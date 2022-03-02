Topping-out ceremony celebrated at San Marcos school

Gathered to celebrate the traditional topping-out ceremony Feb. 28, from left, San Marcos Unified School District Board Clerk Jaime Chamberlin, San Marcos Mayor Rebecca Jones, SMUSD Board President Stacy Carlson, San Marcos City Council Member Ed Musgrove, Sarah Ahmad, SMUSD Superintendent Andy Johnsen, San Marcos City Deputy Mayor Sharon Jenkins, San Marcos City Council Member Randy Walton and SMUSD Board Member Carlos Ulloa, were on hand as the final beam was put on the new building for Richland Elementary School in San Marcos. After crew members signed the final beam, it was hoisted up and put in place.