After fires, a test for housing laws

By almost any measure, the spate of housing bills adopted by California lawmakers over the last five years has failed.

But the January firestorm that swept through large parts of Los Angeles County may give them new life. Those fires, ranging across portions of a 40-mile stretch on the south slope of the Santa Monica and San Gabriel mountains, destroyed more homes and apartments than any fire California had seen before.

The preeminent goal of the new laws is to make housing in this state more dense. They have not done that on a large scale. But the fires essentially created large new blank canvasses where the aims of the new housing laws may receive a definitive test.

If the sudden appearance of thousands of acres of eminently buildable land doesn’t create denser housing than ever before, it’s hard to see what might.

Taken together, the destruction of at least 10,000 homes and apartments across the heart of California’s largest urban area thus represents an ultimate test for the social engineering attempted since 2020. If the area isn’t densified now, proponents of that kind of housing will probably have to change their tactics.

Their aim has long been, as Democratic state Sen. Scott Wiener of San Francisco puts it, to “end single-family zoning as we’ve known it.”

No place in California and possibly the nation was more devoted to sprawling single-family homes than the pre-January Pacific Palisades district of Los Angeles city. The new state laws barely touched it.

No large new apartment buildings or condominiums ever rose along the area’s main street, the storied Sunset Boulevard. The largest apartment buildings there had two floors, with a few higher-rise condos slotted in spots invisible from that street.

Almost no new multi-family buildings went up in the Palisades, no matter what requirements might have been imposed by new laws.

Here’s the record to date of two such laws: The 2021 SB 9 allows homeowners to split their lots and build at least four units where formerly there was one. By mid-2024, the Terner Center for Housing Innovation at UC Berkeley found that fewer than 500 homeowners had successfully applied for such lot splits.

The 2022 AB 2011 was supposed to let developers easily convert empty office parks and unused parking lots into housing, but by the end of 2024, very few such projects had been approved.

Similarly, the 2021 SB 10, allowing for multi-unit development near rapid transit stops, had produced very little.

So it looked as if Californians are not eager to densify, even if that’s what some Democrats who dominate in Sacramento want.

Now an entirely new urban opportunity exists. Yes, the majority of single-family homeowners will rebuild. But many homes in both Pacific Palisades and Altadena, the other January fire focus, had been owned by folks who purchased their properties in the 1960s and 1970s. Many are now well past 70 years old with little desire to rebuild, as most of their younger neighbors plan.

Significant numbers of former single-family properties are available to new buyers, including developers. Some fire-vacated lots have already been sold. They are eligible for at least four units each under SB 9.

Some two-floor apartment buildings in Pacific Palisades also burned. Many fronted on Sunset, where transit stops abound, so those properties could see multi-story development, despite an SB 10 provision letting local officials decide whether or not to upzone fire areas.

If such development does not happen there, it may never happen anywhere, as huge profits seem likely for opportunistic developers. If the January fires were truly 100-year firestorms, no similarly sized fire is likely there for many years.

This sets up a litmus test for major housing laws Sacramento has pushed on the rest of California, complete with demands for dense new building in every city as part of an attempt to meet the state’s housing shortage.

If it doesn’t happen in the January fire zones, lawmakers should change their priorities and begin paying attention to more rural vacant areas in deserts and other areas where land is cheaper even if it means commutes would be longer

Email Thomas Elias at [email protected].