How not to sell by phone

Running twice as fast hoping you’ll only fall back halfway? You’re not alone.

My time is taken up running two businesses, being part of a startup, volunteering for three organizations, mentoring several younger professionals, plus writing two novels and this column.

So perhaps my reactions were understandable when two Indian telemarketing firms called to ask my opinions about companies I’d bought from.

Both callers jumped right into their sales pitches with no consideration of my availability. True, they don’t know about the nine authors I’m helping with their books. Maybe it didn’t occur to them that it’s tax season. Either way, I had little incentive to drop whatever I was doing because they had a quota to fill.

Howzat? These callers had heavy accents, making conversation with them extremely challenging. I don’t care where you’re from; if you can’t speak clearly, I’m not interested in hearing what you’re saying. Outsourcing telemarketing to India is arguably more cost-effective, but those callers better be understood or else don’t bother.

Slow the @#$%^ down! As a recovering New Yorker, I’m used to people who speak fast, but even I struggled listening to these guys. After the third “Could you please repeat yourself?” I hung up.

I respect these organizations seeking information to sell me more stuff. But if they can’t recognize that nobody can afford to waste each increasingly precious minute, then they’re squandering time, goodwill and marketing resources.

It seems like everyone I speak with lately actively avoids anyone who wastes their time. Surveys and unrequested sales pitches just aren’t that important to any of us. I know that’s cold, but it’s the truth.

So here’s a little friendly advice from this side of the desk. If you’re trying to sell to me by using a phone survey:

Make an appointment to speak with me. This way you’ll know you’re speaking with someone who wants the conversation.

Remove the marshmallows from your mouth. Putting someone on the phone with a heavy accent is not the way to make friends and influence people.

Don’t rush me. If you want my opinion, get my opinion. Don’t rush me because you’ve got to make your numbers.

It’ll take a little extra effort, but at least you’ll know you’re getting what you need.

With that said, I wish you a week of profitable marketing.

