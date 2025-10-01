Holistic/biological dental service continues

Safe Amalgam Removal: This was one of the earliest and most important services provided by our practice, as it’s not a good idea to have mercury embedded in your teeth.

During the procedure the patient will also breathe in pure oxygen through a nosepiece to prevent any undesirable inhalation of metal. Access to fresh air is rare in a dental office, but our office also has proper ventilation.

In addition there are numerous fans and filters to protect the patients and the staff, including a filter that keeps the toxic mercury from getting into the community water supply.

Natural Gum Care: At routine cleaning appointments available with our caring and experienced hygienists, we keep a watchful eye on any irregularities in the gums due to inflammation.

The gums are actually an essential barrier system contributing to overall health. As it turns out, one of the key factors that can cause inflammation in the gums is dental materials!

Our practice uses only materials that are the most advanced and non toxic so as not to contribute to inflammatory response, and laser treatments are available on a case by case basis.

Advanced Laser Endodontic Therapy (ALET) successfully addresses the two major disadvantages of traditional root canal therapy: the inability to clean and sanitize complex root-canal systems and to deeply disinfect dentinal tubules.

Working with a root canal specialist, we use ozone along with an advanced laser treatment that virtually eliminates all the bacteria present in infected teeth.

Cosmetic bonding: One of the most exciting services we are able to offer now is cosmetic bonding to enhance your smile. Formerly the only option available to cover unsightly teeth was costly veneers, which requires shaving down healthy teeth for the cosmetic effect.

With advances in bonding materials, it is now possible now to be more conservative. It is also less expensive, and the cosmetic result is comparable!

Dental implants: Working in conjunction with an implant specialist, we are able to provide the more traditional titanium implants or ceramic (Zirconia) implants for patients who prefer to remain metal free.

***

Dr. Carey O’Rielly is retired now, after 40 years as a dental practitioner. He will continue to educate through his blog at myholisticdentist.com.

Succeeding him is Dr. Tracy Evans, a USC graduate, the same school Dr. O attended. She is a dentist with 12 years of experience and a mother of four who shares Dr. O’Rielly’s holistic, natural philosophy.

Dr. Evans welcomes new patients.

Please call 760-632-1304 or visit integrativedentist.com to learn more.