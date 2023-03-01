The Coast News Group
A large sinkhole on Lake Drive in Encinitas forced a road closure for several weeks. Photo by Jesus Bolanos
A large sinkhole on Lake Drive in Encinitas forced a road closure for several weeks. Photo by Jesus Bolanos
CitiesCommunityCommunityEncinitasNewsRegion

Large sinkhole swallows portion of Lake Drive sidewalk

by Samantha Nelson148

ENCINITAS — A large sinkhole in Encinitas has caused a local road to close for several weeks after swallowing a chunk of the earth and portion of the sidewalk.

Making its grand appearance on Monday, Feb. 27, the sinkhole is about 20 feet in diameter and is located on Lake Drive between Sea Village Drive and Wales Drive. Several barriers blocking public access to the sinkhole including caution tape and a fence have been placed around the site.

The sinkhole first appeared much smaller a few weeks ago according to nearby residents. So far no injuries have been reported.

The city has closed Lake Drive for approximately three to four weeks as repairs are made. Drivers may use a detour route from Wales to Crest Drive to avoid the whole.

Construction crews have fenced off the area surrounding sinkhole that swallowed a portion of the sidewalk along Lake Drive. Photo by Jesus Bolanos
Construction crews have fenced off the area surrounding a sinkhole that swallowed a portion of the sidewalk along Lake Drive. Photo by Jesus Bolanos
PinLinkedInPrint

Related Articles:

Support The Coast News. Click here.
Samantha Nelson covers Oceanside, Camp Pendleton and the decommissioning San Onofre Nuclear Generating Station. She earned her journalism degree from the E.W. Scripps School of Journalism at Ohio University and has previously reported for The Athens Messenger in Athens, Ohio, and USA Today in McLean, Virginia. For story tips and ideas, contact her at [email protected]. Follow her on Twitter: @samm1son

Leave a Comment