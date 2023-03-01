Large sinkhole swallows portion of Lake Drive sidewalk

ENCINITAS — A large sinkhole in Encinitas has caused a local road to close for several weeks after swallowing a chunk of the earth and portion of the sidewalk.

Making its grand appearance on Monday, Feb. 27, the sinkhole is about 20 feet in diameter and is located on Lake Drive between Sea Village Drive and Wales Drive. Several barriers blocking public access to the sinkhole including caution tape and a fence have been placed around the site.

The sinkhole first appeared much smaller a few weeks ago according to nearby residents. So far no injuries have been reported.

The city has closed Lake Drive for approximately three to four weeks as repairs are made. Drivers may use a detour route from Wales to Crest Drive to avoid the whole.