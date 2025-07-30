What can make a dental environment toxic?

There is a lot of talk about the effects of a toxic environment on our health. This ranges from exposure to microplastics and hormone disruptors, chemicals in the air and water, heavy metals that get in our fish and water supplies, and chemicals used in farming – just to name a few.

Due to challenges to my own health, I discovered that most dental offices have toxicity issues. So, my wife and I set out to find a non-toxic space to practice holistic dentistry.

During the years while looking for spaces, I helped a colleague who was also suffering from health challenges convert his dental office into a non-toxic environment.

To produce an office for myself that was not toxic I had to start from scratch and build it. Finally, in 2004, we had an office with windows that opened for airflow – very rare in dentistry, and greenbelt for a peaceful environment and beauty. Additionally:

• Flooring and building materials without glues or toxic chemicals

• High speed Hepa air filters with charcoal for clean air

• Heavy metal filters to protect our patients and environment

• All the equipment necessary to practice non-toxic dentistry

So how does toxicity enter into the practice of dentistry, and how might that affect you the patient?

Some of the ways I’ve addressed this over the years are:

• Not using a chemiclave sterilizer, as it releases chemicals into the space

• Not using dental materials that contain heavy metals

• Using ‘white’ filling materials that don’t contain hormone disruptors.

• Installing a filter in the floor to trap any metals that might otherwise go into the water supply. This is now mandated in Encinitas, but it wasn’t yet when we first opened our practice.

At Integrative Dentistry we provide an environment that is as non-toxic as possible. Not only does this benefit our patients but also the staff.

That is how we settled in our current location, and where we remain today. The office space is not contaminated with chemicals that might affect my patients, my staff and myself.

It is a supportive environment for the practice of dentistry, and we are pleased to provide it as part of our service to our community.

To learn more about holistic/biological dentistry, please call 760-632-1304. Or visit our web site, myholisticdentist.com, to learn more about myself and Dr. Tracy Evans, who practices holistic/biological dentistry along with me.