case, CA-OPL-21019366. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. On April 18, 2022, at 10:00:00 AM, AT THE ENTRANCE TO THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER STATUE, 250 E. MAIN STREET, in the City of EL CAJON, County of SAN DIEGO, State of CALIFORNIA, PEAK FORECLOSURE SERVICES, INC., a California corporation, as duly appointed Trustee under that certain Deed of Trust executed by DONNA MIANO AND WWC CORP., AS TENANTS IN COMMON, as Trustors, recorded on 9/9/2020, as Instrument No. 2020-0525390, of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, State of CALIFORNIA, under the power of sale therein contained, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER, for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Property is being sold “as is – where is”. TAX PARCEL NO. 258-074-01-00 eal property in the City of Encinitas, County of San Diego, State of California, described as follows: Lot 1 in Block 42, in the City of Encinitas, County of San Diego, State of California, according to Map Thereof No. 148, filed in the Office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, June 12, 1883. From information which the Trustee deems reliable, but for which Trustee makes no representation or warranty, the street address or other common designation of the above described property is purported to be 404-406 4TH ST, ENCINITAS, CA 92024. Said property is being sold for the purpose of paying the obligations secured by said Deed of Trust, including fees and expenses of sale. The total amount of the unpaid principal balance, interest thereon, together with reasonably estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Trustee’s Sale is $2,068,723.49. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO TENANT: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call 877-237-7878, or visit www.peakforeclosure.com using file number assigned to this case: CA-OPL-21019366 to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. WE ARE ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT, AND ANY INFORMATION WE OBTAIN WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. SALE INFORMATION LINE: 714-730-2727 or www.lpsasap.com Dated: 3/9/2022 PEAK FORECLOSURE SERVICES, INC., AS TRUSTEE By Lilian Solano, Trustee Sale Officer A-4743722 03/18/2022, 03/25/2022, 04/01/2022 CN 26360

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE Trustee’s Sale No. CA-OPL-21019367 YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 9/15/2020. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER.NOTE: PURSUANT TO 2923.3(C) AND 2924.8 THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED [PURSUANT TO CIVIL CODE SECTIONS STATED ABOVE, THE SUMMARY OF INFORMATION REFERRED TO ABOVE IS NOT ATTACHED TO THE RECORDED COPY OF THIS DOCUMENT BUT IS MAILED TO ALL REQUIRED RECIPIENTS] NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 714-730-2727 or visit this Internet Web site www.lpsasap.com, using the file number assigned to this case, CA-OPL-21019367. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. On April 11, 2022, at 10:00:00 AM, AT THE ENTRANCE TO THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER STATUE, 250 E. MAIN STREET, in the City of EL CAJON, County of SAN DIEGO, State of CALIFORNIA, PEAK FORECLOSURE SERVICES, INC., a California corporation, as duly appointed Trustee under that certain Deed of Trust executed by DONNA MIANO AND WWC CORP, AS TENANTS IN COMMON, as Trustors, recorded on 9/17/2020, as Instrument No. 2020-0549218, of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, State of CALIFORNIA, under the power of sale therein contained, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER, for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Property is being sold “as is – where is”. TAX PARCEL NO. 258-074-01-00 Real property in the City of Encinitas, County of San Diego, State of California, described as follows: Lot 1 in Block 42, in the City of Encinitas, County of San Diego, State of California, according to Map thereof No. 148, filed in the Office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, June 12, 1883. From information which the Trustee deems reliable, but for which Trustee makes no representation or warranty, the street address or other common designation of the above described property is purported to be 404-406 4TH ST, ENCINITAS, CA 92024. Said property is being sold for the purpose of paying the obligations secured by said Deed of Trust, including fees and expenses of sale. The total amount of the unpaid principal balance, interest thereon, together with reasonably estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Trustee’s Sale is $141,706.36. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO TENANT: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call 877-237-7878, or visit www.peakforeclosure.com using file number assigned to this case: CA-OPL-21019367 to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. WE ARE ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT, AND ANY INFORMATION WE OBTAIN WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. SALE INFORMATION LINE: 714-730-2727 or www.lpsasap.com Dated: 3/9/2022 PEAK FORECLOSURE SERVICES, INC., AS TRUSTEE By Lilian Solano, Trustee Sale Officer A-4743720 03/18/2022, 03/25/2022, 04/01/2022 CN 26353

