Free dental care offered for kids

VISTA — The San Diego County Dental Foundation will host the free Give Kids A Smile preventive dental treatment program for North County children in need at the Vista Community Clinic from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 4.

Volunteer dentists will provide complimentary dental screenings, fluoride treatments and dental sealants for children ages birth to 18 years at the clinic, at 1000 Vale Terrace Drive. Appointments are recommended and can be made by calling (760) 631-5000, ext. 1011.

The annual initiative provides no-cost dental services to qualifying children from low-income families, while raising awareness of the epidemic of untreated dental disease in local communities and the need to build public and private partnerships to increase access to oral health care. Tooth decay is the most common chronic disease among children, and it is preventable.

Give Kids A Smile was launched nationally in 2003. Each year approximately 6,500 dentists and 30,000 dental team members volunteer at local clinics nationwide to serve more than 300,000 children.

The clinic is put on in partnership with First 5 San Diego, San Diego County Health & Human Services Agency, and American Dental Association. San Diego County Dental Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization founded in 1992 by dentists in San Diego County to provide funding for dental health education and access. Its sister organization is the San Diego County Dental Society, a membership association for dentists in the San Diego area.