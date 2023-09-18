India: Trying to rebrand a country

India. Land of mystery. An ancient civilization that today overwhelmingly supports America’s technology.

Its appearance in this marketing column is prompted by rumors of efforts to rebrand the nation.

The LA Times notes forces are pushing to change the country’s name to the ancient Sanskrit/Hindi name, Bharat.

“A name, be it of a person or an entire country, is many things. It’s descriptive, emotionally important and deeply wrapped up in identity. So when it comes to a whole nation, a name change is not a small thing,” they say.

India wouldn’t be the first nation to shed an identity inflicted by colonial rulers. Sri Lanka (formerly Ceylon), Zimbabwe (Rhodesia), and Myanmar (Burma) all successfully transitioned.

Japan tried revitalizing itself as “Cool Japan” shortly after an earthquake, tsunami and nuclear meltdown.

But rebranding can be tricky. An individual offering a new identity means a sudden shift announcing a spouse or gender change. Companies use the opportunity to reveal new ownership or because society demands an image more reflective of current times.

Businesses and non-profits that successfully rebrand typically take a gradual approach, using two names simultaneously to garner new customers without losing old ones.

This parallel name strategy is likely the direction India’s President Modi will take in guiding this national rebranding. This suggests you’ll see increasing use of the name Bharat by Bollywood stars, sports figures, and others.

Look for the shift to occur first with diplomats, then journalists, before finally being geared towards the general public.

That’s also when you’ll notice the revised collateral, television commercials, and social media. And when the name Air-India will be replaced on airplane fuselages with Air-Bharat.

At some point, many individuals and organizations consider their own rebranding exercise. Done right, expanded brand recognition can help improve sales. Done poorly, it generates a collective shrug.

Of course, changing a country’s name doesn’t alter its history, politics, or offerings. A change like this is done for political reasons and has little to do with commerce.

Yet we can learn from it. If you’re considering an organizational rebrand, follow Mr. Modi’s lead with a long-term vision of your objective, a solid strategy, comprehensive tactics, a realistic timeline, and adequate budget. This way, you’ll remind everyone that working with you is an adventure.

With that said, I wish you a week of profitable marketing.