SUMMONS (CITACION JUDICIAL) CASE #: 37-2022-00003081-CU-PA-NC NOTICE TO DEFENDANT: (AVISO AL DEMANDADO): MORTEZA SEYED MIRMONTAZERI; SCOTT LOUCKS JOHNSTON, and DOES 1 THROUGH 20 inclusive. YOU ARE BEING SUED BY PLAINTIFF: (LO ESTÀ DEMANDANDO EL DEMANDANTE): LAUREN RAFAEL. NOTICE! You have been sued. The court may decide against you without your being heard unless you respond within 30 days. Read the information below. You have 30 CALENDAR DAYS after this summons and legal papers are served on you to file a written response at this court and have a copy served on the plaintiff. A letter or phone call will not protect you. Your written response must be in proper legal form if you want the court to hear your case. There may be a court form that you can use for your response. You can find these court forms and more information at the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), your county law library, or the courthouse nearest you. If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the court clerk for a fee waiver form. If you do not file your response on time, you may lose the case by default, and your wages, money, and property may be taken without further warning from the court. There are other legal requirements. You may want to call an attorney right away. If you do not know an attorney, you may want to call an attorney referral service. If you cannot afford an attorney, you may be eligible for free legal services from a nonprofit legal services program. You can locate these nonprofit groups at the California Legal Services Web site (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), or by contacting your local court or county bar association. NOTE: The court has a statutory lien for waived fees and costs on any settlement or arbitration award of $10,000 or more in a civil. case. The court’s lien must be paid before the court will dismiss the case. AVISO! Lo han demandado. Si no responde dentro de 30 días, la corte puede decidir en su contra sin escuchar su versión. Lea la información a continuación. Tiene 30 DÍAS DE CALENDARIO después de que le entreguen esta citación y papeles legales para presentar una respuesta por escrito en esta corte y hacer que se entregue una copia al demandante. Una carta o una llamada telefónica no lo protegen. Su respuesta por escrito tiene que estar en formato legal correcto si desea que procesen su caso en la corte. Es posible que haya un formulario que usted pueda usar para su respuesta. Puede encontrar estos formularios de la corte y más información en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California (www.sucorte.ca.gov), en la biblioteca de leyes de su condado o en la corte que le quede más cerca. Si no puede pagar la cuota de presentación, pida al secretario de la corte que le dé un formulario de exención de pago de cuotas. Si no presenta su respuesta a tiempo, puede perder el caso por incumplimiento y la corte le podrá quitar su sueldo, dinero y bienes sin más advertencia. Hay otros requisitos legales. Es recomendable que llame a un abogado inmediatamente. Si no conoce a un abogado, puede llamar a un servicio de remisión a abogados. Si no puede pagar a un abogado, es posible que cumpla con los requisitos para obtener servicios legales gratuitos de un programa de servicios legales sin fines de lucro. Puede encontrar estos grupos sin fines de lucro en el sitio web de California Legal Services, (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California, (www.sucorte.ca.gov) o poniéndose en contacto con la corte o el colegio de abogados locales. AVISO: Por ley, la corte tiene derecho a reclamar las cuotas y los costos exentos por imponer un gravamen sobre cualquier recuperación de $10,000 ó más de valor recibida mediante un acuerdo o una concesión de arbitraje en un caso de derecho civil. Tiene que pagar el gravamen de la corte antes de que la corte pueda desechar el caso. The name and address of the court is: (El nombre y dirección de la corte es): Superior court, County of San Diego 325 S. Melrose Dr. Vista CA 92081 The name, address, and telephone number of plaintiff’s attorney, or plaintiff without an attorney, is: (El nombre, la dirección y el número de teléfono del abogado del demandante, o del demandante que no tiene abogado, es): Jayme Simpson, Esq. SIMPSON LAW GROUP 121 Broadway, 6th Flr San Diego CA 92101 Telephone: 619.236.9696 Date: (Fecha), 01/26/2022 Clerk by (Secretario), D. Hansen, Deputy (Adjunto) NOTICE TO THE PERSON SERVED: You are served as an individual. 04/01, 04/08, 04/15, 04/22/2022 CN 26410

