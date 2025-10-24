Food banks prepare as government shutdown impacts CalFresh benefits

REGION — Hundreds of thousands of San Diego County residents could face food insecurity next month, as a federal government shutdown impacts the disbursement of CalFresh payments in November.

More than 395,000 people in nearly 240,000 households receive CalFresh benefits in San Diego County, based on income. The roughly monthlong shutdown means, at minimum, a delay in November benefits for about 42 million Americans, including 5.5 million in California.

More than 63% of California’s SNAP participants are children or the elderly.

CalFresh is the California version of the federal food assistance program, also known as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, and commonly referred to as EBT or food stamps. The program is entirely federally funded, but is managed by states and administered by counties.

Californians can still use CalFresh benefits left over from previous months.

Deacon Jim Vargas, president and CEO at Father Joe’s Villages, said the national budget reflects the country’s values.

“Who are we as a nation if millions of people in our country are forced to go hungry or homeless? We were already in a difficult situation and are nearing even more urgent times,” he said on Friday. “Our neighbors in need cannot thrive if they lack nutritious meals. When they experience both hunger and homelessness, these combined stresses lead to short- and long-term health issues that make it more difficult for people to end their homelessness.

“People, especially our vulnerable seniors, are already making the heart-wrenching decision between paying for food, housing or rent,” Vargas said. Any delay in food benefits will only increase the likelihood of our most vulnerable populations falling into homelessness. Individuals, especially now, need somewhere to turn. We welcome all with compassion and empathy.”

Government leaders had until Thursday to hash out a deal to end the shutdown without impacting federally funded programs such as SNAP/CalFresh. They did not meet that deadline.

Democrats and Republicans blame each other for the debacle, with Democrats refusing to vote on a budget bill unless subsidies under the Affordable Care Act are extended to keep health care premiums down, and Republicans refusing to budge.

Gov. Gavin Newsom this week announced he would deploy the California National Guard to state food banks to assist, as well as fast-track $80 million in state funds to help alleviate the crisis.

“Trump’s failure isn’t abstract — it’s literally taking food out of people’s mouths,” Newsom said in a statement on Wednesday. “This is serious, this is urgent — and requires immediate action. Millions of Americans rely on food benefits to feed their families, and while Republicans in Washington drag their feet, California is stepping up once again to fill in the gaps.

“As we approach the Thanksgiving holiday, California is working to ensure CalFresh recipients don’t go hungry while food prices are spiking under President Trump.”

As a result of the shutdown, local nonprofits and food banks expect to shoulder much of the burden. The Jacobs & Cushman San Diego Food Bank said it expects additional costs of $500,000.

“The San Diego Food Bank remains fully operational and committed to ensuring access to food,” a statement from the nonprofit read. “We are aware of Governor Newsom’s announcement to deploy the National Guard and expedite emergency funding. We do not anticipate needing National Guard support currently. San Diego has always stepped up in times of crisis, and we’re confident our community will do so again.

“The need is urgent. We’re here to help.”

Brooke Rollins, the Secretary of Agriculture, said this week the program was “going to run out of money in two weeks” and pinned the blame on Democrats.

“Because of the Democrat shutdown, there are not enough funds to provide SNAP for 40 million Americans come Nov 1,” Rollins posted on X. “Democrats are putting free health care for illegal aliens and their political agenda ahead of food security for American families. Shameful.”

According to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, SNAP has a contingency fund of about $6 billion, of which more than $5 billion should be available for SNAP benefits, covering a large portion of the roughly $8 billion due in November.

The USDA head can also move funds among different nutrition programs, which it did earlier this month, transferring $300 million in tariff revenue to the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children (also known as WIC).

Rep. Mike Levin, D-San Clemente, was clear where the blame should be pointed.

“Let’s be clear: Republicans control the House. Republicans control the Senate. Trump is in the White House,” Levin said late last month. “If the government shuts down, it is because they wanted it to shut down. Because they refused to negotiate. This is on them.”

Local food resources and information are available on the 211 San Diego website or by calling 211 San Diego. Additionally, a list of food resources such as food banks and pantries can be accessed at feedingsandiego.org/find-food/.

People can also visit SanDiegoFoodBank.org for assistance and resources, or to donate.

Additionally, Jewish Family Services has resources for federal employees, available at www.jfssd.org/government-shutdown/.