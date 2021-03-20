Full rail closure from Oceanside to San Diego starting at midnight

REGION – All rail services from Oceanside to San Diego will be shut down shortly after midnight through late Sunday night to accommodate scheduled work along the rail line, according to the San Diego Association of Governments.

The four rail services affected are the North County Transit District, Metrolink, Amtrak and freight carrier BNSF.

During the closure this weekend, crews will do emergency repairs on the Del Mar Bluffs to stabilize an area south of Fourth Street that experienced a bluff collapse in late February, SANDAG officials said. Visitors are urged not to sit, stand or walk within 50 feet of the Del Mar Bluffs or the beach below.

Crews will also continue work on the El Portal Undercrossing project in Encinitas and the Mid-Coast Trolley project in San Diego. The El Portal project is expected to be completed in spring 2022, while the Mid-Coast Trolley project is expected to be completed late this year.

The El Portal project will create a rail bridge and pedestrian undercrossing in Encinitas, connecting businesses, residents and schools between Vulcan Avenue to North Coast Highway 101.

The Mid-Coast Trolley project will extend UC San Diego Blue Line Trolley service from the Santa Fe Depot in downtown San Diego to the University area.

SANDAG officials warned that once rail service resumes, riders should plan for increased travel time because of possible delays.