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2022-00009519-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Lili Carmen Noden filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Lili Carmen Noden change to proposed name: Valerie Jacqueline Marguerite Noden. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On May 03, 2022 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 25 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Division. NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE ABOVE DATE; ATTACHMENT TO ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME (JC FORM #NC-120) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One certified copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a remote hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future remote hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Filed Date: 03/14/2022 Pamela M. Parker Judge of the Superior Court. 04/01, 04/08, 04/15, 04/22/2022 CN26404

Notice of Lien Sale Notice is hereby given that pursuant to Section 21701-21715 of the California Business Profession Code, Section 2328 of the California Commercial Code, Section 3071 of the California Vehicle Code and Section 535 of the Penal Code, State of California and the provisions of the California Auction Licensing Act, Stor’em Self Storage (Formerly known as S.D. Storage) located at 1510 E. Mission Road San Marcos, CA 92069 will sell at public auction by competitive bidding on April 7th, 2022 at 9:30 am the properties herein listed; Fausto Macias Misc Household Items Fausto Eduardo Macias Barrientos Misc Household Items Esperanza Trevino Misc Household Items Esperanza Saianne Trevino Misc Household Items Vickie Pauley Misc Household Items Vickie Lynn Pauley Misc Household Items Elyse M. Tubbs Misc Household Items Elyse Marie Tubbs Misc Household Items Priciliano Lorenzo Marcos Misc Household Items James Betts Misc Household Items James Allen Betts Misc Household Items Jaime O. Quinn Misc Household Items Jaime Orlando Quinn Misc Household Items Miguel Castaneda Misc Household Items Miguel Angel Castaneda Misc Household Items All sales must be paid for at the time of purchase in CASH ONLY. All purchased items sold as is, where is, and must be removed at the time of sale. Auction service by West Coast Auction, License # BLA6401382, Tel # 760-724-0423 03/25, 04/01/2022 CN 26387

Notice of Lien Sale Notice is hereby given that pursuant to Section 21701-21715 of the California Business Profession Code, Section 2328 of the California Commercial Code, Section 3071 of the California Vehicle Code and Section 535 of the Penal Code, State of California and the provisions of the California Auction Licensing Act, Stor’em Self Storage (Formerly known as S.D. Storage) located at 185 N Pacific St, San Marcos Ca. 92069 will sell at public auction by competitive bidding on April 7. 2021 at 10:30 am. Property stored and to be sold can be but not limited to: miscellaneous household goods, furniture, major appliances, personal item, clothing, and possible collectables/antiques. Property to be sold as follows: Bobby Ali Misc. Household Goods Bobby Syed Ali Misc. Household Goods Scott Higgins Tools, Misc. Household Goods Scott Edward Higgins Tools, Misc. Household Goods Carmen Gamez Salon business equipment Scott Higgins Misc. Household Goods Scott Edward Higgins Misc. Household Goods Jose N. Ramirez Misc. Household Goods All sales must be paid for at the time of purchase in CASH ONLY. All purchased items sold as is, where is, and must be removed at the time of sale. Auction to be conducted by West Coast Auctions (760)724-0423, License #0434194 03/25, 04/01/2022 CN 26386

Notice of Lien Sale Notice is hereby given that pursuant to Section 21701-21715 of the California Business Profession Code, Section 2328 of the California Commercial Code, Section 3071 of the California Vehicle Code and Section 535 of the Penal Code, State of California and the provisions of the California Auction Licensing Act, Stor’em Self Storage (Formerly known as S.D. Storage) located at 2430 S. Santa Fe Ave Vista, CA 92084 will sell at public auction by competitive bidding on April 7th, 2022 at 11:30am the properties herein listed; Property to be sold as follows: Birdean Cummins Misc Household Items Birdean A Cummins Misc Household Items Shireek Dallas Walters Misc Household Items Elizabeth Raya Misc Household Items Elizabeth Quintero Raya Misc Household Items Moses Munoz Misc Household Items/ Commercial Restaurant Equipment Moises Daniel Munoz Misc Household Items/ Commercial Restaurant Equipment Miriam Diaz Misc Household Items Miriam Monique Diaz Misc Household Items Marco Antonio Escobar Cuevas Misc Household Items All sales must be paid for at the time of purchase in CASH ONLY. All purchased items sold as is, where is, and must be removed at the time of sale. Auction service by West Coast Auction, License # BLA6401382, Tel # 760-724-0423 03/25, 04/01/2022 CN 26385

