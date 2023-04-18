Humane Society investigates cruelty case

ESCONDIDO — San Diego Humane Society’s Humane Law Enforcement team is asking for the public’s help in a felony animal cruelty investigation. The case involves a small Yorkie-mix who was left in a crate near Mayflower Dog Park in Escondido in late March. The 7-year-old dog was near death when he was found in the early morning of March 28, malnourished, missing hair and with thick, crusty skin.

The dog was immediately taken to San Diego Humane Society’s Escondido Campus, where the organization’s veterinary team named him Champ and tried their hardest to relieve his pain and suffering. After a grueling week of care, and despite their best efforts, the medical team was unable to save him and was left with no option but to perform the heartbreaking act of humane euthanasia.

“We’re less than half a mile from the park where this dog, who was already suffering, was placed to endure an extremely cold night without shelter,” said Lt. Regina Price with San Diego Humane Society’s Humane Law Enforcement. “If anyone knows anything at all, or think they recognize this dog, please reach out to us. We want to find who’s responsible for this.”

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest in this case. If anyone has information, leads can be reported through an anonymous tip line at 888-580-8477 or visit the Crime Stoppers website at sdcrimestoppers.org<https://www.sdcrimestoppers.org/> for more information on how to send anonymous web and mobile app tips.

Anyone who needs help caring for their pets can contact San Diego Humane Society for assistance. For more information, visit sdhumane.org. If you suspect animal cruelty or neglect in your neighborhood, please report it to San Diego Humane Society by calling (619) 299-7012 (press 1 to report animal abuse).