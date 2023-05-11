Festival changes minds about mental health

OCEANSIDE — Interfaith Community Services held its “Change Your Mind” mental health festival on May 6 at the bandshell.

With over 1,000 attendees, the free event aimed at raising awareness and reducing stigma around mental health featured keynote speeches from renowned mental health advocates, live music, cultural performances, yoga, sound bath, a do-it-yourself succulent bar, a drumming circle, crafting circles and other community enrichment activities.

Speakers shared their personal stories and insights into overcoming their own challenges. Topics included mindfulness, meditation, trauma-informed care, suicide prevention, destigmatizing mental health, belonging and community,

In addition to the festival, Interfaith Community Services also announced a donation matching campaign for the month of May. All donations made to the organization during the month will be matched 100%, doubling the impact of every contribution.

“We are thrilled to have had such a successful event and to have raised awareness about the importance of mental health,” said Greg Anglea, CEO of Interfaith Community Services. “We are also grateful for the generosity of our donors and sponsors, whose support enables us to continue providing critical services to those in need.”

According to the nonprofit organization dedicated to providing food, housing, employment, treatment and other emergency resources for local people in crisis, the festival served as a reminder of the resilience and strength of the human spirit and a testament to the organization’s commitment to the community.