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2022-00005957-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Tristen Nicole Myers and Tyler Paul Sanchez filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Henry Nathan Underwood change to proposed name: Henry Nathan Myers. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On May 03, 2022 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 25 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Division. NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE ABOVE DATE; ATTACHMENT TO ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME (JC FORM #NC-120) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One certified copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a remote hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future remote hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Filed Date: 03/17/2022 Pamela M. Parker Judge of the Superior Court. 03/25, 04/01, 04/08, 04/15/2022 CN26376

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2022-00009854-CU-PT-CTL TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Janice Louise Villani, aka Janice Louise Brehm filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Janice Louise Villani, aka Janice Louise Brehm, aka Janis Louise Villani change to proposed name: Janis Louise Villani. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On Apr. 28, 2022 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 61 of the Superior Court of California, 330 W. Broadway, San Diego CA 92101, Hall of Justice. NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE ABOVE DATE; ATTACHMENT TO ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME (JC FORM #NC-120) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One certified copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a remote hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future remote hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Date: Mar 15, 2022 Michael T. Smyth Judge of the Superior Court. 03/25, 04/01, 04/08, 04/15/2022 CN 26373

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2022-00008871-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Hannah O’Connor and Kevin O’Connor filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Noah Ryan O’Connor change to proposed name: Noah Kai O’Connor. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On April 26, 2022 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 25 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Division. NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE ABOVE DATE; ATTACHMENT TO ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME (JC FORM #NC-120) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One certified copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a remote hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future remote hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Filed Date: 03/09/2022 Pamela M. Parker Judge of the Superior Court. 03/11, 03/18, 03/25, 04/01/2022 CN26350

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2022-00008152-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Cynthia Barbosa filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Cynthia Barbosa change to proposed name: Cinthya Barbosa. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On April 19, 2022 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 25 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Division. NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE ABOVE DATE; ATTACHMENT TO ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME (JC FORM #NC-120) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One certified copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a remote hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future remote hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Filed Date: 03/03/2022 Pamela M. Parker Judge of the Superior Court. 03/11, 03/18, 03/25, 04/01/2022 CN26328

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9007429 Filed: Mar 29, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. MC’s Gold Jewelry Online. Located at: 4582 Maple Dr., Oceanside CA 92056 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Melody Tadeo, 4582 Maple Dr., Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/03/2022 S/Melody Tadeo, 04/01, 04/08, 04/15, 04/22/2022 CN 26417

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9005628 Filed: Mar 08, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Coastal Concrete. Located at: 1214 Palomino, Fallbrook CA 92028 San Diego. Mailing Address: 6498 Willow Pl., Carlsbad CA 92011. Registrant Information: 1. Nicholas Luisi Incorporated, 6498 Willow Pl., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 12/14/2021 S/Nicholas Luisi, 04/01, 04/08, 04/15, 04/22/2022 CN 26416

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9006905 Filed: Mar 23, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Vivienne Tyler Photography. Located at: 2709 Glasgow Dr., Carlsbad CA 92010 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Michelle F. Scolman, 2709 Glasgow Dr., Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/01/2016 S/Michelle F. Scolman, 04/01, 04/08, 04/15, 04/22/2022 CN 26415

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9007396 Filed: Mar 29, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Joseph Clarke-Spiritual Flourishing: Supportive Spiritual Guidance. Located at: 4443 Point Vicente, Oceanside CA 92058 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Joseph Drummond Clarke, 4443 Point Vicente, Oceanside CA 92058. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Joseph Drummond Clarke, 04/01, 04/08, 04/15, 04/22/2022 CN 26414

