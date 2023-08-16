FRESH Healthy Cafe: Nurturing community through nutritious delights

Introducing FRESH Healthy Cafe – where nourishing eats meet on-the-go convenience! Meet Nancee Whitson, the passionate Owner/Operator of this thriving haven in San Marcos. With five fruitful years in business, FRESH Healthy crafts an array of delectable options, from Signature Artisan Toasts to vibrant acai bowls, wholesome smoothies, and tantalizing paninis & wraps.

What does your business do? Create healthy food options for people on-the-go.

What services and/or specialty products do you provide? A line of Signature Artisan Toasts, Healthy smoothies, fun acai bowls, custom salad and quinoa bowls and amazing paninis & wraps.

What sets you apart from others in your industry? Our commitment to serve this community and treat each customer (and each employee) as a valued individual.

What question are you asked most frequently by clients / prospective buyers? What’s YOUR favorite smoothie/panini?

What is your favorite business success story? Our young employees are our success stories! Most of which are just becoming adults and working with us while they study for their future endeavors. They work here while they are getting their start and then, we get to ’launch’ them into their career path. So rewarding to watch them blossom into adulting! We love keeping in touch with our employees after they leave and continue to grow.

What motivated you to join The San Marcos Chamber? To be part of a community and really serve the community, you must know who lives and works in the community; who are they and how can you best work together.

As someone doing business in San Marcos, what are you looking forward to accomplishing with the Chamber? Continued relationships with business owners and other local leaders.

What’s your best piece of business advice? Your work ethic is your reputation. Always go above & beyond.

Business website: freshsanmarcos.com

Business Instagram handle: freshcafe_sanmarcos

Business Facebook page: facebook.com/FreshHealthyCafeSanMarcos