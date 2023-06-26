The Coast News Group
La Costa Canyon alum Spencer Jones is selected for the MLB's 2023 Futures Game. Photo via Facebook/Hudson Valley Renegades
La Costa Canyon’s Spencer Jones selected for MLB Futures Game

by Jay Paris49

CARLSBAD — New York Yankees outfielder Spencer Jones, a La Costa Canyon High graduate, has been selected to participate in next month’s Futures Game, according to sources.

Jones, New York’s first-round pick last year, is playing for the Hudson Valley Renegades, the Yankees’ advanced Single A team in the South Athletic League. Through 55 games, he is hitting .285 with 10 home runs, 36 RBI and 16 stolen bases.
The Futures Game brings together MLB’s top prospects for a seven-inning exhibition. It will be part of All-Star Saturday on July 8 in Seattle, the site of this summer’s MLB All-Star Game.

 

The first six names were released earlier today: American League’s Marcelo Mayer (Boston), Jonatan Clase (Seattle) and Owen White (Texas) and National League’s Kyle Harrison (San Francisco), Endy Rodríguez (Pittsburgh) and Justin Crawford (Philadelphia).

The full rosters for both squads will be revealed on MLB Network at 6:15 p.m. ET., according to MLB.com.

