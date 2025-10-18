The Coast News Group
Encinitas City Hall. Photo by Jordan P. Ingram
Encinitas City Hall. Photo by Jordan P. Ingram
CitiesCommunityEncinitasNewsPolitics & GovernmentRegion

Encinitas to replace city attorney

by Cameron Adams1

ENCINITAS — The Encinitas City Council is charting a new course for its city attorney position.

During Wednesday’s meeting, the Encinitas City Council announced it would terminate its contract with Jones Mayer Law and City Attorney Tarquin Preziosi, a decision made earlier in closed session.

The city’s agreement with the firm was first approved in March 2022 and amended in July 2023, according to a city spokesperson.

Preziosi, a partner at Jones Mayer and general counsel to the San Dieguito Water District, has served as city attorney since March 2022. Preziosi, who was admitted to the State Bar of California in 1998, could not be reached for comment via email on Friday.

The city has 45 days from the date of the decision to appoint an interim city attorney. After that, officials will pursue a long-term contract with another attorney or firm.

According to the Oct. 20 meeting agenda, the council will discuss filling the vacancy in a closed session.

Councilmember Jim O’Hara said the timing “worked out well for creating a good culture in City Hall,” given the relatively new council and staff hires.

“We all appreciate all the hard work that Mr. Preziosi put in, but we’re just going in a different direction,” O’Hara said. “We decided the goals of the city required a change of direction in that area.”

PinLinkedInPrint

Related Articles:

Support The Coast News. Click here.
Cameron Adams is a reporter for The Coast News, covering Encinitas and Carlsbad. A North County native, Cameron returned from Maryland where he covered agriculture and development for the Frederick News-Post. He also received a master's degree from American University and interned at the Washington Post. Cameron is passionate about local journalism's role in building strong communities and is proud to be part of The Coast News team.

Leave a Comment