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9006690 Filed: Mar 21, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. DM Construction. Located at: 4907 Roja Dr., Oceanside CA 92057 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. David Misa, 4907 Roja Dr., Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/David Misa, 04/01, 04/08, 04/15, 04/22/2022 CN 26413

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9006622 Filed: Mar 18, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Submission Fishing LLC. Located at: 2040 Chestnut Ave., Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Submission Fishing LLC, 2040 Chestnut Ave., Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/04/2022 S/Jessica Muto, 04/01, 04/08, 04/15, 04/22/2022 CN 26409

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9007169 Filed: Mar 25, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Zen by the Sea; B. Elysian Sound. Located at: 4196 Sunnyhill Dr., Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Syrena Harris, 4196 Sunnyhill Dr., Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Syrena Harris, 04/01, 04/08, 04/15, 04/22/2022 CN 26408

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9005970 Filed: Mar 10, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Northside Shack-Oceanside. Located at: 1940 S. Freeman St. #C, Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Pamela Niomy Olvera, 1255 Rosecrans St., SD CA 92106. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/06/2021 S/Pamela Olvera, 04/01, 04/08, 04/15, 04/22/2022 CN 26407

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9006729 Filed: Mar 21, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. L&L Hawaiian Barbecue Coast Hwy 101; B. L&L Hawaiian Barbecue. Located at: 510 Oceanside Blvd. #102, Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Mailing Address: 825 College Blvd. #102-321, Oceanside CA 92057. Registrant Information: 1. M.R.S. Enterprise Inc., 510 Oceanside Blvd. #102, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/21/2022 S/Crystal Rivera, 04/01, 04/08, 04/15, 04/22/2022 CN 26406

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9006789 Filed: Mar 22, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. BiltByCam; B. BuiltByCam. Located at: 3285 Camino Coronado, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Cameron Edward Brian Trickey, 3285 Camino Coronado, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Cameron Trickey, 04/01, 04/08, 04/15, 04/22/2022 CN 26405

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9007076 Filed: Mar 24, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Nikki Victoria Designs. Located at: 2317 Verano Way, Vista CA 92081 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Nicolette Victoria Simmons, 2317 Verano Way, Vista CA 92081. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/15/2022 S/Nicolette Victoria Simmons, 04/01, 04/08, 04/15, 04/22/2022 CN 26403

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9006986 Filed: Mar 24, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Solomon Property Management & Sales; B. SPMS. Located at: 973 Vale Terrace Dr. #106, Vista CA 92084 San Diego. Mailing Address: 1730 Serrano St., Oceanside CA 92054. Registrant Information: 1. Solomon PM LLC, 1730 Serrano St., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/23/2022 S/David Solomon, 04/01, 04/08, 04/15, 04/22/2022 CN 26399

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9006794 Filed: Mar 22, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Mid Modern Jenny. Located at: 1482 Clearview Way, San Marcos CA 92078 San Diego. Mailing Address: PO Box 231907, Encinitas CA 92023. Registrant Information: 1. Jennifer Long, 1482 Clearview Way, San Marcos CA 92078; 2. Brian Long, 1482 Clearview Way, San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Jennifer Long, 04/01, 04/08, 04/15, 04/22/2022 CN 26398

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9006065 Filed: Mar 11, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Wellness Method. Located at: 2034 Mount Langley St., Chula Vista CA 91913 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Brandi Sanchez, 2034 Mount Langley St., Chula Vista CA 91913. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2022 S/Brandi Sanchez, 04/01, 04/08, 04/15, 04/22/2022 CN 26396

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9006879 Filed: Mar 23, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Fresca Bella Studios; B. Francesca Isabella. Located at: 395 Walnut Ave. #E, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Francesca Towers, 395 Walnut Ave. #E, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Francesca Towers, 04/01, 04/08, 04/15, 04/22/2022 CN 26395

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9006349 Filed: Mar 16, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Farrago Market. Located at: 2601 Oceanside Blvd., Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Mailing Address: 330 Fowles St., Oceanside CA 92054. Registrant Information: 1. Loam LLC, 330 Fowles St, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/01/2021 S/Aundrea Dominguez, 04/01, 04/08, 04/15, 04/22/2022 CN 26394

