Kiwanis to hold ‘Day at the Races’ fundraiser

DEL MAR — The Del Mar Kiwanis Club will hold its 30th annual Day at the Races fundraiser at 1 p.m. on Sept. 1 at Del Mar Thoroughbred Club’s Star Fiddle Room.

“This is our main fundraiser for the year and a great opportunity for the Del Mar/San Diego community to lend a helping hand to kids in our area, while, at the same time, enjoying a great, fun day at the races,” said Del Mar Kiwanis President Steve Gardella.

Over the past 29 years, the Day at the Races has raised more than $375,000 for various Kiwanis programs designed to improve the area children’s lives.

Day at the Races will benefit the Randy Jones Foundation, which benefits kids of military deployed parents, the Don Diego Foundation, which supports the Plant, Grow, Eat Program at local schools, and a variety of Kiwanis kids-oriented programs.

The day’s activities include entrance, lunch buffet, official race program, 50-50 raffle, silent auction, door prizes and a cash bar.

The cost is $100 per person with about 40 tickets remaining.

Tickets and info available at 20223delmarkiwanis.everbrite.com or contact Gardella at [email protected], 858-864-8586.