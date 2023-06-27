How to market to Gen Z

Sienna Jones, a rising senior at San Dieguito Academy, is young, hungry and talented, so I invited her to address every marketer’s dream: Reaching Gen Z (roughly those born between 1997 and 2012). Her thoughts follow.

With technology changing daily, it’s increasingly confusing marketing to young consumers.

As a 16-year-old digital marketer with a following of 100,000+ Gen Z members, I know what catches the eye of my followers. Here’s how to best reach your target audience.

1. Leverage TikTok

Not using TikTok? It’s time to create an account. TikTok is free and has 1 billion+ users, 60% of whom are Gen Z. Meaning 12.5% of the planet is on TikTok!

Marketing on TikTok is effective and as simple as making a 7- to 15-second video showcasing your product or service in a way that immediately grabs the audience’s attention. Sing a song. Do a dance. Recite a poem. Do something big to stand out from the crowd.

Boom! You’re directing people to your landing page. Done properly, a series of short videos can drive huge increases in your revenue.

2. Improve photo/video quality

Gen Z gets turned off by online marketing with low camera quality and messy video editing. Marketing as the highly successful business you dream of being (Fake it ‘til you make it!) is real with these folks.

So, create high-quality, eye-catching ads that you would post if your brand was as big as you wanted it to be. Having promotions with spectacular quality and style will lead your consumers to develop trust in you and see you as highly professional.

Okay, this is good advice for consumers of any age, but especially catches the eye of someone in Gen Z.

3. Engage your followers

Gen Z loves attention, so interact with your followers daily! More if you can manage it.

After all, how can you maintain a relationship without regular, ongoing communication? And Gen Z wants a relationship, not just to be sold to.

Key to developing and expanding those relationships is the comments section for your online posts. Respond promptly and helpfully to online comments, with appropriate emojis and a friendly tone conveying that you care.

Importantly, do not talk down to us! We may be younger, but we’re not stupid.

Gen Z is easy to reach, fun to talk to and a huge market. Taking advantage of the opportunity is up to you.

askmrmarketing.com