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9006636 Filed: Mar 18, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Free Throwz. Located at: 246 Rain Tree Dr., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Christopher Robert Alvarez, 246 Rain Tree Dr., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/01/2020 S/Christopher Robert Alvarez, 03/25, 04/01, 04/08, 04/15/2022 CN 26393

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9005615 Filed: Mar 07, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Healthy Kids Happy Planet. Located at: 2009 Elevada St., Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Barbara Gates, 2009 Elevada St., Oceanside CA 92054; 2. Erin Riley-Carrasco, 1845 Downs St., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Unincorporated Association-Other than a Partnership. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/07/2022 S/Barbara Gates, 03/25, 04/01, 04/08, 04/15/2022 CN 26392

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9006759 Filed: Mar 22, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Cedar Rio. Located at: 19320 Starvale Ln., Ramona CA 92065 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Cedar Rio LLC, 19320 Starvale Ln., Ramona CA 92065. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/22/2022 S/Kortney Weseloh, 03/25, 04/01, 04/08, 04/15/2022 CN 26391

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9006285 Filed: Mar 15, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. 3d Printing Concepts. Located at: 6456 Goldenbush Dr., Carlsbad CA 92011 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Nicholas Joseph Plant, 6456 Goldenbush Dr., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/11/2022 S/Nicholas J. Plant, 03/25, 04/01, 04/08, 04/15/2022 CN 26390

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9006682 Filed: Mar 21, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Sea Homes. Located at: 1635 Doris Jean Pl., Vista CA 92083 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Sea Homes Inc., 1635 Doris Jean Pl., Vista CA 92083. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/11/2022 S/Megan Hoogestraat, 03/25, 04/01, 04/08, 04/15/2022 CN 26389

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9006432 Filed: Mar 17, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Priority RN Nursing Services APC. Located at: 3109 Camino Del Arco, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Priority RN Nursing Services APC, 3109 Camino Del Arco, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/01/2000 S/Nancy McLaughlin, 03/25, 04/01, 04/08, 04/15/2022 CN 26388

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9006178 Filed: Mar 14, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Deutsch Industrial. Located at: 11300 Sorrento Valley Rd. #250, San Diego CA 92121 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Modulart Inc., 11300 Sorrento Valley Rd. #250, San Diego CA 92121. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/01/2022 S/Michael Deutsch, 03/25, 04/01, 04/08, 04/15/2022 CN 26384

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9004607 Filed: Feb 23, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Commuters’ Choice. Located at: 744 Point Sur, Oceanside CA 92058 San Diego. Mailing Address: PO Box 3352, Oceanside CA 92051-3352. Registrant Information: 1. Givens Transport Corporation, 744 Point Sur, Oceanside CA 92058. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/01/2017 S/John L. Givens III, 03/25, 04/01, 04/08, 04/15/2022 CN 26383

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9006241 Filed: Mar 15, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Select Chiropractic and Wellness. Located at: 6010 Hidden Valley Rd. #107, Carlsbad CA 92011 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Emily Dodds Mickle Siehnel, 6010 Hidden Valley Rd. #107, Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/14/2017 S/Emily Dodds Mickle Siehnel, 03/25, 04/01, 04/08, 04/15/2022 CN 26382

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9005341 Filed: Mar 03, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Green Machine Vending; B. Camp Right. Located at: 348 Peters Dr. #2, Vista CA 92083 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Anthony Phillip White II, 348 Peters Dr. #2, Vista CA 92083; 2. Migdania Arabely White, 348 Peters Dr. #2, Vista CA 92083. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Anthony Phillip White II, 03/25, 04/01, 04/08, 04/15/2022 CN 26381

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9005027 Filed: Mar 01, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. APW Enterprises. Located at: 348 Peters Dr. #2, Vista CA 92083 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Anthony Phillip White II, 348 Peters Dr. #2, Vista CA 92083. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Anthony Phillip White II, 03/25, 04/01, 04/08, 04/15/2022 CN 26380

