Who’s News: 6/21/24

COLLEGE GRADUATE

Sydney Washburn of San Marcos graduated from American International College with a doctorate in physical therapy.

PRESIDENT’S LIST

The following students made the spring president’s list at their respective universities: Adyson Baker at Miami University in Ohio, and Kira Abulhosn of San Diego and Charlotte Sears of Carlsbad at the University of Iowa.

DEAN’S LIST

The following students made the spring dean’s list at their respective colleges and universities: Riley Latus of San Marcos at Fort Lewis College in Colorado; Rohan Inamdar and Valerie VanDamme of San Diego at Worcester Polytechnic Institute in Massachusetts; Brady Creasy of Oceanside, Catelyn Blackman of Carlsbad and Cristina Haggerty of San Marcos at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College in Indiana; Lyssa Bowers of Oceanside at Manchester University in Indiana; Madie Hamblin of Oceanside at Abilene Christian University in Texas; Ella Salvagio of Carlsbad, Leila Winters of Encinitas and Mila Spengler and Emma Thomas of San Marcos at Miami University in Ohio; Nicolas Sanchez of Encinitas, Grayson Sidney Adickes and Kelly Nicole Marshall of Escondido, Alexandria F. Washington of Oceanside, Andrew Jacob Chandler of San Marcos and Sydney Reese Jackson of Vista at Iowa State University; and Chandler Caster and Hailey Mullen of Oceanside at Hofstra University in New York.

MUSIC FUNDING

The Carlsbad Educational Foundation’s gala to benefit students in May raised over $300,000 to fund the district’s music teacher positions full time.

UTILITIES DIRECTOR

Angela Morrow has been promoted to director of utilities for the city of Escondido. She has 27 years of experience specializing in water, wastewater, and recycled water and has been with the City of Escondido for almost 15 years.

JULY ART

The Escondido Art Association has announced its theme for the July show will be “Outer Limits: Art from the Great Beyond.” Pieces can be submitted on July 7 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the EAA gallery at 121 W Grand Ave.

SUICIDE PREVENTION

The Boys and Girls Clubs of Oceanside received a $25,000 grant from The Oceanside Community Foundation to address suicide prevention efforts.

WATER AWARD

The Olivenhain Municipal Water District received the 2024 Project of the Year Honor Award from the American Public Works Association’s San Diego and Imperial County Chapter for its Manchester Avenue Recycled Water Pipeline Project.

CALIFORNIA BANK

California Bank and Trust raised a total of $94,483 for its 2024 Giving Campaign facilitated by United Way. The campaign, supported by employee donations, has been a part of CB&T’s corporate social responsibility efforts for over three decades.

ITALIAN CLASSES

The Italian Cultural Center will provide Italian language lessons at the San Dieguito Heritage Museum in Encinitas. Classes are held both online and in person. To register, visit https://icc-sd.org/.

SUN COUNTRY

Sun Country Builders, a Carlsbad-based, multi-family affordable housing general contractor, has hired Carolina Alban-Stoughton as its marketing and business development manager.