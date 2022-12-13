Local artists collaborate on mural honoring Mr. Encinitas

ENCINITAS — The Encinitas Chamber of Commerce unveiled a new mural last week created by a group of local artists honoring one of the city’s most beloved philanthropists.

Edgar Engert, known as “Mr. Encinitas,” was known for his generous spirit, involvement in local organizations and his founding of beloved local events, including the Encinitas Holiday Parade and Encinitas Oktoberfest. He passed away at age 84 in January 2021.

The new mural was unveiled on the wall of the Encinitas Visitors Center at a celebration in early December. Six artists from the 101 Artists’ Colony collaborated on the painted mural, which features homages to the city’s beaches, the Coaster, and historic buildings like La Paloma Theatre.

In the center of the piece is a painted portrait of Mr. Encinitas himself, dressed in traditional German festival garb and holding a beer stein.

Sherry Yardley, Encinitas Chamber of Commerce CEO, said she and Danny Salzhandler of the 101 Artist Colony knew they wanted to feature Engert in the mural to “honor his dedication to our community.”

“It is with great honor and pride that we have the mural ‘Mr. Encinitas’ hanging in our visitor center,” Yardley said. “Edgar Engert was an integral part of Encinitas and the chamber of commerce. His legacy will forever live on our walls and in our hearts. My only regret is that Edgar never got to see it.”

The six artists who contributed to the mural are Isabella Weaver, Marina Alberti, Brynja Rotsheck, Zak Weaver, Lee Rotsheck and Julie Ann Stricklin.

The Encinitas Visitors Center is located at 535 Encinitas Blvd., Suite 116.