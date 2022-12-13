Oceanside High grad, NFL lineman Sale Isaia Jr. dies at 50

OCEANSIDE — Oceanside High School alumni and retired NFL offensive lineman Sale Isaia Jr. died last month at his home in Topeka, Kansas.

He was 50 years old.

Isaia was born in Honolulu, Hawaii, on June 13, 1972, but grew up in Oceanside. After graduating from Oceanside High, the Samoan offensive guard went to UCLA, playing on the Bruins’ defensive and offensive lines.

At 6 feet, 5 inches tall and 320 pounds, Isaia spent seven years in the NFL, beginning in 1995, playing for several teams, including the Cleveland Browns, Baltimore Ravens, Indianapolis Colts, Oakland Raiders and the New England Patriots. He retired in 2001.

Isaia moved to Topeka 10 years ago, where he worked as a paraprofessional helping troubled students at Lawrence Gardner High School. Isaia suffered a fatal heart attack on Nov. 23, the day before Thanksgiving.

According to multiple reports, Isaia’s greatest joy was his son, Jacob, who plays football for Fresno State. A few days after learning of his father’s death, the grief-stricken Jacob played in the Bulldogs’ regular season finale out of respect for his father’s life.

So proud of you Son!! https://t.co/qWRhOgi0Zo — Sale Isaia (@SaleIsaia) May 27, 2018

“It’s what he would have wanted me to do,” Jacob told the Shanahan Report.

Sale Isaia Jr. is survived by Jacob, his mother, Elega, two brothers, Isaia and Maselino, and two sisters, Elena and Maumea. He is preceded in death by his father, Sale Isaia Sr., and sister Tualagi Ilalio-Ripley, according to his obituary.

The family has organized an online fundraiser to help with funeral expenses. Isaia was buried in Oceanside, with local services expected on Dec. 20.

“Sale had the biggest heart and was a great son, brother, uncle, and friend. He enjoyed football, video games, and karaoke,” the family wrote on the GoFundMe page.