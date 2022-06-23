Free meals to youth in North County

NORTH COUNTY — Feeding San Diego is providing nutritious meals to youth in need as part of the Summer Food Service Program partners with other non-profits, recreation centers, and libraries across the county to distribute prepared meals to kids five days a week. Children 18 and under can receive a free breakfast, lunch, or snack daily. Children must eat the meals on site and can’t take meals home or have a parent or guardian pick up for them.
Meals to youth will be provided, at a first come, first serve basis at these North County locations offer Mondays through Fridays:
- A Step Beyond, 340 N. Escondido Blvd., Escondido serves snack 10:30 to 11 a.m. and lunch 12:30 to 1 p.m.
- Boys and Girls Clubs in San Marcos at both the Zable Branch, 413 Autumn Drive and the Loschser Branch, 1 Positive Place, offer a 3 to 4 p.m. snack.
- John Landes Recreation Center, 2855 Cedar Road, Oceanside offers lunch noon to 1 p.m. and snack 2:30 to 3 p.m.
- Melba Bishop Recreation Center, 5306 N. River Road, Oceanside serves breakfast 9 to 9:30 a.m. and lunch noon to 1 p.m.
- Oceanside Public Library, 330 N. Coast Highway, Oceanside serves lunch 11 to 11:45 a.m.
- ProKids Oceanside, 821 Douglas Drive, Oceanside offers breakfast 10 to 11 a.m. and lunch 1 to 2 p.m.
- Vista Community Clinic Balderrama, 709 San Diego St., Oceanside serves snack 11:30 a.m. to noon and lunch 1 to 2 p.m.
- Vista Community Clinic at Libby Lake, 4700 N. River Road, Oceanside serves breakfast 11:30 a.m. to noon and lunch 1 to 2 p.m.