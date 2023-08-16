Obituary – Joan E. Leeger/Currey

In loving memory of Joan E. Leeger/Currey

July 25, 1932 – July 2, 2023

Joan E. Leeger/Currey, peacefully passed on July 2, 2023, at the age of 90 in Encinitas, CA.

She was born July 25, 1932, in Pleasantville, NY. Joan is survived by her children, Scot Leeger, Tamara Leeger-Fenu, Brad Leeger, and Caitlin Leeger-Langan. Joan attended Occidental College, Bethel Seminary and San Francisco Theological Seminary.

A memorial service will be held September 30, at 10am at Solana Beach Presbyterian Church.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made through the following link: (https://mcc.org/stories/crisis-ukraine).