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9006120 Filed: Mar 14, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Aaron Chang Ocean Art Gallery; B. Aaron Chang Gallery. Located at: 415 Cedros Ave. #110, Solana Beach CA 92075 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Warm Water Galleries Inc., 415 Cedors Ave. #110, Solana Beach CA 92075. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/01/2008 S/Aaron Chang, 03/25, 04/01, 04/08, 04/15/2022 CN 26378

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9006104 Filed: Mar 11, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. 10 Point o; B. 10 Point o Realty; C. 10 Point o Real Estate; D. 10 Point o Lux Re; E. 10 Point o Lux Design; F. 10 Point o Lux Events; G. 10 Point o Lux Creative; H. 10 Point o Lux Life; I. 10 Point o Referral Network; J. Ten Point o; K. Ten Point 0. Located at: 622 Compass Ct., Carlsbad CA 92011 San Diego. Mailing Address: 7040 Avenida Encinas, Carlsbad CA 92011. Registrant Information: 1. 10-POINT-O Inc., 7040 Avenida Encinas #104, Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/31/2021 S/Laura Andert, 03/18, 03/25, 04/01, 04/08/2022 CN 26372

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9005764 Filed: Mar 08, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Nomadic Chef. Located at: 1604 Crest Dr., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Rylee V. Reeder, 1604 Crest Dr., Encinitas CA 92024; 2. Jess P. Brewer, 906 Mariner St., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: General Partnership. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/08/2022 S/Jess P. Brewer, 03/18, 03/25, 04/01, 04/08/2022 CN 26370

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9005952 Filed: Mar 10, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Hoehn Honda Carlsbad. Located at: 5454 Paseo Del Norte, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Mailing Address: PO Box 789, Carlsbad CA 92018. Registrant Information: 1. The Hoehn Company Inc., 5454 Paseo Del Norte, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Susanah Petersen, 03/18, 03/25, 04/01, 04/08/2022 CN 26367

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9005953 Filed: Mar 10, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Hoehn Acura Carlsbad. Located at: 5550 Paseo Del Norte, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Mailing Address: PO Box 789, Carlsbad CA 92018. Registrant Information: 1. Hoehn Motors Inc., 5475 Car Country Dr., Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Susanah Petersen, 03/18, 03/25, 04/01, 04/08/2022 CN 26366

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9004152 Filed: Feb 17, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Polished General Dentistry Dental Practice of Allen Kim. Located at: 3144 El Camino Real #103, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Allen T. Kim DDS Inc., 3144 El Camino Real #103, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/04/2022 S/Allen Kim, 03/18, 03/25, 04/01, 04/08/2022 CN 26364

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9004778 Filed: Feb 24, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Land X Landscape and Design. Located at: 1159 Gardena Rd., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Edvin David Pablo Andres, 1159 Gardena Rd., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/24/2022 S/Edvin David Pablo Andres, 03/18, 03/25, 04/01, 04/08/2022 CN 26363

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9006079 Filed: Mar 11, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Goblin Shark Emporium. Located at: 4082 Thomas St., Oceanside CA 92056 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Kelly King, 4082 Thomas St., Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Kelly King, 03/18, 03/25, 04/01, 04/08/2022 CN 26361

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9005863 Filed: Mar 09, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Blip Performance; B. Blip. Located at: 1634 Avenida La Posta, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Aston Shae Phillips, 1634 Avenida La Posta, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/09/2022 S/Aston Shae Phillips, 03/18, 03/25, 04/01, 04/08/2022 CN 26359

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9005973 Filed: Mar 10, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Excel Homes. Located at: 225 Royal Glen #406, Escondido CA 92025 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Hamilton Real Estate Solutions Inc., 225 Royal Glen #406, Escondido CA 92025. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/27/2015 S/James Gary Hamilton, 03/18, 03/25, 04/01, 04/08/2022 CN 26358

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9005268 Filed: Mar 03, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Fill in Good Taste. Located at: 2053 Acacia Dr., San Marcos CA 92078 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Loree Hill Luther, 2053 Acacia Dr., San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/03/2022 S/Loree Hill Luther, 03/18, 03/25, 04/01, 04/08/2022 CN 26352

