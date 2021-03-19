Oceanside gets $2 million for advanced metering infrastructure project

OCEANSIDE — The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation awarded Oceanside $2 million for the city’s Advanced Metering Infrastructure Project and improvements to the distribution system leak detection program, it was announced today.

The city received the award after applying for the WaterSMART Water and Energy Efficiency Grant.

This is the third funding award Oceanside has received from the grant program for its advanced metering infrastructure project. The $2 million will be used to construct Phase III of the project, including upgrading 11,519 existing meters.

Phase III represents the final stage of the project, and at the conclusion, the AMI system will be fully functional on a citywide basis. The system will provide real-time information to customers about leaks, breaks and other unusual consumption patterns.

Oceanside received U.S. Bureau of Reclamation funding for Phases I and II both in the amount of $1.5 million for a total of $5 million for the AMI project.

“The city of Oceanside is proud of our efforts to improve water efficiency by providing enhanced customer service, real-time water use data and (increased) ability to identify leaks in our distribution system,” said Cari

Dale, Oceanside’s water utilities director. “Advanced metering along with improved leak detection will continue Oceanside’s efforts to move to a proactive water use management program.”

In addition to leak detection, the funding will also be used to implement pipe improvements. The city will begin using satellite technology to identify leaks in the potable water distribution system and then upgrading the existing leaky pipes. Oceanside employs a leak detection protocol heavily reliant on visual observation and customer reporting.

The total project water saving for the AMI and distribution system leak detection as funded through this award is estimated at 1,121-acre-feet per year and will allow Oceanside to actively reduce water waste.

“One of my top priorities in Congress is bringing federal funding back to our community to support important infrastructure projects that improve the quality of life for local residents,” said Rep. Mike Levin, D-San Juan

Capistrano. “As we confront water supply challenges in our region, the city of Oceanside’s Advanced Metering Infrastructure is critically important to bolster leak detection capabilities in its water distribution system and prevent water waste.”

The WaterSMART program provides water and energy efficiency grants to water districts and communities to modernize water delivery infrastructure and increase hydropower generation. These grants are intended to enable communities to conserve and use water more efficiently and contribute to water supply reliability in the western United States.