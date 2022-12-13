Golden Door spa buys Newland site to conserve 2,000-acre open space

SAN MARCOS — A 2,000-acre site previously designated for a controversial housing project has been purchased by luxury spa Golden Door in San Marcos, prompting celebration among environmental activists that have long fought against the area’s development.

The legendary spa — a favorite SoCal destination among the rich and famous — completed the purchase of the site just north of Deer Springs Road and west of Interstate 15 in November. The area is in the rolling hills north of Escondido known as the Merriam Mountains, and just across the street from Golden Door.

While details about how they will use the land remain to be determined, Golden Door leaders said they plan to identify a “highly qualified land stewardship organization” to oversee the protection of the open space and its wildlife.

“We are excited to finally secure this remarkable benefit for climate action initiatives,” said Kathy Van Ness, Golden Door’s general manager and chief operating officer. “Protecting this property reflects our deep commitment to sustainability, which we believe is part of our responsibility to our community and beyond.”

The land purchase appears to be the final nail in the coffin for Newland Community’s planned housing project, which developers spent over a decade fighting to make a reality.

The project, which included plans for around 2,100 homes, was approved by the San Diego County Board of Supervisors in 2018 but quickly garnered opposition from Golden Door and environmental groups like San Diego Sierra Club.

The matter was then overturned following a ballot initiative by local residents and brought before voters in 2020 in the form of Measure B, which was soundly defeated.

“Sierra Club members are overjoyed about the purchase for conservation of such an important habitat area after decades battling in court, at the ballot, and in front of the Board of Supervisors against ill-conceived sprawl development proposals,” said Lisa Ross, San Diego Sierra Club chair. “The result is a sensational reward for the persistence of environmental organizations, businesses and residents working together on behalf of climate action and protection of threatened species.”

Newland Communities, the developer behind the planned project, did not respond to requests for comment.