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9005808 Filed: Mar 09, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Pantaira Heating and Air; B. Pantaira HVAC; C. Pantaira; D. Pantaira Heating and Cooling; E. Pantaira Air. Located at: 8001 Linen Dr., Santee CA 92071 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Nicholas Alfredo Repik, 7869 Normal Ave., La Mesa CA 91941. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/03/2022 S/Nicholas Repik, 03/18, 03/25, 04/01, 04/08/2022 CN 26351

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9005411 Filed: Mar 04, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Gleaux Scents. Located at: 618 Truly Terrace, Vista CA 92084 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Lindsey Michelle Beaver, 618 Truly Terrace, Vista CA 92084; 2. Justin Francis Kenney, 618 Truly Terrace, Vista CA 92084. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Lindsey Michelle Beaver, 03/11, 03/18, 03/25, 04/01/2022 CN 26349

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9005201 Filed: Mar 02, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Goldeneye Lighting. Located at: 6150 Yarrow Dr., Carlsbad CA 92011 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Goldeneye Inc., 6150 Yarrow Dr., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 05/15/2017 S/William R. Livesay, 03/11, 03/18, 03/25, 04/01/2022 CN 26348

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9005592 Filed: Mar 07, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Rainbow Barnacle. Located at: 1449 Ridgeway St., Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Martinique Sato, 1449 Ridgeway St., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Martinique Sato, 03/11, 03/18, 03/25, 04/01/2022 CN 26346

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9004920 Filed: Feb 28, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Adkisson Pitet LLP. Located at: 1030 La Bonita Dr. #301, San Marcos CA 92078 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. The Petrucelli Law Group, APC, 1030 La Bonita Dr. #301, San Marcos CA 92078; 2. Joseph Petrucelli, 1030 La Bonita Dr. #301, San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2022 S/Joseph Petrucelli, 03/11, 03/18, 03/25, 04/01/2022 CN 26337

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9005581 Filed: Mar 07, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Fabrizio L. Guerrero Consultation. Located at: 511 S. Coast Hwy 101 #201, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Fabrizio L. Guerrero LLC, 511 S. Coast Hwy 101 #201, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/28/2022 S/Fabrizio Guerrero, 03/11, 03/18, 03/25, 04/01/2022 CN 26336

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9004717 Filed: Feb 24, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Sound of Health. Located at: 3594 Normount Rd., Oceanside CA 92056 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Dennis Frate, 3594 Normount Rd., Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Dennis Frate, 03/11, 03/18, 03/25, 04/01/2022 CN 26335

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9004909 Filed: Feb 28, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Julian Mountain Spa; B. Julian Wellness Center. Located at: 21979 CA-79, Santa Ysabel CA 92070 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Julian Wellness Center, 21979 CA-79, Santa Ysabel CA 92070. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/15/2015 S/Vika Golovanova, 03/11, 03/18, 03/25, 04/01/2022 CN 26334

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9005221 Filed: Mar 02, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Approved Mortgage. Located at: 2214 Faraday Ave., Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. CamJoy Incorporated, 2214 Faraday Ave., Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/01/2019 S/Mark Schultz, 03/11, 03/18, 03/25, 04/01/2022 CN 26333

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9005247 Filed: Mar 03, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. LaRue Handmade Jewelry. Located at: 559 Avenida Aguila, San Marcos CA 92069 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Candace LaRue Botts, 559 Avenida Aguila, San Marcos CA 92069. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/03/2022 S/Candace LaRue Botts, 03/11, 03/18, 03/25, 04/01/2022 CN 26330

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9004357 Filed: Feb 22, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Beach Company. Located at: 2141 Steiger Ln., Oceanside CA 92056 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Greg Burt, 2141 Steiger Ln., Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/01/1991 S/Greg Burt, 03/11, 03/18, 03/25, 04/01/2022 CN 26329

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9004540 Filed: Feb 23, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Radd Company. Located at: 762 W. Solana Cir., Solana Beach CA 92075 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Eric Janes, 762 W. Solana Cir., Solana Beach CA 92075. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2021 S/Eric Janes, 03/11, 03/18, 03/25, 04/01/2022 CN 26326