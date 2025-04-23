Highlighting events that strengthen, support the Solana Beach business community

The Solana Beach Chamber of Commerce is excited to share some highlights from recent happenings and events that continue to strengthen and support our local business community!

First Bank Lunch & Learn: All About ADUs

Our recent Lunch & Learn, held at the La Colonia Community Center and hosted by First Bank, featured an insightful presentation on Accessory Dwelling Units (ADUs). Mike Horn led the discussion, covering rising housing costs, rent trends, and the growing role of ADUs in addressing affordability. Attendees learned about who benefits from ADUs—including homeowners, buyers, lenders, contractors, and realtors—as well as updates on new legislation and financing options. The presentation was well-received, and lunch from Crust Pizzeria in Solana Beach was the perfect touch!

Marketing Masterminds: Boosting Your Business Online

The Chamber’s Secretary, Joshua Guerra of SolanaBeach.com, continues to lead our Marketing Masterminds series—an intimate bi-monthly workshop also held at La Colonia. These sessions are designed to provide hands-on, practical marketing tips to help businesses boost their visibility and success online. The most recent session focused on the power of online reviews and how they can help drive customer trust and growth.

Save the Date: Fiesta Del Sol

Get ready for our biggest event of the year—Fiesta Del Sol, coming up on Saturday, May 31 and Sunday, June 1! This free music and arts festival is a favorite for locals and visitors alike, offering something for the whole family. Live music, great food, vendors, and sunshine—what’s not to love?

Join Us!

These events are just a glimpse of the value and connection Chamber membership offers. Want to be part of the Solana Beach Chamber of Commerce? Visit www.chambersb.com, email us at [email protected], or give us a call at (858) 755-4775 to learn more!