Coming Nov. 6 — A new destination for radiance, longevity & integrative prevention

This Fall, a new kind of wellness destination arrives with the grand opening of Epanouir Aesthetic & Longevity Center. More than just a clinic, Epanouir is envisioned as a place where outer radiance and inner vitality meet seamlessly—where what you see on the outside reflects the strength and health within.

At the heart of Epanouir’s philosophy is a patient-centered approach: treating the body as a whole while placing equal emphasis on aesthetics, wellness, and integrative prevention. Board-certified clinicians and aesthetic experts come together with advanced diagnostic technology to help clients look, feel, and live their best.

Treatments span medical-grade skincare, vein therapy, cardiovascular risk assessments, and bespoke Optimal Health programs.

What makes Epanouir distinct is its prevention-forward model. Beyond aesthetic offerings, the center features cutting-edge diagnostic tools — including advanced Heart CT imaging — to support early detection and proactive strategies that enhance both longevity and wellness. Subtle yet powerful, this commitment ensures clients are not only revitalizing their appearance today but also safeguarding their long-term health.

Walking through Epanouir, the experience is as much about atmosphere as it is about your long-term vitality. A serene, design-forward space sets the tone for care that is both precise and personal.

Every detail — from the treatments to the consultations — reinforces the center’s mission: to help people flourish, inside and out.

When doors open on Nov. 6, 2025, Epanouir invites the community to discover a new way to think about aesthetics and longevity: not as separate pursuits, but as partners in a life lived fully.

Serving all North County, this cutting-edge center is conveniently located at 7020 Avenida Encinas, Carlsbad, CA 92011 in the Poinsettia Shopping Center. Don’t miss their grand opening!