New trustees on Palomar College board

SAN MARCOS — Three new trustees were elected to the Palomar Community College District governing board in the Nov. 8 general election: Judy Patacsil (Area 1), Michelle Rains (Area 4) and Jacqueline Kaiser (Area 5).

In Area 1, which includes most of the district south of Highway 78 and west of I-15, incumbent Mark Evilsizer is retiring after 20 years of service on the board. Patacsil ran against Frank Xu, and as of Nov. 21, led with 53.7 percent of the vote.

In Area 4, the Trustee Area that reaches from I-15 east to near the Salton Sea, appointed trustee incumbent Kartik Raju was defeated in the race by Rains, who had 56.9 percent of the vote.

And in Area 5, which includes Fallbrook, Bonsall, east Oceanside and Camp Pendleton, Kaiser unseated incumbent Norma Miyamoto with 52.5 percent of the vote.

“On behalf of the Palomar College community, I want to welcome our new trustees to the governing board, and thank our outgoing trustees for their service to this institution,” said Superintendent/President Star Rivera-Lacey. “We look forward to working together to further our mission, and to the future success of Palomar College.”

The new governing board members will be sworn in during a special organizational meeting of the board at 5 p.m. Dec. 13.

Patacsil has 30 years of experience as a higher education professional, with both counseling and classroom experience at several institutions in the region, including San Diego State University and San Diego Miramar College, where she currently works.

Rains briefly attended Palomar College and now owns Cheers of Ramona, a restaurant in the community where she resides. Rains also serves on the Ramona Community Planning Group.

Kaiser is a MetLife regional director who manages retirement plans for not-for-profit governmental entities, including educational institutions and community colleges. She also serves on the Fallbrook Community Planning Group.