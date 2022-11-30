Leading urgent care providing quality care for over 15 years

Steven Schutz started Temecula 24 Hour Urgent Care with the goal of being there for his patients and meeting the needs of the community. His success has been unparalleled over the past 15 years, leading to the opening of the Carlsbad Urgent Care Center-San Marcos over seven years ago and then, this summer, opening Temecula Family Medicine to provide primary care to the community.

The trio of clinics are the passion of Mr. Schutz. Prior to opening Temecula 24-hour Urgent Care, Mr. Schutz was practicing pediatric care. He quickly realized that afterhours urgent care was critical for the families in the Temecula Valley and surrounding communities.

Young children with fevers, runny noses, colds, sprained ankles, or earaches would have to go to the emergency room and wait for hours just to be told all is okay. He wanted a better way to care for important medical concerns that needed to be seen right away but not necessarily in the ER. Thus, with the support of his wife, Cassie Schutz, and other physicians who shared the same entrepreneurial spirit and passion for taking care of others, Temecula 24 Hour Urgent Care was born. As years passed, Mr. Schutz recognized a need for an urgent care in the San Marcos area and subsequently opened Carlsbad Urgent Care-San Marcos to fill that void in the community.

The dedicated team of providers at all locations are patient focused with advanced training to care for a wide array of medical concerns. While many medical organizations have shifted their focus away from the patient and towards technology, the everyday heroes at the Temecula and San Marcos clinics focus on delivering exemplary & compassionate patient care. Their emphasis on putting their patients first is why their patients love their clinics.

The medical staff has over 30 years’ experience and over 15 years in urgent care. The caring and professional staff includes top-rated, board-certified physicians and Physician Assistants (PAs) who alternate between the three locations. The team also includes Nurse Practitioners, RNs, Medical Assistants, and X-Ray Techs, all who are top-notch with extensive medical experience in urgent care. The staff is equipped to provide treatment for colds, flus, chronic illness, broken bones, sprains, lacerations, physicals and much more.

With flu season here and a possible COVID-19 resurgence, the clinics are extremely experienced at treating covid, influenza, and other cold/flu causes. During the COVID shutdown, they never closed and worked tirelessly to ensure the community had the access to care and testing needed. Flu and COVID testing are available at each location. Patients can walk in to be seen, call or schedule an appointment online via the websites. Currently, flu vaccines are available at a reduced price.

Each patient is in great hands with compassionate providers and the clinics’ state-of-the-art equipment. The team in San Marcos cares for patients seven days a week with extended business hours. However, if a patient needs help after hours, the providers at Temecula 24 Hour Urgent Care can answer your questions. A dedicated Patient Advocacy Center helps resolve any insurance concerns, and on-site X-rays, on-site lab and on-site pharmacy offer patients full service.

Further, patients’ records are accessible by the providers at each location, making it convenient if the patient needs care in San Marcos or Temecula.

For more information on the services and top-notch urgent cares, please visit www.SanMarcos.Care or www.Temecula24HourUrgentCare.com, or visit either of their urgent care centers, in San Marcos at 295 S. Rancho Santa Fe and in Temecula at 41715 Winchester Road. Temecula Family Medicine provides primary care services to meet the demands of the community. Walk-in, call or book an appointment online at www.TemeculaFamilyMedicine.com.