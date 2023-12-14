The Coast News Group
A juvenile sustained minor injuries after being struck by a car while crossing Santa Fe Drive on Wednesday. File photo
Girl sustains minor injuries from vehicle collision on Santa Fe Drive

ENCINITAS — A female juvenile sustained minor injuries on Wednesday morning after being hit by a vehicle on Santa Fe Drive outside of San Dieguito Academy High School.

The girl was legally crossing Santa Fe Drive around 7:34 a.m. when she was struck by a vehicle making a right turn, according to Lt. Ryan Wisniewski of the North Coastal Sheriff’s Station.

The vehicle was moving at a slow speed, and the juvenile was brought to the hospital as a precaution, Wisnewski said. 

The driver remained at the scene and was cooperative with law enforcement.

