Hunger Action Heros
Aiden Prior's Hunger Action Hero Costume Art Contest grand prize winner.
Carlsbad Community

Hunger Action hero

by Jean Gillette28

Hunger Action Hero Costume Art Contest grand prize winner Aiden Prior, with mother Brittany, displays his graphics poster that was unveiled at ComicCon July 20. Prior is 14 years old and a freshman at La Costa Canyon High School in Carlsbad. He is a storyteller and writer passionate about comics. As an individual with autism, Prior has identified with superheroes from a young age because they remind him of his inner strength. At times, his family has struggled with food insecurity, so it is important to him to help bring awareness of the issue of hunger to his community. The event was sponsored by Feeding San Diego.

Jean Gillette is the Community News editor for The Coast News Group. As a journalist, she primarily worked in Los Angeles. She has been with the Coast News for 20 years and lives in La Costa.

