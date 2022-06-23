Free meals to youth in North County

The Coast News Group
Free summer meals for kids
Feeding San Diego is providing nutritious meals to youth in need as part of the Summer Food Service Program  partners with other non-profits, recreation centers, and libraries to offer meals to kids five days a week.
NORTH COUNTY — Feeding San Diego is providing nutritious meals to youth in need as part of the Summer Food Service Program  partners with other non-profits, recreation centers, and libraries across the county to distribute prepared meals to kids five days a week. Children 18 and under can receive a free breakfast, lunch, or snack daily. Children must eat the meals on site and can’t take meals home or have a parent or guardian pick up for them.

Meals to youth will be provided, at a first come, first serve basis at these North County locations offer Mondays through Fridays:

  • A Step Beyond, 340 N. Escondido Blvd., Escondido serves snack 10:30 to 11 a.m. and lunch 12:30 to 1 p.m.
  • Boys and Girls Clubs in San Marcos at both the Zable Branch, 413 Autumn Drive and the Loschser Branch, 1 Positive Place, offer a 3 to 4 p.m. snack.
  • John Landes Recreation Center, 2855 Cedar Road, Oceanside offers lunch noon to 1 p.m. and snack 2:30 to 3 p.m.
  • Melba Bishop Recreation Center, 5306 N. River Road, Oceanside serves breakfast 9 to 9:30 a.m. and lunch noon to 1 p.m.
  • Oceanside Public Library, 330 N. Coast Highway, Oceanside serves lunch 11 to 11:45 a.m.
  • ProKids Oceanside, 821 Douglas Drive, Oceanside offers breakfast 10 to 11 a.m. and lunch 1 to 2 p.m.
  • Vista Community Clinic Balderrama, 709 San Diego St., Oceanside serves snack 11:30 a.m. to noon and lunch 1 to 2 p.m.
  • Vista Community Clinic at Libby Lake, 4700 N. River Road, Oceanside serves breakfast 11:30 a.m. to noon and lunch 1 to 2 p.m.
